Tiki: Giants could be in the mix for Lamar Jackson

Sean : 9/19/2022 5:07 pm
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲
@TheBlueZonee
“There’s a chance Lamar Jackson is a New York Giant next season. “-
@TikiBarber on @TikiAndTierney

I didn’t hear the audio, and I’d say the chances are slim; however, it’s not impossible. We heard reports that Schoen called on Russell Wilson and the Giants will have the cap room to make a strong offer.

And before everyone goes, “but the playoffs!” Wouldn’t it be nice to make the playoffs consistently? Lamar Jackson is such a unique talent.
It Will Be Very Interesting To See How Wink Game Plans  
Trainmaster : 9/19/2022 5:46 pm : link
against Jackson, given his familiarity with him.

Hopefully the Giants will be close to “all hands on deck” defensive personnel wise when the Giants host the Ravens.

No!!!!!! The Giants have enough running backs!  
Jack Stroud : 9/19/2022 5:46 pm : link
Ravens didn't offer Lamar a fully guaranteed deal bc they dont need to  
Eric on Li : 9/19/2022 5:49 pm : link
they have the 2 tag years that are undermarket.

if they need to pay him the biggest QB contract ever they can do it in 2 years - after getting him undermarket for 2 years. It may be fractionally higher but since Murray and Watson and Mahomes and Josh Allen are all already extended, probably not. The comps are pretty set.

it's a starring match. he's going to be paid and it's going to be a lot it just comes down to when the ravens feel compelled to do it. and with the amount of hits he takes i'd probably feel compelled to wait as long as necessary before guaranteeing more than a quarter of a billion dollars.
RE: RE: I'd rather Lamar Jackson getting the money  
Sean : 9/19/2022 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15824080 Ivan15 said:
In comment 15824046 US1 Giants said:


over giving Daniel Jones a 2nd contract.

I think the Ravens would franchise him if they cannot come to an agreement on a new contract.




Jones will be the QB next year unless HE decides to be a free agent. The 1st round draft pick won’t be high enough to draft another “franchise” QB.

I don’t get this statement at all. First off, Jones is a free agent at the end of the season. Second, the Bills traded up for Allen and I could see the Giants trading up for the QB they like.
RE: Count me in!  
allstarjim : 9/19/2022 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15824047 trueblueinpw said:
He’s a great player and legit top 5 QB1. Doubt the Ravins would let him go. Would also need to get a bathroom installed closer to the field but we could probably float a bond for that construction.


In no order:

Josh Allen
Pat Mahomes
Justin Herbert
Joe Burrow
Aaron Rodgers

Then I'd have Russell Wilson at 6, and Kyler Murray and Dak fit in there somewhere. Then you have guys that may pass him this year or very soon, like Tua and Trevor Lawrence, but he is somewhere in the 7-12 range for sure.

I will say this, in the first two weeks I've seen growth with him as a passer, really wow throws that I haven't seen him make before.

So he very well could be back in that top 5 conversation by year's end.
let's see how this year goes  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/19/2022 5:58 pm : link
I like him but I don't think he will be available.

For all the praise the Ravens get this could be the 9th year without them getting to a AFCCG. So I still think a lot of things are in play depending how things go. Maybe I am just used the Giants. They are not quite as patient.
Y'all CRAAAAAY ZEEEEEEEE!!!  
Thegratefulhead : 9/19/2022 5:58 pm : link
Nope, not Russell Wilson.

Aaron Rodgers might be available, Nope.

Jimmy G, nope.

Nope, Not L Jackson.

MVP, Superbowl MVPs, Super bowl appearances and Championships, pro bowl MVP, many All Pro years.

Let's stick with Daniel Jones...
RE: Ravens didn't offer Lamar a fully guaranteed deal bc they dont need to  
bw in dc : 9/19/2022 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15824088 Eric on Li said:
they have the 2 tag years that are undermarket.

if they need to pay him the biggest QB contract ever they can do it in 2 years - after getting him undermarket for 2 years. It may be fractionally higher but since Murray and Watson and Mahomes and Josh Allen are all already extended, probably not. The comps are pretty set.

it's a starring match. he's going to be paid and it's going to be a lot it just comes down to when the ravens feel compelled to do it. and with the amount of hits he takes i'd probably feel compelled to wait as long as necessary before guaranteeing more than a quarter of a billion dollars.


I think you are right. The Ravens are going to be very measured. And I would not be surprised if they decide the cost isn't worth the benefit, and they look for a new solution in this draft or the next.

