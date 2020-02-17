Opinions on trading Barkley

If the Bills offered a #1 for him. They are a great team which would mean a low 1 but he might put them over the top. His value certainly is a lot higher after his start this year. As we know there is a relationship between the front offices. I know it is early in the season and we are all excited with our start but…
In comment 15825175 Jints in Carolina said:
LOL. No they don't and yes they would. Even if they did, they're not going to offer a pick high enough to make the trade worth it for the Giants. Barkley is worth more on the roster than he is as a 5th or 6th round pick, which is what you're getting for a guy with a severe knee injury in his past who has played one great and one average game this year.
Agree with much of what you say, except for 2 things.
Barkley's 2nd game was not just average. Most of his 72 rushing yards came in the second half and a case could be made that he was the difference maker in BOTH games.
And if Barkley only averaged 72 yards per game he would finish with 1,224 yards. (Only 2 RBs rushed for more yards than that last year.)
Also, if Barkley were playing well enough this year to get other teams interested in trading for him, the fact that Barkley had a "a severe knee injury" a few years ago would be irrelevant.
Regardless, they are not going to get a premium pick for him. He is not going to be here for the next Giants' super bowl, but he is worth more to the Giants than a 5th or 6th round pick.
And yet here we are making threads about trading the guy that the offense literally runs through.
It seems like there’s a large contingent of giants fans who have let the draft become their favorite part of the season, rather than the actual game of football itself.
Do you want to be stuck with Daniel Jones next year?
2-0 for the first time in years, a favorable schedule, and our defense is absolutely balling without its 2 best edge rushers.
Do you want to be stuck with Daniel Jones next year?
I don’t know that yet Eric. But I do know I am not ready to begin rooting for draft position after 2 weeks; I m betting you re not either
I'm not thinking a lot about this year other than the job that the coaching staff is doing.
Half this roster will likely be gone in 2023, including the QB, very possibly the RB via free agency if we don't trade him, and the entire WR corps.
The goal is not to be a .500 football team.
And if you don't think about trading current assets for futures ones, we won't catch the elite teams.
If someone offers a multi-pick trade for Barkley, including a #1, you have to listen.
Sure, but what if someone offers you a #1 now?
It's great that he is doing so well now. It drives up his value. I posted about this three months ago.
that's an EASY decision to make, especially if you're replacing Jones.
Sure, but what if someone offers you a #1 now?
It's not happening, but hypothetically? I'd trade him.
Face of the franchise or not, getting a 1st back at this point in his contract is fantastic value.
This franchise is presently mired in losing and a third rebuild now, but if we truly trust Daboll/Schoen then we do this and not look back.
Buffalo has a stable of backs that is NOT holding back this offense! Moreover, they are so loaded with talent that adding Saquon Barkley does not magically "put them over the top." Right now, the Bills are the best team in the NFL and a highly motivated one at that.
A lot more help with the offensive line, starting with a new Center.
we don't just need a QB, we need a starting CB, multiple WR's including a #1 and #2 WR, and more help on the offensive line.
A lot more help with the offensive line, starting with a new Center.
I honestly believe if we had a good center, the guard play wouldn't be exposed so much. Our problem is our tackles are fine enough, but the whole inside is erratic.
oh gosh. It's too bad the Colts are set at RB.
If the Giants aren't going to win the Super Bowl this year, which they aren't, conversations about how to build a Super Bowl contender should be all that really matter.
It's great that the Giants are 2-0. It's also not relevant to any objective long term evaluation of the franchise.
Barkley is a very good player. He's not a unicorn. If they could get a first round pick for him, they should say yes and hang up the phone before the person on the other end changes their mind. That first round pick, even if it's #32 overall, could get you a cost-controlled player for the next 4-5 years.
That player might even be a RB. The Broncos got Javonte Williams at #35 in 2021. In 2020 you could have taken any of the following at #32: CEH, D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor, Cam Akers, JK Dobbins, AJ Dillon, Antonio Gibson.
