for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Could this team sneak into the playoffs ?

JoeyBigBlue : 9/20/2022 6:13 pm
I’ve been asking myself this all day. I mean we’re 2-0 by winning 2 really close games. The offense as currently constructed isn’t going to hang 25+ points per game, with the poor QB and shitty receivers. But could they sneak into the playoffs at 9-8 with a solid running game and solid Defense. I think so. We need Thibs and Ojulari back. We also need the young corners to grow up quickly. So what say you BBI. Is it possible or am I being a Homer?
We're going in  
giantBCP : 9/20/2022 6:14 pm : link
through the front door.
Always depends on the quality of the conference  
Chris684 : 9/20/2022 6:15 pm : link
which is TBD, but realistically, sure. You can see where they can get to 9 or 10 wins which gets you in most years.

Eagles look to be the early favorites for NFCE. Lots can change however.
I’m not getting that far ahead yet  
cjac : 9/20/2022 6:16 pm : link
But I’m happy that they can at least win games against bad teams. In the previous 3 regimes I feel like we would be 0-2

I’m not optimistic when it comes to the playoffs because the lack of talent will catch up to them eventually
If they continue to get the  
Bill in UT : 9/20/2022 6:21 pm : link
breaks they've been getting and continue not turning the ball over, I could see them sneaking in. But it'll take being lucky, this isn't a team with a shot at the SB. Once they get into 7 win territory, may as well hope for the playoffs, cause they aren't getting a great draft pick
________  
I am Ninja : 9/20/2022 6:22 pm : link
Can we beat Buf in the superbowl? Lets talk about how we stop Josh Allen. What are you guys cooking for the game? Should I wear my blue LT jersey or my white eli??
Look at the Giants schedule…  
Breeze_94 : 9/20/2022 6:25 pm : link
Home (8 games)
- Cowboys (w/o Dak)
- Bears
- Lions
- Texans
- Colts
- Ravens
- Commanders
- Eagles

Think they could win 5 of those games.

Road
- Seahawks
- Jags
- Packers
- Vikings
- Commanders
- Cowboys
- Eagles (week 18)

Think they can squeeze out 3 here too

Sure.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/20/2022 6:26 pm : link
But I wouldn't put coin on it.
Carolina started 2-0 last year  
ajr2456 : 9/20/2022 6:28 pm : link
And there are a lot of similarities between the two teams. Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves
Of course....  
bw in dc : 9/20/2022 6:38 pm : link
this team can make the playoffs.

The NFC looks very unpredictable. I'm far from sold on the NFCE being good. We may have a legit coaching staff after all. And we have a tremendously favorable schedule.

I think 9 wins get you in this year. So, we are right on pace.

Do I think we're a good team? Not yet, but let's see where this goes...
Let’s Talk After Week 6  
Trainmaster : 9/20/2022 6:43 pm : link
If they are 4 - 2, it means they beat at least one more quality opponent.

Daniel Jones will lead us to the promise land  
stoneman : 9/20/2022 6:44 pm : link
Ooops - wrong board
No  
pjcas18 : 9/20/2022 6:45 pm : link
this team is 53 grown men plus coaches, trainers, and other various hangers-on, someone is bound to see them.
with the 7th seed  
dancing blue bear : 9/20/2022 7:01 pm : link
I think 9-8 gets you in, or at least makes you relevant to the end.

I still want what i went into the season wanting.

Feel good about the staff
improve from beggining to end
play meaningful football in december
develop/ identify some of the young guys

The NFCE is pretty weak and we may have a coaching advantage in the division.

Still waiting on our 2 edge and 2 starting OL and CB2

If we beat the bad teams and "same weight class" teams at home should be in a good spot.

improvement comes from getting better and more comfortable in the sytems, and individual player development.

That plus health makes a watchable 17 game season plus maybe a cherry on top

RE: Look at the Giants schedule…  
PatersonPlank : 9/20/2022 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15825535 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Home (8 games)
- Cowboys (w/o Dak)
- Bears
- Lions
- Texans
- Colts
- Ravens
- Commanders
- Eagles

Think they could win 5 of those games.

Road
- Seahawks
- Jags
- Packers
- Vikings
- Commanders
- Cowboys
- Eagles (week 18)

Think they can squeeze out 3 here too


I'm looking squarely at 12-6!
Can they? Absolutely.  
Red Dog : 9/20/2022 7:03 pm : link
Will they? That's why they play the games.
I don't think we will make it.  
Giant John : 9/20/2022 7:06 pm : link
Tibbs showed nothing before he got hurt. Neal seems to be a work in progress middle of oline not on roaster yet. Our second round draft choice is injured but showed nothing before he was hurt. Shepherd is ok until he gets hurt again. Otherwise receivers are as bad as they were last year which means really bad. Linebackers, corners need to get over their bruises. Now Lawrence is hurt? Sorry but at the moment hard to see the upside.
I do like our coaches and GM. We have something there boys.
Playoffs? No  
JerseyCityJoe : 9/20/2022 7:12 pm : link
But if we could play a meaningful game in December that would be more than I could ask.
Take it easy  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/20/2022 7:26 pm : link
We're not making a Western let's see how we do in the next few games offense has to get going
Not convinced of 9-10 wins just yet  
djm : 9/20/2022 7:27 pm : link
But if you told me Leonard Williams was back in 3 weeks and Thibs / Ojulari are back sooner than later and effective? I might buy in then. The secondary is playing very very well. We just need some sizzle in the front seven. That along with a good running game can get you to 10 wins in the NFL.

