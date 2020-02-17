for display only
Per Jordan- Golladay not sounding like a happy camper

FranknWeezer : 9/21/2022 3:08 pm
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
8m
Kenny Golladay was asked if he would ask for a change of scenery:

“We’re going to see how it goes. I came here to play.”
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
15m
Kenny Golladay on playing 2 snaps vs. Panthers. Accepted the coach’s decision but …

“I don’t agree with it. … I should be playing regardless,” he said. “That’s a fact.”

More Golladay:

“I didn’t like the decision whatsoever.”

“Little confusing.”

“I came here to play.”

Hey Kenny  
johnnyb : 9/21/2022 3:09 pm : link
act like you care and then maybe you can play!
"I came here to play"  
Chris684 : 9/21/2022 3:10 pm : link
Oh really Kenny?

Start playing or GTFO.
"I came here to play"  
giantBCP : 9/21/2022 3:12 pm : link
"I have arthritis in my hips and knees. That's a fact"
If he’s got anything left  
Metnut : 9/21/2022 3:14 pm : link
now is the time to show it.
The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
NoGainDayne : 9/21/2022 3:15 pm : link
and basically call his conditions essentially untenable to throw.

Can also seemingly completely blame KG. A man that has had WAY more proven success in the NFL. It's puzzling.

Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.

Not saying I like him just that I feel like I see the same people ready to tar and feather this guy and falling over themselves to make excuses for DJ.
RE:  
JohnG in Albany : 9/21/2022 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15826575 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Oh really Kenny?

Start playing or GTFO.


Yeah, does he realize that in the NFL, "play" also requires "effort"?

The practice said....he was running crisp routes in practice  
George from PA : 9/21/2022 3:17 pm : link
Which is already an improvement.

Let's hope this pissed him off and motivates him.
Hello Golldaday  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/21/2022 3:17 pm : link
Playing time under this regime is earned, not given.
RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/21/2022 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
and basically call his conditions essentially untenable to throw.

Can also seemingly completely blame KG. A man that has had WAY more proven success in the NFL. It's puzzling.

Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.

Not saying I like him just that I feel like I see the same people ready to tar and feather this guy and falling over themselves to make excuses for DJ.


Is DJ one of the highest paid players at his position? Is it that hard to understand there are different circumstances at play here?
With his contract what it is  
j_rud : 9/21/2022 3:18 pm : link
this dude is gonna get his ass sent home like Terrell Owens.
I mean....  
dschwarz in westchester : 9/21/2022 3:20 pm : link
.... what's he supposed to say?

I'm thrilled I got benched? I'm sure that David Sills is a much better player than I am?

Honestly I don't get why people are mad at him. He got offered an ocean of money by Gettleman and he quite correctly took it.

Should he have refused on moral ground? Seems kind of unrealistic.
"I came here to play"  
Jints in Carolina : 9/21/2022 3:20 pm : link
........looks disinterested running routes.
RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/21/2022 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
and basically call his conditions essentially untenable to throw.

Can also seemingly completely blame KG. A man that has had WAY more proven success in the NFL. It's puzzling.

Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.

Not saying I like him just that I feel like I see the same people ready to tar and feather this guy and falling over themselves to make excuses for DJ.


Classic BJ hater at all costs. How about stick to Galloday? The thread topic.
What’s puzzling about this?  
UConn4523 : 9/21/2022 3:21 pm : link
Jones earned his playing time here, Golladay hasn’t. Where’s the confusion?
Like to seen him ask him  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/21/2022 3:21 pm : link
about the separation issues to get Galloway's perspective on that.
.  
David Dooley : 9/21/2022 3:22 pm : link
Sills is twice the player Golladay is. Time to make David Sills the official #1 receiver.
No problem with what he said  
GiantGrit : 9/21/2022 3:23 pm : link
He wants to be out there. Is he physically cooked? Are the Giants basically pushing him towards a mutual agreement?

Its a bizarre situation to me.
RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
Ron Johnson : 9/21/2022 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
and basically call his conditions essentially untenable to throw.

Can also seemingly completely blame KG. A man that has had WAY more proven success in the NFL. It's puzzling.

Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.

Not saying I like him just that I feel like I see the same people ready to tar and feather this guy and falling over themselves to make excuses for DJ.



Regardless of what anyone here says, Goladay hasn't played well enough to get playing time over James and Sills.
Here's the video clip of the interview  
FranknWeezer : 9/21/2022 3:24 pm : link
FYI
Golladay interviewed today - ( New Window )
RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/21/2022 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
and basically call his conditions essentially untenable to throw.

Can also seemingly completely blame KG. A man that has had WAY more proven success in the NFL. It's puzzling.

Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.

Not saying I like him just that I feel like I see the same people ready to tar and feather this guy and falling over themselves to make excuses for DJ.


Throws to James Ritchie and Bellinger just fine.
Jones at least puts in the effort M-S to get better  
George from PA : 9/21/2022 3:26 pm : link
Golladay looks like he was mailing it in.

