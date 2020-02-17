for display only
Okay Time for Predictions Cowboys - Giants Monday Night

gidiefor : Mod : 9/22/2022 5:20 pm
I'm having a feeling we can win this game - with an inexperienced Offensive line and an inexperienced QB I think Wink can mix up and rattle this crew. Take care of Parsons, establish the run, and get some rhythm going on offense.
Bad  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/22/2022 5:21 pm : link
time to be missing Leonard Williams. He's really underrated.
NYG comfortably...  
bw in dc : 9/22/2022 5:22 pm : link
23-13.
Unfortunately I think the DAL d-line  
GiantSteps : 9/22/2022 5:25 pm : link
is going to give NYG more than they can handle and DJ will get rattled. Not too dissimilar from the DAL/CIN game.
20-13 DAL is my freakin ass prediction
PS  
GiantSteps : 9/22/2022 5:26 pm : link
I’d absolutely LOVE to be wrong
if Thibs and Azeez play meaningful snaps...  
islander1 : 9/22/2022 5:29 pm : link
then I do think we can get by them.

Their OL is flawed these days. If we can keep them off the field and win time of possession, I like our chances with the running game.
NYG 17-10  
No Where Man : 9/22/2022 5:35 pm : link
.
I think both teams struggle to score,  
Section331 : 9/22/2022 5:35 pm : link
16-13 G-Men.
I don't know  
Johnny5 : 9/22/2022 5:38 pm : link
We can win the game for sure, but I just don't have a good feeling about this one. Especially with Williams being out.
17-0 cowboys.  
larryflower37 : 9/22/2022 5:51 pm : link
Offense hits rock bottom.
20-16 Giants  
CV36 : 9/22/2022 5:52 pm : link
Fingers crossed
19-13 Cowboys….  
Crispino : 9/22/2022 5:57 pm : link
in an ugly one.
38-6 Giants.  
MOOPS : 9/22/2022 5:58 pm : link
DJ rocks. Saquon rolls. The D gets an A.


OORAH!!!!
Need To Hold Dallas To 20 Pts Or Less  
Trainmaster : 9/22/2022 6:00 pm : link
Giants 21-20 or

Dallas 27-21

24-20 G-MEN!  
csh2z : 9/22/2022 6:12 pm : link
Defense creates turnovers
Cowboys 24-19  
US1 Giants : 9/22/2022 6:25 pm : link
Gano with 4 FG.
Giants do it again  
big_blue : 9/22/2022 6:37 pm : link
And loose to a back up qb 31-14
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/22/2022 6:38 pm : link
I did this thread Week 1 & 2 so if we lose, don't point the finger @ me.

Giants 24, Dallas 16.
C'Boys 23 - G'Men 20  
The Turk : 9/22/2022 6:40 pm : link
So far have picked Giants to lose twice so not going to pick them to win
cowturds 42 - Giants 13. Once agan the Giants are humiliated  
Jack Stroud : 9/22/2022 6:43 pm : link
on national tv! We will have to look at Jerra's smut face at least 10 times!
Coach Daboll 7000  
pmmanning : 9/22/2022 6:43 pm : link
Cowboys -14.

That's only cause the coach has a cold.

RE: Coach Daboll 7000  
pmmanning : 9/22/2022 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15827900 pmmanning said:
Quote:
Cowboys -14.

That's only cause the coach has a cold.


Who's gonna do the hula skirt dance?
Parsons and Diggs  
allstarjim : 9/22/2022 6:45 pm : link
Are too much for DJ, Cowboys win, 23-10.

Hope I'm wrong.
We are going to come out flying and crush these Cowgirls  
PatersonPlank : 9/22/2022 6:51 pm : link
get ahead 14-0 early and then manage the game home:

Giants 34 - Cowboys 20
Giants 26, Cowboys 23  
mfsd : 9/22/2022 6:54 pm : link
Gano with another big day, including the game winner!
RE: We are going to come out flying and crush these Cowgirls  
PatersonPlank : 9/22/2022 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15827906 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
get ahead 14-0 early and then manage the game home:

Giants 34 - Cowboys 20


and as an aside, I think Wink is going to confuse the crap out of Cooper Rush. He won't know who is coming or what defense we are in.
RE: … Wink is going to confuse the crap out of Cooper Rush  
Trainmaster : 9/22/2022 7:00 pm : link
Especially if Thibs and Ojulari play and have a non-trivial number of snaps.

Cowboys win  
Mike in NY : 9/22/2022 7:05 pm : link
Noah Brown destroys us
Giants vs Dallas last 4 games  
Alamo : 9/22/2022 7:20 pm : link
Giants 23 Dallas 19...Jones QB...Won by 4pts
34. 37...Jones QB..Lost by 3 pts
6. 21..Glennon..lost by 15 pts
20. 44..Glennon..lost by 24 pts
Glennon is gone & We have a Great coach now..
Giants win a close game again..20 to 16
Daboll > McCarthy  
FranknWeezer : 9/22/2022 7:20 pm : link
NYG 23 DAL 19
RE: 38-6 Giants.  
short lease : 9/22/2022 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15827872 MOOPS said:
Quote:
DJ rocks. Saquon rolls. The D gets an A.


