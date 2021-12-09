for display only
Duggan on a potentially telling Golladay moment at practice

FranknWeezer : 12:47 pm
Quote:
There was more intrigue with Toney’s limited role. With Golladay, it seems obvious the coaching staff just doesn’t believe he’s good enough to play.

There was a scene during practice last Wednesday that appeared minor at the time, but, in hindsight, seems telling. At the start of every practice, quarterbacks throw passes to receivers running routes on air. Golladay ran a go-route, and quarterback Daniel Jones launched a pass about 40 yards downfield. Golladay didn’t come close to catching the pass, which landed a few yards beyond his grasp. It was impossible to tell initially if Jones had overthrown the receiver, but the reaction from Giants coaches signaled frustration with Golladay’s inability to catch up to an accurate pass.

Golladay is now three seasons removed from his 1,190-yard, 11-touchdown breakout in Detroit. Since then, he’s had a hip injury that cost him most of the 2020 season and other lower-body injuries that slowed him last season. The 28-year-old just doesn’t appear to have the burst to be an impactful wide receiver.

Maybe this is an overreaction and Golladay will be back in the lineup next week. But if not, it will be tricky for Daboll to manage keeping a player with a $21.2 million cap hit on the bench all season. The new regime hasn’t been shy about dumping veterans who don’t fit, but cutting Golladay would actually eat an additional $4.3 million in cap space this season.



Duggan for The Athletic
so let's say he's actually hurt  
GiantNatty : 12:52 pm : link
put him on IR, save the $4.3 million cap hit this year, make space for someone who can play, and then cut him in the offseason once and for all
Golladay  
Trainmaster : 12:53 pm : link
Can’t play him
Can’t cut him

What a terrible position for Schoen & Daboll

🤦‍♂️
Oy vey  
NoPeanutz : 12:54 pm : link
how did he pass a physical? Paging Ronnie Barnes...
it's hard to be a deep threat  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12:55 pm : link
without either great speed or great strength.

Golladay was never blazing fast but had solid 4.5 speed for his size. But he looks sluggish as hell out there, probably a 4.6 kind of guy at the moment. Some other deep threats can make that work due to great strength/size (Plax is a good example), but Golladay isn't an overpowering guy like that.

This new scheme seems to heavily emphasize quickness with our offensive weapons, mis-direction and quick hitters being key aspects. Golladay's not really that kind of player. He can still be useful if he regains some explosiveness but we'll need to see about that.
They'll cut him after the season is over.  
Optimus-NY : 12:55 pm : link
Can't do it now. They'll just make him inactive on gameday, wait for an injury to happen to IR him (which will probably happen during the last 1/3 or 1/4 of the season), or play him only a few snaps per game if necessary. Nothing much else to do, unless he becomes subordinate and goes rogue somehow---which isn't in the cards.
He must be chronically injured  
Jerry in_DC : 12:57 pm : link
Nobody goes from good to completely useless at that age without some kind of physical issue.

Same thing happened to Odell, but he went from near-GOAT explosiveness to a possession receiver. KG did not have speed to spare.
They are handling it the right way.  
larryflower37 : 12:59 pm : link
Let him sit every week or make him inactive until he improves, it doesn't sound like he is a major distraction and he has retired in place and cashing his check every week.
This was a house money year for this team, we all wished he recovered or cared to be out there but so be it, Golladay will be out of football in less than a year.
Absolute moronic take by Duggan who is usually on point  
BeckShepEli : 1:01 pm : link
If a player doesnt give a shit or just is plain out bad, it doesnt matter how much he is getting paid. His ass will be on the bench
RE: They'll cut him after the season is over.  
FranknWeezer : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15825090 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Can't do it now. They'll just make him inactive on gameday, wait for an injury to happen to IR him (which will probably happen during the last 1/3 or 1/4 of the season), or play him only a few snaps per game if necessary. Nothing much else to do, unless he becomes subordinate and goes rogue somehow---which isn't in the cards.


Probably a dumb question, but since he's not slated to be a UFA until 2025, is there any non-cap prohibitive way to change/restructure and/or void some final years on his deal to send him away as a UFA in 2023 instead of just have to cut him...so we can at least get some sort of comp pick back when he walks?
RE: it's hard to be a deep threat  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15825089 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
without either great speed or great strength.