Nothing about this offense is excelling....but one at least...gives those that put the effort in to get better.

Neal is a perfect example....his play on the field can be better....but at least we respect the extra time he puts in...to get better and I have no doubt he will.

To add, Golladay....Unfortunately sign a massive deal(good for him)....but as fans....we measure cap dollars to football assets....and Golladay seems to have sold the Giants a bill of goods.

That is on the Giants...but we lost some key players due to cap.

Golladay can make it all better by playing like an alfa WR.
2nd video clip  
FranknWeezer : 9/21/2022 3:27 pm : link
see link
More Golladay - ( New Window )
RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
bw in dc : 9/21/2022 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:

Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.



Fair point. In Detroit, and this was mentioned by a few of us when we signed KG, Stafford could throw KG open because he is fearless with his confidence that he can put the ball anywhere.

Regardless, this is such a bad fit for KG and NYG. Need to find a trading partner.
Lol I specifically said it wasn't a positive comment on Golladay  
NoGainDayne : 9/21/2022 3:31 pm : link
and some of you are actually proving the point. You want to string this guy up and he's played poorly but so has DJ yet everyone makes excuse after excuse for him.

How exactly are conditions supposedly untenable for a QB but KG's poor play is entirely on him? It's a point on hypocrisy.

And yeah, I don't hate Jones, I just want him fairly assessed, something many fail to do.
And an article reiterating Daboll's stance on who'll get playing time  
FranknWeezer : 9/21/2022 3:31 pm : link
Quote:
“Regardless of where you’re drafted, how you got here, how much money you make, we believe in everybody goes out there and competes, and we play the guys that earn the right to play that week,” Daboll said on Monday. “Whether it’s the highest-paid player, the lowest-paid player, the highest draft pick, an undrafted free agent – we’re going to go out there and let the guys compete it out.”

Link - ( New Window )
RE: Lol I specifically said it wasn't a positive comment on Golladay  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/21/2022 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15826632 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
and some of you are actually proving the point. You want to string this guy up and he's played poorly but so has DJ yet everyone makes excuse after excuse for him.

How exactly are conditions supposedly untenable for a QB but KG's poor play is entirely on him? It's a point on hypocrisy.

And yeah, I don't hate Jones, I just want him fairly assessed, something many fail to do.


Yeah like Glennon and Fromm were lighting it up throwing to him with their fearless throwing.
who were the big jump ball WR's  
UConn4523 : 9/21/2022 3:34 pm : link
in Buffalo and KC? Can't name any worth talking about. Its probably very likely that he just doesn't fit this offense at all, coupled with a declining skillset. If the reports of him not even running out deep thrown ball are true then you can add that to the situation as well.
Bad spot…  
trueblueinpw : 9/21/2022 3:34 pm : link
Golladay and the Giants are in a tough spot. The Giants can’t cut him and the coaches don’t want to play him for whatever reason. Why would Kenny G be okay with riding the pine? And why would DaBALLS want to play him? Shitty situation. Thanks Dave. (And at least Kenny G is clocking millions per game to watch from the sidelines).
and Jones is being fairly assesed  
UConn4523 : 9/21/2022 3:35 pm : link
Daboll and Kafka are doing that right now like they are with KG, Toney etc. Those are the opinions that matter, not BBI posters who are rooting for the QB to succeed.
1. How can he ask for a change of scenery? Who'd trade for him  
Blue21 : 9/21/2022 3:36 pm : link
At his salary when he 's apparently lost a step otr two. And 2. How the hell does this get turned into a DJ thread.
RE: RE: Lol I specifically said it wasn't a positive comment on Golladay  
NoGainDayne : 9/21/2022 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15826639 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15826632 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


and some of you are actually proving the point. You want to string this guy up and he's played poorly but so has DJ yet everyone makes excuse after excuse for him.

How exactly are conditions supposedly untenable for a QB but KG's poor play is entirely on him? It's a point on hypocrisy.

And yeah, I don't hate Jones, I just want him fairly assessed, something many fail to do.



Yeah like Glennon and Fromm were lighting it up throwing to him with their fearless throwing.


I thought we all pretty much agreed these guys were garbage, this is a real reach
RE: No problem with what he said  
k2tampa : 9/21/2022 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15826611 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
He wants to be out there. Is he physically cooked? Are the Giants basically pushing him towards a mutual agreement?

Its a bizarre situation to me.


No problem with him wanting to play. The problem is when he says he 'should' be playing. Smacks of entitlement. Has anyone read a single sentence about him putting in extra work with Jones?
RE: RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
JohnG in Albany : 9/21/2022 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15826624 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:



Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.





Fair point. In Detroit, and this was mentioned by a few of us when we signed KG, Stafford could throw KG open because he is fearless with his confidence that he can put the ball anywhere.

Regardless, this is such a bad fit for KG and NYG. Need to find a trading partner.



But how does the downgrade in qb explain him often quitting on routes, alligator arms, etc.?

