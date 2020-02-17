for display only
WR is a serious need again...

DefenseWins : 9:49 am
As crazy as this sounds, Shep is our #1 WR again. Sad state of affairs for this offense.

We have an expensive free agent who has been benched and cannot get open anyway

Our last two WR draft picks are at the NFLs version of the CVS clinic getting treatment and have proven nothing in this league.

We have some guys who likely would not start on other teams starting for us now.

So Shepard is the only professional who we know will contribute IF he is healthy

Am I wrong if I say this is one of the worst WR corps in the league? Bottom 5?
It was a need before the season  
JonC : 9:51 am : link
I was surprised they didn't bring in at least another WR or two, especially from the draft where there was supply in the second round. To me, it's a miscalculation on 2022.
32 of 32  
crooza172 : 9:51 am : link
It is by far the worst and its not really all that close.
Our WR corps....it's pretty bad  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:53 am : link
..
Bottom 5 for syre.  
johnnyb : 9:54 am : link
Sills and James would not be on the roster of a dozen teams, let alone start. Golladay is a waste but we are stuck with him this year. And toney and Robinson have done nothing (yet) to justify theior draft position. Getting and staying on the field would be nice. Slayton may emerge as our best receiver if he is given the opportunity. Sad state of affairs at the WR position.
Golladay  
Joe Beckwith : 9:58 am : link
was never the answer.
KT and WR are slots and there for their quickness .
Slayton was a hope.
Yes, we need real WRs.
.  
arcarsenal : 10:00 am : link
It already was. It has been for a few years now.
I think the negativity about James  
jvm52106 : 10:04 am : link
is a bit much. He cleary is a top 5 WR on a lot of teams based on what is out there. Sils is another story.

It is hard to say the Giants should have done this or that because we had SO MUCH to do. They (JS and BD) were hampered by how much $$$$ was being spent at the position and its effects on the cap.
Well, when you trade away your best WR in 2019  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:20 am : link
...and don't even draft any WR to replace him until 2021, except for Slayton in the 5th round... that's what you get.

One WR total in the 2019 and 2020 drafts. More than 20 total picks. Absolutely freakin crazytown level of negligence.
RE: It was a need before the season  
armstead98 : 10:22 am : link
In comment 15830748 JonC said:
Quote:
I was surprised they didn't bring in at least another WR or two, especially from the draft where there was supply in the second round. To me, it's a miscalculation on 2022.


Not so sure it’s a miscalculation as believing this is a multi year rebuild so need to get by for now thin in some areas.
I felt Robinson was the worst possible pick  
larryflower37 : 10:24 am : link
At that time.
If we had an established WR group and could use him as solid slot/ gadget I get it but we needed to look to add a #1 WR at that point in the draft.
Right now we don't have a pass catcher that can get separation or open in a big spot.
This group is going to cost us a bunch of games.
I am still pissed...  
Johnny5 : 10:24 am : link
... about the Cowboys/Eagles screwing us on DeVonta Smith.
Huge  
Jerry in_DC : 10:26 am : link
And this is why getting Toney going is so important to our future. It might be the single most important part of this season. Because he has the talent to be very good- maybe not elite - but very good.

WR is a massively important position. A top 10-15 WR is transformative. I'm starting to think its the 2nd most important position on the roster if you look around the league and see the impact of how these guys change teams.

Needing a QB and a top WR is a tough spot to be in. I'm really hoping Toney gets his ass in gear so we can partially fill one of those big holes without using resources
RE: RE: It was a need before the season  
Rudy5757 : 10:27 am : link
In comment 15830813 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15830748 JonC said:


Quote:


I was surprised they didn't bring in at least another WR or two, especially from the draft where there was supply in the second round. To me, it's a miscalculation on 2022.



Not so sure it’s a miscalculation as believing this is a multi year rebuild so need to get by for now thin in some areas.


