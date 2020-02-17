Okay Time for Predictions Cowboys - Giants Monday Night

I'm having a feeling we can win this game - with an inexperienced Offensive line and an inexperienced QB I think Wink can mix up and rattle this crew. Take care of Parsons, establish the run, and get some rhythm going on offense.
The Big Cat can’t scratch but T-ba-d’oh is good to go! Oju too and it’s a big Blue Blue quarterback wrecking crew! Parsons won’t be stopped but he also won’t be the best player of the day from Ped State. Saquon has 300+ all purpose yards and 3 TDs. MehLife is a rockin and the Cowboys are sent home a reelin!
I HATE Dallas with the burning fire of a thousand suns.
So it makes me sick to say I'm concerned about the Giants ability to shut down the Dallas running game without Leonard Williams.
I think Dallas will try to run it 40+ times, control the game, take the crowd out of it and will 23-20.
I want this to be the exact opposite of what I'm predicting here....really hope I'm wrong.
Yea, Dallas has a backup qb. But, the giants can't pass block, might have the worst starting wr's in the NFL and Jones can't put the team on his back. Heart says Giants get it done and start 3-0 for the first time in ages but head says cowboys dominate.
Kind of close. Frustrating and annoying game that makes us feel like we’ve come back to earth. Lots of fans pile on saying we were on borrowed time and the first two weeks were flukes because in reality Jones sucks and he wins despite himself. His completion % is due to cupcake play design. Or some shit.
22-18 Dallas
Eagles roll skins. National media gets on the hurts train. We are cast aside and discussion of Boys v Birds for the division goes in full swing.
Our O is anemic and our pass rush is spotty at best. Missing LW gives Dallas a chance to run on our D and then to take advantage of our poor LBs and CB in the pass game. Turnovers are key (obviously) and NYG are due to give up some. Also we rarely play well on Monday night. Hope I'm wrong. Maybe Thibs and Ojulari play and make a difference?
RE: I'm sorry, but I think NYG return to earth on Monday. Dallas 24 NYG 9
The Giants haven't played well on Thursdays, Sunday's & Mondays for at least 6/7 years..
New coaches now that have their heads screwed on properly, and with BRAINS in them means Giants win 20 to 16...
get to Cooper Rush alot. Special Teams is going to play a big role in this game and I think the Giants have the edge there.
Giants on offense need to get off to good start at beginning at establish Run game with multiple RB (liek the Brightwell 1st down last week). Giants need a large edge in Time of Possession This will keep Parsons running laterally and tire out Cowboys D for 4th quarter.
RE: I HATE Dallas with the burning fire of a thousand suns.
It's moved significantly since it opened up. Parsons will run amok (unless he has COVID). Our pixie dust finally runs out.
20-13 DAL is my freakin ass prediction
Their OL is flawed these days. If we can keep them off the field and win time of possession, I like our chances with the running game.
OORAH!!!!
Dallas 27-21
Giants 24, Dallas 16.
That's only cause the coach has a cold.
Who's gonna do the hula skirt dance?
Hope I'm wrong.
Giants 34 - Cowboys 20
and as an aside, I think Wink is going to confuse the crap out of Cooper Rush. He won't know who is coming or what defense we are in.
OOOOF .... hope you are right but, I see another nail biter (like the first 2 games).
I want to say the Giants win but, I am not sure if that is my head or my heart speaking. 3-0 would taste so delicious.
: ) ; )
Giants 9
DJ rocks. Saquon rolls. The D gets an A.
Wink vs inexperienced qb and ol plus depleated wr corp
Thibs and Az sick of hearing about parsons - tear shit up
Thomas handles parsons and forces him to rush only on the right side. We give the rookie some help
Barkley runs wild
Jones manages a clean game
Gano bangs a long one
Giants 24. Cowboys 12
Barkley has a day and Golladay scores.
Go Giants!!!
Our o-line is not good enough and our receivers scare no one.
I am hoping the Giant team reads this post and makes it a point to prove me wrong.
Or, we get blown out. But a great learning experience for the rookies
So he misses two extra points to get to 24?
22-18 Dallas
Eagles roll skins. National media gets on the hurts train. We are cast aside and discussion of Boys v Birds for the division goes in full swing.
Giants 23
Cowboys just have better players up and down the lineup.
Make a liar of me please.
Giants jump ahead early with some turnovers but let the Cowboys linger around but eventually win in OT
Giants 20
Boys 16
Dallas 13 Giants 3
Giants 23, Dallas 21
I love the burning suns comment. Well Put
Wink exposes that ginger f@ck Cooper Rush for what he is.