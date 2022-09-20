for display only
Duggan on the Daniel Jones evaluation

Sean : 11:46 am
Quote:
Jones has done enough to win the first two games, so that’s definitely progress. But there needs to be an understanding of the lens on Jones’ evaluation from Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen.

This isn’t like Jones’ second or third season when he had time on his side. When Schoen decided not to exercise Jones’ fifth-year option for 2023, this became a make-or-break season for the 25-year-old. So the stakes are much higher.

Essentially, Jones needs to play well enough convince the new regime that he’s worthy of $31.5 million on the franchise tag in 2023. Otherwise, Schoen and Daboll will embark on a search for a quarterback to build around in the draft. They aligned themselves to take that path by declining Jones’ option.

Daboll and Schoen have seen first-hand the difference an elite quarterback makes. Daboll has five Super Bowl rings, thanks in large part to Tom Brady, from his time as a Patriots assistant, while Daboll and Schoen were part of the group in Buffalo that chose Josh Allen with the seventh pick in the 2018 draft. Allen is in the conversation for the best quarterback in the league, and the Bills are Super Bowl favorites.

It’s important to keep all of that in mind while evaluating Jones this season, because the people who will make the ultimate decision on the quarterback’s future certainly will.

RE: I can see a 3 year  
Dinger : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15825008 DJ5150 said:
Quote:
45 million plus incentives type extension…no way can they franchise him.

This was something I was considering. Unless he has some kind of wild break out season in the 2nd half, which is a possibility with this staff, his talent and if some of the weapons/ol come along, I cant see him sniffing the franchise tag. But honestly, 1st rd QBs or QBs in any round are a crap shoot. If Jones can stay healthy and improve steadily to the point where you trust him to be a Phil Simms type QB, sign him.
Daboll said the job of the Qb is to take the team down the field  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:43 pm : link
and score -- that's what Jones is not doing at a very high level right now.
RE: I think Daboll seems great  
Mike in Long Beach : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15825050 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
but I can't ignore the fact that most incumbent underperforming QBs get traded when a new GM / Coach arrive.

Not only was he not traded, he was publicly praised and handed the job before training camp by the owner. Also odd behavior that suggests he's more involved with the starting QB decision than he should be.

I have a hard time believing if the Giants have a playoff or close to playoff season that Mara is going to let Jones go. I'd love to be wrong about this, but I think that is the crux of the debate. And the Giants care a lot about fan sentiment and despite the fact that he is our QB this year, the discussion of his contributions is an important one.


I disagree. Our $18 million dollar wide receiver saw 2 snaps last week, and our explosive WR who actually played relatively well when healthy isn't being given a pass and large snap share, either. He's not making decisions based on Mara's preconceived notions.

He's playing guys who he think can give us best chance to win. There were no tempting QBs available with our early picks. So Jones is getting an opportunity to prove himself. Whether we like it or not, Jones was actually the best option out there for 2022 other than Jimmy G.
the current regime did not pick jones  
TJ : 12:45 pm : link
he's not an established star.
Short of carrying this team to the conference championship or going to the pro bowl he is gone. Fair, not fair, who knows. But that's how it is. Jones is auditioning for his next team.
RE: RE: I think Daboll seems great  
NoGainDayne : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15825070 Mike in Long Beach said:
Quote:
In comment 15825050 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


but I can't ignore the fact that most incumbent underperforming QBs get traded when a new GM / Coach arrive.

Not only was he not traded, he was publicly praised and handed the job before training camp by the owner. Also odd behavior that suggests he's more involved with the starting QB decision than he should be.

I have a hard time believing if the Giants have a playoff or close to playoff season that Mara is going to let Jones go. I'd love to be wrong about this, but I think that is the crux of the debate. And the Giants care a lot about fan sentiment and despite the fact that he is our QB this year, the discussion of his contributions is an important one.



I disagree. Our $18 million dollar wide receiver saw 2 snaps last week, and our explosive WR who actually played relatively well when healthy isn't being given a pass and large snap share, either. He's not making decisions based on Mara's preconceived notions.

He's playing guys who he think can give us best chance to win. There were no tempting QBs available with our early picks. So Jones is getting an opportunity to prove himself. Whether we like it or not, Jones was actually the best option out there for 2022 other than Jimmy G.


