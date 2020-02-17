New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Pre-Game Discussion

They also have assloads of extra first round and day 2 draft picks coming up. Philly is going to be a major problem for the next 5+ years.
I've heard that more than a few times and yet team in the NFC East has won back to back division titles in how long?
Can we see Jalen Hurts do this for more than 3 games in September before we put the Eagles in the Super Bowl?
To say Philly is going to be a major problem the next 5 years - in the NFL - is really absurd.
Wasn't this the take with Wentz? LOL
No one has been able to challenge Philly after three games and a lot of that has to do with their opponents. They've played well but things have a way of changing. It's never easy and they are making it look easy (although they have failed to score in the second half 2 weeks in a row).
This is a huge game for the Giants. Getting to 3-0 can propel this team to a possible playoff spot. If you think of it it terms of record, the Giants would have to play .500 the rest of the way to get to 10-7. Believe it or not, Jones is 6-2 in his last 8 starts.
I had predicted somewhere in the 7-10 win range for this team and sometimes it just takes a little luck. Im not saying this is a good team yet but its showing signs of life and plenty of bad teams have made the playoffs over the years. It just shows that we are not rock bottom anymore.
In the last 10 games..But look how bad the roster for the Giants was..O Line was College level in talent..
The Defense was horrible..And worse then all that was the coaching..More college warranted then the NFL..
So tonight, we have a very different story..We have a little better roster..We have some talent added on Defense..The O Line is a little better..Not great by no means, but with some extra coaching, could surprise the boys tonight..How about that Defense coaching,and game planning and play calling?I think the boys will not be able to withstand what's going to be coming at them..The offense play calling will help DJ,and the O Line..Barkley will get his 70/80 yds,and a score or even 2 of them..We need 1 or 2 WR's to step up tonight..James/Stills could help out alot,if the boys concentrate on Barkley out of the backfield on passing plays..Maybe Slayton catches a long one..Golladay is Golladay..Daydreaming of past history with his old team..God save us!!!
Agreed this is going to be an ugly game. Which actually favors Dallas since they have a backup QB and loaded defensive front.
With all of the Dallas injuries, I think the Giants will have more talent on the field tonight. The key will be eliminating disaster plays, stopping the run, and 3rd down efficiency.
16-13 giants is my pick although I’d love to see them score 30+ and win convincingly so we can be an optimistic 3-0
I agree with everything you said, including the score, until the last part of your last sentence. Why do we have to "score 30+ and win convincingly so we can be an optimistic 3-0"?
Dallas has a really good D right now. They held Brady and the Bucs and Burrow and the Bengals to an avg of, i believe 19 pts. We have an OL that's still learning to pass protect and ?s at WR that are still learning the plays.
I also predicted Giants 16-13, but if we win 2-0, it will be an optimistic 3-0 to me, because it will mean we have a kick ass D that's keeping us in games while the O hopefully improves down the road and breaks out against a weaker D.
The great thing about tonight's game is that I am excited!
Most of the fan base is excited. I fear prime time games, but Cowboys on a Monday night @ home, white out, the atmosphere should be electric. Dallas has Parsons and some other pieces, but their offense with Rush is nothing special and for the first time since Coughlin, I feel like the Giants have a big advantage in coaching, especially against Jones/McCarthy. If they can pull this out, and honestly why can't they, then the team is 3-0 and looking at the Bears and Justin Fields @ home next week! Lets do this and as fans we'll have what we've been talking about for years, meaningful games in October and likely beyond!
This is the type of game that changes expectations
If they win tonight, I think a wildcard spot begins to look like a real possibility. This will be a very tough game. Dallas has a good defense and still dangerous weapons on offense. The Giants have lost to Dallas forever. It’s a game that helps set the tone for the season.
Jackson has played well the first two weeks and I can't see Martindale letting Lamb beat him. I like the way this game is lining up. The last few years have been tough and Prime Time has been a debacle, but it's 2022 and things feel different. Two come from behind wins, after some really good halftime adjustments. I can see 3-0 sitting there for the taking! Lets go Giants!