Golladay was never blazing fast but had solid 4.5 speed for his size. But he looks sluggish as hell out there, probably a 4.6 kind of guy at the moment. Some other deep threats can make that work due to great strength/size (Plax is a good example), but Golladay isn't an overpowering guy like that.

This new scheme seems to heavily emphasize quickness with our offensive weapons, mis-direction and quick hitters being key aspects. Golladay's not really that kind of player. He can still be useful if he regains some explosiveness but we'll need to see about that.


I have made this point about him losing a step and for someone whose game was never based on speed it almost makes you a non factor at this level. I think this is more the case then any attitude issues.
RE: RE: it's hard to be a deep threat  
AcidTest : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15825107 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15825089 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:


Quote:


without either great speed or great strength.

Golladay was never blazing fast but had solid 4.5 speed for his size. But he looks sluggish as hell out there, probably a 4.6 kind of guy at the moment. Some other deep threats can make that work due to great strength/size (Plax is a good example), but Golladay isn't an overpowering guy like that.

This new scheme seems to heavily emphasize quickness with our offensive weapons, mis-direction and quick hitters being key aspects. Golladay's not really that kind of player. He can still be useful if he regains some explosiveness but we'll need to see about that.



I have made this point about him losing a step and for someone whose game was never based on speed it almost makes you a non factor at this level. I think this is more the case then any attitude issues.


+2. He likely has lost most of his ability to separate. He's been passed by Sills. That says it all. Players get old in a hurry in the NFL.
RE: They are handling it the right way.  
Optimus-NY : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15825097 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Let him sit every week or make him inactive until he improves, it doesn't sound like he is a major distraction and he has retired in place and cashing his check every week.
This was a house money year for this team, we all wished he recovered or cared to be out there but so be it, Golladay will be out of football in less than a year.


+1 He'll definitely beg one in 4 months' time from New York. The question after that is does anyone else wanna risk signing him at all, as you point out. I think someone will sign him to a one year league minimum incentive-laden type of deal if he can pass a physical, but that's the limit of career outlook at this point. He's in check cashing mode now cuz he knows what times it is on his career.
RE: it's hard to be a deep threat  
widmerseyebrow : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15825089 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
without either great speed or great strength.

Golladay was never blazing fast but had solid 4.5 speed for his size. But he looks sluggish as hell out there, probably a 4.6 kind of guy at the moment. Some other deep threats can make that work due to great strength/size (Plax is a good example), but Golladay isn't an overpowering guy like that.


4.6 is probably being generous, no exaggeration. All receivers lose the speed at some point, but his lack of suddenness and, to a larger degree, physicality is going to cut his career short.
is the reason we can't just release him...  
BillKo : 1:16 pm : link
....because his bonus will be accelerated and put us over the cap for this year?
Just when you least expect it  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 1:17 pm : link
and nobody is paying him any attention … Bam, unleash the Kraken!

One can dream 🙄
Crap situation of triple jeopardy  
OlyWABigBlue : 1:18 pm : link
that Schoen inherited, not good enough to play, too expensive to cut or trade due to cap mismanagement, and ties up a roster spot.

Only Golladay can do anything about it, and it's only if he improves. The Giants' hands are tied for a year.
RE: He must be chronically injured  
Greg from LI : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15825095 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
Nobody goes from good to completely useless at that age without some kind of physical issue.

Same thing happened to Odell, but he went from near-GOAT explosiveness to a possession receiver. KG did not have speed to spare.


Reminds me a bit of Nicks' career, sadly.
So - who’s mentoring whom??  
Adirondack GMen : 1:20 pm : link
Between Toney and Golladay?
Got to practice, lay low, give minimal effort and collect your pay check.
The problem is, he is a space eater  
jvm52106 : 1:21 pm : link
with no return. Seriously, Slayton sat because he doesn't play ST's but can we honestly say he isn't as good as Golladay is right now?

Our biggest weakness right now on offense is we do not have a true #1 WR. We have pieces but not a center point.

Now, if we can get healthy and get Toney, SS and Robinson available, use Sils as the bigger WO (in place of Golladay) then we may be able to still achieve things this year.

So we are basing this off of one play in practice that he has a fork  
fredgbrown : 1:24 pm : link
sticking out his back. This seems like a reporter who wants create something for hits on social media.
RE: RE: They'll cut him after the season is over.  
Optimus-NY : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15825105 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
In comment 15825090 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Can't do it now. They'll just make him inactive on gameday, wait for an injury to happen to IR him (which will probably happen during the last 1/3 or 1/4 of the season), or play him only a few snaps per game if necessary. Nothing much else to do, unless he becomes subordinate and goes rogue somehow---which isn't in the cards.



