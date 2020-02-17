Per Jordan- Golladay not sounding like a happy camper

|
|Quote:
|Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
8m
Kenny Golladay was asked if he would ask for a change of scenery:
“We’re going to see how it goes. I came here to play.”
Quote Tweet
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
15m
Kenny Golladay on playing 2 snaps vs. Panthers. Accepted the coach’s decision but …
“I don’t agree with it. … I should be playing regardless,” he said. “That’s a fact.”
More Golladay:
“I didn’t like the decision whatsoever.”
“Little confusing.”
“I came here to play.”
Start playing or GTFO.
Can also seemingly completely blame KG. A man that has had WAY more proven success in the NFL. It's puzzling.
Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.
Not saying I like him just that I feel like I see the same people ready to tar and feather this guy and falling over themselves to make excuses for DJ.
Start playing or GTFO.
Yeah, does he realize that in the NFL, "play" also requires "effort"?
Let's hope this pissed him off and motivates him.
Is DJ one of the highest paid players at his position? Is it that hard to understand there are different circumstances at play here?
I'm thrilled I got benched? I'm sure that David Sills is a much better player than I am?
Honestly I don't get why people are mad at him. He got offered an ocean of money by Gettleman and he quite correctly took it.
Should he have refused on moral ground? Seems kind of unrealistic.
Classic BJ hater at all costs. How about stick to Galloday? The thread topic.
Its a bizarre situation to me.
Regardless of what anyone here says, Goladay hasn't played well enough to get playing time over James and Sills.
Golladay interviewed today - ( New Window )
Throws to James Ritchie and Bellinger just fine.
Nothing about this offense is excelling....but one at least...gives those that put the effort in to get better.
Neal is a perfect example....his play on the field can be better....but at least we respect the extra time he puts in...to get better and I have no doubt he will.
To add, Golladay....Unfortunately sign a massive deal(good for him)....but as fans....we measure cap dollars to football assets....and Golladay seems to have sold the Giants a bill of goods.
That is on the Giants...but we lost some key players due to cap.
Golladay can make it all better by playing like an alfa WR.
More Golladay - ( New Window )
Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.
Fair point. In Detroit, and this was mentioned by a few of us when we signed KG, Stafford could throw KG open because he is fearless with his confidence that he can put the ball anywhere.
Regardless, this is such a bad fit for KG and NYG. Need to find a trading partner.
How exactly are conditions supposedly untenable for a QB but KG's poor play is entirely on him? It's a point on hypocrisy.
And yeah, I don't hate Jones, I just want him fairly assessed, something many fail to do.
Link - ( New Window )
Yeah like Glennon and Fromm were lighting it up throwing to him with their fearless throwing.
Quote:
and some of you are actually proving the point. You want to string this guy up and he's played poorly but so has DJ yet everyone makes excuse after excuse for him.
Yeah like Glennon and Fromm were lighting it up throwing to him with their fearless throwing.
I thought we all pretty much agreed these guys were garbage, this is a real reach
Its a bizarre situation to me.
No problem with him wanting to play. The problem is when he says he 'should' be playing. Smacks of entitlement. Has anyone read a single sentence about him putting in extra work with Jones?
Quote:
Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.
Fair point. In Detroit, and this was mentioned by a few of us when we signed KG, Stafford could throw KG open because he is fearless with his confidence that he can put the ball anywhere.
Regardless, this is such a bad fit for KG and NYG. Need to find a trading partner.
But how does the downgrade in qb explain him often quitting on routes, alligator arms, etc.?
We really have next to nothing at WR.
Golladay: $72M and can't separate.
Slayton: Had to take a pay cut from $2.5M to stay on the team, and presumably did so because it was still more than he could get elsewhere.
Robinson: Injured and unproven rookie.
KT. Electrifying but injury prone. JonC said Robinson was drafted to send KT a "message." Have to hope he develops.
Sills: JAG.
Shepard. Coming off an achilles with a history of concussions.
James. The best WR on team, but should be in a complimentary, not a #1 role.
Quote:
and basically call his conditions essentially untenable to throw.
Is DJ one of the highest paid players at his position? Is it that hard to understand there are different circumstances at play here?