OORAH!!!!



OOOOF .... hope you are right but, I see another nail biter (like the first 2 games).

I want to say the Giants win but, I am not sure if that is my head or my heart speaking. 3-0 would taste so delicious.


: ) ; )
Game of penalties, TFLs, and field goals  
George : 9/22/2022 7:32 pm : link
Dallas 16
Giants 9
RE: RE: 38-6 Giants.  
MOOPS : 9/22/2022 7:35 pm : link
In comment 15827940 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 15827872 MOOPS said:


Quote:


DJ rocks. Saquon rolls. The D gets an A.


OORAH!!!!




OOOOF .... hope you are right but, I see another nail biter (like the first 2 games).

I want to say the Giants win but, I am not sure if that is my head or my heart speaking. 3-0 would taste so delicious.


: ) ; )



19-13  
Chef : 9/22/2022 7:36 pm : link
Giants..
Styles make fights  
dancing blue bear : 9/22/2022 7:56 pm : link
And giants have some good advantages

Wink vs inexperienced qb and ol plus depleated wr corp

Thibs and Az sick of hearing about parsons - tear shit up

Thomas handles parsons and forces him to rush only on the right side. We give the rookie some help

Barkley runs wild

Jones manages a clean game

Gano bangs a long one

Giants 24. Cowboys 12
Giants ..  
Brown_Hornet : 9/22/2022 7:59 pm : link
...27-20.
Barkley has a day and Golladay scores.
19-17 Giants  
Rick in Dallas : 9/22/2022 8:02 pm : link
Wink figures out a game plan to control Cowboys offense.
Go Giants!!!
would love a Giant win but I think Dallas wins  
kelly : 9/22/2022 8:21 pm : link
I don't think we can score much and the Dallas offense will score enough to beat us.

Our o-line is not good enough and our receivers scare no one.

I am hoping the Giant team reads this post and makes it a point to prove me wrong.
24-21  
Joe Beckwith : 9/22/2022 8:50 pm : link
Giants.
Or, we get blown out. But a great learning experience for the rookies
Another win for the Giants coaches  
trueblueinpw : 9/22/2022 9:20 pm : link
The Big Cat can’t scratch but T-ba-d’oh is good to go! Oju too and it’s a big Blue Blue quarterback wrecking crew! Parsons won’t be stopped but he also won’t be the best player of the day from Ped State. Saquon has 300+ all purpose yards and 3 TDs. MehLife is a rockin and the Cowboys are sent home a reelin!

Giants 27
Pokes 20
I HATE Dallas with the burning fire of a thousand suns.  
Tom in NY : 9/22/2022 9:20 pm : link
So it makes me sick to say I'm concerned about the Giants ability to shut down the Dallas running game without Leonard Williams.
I think Dallas will try to run it 40+ times, control the game, take the crowd out of it and will 23-20.

I want this to be the exact opposite of what I'm predicting here....really hope I'm wrong.
"win"  
Tom in NY : 9/22/2022 9:21 pm : link
not "will"
Sigh! Dallas and it's not even close - 34-7  
Gforce11 : 9/22/2022 9:27 pm : link
We're just not there yet peeps, maybe 2 years away.
I think it will be close and they're playing a backup QB  
Producer : 9/22/2022 9:29 pm : link
Giants win on a FG in overtime. 20-17
Vegas has it  
armstead98 : 9/22/2022 9:55 pm : link
20-19 Giants, I’d take it.
24-19 Giants  
WillVAB : 9/22/2022 10:03 pm : link
.
Its hard to imagine why we're favored in this one?  
OBJ_AllDay : 9/22/2022 10:13 pm : link
Yea, Dallas has a backup qb. But, the giants can't pass block, might have the worst starting wr's in the NFL and Jones can't put the team on his back. Heart says Giants get it done and start 3-0 for the first time in ages but head says cowboys dominate.
 
christian : 9/22/2022 10:14 pm : link
13-0 Giants.
19-17 GMen  
jpkmets : 9/22/2022 10:16 pm : link
BLESSED
RE: Cowboys 24-19  
jpkmets : 9/22/2022 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15827886 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Gano with 4 FG.


So he misses two extra points to get to 24?
We lose.  
bradshaw44 : 9/22/2022 10:17 pm : link
Kind of close. Frustrating and annoying game that makes us feel like we’ve come back to earth. Lots of fans pile on saying we were on borrowed time and the first two weeks were flukes because in reality Jones sucks and he wins despite himself. His completion % is due to cupcake play design. Or some shit.