Ummmmm last I checked Mara didn't get up and gush about KG this offseason and hand him a starting job. How can you not see the difference in that? I never said Jones would get played because of money, no one did. Mara loves him and clearly gives him different treatment. How you don't see that I don't know
RE: the current regime did not pick jones  
NoGainDayne : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15825074 TJ said:
Quote:
he's not an established star.
Short of carrying this team to the conference championship or going to the pro bowl he is gone. Fair, not fair, who knows. But that's how it is. Jones is auditioning for his next team.


I really think it can't be stressed enough that typically an underperforming QB like Jones is traded when a new regime comes in. It's cleaner, you get a fresh start, you get to have "your guy" at QB. The fact that he wasn't is actually kind of a rare case. You are applying logic to it but there was nothing logical or smart about Mara naming Jones the starter before the season
After 2 GMs and head coach #4  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:50 pm : link
In a just world, on the day they make a final decision on Jones Mara needs to be barred from the room.
I think Duggan has a bit of a blind spot here  
Metnut : 12:55 pm : link
It's not a simple binary choice between Jones being gone from NYG or getting tagged/long term deal.

A more likely outcome IMO is the Giants win 7-10 games against a soft schedule this year and they offer Jones a Jameis Winston type 2 year/$30M deal. Jones gets to go into camp as the presumptive starter next year and gets some $$$, while Deboll/Schoen can either draft a QB first round if they like someone, draft a developmental QB later on, or just ride it with Jones and Taylor again and keep their long-term QB options open while upgrading the roster with their QB only having a modest cap hit.

If the Giants are picking in the 12-20 range, it's going to be extremely expensive to trade up and get one of the top few QBs.
Two games into the  
rebel yell : 12:59 pm : link
season and they're both wins. It doesn't matter. I don't see Schoen and Daboll having any interest in bringing him back. He's DG's boy. Also--I give Wink most of the credit for our 2-0 start.
To add on to my above post...  
Metnut : 12:59 pm : link
if Jones is no worse and no better than a top 20-25 QB, then upgrading the roster while looking for an opportunity to upgrade at QB later on either through the draft or an acquisition (which LAR, TB, DEN, CLE and IND have all attempted to do with varying degrees of success) isn't a bad plan.

It's not a killer to keep riding with Jones for a few more years while looking for the right time to go all-in on a better QB. What the Giants have to avoid doing is getting into a Kirk Cousins type of contract where they are paying a huge cap hit to a QB who isn't a top 10 guy. That's a trap to avoid IMO.
Why does there need to be a franchise tag.....  
nym172 : 1:18 pm : link
Mitch Trubisky commanded a 7 million dollar contract.....


They can easily negotiate a lower contract for year 5. Its not franchise tag or bust.
Why does everyone assume  
mdthedream : 1:21 pm : link
if he plays well he gets like 30mill? There is no way he even gets close to that money. He should be happy getting a offer at this time at about 7mill and he gets to continue to improve. No one is going to pay him top dollar so that is off the board. He should realize that the Giants are his best shot seeing they invested in him. If he leaves and sucks one year later he is all done in the nfl at any good money.
Look at the money the Vikes have lavished on Kirk Cousins  
GiantBlue : 1:31 pm : link
and they haven't won a thing.....in fact they came closest when they had Case Keenum as their QB and Diggs as the WR1.

So, Jones. Jones is kind of similar to Cousins except maybe a little more mobile. Cousins has top level talent at the skill positions and always seems to have his share of doink games.

I admittedly was calling out for Tyrod after Sunday's first half.......

This team needs to find the guy that will elevate the talent around him. Cousins doesn't do it....neither does most of the QB's in the league. They guys that do win and win consistently.

