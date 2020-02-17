LOL... Kadarius Toney... updated injury status

This (whatever "this" is) is holding him back but if he's able to play on game days, I'm not going to get too worked up about it.
The bigger issue is that it looks like the lack of practice time is limiting his performance, for whatever reason. But didn't he have a big gainer called back on a questionable OPI call on another receiver last Sunday?
counter plays; Giants follow the injury posting rules with precision. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t expect sudden form reversals by the evening of the 26th. Front office, coaches, players are all pleasant enough but reveal nothing unless there’s strategy behind blabbing it. Toney is a weapon, whether one approves of his contract or not. Giants won’t get emotional about it.
and trying to build a team with your three best receivers being a 90 million dollar bust, a first round pick with a permanent hamstring injury, and a veteran who's one concussion away from forced retirement.
Oh and a first round QB who's mediocre at best.
Why would you think he would play?
Apparently Gettleman wanted Parsons....Judge was the one who wanted Toney.
I hope that’s not true
If Gettleman wanted Parsons that means he opposed the trade with the Bears. But in his post draft press conference, he said he talked to Ryan Pace, the then GM of the Bears, before the draft about trading with them. I don't think he would have mentioned their conversation if he personally opposed the trade. My understanding was that the opposition to Parsons was institutional, and that the difference was that DG wanted to draft Darrisaw, not Toney, after the trade down.
has a pretty long injury history in college. His body may not be able to withstand the rigors of football, especially at this level. But the end result is that little to no practice limits his knowledge of the playbook to mostly gadget plays. And that is assuming he plays, which is uncertain based on this latest information.
But Joe Judge was a fucking joke. Don't put this all on Gettleman, he had help fucking this up. We just have to hope that Maea stays away, because if it's not obvious that this guy is no rocket scientist now, it never will be, because he signed off on all of this. He was taken on by a fucking carnival act. Joe Judge and his traveling band of misfits.
He was on the injury report last week and played on Sunday. He looks like one of those guys who's going to be "a game-day decision" a lot of the time but is usually activated and gets on the field. But: If he doesn't practice, he can't play most of the snaps. He might be limited to just a few plays a game. Even if he's effective on those plays, the Giants need more from him than that.
cause, just maybe he is really injured and the medical staff is taking appropriate precautions.
His college tape is electric, and I’m really excited to see him be great for the Giants. I am frustrated that I haven’t seen him have sustained success so far in his first year and two games. I think what would be best for the team would be for him to heal, physically, mentally, learn the playbook, get the trust of the coaches and teammates, etc., and start making plays. And be a matchup nightmare for DCs for years to come.
I want to see him on the field with Barkley at full speed, and smarter after a 2 year absence. And with Wan’Dale getting separation to make it easier for the QB to get him the ball. And with the OL continuing to gel as the season progresses so the receivers have more time to finish their routes, or go deeper. And for the game to slow down for the rookie TE, as he learns what it takes to excel at the next level.
The entire offense will develop as a unit as the season progresses. This is probably the least cohesive they will be, each week a little better.
Toney frustrates me, but I’m not angry. Patience is hard. Getting rid of him would make it a certainty to get no value from the investment.
Apparently Gettleman wanted Parsons....Judge was the one who wanted Toney.
I would like to see some independent verification of this.
You can search Dave on with Jeremiah after the Toney pick. They wanted Jamin Davis but WFT. Toney was next on the board. So they seem to have wanted LB. I thought Chris Mara made Parsons off limits.
Judge wanted to upgrade WR's. Wanted the Bama kid first (who Philly got) and then the trade down. Toney and Galloday were big Judge influences imv.
As I recall the run-up to that Draft, Gettleman was getting all excited about DaVonta Smith, to the point of giddyness. Howie Roseman jumped him with a trade and took the kid rightr from under DG's hairy nose.
An Object Lesson about tight lips during the Draft Week.
I don't think the Giants could get a 2nd Rounder for him
At this point, it would probably be better to cut him and sign Alex Bachman. And Alex Bachman isn't very good.
I'm not there yet, though I'm not exactly going to defend the guy. The Giants aren't fielding a lot of talent at the offensive skill positions, and they don't have the cap space to go get some. Sort of like their situation with Golladay: Get what you can from him this season, see if there's something to be done with training, coaching and/or motivation to get him going, and deal with the results after the season.
At this point, it would probably be better to cut him and sign Alex Bachman. And Alex Bachman isn't very good.
