Dan Jones, my take

I normally do not post on players as I do not have the X and O skills some on here do, but this is my take on Dan Jones:
1) I think Jones can make almost any throw you want out of your QB1
2) My issue with him is I do not think his processing speed during a play is good enough to make him an elite QB in this league
3) I do not think he sees the field, which is similar to point 2 above.
4) Jones is not throwing to a great set of WR's (might be one of the 5 worst WR groups in the league)
5) The OL has not proven they can pass protect, which limits the ability for Kafka/Dabboll to design longer developing plays
6)I could see him having a Fitzmagic/Kirk Cousins type of career, but not much more. Not all pro, but even all-star but can wow you some weeks but will never get you over the hump to be a great team.
What I think some fail to realize is it is a double edged sword. People criticize his ability to process but don't realize how much a poor OL and lack of good receivers affects that. On the flip side, if Jones stands in the pocket and lets the routes develop then he takes a hit, a sack, and/or fumble. Then those same people will say he has no pocket awareness. On top of all that, he's in a new offense with ever changing receivers and OL.
This was always going to be a work in progress. Trust is real and takes a long time to develop. This is one reason Sills is playing as much as he is. The OL should continue to get better. Our WRs will start to sort themselves out and hopefully get better. The fact that we are getting wins now while still sorting through this is impressive to me.
1) I think Jones can make almost any throw you want out of your QB1
**You don't have to think - he can make any throw well. He doesn't have Allen's power or Rodgers release, but his arm is plenty good and better than Eli's
2) My issue with him is I do not think his processing speed during a play is good enough to make him an elite QB in this league
** I honestly do not know what that means despite it being throw around here like insults. What I do think is that he lacks confidence in what he sees or the routes that his WRs are running and is slow to make the throw unless perfectly open. Is it two years of being beaten up by the previous coaching staff about protecting the ball? Was this an issue season #1? He did have INT issues, but most rookies do. And add in what Shepard and the staff said after last week - WRs are not making the correct pre-snap reads. On the other hand, perhaps you and others are correct - the game has never slowed down for him.
3) I do not think he sees the field, which is similar to point 2 above.
**this is another way of saying what you said in #2
4) Jones is not throwing to a great set of WR's (might be one of the 5 worst WR groups in the league)
** Somewhat true, however, I think it is more that he only has a confident rapport with Shep, Sills, and James. He seems to like Bellinger too. Clearly Daboll/Kafka have issues with WRs not making correct reads pre-snap - they said it out loud. So if the QB gets set to throw and the WR goes the wrong way he cannot pull the trigger.
5) The OL has not proven they can pass protect, which limits the ability for Kafka/Dabboll to design longer developing plays
** Correct. Young line and still gelling - it will be ugly at times.
6)I could see him having a Fitzmagic/Kirk Cousins type of career, but not much more. Not all pro, but even all-star but can wow you some weeks but will never get you over the hump to be a great team.
**I do not think he will be here next year. He is not Daboll/Schoen's QB. Not sure where he will be next season, but he is mediocre at best at this point in his career.
I do want to see what happens as the year progresses. Once the WRs get proficient at their reads, will Jones get it out faster? Remember how Eli and VC could look at each other and know exactly what the other was thinking? Peyton had that with Reggie Wayne.
The excuses are long, but for whatever reason DJ is just not getting it done consistently.
Excellent post My take: if Schoen and Daboll see the inability to process, a lack of pocket awareness, a guy who doesn’t have the arm talent, and any of the other talking points regarding this quarterback, when they study the coaches tape, he won’t be here next season.
We shall see.
Quote:
and rightfully so. However, when I was at the game Sunday, there were always defenders around the receivers. There were times where the receivers seemed open (one play in particularly with Toney and another WR running drag routes across the formation) but he was being pressured too quickly.
Excellent post My take: if Schoen and Daboll see the inability to process, a lack of pocket awareness, a guy who doesn’t have the arm talent, and any of the other talking points regarding this quarterback, when they study the coaches tape, he won’t be here next season.
We shall see.
There is also a lot of guessing here. The media talks about guys open and people eat it up because of their own biases, but we don’t know what play was called. Is Jones not seeing a guy because he is not expected to be in that location even if the receiver is ultimately open? Should Jones have expected that and WR was making correct read but Jones got it wrong? Our interior OL also needs to clean up the immediate pressure up the middle. Even if the metrics say Jones has the time, if he is immediately having to move to one side because of pressure up the gut that takes away one side of the scheme unless you want him throwing across his body.
The O Line is still jelling.
