for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

NGT - Kiper's Big Board out...

bw in dc : 9/23/2022 4:39 pm
It's his current top 25 pro prospects. This is ESPN+ content.

Some of the highlights for me...

-- Will Anderson still on top.

-- There are 5 QBs in the top 25. Stroud (#2), Levis (#4), Young (#6), Richardson (#15), Van Dyke (#21)

Since Richardson is not having a good year, here are Kiper's comments on Richardson:

Quote:
This is still a ranking that is all about potential because Richardson has a ton of talent. I'm not giving up on him. He didn't get many chances as a passer last season -- he threw just 64 passes -- and he's completing just 53.2% of his passes with zero touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season. But the arm talent and the dual-threat ability are undeniable. He hasn't taken a step forward as a passer yet, but there's still plenty of time. I wouldn't be surprised if he returned to school next year and entered the 2024 draft, after he gets more starts under his belt.



-- Very high on Andre Carter, West Point, at Edge - #11

-- Drew Sanders is #14 for LB for Arkansas. This is interesting because Sanders transferred from Alabama last year and has been on fire (5.5 sacks) this year.

-- Three corners in the top 20: Joey Porter (#17), Cam Smith (#19), Kelee Ringo (#20)



Mel's Big Board - ( New Window )
Richardson hasn't thrown a TD pass yet  
Anakim : 9/23/2022 4:46 pm : link
Really concerning. He has time to turn it around, but he needs to play better. Pure and simple. And his O-Line needs to actually give him time.
QB ranks  
larryflower37 : 9/23/2022 4:52 pm : link
Quarterbacks
Kiper

1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Will Levis, Kentucky
3. Bryce Young, Alabama
4. Anthony Richardson, Florida
5. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL

McShay

1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Bryce Young, Alabama
3. Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL
5. Anthony Richardson, Florida

Reid

1. Bryce Young, Alabama
2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
3. Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Anthony Richardson, Florida
5. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL

Miller

1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Bryce Young, Alabama
3. Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL
5. Anthony Richardson, Florida
Any good DT make the first round?  
rasbutant : 9/23/2022 4:55 pm : link
Thanks for posting the CB's.
RE: Any good DT make the first round?  
90.Cal : 9/23/2022 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15828774 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Thanks for posting the CB's.


Jalen Carter Georgia is a top 5 kind of player
I'm curious  
santacruzom : 9/23/2022 5:13 pm : link
Where Michael Penix and Grayson McCall will wind up ranking by season's end.
Bryce Young  
DTgiants : 9/23/2022 5:22 pm : link
I think he will be a bust.
This class was a bit overhyped  
jvm52106 : 9/23/2022 5:24 pm : link
at the end of last season and even still right now. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season shakes out and who moves up and who moves down.
RE: I'm curious  
bw in dc : 9/23/2022 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15828783 santacruzom said:
Quote:
Where Michael Penix and Grayson McCall will wind up ranking by season's end.


Penix played well two seasons ago for Indiana then tailed off. Last year was not good. So, I'm not ready to buy his good start in Washington.

McCall looked good last night v Georgia St. He's got a lot of pro tools and will eventually move up.
Man I wish we had two 1st round picks again  
Jay on the Island : 9/23/2022 5:39 pm : link
I would love to come out of this 1st round with a QB and TE Michael Mayer. Mayer is going to be a star TE in the NFL who can actually block.
I'd be excited by Stroud  
Southern Man : 9/23/2022 5:40 pm : link
not so much the others
Richardson needs to stay in school in 2023  
Rick in Dallas : 9/23/2022 5:54 pm : link
And work on his passing technique
He is very raw
I like Van Dyke  
Milton : 9/23/2022 5:56 pm : link
But it's early.

Assuming we don't need a QB, I agree with the comment above about TE Mayer. First round picks at WR have a very high bust percentage (it's a rude awakening when they are matched up against NFL cornerbacks getting help from NFL safeties). I'd rather they add a veteran WR in free agency and draft a TE to complement Bellinger.
DT = Bryan Bresee  
BostonBlueFish : 9/23/2022 5:58 pm : link
Monster from Clemson
We're likely not able to get Stroud  
widmerseyebrow : 9/23/2022 6:00 pm : link
So we need to keep an eye on high ceiling types that have some warts and might be available in the middle of round 1.
Levis just seems like the guy Daboll & Schoen  
Ben in Tampa : 9/23/2022 6:22 pm : link
will want but there is a lot of fire power in the 1st round next year.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/23/2022 6:46 pm : link
I know Kiper has Anderson @ 1, but I think a QB ends up going with the top pick.
RE: QB ranks  
bw in dc : 9/23/2022 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15828771 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Quarterbacks
Kiper

1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Will Levis, Kentucky
3. Bryce Young, Alabama
4. Anthony Richardson, Florida
5. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL

McShay

1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Bryce Young, Alabama
3. Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL
5. Anthony Richardson, Florida

Reid

1. Bryce Young, Alabama
2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
3. Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Anthony Richardson, Florida
5. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL

Miller

1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Bryce Young, Alabama
3. Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL
5. Anthony Richardson, Florida


Those are very interesting lists because Richardson is still a highly rated QB despite his dismal start.

