NGT - Kiper's Big Board out...

This is still a ranking that is all about potential because Richardson has a ton of talent. I'm not giving up on him. He didn't get many chances as a passer last season -- he threw just 64 passes -- and he's completing just 53.2% of his passes with zero touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season. But the arm talent and the dual-threat ability are undeniable. He hasn't taken a step forward as a passer yet, but there's still plenty of time. I wouldn't be surprised if he returned to school next year and entered the 2024 draft, after he gets more starts under his belt.