I'm sure I don't have to remind anyone that Nick Chubb was taken #35 overall in 2018, 33 picks after Barkley. All he's done is average 5.3 yards to carry and score 39 TDs in 60 games.
Yeah, I think the 2-0 start has made some people overestimate the talent on this roster. We could easily have lost both games, and most likely would have in previous years. Good coaching, especially by Wink, got us the wins. We do have some pieces, but need a lot more.
I don't see us trading Barkley unless someone offers a #1 or several day two picks, which seems extremely unlikely given that he is a RB and a FA after this season.
Good player but just not that important moving forward.
They just extended Dawson Knox.
They do have plenty of backs but non have proven to be as good as Barkley at his best. The Bills are a very, very good team and Barkley would certainly make them even harder to defend come playoff time. A good defensive coordinator would have to choose who to stop because even a great defense would not be able to stop all of the weapons the Bills would have. Don’t forget the weather will be a factor at that time of year.
They do have plenty of backs but non have proven to be as good as Barkley at his best. The Bills are a very, very good team and Barkley would certainly make them even harder to defend come playoff time. A good defensive coordinator would have to choose who to stop because even a great defense would not be able to stop all of the weapons the Bills would have. Don’t forget the weather will be a factor at that time of year.
You make an interesting argument. I wonder, however, if Saquon Barkley would even be on the Bills radar so long as they continue to devour their opponents. The way the Bills were flying around the field last night, it looked like someone threw a bucket of chum at a pack of hungry sharks.
Eagles (from Saints)
Lions (from Rams)
Texans (from Browns)
Dolphins (from 49ers)
Seahawks (from Broncos)
My view is that he will want too much money for a long term deal with the Giants. The Bills pay their whole RB group less than what Barkley makes. He is going to want top RB money when the odds say he will not make it through based on injuries and RB history. Looking at the Big Picture the Giants should trade him if they get a 1 or a 2. If they are only getting a 3rd rounder or less they could possibly net that based on comp picks so I would hold him for the season.
I would not give Barkley a big contract to stay. Let him walk after the season and get compensatory picks.
Pick. Compensatory pick - singular. You don't get multiple compensatory picks for a single player.
And they start at the 3rd round, and they're a year away. So Barkley signing elsewhere, even if it's for the largest contract in NFL history, will garner a 3rd round pick in 2024 (at best, and that's before factoring for whatever might be offset by the Giants' own FA signings from other teams).
Anything in the 3rd round or better in 2023 would be a more valuable trade return than letting SB walk. Add to that the incremental cap space gain from whatever is left of SB's salary at the time of the trade that would most likely roll over to 2023.
That doesn't mean that the Giants will trade SB. They probably won't, for a variety of reasons. But the trade offers that they might receive between now and the trade deadline would have to be absolute dogshit to not be better than waiting for a 2024 compensatory pick.
The Dolphins forfeited their own pick. There's only four teams with multiple first round picks next year.
I could definitely see three of those teams looking for a QB too!
There are 5 teams with two first round picks next year:
I could definitely see three of those teams looking for a QB too!
The three who will be looking for a QB will probably have their own pick in the top 4 though, with the exceptions of the Lions possibly.
I've said this before, the teams that have success without star running backs are the teams that have Hall of Fame quarterbacks
I say yes, because it is probably better long term. And, this is coming from someone who wanted to draft Barkley, was happy they drafted Barkley, and has defended him until now. I still love him as a player and for what he has the potential to do. But, it is just not wise to consider re-signing him given his injury history.
I don't foresee any scenario in which Barkley or Jones play well enough individually to warrant 2nd deals or Franchise tags.
Please quit making sense. That's a non-starter around here on this issue.
Who was the last, great/HoF-ish RB to be part of a SB winning team? Marshawn Lynch nearly a decade ago? I'd rather have a great K than a great RB.
