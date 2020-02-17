for display only
Bob Papa on Bleav podcast, confused me a bit

joeinpa : 9:30 am
He was referencing Daboll s presser where Daboll stated that Daniel s decision making has been very good.

Papa then went on to suggest that there are times where Jones is going through his progressions properly and a receiver might be open but ran an incorrect route.

I have never taken a snap under center, but as a one time HS official I could see even at that level things happen very quickly; one could only imagine how fast the NFL game is.

Serious question. If a receiver is open, off script, is the quarterback at fault for not seeing him if he is making the proper progressions?

I understand time allowed in pocket is a factor, and to be fair I see elite quarterbacks miss open receivers from time to time

Carl Banks went on to add that even knowledgeable people with access to the all 22, without knowing what play was called often come to incorrect conclusions
that's true  
Fat Wally : 9:41 am : link
we don't know if he's doing something correctly or not. The one thing that you can take away, is how DJ locks in on one receiver and doesn't see the other open receivers. Even if the play was only designed to go to that player, great qbs make something happen if that guy is covered.
And yet another excuse for Dan Jones  
HomerJones45 : 9:45 am : link
At one point are we allowed to conclude that he has arrived at his ceiling, this is it, he's a mechanical qb, not capable of going off script and the ceiling just isn't very high?
There's a lot of layers to unpack  
Biteymax22 : 9:46 am : link
To give an answer, not as easy as yes/no.

Its very system dependent and to your comment about officiating at the HS level, no I don't expect QBs at a certain level to find those open WRs and get it there. So in one aspect, yes, a WR running the wrong route makes it difficult on the QB even if he gets open.

The counter point to that argument would be that the elite NFL QBs now ad lib and excel at making off script plays. To go further, the last QB Daboll coached did this an awful lot, as did the last one Kafka coached.

Within this you may see the difference between Jones having the ceiling of an average QB vs the ceiling of a high end elite player.
RE: And yet another excuse for Dan Jones  
joeinpa : 9:49 am : link
So difficult to ask a legit question about Jones with guys like you
I remember this being brought up during Eli's tenure...  
Dan in the Springs : 9:49 am : link
when discussing Gilbride's option routes. I believe it must be correct.

A QB in an instant doesn't have time to scan the entire field and process all of the area on it, not in under 2.8 seconds. They can only look at their reads of the field, which are based on the route trees. That's what I believe.

I don't believe I'm making this as an excuse for DJ. I'm just stating what I believe to be true for any QB in any situation.
RE: There's a lot of layers to unpack  
joeinpa : 9:50 am : link
Thanks for insightful input, I was thinking the same thing
Even off-script likely has principles or rules built in  
JonC : 9:53 am : link
as well as sound fundamentals and decision making.
RE: And yet another excuse for Dan Jones  
rnargi : 9:55 am : link
Lol...yeah...Carl Banks and Bob Papa are "making excuses".
RE: Even off-script likely has principles or rules built in  
rnargi : 9:56 am : link
Thank you, JonC, for that rational and thoughtful comment. Not much of that allowed here.
I’d like to know a bit more  
jpkmets : 9:56 am : link
Are these option routes like our receivers had under Gilbride where the WR chooses between two routes based on coverage? If that’s the case, I have less faith in Jones’ call of what the “right” choice is than I did with Eli.

Or is this something else where a WR is called to run a specific route and the WR chooses (for whatever reason) to change the route? In that case, I wouldn’t blame any QB for not seeing it as I believe they scan the field in the progression based on where the WR is expected to be based on the route.
To my untrained eye  
Sean : 10:01 am : link
I’d want the QB to be able to make plays off schedule and be less robotic. We saw this debate a lot with Eli, but the conventional QB was different in Eli’s day. So, even if Toney ran the wrong route, I’d want the QB to see it and execute the play off schedule.

An example would be Jones running for the first down to ice the game last week. That was not the designed play but Jones saw the hole and took advantage.
RE: I’d like to know a bit more  
joeinpa : 10:06 am : link
I m guessing your second scenerio
RE: To my untrained eye  
SteelGiant : 10:10 am : link
I thought Jones running was designed. It was a option play, look to pass and if not open take the run.
joeinpa  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:12 am : link
See the long Sterling Shepard thread posted a few days ago.
here  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:14 am : link
is the thread
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=625761 - ( New Window )
Jones is an enigma to me...  
Chris684 : 10:15 am : link
Which as a QB, qualifies as an indictment of his play.