But he does have the metrics...
RE: Richardson needs to stay in school in 2023  
bw in dc : 9/23/2022 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15828802 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
And work on his passing technique
He is very raw


I agree in general. But if he and his team (including Napier) are getting intel that he's still a top 15 pick by the end of the year, that's still a pretty good bird in the hand...
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/23/2022 7:35 pm : link
I liked what I saw of Richardson vs. Utah. The dude I'm keeping track of is Levis. He intrigues me.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 9/23/2022 7:57 pm : link
In comment 15828851 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I liked what I saw of Richardson vs. Utah. The dude I'm keeping track of is Levis. He intrigues me.


I'm not all in yet on Levis, but that arm talent is hard to ignore. Has an interesting release. I'm interested to see more video on his throwing ability on the move.
Levis  
Rick in Dallas : 9/23/2022 8:14 pm : link
No doubt he has an NFL arm and quick release.
His big issue right now is decision making.
RE: Man I wish we had two 1st round picks again  
Earl the goat : 9/23/2022 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15828796 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I would love to come out of this 1st round with a QB and TE Michael Mayer. Mayer is going to be a star TE in the NFL who can actually block.



The kid Brock from Georgia is just as good of TE as Mayer if not better
Yup that Georgia TE  
Giant John : 9/23/2022 9:10 pm : link
Is the real deal.
I would think  
fish3321 : 9/23/2022 9:17 pm : link
Giants have seen a good bit of Will Levis and maybe have there eyes on him... after all we took his top target Wandall in the 2nd round
RE: QB ranks  
Earl the goat : 9/23/2022 9:33 pm : link
In comment 15828771 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Quarterbacks
Kiper

1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Will Levis, Kentucky
3. Bryce Young, Alabama
4. Anthony Richardson, Florida
5. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL



Caleb Smith. USC. Better than all of them
McShay

1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Bryce Young, Alabama
3. Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL
5. Anthony Richardson, Florida

Reid

1. Bryce Young, Alabama
2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
3. Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Anthony Richardson, Florida
5. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL

Miller

1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Bryce Young, Alabama
3. Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL
5. Anthony Richardson, Florida
RE: I would think  
bw in dc : 9/23/2022 10:28 pm : link
In comment 15828943 fish3321 said:
Quote:
Giants have seen a good bit of Will Levis and maybe have there eyes on him... after all we took his top target Wandall in the 2nd round


Excellent point. I forgot about that angle.
RE: RE: I would think  
Sean : 9/23/2022 10:39 pm : link
In comment 15828998 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15828943 fish3321 said:


Quote:


Giants have seen a good bit of Will Levis and maybe have there eyes on him... after all we took his top target Wandall in the 2nd round



Excellent point. I forgot about that angle.

That is a great point.
Will Levis  
tyrik13 : 9/23/2022 11:33 pm : link
Will be a bust. He’s very overhyped and imho not a first rd talent. Truth be told if we don’t get one of Stroud or Young, I would defer QB pick until ‘24 where there will be plenty of amazing talent: Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Drake Maye, Donovan Smith, JJ McCarthy, Jaxson Dart, Shedeur Sanders (Deion son) etc. There’s a few more but these are the top ones imho
Levis being coached  
Sy'56 : 6:08 am : link
buy guys from both the McVay and Shanahan tree will be a huge deal

As long as he doesn't regress - he will be QB1
RE: Will Levis  
section125 : 6:22 am : link
In comment 15829031 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
Will be a bust. He’s very overhyped and imho not a first rd talent. Truth be told if we don’t get one of Stroud or Young, I would defer QB pick until ‘24 where there will be plenty of amazing talent: Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Drake Maye, Donovan Smith, JJ McCarthy, Jaxson Dart, Shedeur Sanders (Deion son) etc. There’s a few more but these are the top ones imho


Ha, every year is the same thing. The better talent will be in the next class...