There's  
AcidTest : 9/21/2022 3:39 pm : link
no trading partner for KG. We're stuck with him and he with us. It just seems like he got old in a hurry, which is actually quite common in the NFL. But he can't separate anymore apparently. He's been passed by Sills, the ultimate journeyman.

We really have next to nothing at WR.

Golladay: $72M and can't separate.
Slayton: Had to take a pay cut from $2.5M to stay on the team, and presumably did so because it was still more than he could get elsewhere.
Robinson: Injured and unproven rookie.
KT. Electrifying but injury prone. JonC said Robinson was drafted to send KT a "message." Have to hope he develops.
Sills: JAG.
Shepard. Coming off an achilles with a history of concussions.
James. The best WR on team, but should be in a complimentary, not a #1 role.
RE: RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
Thegratefulhead : 9/21/2022 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15826596 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


and basically call his conditions essentially untenable to throw.

Can also seemingly completely blame KG. A man that has had WAY more proven success in the NFL. It's puzzling.

Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.

Not saying I like him just that I feel like I see the same people ready to tar and feather this guy and falling over themselves to make excuses for DJ.



Is DJ one of the highest paid players at his position? Is it that hard to understand there are different circumstances at play here?
Yeah, the money is different.

Golloday has a better case than Jones. He excelled in college and the NFL. Jones has never produced anywhere.

The money is different, so is something else.
RE: RE: RE: Lol I specifically said it wasn't a positive comment on Golladay  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/21/2022 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15826648 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15826639 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


In comment 15826632 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


and some of you are actually proving the point. You want to string this guy up and he's played poorly but so has DJ yet everyone makes excuse after excuse for him.

How exactly are conditions supposedly untenable for a QB but KG's poor play is entirely on him? It's a point on hypocrisy.

And yeah, I don't hate Jones, I just want him fairly assessed, something many fail to do.



Yeah like Glennon and Fromm were lighting it up throwing to him with their fearless throwing.



I thought we all pretty much agreed these guys were garbage, this is a real reach


Is James garbage? He seems perfectly capable of getting open and catching passes unlike Golladay.
RE: RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/21/2022 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15826624 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:



Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.





Fair point. In Detroit, and this was mentioned by a few of us when we signed KG, Stafford could throw KG open because he is fearless with his confidence that he can put the ball anywhere.

Regardless, this is such a bad fit for KG and NYG. Need to find a trading partner.


I guess you are talking about the season that Stafford missed half of. That was Galloday's best season. His other one was ok. That Stafford is a great "tool guy". Even throws people open from the sideline. 3 win team with two backup QB's playing. I'm sure defenses were amped up trying to stop him.
RE: RE: RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
UConn4523 : 9/21/2022 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15826663 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15826596 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


and basically call his conditions essentially untenable to throw.

Can also seemingly completely blame KG. A man that has had WAY more proven success in the NFL. It's puzzling.

Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.

Not saying I like him just that I feel like I see the same people ready to tar and feather this guy and falling over themselves to make excuses for DJ.



Is DJ one of the highest paid players at his position? Is it that hard to understand there are different circumstances at play here?

Yeah, the money is different.

Golloday has a better case than Jones. He excelled in college and the NFL. Jones has never produced anywhere.

The money is different, so is something else.


The other thing that's different is other WR's are getting open, even if just a little. I'm sure our offense would be better with a better QB but for the time being Jones is the best we have and he should be throwing to guys that actually give a shit and can do their jobs.

If that ends up being KG, great. If not you won't see him play much.
Easily forgotten but KG actually got off to a decent start last year  
shyster : 9/21/2022 3:51 pm : link
First four games: 16 catches on 27 targets at 16.5 yds per catch.

Not setting world on fire but very respectable.

Then KG got hurt, missed three games, came back for three quiet games before Jones got hurt.

If the issue now were actually a matter of Jones not wanting to throw to KG, how to explain those 27 targets in the first four games of 2021?

The most plausible explanation is that KG is another year slower and further down the hill.

He's three years removed from the year that got him the big contract. A lot of guys are NFL old at 28.
Forget about him catching contested balls  
giantBCP : 9/21/2022 3:53 pm : link
because the ball skills that he's exhibited here have been non existent.
shyster  
UConn4523 : 9/21/2022 3:54 pm : link
I think that and simply a new offense with new coaches that see things different and want to run the offense a certain way. Add in whatever is happening or not happening in practice and I think its clear that Daboll is setting a precedence of accountability and you are either on board or not playing.
shyster  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/21/2022 3:55 pm : link
That is about what his average would be in his two better seasons he had adding a half catch. He was a low catch WR with a high average.
Would anyone be shocked  
nygiants16 : 9/21/2022 3:58 pm : link
if he wasnt in uniform for monday night?
RE: RE: RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
bw in dc : 9/21/2022 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15826674 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:


I guess you are talking about the season that Stafford missed half of. That was Galloday's best season. His other one was ok. That Stafford is a great "tool guy". Even throws people open from the sideline. 3 win team with two backup QB's playing. I'm sure defenses were amped up trying to stop him.


