Duggan on the Daniel Jones evaluation

| Jones has done enough to win the first two games, so that’s definitely progress. But there needs to be an understanding of the lens on Jones’ evaluation from Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen.
This isn’t like Jones’ second or third season when he had time on his side. When Schoen decided not to exercise Jones’ fifth-year option for 2023, this became a make-or-break season for the 25-year-old. So the stakes are much higher.
Essentially, Jones needs to play well enough convince the new regime that he’s worthy of $31.5 million on the franchise tag in 2023. Otherwise, Schoen and Daboll will embark on a search for a quarterback to build around in the draft. They aligned themselves to take that path by declining Jones’ option.
Daboll and Schoen have seen first-hand the difference an elite quarterback makes. Daboll has five Super Bowl rings, thanks in large part to Tom Brady, from his time as a Patriots assistant, while Daboll and Schoen were part of the group in Buffalo that chose Josh Allen with the seventh pick in the 2018 draft. Allen is in the conversation for the best quarterback in the league, and the Bills are Super Bowl favorites.
It’s important to keep all of that in mind while evaluating Jones this season, because the people who will make the ultimate decision on the quarterback’s future certainly will.
This was something I was considering. Unless he has some kind of wild break out season in the 2nd half, which is a possibility with this staff, his talent and if some of the weapons/ol come along, I cant see him sniffing the franchise tag. But honestly, 1st rd QBs or QBs in any round are a crap shoot. If Jones can stay healthy and improve steadily to the point where you trust him to be a Phil Simms type QB, sign him.
Short of carrying this team to the conference championship or going to the pro bowl he is gone. Fair, not fair, who knows. But that's how it is. Jones is auditioning for his next team.
Quote:
but I can't ignore the fact that most incumbent underperforming QBs get traded when a new GM / Coach arrive.
Ummmmm last I checked Mara didn't get up and gush about KG this offseason and hand him a starting job. How can you not see the difference in that? I never said Jones would get played because of money, no one did. Mara loves him and clearly gives him different treatment. How you don't see that I don't know
I really think it can't be stressed enough that typically an underperforming QB like Jones is traded when a new regime comes in. It's cleaner, you get a fresh start, you get to have "your guy" at QB. The fact that he wasn't is actually kind of a rare case. You are applying logic to it but there was nothing logical or smart about Mara naming Jones the starter before the season
A more likely outcome IMO is the Giants win 7-10 games against a soft schedule this year and they offer Jones a Jameis Winston type 2 year/$30M deal. Jones gets to go into camp as the presumptive starter next year and gets some $$$, while Deboll/Schoen can either draft a QB first round if they like someone, draft a developmental QB later on, or just ride it with Jones and Taylor again and keep their long-term QB options open while upgrading the roster with their QB only having a modest cap hit.
If the Giants are picking in the 12-20 range, it's going to be extremely expensive to trade up and get one of the top few QBs.
It's not a killer to keep riding with Jones for a few more years while looking for the right time to go all-in on a better QB. What the Giants have to avoid doing is getting into a Kirk Cousins type of contract where they are paying a huge cap hit to a QB who isn't a top 10 guy. That's a trap to avoid IMO.
They can easily negotiate a lower contract for year 5. Its not franchise tag or bust.
So, Jones. Jones is kind of similar to Cousins except maybe a little more mobile. Cousins has top level talent at the skill positions and always seems to have his share of doink games.
I admittedly was calling out for Tyrod after Sunday's first half.......
This team needs to find the guy that will elevate the talent around him. Cousins doesn't do it....neither does most of the QB's in the league. They guys that do win and win consistently.
Our options are in the draft or free agency...ala Lamar Jackson. We should focus on that. Schoen is.
Jones hasn't produced in any way remotely close to Cousins in this league. That's saying a lot, because Cousins is fools.
It’s either a long term deal or he’s gone. The new regime isn’t going to wait another year to know if Jones is good or not.
What a strange comment. There are no “Jones haters” just NYG fans who want to see the team succeed. But it sounds like you are a Daniel Jones fan, not a Giants fan.
Fairly confident everyone will keeping their shit
The fact that they didn't pick up Jones's 5th year option was quite a tell to me. I didn't see that coming because I was convinced, despite what Mara said about Schoen controlling all football operations, that Jones was Mara's adopted son, and Mara would retain any final decision(s) on anything Jones.
But I could also see Schoen and Mara reaching a compromise on Jones last April. Mara would give up the 5th year option, but Schoen would have to evaluate Jones for one more year.