They apparently really like Huntley's skills, too, and think they are sitting on another potentially good QB1.
huntley is going to get his next contract before lamar  
Eric on Li : 9/19/2022 6:04 pm : link
so i doubt he factors in unless lamar gets hurt and he gets on the field wally pips him.

with the way things go for the ravens they will probably tender him at a 1st or 2nd round level and someone will roll the dice on a medium contract and they will get a premium pick for him before turning into a pumpkin elsewhere.
News like this might not have the desired effect Tiki  
ghost718 : 9/19/2022 6:06 pm : link
Because it makes me wanna call up WFAN and insult the messenger
RE: RE: RE: there is no mix the ravens offered him $300m they arent trading him  
GiantsRage2007 : 9/19/2022 6:11 pm : link
In comment 15824058 Eric on Li said:
In comment 15824041 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


In comment 15824029 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


they have his rights at a discount for the rest of this year and 2 more.



Huh? Isn’t he a UFA in 2023?



He is and they are going to tag him. And then if they don't have a deal in place by March 2024 they will do so again.


Ok. Gotcha. That explains the “2 more”. Thanks
NO THANKS  
AG5686 : 9/19/2022 6:14 pm : link
Oh yeah,....fuccc u Tiki
RE: Hard Pass  
ajr2456 : 9/19/2022 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15824028 Trainmaster said:
I doubt he’s long for the league. Running QBs just haven’t had the longevity. As big as Cam Newton was, even he broke down relatively early.


He’s never missed a majority of time during a season.
He turned out a massive offer by the Ravens  
Metnut : 9/19/2022 6:27 pm : link
and it’s going to take at least two firsts, probably more, to get him from the Ravens.

If Baltimore doesn’t keep him, I think he ends up in Philly.
RE: RE: We're not in the mix for anybody.  
djm : 9/19/2022 6:27 pm : link
In comment 15824044 Producer said:
In comment 15824005 Geomon said:


Quote:


What's are cap space again? A snickers bar away from going over?



The cap does not stand in the way of adding marquee talent. Read up on cash over cap.


Also, for fucks sake are we going to lament the cap, even next years cap when we have more space, every time a big player is linked to nyg?? Get a grip.
He the most unusual talent I’ve ever seen play QB  
BillT : 9/19/2022 6:35 pm : link
Not really a fan of his or running QBs in general. But he’s something different and could break the mold. There no chance he’s coming here but if they could get him they’d have to make a play for him.
I was listening  
The Dude : 9/19/2022 6:35 pm : link
He said the giants should be in. It was more speculation than the thread title of "Giants could be in the mix".

He can be franchised twice. And to that Tiki said I understand. Pure speculation and sportstalk radio.
Oh jeez  
BigBlue7 : 9/19/2022 6:35 pm : link
You means team needing a QB might try to sign one of the top QBs in the NFL if he were to hit the open market?!?!

Christ.
RE: I don't think  
jvm52106 : 9/19/2022 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15824075 Eric from BBI said:
the issue is money. I think the issue is the Ravens franchising him.


agreed but, that means unless exclusive he can be had. I think the Ravens pretty much prefer it that another team sets the $$$ amount then they match.
If you think he can stay healthy  
mfjmfj : 9/19/2022 6:39 pm : link
and you don't have to give up picks, it is a no brainer to pay him a top tier QB contract. Even if you think DJ is an NFL starter (and I do), he is at best 15 to 20. Lamar at best is top 5. Much better passer than Cam ever thought of being and different (and safer?) running style.

Cap space is a non issue. We have paid the piper this year. Cut Galladay next year and we have $60MM next year and $200M in 2024. Obviously, a lot of people to pay (SB?, Mckinney,dexter, draft picks, bottom of the roster) but fitting a max QB contract in will be very possible. Maybe not smart but if you think a max QB K is ever smart, I think this guy is it. I just doubt you can get him without giving up picks, since I expect Baltimore to franchise him. I wouldn't pay him and give up picks. If you are going to pay the QB you need the picks to fill out the roster cheaply.
RE: RE: Hard Pass  
djm : 9/19/2022 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15824132 ajr2456 said:
In comment 15824028 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


I doubt he’s long for the league. Running QBs just haven’t had the longevity. As big as Cam Newton was, even he broke down relatively early.




He’s never missed a majority of time during a season.