One time it happened. And the Patriots gave the Super Bowl away to them. The fact is teams with Hall of Fame quarterbacks are the ones that don't have star running backs
But as usual you miss the point. If you don't have a star Hall of Fame quarterback then you need Playmakers whether they are running backs or receivers
You need playmakers, and Barclay is a playmaker not just rushing but also receiving, especially on a team that has no good receivers
If the Giants draft a QB in round one in April 2023, Barkley will be 26 years old with five years of mileage on his treads.
You can't really count on a young QB starting to "get it" before his third year.
So what is the value of having a 26 and 27 year old Barkley (again with a significant injury history) on a club that will still be rebuilding?
Wouldn't that cap space and hopefully additional draft capital be better spent?
Barkley would be great for a contending team.
We're not one of those. We won't be next year or 2024 either. Not unless Daniel Jones becomes a different QB.
I still think Giants fans are living in denial.
5 of the top 6 rushers last year didn’t make the playoffs.
Name another team without a HOF caliber QB and a superstar rusher to win the Super Bowl.
So you should get rid of every high price player? And then what are you spending the money on?
There are 5 teams with two first round picks next year:
The Dolphins forfeited their own pick. There's only four teams with multiple first round picks next year.
Apologies - I was going off of an old list.
thinking short term.
So you should get rid of every high price player? And then what are you spending the money on?
It's one thing if a high priced player will still be part of your core when your team is ready to contend. If they're not, what's the point of keeping them instead of getting something in return that can be used to acquire players who will be?
With Barkley, it's not JUST that he's going to be an expensive luxury at a position that hardly requires it (although that's still part of it) and that the position he plays is littered with examples of players aging rapidly. It's also that he is likely more valuable on a team that's already a contender, and can be traded for assets. In that sense, him being high-priced doesn't even matter. It's simply that he could potentially serve the rebuild more as a trade piece than he can on the field.
For anyone who thought Barkley was a dumb "luxury" pick in 2018, they should feel even more strongly about it now because the Giants still don't have their QB and Barkley's career is probably half over. (RBs rarely are very productive after 10 years).
I still think Giants fans are living in denial.
Mostly about what Barkley is worth, which is next to nothing. As long as we’re trading Barkley for a high pick why don’t we see if Buffalo will throw in Allen.
It's only two games, but he doesn't look like the same player. And if that ends-up being true, add his contract to the heap of wasteful cap dollars spent for RBs.
In comment 15825464 Eric from BBI said:
thinking short term.
So you should get rid of every high price player? And then what are you spending the money on?
It's one thing if a high priced player will still be part of your core when your team is ready to contend. If they're not, what's the point of keeping them instead of getting something in return that can be used to acquire players who will be?
With Barkley, it's not JUST that he's going to be an expensive luxury at a position that hardly requires it (although that's still part of it) and that the position he plays is littered with examples of players aging rapidly. It's also that he is likely more valuable on a team that's already a contender, and can be traded for assets. In that sense, him being high-priced doesn't even matter. It's simply that he could potentially serve the rebuild more as a trade piece than he can on the field.
If you are doing a rebuild with a rookie QB, then what big free agent signee will still be there 3 years later when that QB is good? So you are supposed to surround the young QB with crap for his first 3 years?
And then you have to trade Leonard Williams, too, and everyone making more than a million or 2. You think McKinney will want to stick around for 3 years of crap football with no big name signees? How about Adoree Jackson? He would have to be traded, too
Lets get a rookie QB and give him crappy RBs and no good WRs to throw to
If you are going to a rookie QB, then you use his rookie salary as the cap space to build with, and you go sign good players to surround the rookie QB
For anyone who thought Barkley was a dumb "luxury" pick in 2018, they should feel even more strongly about it now because the Giants still don't have their QB and Barkley's career is probably half over. (RBs rarely are very productive after 10 years).
I m in the camp of thinking it was bad pick. I also cannot make A good argument against your other points. I trust this FO to do the right thing
I still think Giants fans are living in denial.
Some Eric. Not all.
But we're the meanie "haters"...