WR is a serious need again... DefenseWins : 9:49 am

As crazy as this sounds, Shep is our #1 WR again. Sad state of affairs for this offense.



We have an expensive free agent who has been benched and cannot get open anyway



Our last two WR draft picks are at the NFLs version of the CVS clinic getting treatment and have proven nothing in this league.



We have some guys who likely would not start on other teams starting for us now.



So Shepard is the only professional who we know will contribute IF he is healthy



Am I wrong if I say this is one of the worst WR corps in the league? Bottom 5?