Two months ago we had a group on bbi telling us there were 8 QBs (6 to 8 anyway) that would be 1st round talent. And as usual it will be down to maybe 3 or 4 by the end of the NCAA season.
We know very little about QB development and talent and gaudy numbers are not indicative of true talent.
GBN Draft Report Top 10 QB Rankings (August 8th)  
M.S. : 7:18 am : link

1 Bryce Young Alabama
2 C.J. Stroud Ohio State
3 Will Levis Kentucky
4 Tyler Van Dyke Miami
5 Tanner McKee Stanford
6 Will Rogers Mississippi State
7 Anthony Richardson Florida
8 Hendon Hooker Tennessee
9 Phil Jurkovec Boston College
10 Devin Leary North Carolina State
RE: RE: Will Levis  
Sean : 7:48 am : link
In comment 15829075 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15829031 tyrik13 said:


Quote:


Will be a bust. He’s very overhyped and imho not a first rd talent. Truth be told if we don’t get one of Stroud or Young, I would defer QB pick until ‘24 where there will be plenty of amazing talent: Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Drake Maye, Donovan Smith, JJ McCarthy, Jaxson Dart, Shedeur Sanders (Deion son) etc. There’s a few more but these are the top ones imho



Ha, every year is the same thing. The better talent will be in the next class...

Two months ago we had a group on bbi telling us there were 8 QBs (6 to 8 anyway) that would be 1st round talent. And as usual it will be down to maybe 3 or 4 by the end of the NCAA season.
We know very little about QB development and talent and gaudy numbers are not indicative of true talent.

Such a great post. I never understand why so many fans got horrified of picking a QB.
Re Young  
Now Mike in MD : 8:29 am : link
No doubting the talent, but there is no way I would ever take a QB his size. I know what he's kisted as, but if he's over 190 pounds I'd be stunned. Just ripe for getting demolished by NFL sized players and frequentl injured.
Thanks for posting bw  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:32 am : link
Our HC (and Mara's nephew) have already been out to see a couple of these QB's.

Anyone hoping to be impressed last night...  
bw in dc : 9:19 am : link
with the QBs for UVa and Cuse probably came away disappointed.

I've seen a lot of Armstrong - mid to late rounder at best - and he couldn't throw the ball into the ocean last night. Very poor effort. Now, it looks like Cuse has a pretty solid defense, so maybe that was a factor.

I haven't seen Schrader play at all and was very interested in seeing him. He has good size and can move a bit, but he reminded me a bit of Jones with the way he dealt with pocket pressure. Not great footwork, and when he would get distracted by the rush, he would stop looking downfield. Didn't get a good read on his arm, but nothing in the plus category. It's only one game and UVa does have a solid D with a very good D line.
RE: RE: Man I wish we had two 1st round picks again  
BigBlueShock : 9:28 am : link
In comment 15828933 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
In comment 15828796 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


I would love to come out of this 1st round with a QB and TE Michael Mayer. Mayer is going to be a star TE in the NFL who can actually block.




The kid Brock from Georgia is just as good of TE as Mayer if not better

He’s not draft eligible
I am...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:40 am : link
... intrigued by Richardson.
At this point, I'd expect Van Dyke  
barens : 10:10 am : link
to not be apart of this draft either. He's got a ways to go, and I can't imagine he'd be in the first round conversation.
RE: At this point, I'd expect Van Dyke  
BigBlueShock : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15829148 barens said:
Quote:
to not be apart of this draft either. He's got a ways to go, and I can't imagine he'd be in the first round conversation.

Van Dyke is absolutely in the 1st round conversation as of right now
Anyone catch Davis Brin...  
bw in dc : 10:20 am : link
of Tulsa this year?
RE: At this point, I'd expect Van Dyke  
bw in dc : 10:22 am : link
In comment 15829148 barens said:
Quote:
to not be apart of this draft either. He's got a ways to go, and I can't imagine he'd be in the first round conversation.


Why? He was very good last year. And while he's off to a slow start this year, the talent is clearly there.
.  
Del Shofner : 10:25 am : link
"-- Very high on Andre Carter, West Point, at Edge - #11"

Nice to see a shout-out for Army football. Do military academy players still have to serve before they play pro ball, or can they now go pro right after college? I have a vague recollection that that rule was changed a while ago.
RE: Re Young  
bw in dc : 10:26 am : link
In comment 15829094 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
No doubting the talent, but there is no way I would ever take a QB his size. I know what he's kisted as, but if he's over 190 pounds I'd be stunned. Just ripe for getting demolished by NFL sized players and frequentl injured.


He's got the right disposition for the position. Which goes a long way.

But I do agree that his size is a concern. And he's not going to outrun pro speed when he's on the run. His arm looks good, but nothing special. Safe to say he's going to be one of the more polarizing prospects in the draft.
RE: .  
bw in dc : 10:28 am : link
In comment 15829159 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
"-- Very high on Andre Carter, West Point, at Edge - #11"

Nice to see a shout-out for Army football. Do military academy players still have to serve before they play pro ball, or can they now go pro right after college? I have a vague recollection that that rule was changed a while ago.


