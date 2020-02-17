for display only
OBJ and the Giants reunion?

Ross : 9/20/2022 1:25 pm
NYG Rumors and News
@NYGRumorMill
Per source: WR Odell Beckham has been in contact with Giants front office at least once within the last few weeks. There is mutual interest for him to return. #TogetherBlue
No clue if this is a real rumor or not  
Ross : 9/20/2022 1:26 pm : link
but interesting if true
He's still a nutter  
JonC : 9/20/2022 1:27 pm : link
and no longer the player you remember fondly, fwiw.
No there is not  
jvm52106 : 9/20/2022 1:28 pm : link
and stop the BS.

The Giants do NOT want OBJ here. He is the last thing a team in the beginning of a rebuild need on their roster.
RE: No there is not  
jvm52106 : 9/20/2022 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15825153 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
and stop the BS.

The Giants do NOT want OBJ here. He is the last thing a team in the beginning of a rebuild need on their roster.


On top of the fact that we have been one of the worst teams injury wise and we want to add a guy coming off his 2nd ACL tear.. PASS..

Fuck  
Mark from Jersey : 9/20/2022 1:30 pm : link
No
Beckham is still a headcase until he proves otherwise  
BlackLight : 9/20/2022 1:30 pm : link
but I can't deny that the prospect of Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. running loose in opposing secondaries next fall doesn't intrigue me just a scotch.
RE: He's still a nutter  
Greg from LI : 9/20/2022 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15825151 JonC said:
Quote:
and no longer the player you remember fondly, fwiw.


If he can be the player he was for the Rams last year (which is no lock given the knee injury) then he still would be good enough to start for this team, given the paucity of better options.
He’d  
dairborn : 9/20/2022 1:31 pm : link
Be better than Golladay!
I want it to happen  
UConn4523 : 9/20/2022 1:31 pm : link
just for the outrage, lol

If he did come here it wouldn't be with a big cap commitment. I'm and "why not" with anyone we bring in at WR. I bet he'd be better than Golladay.
Giants have a good vibe going  
mfsd : 9/20/2022 1:31 pm : link
don't want to upset the apple cart with OBJ's histrionics every time he doesn't get a ball thrown his way. Maybe he'd say all the right things and behave for a while, but feel like it would still be a matter of time before he threw a hissy fit over something

I'm happy to hear some of this chatter the Giants are actively looking for WR help, of course
I want to warmly embrace a new era of Giants football  
Chris684 : 9/20/2022 1:31 pm : link
Jones is here for now because there's really no other move to make until the end of this season.

Please let us not return to discussing Odell Beckham every day. That juice isnt worth the squeeze.
The OBJ Ship Has Sailed Long Ago  
Trainmaster : 9/20/2022 1:31 pm : link
Rather play Alex Bachman and other young receivers.

I'm in "why not" mode  
UConn4523 : 9/20/2022 1:32 pm : link
*
RE: The OBJ Ship Has Sailed Long Ago  
Greg from LI : 9/20/2022 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15825170 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Rather play Alex Bachman and other young receivers.


Bachman isn't that young, actually. He's bounced around the league for a few years.
OBJ  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/20/2022 1:33 pm : link
Is a Los Angeles Ram. Just a matter of time before it’s announced.
Giants don't have cap space  
US1 Giants : 9/20/2022 1:34 pm : link
to sign him.
A 75% OBJ is better than anything we have  
larryflower37 : 9/20/2022 1:36 pm : link
Right now.
This team is decimated at WR.
You have 4 WR on this roster that are hurt or can't see the field in Robinson, Golladay, Toney, and Slaton.
We are running out guys that should be on a practice squad and we have a bad TE group to boot.
Giving OBJ a shot hurts no one. They have to figure out how to improve this group or it's going to be a long season.
I don't see how a WR room (pardon the expression)  
Bill in UT : 9/20/2022 1:42 pm : link
with his personality joining Toney and Golladay has a chance of working out.
I don't know, but I get the feeling that he's much more mature than he  
Ira : 9/20/2022 1:44 pm : link
was when he was traded.
LOL  
ZogZerg : 9/20/2022 1:44 pm : link
Some of you actually believe this could be true?

And worse, some of you would actually want this?

Jesus H.
RE: RE: He's still a nutter  
Jim in Tampa : 9/20/2022 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15825162 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15825151 JonC said:


Quote:


and no longer the player you remember fondly, fwiw.



If he can be the player he was for the Rams last year (which is no lock given the knee injury) then he still would be good enough to start for this team, given the paucity of better options.

+1

OBJ doesn't have to be the player he once was to start for this team.

