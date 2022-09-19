Sterling Shepard

After last week's game Shepard said it's hard system to learn. We all are still learning. Now after this game says:
“We have to do better on pre-snap,” Shepard said of the receivers. “Guys have to know where to go. Too many times that, myself included, I was going the wrong way. Then you look at the clock and we have to hurry up, so that throws off a little bit of the timing.” We all need to realize it's not always the QB fault when passing game isn't going at its best
That quote really stood out to me too.
He's basically admitting the WRs are screwing up. Not totally unexpected given the new system.
This is why practice matters, including "voluntary" practices that some insist are not helpful.
Everyone - including me - lambasted Eli.
Only a year or two later, when a book came out, did we learn that two of those were on the targets (one was Shockey).
I think that is why Daboll went ballistic after that eff up at the goalline after the 2nd fumble. QB and WRs need to make the same reads. If they do not have enough time to make their reads(WRs) how does the QB know what route they will be running.
IIRC, there is some Kevin Gilbride element to this offense.
one of the criticisms of Toney coming out of college was that he freelanced routes too much, and that would explain why they've basically only gone to him with designed touches around the LOS so far.
His route running and feel for the game would help Jones IF jones is marked as QB as the future.
It's worth mentioning Garrett's system was incredibly simplistic in comparison. Akin to run to the traffic cone and turn around. Everyone including the opposing defense knew exactly where everyone was going, and when.
This is a much more intricate offense and a lot of the young players carrying over from Garrett's offense (or Toney's from Florda, for example) are in for a rude awakening.
It's no surprise Shepard and Richie James are the 2 guys getting most of the opportunities right now.
Yea but he sucks don't ever forget that. Scream it from the hilltops. Don't ever relent. Stay strong realists. Stay strong.
Also another reason Sills plays, he knows the system.
Except for the most important play of the game...
Look at our TD drive and see how smoothly and quickly we got in and out of the huddle and how more "up tempo" the offense appeared-without being a true hurry up offense. *By the way, that helps the Oline a lot too. The longer the Oline has to stay in their stance the more antsy and more amped up they get and the more the defense can become force apply vs reacting to force.
When Giants still had expectations in the late Coughlin-era, switching from Gilbride's system to McAdoo's was the #1 topic of the offseason.
I'm gonna be patient as the guys get used to this, and as Kafka himself gets used to calling plays.
Eh. We forget how good he was in 2017/2018. He averaged 13 yards per catch .
How many of them travel more than 10 yards in the air?
lol is this a serious comment?
is completing over 70% of his passes through 2 games.
How many of them travel more than 10 yards in the air?
Why, don't the completions count if they're under 10 yards in the air?
And for that reason is why I think Richie James is getting so much playing time. Has experience in the system and seems to find the soft spots in coverage and be where he’s supposed to after route develops. Seems like DJs favorite target
is completing over 70% of his passes through 2 games.
Yea but he sucks don't ever forget that. Scream it from the hilltops. Don't ever relent. Stay strong realists. Stay strong.
So you're saying you'd rather him take chances and throw to receivers admittedly running the wrong routes instead of checking down. Got it.
Jones is 5-2 in his last 7 starts (as well as 10 and 9 in his last 19) and it means nothing. I get it. It is what it is.
but...I think it is a sign of maturity for the QB to (to use the cliche) take what the defense gives him instead of forcing the ball downfield with low percentage passes, keep the chains moving and get the offense into a rhythm.
In the past the offense never seemed to adjust to what the defense does, and still used the same initial game plan and that seemed to result in whole halfs of 3 and outs or little progress/movement/success.
Eventually you have to believe as the OL gels and as the offense experiences some success defenses will be forced to loosen up and the longer plays will be there.
While the OL has improved, Jones still gets pressured a lot so I don't mind adjusting to a shorter passing game even top open up the run and then vice versa the run will open up the pass - Jones had some really good play action yesterday - they all didn't result in success for some reason (WR ran the wrong route?) but you could see the defense bite on the fake which was something I hadn't seen much with this offense lately.
anyway, my point really was, if Jones is completing 70% of his passes with WR's who don't know what to do and are constantly running the wrong routes I think this offense can be special. lol.
I completely agree with this. The TD drive showed a glimpse of what CAN be. Hopefully as the WRs learn and DJ gains confidence in them, this can become the norm.
Danny Kanell was 7-2-1 as starter in 1997. He was mostly a passenger. Same as Jones has been. If you want to pretend that Daniel Jones is carrying the Giants to victories, you're welcome to do so. You'd be laughably mistaken about that, but I get it. It is what it is.
