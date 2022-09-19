Kafta's play calling

I've read a few threads where people have been very skeptical of the play calling which has caught me off guard. I think the play calling has been light years ahead of previous seasons. In the past my very amateur eyes could have played defensive coordinator for the opposition we were so predictable. This year even the camera man has had problems following the action at times.
I assume in real time it's REALLY hard.
It's remarkably easy at the keyboard though.
I also understand this is his 1st year calling plays. He will grow with the team. I think his inexperience making the calls is showing early in the games.
Humility, guys, humility.
No biggie as long as no fumble, but added risk to the end of the game. Hopefully they will have more opportunity to call those plays;)
Humility, guys, humility.
For me predictability...In my opinion they've been predictable for years. Despite the lack of talent, most games they've kept the defense on their toes, despite not having much talent.
yeah, I think he's doing fine. Everyone's making mistakes. For a rookie playcaller I think he's doing well enough.
He's got a pedestrian QB to work with here...and our best two WRs are literally invisible.
Daboll probably had the same idea in mind because he seems to be fine with the way things are going judging by the post-game press conferences.
Great thing is the rest of the team is making up for the lack of offense until they get going and we're 2-0!
Almost like it’s on purpose to kinda loosen things up for Barkley. If that’s so then someone needs to send them a message if they actually hit a couple of those it might work quicker
Things moved better after a few nice downfield throws....the best drive was the one ending with Bellinger score.
Otherwise, I think for the most part, the play calling is fine.
I also understand this is his 1st year calling plays. He will grow with the team. I think his inexperience making the calls is showing early in the games.
You’ve got to remember that the first 15 plays or so are scripted and there is a method to why they do that. The fact he gets better as the game goes on should be looked at as very encouraging
And in pass protection, RT. We all know it is early in his career and he will probably be fine, but right now Neal's pass protection is not strong.
Those first two drives after the turnovers were excruciating not coming away with at least one TD. Two huge negative plays inside the 5 yard line...can't have it.
And I keep seeing Jones run play-action, or some deeper drops and he looks downfield but then he pulls the ball down and looks lost and gets sacked or falls ahead for 1-2 yards. The ball has to come out. Even get it to your outlet quicker.
Can't put it in harms way too often but give your guys some chances, force a PI or hold, throw a guy open....something. It feels like the ball doesn't come out unless Jones actually sees a guy open on his initial read.
And do you ever notice little the ball is actually thrown into the end zone itself? It's like we aren't allowed to use that part of the field to execute a play. Or maybe we are but it sure seems like we are scared to try.
2-0 but hopefully they get the offense moving a bit more.
this was an unknown coming into the season -- but Feliciano is/was not a great player (based on his past stops) and this is his first stint at center. It may have been an overly optimistic assignment
I thought that too after Jones got the first - just kneel.
But if they did that, I believe they'd still maybe have to punt? At it seems NFL coaches would rather chance a line plunge to eat up a few more seconds rather than actually have to lineup in punt formation with very few seconds left?
Again not sure unless we crunch the numbers.
Those first two drives after the turnovers were excruciating not coming away with at least one TD. Two huge negative plays inside the 5 yard line...can't have it.
And I keep seeing Jones run play-action, or some deeper drops and he looks downfield but then he pulls the ball down and looks lost and gets sacked or falls ahead for 1-2 yards. The ball has to come out. Even get it to your outlet quicker.
Can't put it in harms way too often but give your guys some chances, force a PI or hold, throw a guy open....something. It feels like the ball doesn't come out unless Jones actually sees a guy open on his initial read.
And do you ever notice little the ball is actually thrown into the end zone itself? It's like we aren't allowed to use that part of the field to execute a play. Or maybe we are but it sure seems like we are scared to try.
2-0 but hopefully they get the offense moving a bit more.
Typo, I didn't realize I did that.
Those first two drives after the turnovers were excruciating not coming away with at least one TD. Two huge negative plays inside the 5 yard line...can't have it.
And I keep seeing Jones run play-action, or some deeper drops and he looks downfield but then he pulls the ball down and looks lost and gets sacked or falls ahead for 1-2 yards. The ball has to come out. Even get it to your outlet quicker.
Can't put it in harms way too often but give your guys some chances, force a PI or hold, throw a guy open....something. It feels like the ball doesn't come out unless Jones actually sees a guy open on his initial read.
And do you ever notice little the ball is actually thrown into the end zone itself? It's like we aren't allowed to use that part of the field to execute a play. Or maybe we are but it sure seems like we are scared to try.
2-0 but hopefully they get the offense moving a bit more.
Was it bad due to the execution or the calls. Most of what your referencing was bad play.
In the second half they did run the ball more, especially at some crucial junctures late in the game.
Otherwise, I think for the most part, the play calling is fine.
100% agreed on being cute. Barkley gets them inside the 5 and then they try to run a QB Power to the weak side with Jones which was stupid.
Also, the scripted run plays for Toney need to be scrapped. Way too obvious, let him get loose and run routes. On that broken play and the horrible OPI call on Sills, Toney juked probably the hardest I've seen anybody and sent the Panthers defender rolling probably 5 yards down the field.
Quote:
the play calling seems reasonable but the Offensive guys aren't getting it done well enough on field.
Those first two drives after the turnovers were excruciating not coming away with at least one TD. Two huge negative plays inside the 5 yard line...can't have it.
And I keep seeing Jones run play-action, or some deeper drops and he looks downfield but then he pulls the ball down and looks lost and gets sacked or falls ahead for 1-2 yards. The ball has to come out. Even get it to your outlet quicker.