See this is the problem with guys like Toney and then the fans themselves about guys like Toney. Too often glimpses and projections (or just opinions that are given the weight of facts) are used to quantify when they should only be qualifying pieces.
He is actual performances have been a mixed bag of NOTHING, to a few small area items and 1.5 games of making some legit plays. The biggest, the Boys game in Dallas last year he ends up showing his knucklehead thinking by getting thrown out of the game.
He has been injured or sick or some weird happenstance occurs for the bulk of his 1.2 seasons here. It has been a complete joke with this guy and honestly he brings very little to the table even when he does play.
The Giants should shop him to anyone (GB, TB, LAR) who want someone for a need right now and who has a locker room who can handle him for the short term.
If they get a conditional 3rd or 4th rd pick I would take it and rid him and his salary from this team. I don't want to hear about WR being a weakness and he is one of our best play makers blah blah.. There is ZERO evidence to support that beyond opinion and projection. He is a headcase, he rarely plays and eventually will be a distraction..
I actually think this is a VERY key tweet/report. I mean, think about it this way. The Giants had no need to say that, it is a walk through, Toney could easily just stand around etc. If Toney pulled some BS this is a very good way for the Giants to put it out there for all to see that Toney was not able to do a walk through..
Our new staff must be one of the best we have had EVER, to get two wins with this group of mismatched parts from the last few years of DG and last two years of Joe Judge.
I have a feeling if Robinson had not been hurt week 1,w e wouldn't have seen much of Toney in week 2..
Maybe he picked up the virus for what, the 8th time now?
He is invisible in practice and he is invisible in games. How will he be missed ? Our dummy QB can only lock onto one receiver at a time. He only throws to Shepard, Stills, or Barkley . Toney won't be missed .
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, uh oh,
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, uh oh,
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, where's Kadarius?
He was a 1st Round pick from a year ago,
Supposed to be a Human Joystick, getting paid lots of dough.
Although he's flashed a few times, it's been few and far between,
And he's spent more time with trainers than with guys on the team.
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, uh oh,
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, uh oh,
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, where's Kadarius?
Is his heart just not in it, or are his ailments legit?
Is his rapping more important and he'd much rather sit?
Would he rather top the charts instead of playing this sport?
So far the only he's topped has been the Injury Report.
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, uh oh,
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, uh oh,
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, where's Kadarius?
Plenty have suggested he had a very big influence. Look at all the SEC schools. The secondary players. The drafts actually got much better when he joined. Other than Toney and Galloday the last two years have been pretty good.
He’s a 1st rounder with a guaranteed contract. He can’t be traded given what’s going on with the “injuries” and the guaranteed future money and he can’t yet be cut, I don’t think, because guaranteed money in future years would hit this season and not be eligible for deferral into 2023. Awesome.
This team would be dangerous. We are winning with our supposed two most talented receivers literally not playing. If we had plax light and OBJ light, we would be killing it.
Instead we have two guys that I would happily cut and see fourth stringers play in their place because at least I’d know the fourth stingers give a damn. Slayton should be in golladays place. Anyone should be in The riddlers place.
If they get a conditional 3rd or 4th rd pick I would take it and rid him and his salary from this team. I don't want to hear about WR being a weakness and he is one of our best play makers blah blah.. There is ZERO evidence to support that beyond opinion and projection. He is a headcase, he rarely plays and eventually will be a distraction..
Why would any GM in his right mind trade a draft choice for a player with a proven history of not being able to stay health?
I see this alot on this site, people proposing trading players that no sane GM would want any part of.
Chances are better than not that Toney gets cut by the Giants at some point in the future and never plays football again.
I think he has a chronic issue. He’s probably done.
I say this from having undergone two knee surgeries on both knees in two years (granted at age 50/51) but he may have screwed his leg up and now he is just cashing checks….
I don't know what is going on with KT89, but the drama this dude brings isn't worth it. He's had a couple of fleeting moments where he looked like he could be something, but more often than not it is shit like this. I'm getting sick of it.
I'm operating under the assumption that Schoen/Daboll knew this was an issue from pretty much the beginning and have probably at least put some feelers out there or considered the idea of dealing him.
If not, then yeah.. obviously I'd prefer to get compensation and not add more strain to the cap if that's a possibility. Maybe a WR-desperate team like GB is willing to roll the dice but I can't see Rodgers signing off on it.
I just can't see any way this suddenly changes or resolves itself. They need to get rid of him before it becomes an even bigger distraction.