22-18 Dallas


Eagles roll skins. National media gets on the hurts train. We are cast aside and discussion of Boys v Birds for the division goes in full swing.
Oh!  
bradshaw44 : 9/22/2022 10:20 pm : link
And if we win it’s due to no Dak. Gets no props and we continue to wonder if we really have turned a corner.
I'm sorry, but I think NYG return to earth on Monday. Dallas 24 NYG 9  
NBGblue : 9/22/2022 11:15 pm : link
Our O is anemic and our pass rush is spotty at best. Missing LW gives Dallas a chance to run on our D and then to take advantage of our poor LBs and CB in the pass game. Turnovers are key (obviously) and NYG are due to give up some. Also we rarely play well on Monday night. Hope I'm wrong. Maybe Thibs and Ojulari play and make a difference?
RE: I'm sorry, but I think NYG return to earth on Monday. Dallas 24 NYG 9  
Alamo : 9/22/2022 11:23 pm : link
In comment 15828148 NBGblue said:
Quote:
Our O is anemic and our pass rush is spotty at best. Missing LW gives Dallas a chance to run on our D and then to take advantage of our poor LBs and CB in the pass game. Turnovers are key (obviously) and NYG are due to give up some. Also we rarely play well on Monday night. Hope I'm wrong. Maybe Thibs and Ojulari play and make a difference?

The Giants haven't played well on Thursdays, Sunday's & Mondays for at least 6/7 years..
New coaches now that have their heads screwed on properly, and with BRAINS in them means Giants win 20 to 16...
Giants 402-0  
Blue Dream : 9/22/2022 11:38 pm : link
But Saquon will be held under 750 yards rushing.
I think it ends here.  
section125 : 9/22/2022 11:43 pm : link
Cowboys 27
Giants 23

Cowboys just have better players up and down the lineup.

Make a liar of me please.
 
ryanmkeane : 12:08 am : link
Sticking with my reverse psychology. I’ll go Cowboys 27 Giants 26.
......  
Route 9 : 1:37 am : link
Giants 26, Cowboys 23 (OT)

Giants jump ahead early with some turnovers but let the Cowboys linger around but eventually win in OT
21-20  
noro9 : 7:39 am : link
Giants. Gano walk off field goal.
On the way to 4-0... Giants Win Again  
KingBlue : 7:47 am : link
Defense leads the way with return of Ojulari and poor Dallas OL play. Giants offense does enough in White Out Victory.

Giants 20
Boys 16
i just cant see how  
cjac : 7:51 am : link
the Giants can score on this Dallas D with the putrid middle of that O line and virtually no threat at WR

Dallas 13 Giants 3
I got a bad feeling on this game  
uther99 : 7:57 am : link
Monday night, Williams out. 24-16 Cowboys. Hope I'm wrong
Tuesday Morning...  
Klaatu : 9:25 am : link
24-13 Dallas  
averagejoe : 9:25 am : link
Teams that can't score TD's seldom have win streaks. No offense again. DJ has two turnovers that lead to scores and Giants lose .
16-13 Giants  
Dr. D : 10:20 am : link
another defensive battle. Wink and the D rattle Rush and contain the cowpies RBs enough. Jones, Barkley and the O do enough to win.
.  
arcarsenal : 10:58 am : link
If Prescott were playing, I'd likely pick Dallas... but I'm sticking with NYG.

Giants 23, Dallas 21
Gano - 12  
Watson : 11:03 am : link
Dallas - 10
Giants have to keep Dallas in bad field position and  
MartyNJ1969 : 11:57 am : link
get to Cooper Rush alot. Special Teams is going to play a big role in this game and I think the Giants have the edge there.

Giants on offense need to get off to good start at beginning at establish Run game with multiple RB (liek the Brightwell 1st down last week). Giants need a large edge in Time of Possession This will keep Parsons running laterally and tire out Cowboys D for 4th quarter.
RE: I HATE Dallas with the burning fire of a thousand suns.  
MartyNJ1969 : 11:59 am : link
In comment 15828033 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
So it makes me sick to say I'm concerned about the Giants ability to shut down the Dallas running game without Leonard Williams.
I think Dallas will try to run it 40+ times, control the game, take the crowd out of it and will 23-20.

I want this to be the exact opposite of what I'm predicting here....really hope I'm wrong.



I love the burning suns comment. Well Put
Giants 21  
mikeinbloomfield : 12:07 pm : link
Cowboys 17

Wink exposes that ginger f@ck Cooper Rush for what he is.

cowboys aren't scoring over 20  
Tom from LI : 1:17 pm : link
the question is will the giants score over 20?
Take the 'Girls, and the points  
Spider43 : 2:43 pm : link
It's moved significantly since it opened up. Parsons will run amok (unless he has COVID). Our pixie dust finally runs out.