Probably a dumb question, but since he's not slated to be a UFA until 2025, is there any non-cap prohibitive way to change/restructure and/or void some final years on his deal to send him away as a UFA in 2023 instead of just have to cut him...so we can at least get some sort of comp pick back when he walks?


Smart point about the compensatory picks. That's something that this regime seems to be astute with thus far. Eric in LI had a good post about this a day ro two ago.

As far as restructuring his deal is concerned, no. The quickest out is to cut his his ass, to paraphrase Coach Red.


The ideal manner to cut him would be after the 2023 season. Check out who's got the highest cap number on the team...lol.


If the Giants were to cut Golladay after this season, they'd recoup $6.7M in cap savings as a pre-June 1st cut. As a post-June 1st cut, they'd recoup $13.5 M in cap savings. I'm of the opinion they'll opt for the former instead of the latter since this regime has been looking at the long-term so far, rather than the short term, which the Judge/O'Brien/Gettleman/Mara smorgasbord collective was doing.


They want to get rid of KG ASAP, but can't due to the cap shackles that are on their hands on account of his contract. He just won't play, which in the NFL is a death knell for players, especially those who are in Golladay's position. He's not long for this league after this season.
RE: So we are basing this off of one play in practice that he has a fork  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15825142 fredgbrown said:
Quote:
sticking out his back. This seems like a reporter who wants create something for hits on social media.


Duggan is a pretty respected reporter and reports of lack of separation have been in numerous reports all through training camp.
Who was a worse signing  
JoeyBigBlue : 1:29 pm : link
Kenny Golladay or Nate Solder. I’m thinking it’s Golladay and it isn’t particularly close.
Based off one play???  
WillieYoung : 1:30 pm : link
Are you kidding me? It's based on every play he's played since he's been here. It's not Duggan trying to create a story. It's not fake news.
RE: Who was a worse signing  
jvm52106 : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15825157 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Kenny Golladay or Nate Solder. I’m thinking it’s Golladay and it isn’t particularly close.


Golladay for one big reason, we spent a ton on guy at a position that could have been filled in the draft (rookie wideouts make impacts every year) and we big against ourselves . Add to that our biggest need was OL, a unit that has to perform at least average to slightly below average for skilled positions like WR to have any chance of making an impact and you basically killed two areas at the same time.
The ideal time would be to actually cut Golladay after the 2023 season  
Optimus-NY : 1:34 pm : link
However, this regime is already sick of him yesterday. They will just have to wait until after this season is over to swing the axe. I'm sure they're waiting for Golladay to act up so they can recoup space in case he does, but he's no dummy. He'll be quiet as a church mouse and collect his money before trying to find a job in the off-season. Good luck to him trying to find one though based on his time here. Jerry Glanville was right about what N.F.L. stands for all those years ago.

Optimus  
fkap : 1:46 pm : link
I know you are aware of this, but...

I really wish people would stop phrasing the situation as though there are different degrees of savings depending on whether it is a pre or post June cut. There is NO difference in savings. There is a difference as to when dead money is applied. Too many people see the 'increased' savings next year by designating a post June cut, but forget that the following year the cap is reduced by that same amount.

Useful tool for accounting purposes, IF there's a desperate need for dollars now at the expense of next year's budget, but zero difference in actual savings. You hinted at this, but, IMO, the point needs to be hammered home, because so many people don't pick up on it.
RE: RE: They'll cut him after the season is over.  
Bill in UT : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15825105 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
In comment 15825090 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Can't do it now. They'll just make him inactive on gameday, wait for an injury to happen to IR him (which will probably happen during the last 1/3 or 1/4 of the season), or play him only a few snaps per game if necessary. Nothing much else to do, unless he becomes subordinate and goes rogue somehow---which isn't in the cards.



Probably a dumb question, but since he's not slated to be a UFA until 2025, is there any non-cap prohibitive way to change/restructure and/or void some final years on his deal to send him away as a UFA in 2023 instead of just have to cut him...so we can at least get some sort of comp pick back when he walks?


My understanding is that in order to get a decent comp pick, someone has has to sign him to a substantial contract. With DG retired, who is stupid enough to do that?
RE: RE: RE: They'll cut him after the season is over.  
kdog77 : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15825214 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
Quote: With DG retired, who is stupid enough to do that?