I would say it was a big miscalculation. We only brought in Robinson besides guys coming off injury and on practice Squads. WR right now is the 2nd most important position on O and to go in with such a sub par group is now sowing it was a bad move.
I’m not sure why anyone should pick on James and Sills. Yes, they  
Ivan15 : 10:28 am : link
Shouldn’t be starting but at least they are on the field and getting open. Focus your criticism on guys who can’t get open (Golladay) or can’t stay on the field (Toney).
Any college WRs  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:29 am : link
That we should be paying a close eye to?
Yes it is  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:36 am : link
I expect JS/BD are going to want to play how they did in Buffalo on offense. Be a perimeter oriented team. I am not in favor of this strategy.
The Giants have a lot of serious needs for 2023  
arniefez : 11:04 am : link
WR is one but the good news is every year colleges are turning out a dozen or more WRs to choose from if the Giants draft wisely. Maybe Robinson will be part of the solution by the end of the year. We will see.

As much of a weakness WR is right now I would put it behind C/OG. That's what's killing the offense right now IMO. ILB is also a weakness that will need to be much improved for the Giants to compete with the best teams. At some point this year the reality of the Giants roster will show up. Hopefully not tonight.
RE: RE: It was a need before the season  
JonC : 11:06 am : link
In comment 15830813 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15830748 JonC said:


Quote:


I was surprised they didn't bring in at least another WR or two, especially from the draft where there was supply in the second round. To me, it's a miscalculation on 2022.



Not so sure it’s a miscalculation as believing this is a multi year rebuild so need to get by for now thin in some areas.


I give them credit for drafting a player they regard highly in Robinson, but there were other WRs who universally had more to offer imv, given they were locked onto WR. ymmv
Daboll clearly wanted a Toney-like player for his offense  
Snablats : 11:11 am : link
If Toney wasnt a faker and actually played, they could have taken a big WR in the 2nd round

But since Toney clearly wants the money but doesnt want to actually play football, they targeted a guy like him
Im sure glad Gettleman traded Odell  
Paulie Walnuts : 11:15 am : link
what a clown
RE: It was a need before the season  
Amtoft : 11:20 am : link
In comment 15830748 JonC said:
Quote:
I was surprised they didn't bring in at least another WR or two, especially from the draft where there was supply in the second round. To me, it's a miscalculation on 2022.


Ummm that is exactly what they did in the second round. They took a 2nd round WR.
With the roster construction  
Dave on the UWS : 11:20 am : link
for THIS year, Schoen had to go with KG and KT as his presumed starters, and getting a guy like WR, who could be their Cole Beasley made sense. Both are going to wash out after this year, a rebuild on the WR room for 2023 will be necessary. There were so many holes with little resources that there was only so much that could be done. In my view, Schoen was CORRECT in not focusing on Jones and giving him more weapons to evaluate him. That was always a Stupid strategy. Focusing on the OL was infinitely smarter.
RE: RE: It was a need before the season  
JonC : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15830960 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 15830748 JonC said:


Quote:


I was surprised they didn't bring in at least another WR or two, especially from the draft where there was supply in the second round. To me, it's a miscalculation on 2022.



Ummm that is exactly what they did in the second round. They took a 2nd round WR.


They picked a midget too early.
RE: RE: RE: It was a need before the season  
armstead98 : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15830971 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15830960 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 15830748 JonC said:


Quote:


I was surprised they didn't bring in at least another WR or two, especially from the draft where there was supply in the second round. To me, it's a miscalculation on 2022.



Ummm that is exactly what they did in the second round. They took a 2nd round WR.



They picked a midget too early.