But right now the best unit on the team is getting thinner by the minute.

Think about this team right now. We don’t have our first rounder from 21 playing many snaps and making much of an impact. We don’t have our second rounder from 21 or 22 playing at all and our first pick this year is out. And we’re still winning.

We’re a year away from kicking teams in the teeth but this year looks like it will be fun. We really should have a very talented and deep roster next season barring a halfway decent offseason. Enjoy this year and know that better times are coming.
RE: I don't think we will make it.  
joeinpa : 9/20/2022 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15825575 Giant John said:
[quote] Tibbs showed nothing before he got hurt.

Lol. Are you being serious with this, or just trying to stir things up?

RE: If they continue to get the  
Milton : 9/20/2022 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15825531 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
breaks they've been getting and continue not turning the ball over, I could see them sneaking in. But it'll take being lucky, this isn't a team with a shot at the SB.
Once you get in, anything can happen. We've seen that twice before. The 9-7 Giants won a Super Bowl in a year when Tony Romo missing a wide open receiver on a 3rd down playoff would've lost them the division and kept them out of the playoffs. A lot happens over the course of a season. Including things that nobody would've predicted at the start.
djm.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/20/2022 7:35 pm : link
That's where I'm at. This season isn't about wins & losses. It's about dudes developing, competent coaching, & a team looking like it's on the ascent. Would a postseason berth be nice? Of course. But I'm not expecting it.
unlikely but possible I suppose  
Producer : 9/20/2022 7:35 pm : link
but it will certainly be one and done if we do make it.
RE: RE: If they continue to get the  
Bill in UT : 9/20/2022 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15825614 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15825531 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


breaks they've been getting and continue not turning the ball over, I could see them sneaking in. But it'll take being lucky, this isn't a team with a shot at the SB.

Once you get in, anything can happen. We've seen that twice before. The 9-7 Giants won a Super Bowl in a year when Tony Romo missing a wide open receiver on a 3rd down playoff would've lost them the division and kept them out of the playoffs. A lot happens over the course of a season. Including things that nobody would've predicted at the start.


Yes, lightning can strike twice. But it usually doesn't
If we keep winning like this every game  
widmerseyebrow : 9/20/2022 7:43 pm : link
Then yes.
Could this team sneak into the playoffs?  
M.S. : 9/20/2022 7:45 pm : link

Welp, that would be a pleasant surprise. But I don't think it will happen. Our passing game is really low end, starting with a non-existent pass pocket. Not to mention a lower tier WR unit.
Everybody  
Ron Johnson : 9/20/2022 7:47 pm : link
Who wants in to, get in
Everybody who wants to get out, get out
Ok
This team is going to the playoffs!
67% of teams that start 2-0  
joeinpa : 9/20/2022 7:50 pm : link
Go to the playoffs

If they beat the Cowboys Monday, you d have to begin taking notice
Yes  
WillVAB : 9/20/2022 8:27 pm : link
People here underrate how good this coaching staff is and the impact they have week to week. 10 wins is very realistic.
Yes  
mattlawson : 9/20/2022 8:34 pm : link
I have them going to the Super Bowl
RE: ________  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/20/2022 9:00 pm : link
In comment 15825532 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
Can we beat Buf in the superbowl? Lets talk about how we stop Josh Allen. What are you guys cooking for the game? Should I wear my blue LT jersey or my white eli??


No need for your sarcasm. Never once did I say we were a Super Bowl team. It would be great for this team to get playoff experience after 6 years of shit.
RE: Yes  
HomerJones45 : 9/20/2022 9:29 pm : link
In comment 15825694 WillVAB said:
Quote:
People here underrate how good this coaching staff is and the impact they have week to week. 10 wins is very realistic.
based on two games. Check. You guys were tub thumping for Joe Judge too.

Remember, you are never as good as you look when you when. The MVP on this is Gano. What does that tell you?
We need all players to come back and remain  
bradshaw44 : 9/20/2022 9:32 pm : link
healthy for the remainder of the season by week 6. If it's a revolving door of injured top line players we will end up losing a lot of games as the season wears on and the less talented guys get tired on top of being less talented.

But to answer your question, yest we can sneak in. We just need things to break our way.

My fear is with Jones constantly having to sacrifice his body for clutch first downs late in games, he's going to get taken out for a long stretch at some point. Taylor might be as good or better, but until he takes the spot we just don't know. But the WR situation really puts us behind the 8 ball. That's why we need all those guys to be healthy. Our star wide out (SS) hasn't played a full season in God knows how long. Not too mention, on most teams he's a WR 3 with upside. That ain't good.
not with the offense we have  
islander1 : 9/20/2022 11:07 pm : link
no way. Enjoy the early season hope, but it's a mirage.