LOL. Thanks, I needed that.
Its just kind of sad  
Aaroninma : 2:12 pm : link
I get the sense that the guy just cant really run anymore. Ever since I saw that clip of him in practice cutting in that drill, he just looks wrong.

We had to cut a good Corner in his prime  
Paulie Walnuts : 2:23 pm : link
Because of the bad cap situation, and forced to keep KG because of the same. God Gettleman and Abrams sucked.
RE: Optimus  
Optimus-NY : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15825207 fkap said:
Quote:
I know you are aware of this, but...

I really wish people would stop phrasing the situation as though there are different degrees of savings depending on whether it is a pre or post June cut. There is NO difference in savings. There is a difference as to when dead money is applied. Too many people see the 'increased' savings next year by designating a post June cut, but forget that the following year the cap is reduced by that same amount.

Useful tool for accounting purposes, IF there's a desperate need for dollars now at the expense of next year's budget, but zero difference in actual savings. You hinted at this, but, IMO, the point needs to be hammered home, because so many people don't pick up on it.


Correct. This regime will most likely "take their medicine", so to speak, and get it over with ASAP rather than the alternative. There are lots of things people get wrong about the cap, but if they were to look into it more it would be easier. I got tired of running my site due to personal reasons, but I always tried to explain things in layman's terms because it can be a little confusing the first around for a lot of folks who aren't familiar with it. Jason Fitzgerald and his team do a great job over OverTheCap.com with things like this. Best out there.
Duggan isn’t saying  
armstead98 : 2:26 pm : link
This decision is based on one play, he pointing to one play where the coaches were clearly frustrated with KG as an indication of what’s driving their decision.

One play can be indicative of an overall pattern. KG is slower than he used to be and can’t run at NFL speed as was showcased in this drill. KG has certainly demonstrated that in games and many practices.

As opposed to being benched for behavior or other reasons.
This is  
mittenedman : 2:28 pm : link
why nobody else offered a big contract. And you could take this a step farther and say he was never that good to begin with. He played on a Lions team that was always behind, in a dome, on turf, with an excellent QB. 1,190 yards - big deal IMO.
Too much effort  
Spiciest Memelord : 2:35 pm : link
for our sports journalist and analysts I guess, but how does Golladay look running routes in game?
RE: RE: RE: They'll cut him after the season is over.  
RCPhoenix : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15825214 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15825105 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:

My understanding is that in order to get a decent comp pick, someone has has to sign him to a substantial contract. With DG retired, who is stupid enough to do that?


Seriously. Golladay will be out of football once the Giants cut him.

I'm surprised we haven't had more vitriol about DG. And I can't help but wonder if DG signed him after watching him get 6 catches for 123 yards and 2 TDs against us in 2019.
RE: Its just kind of sad  
Blue21 : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15825249 Aaroninma said:
Quote:
I get the sense that the guy just cant really run anymore. Ever since I saw that clip of him in practice cutting in that drill, he just looks wrong.
saw the same thing. Toney had run the same drill right before him and the difference was so significant I didn't know if he was doing it on purpose. But his speed was about half of what Toney's was. And that's not much of an exaggeration.
RE: RE: RE: RE: They'll cut him after the season is over.  
broadbandz : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15825310 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15825214 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15825105 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:

My understanding is that in order to get a decent comp pick, someone has has to sign him to a substantial contract. With DG retired, who is stupid enough to do that?



Seriously. Golladay will be out of football once the Giants cut him.

I'm surprised we haven't had more vitriol about DG. And I can't help but wonder if DG signed him after watching him get 6 catches for 123 yards and 2 TDs against us in 2019.


that was a all-time bad db group as well. a stray cat could put up 100 yds on that group.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: They'll cut him after the season is over.  
RCPhoenix : 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15825324 broadbandz said:
Quote:
In comment 15825310 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


In comment 15825214 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15825105 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:

My understanding is that in order to get a decent comp pick, someone has has to sign him to a substantial contract. With DG retired, who is stupid enough to do that?



Seriously. Golladay will be out of football once the Giants cut him.

I'm surprised we haven't had more vitriol about DG. And I can't help but wonder if DG signed him after watching him get 6 catches for 123 yards and 2 TDs against us in 2019.



that was a all-time bad db group as well. a stray cat could put up 100 yds on that group.