Our options are in the draft or free agency...ala Lamar Jackson. We should focus on that. Schoen is.
Let's not miss the forest for the trees  
Bill in UT : 1:40 pm : link
The objective is winning. We're 2-0 with him at QB, despite a still leaky OL, no WRs, and injuries on D. Let's see how the year plays out. There's no need to reach a conclusion on him today.
In another thread  
Paul326 : 1:40 pm : link
I talked about possibility the team has a reasonably good season and what that would do to their draft position say mid teens to low twenties. They probably won't be in line to draft any of the top QB prospects. So what will Schoen & Daboll do? Resign Jones to a short term deal & fill any of the number of holes in this roster with BPA, or do they throw a boat load of picks at somebody to move down to get a shot at one of the upper their QB's (early returns right now aren't as high on this QB class as they were at the end of last season but it's early)? I doubt they try and lure any of the top FA QB's because of the amount of Benjamin's required to get that kind of deal done. So in this scenario would I be surprised that Jones was still in blue I'd have to say no.
RE: Look at the money the Vikes have lavished on Kirk Cousins  
lax counsel : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15825169 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
and they haven't won a thing.....in fact they came closest when they had Case Keenum as their QB and Diggs as the WR1.

So, Jones. Jones is kind of similar to Cousins except maybe a little more mobile. Cousins has top level talent at the skill positions and always seems to have his share of doink games.

I admittedly was calling out for Tyrod after Sunday's first half.......

This team needs to find the guy that will elevate the talent around him. Cousins doesn't do it....neither does most of the QB's in the league. They guys that do win and win consistently.

Our options are in the draft or free agency...ala Lamar Jackson. We should focus on that. Schoen is.


Jones hasn't produced in any way remotely close to Cousins in this league. That's saying a lot, because Cousins is fools.
The odds of them giving him any of the tags  
ajr2456 : 1:44 pm : link
Are low imo, even the lesser ones. The transition tag for a QB is $25 million, the option was $22 million. If there was a chance at another one year prove it deal, they would have picked up the option to cover themselves should he play well.

It’s either a long term deal or he’s gone. The new regime isn’t going to wait another year to know if Jones is good or not.
If the Giants are 5-3 at the break  
WillieYoung : 1:46 pm : link
I could see them offering Jones the $22 Mil he would have had on the 5th year option and he would be a fool not to take it. Hope it happens just to see the Jones haters lose their shit.
RE: If the Giants are 5-3 at the break  
Sean : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15825208 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
I could see them offering Jones the $22 Mil he would have had on the 5th year option and he would be a fool not to take it. Hope it happens just to see the Jones haters lose their shit.

What a strange comment. There are no “Jones haters” just NYG fans who want to see the team succeed. But it sounds like you are a Daniel Jones fan, not a Giants fan.
RE: If the Giants are 5-3 at the break  
ajr2456 : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15825208 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
I could see them offering Jones the $22 Mil he would have had on the 5th year option and he would be a fool not to take it. Hope it happens just to see the Jones haters lose their shit.


Fairly confident everyone will keeping their shit
RE: After 2 GMs and head coach #4  
bw in dc : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15825080 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In a just world, on the day they make a final decision on Jones Mara needs to be barred from the room.


The fact that they didn't pick up Jones's 5th year option was quite a tell to me. I didn't see that coming because I was convinced, despite what Mara said about Schoen controlling all football operations, that Jones was Mara's adopted son, and Mara would retain any final decision(s) on anything Jones.

But I could also see Schoen and Mara reaching a compromise on Jones last April. Mara would give up the 5th year option, but Schoen would have to evaluate Jones for one more year.

While I hope Schoen does have the decision-making gavel for all personnel decisions, in my mind it's still a big TBD the weight Mara carries on the final decision on Jones next off-season.
I envy the optimism of anyone  
NoGainDayne : 1:59 pm : link
that have watched John Mara and the Giants for all this time and still think he's going to be hands off on the Jones decision but I certainly can't get there.

If the Giants have 7 wins or more I have a hard time seeing Jones not the starting QB again next year. But I'd love to see us finish with more than 7 wins and have Jones play similarly and see him shown the door. That would give me a lot of hope for the future of this team
Metnut  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:03 pm : link
is correct in the reality of the situation. Somebody has to play the position and BD has to win.

This is not college where you recruit a QB. Lots of things have to go your way and then your evaluation has to be really good. Record, timing, talent in draft, etc. all play factors.

JS will try to make a move in the draft if they like someone but it very well may not be enough and the Giants have to find a alternative.