No center of an OL, no QB, marginal performing WRs. We're one Barkley injury from another season of oblivion.
RE: not with the offense we have  
djm : 9/20/2022 11:19 pm : link
In comment 15825893 islander1 said:
Quote:
no way. Enjoy the early season hope, but it's a mirage.

No center of an OL, no QB, marginal performing WRs. We're one Barkley injury from another season of oblivion.


Or the offense actually gets a little better as the season moves along. Knock wood the offense is healthy, at least up front. Reps can help an OL come together. Even the wrs as limited as they are could theoretically show improvement simply because young or unproven guys are getting reps. It’s been known to happen why not us. The offense will always be a little bit limited but there’s room for improvement, even from within.

Im not completely sold but there are signs. They do find ways to win in the second half. And what’s impressive is it wasn’t just one drive each game, the giants put together 3 or so drives each game, second half, to win them. We’re talking 5-6 drives and we needed each and every one of them. Who’s to say the giants can’t keep that up…
RE: No  
John In CO : 9/21/2022 12:01 am : link
In comment 15825545 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
this team is 53 grown men plus coaches, trainers, and other various hangers-on, someone is bound to see them.


And then there the whole tv thing, every game on, coast to coast, and I mean every coast. Yeah, they will be spotted. Pretty sure. 99% sure. People will know they are there.
Three or four 2021 wild cards weren’t much better than this team.  
Big Blue Blogger : 9/21/2022 5:02 am : link
There are myriad reasons the 2022 Giants have no business sniffing the playoffs. There are at least four reasons they might make it anyway: 2-0 start, soft schedule, competent coaching, and Graham Gano.
Way too early  
Mike in NY : 9/21/2022 5:41 am : link
Yes we are 2-0, but our opponents are a combined 0-4. Take it one week at a time and beat the opponent in front of you.
......  
Klaatu : 9/21/2022 5:54 am : link
Monday's game is very important  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/21/2022 6:22 am : link
after this most of the division games come later in the season. I expect a tight division so division record and head to head are vital. 4-2 in division good shot at playoffs. 5-1 hard not to get in.

D seems capable of playing stingy. Offense needs to go through the running game. If they are getting 30-32 carries (over 4.2 ave.) they will make it imv if DJ protects the ball.

Can also see it easily falling apart with a couple key injuries.
We're 2-0... Aim Higher  
KingBlue : 9/21/2022 7:51 am : link
Big division game Monday Night. This team can continue to improve. The division is in play.
Carolina began the 2021 season going 3-0.  
Klaatu : 9/21/2022 8:13 am : link
Then they proceeded to lose ten of their last twelve games.

I'm glad we're 2-0, but we could easily be 0-2. We're still a very flawed team that has trouble scoring points, and now our best defensive player may miss a couple of games (hopefully not more than that). For me, any thought of making the playoffs is premature at this point in the season.
I do not think so.  
section125 : 9/21/2022 8:23 am : link
There will be injuries to key players - not a "deep" roster
The defense is thin at ILB
The oline may gel a bit, but there are serious holes up the middle
Unless Toney decides he wants to play, Sills, Shep, James, Robison will not be enough. I expect nothing from Slayton or Golladay.
Finally, IMHO, Jones is just not good enough to carry a fledgling team with limited weapons

This is an eval and development year. Get Neal and Ezeudu up to speed. Maybe Lemieux gets healthy. Hope Flott turns into a real NFL CB and Belton a good FS.
RE: Look at the Giants schedule…  
Essex : 9/21/2022 9:10 am : link
In comment 15825535 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Home (8 games)
- Cowboys (w/o Dak)
- Bears
- Lions
- Texans
- Colts
- Ravens
- Commanders
- Eagles

Think they could win 5 of those games.

Road
- Seahawks
- Jags
- Packers
- Vikings
- Commanders
- Cowboys
- Eagles (week 18)

Think they can squeeze out 3 here too

I have a hard time getting to three wins on the road. Seattle might be the only game we are favored to win. I do think we can get 5 from the home games if things break well and we win this week without Dak.
Eagles are still big favorites to win the division  
armstead98 : 9/21/2022 9:50 am : link
And #2 odds to win the NFC. So giants probably need a WC.

Doable but they need to keep winning and to do so the offense must get better.
61 %  
Thegratefulhead : 9/21/2022 10:05 am : link
Percent of teams that start 2-0 make the playoffs.
If we win more close games like the last two  
Y.A. : 9/21/2022 10:56 am : link
So many of which we have lost in recent seasons, then sure, we could make the playoffs.
RE: RE: I don't think we will make it.  
eli4life : 9/21/2022 11:35 am : link
In comment 15825611 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15825575 Giant John said:
[quote] Tibbs showed nothing before he got hurt.

Lol. Are you being serious with this, or just trying to stir things up?


IKR didn’t thibs get hurt like the 2nd week and Neal looks like a wait for it a ROOKIE.
The record after first 8 or 9 games  
NINEster : 9/21/2022 12:26 pm : link
is usually the best indicator of where a team is at, and then from there you have to extrapolate the possibilities of where the team could be, because teams surge/fall all the time at the end of the season.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 