He was our best WR all summer. I’m inclined to give the GM the benefit of the doubt on the pick for now.
5'8 175 lbs WRs  
JonC : 11:29 am : link
tend to be poorer investments than larger WRs, no sense in trying to debate it now. I gave my opinion.
WR is not really a need  
averagejoe : 11:33 am : link
until we get a competent QB . QB's make WR's . Not the other way around .
I agree WR is not a 1st round need  
Chip : 11:37 am : link
I would keep building up the OL unless Lemieux coming back fixes it. It is a strong year for centers and getting one in the 2nd round makes sense.
RE: I am still pissed...  
cjac : 11:38 am : link
In comment 15830829 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
... about the Cowboys/Eagles screwing us on DeVonta Smith.


It’s going to take me a long time to not be pissed about that
DeVonta Smith wasn't the huge swing and miss  
JonC : 11:44 am : link
it was Parsons.
RE: Any college WRs  
allstarjim : 11:56 am : link
In comment 15830839 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
That we should be paying a close eye to?


Zay Flowers from Boston College. Ridiculous speed, seems to be the kind of player that fits the Daboll system. Great route runner, and elite speed. 5'10" about 180. We'll see with combine measurements.
Going to be a weak FA & draft class  
Breeze_94 : 11:56 am : link
For WR’s in 2023.

Smith-Njigba and Jordan Addison are the notable names, but this upcoming WR class might lack a true #1 WR.

The FA class is looking like one of the worst in recent memory too. Juju and Shep are the headliners…
kudos to Richie James  
fish3321 : 11:57 am : link
that dudes playing his ass off, which cant be said for the entire WR group. Bucha overpaid divas.

RE: It was a need before the season  
BrettNYG10 : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15830748 JonC said:
Quote:
I was surprised they didn't bring in at least another WR or two, especially from the draft where there was supply in the second round. To me, it's a miscalculation on 2022.


Didn't we draft a receiver in round 2?
RE: 5'8 175 lbs WRs  
monstercoo : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15830980 JonC said:
Quote:
tend to be poorer investments than larger WRs, no sense in trying to debate it now. I gave my opinion.


It was pretty clear this kid wasn’t ready to play with adults yet. He needs time in the weight room, maybe 2023 he’ll be ready…

We wouldve been in a great position if they took Pickens with that pick instead and it seems like it should’ve been pretty obvious.
Worst group of WRs, also most cap dollars invested in receiver.  
FStubbs : 12:10 pm : link
Boy did DG screw this one up.
RE: RE: It was a need before the season  
JonC : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15831024 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15830748 JonC said:


Quote:


I was surprised they didn't bring in at least another WR or two, especially from the draft where there was supply in the second round. To me, it's a miscalculation on 2022.



Didn't we draft a receiver in round 2?


Poorly written on my part. We did, but I was/am not a fan of the pick, and imv a supply of better talent was there.
RE: RE: RE: RE: It was a need before the season  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15830976 armstead98 said:
Quote:
He was our best WR all summer. I’m inclined to give the GM the benefit of the doubt on the pick for now.


How was Robinson our best WR all summer? I don't remember a single practice report that mentioned him as a highlight.

In fact, I recall a number of posters here pointing out that the coaches must be keeping him under wraps because he did next to nothing all summer.
RE: 5'8 175 lbs WRs  
j_rud : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15830980 JonC said:
Quote:
tend to be poorer investments than larger WRs, no sense in trying to debate it now. I gave my opinion.


Seeing the first 3 weeks play out it certainly does seem like they reached a little to ensure they'd have at least one of "their guys" in the wideout room, which back in April must have seemed like a pretty dire emergency given what we've seen from Golladay and Toney so far.
Amazing  
Professor Falken : 12:18 pm : link
that we're in cap hell and don't have a #1 QB, #1 WR or #1 TE.
RE: RE: RE: It was a need before the season  
BrettNYG10 : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15831037 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15831024 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


In comment 15830748 JonC said:


Quote:


I was surprised they didn't bring in at least another WR or two, especially from the draft where there was supply in the second round. To me, it's a miscalculation on 2022.



Didn't we draft a receiver in round 2?



Poorly written on my part. We did, but I was/am not a fan of the pick, and imv a supply of better talent was there.