Don’t even bother. People see and hear and believe what they want. Never mind the facts.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/19/2022 6:42 pm : link
I don't see Baltimore letting him leave.
So the Ravens tag him with Non-exclusive franchise tag  
larryflower37 : 9/19/2022 6:44 pm : link
He can negotiate with other teams and the Ravens can match any deal or receive 2 first round picks.this is what most teams use
The exclusive tag they can not negotiate which has only been used 4 times.
It is conceivable for the Giants to give him the contract he wants and the Ravens get 2 first.
I am a fan of Jackson but that would be an earth shattering move by any team.
RE: RE: Jackson turned down..  
Chris in Philly : 9/19/2022 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15824076 bw in dc said:
In comment 15824053 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


a five-year extension offer worth over $250 million with $133 million guaranteed at signing because he wants a fully guaranteed contract. I can't imagine a scenario that has him coming here.



I'm not sure he wants a fully guaranteed contract. I think he wants the most guaranteed money. He won't get Watson money, because that was such a market outlier, but he will get more than Rodgers, Murray, Allen, etc.

The guy sitting on a historic gold mine right now is Justin Herbert. He is the last great QB in the queue, and he's going to kill it with contract #2...


He was already being offered more guaranteed money than those guys. ESPN reported he wanted it all guaranteed and the union told him that he was right to ask for it. The Watson deal fucked everyone forever. Maybe he wont get it. Maybe he will. I can’t believe it would be from Schoen.
RE: I definitely see the fit  
ColHowPepper : 9/19/2022 6:49 pm : link
In comment 15824012 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Jackson's running ability is so unique and he continues to get better as a passer. A healthy Barkley alongside him and an improving OL with atleast 1 and maybe 2 future cornerstone tackles is pretty much as good of a fit for Lamar as it gets....

Agree this and rest of post, Osi, but man, this roster needs WRs: to me it's the weakest position on the team along side ILBs (not getting into the QB muck and mire)
If he actually hit the market  
ajr2456 : 9/19/2022 6:54 pm : link
I’d trade the picks. He’s going to be 26 next year.
There is no chance that he ends up with the Giants  
Jay on the Island : 9/19/2022 6:55 pm : link
unless by some reason the Ravens decide to let him walk via free agency which they won't. As Eric said he will be tagged if they don't work out a long term deal.

Our next QB will come in the draft.
The wrs here are terrible  
djm : 9/19/2022 6:56 pm : link
And no one loves sterling shepard more than I do. More name recognition now but very similar to 1997 — one of the few similarities.

Front seven angry fast guys and wrs. Interior OL. Qb thing needs to be resolved too. Hopefully thiba and Ojulari answer many of the questions in that front 7…
RE: RE: I'd rather Lamar Jackson getting the money  
uther99 : 9/19/2022 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15824080 Ivan15 said:
In comment 15824046 US1 Giants said:


Quote:


over giving Daniel Jones a 2nd contract.

I think the Ravens would franchise him if they cannot come to an agreement on a new contract.




Jones will be the QB next year unless HE decides to be a free agent. The 1st round draft pick won’t be high enough to draft another “franchise” QB.


Jones can be tagged. Its not in his control
If Jackson  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/19/2022 7:00 pm : link
became available (which I doubt), the Giants would be nuts not to pursue him.

This isn't Wilson, who is 33.

He's a 25-year old QB entering his prime, and already has an MVP. He would be a great fit for Daboll.
Eric.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/19/2022 7:07 pm : link
Agreed, but I think this is all pie in the sky...I don't see the Ravens letting him go.
Tiki and Tierney  
TyreeHelmet : 9/19/2022 7:10 pm : link
Is really bad radio. Tierney said today he is worried about Aaron Jusge because he’s not showing enough emotion….

No chance Tiki has any insight on this.
The Ravens aren't letting him walk  
Producer : 9/19/2022 7:13 pm : link
No way.
RE: If Jackson  
larryflower37 : 9/19/2022 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15824188 Eric from BBI said:
became available (which I doubt), the Giants would be nuts not to pursue him.

This isn't Wilson, who is 33.

He's a 25-year old QB entering his prime, and already has an MVP. He would be a great fit for Daboll.

If they tag him, the Giants just need to write an outrageous poison pill deal and be willing to give up 2 first and he is ours.
That would be the ultimate big balls move.
RE: Tiki and Tierney  
Les in TO : 9/19/2022 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15824196 TyreeHelmet said:
Is really bad radio. Tierney said today he is worried about Aaron Jusge because he’s not showing enough emotion….