I’ll just compare with Eli and what he had in year 4.
1. Same head coach
2. Same offense
3. Skill players: Toomer, Barber, Shockey, Burress
Manning eventually knew where he was throwing the ball pre snap. Jones may get there but he will need to be in the same scheme for a couple of years first. And if he can get targets he can trust, even better.
I agree with you Robbie, which is what makes evaluating him so difficult.
On the play with Toney, he was open, and the camera caught Toney on the sideline saying he was open, that was the biggest miss I saw from him this past weekend.
Hurts had all day, literally, to throw and his receivers were wide open all night.
Both points run counter to what Jones is experiencing.
No one called Daniel LaRusso "Dan" did they? it just sounds weird too.
So, your take is bad because you called him Dan.
LOL - everybody's an expert. I'm sure Aaron Rodgers didn't forgot how to process last week. It happens. When your team is being outplayed, the QB play looks suspicious. Doesn't matter who it is.
Jones has looked sharp at times (Wash game last year). He does have it, well see if he can somehow get it back. May be tough with this set of guards/center (and now receivers)), but I bet they control one of our opponents DLine and Jones looks all world this year. Then we can hear about all of the processing, etc.
Right now he is winning close games, which is one checkmark off the QB list.
I'm sure Daboll and Schoen have already seen enough of Daniel Jones. He will be replaced ASAP.
But it is still Year 4 of him starting games, so something's got to click soon in his head when surveying the field or it never will...
I'M LEAVING OUT THE FUMBLES AND INT's,because those can be corrected..You ALL NICKNAMED HIM DANNY DIMES
for a reason..This kid has sucked because his coaching staff belongs in division 2 college coaching..This kid sucks because the O Lineman suck..The O Lineman were sucking wind when Eli was the QB..I don't care one way or the other if he's here next year or not..But let's put the BLAME for his inability to play like he did his rookie year where it belongs..The coaching staff,and the GM,for not getting the players here to make whoever is the QB play well...
From what I understand about the system is that there are not defined routes, players get to improvise a bit and the QB and WR have to be on the same page. Its going to take a bit of time to truly get there.
Despite all that we are 2-0. Jones has made some plays when we needed it. He's had 2 clearly bad throws, 1 was an INT and the other should have been but stuff like that happens for all QBs. He's probably never going to be an all pro but I think he can be a good QB. Overall our talent level isnt great especially at WR. Sills is getting significant playing time (67 of 73 possible snaps), which doesnt reflect well on the talent. Golladay is a flat out bust. Toney has talent but he had a bad game. Robinson is a question mark, he may have showed in camp but I havent seen anything in the limited time we saw him and his 1st catch he was injured.
He leaves me shaking my head consistently through each game, so many plays are always left on the field. I just don't see "it" with Jones. There's "some" but the results to this point still suggest it's not going to be nearly enough to invest market dollars in.
Is it that the offense is so impotent that they literally can’t waste a down?
He leaves me shaking my head consistently through each game, so many plays are always left on the field. I just don't see "it" with Jones. There's "some" but the results to this point still suggest it's not going to be nearly enough to invest market dollars in.
I agree, his misses are pretty obvious even for someone like me that doesn't watch film or replay games. In the moment of these games you know that a better QB makes a handful of the plays we need per game to get us over the hump.
Its kinda why I don't buy this whole rebuild window thing. Despite our lack of talent I think its pretty clear we can be better than .500 with a better QB (don't even need an elite one). Jones can probably get good enough to be top 20ish but that just won't cut it.
Well, then get used to singing another sub par QB next year because we're not drafting one. Eight teams with two 1st round picks all have more draft capital to jump us. Your talking 3 1st round picks to get whoever your thinking of!
The mental/instinctual stuff on top of the physical tools is what makes a good QB. That is much harder to identify. And it is the reason that there are many 1st round busts like Jones.
Seriously go down the list of 1st round busts - not just guys who washed out of the league - but guys who are backup caliber QBs like Jones. A lot of them have the physical tools. It does not make them good QBs.
Thanks for input, you have a much better sight advantage than anyone watching on television
Quote:
it's rather clear when you watch Jones where he struggles, and much of it is seemingly mental, processing, reacting, football IQ and instincts, making the correct decisions, timing, ability to see enough of the field and select the correct receiver, hitting the tight windows, etc. The protection in front of him and the targets he's throwing to play a part, but it's more basic than that, imv.
He leaves me shaking my head consistently through each game, so many plays are always left on the field. I just don't see "it" with Jones. There's "some" but the results to this point still suggest it's not going to be nearly enough to invest market dollars in.