Keep building the team and strike when possible. It can take years and many times a HC change occurs as well.
RE: RE: If the Giants are 5-3 at the break  
eli4life : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15825211 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15825208 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


I could see them offering Jones the $22 Mil he would have had on the 5th year option and he would be a fool not to take it. Hope it happens just to see the Jones haters lose their shit.


What a strange comment. There are no “Jones haters” just NYG fans who want to see the team succeed. But it sounds like you are a Daniel Jones fan, not a Giants fan.



There are a few on here that definitely hate Jones and will take a thread on why the sky is blue and turn it into a Jones sucks thread
RE: I envy the optimism of anyone  
Sean : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15825230 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
that have watched John Mara and the Giants for all this time and still think he's going to be hands off on the Jones decision but I certainly can't get there.

If the Giants have 7 wins or more I have a hard time seeing Jones not the starting QB again next year. But I'd love to see us finish with more than 7 wins and have Jones play similarly and see him shown the door. That would give me a lot of hope for the future of this team

I think this is a fair concern. But I will say this, Mara did a lot more than people thought he would (I think including you as well). We could always want more (let go of Abrams, move off Jones), but I’m pleased with the amount of change. Brandon Brown from a strong organization in the Eagles is a prime example. Letting go of Chris Pettit.

I suppose it’s possible Mara could interfere and demand to keep Jones, but it would be strange considering all the outside influence he gave Schoen autonomy to bring in.
Daboll/Schoens first year in BUFF  
The Dude : 2:09 pm : link
Was a Tyrod led bills team that snuck into the playoffs if i recall correctly?

They were still able to land josh allen the following draft. I'm not using that as a supporting argument in the slightest, alot of stars need to align for that to happen and it's not like they're saying "welp we'll just trade up for a superstar QB that falls".

But just simply stating their history in the "decent rebuilding team that wins games while needing a future QB" space.
RE: RE: RE: If the Giants are 5-3 at the break  
Producer : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15825243 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 15825211 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15825208 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


I could see them offering Jones the $22 Mil he would have had on the 5th year option and he would be a fool not to take it. Hope it happens just to see the Jones haters lose their shit.


What a strange comment. There are no “Jones haters” just NYG fans who want to see the team succeed. But it sounds like you are a Daniel Jones fan, not a Giants fan.




There are a few on here that definitely hate Jones and will take a thread on why the sky is blue and turn it into a Jones sucks thread


Nobody hates Jones. You have irrational support for him and have to demonize others to justify your position. He's been terrible and somehow it's easier to blame us.
RE: RE: I envy the optimism of anyone  
NoGainDayne : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15825244 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15825230 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


that have watched John Mara and the Giants for all this time and still think he's going to be hands off on the Jones decision but I certainly can't get there.

If the Giants have 7 wins or more I have a hard time seeing Jones not the starting QB again next year. But I'd love to see us finish with more than 7 wins and have Jones play similarly and see him shown the door. That would give me a lot of hope for the future of this team


I think this is a fair concern. But I will say this, Mara did a lot more than people thought he would (I think including you as well). We could always want more (let go of Abrams, move off Jones), but I’m pleased with the amount of change. Brandon Brown from a strong organization in the Eagles is a prime example. Letting go of Chris Pettit.

I suppose it’s possible Mara could interfere and demand to keep Jones, but it would be strange considering all the outside influence he gave Schoen autonomy to bring in.


I wasn't a they are keeping Abrams for sure guy but I definitely thought it was possible. No complaints from me though, they made more changes than I thought even if I really wanted to see them move on from Siam too. I also thought Brown was a good snag.

I guess I've always thought of Mara more as an appearances guy, he always seemed like a guy that wanted to do just enough to keep the pitchforks away while still getting what he wants. To me, he had to do this and sell the "autonomy" to get people to put down their pitchforks.

The way he's handled himself with this Jones stuff to me very much says, I'm giving you autonomy unless I really care about something. It was most definitely a public toe stepping on Daboll and JS to say what he did about Jones starting. To me it shows a lack of real commitment to being hands off and something he is forcing himself to do because of the headwinds he faced to the old ways.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If the Giants are 5-3 at the break  
Thunderstruck27 : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15825255 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15825243 eli4life said:


Quote:


In comment 15825211 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15825208 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


I could see them offering Jones the $22 Mil he would have had on the 5th year option and he would be a fool not to take it. Hope it happens just to see the Jones haters lose their shit.