Golloday has a better case than Jones. He excelled in college and the NFL. Jones has never produced anywhere.
The money is different, so is something else.
Quote:
In comment 15826632 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
and some of you are actually proving the point. You want to string this guy up and he's played poorly but so has DJ yet everyone makes excuse after excuse for him.
Yeah like Glennon and Fromm were lighting it up throwing to him with their fearless throwing.
I thought we all pretty much agreed these guys were garbage, this is a real reach
Is James garbage? He seems perfectly capable of getting open and catching passes unlike Golladay.
Quote:
Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.
Fair point. In Detroit, and this was mentioned by a few of us when we signed KG, Stafford could throw KG open because he is fearless with his confidence that he can put the ball anywhere.
Regardless, this is such a bad fit for KG and NYG. Need to find a trading partner.
I guess you are talking about the season that Stafford missed half of. That was Galloday's best season. His other one was ok. That Stafford is a great "tool guy". Even throws people open from the sideline. 3 win team with two backup QB's playing. I'm sure defenses were amped up trying to stop him.
Quote:
In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
and basically call his conditions essentially untenable to throw.
Is DJ one of the highest paid players at his position? Is it that hard to understand there are different circumstances at play here?
Yeah, the money is different.
Golloday has a better case than Jones. He excelled in college and the NFL. Jones has never produced anywhere.
The money is different, so is something else.
The other thing that's different is other WR's are getting open, even if just a little. I'm sure our offense would be better with a better QB but for the time being Jones is the best we have and he should be throwing to guys that actually give a shit and can do their jobs.
If that ends up being KG, great. If not you won't see him play much.
Not setting world on fire but very respectable.
Then KG got hurt, missed three games, came back for three quiet games before Jones got hurt.
If the issue now were actually a matter of Jones not wanting to throw to KG, how to explain those 27 targets in the first four games of 2021?
The most plausible explanation is that KG is another year slower and further down the hill.
He's three years removed from the year that got him the big contract. A lot of guys are NFL old at 28.
I guess you are talking about the season that Stafford missed half of. That was Galloday's best season. His other one was ok. That Stafford is a great "tool guy". Even throws people open from the sideline. 3 win team with two backup QB's playing. I'm sure defenses were amped up trying to stop him.
KG caught 11 TDs that season. Seven were from Stafford.
He had five 100+ yard games that year. Four of those with Stafford.
And over half his catches that year came from Stafford passes.
Right now they have nobody anywhere close in talent imv.
The clear difference is that Golladay's poor play seems to be from lack of effort or caring. While DJ has his warts, those do not include putting in adquate effort to try to improve. I've never played for a coach at any level who was going to reward a player half assing it.
Hey Kenny: Give us all something to be happy about and go out there, make an effort, bust your ass and make some great plays. Nothing else matters or needs to be discussed
I honestly loved the player at his best in Detroit. His hips and knees seem to be holding him back now. He absolutely FLEECED the prior admin. How they didn't see this and also bid against themselves...we'll never no.
Quote:
I guess you are talking about the season that Stafford missed half of. That was Galloday's best season. His other one was ok. That Stafford is a great "tool guy". Even throws people open from the sideline. 3 win team with two backup QB's playing. I'm sure defenses were amped up trying to stop him.
I broke down the season. He had three games with over 100 yards with back ups. A 160 yard game against Chicago with Stafford. Look at game by game. He disappeared in many with all three QB's. Essentially a 60-65 catch WR with a high average. Solid two not a upper tier 1.
Quote:
Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.
Fair point. In Detroit, and this was mentioned by a few of us when we signed KG, Stafford could throw KG open because he is fearless with his confidence that he can put the ball anywhere.
Regardless, this is such a bad fit for KG and NYG. Need to find a trading partner.
Its not a fair point. You are literally using 2019 (and probably 2018) as your evidence. Golladay has done nothing o note in 3 years. He has been here 1 year and change...
I did go game by game. Stafford went out after the November 3rd game. He played in all eight games from the opener thru the Nov 3rd game.
Look at KG's stats from 9/8 to 11/3. Those were with Stafford and he was more productive.
I don't disagree that KG was never a true WR1.
Welcome to being a HC in the NFL.