KG caught 11 TDs that season. Seven were from Stafford.

He had five 100+ yard games that year. Four of those with Stafford.

And over half his catches that year came from Stafford passes.
Maybe the beat writers could do their jobs  
Snablats : 9/21/2022 4:00 pm : link
and find out what is going on between KG and the coaching staff


Giants need a Diggs type guy  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/21/2022 4:01 pm : link
His last game 12 catches 148 yards. Allen's game (and BD's) took off when he was added. Before Diggs Buffalo averaged 330 yards and 19 points. First year with him 399 yards and 31 points.

Right now they have nobody anywhere close in talent imv.
RE: Lol I specifically said it wasn't a positive comment on Golladay  
Now Mike in MD : 9/21/2022 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15826632 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
and some of you are actually proving the point. You want to string this guy up and he's played poorly but so has DJ yet everyone makes excuse after excuse for him.

How exactly are conditions supposedly untenable for a QB but KG's poor play is entirely on him? It's a point on hypocrisy.

And yeah, I don't hate Jones, I just want him fairly assessed, something many fail to do.


The clear difference is that Golladay's poor play seems to be from lack of effort or caring. While DJ has his warts, those do not include putting in adquate effort to try to improve. I've never played for a coach at any level who was going to reward a player half assing it.
You know what -- I am fine with him not being happy  
gidiefor : Mod : 9/21/2022 4:06 pm : link
we're not happy with what have been his "contributions" to the team so far.

Hey Kenny: Give us all something to be happy about and go out there, make an effort, bust your ass and make some great plays. Nothing else matters or needs to be discussed
If you put on KG highlights  
The Dude : 9/21/2022 4:06 pm : link
from his best DET years..... That guy doesn't exist anymore. He looks like he's running with cinderblocks on his feet now. He looks like he put on weight and has no explosion in any direction.

I honestly loved the player at his best in Detroit. His hips and knees seem to be holding him back now. He absolutely FLEECED the prior admin. How they didn't see this and also bid against themselves...we'll never no.
know*  
The Dude : 9/21/2022 4:07 pm : link
,
RE: RE: RE: RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/21/2022 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15826697 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15826674 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:




I guess you are talking about the season that Stafford missed half of. That was Galloday's best season. His other one was ok. That Stafford is a great "tool guy". Even throws people open from the sideline. 3 win team with two backup QB's playing. I'm sure defenses were amped up trying to stop him.



KG caught 11 TDs that season. Seven were from Stafford.

He had five 100+ yard games that year. Four of those with Stafford.

And over half his catches that year came from Stafford passes.


I broke down the season. He had three games with over 100 yards with back ups. A 160 yard game against Chicago with Stafford. Look at game by game. He disappeared in many with all three QB's. Essentially a 60-65 catch WR with a high average. Solid two not a upper tier 1.
RE: RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
jvm52106 : 9/21/2022 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15826624 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:



Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.





Fair point. In Detroit, and this was mentioned by a few of us when we signed KG, Stafford could throw KG open because he is fearless with his confidence that he can put the ball anywhere.

Regardless, this is such a bad fit for KG and NYG. Need to find a trading partner.


Its not a fair point. You are literally using 2019 (and probably 2018) as your evidence. Golladay has done nothing o note in 3 years. He has been here 1 year and change...
RE: Lol I specifically said it wasn't a positive comment on Golladay  
jvm52106 : 9/21/2022 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15826632 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
and some of you are actually proving the point. You want to string this guy up and he's played poorly but so has DJ yet everyone makes excuse after excuse for him.

How exactly are conditions supposedly untenable for a QB but KG's poor play is entirely on him? It's a point on hypocrisy.

And yeah, I don't hate Jones, I just want him fairly assessed, something many fail to do.


I feel your point is deeper and more "social' than you veiled attempt at fair comparison. Golladay hasn't done shot in a LONG time!
Interesting situation for Daboll to handle  
Sean : 9/21/2022 4:13 pm : link
Running your mouth to the media like that is not good for the locker room.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
bw in dc : 9/21/2022 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15826715 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15826697 bw in dc said:


KG caught 11 TDs that season. Seven were from Stafford.

He had five 100+ yard games that year. Four of those with Stafford.

And over half his catches that year came from Stafford passes.



I broke down the season. He had three games with over 100 yards with back ups. A 160 yard game against Chicago with Stafford. Look at game by game. He disappeared in many with all three QB's. Essentially a 60-65 catch WR with a high average. Solid two not a upper tier 1.


I did go game by game. Stafford went out after the November 3rd game. He played in all eight games from the opener thru the Nov 3rd game.

Look at KG's stats from 9/8 to 11/3. Those were with Stafford and he was more productive.

I don't disagree that KG was never a true WR1.
RE: Interesting situation for Daboll to handle  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/21/2022 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15826726 Sean said:
Quote:
Running your mouth to the media like that is not good for the locker room.