No argument here
RE: Oy vey  
The Jake : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15825087 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
how did he pass a physical? Paging Ronnie Barnes...


Careful when taking the lord's name in vain, please.
RE: RE: RE: They'll cut him after the season is over.  
FranknWeezer : 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15825150 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15825105 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:


In comment 15825090 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Can't do it now. They'll just make him inactive on gameday, wait for an injury to happen to IR him (which will probably happen during the last 1/3 or 1/4 of the season), or play him only a few snaps per game if necessary. Nothing much else to do, unless he becomes subordinate and goes rogue somehow---which isn't in the cards.



Probably a dumb question, but since he's not slated to be a UFA until 2025, is there any non-cap prohibitive way to change/restructure and/or void some final years on his deal to send him away as a UFA in 2023 instead of just have to cut him...so we can at least get some sort of comp pick back when he walks?



Smart point about the compensatory picks. That's something that this regime seems to be astute with thus far. Eric in LI had a good post about this a day ro two ago.

As far as restructuring his deal is concerned, no. The quickest out is to cut his his ass, to paraphrase Coach Red.


The ideal manner to cut him would be after the 2023 season. Check out who's got the highest cap number on the team...lol.


If the Giants were to cut Golladay after this season, they'd recoup $6.7M in cap savings as a pre-June 1st cut. As a post-June 1st cut, they'd recoup $13.5 M in cap savings. I'm of the opinion they'll opt for the former instead of the latter since this regime has been looking at the long-term so far, rather than the short term, which the Judge/O'Brien/Gettleman/Mara smorgasbord collective was doing.


They want to get rid of KG ASAP, but can't due to the cap shackles that are on their hands on account of his contract. He just won't play, which in the NFL is a death knell for players, especially those who are in Golladay's position. He's not long for this league after this season.


Optimus- Thanks for all the effort you put into that explanation!
RE: RE: Its just kind of sad  
Aaroninma : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15825319 Blue21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15825249 Aaroninma said:


Quote:


I get the sense that the guy just cant really run anymore. Ever since I saw that clip of him in practice cutting in that drill, he just looks wrong.


saw the same thing. Toney had run the same drill right before him and the difference was so significant I didn't know if he was doing it on purpose. But his speed was about half of what Toney's was. And that's not much of an exaggeration.


I really dont think he was doing it on purpose
Imagine  
noro9 : 4:06 pm : link
Being horrible at your job, not hiding the fact that you don't give a shit, getting paid 13mil and there is nothing your employer can do about it.
RE: Imagine  
Spiciest Memelord : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15825399 noro9 said:
Quote:
Being horrible at your job, not hiding the fact that you don't give a shit, getting paid 13mil and there is nothing your employer can do about it.


Big reason I can't watch baseball. Kenny G and Toney makes me hate watching them.
Golladay will bottom out here  
djm : 4:34 pm : link
be cut before next season, then work his ass off and latch on somewhere else.
RE: Imagine  
Optimus-NY : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15825399 noro9 said:
Quote:
Being horrible at your job, not hiding the fact that you don't give a shit, getting paid 13mil and there is nothing your employer can do about it.


He's got a good deal in that sense, but keep this in mind: he'll be cut after this season. What team will wanna sign him after how he's produced here in 2021 and 2022? The most he'll get is a 1 year incentive-laden deal if he keeps up his "production". I wouldn't wanna be his agent!
Thanks again, Dave.  
Gruber : 4:49 pm : link
.
good posts optimus  
Eric on Li : 4:58 pm : link
ultimately Golladay will get cut in the offseason before the 3rd day of the league year when he's due a roster bonus having received $36,000,000 for 2 years, plus perhaps 4.5m guaranteed to him in 2023. the nyg will have counted that against their cap as follows:

2021 - 4.4m
2022 - 21.1m
2023 - 14.7m (dead money)

the 4.5m of guaranteed salary in 2023 is part of that dead money but some of it could be credited back via offset (though it's likely to be the vets min). some of it may not be fully guaranteed.

others have said it but to me it simply looks like he is a diminished player from all the injuries. in detroit he was a much better player than we've seen - and had there not been injury risks he'd have probably signed a much bigger deal than the one he got and not lingered on the market like he did. whether it was the football ops group making an overaggressive decision or the medical team making a mistake, the risks of this signing played out worst case from day 1.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:30 pm : link
He's gone next offseason. And I think he has checked out.