What a strange comment. There are no “Jones haters” just NYG fans who want to see the team succeed. But it sounds like you are a Daniel Jones fan, not a Giants fan.




There are a few on here that definitely hate Jones and will take a thread on why the sky is blue and turn it into a Jones sucks thread



Nobody hates Jones. You have irrational support for him and have to demonize others to justify your position. He's been terrible and somehow it's easier to blame us.


Luckily there is enough talent on this roster to be 2-0 despite how terrible Jones has been.
RE: RE: If the Giants are 5-3 at the break  
Mike in Long Beach : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15825211 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15825208 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


I could see them offering Jones the $22 Mil he would have had on the 5th year option and he would be a fool not to take it. Hope it happens just to see the Jones haters lose their shit.


What a strange comment. There are no “Jones haters” just NYG fans who want to see the team succeed. But it sounds like you are a Daniel Jones fan, not a Giants fan.


There are without a doubt Jones haters, my friend. Don't go on Twitter if you don't want to see him. In the aftermath of every win, there are countless people solely posting All-22 videos of every time Jones misses a receiver.

I'm not lumping you in with that, but let's be real. It's a very real thing.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 2:32 pm : link
I think the chances Jones is here next year are less than 10%. I'm not concerned Daboll and Schoen are going to talk themselves into Jones being good.
RE: I envy the optimism of anyone  
Jimmy Googs : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15825230 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
that have watched John Mara and the Giants for all this time and still think he's going to be hands off on the Jones decision but I certainly can't get there.

If the Giants have 7 wins or more I have a hard time seeing Jones not the starting QB again next year. But I'd love to see us finish with more than 7 wins and have Jones play similarly and see him shown the door. That would give me a lot of hope for the future of this team


I think a lot of things have occurred in that front office since January that have been markedly different than what many of the more vocal BBI posters were expecting. I can find plenty of threads that speak to how folks said the Giants were never going to change with respect to any of their internal hiring processes, legacy personnel, external candidates considered, etc. Yet, they did.

Daniel Jones not getting that 5th year extension was driven by the very guys they brought in to change things. I actually don't have a hard time seeing that Mara will be consulted on the Jones decision and agree with what the GM and Coach tell him...
There are lot of dummies  
Spiciest Memelord : 2:47 pm : link
in bbi and twitter who played Tecmo Bowl and wonder why Jones missed an obvious open receiver down the field.

I mean surely with our James Richie lead space age aerial assault they're running around wide open and free all day long.
If we re keeping score  
joeinpa : 2:47 pm : link
And I think we are. The first two games go under the category of they won’t be bringing Daniel back

What we need to see is several drives a game like the one at the start of the third quarter. Jones looked like a quarterback you can win on that score.
RE: If we re keeping score  
Sean : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15825306 joeinpa said:
Quote:
And I think we are. The first two games go under the category of they won’t be bringing Daniel back

What we need to see is several drives a game like the one at the start of the third quarter. Jones looked like a quarterback you can win on that score.

Very fair Joe as always.
RE: RE: RE: I envy the optimism of anyone  
Sean : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15825258 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15825244 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15825230 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


that have watched John Mara and the Giants for all this time and still think he's going to be hands off on the Jones decision but I certainly can't get there.

If the Giants have 7 wins or more I have a hard time seeing Jones not the starting QB again next year. But I'd love to see us finish with more than 7 wins and have Jones play similarly and see him shown the door. That would give me a lot of hope for the future of this team


I think this is a fair concern. But I will say this, Mara did a lot more than people thought he would (I think including you as well). We could always want more (let go of Abrams, move off Jones), but I’m pleased with the amount of change. Brandon Brown from a strong organization in the Eagles is a prime example. Letting go of Chris Pettit.

I suppose it’s possible Mara could interfere and demand to keep Jones, but it would be strange considering all the outside influence he gave Schoen autonomy to bring in.



I wasn't a they are keeping Abrams for sure guy but I definitely thought it was possible. No complaints from me though, they made more changes than I thought even if I really wanted to see them move on from Siam too. I also thought Brown was a good snag.

