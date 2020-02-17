Could this team sneak into the playoffs ? JoeyBigBlue : 9/20/2022 6:13 pm

I’ve been asking myself this all day. I mean we’re 2-0 by winning 2 really close games. The offense as currently constructed isn’t going to hang 25+ points per game, with the poor QB and shitty receivers. But could they sneak into the playoffs at 9-8 with a solid running game and solid Defense. I think so. We need Thibs and Ojulari back. We also need the young corners to grow up quickly. So what say you BBI. Is it possible or am I being a Homer?