Quote:
In comment 15826697 bw in dc said:
Why bring Jones into this? If you don't think he is a elite one maybe it's more on him or those who wanted him here at his cost. That is a fair rationale. Not having MS (who I like) is not a big part of the equation here especially with most likely physical issues KG has.
Wow Jordan what gave away he was not happy? You did not figure it out on Sunday like the rest of us when we heard he had an empty locker.
Keep speaking, Kenny!!
I have questioned your posts your opinions and now I am questioning your IQ. He has done NOTHING since he has been here. Some of DJ's problems is because of his lack of effort. DJ at least gives effort when he is on the field which is more than I can say for Galladay your pathetic post.
Why bring Jones into this? If you don't think he is a elite one maybe it's more on him or those who wanted him here at his cost. That is a fair rationale. Not having MS (who I like) is not a big part of the equation here especially with most likely physical issues KG has.
Where did I bring Jones into this?
Fair point. In Detroit, and this was mentioned by a few of us when we signed KG, Stafford could throw KG open because he is fearless with his confidence that he can put the ball anywhere.
Regardless, this is such a bad fit for KG and NYG. Need to find a trading partner.
Its not a fair point. You are literally using 2019 (and probably 2018) as your evidence. Golladay has done nothing o note in 3 years. He has been here 1 year and change...
Evidence for what? I'm saying KG played with Stafford and he put up his best numbers with Stafford, specifically 2019. And I agree KG hasn't really done anything of note beyond 2019.
So, I'm not sure what lemon juice you are squirting on your screen to find some hidden meaning...
@DDuggan21
·
34s
Kenny Golladay has always been candid and nothing he said today was disrespectful. He basically said what you’d expect a disgruntled player to feel. The one thing that caught my ear was, “even people on the team were kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’”
Quote:
In comment 15826728 bw in dc said:
Why bring Jones into this? If you don't think he is a elite one maybe it's more on him or those who wanted him here at his cost. That is a fair rationale. Not having MS (who I like) is not a big part of the equation here especially with most likely physical issues KG has.
Where did I bring Jones into this?
"Fair point. In Detroit, and this was mentioned by a few of us when we signed KG, Stafford could throw KG open because he is fearless with his confidence that he can put the ball anywhere."
Come on.
KG can’t get open. He does not separate no matter how much he may work in practice. I don’t care who he is or what is contract looks like. A WR who cannot get pork does not belong in the field. At that point we can just put another OL out there to block.
I want someone to show me highlights of KG getting open consistently in a giants uniform against man coverage.
Connor Hughes video about the Golladay interviews today - ( New Window )
Leonard Williams restructured.
I bet Golladay said kiss my ass and now he is making moves to get traded-or if they can drive him insane enough he does something to void his contract(walks out or no-shows)
He also would not be the first athlete to be done while thinking he has plenty left
Where does it lie
What I can’t figure out is that last year 1st 4 games with Jones healthy he avg 6.5 targets and 4.5 catches and 70 ypg. That went away with Jones after Dallas injury as well as the other QB. His best after was 3/53
Keep speaking, Kenny!!
I like the way you think.
Keep it up, Kenny! They're hosing you! You deserve better!
It should be obvious to the beat reporters that Daboll plays the WRs who deserve to play based on what they do in practice.
Julian Love in an interview yesterday on the fan suggested that some guys are better game day players than practice players, when asked about Golladay
Plaxico was one of those guys. Golladay has some pelts on his belt, this team is in need of playmakers at receiver, get him involved
I m glad he s unhappy, It s be more concerning if he wasn t.
Go back and watch videos of him in Detroit. Players just don't fall off like he did unless there is a lingering health issue. He isn't the same player. It is that simple. He doesn't have the same burst, acceleration, speed, etc. His routes were aggressive in Detroit. Now it looks like he is in quicksand.
It feels good to finally feel good to trust people who I think know much more than I do and are thus better able to make decisions. Most, if not all of us here, don’t really have all the inside facts and certainly don’t have first hand knowledge. Much of what we have comes from some media guy telling us what he thinks or believes.
So, if someone thinks poor Kenny is being picked or Kenny is just a slacker ….not really relevant to me. What do the “terrific trio” think? Ahhhhh, that is what I’ll listen to?
