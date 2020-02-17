Bob Papa on Bleav podcast, confused me a bit joeinpa : 9:30 am

He was referencing Daboll s presser where Daboll stated that Daniel s decision making has been very good.



Papa then went on to suggest that there are times where Jones is going through his progressions properly and a receiver might be open but ran an incorrect route.



I have never taken a snap under center, but as a one time HS official I could see even at that level things happen very quickly; one could only imagine how fast the NFL game is.



Serious question. If a receiver is open, off script, is the quarterback at fault for not seeing him if he is making the proper progressions?



I understand time allowed in pocket is a factor, and to be fair I see elite quarterbacks miss open receivers from time to time



Carl Banks went on to add that even knowledgeable people with access to the all 22, without knowing what play was called often come to incorrect conclusions