RE: RE: Vegas now has Philly favored to win the NFC
They also have assloads of extra first round and day 2 draft picks coming up. Philly is going to be a major problem for the next 5+ years.
The team is stacked and Roseman is doing exactly what he did with their first super bowl win as he hit lotto with Hurts who was really just originally supposed to be insurance for Wentz injury proneness. It’s why he made the trade for the corner and signed Bradberry. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he flips an early pick or two for a proven player in the off-season IF they like what they see when he’s playing the teams on their talent level. Right now scouting Hurts is like scouting the QBs at OSU or Bama. You only gonna get a few times to really scout what they can do on a neutral field.
Yep and another very good reason to have picked Brandon Brown as the Asst GM
Missing Leo sucks but getting thibs and zeez is exciting. I think ward can hold the line for a week or 2. Dallas OL Is not very good right now. Must exploit them and rush rush. Besides lamb their wr and te are as trash as ours
On offense gotta run the ball inside and stick with it. A couple well timed max protect shot plays but mostly short and methodical. No turnovers. Front door is fast flow. Screens and misdirection quick hitters/ dives. Wear them out. Thomas can handle parsons. Neal needs help
I'm to old to get excited..It's alot easier for me to get drunk..Takes to long for anything else..But Go Big Blue..I'm wearing my Barkley Jersey for the game..He's the one who could really win the game for us..I'm at home 400 miles away from the stadium..Nobody will know or see me,unless we win,and I'm drunk,and go running down my street with nothing on but Barkley's Jersey..ooohraaa
We’re not playoff ready and have a lot of questions to answer. Despite that, if we came out and stomped Dallas tonight, Dak ior not, it would certainly be a great way for Schoen and Daboll to tell Giants fans “we’re the right guys”.
I am leaning towards UNDER
by not being available. Nobody else on this roster can do work against Diggs. Beyond frustrating. Need a huge game from saquon.
The good news is that Diggs won't be shutting down a superstar WR, so it doesn't really matter that much.
I'd put Toney on punt returns. Catch the damn ball and run to the end zone.
Got it? Good.
this is a chance for the regime to pull off a signature win
but a Giants loss is not fatal, but a Dallas loss would really hurt them
I wish Williams was playing
I will catch flack for this, but IMO feeding Barkley into a stacked box is a recipe to lose. Remember that against the Titans, as great as Barkley was, the Giants were a missed FG away from a loss.
The Giants need points, and that means Jones has got to get the ball downfield. 20 points per game is not sustainable if this team wants to keep winning.
For years. That has to change if they are going to get anywhere. They are at home against a backup QB. It’s a winnable game.
This is a huge game for the Giants. Getting to 3-0 can propel this team to a possible playoff spot. If you think of it it terms of record, the Giants would have to play .500 the rest of the way to get to 10-7. Believe it or not, Jones is 6-2 in his last 8 starts.
I had predicted somewhere in the 7-10 win range for this team and sometimes it just takes a little luck. Im not saying this is a good team yet but its showing signs of life and plenty of bad teams have made the playoffs over the years. It just shows that we are not rock bottom anymore.
The Defense was horrible..And worse then all that was the coaching..More college warranted then the NFL..
So tonight, we have a very different story..We have a little better roster..We have some talent added on Defense..The O Line is a little better..Not great by no means, but with some extra coaching, could surprise the boys tonight..How about that Defense coaching,and game planning and play calling?I think the boys will not be able to withstand what's going to be coming at them..The offense play calling will help DJ,and the O Line..Barkley will get his 70/80 yds,and a score or even 2 of them..We need 1 or 2 WR's to step up tonight..James/Stills could help out alot,if the boys concentrate on Barkley out of the backfield on passing plays..Maybe Slayton catches a long one..Golladay is Golladay..Daydreaming of past history with his old team..God save us!!!
