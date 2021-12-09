Duggan on a potentially telling Golladay moment at practice

There was more intrigue with Toney’s limited role. With Golladay, it seems obvious the coaching staff just doesn’t believe he’s good enough to play.



There was a scene during practice last Wednesday that appeared minor at the time, but, in hindsight, seems telling. At the start of every practice, quarterbacks throw passes to receivers running routes on air. Golladay ran a go-route, and quarterback Daniel Jones launched a pass about 40 yards downfield. Golladay didn’t come close to catching the pass, which landed a few yards beyond his grasp. It was impossible to tell initially if Jones had overthrown the receiver, but the reaction from Giants coaches signaled frustration with Golladay’s inability to catch up to an accurate pass.



Golladay is now three seasons removed from his 1,190-yard, 11-touchdown breakout in Detroit. Since then, he’s had a hip injury that cost him most of the 2020 season and other lower-body injuries that slowed him last season. The 28-year-old just doesn’t appear to have the burst to be an impactful wide receiver.



Maybe this is an overreaction and Golladay will be back in the lineup next week. But if not, it will be tricky for Daboll to manage keeping a player with a $21.2 million cap hit on the bench all season. The new regime hasn’t been shy about dumping veterans who don’t fit, but cutting Golladay would actually eat an additional $4.3 million in cap space this season.