I agree, his misses are pretty obvious even for someone like me that doesn't watch film or replay games. In the moment of these games you know that a better QB makes a handful of the plays we need per game to get us over the hump.
Its kinda why I don't buy this whole rebuild window thing. Despite our lack of talent I think its pretty clear we can be better than .500 with a better QB (don't even need an elite one). Jones can probably get good enough to be top 20ish but that just won't cut it.
Definitely not when you consider the contract cost. QBs at Jones' level are paid $7-8M per, not a $32M franchise tag or even a meet in the middle $20M to rescind the tag. NYG can and will do better, otherwise good luck building a serious contender in the NFL.
Absolutely agree, but I think it points back to Jones' noggin and ability to feel the game out there. He just frequently doesn't show a feel for it very often.
This is totally semantic, but I think most people are drawn to a limited set of physical tools with Jones - ones that are very obvious to evaluate. Size, speed, arm strength (and physical appearance). His arm strength isn't amazing but it's totally fine.
I agree - he's obviously missing a lot of things that are needed to be a good QB. Its just a matter of how you would classify those skills.
I am with you. He is Mike Glennon.
But please somebody pinch me when he has an actual pocket to step up into!
It was the worst thing that happened to Jones because now in bis mind he cant take chances, he sees a guy coming open but instead of threading the needle he checks down, especially early in games..
He has the talent you can see it, the throw to Richie James between 2 defenders was special but he only makes those throws when he has to..
He leaves me shaking my head consistently through each game, so many plays are always left on the field. I just don't see "it" with Jones. There's "some" but the results to this point still suggest it's not going to be nearly enough to invest market dollars in.
This is it in a nutshell. And for all the talk of not knowing the called play, where his reads are, etc. The most evident problem I see is his lack of poise and confidence. If the defense sees you with a plan, an ability to attack their weaknesses you can catch players and coaches overcompensating. If your receivers know you'll find them, they will get open more.
The one drive last week where he was quick and decisive he was amazing but he seems to be able to channel that so rarely. I think the Giants plan was always to "mold" him and I'm not sure that has served him because it seems like instead of ever finding his own flow of the game that leaves him feeling confident he's almost entirely dependent on the coaches to tell him what he needs to see. And Football is more about feel. Rodgers doesn't know where his ball is going to land or where the receiver will be when it gets there before he throws. That I believe is the crux of his problem, he is trying to think is way through things and trying to get buy in from parts of his brain that are too slow.
I'm sure Daboll and Schoen have already seen enough of Daniel Jones. He will be replaced ASAP.
You lost me with the words. “NEVER and sure”
It was the worst thing that happened to Jones because now in bis mind he cant take chances, he sees a guy coming open but instead of threading the needle he checks down, especially early in games..
He has the talent you can see it, the throw to Richie James between 2 defenders was special but he only makes those throws when he has to..
Well, Toney was wide open - like wide open - on a potential big play Sunday and Jones didn’t see it. There was no risk there.
But we both can be right. Jones. An be gun shy and at the same time not seeing open receivers.
I would love to see what his optimal flow looks like, with at least mediocre OL,TEs and wrs, before giving up on him.
Consistency is an athletic trait. Great QBs have it. Jones doesn't.
Quote:
and rightfully so. However, when I was at the game Sunday, there were always defenders around the receivers. There were times where the receivers seemed open (one play in particularly with Toney and another WR running drag routes across the formation) but he was being pressured too quickly.
Both these posts are very fair.
Consistency is an athletic trait. Great QBs have it. Jones doesn't.
Consistency is exactly it.
Jones is like lightening. It flashes every now and then, but you wouldn't rely on it to power your house.
I’ve already seen posters say “if a new QB is brought in, all progress will be lost.” I can’t disagree with that anymore. To this point (and it’s been a big sample size), Jones has not done enough to warrant a second contract here.
It scares me that so many fans are going to have the same philosophy as Mara. “Well, there is no one better.” “Moving on from Jones will set us back.” Nothing against Jones, I just want a higher standard at the position. Fortunately, I think Schoen & Daboll will have final say.
Of course most are unverifiable because our experts do not describe the empirical methods they have or would use to to test their opinions. Second there is no verification (analytic data) provided to support their “expert” opinions.
What we have here are saloon experts screaming year after year, most of it adolescent in character. There should be a way to provide many readers an evaluation tool so that we can submit these “experts” opinions to empirical evaluation. My guess is it can’t be be done. But perhaps the “analytic” experts here could devise a tool to decide which of these recidivist “experts” opinions may be judged in the empirical world with empirical methods not as a quasi cult-like belief system.