While I hope Schoen does have the decision-making gavel for all personnel decisions, in my mind it's still a big TBD the weight Mara carries on the final decision on Jones next off-season.
If the Giants have 7 wins or more I have a hard time seeing Jones not the starting QB again next year. But I'd love to see us finish with more than 7 wins and have Jones play similarly and see him shown the door. That would give me a lot of hope for the future of this team
This is not college where you recruit a QB. Lots of things have to go your way and then your evaluation has to be really good. Record, timing, talent in draft, etc. all play factors.
JS will try to make a move in the draft if they like someone but it very well may not be enough and the Giants have to find a alternative.
Keep building the team and strike when possible. It can take years and many times a HC change occurs as well.
Quote:
I could see them offering Jones the $22 Mil he would have had on the 5th year option and he would be a fool not to take it. Hope it happens just to see the Jones haters lose their shit.
There are a few on here that definitely hate Jones and will take a thread on why the sky is blue and turn it into a Jones sucks thread
I think this is a fair concern. But I will say this, Mara did a lot more than people thought he would (I think including you as well). We could always want more (let go of Abrams, move off Jones), but I’m pleased with the amount of change. Brandon Brown from a strong organization in the Eagles is a prime example. Letting go of Chris Pettit.
I suppose it’s possible Mara could interfere and demand to keep Jones, but it would be strange considering all the outside influence he gave Schoen autonomy to bring in.
They were still able to land josh allen the following draft. I'm not using that as a supporting argument in the slightest, alot of stars need to align for that to happen and it's not like they're saying "welp we'll just trade up for a superstar QB that falls".
But just simply stating their history in the "decent rebuilding team that wins games while needing a future QB" space.
Nobody hates Jones. You have irrational support for him and have to demonize others to justify your position. He's been terrible and somehow it's easier to blame us.
Quote:
that have watched John Mara and the Giants for all this time and still think he's going to be hands off on the Jones decision but I certainly can't get there.
I think this is a fair concern. But I will say this, Mara did a lot more than people thought he would (I think including you as well). We could always want more (let go of Abrams, move off Jones), but I’m pleased with the amount of change. Brandon Brown from a strong organization in the Eagles is a prime example. Letting go of Chris Pettit.
I suppose it’s possible Mara could interfere and demand to keep Jones, but it would be strange considering all the outside influence he gave Schoen autonomy to bring in.
I wasn't a they are keeping Abrams for sure guy but I definitely thought it was possible. No complaints from me though, they made more changes than I thought even if I really wanted to see them move on from Siam too. I also thought Brown was a good snag.
I guess I've always thought of Mara more as an appearances guy, he always seemed like a guy that wanted to do just enough to keep the pitchforks away while still getting what he wants. To me, he had to do this and sell the "autonomy" to get people to put down their pitchforks.
The way he's handled himself with this Jones stuff to me very much says, I'm giving you autonomy unless I really care about something. It was most definitely a public toe stepping on Daboll and JS to say what he did about Jones starting. To me it shows a lack of real commitment to being hands off and something he is forcing himself to do because of the headwinds he faced to the old ways.
Luckily there is enough talent on this roster to be 2-0 despite how terrible Jones has been.
I think a lot of things have occurred in that front office since January that have been markedly different than what many of the more vocal BBI posters were expecting. I can find plenty of threads that speak to how folks said the Giants were never going to change with respect to any of their internal hiring processes, legacy personnel, external candidates considered, etc. Yet, they did.
Daniel Jones not getting that 5th year extension was driven by the very guys they brought in to change things. I actually don't have a hard time seeing that Mara will be consulted on the Jones decision and agree with what the GM and Coach tell him...
I mean surely with our James Richie lead space age aerial assault they're running around wide open and free all day long.
What we need to see is several drives a game like the one at the start of the third quarter. Jones looked like a quarterback you can win on that score.
Very fair Joe as always.
I wasn't a they are keeping Abrams for sure guy but I definitely thought it was possible. No complaints from me though, they made more changes than I thought even if I really wanted to see them move on from Siam too. I also thought Brown was a good snag.
I guess I've always thought of Mara more as an appearances guy, he always seemed like a guy that wanted to do just enough to keep the pitchforks away while still getting what he wants. To me, he had to do this and sell the "autonomy" to get people to put down their pitchforks.