Yes, academy players can now defer service.
The Huddle Report's Value Board  
Milton : 10:38 am : link
Posted 8/25 (so evaluations don't included latest results)...
Quote:
1 QB *CJ Stroud Ohio St
2 QB *Bryce Young Alabama
3 ER *Will Anderson Alabama
4 DL *Jalen Carter Georgia
5 WR *Kayshon Boutte LSU
6 LB Nolan Smith Georgia
7 CB *Kelee Ringo Georgia
8 WR *Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ohio St
9 TE *Michael Mayer Notre Dame
10 DL *Bryan Bresee Clemson
11 OT *Paris Johnson Ohio St
12 ER *Isaiah Foskey Notre Dame
13 WR *Jordan Addison USC
14 ER *Myles Murphy Clemson
15 RB *Bijan Robinson Texas
16 QB Will Levis Kentucky
17 OG *Peter Skoronski Northwestern
18 LB *Noah Sewell Oregon
19 CB *Cam Smith South Carolina
20 LB *Trenton Simpson Clemson
21 CB *Christian Gonzalez Oregon
22 TE *Arik Gilbert Georgia
23 S Jordan Battle Alabama
24 ER *Andre Carter Army
25 QB *Tyler Van Dyke Miami
26 CB *Joey Porter Penn St
27 ER Tyree Wilson Texas Tech
28 QB *Anthony Richardson Florida
29 QB *Tanner McKee Stanford
30 DL *Siaki Ika Baylor
31 CB *Emmanuel Forbes Mississippi St
32 OT Jaelyn Duncan Maryland


p.s.--According to THR, TE Arik Gilbert is draft eligible.
RE: DT = Bryan Bresee  
markky : 11:58 am : link
In comment 15828804 BostonBlueFish said:
Quote:
Monster from Clemson


wouldn't shock me if he's a #1 overall pick.
Curious about  
Semipro Lineman : 12:20 pm : link
the rankings of interior linemen on both sides of the ball and off the ball linebackers as they refer to them now.

Now I expect the Giants to be in the lower middle of the draft which should get them a chance to draft someone in the top tier at a premium position without trading up. However, it might be a better strategy to then select someone from the top tier at a less premium position before selecting someone from the second or third tier at the premium position with their second-round pick
Now THIS is the DJU that we all wanted to see  
Anakim : 12:47 pm : link
.
RE: Curious about  
Milton : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15829254 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
the rankings of interior linemen on both sides of the ball and off the ball linebackers as they refer to them now.
I think one track the Giants may be considering is Ezeudu--Lemieux--McKethan from left to right. Lemieux was getting practice reps at center in his rookie camp and again during this year's camp before getting injured. They like his leadership and smarts, but he's not quite athletic/strong enough to be a plus player at guard. Center is his shot at being the next Shaun O'Hara or Bart Oates or Nick Gates. And speaking of Gates, I imagine he is still in the mix along with our current starter, Feliciano (it's too early to write Feliciano off, he's new to the position and we saw how it took Gates a few games before he hit his stride). And Bredeson is another who showed he belongs in the conversation.

So lots of interesting possibilities at center already on the team and I'm pretty sure the scouts and coaches view Ezeudu as the future at left guard (although, funny thing, he could also be in the mix at center!). It's at right guard that the pickings are slim. Glowinski is just a stop-gap for 2022 and insurance for 2023. McKethan was drafted in the 5th round as an option here, but the injury deprived him of his chance to prove himself (and the 5th round is not exactly a vote of confidence).
RE: Now THIS is the DJU that we all wanted to see  
bw in dc : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15829273 Anakim said:
Quote:
.


He looks sensation today. Throwing lasers.

Jahmal Banks is a good looking big-target WR for Wake.
RE: RE: Now THIS is the DJU that we all wanted to see  
Anakim : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15829295 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15829273 Anakim said:


Quote:


.



He looks sensation today. Throwing lasers.

Jahmal Banks is a good looking big-target WR for Wake.


I like AT Perry too for the Football Giants, but I'd like to see him dominate games more. He was fantastic against Vanderbilt, but the other games he was somewhat underwhelming. But I think he's bound to take off with Hartman back in the fold.
RE: RE: RE: Now THIS is the DJU that we all wanted to see  
bw in dc : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15829301 Anakim said:
Quote:

I like AT Perry too for the Football Giants, but I'd like to see him dominate games more. He was fantastic against Vanderbilt, but the other games he was somewhat underwhelming. But I think he's bound to take off with Hartman back in the fold.


Yeah, he's a big body, too. Good mix of targets for Hartman, who drives me crazy with his play. A lot of good but some bad always sneaks into his game, too...
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 