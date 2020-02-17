Dan Jones, my take

I normally do not post on players as I do not have the X and O skills some on here do, but this is my take on Dan Jones:



1) I think Jones can make almost any throw you want out of your QB1



2) My issue with him is I do not think his processing speed during a play is good enough to make him an elite QB in this league



3) I do not think he sees the field, which is similar to point 2 above.



4) Jones is not throwing to a great set of WR's (might be one of the 5 worst WR groups in the league)



5) The OL has not proven they can pass protect, which limits the ability for Kafka/Dabboll to design longer developing plays



6)I could see him having a Fitzmagic/Kirk Cousins type of career, but not much more. Not all pro, but even all-star but can wow you some weeks but will never get you over the hump to be a great team.