Think of it as Murcer coming back to play for the Yanks in '79.
RE: He's still a nutter  
Heisenberg : 9/20/2022 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15825151 JonC said:
Quote:
and no longer the player you remember fondly, fwiw.


All he has to be is better than Golladay and Sills.
Do players recover from an ACL Tear....a second ACL tear.....  
GiantBlue : 9/20/2022 1:46 pm : link
less than seven months later?

We saw how long it took Barkley to get back to normal. Seems odd to look at this guy seven months from an ACL minus all his shenanigans!
Different front office, coach  
widmerseyebrow : 9/20/2022 1:48 pm : link
I was all for getting rid of him and he's not a long term piece, but he's in a humbling position and we need competent receivers to keep our backfield healthy. We don't want to get into a position where defenses are teeing off on the run game and Daniel Jones' limitations.

Want to offer the absolute minimum but I'm not sure if even that is possible with out cap situation.
OBJ's Twitter account  
I Love Clams Casino : 9/20/2022 1:50 pm : link
shows him and "License Plate Guy" having a convo where LPG is begging for his return, and OBJ saying he would love to and then says "show me da....."
Beckham is on the cusp of being out of the league  
GiantJake : 9/20/2022 1:52 pm : link
Sign him to a 1 year prove it deal. Sell him on a Giants return and the new Daboll / Kafka offense. Then tell him that any bullshit will result in his immediate release.
He's  
Toth029 : 9/20/2022 1:52 pm : link
Old and has a injury filled history. Why bother other than nostalgia? Giants need to see who can stick for this year, next, and years after. In a case like Jihad Ward where he's a leader and plays minimum? Sign me up but Odell won't do either.
No  
noro9 : 9/20/2022 1:58 pm : link
Please no
He's aware Daniel Jones is the QB, right?  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 9/20/2022 1:59 pm : link
?
No way  
uther99 : 9/20/2022 1:59 pm : link
OBJ trashed Eli. Can you imagine what he will say about DJ? Total distraction
No thanks… love OBJ but this isn’t the place for him  
regulator : 9/20/2022 2:01 pm : link
Let him keep rehabbing and join a contender late in the year..
RE: He's aware Daniel Jones is the QB, right?  
NoGainDayne : 9/20/2022 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15825228 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
?


He wants to turn back time to those good feelings at the beginning of his career and if Daniel Jones looked enough like Eli Manning for the Giants front office maybe that's good enough for OBJ too!
RE: I don't see how a WR room (pardon the expression)  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/20/2022 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15825197 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
with his personality joining Toney and Golladay has a chance of working out.


Think of all the fun boat rides.
Let's hope this is true...  
bw in dc : 9/20/2022 2:05 pm : link
because it's just the type of bait to draw Terps back from the darkness... ;)
OBJ was a model citizen for the Rams  
Stan in LA : 9/20/2022 2:05 pm : link
I'd take a chance.
This is not the spot  
cjac : 9/20/2022 2:06 pm : link
for a guy who is prob going to get a partial year prove it deal. He needs somewhere with a better qb.
RE: RE: RE: He's still a nutter  
clatterbuck : 9/20/2022 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15825205 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15825162 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 15825151 JonC said:


Quote:


and no longer the player you remember fondly, fwiw.



If he can be the player he was for the Rams last year (which is no lock given the knee injury) then he still would be good enough to start for this team, given the paucity of better options.


+1

OBJ doesn't have to be the player he once was to start for this team.

Think of it as Murcer coming back to play for the Yanks in '79.


A "nutter?" Based on what? Rams teammates seemed to really embrace him. Any way, if there really is some interest, I'd trust Schoen and Daboll to make an assessment of how much he has left and if he'd fit into the culture they're building.
RE: He's still a nutter  
BocaGene : 9/20/2022 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15825151 JonC said:
Quote:
and no longer the player you remember fondly, fwiw.


He has two, possibly three tines in his back right now.
Consider the source...  
bLiTz 2k : 9/20/2022 2:13 pm : link
This is not worth posting IMO.
RE: OBJ was a model citizen for the Rams  
BlackLight : 9/20/2022 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15825239 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
I'd take a chance.


He was on the team for three months. Nobody doubts his ability to behave himself in the short term when things are going good. It's what happens when things aren't going so good that we start to worry.
OBJ may not be blinding fast anymore, but he always excelled  
CT Charlie : 9/20/2022 2:16 pm : link
at releasing off the line and had really good hands – except for the Green Bay playoff game. So he might be more useful than several of our current group, depending on the price.
Amazing how many here and in the media  
NYG22 : 9/20/2022 2:18 pm : link
are ignoring the fact that he is AT BEST two months away from being healthy enough to get on the field
RE: LOL  
Mike in Long Beach : 9/20/2022 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15825204 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Some of you actually believe this could be true?