That response drive after Carolina scored their TD, Jones not only went off script but he made at least 2 pinpoint, very high quality throws. But that drive was the only time in the game he came close to doing anything like that. I don't get it.

He shows glimpses, but glimpses are ok after 1, maybe 2 years. By year 4 we need more than glimpses.

Even with the fumbles I say the best we've seen from Jones so far was 2019 under Shurmur. A few games here and there in 2020 come to mind. If I recall correctly he was playing pretty well before he got hurt in Cincy, and perhaps the New Orleans game last year.

We forget Jones is playing in his third system in four years  
Essex : 10:19 am : link
I have really got on him for processing issues, but I do think everyone, including Jones, is going to be a step slow until it becomes more familiar with them. This is not a Jones excuse, it is a fact. Should there be concepts that go from all offenses that he should get already--absolutely. But in every system route tree and concepts are different with different timings etc. Receivers can be messing them up, Jones could be messing them up, a combination etc etc. Hopefully, as the season goes on, the team will more familiar and comfortable with the system and the processing will be quicker. Now, all of this is not to say, Jones has field processing issues--he clearly does. But, the point is that this could get better in the weeks ahead.
RE: RE: Even off-script likely has principles or rules built in  
JonC : 10:19 am : link
Sure, that being said, Jones is absolutely missing open receivers. He's not seeing big chunks of the field at times, which I suspect could be 1) part by play design and reading or failing to read progressions and 2) he often just doesn't find open receivers. He's also not getting a ton of help from his receivers, it's a sub-par group.

Plenty of issues at QB and WR, not to mention pass pro.
RE: here  
joeinpa : 10:20 am : link
Thanks, appreciate that
I pointed out in yesterday's thread  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:21 am : link
that BD's comments were the most positive I have heard from him on Jones. Could simply be building up the confidence of his QB and mean little but I noticed it.

BD said what is most important in evaluating a QB is his decision making under stress/pressure. At least he is spot on what to look for. Now the execution of that decision is the big thing but its not always just about the result. That is what BD has to figure out and measure over time imv.

2 games into yet another new offense  
Tom from LI : 10:21 am : link
We don't know anything about what he is being told or coached.

Just give it time. As long as he is improving and the coaching staff is happy, then so be it.


Another thing to consider is that after 2 games  
Chris684 : 10:22 am : link
Jones has been the most pressured (not sacked) QB in the league.
Off Script QBs  
Jim in Tampa : 10:44 am : link
I remember a Greg Cosell interview just prior to the "Great QB Draft of 2018" during which he was asked... Which QB would be your top pick?

He hedged a bit and then said that it would depend upon what type of offense a team was running.

He said that some teams prefer a QB to execute the play that was called and not adlib, while other teams preferred a QB who could make something happen when the play breaks down.

Sticking with the QB labels from this thread, Cosell chose Josh Rosen as the best "on-script" QB and Josh Allen as the best "off-script" QB.

Why bring this up? Because I think Jones is an on-script QB and the type that was preferred by the old regime, while the current GM, HC and OC all likely prefer an off-script QB who can make things happen, like Allen and Mahomes.
RE: Another thing to consider is that after 2 games  
BillT : 10:44 am : link
We’ve faced a couple of tough fronts. Cowboys aren’t on that level but they do have Parsons.
RE: Even off-script likely has principles or rules built in  
Now Mike in MD : 10:56 am : link
SO there was one play where SS runs a corner route to the end zone; however, if the play called for him to run a post or deep slant, I don't know that that is "off script" or how DJ can anticipate that. Again, I don't know whether that is what occurred on that particular play or any of the other five or so "misses" from Sunday, but between Daboll saying that Jones is making the right decisions and what Papa/Banks are saying, I'd venture that the number of misses we think we are seeing are less
RE: Another thing to consider is that after 2 games  
Ron Johnson : 10:56 am : link
We've got to be able to run the ball. Sunday it came late. It'd be nice to start strong this week.
RE: Off Script QBs  
Now Mike in MD : 10:59 am : link
Off script is more a play breaks down and the QB scrambles and the receivers adjust their routes. Off script is not a WR runs the wrong route called for on a particular play.
RE: And yet another excuse for Dan Jones  
UConn4523 : 10:59 am : link
Where is the excuse in the OP? Its a legit question, one that only Daboll can answer. Is Daboll answering honestly or is he saying what he needs to say to keep Jones' confidence high? I don't know. But we will have a better idea after the season when Jones is either let go or retained.