Was that 11 play, 37 yard drive for the GW FG yesterday the greatest 37 yard drive in the history of football, or just the history of the Giants? Questions, questions.
Danny Kanell was 7-2-1 as starter in 1997. He was mostly a passenger. Same as Jones has been. If you want to pretend that Daniel Jones is carrying the Giants to victories, you're welcome to do so. You'd be laughably mistaken about that, but I get it. It is what it is.
Was that 11 play, 37 yard drive for the GW FG yesterday the greatest 37 yard drive in the history of football, or just the history of the Giants? Questions, questions.
Greg seriously. Danny Kanell? You are comping DJ to Danny Kanell?? Dude... come on.
He’s a terrific Giant!
As far as the comments, lots of good points here so far. The Giants don’t know the system yet and they’re 2-0. Let that sink in! I think we’re finally on the right track fella’s. What a fucking great day this is!
is completing over 70% of his passes through 2 games.
How many of them travel more than 10 yards in the air?
Enough time be 2-0 and 5-2 min n his last 7.
It's possible that Toney has plays that are drawn up specifically for him because he isn't familiar with the rest of the playbook. Could be why he barely got snaps in the first game.
Enough time be 2-0 and 5-2 min n his last 7.
As to my last post, here is exhibit A.
Do you believe Jones was a prime factor in those wins or someone who was mostly along for the ride?
I actually liked Kanell but there is no comparison to be made there.
I was at that game. Ooof!!
I knew it was going to be bad when Tavaris Jackson hit the WR in stride for the bomb down the side line to start the game. And it only got worse.
He’s a terrific Giant!
As far as the comments, lots of good points here so far. The Giants don’t know the system yet and they’re 2-0. Let that sink in! I think we’re finally on the right track fella’s. What a fucking great day this is!
+1 Great post!
Fair enough but I guess it comes down to my belief in his upside vs. yours. I believe DJ has a bunch more to give once they all absorb the scheme more, the WRs and QB are all on the same page more consistently, and the OL gels and improves.
is completing over 70% of his passes through 2 games.
How many of them travel more than 10 yards in the air?
Have you ever paid attention to how many of the same short passes Tom Brady throws,until he finally let's one go for 30/35 yds ? If your getting a big time rush coming at you,that's about all you can throw if you do not want to get sacked..I was paying attention to Bradys throws in the 1st game..These numbers I am going to write down are yds passing from Brady's hand to receiver's hands..These are not in the exact order,but the 1st throws in a new series of plays..
2....5...4....7...6...It looks almost like Jones's numbers..Actually, they look like just about most QB's numbers..Except Mahones..Rodgers..Burrow and 3 or 4 more QB's..This is the way football is played now..No more runs on 1st & 2nd down,and pass on 3rd down..It's a pass happy game..But you can't be passing 20/30yds or more every play,unless your down by 2 scores and there's only 4/5 minutes left in the game..I think Rodgers is the best at the longer throws all game long..He is special..
Kanell was a mostly bad QB while Jones is a mediocre at best QB.
Fair enough but I guess it comes down to my belief in his upside vs. yours. I believe DJ has a bunch more to give once they all absorb the scheme more, the WRs and QB are all on the same page more consistently, and the OL gels and improves.
First of all, shame on you both for making me relive the great BBI Kannell just has "It" debate. UUUggh.
But I agree. THere's no comparison. Kannell had a rag arm and no spead. DJ at least has the upside potential of a good arm and wheels
is completing over 70% of his passes through 2 games.
How many of them travel more than 10 yards in the air?
So, now we are knocking Daniel jones for completing passes because he isn't throwing them far enough for your liking? What a ridiculous statement. Go look at the stats. Last year no quarterback averaged more than 9 yards per pass for the season. The highest? Joe burrow at 8.9. Tom Brady has made a Hall of fame career out of short passes. Are you going to knock him too?
Just for fun. looking at random passing game stats.
Daniel jones (week 2)
Throws over 10 yards 4/8
Throws under 10 yards 18/24
Baker Mayfield
Over 10 yards 4/9
Under 10 yards 10/18
Kyle Murray
Over 4/10
Under 27/37
Derek Carr
Over 4/10
Under 21/29
Aaron Rodgers
Over 5/6
Under 14/19
Herbert
Over 6/10
Under 27/36
Mahomes
Over 5/9
Under 19/25
I see a lot of quarterbacks make a majority of their passes within 10 yards, and yet you seem to want to use it as a negative.
Next gen stats - ( New Window )