And worse, some of you would actually want this?

Jesus H.


No, I don't believe this is true. Especially considering the (Twitter) source.

But why the Hell would I not want to take a flyer on him at a good price?
RE: He’d  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/20/2022 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15825165 dairborn said:
Quote:
Be better than Golladay!
THIS
Maybe his father is bored  
cjac : 9/20/2022 2:25 pm : link
and wants to compile more video of him being wide open and not getting the ball thrown to him.

if thats the case, this is a perfect fit
RE: RE: LOL  
Toth029 : 9/20/2022 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15825269 Mike in Long Beach said:
Quote:
In comment 15825204 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Some of you actually believe this could be true?

And worse, some of you would actually want this?

Jesus H.



No, I don't believe this is true. Especially considering the (Twitter) source.

But why the Hell would I not want to take a flyer on him at a good price?


Say it was true. What year and what price? Keep in mind the current Giants cap situation, who you'd cut, bench, etc.
Can OBJ play interior O-Line?  
M.S. : 9/20/2022 2:34 pm : link

Because right now, if Daniel Jones tries to step up into the pocket, he will get crushed by our lineman flying backwards on roller-skates.
RE: Maybe his father is bored  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/20/2022 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15825278 cjac said:
Quote:
and wants to compile more video of him being wide open and not getting the ball thrown to him.

if thats the case, this is a perfect fit


That job is already taken by the Jones haters on bbi.
RE: OBJ was a model citizen for the Rams  
Payasdaddy : 9/20/2022 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15825239 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
I'd take a chance.


no issues with him i think he has matured
can we afford him?
we sure need wr help
You guys are missing the forrest for the trees here  
Spider43 : 9/20/2022 2:55 pm : link
Highest payroll in the league for WR's and we're still FaceTiming/beating the bushes for more help there. Thanks, Getts. I don't want to hear about any 'foundational pieces' salvaging his rep (a couple out of the dozens of choices he's had in four years is dumb luck), even if Thomas (or, gasp, Jones!) shines through his second contract.


Dabes Still Searching - ( New Window )
I haven't put thought into the cuts as this isn't a real thing.  
Mike in Long Beach : 9/20/2022 2:55 pm : link
But something along the lines of 1 year, 1.5 to 1.75 mil (prorated).
That's in response to Toth029.  
Mike in Long Beach : 9/20/2022 2:55 pm : link
.
Oh, and uh  
Spider43 : 9/20/2022 2:57 pm : link
Pass on OBJ.
Unbelievable  
Giants : 9/20/2022 3:06 pm : link
that people still buy into this crap. Odell got hurt in the SB. Not in training camp or very early in the season. He also has a long history of injuries. There is very good chance Odell doesn't see the field this season for any team.
I would rather give playing time to our younger guys  
give66 : 9/20/2022 3:10 pm : link
with a future. We are not winning the SuperBowl anyway
RE: I would rather give playing time to our younger guys  
larryflower37 : 9/20/2022 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15825346 give66 said:
Quote:
with a future. We are not winning the SuperBowl anyway

What young guys are you talking about?
Robinson is hurt and Toney and Slaton can't get on the field.
Sills is 26 years old and a JAG.
Richie James is 27 years old JAG.
And obviously we know what Shep is and 29.
Problem is we have no young upcoming guys to develop at this point and we have very little to work with.
If it's not OBJ, this team needs to look to improve this group because currently unless they get Toney and Robinson up to speed and on the field this is the worst WR group in the league.
hopefully the Rams  
djm : 9/20/2022 3:38 pm : link
are able to put last year and OBJ's awful impact behind them.
Not a good idea  
Rudy5757 : 9/20/2022 3:42 pm : link
Bringing in a Diva to a team that has young talent playing hungry doesnt seem like a good play. I think he could do more arm tan good. I also dont think he will offer that much in the actual games, look ow long it took Barkley to get back to where he is.

I guess if he wants the league minimum which I doubt we could bring him on board but I dont think its a favorable move. This team needs stability, Id rater play with wat we have.
He has a lot more to gain  
rebel yell : 9/20/2022 3:46 pm : link
from it than we do. Back in the NYC TV market and plenty of exposure. So take the minimum, or take a hike.
IMO...  
bklynGman : 9/20/2022 3:54 pm : link
That shipped has long sailed..
If this were to happen  
ghost718 : 9/20/2022 4:00 pm : link
Dan Jones should be able to figure out who his enemies are
RE: I don't know, but I get the feeling that he's much more mature than he  
Ivan15 : 9/20/2022 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15825201 Ira said:
Quote:
was when he was traded.