Welcome to being a HC in the NFL.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/21/2022 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15826728 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15826715 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15826697 bw in dc said:


KG caught 11 TDs that season. Seven were from Stafford.

He had five 100+ yard games that year. Four of those with Stafford.

And over half his catches that year came from Stafford passes.



I broke down the season. He had three games with over 100 yards with back ups. A 160 yard game against Chicago with Stafford. Look at game by game. He disappeared in many with all three QB's. Essentially a 60-65 catch WR with a high average. Solid two not a upper tier 1.



I did go game by game. Stafford went out after the November 3rd game. He played in all eight games from the opener thru the Nov 3rd game.

Look at KG's stats from 9/8 to 11/3. Those were with Stafford and he was more productive.

I don't disagree that KG was never a true WR1.


Why bring Jones into this? If you don't think he is a elite one maybe it's more on him or those who wanted him here at his cost. That is a fair rationale. Not having MS (who I like) is not a big part of the equation here especially with most likely physical issues KG has.
RE: Hey Kenny  
Maryland Blows : 9/21/2022 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15826574 johnnyb said:
Quote:
act like you care and then maybe you can play!


Wow Jordan what gave away he was not happy? You did not figure it out on Sunday like the rest of us when we heard he had an empty locker.
Working towards “Conduct Detrimental to the Team”  
BigBlue7 : 9/21/2022 4:23 pm : link
Perfect. And would allow the Giants to potentially void his contract if he keeps on this path.

Keep speaking, Kenny!!
RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
Maryland Blows : 9/21/2022 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
and basically call his conditions essentially untenable to throw.

Can also seemingly completely blame KG. A man that has had WAY more proven success in the NFL. It's puzzling.

Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.

Not saying I like him just that I feel like I see the same people ready to tar and feather this guy and falling over themselves to make excuses for DJ.


I have questioned your posts your opinions and now I am questioning your IQ. He has done NOTHING since he has been here. Some of DJ's problems is because of his lack of effort. DJ at least gives effort when he is on the field which is more than I can say for Galladay your pathetic post.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
bw in dc : 9/21/2022 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15826733 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15826728 bw in dc said:

I did go game by game. Stafford went out after the November 3rd game. He played in all eight games from the opener thru the Nov 3rd game.

Look at KG's stats from 9/8 to 11/3. Those were with Stafford and he was more productive.

I don't disagree that KG was never a true WR1.



Why bring Jones into this? If you don't think he is a elite one maybe it's more on him or those who wanted him here at his cost. That is a fair rationale. Not having MS (who I like) is not a big part of the equation here especially with most likely physical issues KG has.


Where did I bring Jones into this?
RE: RE: RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
bw in dc : 9/21/2022 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15826723 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15826624 bw in dc said:


Fair point. In Detroit, and this was mentioned by a few of us when we signed KG, Stafford could throw KG open because he is fearless with his confidence that he can put the ball anywhere.

Regardless, this is such a bad fit for KG and NYG. Need to find a trading partner.



Its not a fair point. You are literally using 2019 (and probably 2018) as your evidence. Golladay has done nothing o note in 3 years. He has been here 1 year and change...


Evidence for what? I'm saying KG played with Stafford and he put up his best numbers with Stafford, specifically 2019. And I agree KG hasn't really done anything of note beyond 2019.

So, I'm not sure what lemon juice you are squirting on your screen to find some hidden meaning...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/21/2022 4:32 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
34s
Kenny Golladay has always been candid and nothing he said today was disrespectful. He basically said what you’d expect a disgruntled player to feel. The one thing that caught my ear was, “even people on the team were kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’”
Dj gets his abuse her  
Carl in CT : 9/21/2022 4:33 pm : link
As bad as He does. Whether we win or lose or doesn’t turn the ball over, or under constant pressure then it’s his missing receivers. It’s non stop. He is not the same player as he was with Detroit. Either injury or effort I’m not sure. Or the “Fat Cat” syndrome?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/21/2022 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15826747 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15826733 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15826728 bw in dc said:

I did go game by game. Stafford went out after the November 3rd game. He played in all eight games from the opener thru the Nov 3rd game.

Look at KG's stats from 9/8 to 11/3. Those were with Stafford and he was more productive.

I don't disagree that KG was never a true WR1.



Why bring Jones into this? If you don't think he is a elite one maybe it's more on him or those who wanted him here at his cost. That is a fair rationale. Not having MS (who I like) is not a big part of the equation here especially with most likely physical issues KG has.



Where did I bring Jones into this?

"Fair point. In Detroit, and this was mentioned by a few of us when we signed KG, Stafford could throw KG open because he is fearless with his confidence that he can put the ball anywhere."

Come on.
RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
DefenseWins : 9/21/2022 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
and basically call his conditions essentially untenable to throw.

Can also seemingly completely blame KG. A man that has had WAY more proven success in the NFL. It's puzzling.

Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.

Not saying I like him just that I feel like I see the same people ready to tar and feather this guy and falling over themselves to make excuses for DJ.