I agree with everything you said, including the score, until the last part of your last sentence. Why do we have to "score 30+ and win convincingly so we can be an optimistic 3-0"?
Dallas has a really good D right now. They held Brady and the Bucs and Burrow and the Bengals to an avg of, i believe 19 pts. We have an OL that's still learning to pass protect and ?s at WR that are still learning the plays.
I also predicted Giants 16-13, but if we win 2-0, it will be an optimistic 3-0 to me, because it will mean we have a kick ass D that's keeping us in games while the O hopefully improves down the road and breaks out against a weaker D.
Sure could be although they might have Schultz warm up and try it out for a bit and have someone ready to go.
has been elevated to the active roster from the Practice squad for tonight's game which suggests that Dalton Schultz is a no go
Sure could be although they might have Schultz warm up and try it out for a bit and have someone ready to go.
How bad are their back up TE's that Schultz is thinking about playing on a shitty knee? Seems like a huge risk for minimal gain.
So against Cooper Rush the Giants should have a chance...
Jackson has played well the first two weeks and I can't see Martindale letting Lamb beat him. I like the way this game is lining up. The last few years have been tough and Prime Time has been a debacle, but it's 2022 and things feel different. Two come from behind wins, after some really good halftime adjustments. I can see 3-0 sitting there for the taking! Lets go Giants!
They also have assloads of extra first round and day 2 draft picks coming up. Philly is going to be a major problem for the next 5+ years.
The team is stacked and Roseman is doing exactly what he did with their first super bowl win as he hit lotto with Hurts who was really just originally supposed to be insurance for Wentz injury proneness. It’s why he made the trade for the corner and signed Bradberry. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he flips an early pick or two for a proven player in the off-season IF they like what they see when he’s playing the teams on their talent level. Right now scouting Hurts is like scouting the QBs at OSU or Bama. You only gonna get a few times to really scout what they can do on a neutral field.
So against Cooper Rush the Giants should have a chance...
They definitely have a chance, but he's got to move the ball and lead an offense to points. Can't rely on the defense to win the game for him.
More like ancient history.
Teams playing backup QBs are basically the only teams we beat during the dreaded Gettleman era...
Feel like the winner of the turnover battle wins the game.
On offense gotta run the ball inside and stick with it. A couple well timed max protect shot plays but mostly short and methodical. No turnovers. Front door is fast flow. Screens and misdirection quick hitters/ dives. Wear them out. Thomas can handle parsons. Neal needs help
ESPN just said Gallup was a no go..But I don't trust the Kowboys..We have to plan that he is going to play. Maybe he doesn't start,but he could come on whenever,especially in the red zone..
I'm to old to get excited..It's alot easier for me to get drunk..Takes to long for anything else..But Go Big Blue..I'm wearing my Barkley Jersey for the game..He's the one who could really win the game for us..I'm at home 400 miles away from the stadium..Nobody will know or see me,unless we win,and I'm drunk,and go running down my street with nothing on but Barkley's Jersey..ooohraaa
status = glass
@Dan_Salomone
·
1h
The Giants activated DL Henry Mondeaux & DB Fabian Moreau from the practice squad.
@art_stapleton
·
1h
Giants have elevated CB Fabian Moreau and DL Henry Mondeaux from the practice squad. So no Tony Jefferson nor Jaylon Smith tonight.
@art_stapleton
·
42m
Giants introducing their defense tonight during pre-game festivities.
If the rehearsal going on right now is any indication, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari are starting.
This really feels like the letdown week. I'm fully expecting the Giants to get blown out tonight.
For the love of God, I hope we continue this string of wins but I feel the letdown coming.
Go Giants.
2) Judge hits 61 & 62
Thinking about 1986 when (if I recall correctly) the Mets beat Red Sox in game 7 and the Giants beat the Redskins on MNF on the same day (and overlapping times I believe).
Is it really disappointing if he's not effective coming off a month on the shelf?