Can't put it in harms way too often but give your guys some chances, force a PI or hold, throw a guy open....something. It feels like the ball doesn't come out unless Jones actually sees a guy open on his initial read.
And do you ever notice little the ball is actually thrown into the end zone itself? It's like we aren't allowed to use that part of the field to execute a play. Or maybe we are but it sure seems like we are scared to try.
2-0 but hopefully they get the offense moving a bit more.
Was it bad due to the execution or the calls. Most of what your referencing was bad play.
Yes, that is was what I said in not "getting it done well enough on the field."
I also understand this is his 1st year calling plays. He will grow with the team. I think his inexperience making the calls is showing early in the games.
I agree. I think in both games his play calling in both first halves was shaky,but he made proper adjustments at halftime. Don't know if that's Daboll giving him input,but the second halves were the direct opposites of the firsts! The one play yesterday that drove me crazy in the red zone was when they ran Saquon from the shot gun on first down, he gets it to the 2-3 yard line & then they take him out & run the DJ boot that lost 7 yards. When you've got a Saquon & you're that close,he stays in the game & either you pound him inside or use him as a decoy!
This. The defense is carrying the team right now, which makes sense because there is more talent on that side of the ball at the moment.
When you consider the LG and C issues and Golladay/Toney being pretty much useless what you are left with from a skill perspective is Barkley and some “high motor hard worker” type receivers like Sills, Richie James, Shepard. I think Kafka is doing a hell of a job given those constraints.
I suspect Schoen will be drafting some receivers pretty high in April. Wouldn’t surprise me to see a free agent brought in as well. It’s possible our entire wide receiver room is replaced next offseason.
They have to be ahead of down/distance with this talent. Hard to tell just watching live but Jones is holding the ball because they don't have a WR who can consistently win (shorter routes). Then in longer routes the PB issues surface.
Then he committed to the run which really helped the D. Now they have to find ways to win first down consistently. 2nd/3rd and long expose all the weaknesses.
I don't think this is true and this NFL you can't concede two possession--there is just too much scoring to not be as efficient on those possessions as others.
I also understand this is his 1st year calling plays. He will grow with the team. I think his inexperience making the calls is showing early in the games.
I think he was trying to hard to feature Toney early.
Remember , games 1-4 are preseason games for the starters, with one and a half( alternating Ezeudu) , and 2 other new OL. Working together will take some time, and even then…..
Opponents have a game plan too, and both try to attack the others weaknesses; Carolina D won the first half on D.
He’s running plays he thinks will work the the situation, and knowing what the players can do. Players need to make it work.
There is going to be a lot of trial and error this season while building a team, coordination and talent-wise.
Quote:
Should have just kneeled it instead of handing off to Barkley.
I thought that too after Jones got the first - just kneel.
But if they did that, I believe they'd still maybe have to punt? At it seems NFL coaches would rather chance a line plunge to eat up a few more seconds rather than actually have to lineup in punt formation with very few seconds left?
Again not sure unless we crunch the numbers.
Nope. My son screamed right away to kneel. He's real good with numbers and was right. Only second game, I'm sure the coaches will get it right next time. Again, not a huge deal unless there was a botched hand-off (As Giant fans, we know all about that).
i didnt love the early RZ playcalling yesterday because they didn't take any shots into the end zone, but carolina may have been taking that away.
they are mostly keeping their foot on the gas and threatening defenses in all the ways you have to to make their jobs harder - which is what you want.
20 ppg is currently sitting 16th in the league, and they played 2 good Ds. That's +5 from last year too.
I think part of the issue early both games is we use some plays to partially read how the D will react to some formations/motions. That gives us scheme info to attack that’s paying off second half.
Humility, guys, humility.
Easy answer. If the play is successful, it was a good call, if not, it wasn’t. That s the extent of my ability to critique play calling
I don't think this is true and this NFL you can't concede two possession--there is just too much scoring to not be as efficient on those possessions as others.
It's not conceding the drive to have scripted plays, but rather it's using the early drives to not only gain yards but also to get a read on the opposing defense. In my opinion, several plays in the early stages of the game are definitely scripted in advance for the reasons PatersonPlank stated above.
I wonder if the regular reporters have asked the coaching staff if the beginning of the game is based on a pre-set script?
I also understand this is his 1st year calling plays. He will grow with the team. I think his inexperience making the calls is showing early in the games.
I would concur, I thought Jason Garret or Kitchens was still around, too conservative. You need to make the other team pay for those early turnovers. It improved after halftime.
I am not sure what is going with the receiver corps though?
That's not on Kafka though, more on the head coach.
David Sills is getting an awful lot of playing time?
He's doing a decent job, but...
Using your theory, they should put the end around to Toney in their back pocket until later in the game...rather than the first series every time, it was predictable to me and more importantly the defense in the first two games. Save that play for later in the game!
The redzone calls in the 1st were frustrating yesterday. too many wasted plays (backwards pass to KT, Wildcat, QB power. In that spot run power with SB or throw into the EZ. imo. don't get cute.
It took too long to figure out which running plays worked and the commitment to the run came in the 2nd half.
i also would like to see more shot plays. granted th Oline has been shaky inside, but dial up a max protect and throw it deep. at least 4 or 5 times a game.
The 2nd drive in the 2nd half was a beaut. they were killing them with the intermediate pass.. then they went away from it.
I still have faith, and he is new at this and will improve. The players are new in the system and they will improve as well. I also agree it takes a few weeks before it is really "regular season form"
I have seen some really cool sequencing and setting up the defense. It's mostly the first half i have had a problem with. better to figure it out after a win though
Huge issue with the 2021 version of the Giants. The only successful play call i can think of down there was the TD pass to Thomas lol