Of course the creepy sweaty bbi'ers lurk to pounce on every missed pass in preseason or game.
I guess you missed the early Eli years.
you'd be amazed at the level of football knowledge that can be obtained from one's couch.
This is what I have been saying too and it's not meant to sound like a jones apology. As long as keep winning everything that needs some time can take time and we can still enjoy what is happening week to week. Jones doesn't need to split the atom these last 2 weeks nor does he need to do so these next 2 weeks. He needs to earn the trust of this staff by week 17. Maybe he does, maybe he doesn't, but every early ugly win here won't hurt his cause unless he's playing like an absolute turd, and he's not. He's holding it together. He still has time to improve and guess what, he might.
I can only speak from a personal level, but I'm just going to see what the next 15 games bring. I'm not sold in any way - plus or minus - on Jones, but it's just my opinion that we now have the best baseline in which to view his play relative to previous seasons.
I've had dozens of debates on Jones both here and in real life with many of them totally calm and respectful in nature. Most times I all but agree with someone who is down on Jones. It's the ones that insist on things and don't allow for any wiggle room or any variance that's tough to take. That applies to just about anything in life for me.
QB is by far the toughest position to analyze correctly. It has gotten so called great GMs fired. It has vaulted so called bad GMs to legendary ring of honor status. It has made the best look bad and the worst look better than they should look. It's the most confounding position in all of pro sports.
I don't think that can work in today's NFL without an extraordinary amount of quality support which will likely blow-up the cap. Right now, Miami does seem to be pulling that off with Tua as Miami has upgraded the OL, RBs, and an elite 4x100 track team as receivers. I don't like Tua, but there is at least a pedigree there that seems to have translated to the NFL - for now.
I guess it continues to be me and my lack of judgment, but I don't see anything special about Jones's throwing skills, and he continually looks like a classic JAC QB.
The appeals to authority are really nonsense. Years and years we were told as stupid fans we couldn't possibly evaluate the 3D chess Dave Gettleman was playing, that us mere civilians dare not deign to impugn the superior intellect of DG. It's not rocket science dude. When someone talks about a stock they are buying are people like how dare you speak on this? You aren't a professional.
People can analyze information, sometimes shockingly better than the experts. Sometimes experts are complete jackasses too. I've never seen anyone on BBI claim to be better than an NFL team at scouting, etc. But plenty of people are capable of seeing a given decision, data point, evaluation better than an expert. Besides, we are here to debate things. These arguments are super annoying. Oh, well I guess the experts are better than us? No use talking about anything or having opinions because they are just sub-par and useless...
Well, that and playoff wins. Cousins has one, which is one more than Fitzpatrick.
At this point, price remains a big unknown with Jones. If the market pegs him as a Ryan Fitzpatrick-type placeholder, he could be decent value for somebody. Maybe not the Giants, who already have a placeholder signed for 2023, but somebody.
TBH, I don't think there is a "Ryan Fitzpatrick / Kirk Cousins" type career. Jones can attain Ryan Fitzpatrick's level without progressing all that far from where he is now. Fitz had a flair for the dramatic, but when he was bad he was really bad. Cousins has sustained solid productivity for nearly a decade (last night's second half notwithstanding), and he's among the most durable QBs in the League. I think Washington and Minnesota have wasted a lot of money on him while hoping something better would come along, but I can sort of see why they've done it.
I don't think that can work in today's NFL without an extraordinary amount of quality support which will likely blow-up the cap. Right now, Miami does seem to be pulling that off with Tua as Miami has upgraded the OL, RBs, and an elite 4x100 track team as receivers. I don't like Tua, but there is at least a pedigree there that seems to have translated to the NFL - for now.
I guess it continues to be me and my lack of judgment, but I don't see anything special about Jones's throwing skills, and he continually looks like a classic JAC QB.
I hear you--let me add that Miami might be pulling it off with Tua simply because they have two nuclear weapons at WR and a good OL. Tua also could have just taken a big leap in year 3 like many before him. Like you said though, for now...I agree there too. Things can change rapidly> Let's see Tua respond when he gets punched in the mouth. It really is a fascinating development down there in Miami.
Quote:
I don’t think his processing will progress enough to even be a mediocre QB and his career will be closer to David Carr than Ryan Fitzpatrick or Kirk Cousins.
Well, then get used to singing another sub par QB next year because we're not drafting one. Eight teams with two 1st round picks all have more draft capital to jump us. Your talking 3 1st round picks to get whoever your thinking of!