KG can’t get open. He does not separate no matter how much he may work in practice. I don’t care who he is or what is contract looks like. A WR who cannot get pork does not belong in the field. At that point we can just put another OL out there to block.

I want someone to show me highlights of KG getting open consistently in a giants uniform against man coverage.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/21/2022 4:43 pm : link
He is gone next offseason. I am not losing sleep over KG bitching about PT.
Connor Hughes: "These two sides are stuck with each other, even if  
FranknWeezer : 9/21/2022 4:44 pm : link
both of them want a divorce."
Connor Hughes video about the Golladay interviews today - ( New Window )
Looks like classic force-out mind games  
MeanBunny : 9/21/2022 4:50 pm : link
I bet front office woulr LOVE to have Golladay fly the coup, have some other team eat up a bulk of his salary and then the Giants may have some cap space to play around.
Leonard Williams restructured.
I bet Golladay said kiss my ass and now he is making moves to get traded-or if they can drive him insane enough he does something to void his contract(walks out or no-shows)
Golliday  
stretch234 : 9/21/2022 4:51 pm : link
A pro player unhappy about playing time - earth shattering event

He also would not be the first athlete to be done while thinking he has plenty left

Where does it lie

What I can’t figure out is that last year 1st 4 games with Jones healthy he avg 6.5 targets and 4.5 catches and 70 ypg. That went away with Jones after Dallas injury as well as the other QB. His best after was 3/53



RE: Working towards "Conduct Detrimental to the Team"  
Dr. D : 9/21/2022 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15826743 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
Perfect. And would allow the Giants to potentially void his contract if he keeps on this path.

Keep speaking, Kenny!!

I like the way you think.

Keep it up, Kenny! They're hosing you! You deserve better!
Good...he is not happy  
AnnapolisMike : 9/21/2022 4:58 pm : link
There is something he can do about that. He can turn it around himself by putting the effort in and earning the playing time. For what is maybe the first time in quite a while KG is having to earn his playing time.
Golladay not sounding like a happy camper  
Spider43 : 9/21/2022 5:06 pm : link
In other news, water is wet.
Put up or shut up  
RCPhoenix : 9/21/2022 5:07 pm : link
If he is indeed practicing harder that will translate to opportunities on Sunday. If he's woofing it in practice he'll be an afterthought.

It should be obvious to the beat reporters that Daboll plays the WRs who deserve to play based on what they do in practice.
When posters ask me  
JonC : 9/21/2022 5:16 pm : link
what do the Giants have to lose in overspending on a player with warts, eg KG, Solder, insert ridiculous contract holder here, here's the reason why. Poor fit with Jones, apparently not impressing the coaches or working hard for playing time, and he probably won't do anything about it except plead ignorance. Knucklehead.
Good  
joeinpa : 9/21/2022 5:16 pm : link
Throw him the ball.

Julian Love in an interview yesterday on the fan suggested that some guys are better game day players than practice players, when asked about Golladay

Plaxico was one of those guys. Golladay has some pelts on his belt, this team is in need of playmakers at receiver, get him involved

I m glad he s unhappy, It s be more concerning if he wasn t.
I'm not excusing him at all because  
robbieballs2003 : 9/21/2022 5:20 pm : link
He is lying in the bed he made. The blocking effort has been straight dogshit. With that said, the Giants doctors need to be questioned here. He had an injury in Detroit that coaches felt he could play through. He felt otherwise. I think it was his hip.

Go back and watch videos of him in Detroit. Players just don't fall off like he did unless there is a lingering health issue. He isn't the same player. It is that simple. He doesn't have the same burst, acceleration, speed, etc. His routes were aggressive in Detroit. Now it looks like he is in quicksand.
My 2 cents is real simple  
5BowlsSoon : 9/21/2022 5:24 pm : link
I don’t really care what any BBI poster thinks….all I really care about is what Schoen-Daboll-Kafka think about one Kenny Golladay.

It feels good to finally feel good to trust people who I think know much more than I do and are thus better able to make decisions. Most, if not all of us here, don’t really have all the inside facts and certainly don’t have first hand knowledge. Much of what we have comes from some media guy telling us what he thinks or believes.

So, if someone thinks poor Kenny is being picked or Kenny is just a slacker ….not really relevant to me. What do the “terrific trio” think? Ahhhhh, that is what I’ll listen to?

Not trying to be mean spirited or downplay anyone’s opinion- nothing wrong with sharing such, especially on a public message board.
Golladay may be giving half ass efforts on the field  
JerseyCityJoe : 9/21/2022 5:46 pm : link
But what he said to the press did not seem out of line at all. Although to be fair he seemed to give the press a half ass effort too.
The guy is cooked...  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/21/2022 5:48 pm : link
...and he only had one really good season in his 5 year career anyway.

