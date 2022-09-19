Tiki: Giants could be in the mix for Lamar Jackson

|𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲
“There’s a chance Lamar Jackson is a New York Giant next season. “-
@TikiBarber on @TikiAndTierney
I didn’t hear the audio, and I’d say the chances are slim; however, it’s not impossible. We heard reports that Schoen called on Russell Wilson and the Giants will have the cap room to make a strong offer.
And before everyone goes, “but the playoffs!” Wouldn’t it be nice to make the playoffs consistently? Lamar Jackson is such a unique talent.
Hopefully the Giants will be close to “all hands on deck” defensive personnel wise when the Giants host the Ravens.
Quote:
over giving Daniel Jones a 2nd contract.
I think the Ravens would franchise him if they cannot come to an agreement on a new contract.
Jones will be the QB next year unless HE decides to be a free agent. The 1st round draft pick won’t be high enough to draft another “franchise” QB.
I don’t get this statement at all. First off, Jones is a free agent at the end of the season. Second, the Bills traded up for Allen and I could see the Giants trading up for the QB they like.
In no order:
Josh Allen
Pat Mahomes
Justin Herbert
Joe Burrow
Aaron Rodgers
Then I'd have Russell Wilson at 6, and Kyler Murray and Dak fit in there somewhere. Then you have guys that may pass him this year or very soon, like Tua and Trevor Lawrence, but he is somewhere in the 7-12 range for sure.
I will say this, in the first two weeks I've seen growth with him as a passer, really wow throws that I haven't seen him make before.
So he very well could be back in that top 5 conversation by year's end.
For all the praise the Ravens get this could be the 9th year without them getting to a AFCCG. So I still think a lot of things are in play depending how things go. Maybe I am just used the Giants. They are not quite as patient.
Aaron Rodgers might be available, Nope.
Jimmy G, nope.
Nope, Not L Jackson.
MVP, Superbowl MVPs, Super bowl appearances and Championships, pro bowl MVP, many All Pro years.
Let's stick with Daniel Jones...
I think you are right. The Ravens are going to be very measured. And I would not be surprised if they decide the cost isn't worth the benefit, and they look for a new solution in this draft or the next.
They apparently really like Huntley's skills, too, and think they are sitting on another potentially good QB1.
with the way things go for the ravens they will probably tender him at a 1st or 2nd round level and someone will roll the dice on a medium contract and they will get a premium pick for him before turning into a pumpkin elsewhere.
Quote:
In comment 15824029 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
they have his rights at a discount for the rest of this year and 2 more.
Huh? Isn’t he a UFA in 2023?
He is and they are going to tag him. And then if they don't have a deal in place by March 2024 they will do so again.
Ok. Gotcha. That explains the “2 more”. Thanks
He’s never missed a majority of time during a season.
If Baltimore doesn’t keep him, I think he ends up in Philly.
Quote:
What's are cap space again? A snickers bar away from going over?
The cap does not stand in the way of adding marquee talent. Read up on cash over cap.
Also, for fucks sake are we going to lament the cap, even next years cap when we have more space, every time a big player is linked to nyg?? Get a grip.
He can be franchised twice. And to that Tiki said I understand. Pure speculation and sportstalk radio.
Christ.
agreed but, that means unless exclusive he can be had. I think the Ravens pretty much prefer it that another team sets the $$$ amount then they match.
Cap space is a non issue. We have paid the piper this year. Cut Galladay next year and we have $60MM next year and $200M in 2024. Obviously, a lot of people to pay (SB?, Mckinney,dexter, draft picks, bottom of the roster) but fitting a max QB contract in will be very possible. Maybe not smart but if you think a max QB K is ever smart, I think this guy is it. I just doubt you can get him without giving up picks, since I expect Baltimore to franchise him. I wouldn't pay him and give up picks. If you are going to pay the QB you need the picks to fill out the roster cheaply.
Quote:
I doubt he’s long for the league. Running QBs just haven’t had the longevity. As big as Cam Newton was, even he broke down relatively early.