What good is your post?
Any commentary on Jones that circles back to  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:59 am : link
"We don't really know what's going on, and you can't trust anything except what the coach says in press conferences", is wonderfully unhelpful, because a head coach isn't supposed to say anything.

The idea that no one, anywhere, has the qualifications to understand what goes on during Giants passing snaps is a backhanded way of picking at the credibility of anyone but the head coach.

I am so tired of the every day Jones  
jvm52106 : 11:00 am : link
threads. My god it is getting to the point where it is borderline obsessive by both sides of the argument.

Can the Giants win games with Jones? yes, they obviously can.

Are the Giants winning games because of Jones? I would say it is safe to assume that the Giants have NOT won because of him.

Is Jones the long term (and by that I mean 3 - 4 years) answer at QB for the Giants? I would say it is safe to assume that answer is a NO but, he might be for another year or two.

Overall, we have a quarterback that can play in the NFL but, is really borderline in terms of being a starter you want leading your team to victories vs managing a game so you don't lose.

That might just have to be good enough for the very near future.
If a QB, any QB is going through progressions, and some  
PatersonPlank : 11:02 am : link
WR runs the wrong route, then there is no way he will find him. The "off script" plays are usually when either 1) the pocket is collapsing and the QB starts to scramble, or 2) the QB has a boat load of time and has gone through the 3 or 4 progressions with no one open, and now starts to look around again (usually not an issue with the Giants).

This "its always because Jones sucks" monologues are getting tiring and ruin almost every thread.
RE: Any commentary on Jones that circles back to  
Chris684 : 11:04 am : link
Everyone is entitled to their opinions on what they see but are you asserting that fans on a message board are as credible as the head coach?
If it was Jones  
mittenedman : 11:06 am : link
holding the WRs back, they wouldn't be having their snap counts reduced. The coaches would know what was going on and there would be no need to do so.
RE: RE: Even off-script likely has principles or rules built in  
JonC : 11:07 am : link
In the modern NFL, most play calls contain option routes, and it's on the QB and WRs to read coverage/leverage and be on the same page in order to be successful (and eliminate self-inflicted mistakes). Hard to know exactly what they calls are at all times without knowing the concepts, but if you understand the coverage/leverage and can see the route combos it's not always an unknown.
TTH  
JonC : 11:08 am : link
agreed, nice post.
RE: RE: And yet another excuse for Dan Jones  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:11 am : link
Lol...yeah...Carl Banks and Bob Papa are "making excuses".

We get it, you love Bob because he mentioned you on air, but if you don't think Banks and Papa occasionally carry some water for Giants PR, you're kidding yourself. They're not quite Dottino, but they're far from unbiased.
RE: RE: RE: Even off-script likely has principles or rules built in  
Now Mike in MD : 11:12 am : link
In the modern NFL, most play calls contain option routes, and it's on the QB and WRs to read coverage/leverage and be on the same page in order to be successful (and eliminate self-inflicted mistakes). Hard to know exactly what they calls are at all times without knowing the concepts, but if you understand the coverage/leverage and can see the route combos it's not always an unknown.


Agreed and certainly on the exampl I gave, considering where the safety was shading, it looks like SS ran the correct route.
RE: RE: Any commentary on Jones that circles back to  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:16 am : link
No. However, it's also not just 'fans on a message board' making these observations.

NFL offense isn't some alien language that requires the rosetta stone to understand. It's not smashing the atom, and you don't need a navajo codetalker to be qualified to have an opinion.

The Giants don't score points and don't have productive wide receivers under daniel jones since 2019. Opposing defenses have played to shut down the run and dared Jones to make plays with his arm since 2019. I can't continue to hear that he's doing things well, and the open WRs on film, when they do get open, are probably the ones doing it wrong.