Jeez Louise Gettleman signed free agents like a middle schooler playing fantasy football. "Hey, I've heard that name before, let's sign him!"
Players lose athletic ability  
JohnF : 9/21/2022 5:57 pm : link
especially in the NFL, with the punishing injuries they get from games. Often, they still think they're the same player in their mind, but the body simply does not respond.

Golladay was running around with a fork in his back last year; right now, he's carrying around the whole kitchen silverware drawer.

This has happened to better players like Cruz and Nicks, who thought they could still play after major injuries. I don't think KG can make those contested catches or good routes anymore. The coaches can see it, though.

RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
TJ : 9/21/2022 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
and basically call his conditions essentially untenable to throw.

Can also seemingly completely blame KG. A man that has had WAY more proven success in the NFL. It's puzzling.

Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.

Not saying I like him just that I feel like I see the same people ready to tar and feather this guy and falling over themselves to make excuses for DJ.

Yeah we get it. It's all Daniel Jones all the time. There is no other subject worth discussing.
.  
Banks : 9/21/2022 6:13 pm : link
Many were wondering why we didn't release Shepard, but in hindsight, it's no wonder he was retained. He may be an injury waiting to happen, but he's the only guy that can be relied on
RE: ...  
mfsd : 9/21/2022 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15826755 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
34s
Kenny Golladay has always been candid and nothing he said today was disrespectful. He basically said what you’d expect a disgruntled player to feel. The one thing that caught my ear was, “even people on the team were kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’”


This doesn’t bother me at all. We all want to win the next game, but this season is also about changing the old vibe and establishing some new standards. One of which is guys who work hard in practice will earn PT

And we’re not talking about playing a scrub over Randy Moss here. Sills offers pretty much the same or better as Golladay at this point

I’d bet this is at least in part related to learning the offense. There was plenty of chatter about how Daboll and Kafka’s scheme gave WRs more autonomy, but required both pre and post snap reads and being on the same page with the QB

It’s no stretch to question whether Golladay is putting the time in to get on the same page as Jones, and mis-reading coverages is showing up on practice and game film. Conversely, Sills has by all accounts put a lot of time in with Jones to be in synch
Who Wnats Jones Throwing to A WR  
Jeffrey : 9/21/2022 6:49 pm : link
that cannot get open. I read that Golladay is good at winning contested balls, but that is not exactly a position I want to put the QB in at this time. First time a contested ball is picked all hell will break loose screaming at Jones for throwing to a covered receiver. Besides the loss of a step, Golladay seemed to suffer through a poor effort camp this year and the highest priced player on the Offense should not be having questions about his effort at any point in time.
Daboll  
Les in TO : 9/21/2022 6:57 pm : link
Runs a merit-based ship. You don’t get snaps because of your name or salary. Golloday has not earned the right to be out there.
RE: Maybe the beat writers could do their jobs  
Red Right Hand : 9/21/2022 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15826698 Snablats said:
Quote:
and find out what is going on between KG and the coaching staff
There is some mystery there to you? I don't understand. Why are Brian Dabbol's and Kenny Golladay's comments not to be taken at face value? If they are, why is there a mystery? I don't see what's hard to understand.
RE: RE: RE: The same people that talk about DJ as the victim  
Red Right Hand : 9/21/2022 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15826663 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15826596 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 15826586 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


and basically call his conditions essentially untenable to throw.

Can also seemingly completely blame KG. A man that has had WAY more proven success in the NFL. It's puzzling.

Especially the fact that DJ seems to have an aversion to throwing contested balls, which is really a part of KG's game, perhaps there is something to his frustration.

Not saying I like him just that I feel like I see the same people ready to tar and feather this guy and falling over themselves to make excuses for DJ.



Is DJ one of the highest paid players at his position? Is it that hard to understand there are different circumstances at play here?

Yeah, the money is different.

Golloday has a better case than Jones. He excelled in college and the NFL. Jones has never produced anywhere.

The money is different, so is something else.
You are off the mark, mate. KG isn't getting the job done, DJ is. Period. Numbers don't lie. 2-0 .
….  
ryanmkeane : 9/21/2022 7:42 pm : link
Lol, this fucking guy. Guy has been terrible since the signing and we finally win 2 games and now he’s making himself the center of attention.

Get this guy off the fucking roster, as soon as possible.
RE: RE: Lol I specifically said it wasn't a positive comment on Golladay  
bLiTz 2k : 9/21/2022 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15826639 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15826632 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


and some of you are actually proving the point. You want to string this guy up and he's played poorly but so has DJ yet everyone makes excuse after excuse for him.

How exactly are conditions supposedly untenable for a QB but KG's poor play is entirely on him? It's a point on hypocrisy.

And yeah, I don't hate Jones, I just want him fairly assessed, something many fail to do.



Yeah like Glennon and Fromm were lighting it up throwing to him with their fearless throwing.