Name the 8 teams with two 1st round picks next year. I see four (Miami would be the fifth, but their own pick was forfeited).
Of the four, three of them will almost certainly be in the market for QBs (Detroit, Houston, Seattle), while Philly may stick with Hurts (if he continues playing as he has so far this year, I think they probably will stay with him in 2023), but the three teams with multiple 1st round picks who are likely to be looking at QBs are also very potentially going to be in the top 10 (if not top 5) themselves. So their extra picks are unlikely to be used for a trade-up, because they won't need to. Or if they do, they'll be moving up from a spot that's probably already in front of the Giants.
The issue for the Giants won't be that they don't have enough draft capital to trade up for a QB - anyone can empty the cupboard for a QB they love. The issue will be that the draft slot they'd need to acquire just might not be for sale because it's already occupied by a team that's targeting a QB (or is locked onto Will Anderson or Jalen Carter). The most expensive house on any block isn't always the nicest one. The most expensive house is the one whose owner refuses to sell it.
Even so, none of that means that DJ will be the Giants QB in 2023 or beyond. The Giants already declined his 5th year option, which ensured that DJ would need to earn his next contract this year. I don't see Schoen and Daboll making an about-face on that decision if DJ only has a slightly above average season.
Sounds like you're dissatisfied with BBI. It'd be a real shame if you decided to not post here anymore. What in the world would we do with the zero insight you provide?
That's what I meant by pedigree. At least we saw Tua play huge at Bama with the biggest stakes on the line. I still don't like his arm, but the front office and the mad scientist McDaniel have made Tua's game day circumstances very comfortable for now.
Tua threw for nearly 470 yards against the Ravens on Sunday and I think over 200 of those yards were to receivers who were so open I thought I was watching an a Big12 game.
Quote:
but he played at an elite level in college. Which makes the team continually projecting him favorably make some sense at least. That's the big thing with Jones, he's never shown he can play even close to an elite level. (IE putting together an entire season like that not beating up on some bad teams like he did his rookie year)
That's what I meant by pedigree. At least we saw Tua play huge at Bama with the biggest stakes on the line. I still don't like his arm, but the front office and the mad scientist McDaniel have made Tua's game day circumstances very comfortable for now.
Tua threw for nearly 470 yards against the Ravens on Sunday and I think over 200 of those yards were to receivers who were so open I thought I was watching an a Big12 game.
No complaints on Daboll but looks like we were right to be salivating over McDaniel. That offense is going to be a huge headache all year
Cosell put it best when he says every QB needs help. The great variable is how much.
The Giants have a lot still to do on offense adding talent. Besides the interior they have big WR issues. Right now looking at the TV picture the PB and WR's are bottom ten imv. The running game is not consistent enough (ypc) to help offset it. This is right now. Doesn't mean as the season progresses. Still, some plays are being missed. My guess is part of it is the constant pressure (both actual and internal) and part is just his ability.
So if those two areas move to top 10 (JS's job) what is the realistic expectation of Jones (and price tag) versus a cheaper FA (i.e.; Taylor) or draft pick (and all the variables with that). This decision will determine his future. As I said before it is going to be easy to solve or very problematic for JS.
But it is still Year 4 of him starting games, so something's got to click soon in his head when surveying the field or it never will...
As of now the Giants are 2-0. Onto game 3.
Hurry up and use a few more "quotation marks" in your posts before the world runs out of them...
Quote:
at this point. How much weight/blame you put on poor coaching and weak supporting cast around him is not an unfair point but it is also subjective, at least to some degree, and also losing its steam.
But it is still Year 4 of him starting games, so something's got to click soon in his head when surveying the field or it never will...
As of now the Giants are 2-0. Onto game 3.
After being on here all these years you still haven't figured out how to reply outside the previous quote?
Quote:
In comment 15825015 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
but he played at an elite level in college. Which makes the team continually projecting him favorably make some sense at least. That's the big thing with Jones, he's never shown he can play even close to an elite level. (IE putting together an entire season like that not beating up on some bad teams like he did his rookie year)
That's what I meant by pedigree. At least we saw Tua play huge at Bama with the biggest stakes on the line. I still don't like his arm, but the front office and the mad scientist McDaniel have made Tua's game day circumstances very comfortable for now.
Tua threw for nearly 470 yards against the Ravens on Sunday and I think over 200 of those yards were to receivers who were so open I thought I was watching an a Big12 game.
No complaints on Daboll but looks like we were right to be salivating over McDaniel. That offense is going to be a huge headache all year
I don't know about McDaniel but wouldn't mind having Tyreek.