I guess I've always thought of Mara more as an appearances guy, he always seemed like a guy that wanted to do just enough to keep the pitchforks away while still getting what he wants. To me, he had to do this and sell the "autonomy" to get people to put down their pitchforks.

The way he's handled himself with this Jones stuff to me very much says, I'm giving you autonomy unless I really care about something. It was most definitely a public toe stepping on Daboll and JS to say what he did about Jones starting. To me it shows a lack of real commitment to being hands off and something he is forcing himself to do because of the headwinds he faced to the old ways.

There is definitely some truth to this. Although, I don’t understand the loyalty to Jones if he has another typical year for him. I could always understand it with Eli, just not Jones.
RE: Daboll/Schoens first year in BUFF  
k2tampa : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15825247 The Dude said:
Quote:
Was a Tyrod led bills team that snuck into the playoffs if i recall correctly?

They were still able to land josh allen the following draft. I'm not using that as a supporting argument in the slightest, alot of stars need to align for that to happen and it's not like they're saying "welp we'll just trade up for a superstar QB that falls".

But just simply stating their history in the "decent rebuilding team that wins games while needing a future QB" space.


Daboll was named OC in Buffalo in January 2018. Taylor was traded in March 2018. They drafted Allen in April 2018.

Schoen was hired as assistant GM in May 2017.
Jones is just keeping the seat warm  
Paulie Walnuts : 3:12 pm : link
For Arch Manning
Metnut has it right  
The Jake : 3:15 pm : link
I agree this is the most likely scenario at this point:

1. Giants finish around 7-10, 8-9, or even 9-8 with Daniel Jones continuing to be Daniel Jones - flashes of athleticism, surrounded by bad play, low offensive output, and bad instincts/turnovers that consistently put us behind the 8-ball.
2. Giants draft in the 12-20 range next year.
3. Giants have to spend significant draft capital to trade up.
4. Because of 1, 2, and 3, Mara meddles and makes the decision more difficult for Schoen/Daboll. Maybe he even prevents them from trading up to get their guy. To be clear, he has ALREADY meddled by lauding and making excuses for DJ in the pre-season, which suggests that DJ is held to a different standard than other QBs, so just imagine what he'll say/do if we go 9-8 and sneak into the playoffs.

Daniel Jones is a symptom of everything that's wrong with this franchise and John Mara is the most important person who doesn't see it. We're still in trouble so long as he thinks his opinion is relevant.

RE: RE: Daboll/Schoens first year in BUFF  
The Dude : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15825341 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15825247 The Dude said:


Quote:


Was a Tyrod led bills team that snuck into the playoffs if i recall correctly?

They were still able to land josh allen the following draft. I'm not using that as a supporting argument in the slightest, alot of stars need to align for that to happen and it's not like they're saying "welp we'll just trade up for a superstar QB that falls".

But just simply stating their history in the "decent rebuilding team that wins games while needing a future QB" space.



Daboll was named OC in Buffalo in January 2018. Taylor was traded in March 2018. They drafted Allen in April 2018.

Schoen was hired as assistant GM in May 2017.


...welp! lol
RE: There are lot of dummies  
Thegratefulhead : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15825305 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
in bbi and twitter who played Tecmo Bowl and wonder why Jones missed an obvious open receiver down the field.

I mean surely with our James Richie lead space age aerial assault they're running around wide open and free all day long.
Only stupid people reference a single play or game. Evaluate his college and professional career objectively and get back to me.
RE: There are lot of dummies  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15825305 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
in bbi and twitter who played Tecmo Bowl and wonder why Jones missed an obvious open receiver down the field.

I mean surely with our James Richie lead space age aerial assault they're running around wide open and free all day long.

There are a lot of dummies who can't spell "led" also.
RE: RE: This is why I don't get to the same stress level regarding Jones  
djm : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15825044 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15825036 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


as a lot of people here. He is what we have now and they are trying to win around him, and build a team. Moving forward I am very comfortable that Daboll, better than most, knows what a top QB looks like and what they can do to a team. He will make the right decision on Jones, and none of it will come from uninformed opinions on message boards. He knows what he is asking Jones to do and how Jones is proceeding.

I don't know if Jones is the answer or not, but I'm sure Daboll is forming that opinion as we speak, and I am very confident he will do the right thing.