Not trying to be mean spirited or downplay anyone’s opinion- nothing wrong with sharing such, especially on a public message board.
Jeez Louise Gettleman signed free agents like a middle schooler playing fantasy football. "Hey, I've heard that name before, let's sign him!"
Golladay was running around with a fork in his back last year; right now, he's carrying around the whole kitchen silverware drawer.
This has happened to better players like Cruz and Nicks, who thought they could still play after major injuries. I don't think KG can make those contested catches or good routes anymore. The coaches can see it, though.
Yeah we get it. It's all Daniel Jones all the time. There is no other subject worth discussing.
This doesn’t bother me at all. We all want to win the next game, but this season is also about changing the old vibe and establishing some new standards. One of which is guys who work hard in practice will earn PT
And we’re not talking about playing a scrub over Randy Moss here. Sills offers pretty much the same or better as Golladay at this point
I’d bet this is at least in part related to learning the offense. There was plenty of chatter about how Daboll and Kafka’s scheme gave WRs more autonomy, but required both pre and post snap reads and being on the same page with the QB
It’s no stretch to question whether Golladay is putting the time in to get on the same page as Jones, and mis-reading coverages is showing up on practice and game film. Conversely, Sills has by all accounts put a lot of time in with Jones to be in synch
Quote:
In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
and basically call his conditions essentially untenable to throw.
Is DJ one of the highest paid players at his position? Is it that hard to understand there are different circumstances at play here?
Yeah, the money is different.
Golloday has a better case than Jones. He excelled in college and the NFL. Jones has never produced anywhere.
The money is different, so is something else.
Get this guy off the fucking roster, as soon as possible.
Quote:
and some of you are actually proving the point. You want to string this guy up and he's played poorly but so has DJ yet everyone makes excuse after excuse for him.
How exactly are conditions supposedly untenable for a QB but KG's poor play is entirely on him? It's a point on hypocrisy.
And yeah, I don't hate Jones, I just want him fairly assessed, something many fail to do.
Yeah like Glennon and Fromm were lighting it up throwing to him with their fearless throwing.
Just curious what was your old handle?
Quote:
and find out what is going on between KG and the coaching staff
There is some mystery there to you? I don't understand. Why are Brian Dabbol's and Kenny Golladay's comments not to be taken at face value? If they are, why is there a mystery? I don't see what's hard to understand.
Nothing a coach or player says in this type of issue is to be taken at face value. Daboll says KG is working hard and being professional. If that is true then why isnt he playing? Clearly there is more to the story
Feels like its turning to a staring contest between both sides.
One of two things will happen. He’ll either snap out of it and start producing or somehow he’ll be gone. I’m fine with either option.
Why? Who gives a shit what he says? He can pout all he wants. The team is in control of (t)his situation.
When a coach says "playing time has to be earned" and you see high paid guys sitting on the bench - everybody knows he must be dogging it in practice and possibly showing up, not knowing the playbook.
Sit there Kenny and enjoy the view from the bench during your last year with the Giants.
Didn't some Detroit fans say "Good luck with that guy"?
And I don't get why when we are talking about Golladay somehow DJ gets dragged into it.
Golladay is not producing on the field for whatever reason, it doesn't matter. We can't stop someone who isn't productive just because they make big bucks.
Signing Golladay has been a disaster. Money wasted that could have bought us two or three quality free agents starters. Think how much better we would be.
Golladay had head and health issues in Detroit and we still signed him. Just terrible signing.
Let's get real.
I still think Solder is #1 on the list because it really showed how clueless Gettleman was. I know many here took a while to see it, but this was exhibit A
Golladay is a very close #2 based on how little he has played and how useless he has been with Jones.
Who’s next?
I'd say Stewart was the most useless..but it was relatively cheap.
If Golladay is gone after this season with little to show I will say his was the worst over Solder. At least Solder got on the field, as bad as it was.
Solder stunk, but at least his play rapidly jumped off the cliff and it was a calculated risk with a HOF QB.
Golladay is unforgivable for a few reasons. A - this clown was gonna trade for him until Judge took the keys from gramps. B - he outbud himself on money and years after the dude had friggin hip surgery
Nice post.