OBJ and the Giants reunion?

Per source: WR Odell Beckham has been in contact with Giants front office at least once within the last few weeks. There is mutual interest for him to return. #TogetherBlue
don't want to upset the apple cart with OBJ's histrionics every time he doesn't get a ball thrown his way. Maybe he'd say all the right things and behave for a while, but feel like it would still be a matter of time before he threw a hissy fit over something
I'm happy to hear some of this chatter the Giants are actively looking for WR help, of course
I want to warmly embrace a new era of Giants football
Right now.
This team is decimated at WR.
You have 4 WR on this roster that are hurt or can't see the field in Robinson, Golladay, Toney, and Slaton.
We are running out guys that should be on a practice squad and we have a bad TE group to boot.
Giving OBJ a shot hurts no one. They have to figure out how to improve this group or it's going to be a long season.
I was all for getting rid of him and he's not a long term piece, but he's in a humbling position and we need competent receivers to keep our backfield healthy. We don't want to get into a position where defenses are teeing off on the run game and Daniel Jones' limitations.
Want to offer the absolute minimum but I'm not sure if even that is possible with out cap situation.
Old and has a injury filled history. Why bother other than nostalgia? Giants need to see who can stick for this year, next, and years after. In a case like Jihad Ward where he's a leader and plays minimum? Sign me up but Odell won't do either.
and no longer the player you remember fondly, fwiw.
If he can be the player he was for the Rams last year (which is no lock given the knee injury) then he still would be good enough to start for this team, given the paucity of better options.
+1
OBJ doesn't have to be the player he once was to start for this team.
Think of it as Murcer coming back to play for the Yanks in '79.
A "nutter?" Based on what? Rams teammates seemed to really embrace him. Any way, if there really is some interest, I'd trust Schoen and Daboll to make an assessment of how much he has left and if he'd fit into the culture they're building.
He was on the team for three months. Nobody doubts his ability to behave himself in the short term when things are going good. It's what happens when things aren't going so good that we start to worry.
OBJ may not be blinding fast anymore, but he always excelled
Highest payroll in the league for WR's and we're still FaceTiming/beating the bushes for more help there. Thanks, Getts. I don't want to hear about any 'foundational pieces' salvaging his rep (a couple out of the dozens of choices he's had in four years is dumb luck), even if Thomas (or, gasp, Jones!) shines through his second contract.
that people still buy into this crap. Odell got hurt in the SB. Not in training camp or very early in the season. He also has a long history of injuries. There is very good chance Odell doesn't see the field this season for any team.
I would rather give playing time to our younger guys
with a future. We are not winning the SuperBowl anyway
What young guys are you talking about?
Robinson is hurt and Toney and Slaton can't get on the field.
Sills is 26 years old and a JAG.
Richie James is 27 years old JAG.
And obviously we know what Shep is and 29.
Problem is we have no young upcoming guys to develop at this point and we have very little to work with.
If it's not OBJ, this team needs to look to improve this group because currently unless they get Toney and Robinson up to speed and on the field this is the worst WR group in the league.
Bringing in a Diva to a team that has young talent playing hungry doesnt seem like a good play. I think he could do more arm tan good. I also dont think he will offer that much in the actual games, look ow long it took Barkley to get back to where he is.
I guess if he wants the league minimum which I doubt we could bring him on board but I dont think its a favorable move. This team needs stability, Id rater play with wat we have.
which he has fully embraced, plus life with his partner, has humbled him.
He mentioned a month ago a reunion might be. Of course the ‘ show me da’ is not a surprise, but it also comes with the territory.
There is also a rumor BD has been FACETIMEing with FA WRs , which is not a surprise either.
If OBJ can get medical clearance for a Tryout Tuesday, why not?
Worst he can do is fail.
Worst we can do is spend a couple hours finding that out.
Golliday had a fit because he was used for blocking, can you imagine OBJ? NYGiants so far is not some air attack scheme. We just need a few WRs without stone hands. OBJ at Browns was horrible, couldn't run routes and does all the street ball BS not fitting the Daboll scheme
he played well in the championship and SB, but was absolutely terrible for 16 games prior. People just think of the Super Bowl and forget that he played 8 games for the rams racking up 30 yards a game. He did the same for the Browns before being released. No thanks
I'll agree about the SB and greatly disagree with everything else. He literally had half the yards and a third of the tds Kupp had in the playoffs. Beckham caught a grand total of 5 third down passes. Kupp had 10. His improved play made him a very distant 2nd to Kupp in the playoffs.
I stand by what I said. He played very poorly with the Browns before being booted and then played poorly with the Rams up until the playoffs and really wasn't an impact until the championship.
The Giants do NOT want OBJ here. He is the last thing a team in the beginning of a rebuild need on their roster.
On top of the fact that we have been one of the worst teams injury wise and we want to add a guy coming off his 2nd ACL tear.. PASS..
If he did come here it wouldn't be with a big cap commitment. I'm and "why not" with anyone we bring in at WR. I bet he'd be better than Golladay.
Please let us not return to discussing Odell Beckham every day. That juice isnt worth the squeeze.
Bachman isn't that young, actually. He's bounced around the league for a few years.
And worse, some of you would actually want this?
Jesus H.
We saw how long it took Barkley to get back to normal. Seems odd to look at this guy seven months from an ACL minus all his shenanigans!
Want to offer the absolute minimum but I'm not sure if even that is possible with out cap situation.
He wants to turn back time to those good feelings at the beginning of his career and if Daniel Jones looked enough like Eli Manning for the Giants front office maybe that's good enough for OBJ too!
Think of all the fun boat rides.
He has two, possibly three tines in his back right now.
No, I don't believe this is true. Especially considering the (Twitter) source.
But why the Hell would I not want to take a flyer on him at a good price?
if thats the case, this is a perfect fit
Some of you actually believe this could be true?
Say it was true. What year and what price? Keep in mind the current Giants cap situation, who you'd cut, bench, etc.
Because right now, if Daniel Jones tries to step up into the pocket, he will get crushed by our lineman flying backwards on roller-skates.
if thats the case, this is a perfect fit
That job is already taken by the Jones haters on bbi.
no issues with him i think he has matured
can we afford him?
we sure need wr help
Dabes Still Searching - ( New Window )
More mature? Yes, he is 4 years older. Is he more stable? Who knows? He is a husband and/or father so maybe he isn’t a “me, me” player.
with his personality joining Toney and Golladay has a chance of working out.
Hah!
Thank you for saying what I was thinking! I'd take Odell any day of the week instead of that horrible Gettleman mistake Golladay!
I'd actually give Owens a tryout. I'll bet at 47, Owens is faster than Golladay is right now! (In this 2021 article, Owens claimed he ran a 4.4!).
Terrell Owens attempting NFL comeback (2021) - ( New Window )