Gettleman really did us a hell of a favor by drafting this bozo on top of paying Kenny Golladay. Fucking disaster.
I don't know what is going on with KT89, but the drama this dude brings isn't worth it. He's had a couple of fleeting moments where he looked like he could be something, but more often than not it is shit like this. I'm getting sick of it.
This is an A to Z fantasy based on nothing at all. it's some made up shit. made up excuses, made up expectations, just made up shit.
This guy is starting to remind me a lot of another former Giants WR, Tim Carter. He (Carter) always had a boo-boo. Most of the time it was his hamstrings because he had very tight musculature. Could never stay on the field and was eventually let go in spite of his exciting physical potential.
I hope this doesn’t repeat itself with Toney but I’m getting worried. It’s one physical problem after another. And, lest we forget, he was the last #1 pick of the previous regime.
And I still have hope - maintain that he is truly special with the ball in his hands
But it still amazes me that the prior regime took him knowing some of his oddities from a character perspective after the DeAndre Baker fiasco. Might you try a little harder on the character side after a first round pick vanished from your roster post rookie year?
This guy is starting to remind me a lot of another former Giants WR, Tim Carter. He (Carter) always had a boo-boo. Most of the time it was his hamstrings because he had very tight musculature. Could never stay on the field and was eventually let go in spite of his exciting physical potential.
I hope this doesn’t repeat itself with Toney but I’m getting worried. It’s one physical problem after another. And, lest we forget, he was the last #1 pick of the previous regime.
Fans hate him. Fans seem to want to see him fail. Fans say he doesn’t care. Fans want him cut yesterday.
But he says all the right things. Seems like his teammates like him. Seems like he wants to win.
If his body failed him like some are suggesting, thats sad. Especially for a young 20 year old guy. If that’s the case, the Giants should IR him so fans don’t continue to hate him.
RE: I question just how much of an impact he would
are stuck with players that are not part of the solution in 2022. I don't think they will be in 2023. I think when this season ends they will weed out the leftover dead wood and be able to add some free agents and another draft class.
I've officially seen enough. He can go.
Let’s get Ronnie Barnes and his crack staff to redouble their efforts (Toney will be in a wheelchair at season’s end).
He was popping off at how great Kadarious Toney is and it hit a nerve with me. I said the guy is 18 games into his career and the one good game he had he got benched for throwing a punch.
Then after the Panther game i made sure that he got reminded of his game stats. 2 catches for zero yards.
This guy is completely fucking useless
not this week, maybe next
In the grand scheme of things.
He hasn’t added anything to the team so no big deal.
Doubt he’s here next season. Big surprise if he is.
His college tape is electric, and I’m really excited to see him be great for the Giants. I am frustrated that I haven’t seen him have sustained success so far in his first year and two games. I think what would be best for the team would be for him to heal, physically, mentally, learn the playbook, get the trust of the coaches and teammates, etc., and start making plays. And be a matchup nightmare for DCs for years to come.
I want to see him on the field with Barkley at full speed, and smarter after a 2 year absence. And with Wan’Dale getting separation to make it easier for the QB to get him the ball. And with the OL continuing to gel as the season progresses so the receivers have more time to finish their routes, or go deeper. And for the game to slow down for the rookie TE, as he learns what it takes to excel at the next level.
The entire offense will develop as a unit as the season progresses. This is probably the least cohesive they will be, each week a little better.
Toney frustrates me, but I’m not angry. Patience is hard. Getting rid of him would make it a certainty to get no value from the investment.
See this is the problem with guys like Toney and then the fans themselves about guys like Toney. Too often glimpses and projections (or just opinions that are given the weight of facts) are used to quantify when they should only be qualifying pieces.
He is actual performances have been a mixed bag of NOTHING, to a few small area items and 1.5 games of making some legit plays. The biggest, the Boys game in Dallas last year he ends up showing his knucklehead thinking by getting thrown out of the game.
He has been injured or sick or some weird happenstance occurs for the bulk of his 1.2 seasons here. It has been a complete joke with this guy and honestly he brings very little to the table even when he does play.
The Giants should shop him to anyone (GB, TB, LAR) who want someone for a need right now and who has a locker room who can handle him for the short term.
If they get a conditional 3rd or 4th rd pick I would take it and rid him and his salary from this team. I don't want to hear about WR being a weakness and he is one of our best play makers blah blah.. There is ZERO evidence to support that beyond opinion and projection. He is a headcase, he rarely plays and eventually will be a distraction..
