Could this team sneak into the playoffs?  

I’ve been asking myself this all day. I mean we’re 2-0 by winning 2 really close games. The offense as currently constructed isn’t going to hang 25+ points per game, with the poor QB and shitty receivers. But could they sneak into the playoffs at 9-8 with a solid running game and solid Defense. I think so. We need Thibs and Ojulari back. We also need the young corners to grow up quickly. So what say you BBI. Is it possible or am I being a Homer?
Eagles look to be the early favorites for NFCE. Lots can change however.
I’m not optimistic when it comes to the playoffs because the lack of talent will catch up to them eventually
- Cowboys (w/o Dak)
- Bears
- Lions
- Texans
- Colts
- Ravens
- Commanders
- Eagles
Think they could win 5 of those games.
Road
- Seahawks
- Jags
- Packers
- Vikings
- Commanders
- Cowboys
- Eagles (week 18)
Think they can squeeze out 3 here too
The NFC looks very unpredictable. I'm far from sold on the NFCE being good. We may have a legit coaching staff after all. And we have a tremendously favorable schedule.
I think 9 wins get you in this year. So, we are right on pace.
Do I think we're a good team? Not yet, but let's see where this goes...
I still want what i went into the season wanting.
Feel good about the staff
improve from beggining to end
play meaningful football in december
develop/ identify some of the young guys
The NFCE is pretty weak and we may have a coaching advantage in the division.
Still waiting on our 2 edge and 2 starting OL and CB2
If we beat the bad teams and "same weight class" teams at home should be in a good spot.
improvement comes from getting better and more comfortable in the sytems, and individual player development.
That plus health makes a watchable 17 game season plus maybe a cherry on top
I'm looking squarely at 12-6!
I do like our coaches and GM. We have something there boys.
But right now the best unit on the team is getting thinner by the minute.
Think about this team right now. We don’t have our first rounder from 21 playing many snaps and making much of an impact. We don’t have our second rounder from 21 or 22 playing at all and our first pick this year is out. And we’re still winning.
We’re a year away from kicking teams in the teeth but this year looks like it will be fun. We really should have a very talented and deep roster next season barring a halfway decent offseason. Enjoy this year and know that better times are coming.
[quote] Tibbs showed nothing before he got hurt.
Lol. Are you being serious with this, or just trying to stir things up?
Quote:
breaks they've been getting and continue not turning the ball over, I could see them sneaking in. But it'll take being lucky, this isn't a team with a shot at the SB.
Once you get in, anything can happen. We've seen that twice before. The 9-7 Giants won a Super Bowl in a year when Tony Romo missing a wide open receiver on a 3rd down playoff would've lost them the division and kept them out of the playoffs. A lot happens over the course of a season. Including things that nobody would've predicted at the start.
Yes, lightning can strike twice. But it usually doesn't
Welp, that would be a pleasant surprise. But I don't think it will happen. Our passing game is really low end, starting with a non-existent pass pocket. Not to mention a lower tier WR unit.
Everybody who wants to get out, get out
Ok
This team is going to the playoffs!
If they beat the Cowboys Monday, you d have to begin taking notice
No need for your sarcasm. Never once did I say we were a Super Bowl team. It would be great for this team to get playoff experience after 6 years of shit.
Remember, you are never as good as you look when you when. The MVP on this is Gano. What does that tell you?
But to answer your question, yest we can sneak in. We just need things to break our way.
My fear is with Jones constantly having to sacrifice his body for clutch first downs late in games, he's going to get taken out for a long stretch at some point. Taylor might be as good or better, but until he takes the spot we just don't know. But the WR situation really puts us behind the 8 ball. That's why we need all those guys to be healthy. Our star wide out (SS) hasn't played a full season in God knows how long. Not too mention, on most teams he's a WR 3 with upside. That ain't good.
No center of an OL, no QB, marginal performing WRs. We're one Barkley injury from another season of oblivion.
Or the offense actually gets a little better as the season moves along. Knock wood the offense is healthy, at least up front. Reps can help an OL come together. Even the wrs as limited as they are could theoretically show improvement simply because young or unproven guys are getting reps. It’s been known to happen why not us. The offense will always be a little bit limited but there’s room for improvement, even from within.
Im not completely sold but there are signs. They do find ways to win in the second half. And what’s impressive is it wasn’t just one drive each game, the giants put together 3 or so drives each game, second half, to win them. We’re talking 5-6 drives and we needed each and every one of them. Who’s to say the giants can’t keep that up…
And then there the whole tv thing, every game on, coast to coast, and I mean every coast. Yeah, they will be spotted. Pretty sure. 99% sure. People will know they are there.
D seems capable of playing stingy. Offense needs to go through the running game. If they are getting 30-32 carries (over 4.2 ave.) they will make it imv if DJ protects the ball.
Can also see it easily falling apart with a couple key injuries.
I'm glad we're 2-0, but we could easily be 0-2. We're still a very flawed team that has trouble scoring points, and now our best defensive player may miss a couple of games (hopefully not more than that). For me, any thought of making the playoffs is premature at this point in the season.
The defense is thin at ILB
The oline may gel a bit, but there are serious holes up the middle
Unless Toney decides he wants to play, Sills, Shep, James, Robison will not be enough. I expect nothing from Slayton or Golladay.
Finally, IMHO, Jones is just not good enough to carry a fledgling team with limited weapons
This is an eval and development year. Get Neal and Ezeudu up to speed. Maybe Lemieux gets healthy. Hope Flott turns into a real NFL CB and Belton a good FS.
I have a hard time getting to three wins on the road. Seattle might be the only game we are favored to win. I do think we can get 5 from the home games if things break well and we win this week without Dak.
Doable but they need to keep winning and to do so the offense must get better.
IKR didn’t thibs get hurt like the 2nd week and Neal looks like a wait for it a ROOKIE.