Per Jordan- Golladay not sounding like a happy camper

Kenny Golladay was asked if he would ask for a change of scenery:



“We’re going to see how it goes. I came here to play.”

Kenny Golladay on playing 2 snaps vs. Panthers. Accepted the coach’s decision but …



“I don’t agree with it. … I should be playing regardless,” he said. “That’s a fact.”



More Golladay:



“I didn’t like the decision whatsoever.”



“Little confusing.”



“I came here to play.”