I didn't read the rest of the thread before responding, see you covered it elsewhere.

I didn't have a view on him but am disappointed he hasn't gotten much burn so far.
I was not happy with the Robinson pick at the time of the draft  
NoGainDayne : 12:27 pm : link
and he could still prove me wrong but availability is the most important ability. And you pick a small guy that is a big risk you run.
RE: I am still pissed...  
santacruzom : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15830829 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
... about the Cowboys/Eagles screwing us on DeVonta Smith.


And our consolation prize was Kadarius Toney!

That would be like having your Radiohead concert tickets cancelled and being sent tickets to a Puddle of Mudd show as compensation.
RE: DeVonta Smith wasn't the huge swing and miss  
cjac : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15831004 JonC said:
Quote:
it was Parsons.


Coupled with the useless pos we took after the trade down. Its going to take a couple more years before the Gettleman stink is completely off this team.
We have spent more money at the WR than any other team in the league  
Hit4dough : 12:54 pm : link
So until Golladay has found a new home we just have to work with what we have.
by far the biggest need  
djm : 1:03 pm : link
good news is it's a position that is typically deep at the collegiate level. Bad news is virtually every team not named NYG has good WRs. But at least our secondary can cover.

I'd kill for a 2015 OBJ or Tyreke Hill in this offense. Hopefully next season we have 1-2 big upgrades.
RE: DeVonta Smith wasn't the huge swing and miss  
djm : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15831004 JonC said:
Quote:
it was Parsons.


Amazing that so many still want Smith. Parsons is a HOF talent. Stay healthy he's in Canton.

I'd still probably trade Neal and TOney and whoever else for Parsons. Call me crazy.
So would I  
JonC : 1:13 pm : link
.
Genius move by the Gettleman & Co. to pass over....  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:30 pm : link
....any first round player that opted out for 2021 because of Covid.
Next year Needs  
giantstock : 1:57 pm : link
On Offense:
QB
RB
One top flight WR (we'll see what Toney and Robinson can do this year as a number 2 type)
Inside OL

On Defense:
One top flight CB
ILB
And always could use a DL as backup.
RE: I felt Robinson was the worst possible pick  
Angel Eyes : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15830825 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
At that time.
If we had an established WR group and could use him as solid slot/ gadget I get it but we needed to look to add a #1 WR at that point in the draft.
Right now we don't have a pass catcher that can get separation or open in a big spot.
This group is going to cost us a bunch of games.

Technically we already had a gadget WR in Toney. I wanted Alec Pierce myself.

If there's something I fault Schoen for right now it's not having a contingency plan for Golladay, with a backup waiting in the wings that could take over should Golladay be injured (and one would have thought there would be one), then step in should the Giants cut him.
Of course it’s a serious need. Shepard’s health is unreliable and  
Jimmy Googs : 3:12 pm : link
near done. Chucklehead moved OBJ in a good move but followed it up with a bad one in signing Tate. Slayton just became a nothing after a decent rookie year. Then moron completely overvalued Golladay and screwed up with drafting Toney and his two-cent head.

And now who the hell knows what Robinson does being so slight.

The franchise is lost in space with WRs right now...
Totally agree  
Blue92 : 3:18 pm : link
We had a lot of needs coming out of last season and only so many draft picks and cap space. I think all or most of us expected it to take years to replenish the roster to a competitive level.
On the bright side, Neal looks like the real deal but it's time for our other high draft picks to get on the field and perform.
RE: Totally agree  
larryflower37 : 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15831243 Blue92 said:
Quote:
We had a lot of needs coming out of last season and only so many draft picks and cap space. I think all or most of us expected it to take years to replenish the roster to a competitive level.
On the bright side, Neal looks like the real deal but it's time for our other high draft picks to get on the field and perform.

We all agree but we drafted a WR in the 2nd round that was a reach and will never be a #1 or #2 WR on this team.
We are in no position to waste draft capital.