I actually think this is a VERY key tweet/report. I mean, think about it this way. The Giants had no need to say that, it is a walk through, Toney could easily just stand around etc. If Toney pulled some BS this is a very good way for the Giants to put it out there for all to see that Toney was not able to do a walk through..
Our new staff must be one of the best we have had EVER, to get two wins with this group of mismatched parts from the last few years of DG and last two years of Joe Judge.
I have a feeling if Robinson had not been hurt week 1,w e wouldn't have seen much of Toney in week 2..
The injury report is "projected" which I assume means "if we had actually practiced, here is who would not have participated..."
Did Toney's injury prevent him from the walkthrough?
Or are you not able to do the walkthrough if you wouldn't also be able to be a full go in a hypothetical practice?
If he could have done the walk through but didn't, what does that signify in terms of his game preparation and availability?
lol that's perfect
Buff 2019 330 total yards 19.6 pts No Diggs
2020 396 31.1 Diggs 127 receptions 1530 12.3
2021 381 28.4 103 1225 11.9
Anyone on the Giants ready to fill that role?
You honestly think some team would give us anything for a player who never plays? We are not getting anything for Toney. Surely, there are some dumb GMs, but they all seem to work for the Giants.
Who’s never available?
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, uh oh,
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, where's Kadarius?
He was a 1st Round pick from a year ago,
Supposed to be a Human Joystick, getting paid lots of dough.
Although he's flashed a few times, it's been few and far between,
And he's spent more time with trainers than with guys on the team.
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, uh oh,
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, uh oh,
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, where's Kadarius?
Is his heart just not in it, or are his ailments legit?
Is his rapping more important and he'd much rather sit?
Would he rather top the charts instead of playing this sport?
So far the only he's topped has been the Injury Report.
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, uh oh,
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, uh oh,
Kadarius not there-ius, uh oh, where's Kadarius?
He just disgraceful.
Who’s never available?
He’s a 1st rounder with a guaranteed contract. He can’t be traded given what’s going on with the “injuries” and the guaranteed future money and he can’t yet be cut, I don’t think, because guaranteed money in future years would hit this season and not be eligible for deferral into 2023. Awesome.
He was popping off at how great Kadarious Toney is and it hit a nerve with me. I said the guy is 18 games into his career and the one good game he had he got benched for throwing a punch.
Then after the Panther game i made sure that he got reminded of his game stats. 2 catches for zero yards.
This guy is completely fucking useless
I got run out of a post on another forum once for suggesting Toney's given us next to nothing and his potential is a roll of the dice at this point.
Instead we have two guys that I would happily cut and see fourth stringers play in their place because at least I’d know the fourth stingers give a damn. Slayton should be in golladays place. Anyone should be in The riddlers place.
that is ridiculous
would you have cut Toomer in yr2 too?
I say this from having undergone two knee surgeries on both knees in two years (granted at age 50/51) but he may have screwed his leg up and now he is just cashing checks….
If not, then yeah.. obviously I'd prefer to get compensation and not add more strain to the cap if that's a possibility. Maybe a WR-desperate team like GB is willing to roll the dice but I can't see Rodgers signing off on it.
I just can't see any way this suddenly changes or resolves itself. They need to get rid of him before it becomes an even bigger distraction.
Gettleman really did us a hell of a favor by drafting this bozo on top of paying Kenny Golladay. Fucking disaster.
It is over once potential far exceeds actual production.
But he says all the right things. Seems like his teammates like him. Seems like he wants to win.
If his body failed him like some are suggesting, thats sad. Especially for a young 20 year old guy. If that’s the case, the Giants should IR him so fans don’t continue to hate him.
Am I missing something?
We aren,'t getting anything out of these three players, not even special teams.
Pick up three receivers from various practice squads would contribute more.
It's rediculous to keep three players who contribute nothing.
I hope this doesn’t repeat itself with Toney but I’m getting worried. It’s one physical problem after another. And, lest we forget, he was the last #1 pick of the previous regime.
But it still amazes me that the prior regime took him knowing some of his oddities from a character perspective after the DeAndre Baker fiasco. Might you try a little harder on the character side after a first round pick vanished from your roster post rookie year?
Short area burst and exceptional acceleration can make for lack of top end speed
If so, shouldn't the walk through have been Saturday?
Get used to him being on the team, unless they can trade him. Or unless he does something stupid and they can find cause to void the guarantees.
If so, shouldn't the walk through have been Saturday?
Daboll handles the week differently. Did so earlier this season as well.