Just curious what was your old handle?
 
ryanmkeane : 9/21/2022 7:47 pm : link
This guy needs to be released or traded at all costs.
RE: RE: Maybe the beat writers could do their jobs  
Snablats : 9/21/2022 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15826903 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15826698 Snablats said:


Quote:


and find out what is going on between KG and the coaching staff



There is some mystery there to you? I don't understand. Why are Brian Dabbol's and Kenny Golladay's comments not to be taken at face value? If they are, why is there a mystery? I don't see what's hard to understand.

Nothing a coach or player says in this type of issue is to be taken at face value. Daboll says KG is working hard and being professional. If that is true then why isnt he playing? Clearly there is more to the story
RE: …  
GiantGrit : 9/21/2022 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15826927 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
This guy needs to be released or traded at all costs.


Feels like its turning to a staring contest between both sides.
Golliday Not Happy.......  
johnboyw : 9/21/2022 8:06 pm : link
A lot of tough talk from a very expensive guy who hasn’t done a damn thing since they signed him. It sounds like he just expected he’d play because he’s Kenny Golliday and signed a $72M contract. This is exactly what he needs. To be humiliated.

One of two things will happen. He’ll either snap out of it and start producing or somehow he’ll be gone. I’m fine with either option.
RE: …  
adamg : 9/21/2022 8:14 pm : link
In comment 15826927 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
This guy needs to be released or traded at all costs.


Why? Who gives a shit what he says? He can pout all he wants. The team is in control of (t)his situation.
If he wants to play ...  
short lease : 9/21/2022 8:21 pm : link
maybe he should show up and work hard in practice.

When a coach says "playing time has to be earned" and you see high paid guys sitting on the bench - everybody knows he must be dogging it in practice and possibly showing up, not knowing the playbook.

Sit there Kenny and enjoy the view from the bench during your last year with the Giants.

Didn't some Detroit fans say "Good luck with that guy"?
If he was happy  
WillieYoung : 9/21/2022 8:27 pm : link
it would be news. Bad news for him.
Golladay should be put on all the special teams  
kelly : 9/21/2022 9:22 pm : link
He isn't contributing as a receiver.

And I don't get why when we are talking about Golladay somehow DJ gets dragged into it.

Golladay is not producing on the field for whatever reason, it doesn't matter. We can't stop someone who isn't productive just because they make big bucks.

Signing Golladay has been a disaster. Money wasted that could have bought us two or three quality free agents starters. Think how much better we would be.

Golladay had head and health issues in Detroit and we still signed him. Just terrible signing.
Love's response makes no sense.  
kelly : 9/21/2022 9:27 pm : link
I have never heard of a team not playing their number one receiver as part of their offensive game plan!

Let's get real.
Joe judge was all tough talk  
Joe Judge : 9/21/2022 9:29 pm : link
Dabol is the real deal, get good or get the fukout
Make your list of bad free agent signings from the Gettleman reign  
Jimmy Googs : 9/21/2022 9:58 pm : link
No, excuse me, let’s go with just awful. Bad would be too long of a list.

I still think Solder is #1 on the list because it really showed how clueless Gettleman was. I know many here took a while to see it, but this was exhibit A

Golladay is a very close #2 based on how little he has played and how useless he has been with Jones.

Who’s next?

RE: Make your list of bad free agent signings from the Gettleman reign  
section125 : 9/21/2022 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15827051 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
No, excuse me, let’s go with just awful. Bad would be too long of a list.

I still think Solder is #1 on the list because it really showed how clueless Gettleman was. I know many here took a while to see it, but this was exhibit A

Golladay is a very close #2 based on how little he has played and how useless he has been with Jones.

Who’s next?


I'd say Stewart was the most useless..but it was relatively cheap.

If Golladay is gone after this season with little to show I will say his was the worst over Solder. At least Solder got on the field, as bad as it was.


RE: Make your list of bad free agent signings from the Gettleman reign  
Returning Video Tapes : 9/21/2022 10:50 pm : link
In comment 15827051 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
No, excuse me, let’s go with just awful. Bad would be too long of a list.

I still think Solder is #1 on the list because it really showed how clueless Gettleman was. I know many here took a while to see it, but this was exhibit A

Golladay is a very close #2 based on how little he has played and how useless he has been with Jones.

Who’s next?


Solder stunk, but at least his play rapidly jumped off the cliff and it was a calculated risk with a HOF QB.

Golladay is unforgivable for a few reasons. A - this clown was gonna trade for him until Judge took the keys from gramps. B - he outbud himself on money and years after the dude had friggin hip surgery
RE: Easily forgotten but KG actually got off to a decent start last year  
BSIMatt : 9/21/2022 11:15 pm : link
In comment 15826688 shyster said:
Quote:
First four games: 16 catches on 27 targets at 16.5 yds per catch.

Not setting world on fire but very respectable.

Then KG got hurt, missed three games, came back for three quiet games before Jones got hurt.

If the issue now were actually a matter of Jones not wanting to throw to KG, how to explain those 27 targets in the first four games of 2021?

The most plausible explanation is that KG is another year slower and further down the hill.

He's three years removed from the year that got him the big contract. A lot of guys are NFL old at 28.


Nice post.
