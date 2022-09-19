Sterling Shepard Giants : 9/19/2022 10:26 am

After last week's game Shepard said it's hard system to learn. We all are still learning. Now after this game says:





“We have to do better on pre-snap,” Shepard said of the receivers. “Guys have to know where to go. Too many times that, myself included, I was going the wrong way. Then you look at the clock and we have to hurry up, so that throws off a little bit of the timing.” We all need to realize it's not always the QB fault when passing game isn't going at its best