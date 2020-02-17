Okay Time for Predictions Cowboys - Giants Monday Night gidiefor : Mod : 9/22/2022 5:20 pm : 9/22/2022 5:20 pm

I'm having a feeling we can win this game - with an inexperienced Offensive line and an inexperienced QB I think Wink can mix up and rattle this crew. Take care of Parsons, establish the run, and get some rhythm going on offense.