No chance Tiki has any insight on this.
I wouldn’t say no chance. Tiki probably has his connections to Giants FO and this is probably based somewhat on something he’s heard.
I can't wait to get Lamar...  
TheEvilLurker : 9/19/2022 7:36 pm : link
Because then we can talk about how terrible he is when he's a Giant.
Tiki did call the Mets to Steve Cohen  
CMicks3110 : 9/19/2022 8:02 pm : link
so he definitely has connections on big deals. Giants offer 2-3 first round picks, I say do it.
….  
ryanmkeane : 9/19/2022 8:08 pm : link
No thanks. Would rather take our chances with a fresh QB. Jackson has been awful in the playoffs and can’t throw the ball in cold weather.
Lol  
ajr2456 : 9/19/2022 8:18 pm : link
The guy had 500 total yards in a playoff game. Going into last season his cold weather stats were as follows

Jackson has the highest passer rating (109.3) in cold-climate games among all quarterbacks.
Jackson and Aaron Rodgers are the top-performing quarterbacks in cold-climate games for average passing touchdowns per game (2.4 touchdowns)


Lamar needs to play better in the postseason, but we don’t have to make stuff about him throwing in the cold.
RE: Jackson turned down..  
bradshaw44 : 9/19/2022 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15824053 Chris in Philly said:
a five-year extension offer worth over $250 million with $133 million guaranteed at signing because he wants a fully guaranteed contract. I can't imagine a scenario that has him coming here.


If I was a star nfl QB my team would love me. We start getting into the territory of money I couldn’t spend in a life time and I would settle. The one thing I would want if I took, say, 150 mil guaranteed, and the market for my position was 300 mil, I would want say at the least, in the positions we used to fill with that cash.

If we ended up winning multiple Super Bowls and my public stock rose I would be killing it in endorsements and not worry too much about game day checks. I would do something like Marshawn Lynch and just bank my game checks and Live off endorsements money. I wouldn’t give two shits about being the highest paid.

And if you don’t believe me just talk to my team at work. Whenever I get my ICP I give a decent piece of it to the non associates because without them believing in my plans, those plans wouldn’t work. And we are the top performing division so the money has been coming more frequently then if I just took the ICP and had high turnover in my office.
Cool sorry but you’re going to work for 45 years  
ajr2456 : 9/19/2022 8:22 pm : link
Jackson’s prime earning period is 10 years if he’s lucky
RE: Cool sorry but you’re going to work for 45 years  
bradshaw44 : 9/19/2022 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15824282 ajr2456 said:
Jackson’s prime earning period is 10 years if he’s lucky


And $150 mil won’t last?
Lamar late game passer ratings:  
ajr2456 : 9/19/2022 8:27 pm : link
Trailing less than 2 min to go: 117.7 with 5 TDs and 1 INT.

His passer rating in his career in games 13 and on: 112.4 with 24 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
RE: RE: Cool sorry but you’re going to work for 45 years  
ajr2456 : 9/19/2022 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15824287 bradshaw44 said:
In comment 15824282 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Jackson’s prime earning period is 10 years if he’s lucky



And $150 mil won’t last?


He should make as much money as he can in his career.
RE: RE: RE: Cool sorry but you’re going to work for 45 years  
bradshaw44 : 9/19/2022 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15824294 ajr2456 said:
In comment 15824287 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


In comment 15824282 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Jackson’s prime earning period is 10 years if he’s lucky



And $150 mil won’t last?



He should make as much money as he can in his career.


That’s my point. If he uses some of those funds to help the team around him and they win multiple bowls he’s gonna be pulling in money from other sources in much greater sums
Why would the Ravens let him walk?  
Tom in NY : 9/19/2022 8:35 pm : link
They drafted him. Built their entire franchise around him...most specifically their offensive system, and have no long term answer on the roster to replace him.

Yeah, he wants a lot of money, but if the team that built themselves around him AND are considered one of the best talent evaluation front offices in the league won't give him the $$, why should the Giants?
Seems like you can't believe Baltimore is a model franchise, but then agree to take on a contract they won't do.

I would be very cautious about this move.

RE: Tiki did call the Mets to Steve Cohen  
Chris in Philly : 9/19/2022 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15824258 CMicks3110 said:
so he definitely has connections on big deals. Giants offer 2-3 first round picks, I say do it.


The Browns gave up 3 1’s, a 3, and a 4. Plus gave $200M fully guaranteed. All for a guy under investigation for sexually assaulting dozens of women. It’s going to take more than 2-3 1’s.
I’ll stick with DJ  
Carl in CT : 9/19/2022 9:20 pm : link
After we go to the playoffs.
There’s also a chance he’s not (thankfully)  
No1MDGiantsFan : 9/19/2022 9:31 pm : link
Cool story though Tiki!
Chicken legs  
State Your Name : 1:05 am : link
Pass