He’s never missed a majority of time during a season.
Don’t even bother. People see and hear and believe what they want. Never mind the facts.
The exclusive tag they can not negotiate which has only been used 4 times.
It is conceivable for the Giants to give him the contract he wants and the Ravens get 2 first.
I am a fan of Jackson but that would be an earth shattering move by any team.
Quote:
a five-year extension offer worth over $250 million with $133 million guaranteed at signing because he wants a fully guaranteed contract. I can't imagine a scenario that has him coming here.
I'm not sure he wants a fully guaranteed contract. I think he wants the most guaranteed money. He won't get Watson money, because that was such a market outlier, but he will get more than Rodgers, Murray, Allen, etc.
The guy sitting on a historic gold mine right now is Justin Herbert. He is the last great QB in the queue, and he's going to kill it with contract #2...
He was already being offered more guaranteed money than those guys. ESPN reported he wanted it all guaranteed and the union told him that he was right to ask for it. The Watson deal fucked everyone forever. Maybe he wont get it. Maybe he will. I can’t believe it would be from Schoen.
Agree this and rest of post, Osi, but man, this roster needs WRs: to me it's the weakest position on the team along side ILBs (not getting into the QB muck and mire)
Our next QB will come in the draft.
Front seven angry fast guys and wrs. Interior OL. Qb thing needs to be resolved too. Hopefully thiba and Ojulari answer many of the questions in that front 7…
Quote:
over giving Daniel Jones a 2nd contract.
I think the Ravens would franchise him if they cannot come to an agreement on a new contract.
Jones will be the QB next year unless HE decides to be a free agent. The 1st round draft pick won’t be high enough to draft another “franchise” QB.
Jones can be tagged. Its not in his control
This isn't Wilson, who is 33.
He's a 25-year old QB entering his prime, and already has an MVP. He would be a great fit for Daboll.
No chance Tiki has any insight on this.
If they tag him, the Giants just need to write an outrageous poison pill deal and be willing to give up 2 first and he is ours.
That would be the ultimate big balls move.
Jackson and Aaron Rodgers are the top-performing quarterbacks in cold-climate games for average passing touchdowns per game (2.4 touchdowns)
Lamar needs to play better in the postseason, but we don’t have to make stuff about him throwing in the cold.
If I was a star nfl QB my team would love me. We start getting into the territory of money I couldn’t spend in a life time and I would settle. The one thing I would want if I took, say, 150 mil guaranteed, and the market for my position was 300 mil, I would want say at the least, in the positions we used to fill with that cash.
If we ended up winning multiple Super Bowls and my public stock rose I would be killing it in endorsements and not worry too much about game day checks. I would do something like Marshawn Lynch and just bank my game checks and Live off endorsements money. I wouldn’t give two shits about being the highest paid.
And if you don’t believe me just talk to my team at work. Whenever I get my ICP I give a decent piece of it to the non associates because without them believing in my plans, those plans wouldn’t work. And we are the top performing division so the money has been coming more frequently then if I just took the ICP and had high turnover in my office.
And $150 mil won’t last?
His passer rating in his career in games 13 and on: 112.4 with 24 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
Quote:
Jackson’s prime earning period is 10 years if he’s lucky
And $150 mil won’t last?
He should make as much money as he can in his career.
Quote:
In comment 15824282 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Jackson’s prime earning period is 10 years if he’s lucky
And $150 mil won’t last?
He should make as much money as he can in his career.
That’s my point. If he uses some of those funds to help the team around him and they win multiple bowls he’s gonna be pulling in money from other sources in much greater sums
Yeah, he wants a lot of money, but if the team that built themselves around him AND are considered one of the best talent evaluation front offices in the league won't give him the $$, why should the Giants?
Seems like you can't believe Baltimore is a model franchise, but then agree to take on a contract they won't do.
I would be very cautious about this move.
The Browns gave up 3 1’s, a 3, and a 4. Plus gave $200M fully guaranteed. All for a guy under investigation for sexually assaulting dozens of women. It’s going to take more than 2-3 1’s.