More mature? Yes, he is 4 years older. Is he more stable? Who knows? He is a husband and/or father so maybe he isn’t a “me, me” player.
RE: RE: I don't see how a WR room (pardon the expression)  
Alan W : 9/20/2022 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15825236 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15825197 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


with his personality joining Toney and Golladay has a chance of working out.



Think of all the fun boat rides.


Hah!
Becoming a daddy,  
Joe Beckwith : 9/20/2022 4:53 pm : link
which he has fully embraced, plus life with his partner, has humbled him.
He mentioned a month ago a reunion might be. Of course the ‘ show me da’ is not a surprise, but it also comes with the territory.
There is also a rumor BD has been FACETIMEing with FA WRs , which is not a surprise either.
If OBJ can get medical clearance for a Tryout Tuesday, why not?
Worst he can do is fail.
Worst we can do is spend a couple hours finding that out.
RE: He’d  
Fishmanjim57 : 9/20/2022 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15825165 dairborn said:
Quote:
Be better than Golladay!


Thank you for saying what I was thinking! I'd take Odell any day of the week instead of that horrible Gettleman mistake Golladay!
Terrell Thomas  
jmdvm : 9/20/2022 8:16 pm : link
Tore an ACL for the second time and was never the same.
There's more of a chance that Terrell Owens  
JohnF : 9/21/2022 1:31 am : link
at 47 gets a tryout with the Giants than OBJ (mostly because he'd probably take a minimum one year contract, something OBJ would never do).

I'd actually give Owens a tryout. I'll bet at 47, Owens is faster than Golladay is right now! (In this 2021 article, Owens claimed he ran a 4.4!).


Terrell Owens attempting NFL comeback (2021) - ( New Window )
Odell is clearly no longer the player he was here,  
Section331 : 9/21/2022 9:14 am : link
but that doesn't mean he couldn't contribute. Offer him a contract with limited guarantees, and if he becomes more of a distraction than he is worth, then cut him.
It's good marketing but can OBJ use his brains  
MeanBunny : 9/21/2022 10:30 am : link
Golliday had a fit because he was used for blocking, can you imagine OBJ? NYGiants so far is not some air attack scheme. We just need a few WRs without stone hands. OBJ at Browns was horrible, couldn't run routes and does all the street ball BS not fitting the Daboll scheme
If Daboll  
PaulN : 9/21/2022 11:00 am : link
Wants him, there is nothing else to say. Then he is a fit, as long as he is healthy.
.  
Banks : 9/21/2022 12:24 pm : link
he played well in the championship and SB, but was absolutely terrible for 16 games prior. People just think of the Super Bowl and forget that he played 8 games for the rams racking up 30 yards a game. He did the same for the Browns before being released. No thanks
I'd be surprised if he doesn't end up in Tampa  
OBJ_AllDay : 9/21/2022 4:05 pm : link
Brady has always wanted to play with him and he could help bring them to a superbowl there.
RE: .  
OBJ_AllDay : 9/21/2022 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15826366 Banks said:
Quote:
he played well in the championship and SB, but was absolutely terrible for 16 games prior. People just think of the Super Bowl and forget that he played 8 games for the rams racking up 30 yards a game. He did the same for the Browns before being released. No thanks


Kind of a bad take. He joined the team late and obviously it took chemistry to build up but you could argue he was their best player in the postseason and he definitely was the wr looked to the most by Stafford on key 3rd downs throughout the playoffs. He was on his way to winning a superbowl MVP before he got hurt.

And he won them their game against the Ravens toward the end of the regular season and I think had td's in each of his last 3 regular season games. He wasn't just along for the ride.
RE: RE: .  
Banks : 9/21/2022 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15826717 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:

Kind of a bad take. He joined the team late and obviously it took chemistry to build up but you could argue he was their best player in the postseason and he definitely was the wr looked to the most by Stafford on key 3rd downs throughout the playoffs. He was on his way to winning a superbowl MVP before he got hurt.

And he won them their game against the Ravens toward the end of the regular season and I think had td's in each of his last 3 regular season games. He wasn't just along for the ride.

I'll agree about the SB and greatly disagree with everything else. He literally had half the yards and a third of the tds Kupp had in the playoffs. Beckham caught a grand total of 5 third down passes. Kupp had 10. His improved play made him a very distant 2nd to Kupp in the playoffs.

I stand by what I said. He played very poorly with the Browns before being booted and then played poorly with the Rams up until the playoffs and really wasn't an impact until the championship.