Good post.


Agreed. The only little wrinkle I would add is what if Jones plays JUST a little bit better...and the Giants win enough games where they are picking in the 20s...and the QBs that might be available in the teens, with a trade up don't necessarily give one the warm and fuzzies...and there isn't any stud QB in FA that jumps out at you...maybe Jimmy G being the exception and how the hell do the Niners let him walk after the injury to the kid?

We all expected the team to go 6-11 or 5-12 and watch Jones struggle--this could still happen, but if it ends up somewhere in the 9-10 win range with Jones looking OK--not great, but OK, then what?
RE: Jones is just keeping the seat warm  
Spiciest Memelord : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15825348 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
For Arch Manning


Would be nice to have our own Allen or Herbert.

Not that we had the chance to draft those two or something.
RE: Daboll said the job of the Qb is to take the team down the field  
gidiefor : Mod : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15825069 gidiefor said:
Quote:
and score -- that's what Jones is not doing at a very high level right now.


some one I know and love just emailed me a retort on this - "except for when it counts?"

so let me say this:

The last two games have been great, and it's true the offense did just enough to win. But the first half of both games was not a great look for a franchise QB. A franchise QB gets behind center, looks like they are in control, and takes his team down the field and scores TDs like they are flexing some muscle. They do no save as a once a game serving. And they certainly don't hold back after getting a turnover with great field position and routinely not punch it in. That may work against teams like Tenn and Carolina, but it is not a recipe for success.

I need to see some QB muscle being flexed more routinely and not only on an emergency basis.
Can we not do tinfoil hat stuff that Mara is going to  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:19 pm : link
Force them to keep Jones?

I have very little respect left for Mara's choices but if things were that dysfunctional Daboll and Schoen wouldn't be here, and Joe Judge probably would be.
I htink he plays well enough to keep  
Dave : 4:25 pm : link
but for much less than top qb $$

DJ will realize that no other team is paying 30M/ and he will agree to stay for a reasonable amount

NYG get to delay the qb decision one more year and focus on other spots like WR, CB...
I stand by  
ajr2456 : 4:28 pm : link
The idea that if he doesn’t play well enough to warrant a long term deal, it’s better for the franchise to make a clean break and not sign some cheap deal. It’s probably in Jones’ best interest to get a fresh start as well.
RE: RE: RE: This is why I don't get to the same stress level regarding Jones  
HomerJones45 : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15825392 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15825044 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15825036 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


as a lot of people here. He is what we have now and they are trying to win around him, and build a team. Moving forward I am very comfortable that Daboll, better than most, knows what a top QB looks like and what they can do to a team. He will make the right decision on Jones, and none of it will come from uninformed opinions on message boards. He knows what he is asking Jones to do and how Jones is proceeding.

I don't know if Jones is the answer or not, but I'm sure Daboll is forming that opinion as we speak, and I am very confident he will do the right thing.


Good post.



Agreed. The only little wrinkle I would add is what if Jones plays JUST a little bit better...and the Giants win enough games where they are picking in the 20s...and the QBs that might be available in the teens, with a trade up don't necessarily give one the warm and fuzzies...and there isn't any stud QB in FA that jumps out at you...maybe Jimmy G being the exception and how the hell do the Niners let him walk after the injury to the kid?

We all expected the team to go 6-11 or 5-12 and watch Jones struggle--this could still happen, but if it ends up somewhere in the 9-10 win range with Jones looking OK--not great, but OK, then what?
Get rid of him. We've scored 2 td's in two games. You saw how great TN's defense was last night and Carolina has lost 9 games in a row. Gano is 7-7 including two 50+ yarders on Sunday. If Gano is human and misses just one of the 7 FG, we are 1-1 at best.

Quit looking for reasons to keep Jones. He is not a good passer and not a good qb. You want to go places, we can't be dependent on the field goal kicker being perfect.
So it's 31.5 mil  
PaulN : 6:06 pm : link
Or nothing. It's the stupidest take I can think of. So Schoen isn't allowed to offer him a 2 year 30 million dollar contract in case he is mediocre and the Giants are still not certain. It's 31.5 or nothing. I guess being creative is just too hard to figure.