QB Jones  
Think I've Had Enough : 11:18 am : link
I’ve been a Jones backer since his draft. What choice did I have? Team-wise it’s been hard road since then but I blame him less than past coaches and players. It’s neither here nor there in either case. Giants at 3-0 has a certain ring to it.
If it was against a single high safety look, for example  
JonC : 11:19 am : link
then I'd expect Shep to run a route away from it, most likely, and it could be a corner route. He would have options to process knowing where other receivers are running their routes. Should be contingencies built into the concepts for the receivers as part of the QB progression.
RE: There's a lot of layers to unpack  
Returning Video Tapes : 11:26 am : link
There’s a huge difference of plays getting designed to run a certain way from the pocket and then off script where the WRs start to come back to the ball and find the holes. You literally can’t expect QBs to make reads from the pocket of WRs are running the wrong routes.
everything, everyone is saying above is mostly speculation  
PatersonPlank : 11:41 am : link
That is why I go back to the fact that Daboll knows what a top QB looks like, and what an offense with a top QB looks like, and I am confident will make the right decisions. All of this "Jones missed this guy or Jones did this thing" is proof of nothing.

By the way something I see a lot of when fans are analyzing any QB, is that they think players are open when in fact its too late. For example the QB looks at progression #1 and he is covered enough that the QB looks at #2 and throws there. The Safety is reading the QB's eyes and when he looks away from #1, he starts drifting towards where he is looking now. Now the WR looks fairly open, but its too late and only because the safety moved off a little.

These are the things Daboll will know and we do not. Its a split second thing. Personally as long as Jones is completing the pass somewhere I am mostly happy with the decision.
Wrong WR routes is a major problem  
Giants73 : 11:48 am : link
It not only screws up the QB decision points but a correct decision could result in interceptions if he is dragging a man into the selected route. Route tree isn’t that ridiculous where these professionals are messing this up.

It also delays the progressions if you are number 2 on a certain play and are not where the QB’s eyes are trained to look.
Bobby Skinner  
uther99 : 11:58 am : link
did a nice review of Jones missing some wide open guys and running out of a "muddy" pocket too early. I'm sure it happens to every QB every week, but that's what separates the top QBs from the bottom
I suppose if a receiver ran the wrong route  
Mike from Ohio : 12:00 pm : link
and ended up in a part of the field the QB did not expect him, he may not see him even if he came open. For example, the QB looks to the flat for a receiver, but the receiver ran a slant. The slant may be open, but the QB is not looking at the middle of the field to see him.

Having said that, receivers and QBs are often making reads based on the coverage. If they read the coverage differently, the receiver may get open based on a correct read, but the QB does not seem him because he read it differently. Only the coaches and players can probably explain who was correct when watching the film.

Now if you are talking about a play breaking down and the QB is out of the pocket? The QB has to scan the field to find someone open because as Jon C said, there is typically a structure to what the receivers should be doing.
I'm not sure if this was discussed  
robbieballs2003 : 12:07 pm : link
But most times, a QB isn't looking at the receivers. He's looking at the defense. The defense is going to tell him where to go with the ball.

Here's a simple example. Let's say the offense is running a hitch/corner route. The defense shows cover 2. The QB will read the corner. If the corner drops then he throws the hitch. If the corner bites then he throws the corner route. The QB is reading the defense first then the receivers. If Jones is ready to let the ball go but the receiver isn't in the right location then that is a big problem.

This is where coaching is difficult. I would tell my players all the time, do your job. If the QBs job is to throw the corner then throw it. If the receiver isn't there then I only have to correct 1 player. However, if the QB doesn't throw it then I now need to make two corrections.
robbie  
JonC : 12:09 pm : link
excellent post.
" Serious question. If a receiver is open,  
Red Right Hand : 12:26 pm : link
off script, is the quarterback at fault for not seeing him?"

No.

Those who play QB and win super bowl MVP see those players and complete those passes. They seize those opportunities and capitalize on them. The consensus is Daniel jones is not such a QB. They call those true franchise QBs. They can help overcome other deficiencies within the organization.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1:01 pm : link
i always wondered how when Shepard gets open, he is typically open by a lot. he's good at reading defenses and knowing what to do on any given play.

