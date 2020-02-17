NGT - Kiper's Big Board out...

It's his current top 25 pro prospects. This is ESPN+ content.
Some of the highlights for me...
-- Will Anderson still on top.
-- There are 5 QBs in the top 25. Stroud (#2), Levis (#4), Young (#6), Richardson (#15), Van Dyke (#21)
Since Richardson is not having a good year, here are Kiper's comments on Richardson:
|This is still a ranking that is all about potential because Richardson has a ton of talent. I'm not giving up on him. He didn't get many chances as a passer last season -- he threw just 64 passes -- and he's completing just 53.2% of his passes with zero touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season. But the arm talent and the dual-threat ability are undeniable. He hasn't taken a step forward as a passer yet, but there's still plenty of time. I wouldn't be surprised if he returned to school next year and entered the 2024 draft, after he gets more starts under his belt.
-- Very high on Andre Carter, West Point, at Edge - #11
-- Drew Sanders is #14 for LB for Arkansas. This is interesting because Sanders transferred from Alabama last year and has been on fire (5.5 sacks) this year.
-- Three corners in the top 20: Joey Porter (#17), Cam Smith (#19), Kelee Ringo (#20)
Mel's Big Board
Kiper
1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Will Levis, Kentucky
3. Bryce Young, Alabama
4. Anthony Richardson, Florida
5. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL
McShay
1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Bryce Young, Alabama
3. Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL
5. Anthony Richardson, Florida
Reid
1. Bryce Young, Alabama
2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
3. Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Anthony Richardson, Florida
5. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL
Miller
1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Bryce Young, Alabama
3. Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL
5. Anthony Richardson, Florida
Jalen Carter Georgia is a top 5 kind of player
Penix played well two seasons ago for Indiana then tailed off. Last year was not good. So, I'm not ready to buy his good start in Washington.
McCall looked good last night v Georgia St. He's got a lot of pro tools and will eventually move up.
He is very raw
Assuming we don't need a QB, I agree with the comment above about TE Mayer. First round picks at WR have a very high bust percentage (it's a rude awakening when they are matched up against NFL cornerbacks getting help from NFL safeties). I'd rather they add a veteran WR in free agency and draft a TE to complement Bellinger.
Those are very interesting lists because Richardson is still a highly rated QB despite his dismal start.
But he does have the metrics...
He is very raw
I agree in general. But if he and his team (including Napier) are getting intel that he's still a top 15 pick by the end of the year, that's still a pretty good bird in the hand...
I'm not all in yet on Levis, but that arm talent is hard to ignore. Has an interesting release. I'm interested to see more video on his throwing ability on the move.
His big issue right now is decision making.
The kid Brock from Georgia is just as good of TE as Mayer if not better
Excellent point. I forgot about that angle.
Giants have seen a good bit of Will Levis and maybe have there eyes on him... after all we took his top target Wandall in the 2nd round
That is a great point.
As long as he doesn't regress - he will be QB1
Ha, every year is the same thing. The better talent will be in the next class...
Two months ago we had a group on bbi telling us there were 8 QBs (6 to 8 anyway) that would be 1st round talent. And as usual it will be down to maybe 3 or 4 by the end of the NCAA season.
We know very little about QB development and talent and gaudy numbers are not indicative of true talent.
Will be a bust. He’s very overhyped and imho not a first rd talent. Truth be told if we don’t get one of Stroud or Young, I would defer QB pick until ‘24 where there will be plenty of amazing talent: Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Drake Maye, Donovan Smith, JJ McCarthy, Jaxson Dart, Shedeur Sanders (Deion son) etc. There’s a few more but these are the top ones imho
Ha, every year is the same thing. The better talent will be in the next class...
Two months ago we had a group on bbi telling us there were 8 QBs (6 to 8 anyway) that would be 1st round talent. And as usual it will be down to maybe 3 or 4 by the end of the NCAA season.
We know very little about QB development and talent and gaudy numbers are not indicative of true talent.
Such a great post. I never understand why so many fans got horrified of picking a QB.
I've seen a lot of Armstrong - mid to late rounder at best - and he couldn't throw the ball into the ocean last night. Very poor effort. Now, it looks like Cuse has a pretty solid defense, so maybe that was a factor.
I haven't seen Schrader play at all and was very interested in seeing him. He has good size and can move a bit, but he reminded me a bit of Jones with the way he dealt with pocket pressure. Not great footwork, and when he would get distracted by the rush, he would stop looking downfield. Didn't get a good read on his arm, but nothing in the plus category. It's only one game and UVa does have a solid D with a very good D line.
I would love to come out of this 1st round with a QB and TE Michael Mayer. Mayer is going to be a star TE in the NFL who can actually block.
The kid Brock from Georgia is just as good of TE as Mayer if not better
He’s not draft eligible
Van Dyke is absolutely in the 1st round conversation as of right now
Why? He was very good last year. And while he's off to a slow start this year, the talent is clearly there.
Nice to see a shout-out for Army football. Do military academy players still have to serve before they play pro ball, or can they now go pro right after college? I have a vague recollection that that rule was changed a while ago.
He's got the right disposition for the position. Which goes a long way.
But I do agree that his size is a concern. And he's not going to outrun pro speed when he's on the run. His arm looks good, but nothing special. Safe to say he's going to be one of the more polarizing prospects in the draft.
Nice to see a shout-out for Army football. Do military academy players still have to serve before they play pro ball, or can they now go pro right after college? I have a vague recollection that that rule was changed a while ago.
Yes, academy players can now defer service.
wouldn't shock me if he's a #1 overall pick.
Now I expect the Giants to be in the lower middle of the draft which should get them a chance to draft someone in the top tier at a premium position without trading up. However, it might be a better strategy to then select someone from the top tier at a less premium position before selecting someone from the second or third tier at the premium position with their second-round pick
So lots of interesting possibilities at center already on the team and I'm pretty sure the scouts and coaches view Ezeudu as the future at left guard (although, funny thing, he could also be in the mix at center!). It's at right guard that the pickings are slim. Glowinski is just a stop-gap for 2022 and insurance for 2023. McKethan was drafted in the 5th round as an option here, but the injury deprived him of his chance to prove himself (and the 5th round is not exactly a vote of confidence).
He looks sensation today. Throwing lasers.
Jahmal Banks is a good looking big-target WR for Wake.
He looks sensation today. Throwing lasers.
Jahmal Banks is a good looking big-target WR for Wake.
I like AT Perry too for the Football Giants, but I'd like to see him dominate games more. He was fantastic against Vanderbilt, but the other games he was somewhat underwhelming. But I think he's bound to take off with Hartman back in the fold.
I like AT Perry too for the Football Giants, but I'd like to see him dominate games more. He was fantastic against Vanderbilt, but the other games he was somewhat underwhelming. But I think he's bound to take off with Hartman back in the fold.
Yeah, he's a big body, too. Good mix of targets for Hartman, who drives me crazy with his play. A lot of good but some bad always sneaks into his game, too...