The way he's handled himself with this Jones stuff to me very much says, I'm giving you autonomy unless I really care about something. It was most definitely a public toe stepping on Daboll and JS to say what he did about Jones starting. To me it shows a lack of real commitment to being hands off and something he is forcing himself to do because of the headwinds he faced to the old ways.
There is definitely some truth to this. Although, I don’t understand the loyalty to Jones if he has another typical year for him. I could always understand it with Eli, just not Jones.
They were still able to land josh allen the following draft. I'm not using that as a supporting argument in the slightest, alot of stars need to align for that to happen and it's not like they're saying "welp we'll just trade up for a superstar QB that falls".
But just simply stating their history in the "decent rebuilding team that wins games while needing a future QB" space.
Daboll was named OC in Buffalo in January 2018. Taylor was traded in March 2018. They drafted Allen in April 2018.
Schoen was hired as assistant GM in May 2017.
1. Giants finish around 7-10, 8-9, or even 9-8 with Daniel Jones continuing to be Daniel Jones - flashes of athleticism, surrounded by bad play, low offensive output, and bad instincts/turnovers that consistently put us behind the 8-ball.
2. Giants draft in the 12-20 range next year.
3. Giants have to spend significant draft capital to trade up.
4. Because of 1, 2, and 3, Mara meddles and makes the decision more difficult for Schoen/Daboll. Maybe he even prevents them from trading up to get their guy. To be clear, he has ALREADY meddled by lauding and making excuses for DJ in the pre-season, which suggests that DJ is held to a different standard than other QBs, so just imagine what he'll say/do if we go 9-8 and sneak into the playoffs.
Daniel Jones is a symptom of everything that's wrong with this franchise and John Mara is the most important person who doesn't see it. We're still in trouble so long as he thinks his opinion is relevant.
...welp! lol
There are a lot of dummies who can't spell "led" also.
Quote:
as a lot of people here. He is what we have now and they are trying to win around him, and build a team. Moving forward I am very comfortable that Daboll, better than most, knows what a top QB looks like and what they can do to a team. He will make the right decision on Jones, and none of it will come from uninformed opinions on message boards. He knows what he is asking Jones to do and how Jones is proceeding.
I don't know if Jones is the answer or not, but I'm sure Daboll is forming that opinion as we speak, and I am very confident he will do the right thing.
Good post.
Agreed. The only little wrinkle I would add is what if Jones plays JUST a little bit better...and the Giants win enough games where they are picking in the 20s...and the QBs that might be available in the teens, with a trade up don't necessarily give one the warm and fuzzies...and there isn't any stud QB in FA that jumps out at you...maybe Jimmy G being the exception and how the hell do the Niners let him walk after the injury to the kid?
We all expected the team to go 6-11 or 5-12 and watch Jones struggle--this could still happen, but if it ends up somewhere in the 9-10 win range with Jones looking OK--not great, but OK, then what?
Would be nice to have our own Allen or Herbert.
Not that we had the chance to draft those two or something.
some one I know and love just emailed me a retort on this - "except for when it counts?"
so let me say this:
The last two games have been great, and it's true the offense did just enough to win. But the first half of both games was not a great look for a franchise QB. A franchise QB gets behind center, looks like they are in control, and takes his team down the field and scores TDs like they are flexing some muscle. They do no save as a once a game serving. And they certainly don't hold back after getting a turnover with great field position and routinely not punch it in. That may work against teams like Tenn and Carolina, but it is not a recipe for success.
I need to see some QB muscle being flexed more routinely and not only on an emergency basis.
I have very little respect left for Mara's choices but if things were that dysfunctional Daboll and Schoen wouldn't be here, and Joe Judge probably would be.
DJ will realize that no other team is paying 30M/ and he will agree to stay for a reasonable amount
NYG get to delay the qb decision one more year and focus on other spots like WR, CB...
Agreed. The only little wrinkle I would add is what if Jones plays JUST a little bit better...and the Giants win enough games where they are picking in the 20s...and the QBs that might be available in the teens, with a trade up don't necessarily give one the warm and fuzzies...and there isn't any stud QB in FA that jumps out at you...maybe Jimmy G being the exception and how the hell do the Niners let him walk after the injury to the kid?
We all expected the team to go 6-11 or 5-12 and watch Jones struggle--this could still happen, but if it ends up somewhere in the 9-10 win range with Jones looking OK--not great, but OK, then what?
Quit looking for reasons to keep Jones. He is not a good passer and not a good qb. You want to go places, we can't be dependent on the field goal kicker being perfect.