I would imagine that there are a lot of talented WRs who simply can't do that play to play.
There is a lot going on  
Rudy5757 : 1:04 pm : link
Im sure Jones isnt reading quickly and it as been mentioned the receivers arent running the correct routes. Im a Jones supporter but not delusional to think he is ever going to be one of the top 3 QBs in the league. If your standard for a QB is top 3 in the league then its going to be a long wait.

This offense needs time and will need more talent. Barkley has improved, the WRs have not. The OL is a roller coaster of good and bad. Seems to me that regardless of anything the WRs and the QB are not all on the same page. It will get better over time hopefully but maybe thats why certain WRs are only getting a few snaps. If our main WRs are going to be Shep, James and Sills its going to be tough to get the passing O to even average. The OL will improve but those WRs are what they are. If we dont get Toney more involved it doesnt matter how good or bad Jones is, the WRs can be shut down with basic coverage.
My question to all can we win with a good but not elite QB?  
Maijay : 1:10 pm : link
I hope by at some point this season we can know if Jones is at least a good QB? If his ceiling is at the good level is that sufficient to get us to a championship? I'm assuming that we have a competent defense and special teams.
RE: I'm not sure if this was discussed  
Johnny5 : 1:19 pm : link
Great post Robbie. It's the thing that drives me nuts with the arguments pointing out open receivers. It's not realistic in the NFL for back of the hand drawn plays where the QB is running around looking for open receivers. The QB (assuming) he knows the playbook is looking at the defense pre AND post snap and then looking to spots where the receiver(s) should be. If the QB is correct but the WR is not, it doesn't matter how wide open they look to us.
Can we stop hanging on coachspeak  
Producer : 1:23 pm : link
You can't rely on positive comments from coaches about marginal players like Jones.

They have zero incentive to tell you what they really think.
RE: Jones is an enigma to me...  
giantstock : 2:36 pm : link
But why wouldn't you expect Jones ot be an enigma?

Other than eleite QBs's who owuldn't be an engima if they have the folwoing?

1-- Lousy coaching.
2-- Lousy Offensive Line
3-- Lousy WR's
4-- Lousy Tight Ends
5--- And a RB that is always hurt.

So this year is a good year to evaluate it all so far. Because he seems to have a healthy RB. and maybe not a pathetic OL though his receivers suck- let's see how much better he performs. But if you are not elite- and your other positions are flawed and have been highly flawed prior, then why wouldn't you expect an enigma?

With so many flaws surrounding him -- for argument sake if we say he is average - then ofc he is going to be an enigma when everything surrounding him has been bad up until this point.
RE: Can we stop hanging on coachspeak  
joeinpa : 2:53 pm : link
Generic coach speak, you might be correct. Specifically identifying decision making more than likely means he s pleased with that aspect of Daniel s game.
giantstock  
mittenedman : 3:12 pm : link
And the funny thing is - even though this is easily the best supporting cast he's had, it's still probably one of the worst overall in the NFL. The skill players - definitely.

Just as a reality check, Richie James, Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley have combined for 37 targets.

The next highest total on the team is 4. And it's David Sills.

As a wait and see'r, I'm not very impressed so far this year. But there's zero question he again is saddled with a subpar group of skill players, and for the 4th consecutive year he does not have a #1.
RE: I'm not sure if this was discussed  
PatersonPlank : 3:34 pm : link
This is 100% correct, and is also why just rewatching a play in slo-motion and complaining about an "open" receiver isn't how Daboll is judging things. Read the D, then make the decision where to go first. That is what they want the QB, and QB, to do.
That is what they want him to do.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:13 pm : link
They just want him to do it at a league average level.
One more thing about great QB's  
csh2z : 4:20 pm : link
They have one great advantage over Jones, Confidence. If a QB is not confident in his o-line he will rush his reads and throws. If he doesn't have a decent running game, the Defense pressures him more. If his WR's are not competent or running the routes correctly, the QB has to compensate. He can't compensate because he does not have time. It's not just Daniel Jones. Football is the ultimate team sport, one guy loses his battle and they fall like domino's.
