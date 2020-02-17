WR is a serious need again...

As crazy as this sounds, Shep is our #1 WR again. Sad state of affairs for this offense.
We have an expensive free agent who has been benched and cannot get open anyway
Our last two WR draft picks are at the NFLs version of the CVS clinic getting treatment and have proven nothing in this league.
We have some guys who likely would not start on other teams starting for us now.
So Shepard is the only professional who we know will contribute IF he is healthy
Am I wrong if I say this is one of the worst WR corps in the league? Bottom 5?
KT and WR are slots and there for their quickness .
Slayton was a hope.
Yes, we need real WRs.
It is hard to say the Giants should have done this or that because we had SO MUCH to do. They (JS and BD) were hampered by how much $$$$ was being spent at the position and its effects on the cap.
One WR total in the 2019 and 2020 drafts. More than 20 total picks. Absolutely freakin crazytown level of negligence.
Not so sure it’s a miscalculation as believing this is a multi year rebuild so need to get by for now thin in some areas.
If we had an established WR group and could use him as solid slot/ gadget I get it but we needed to look to add a #1 WR at that point in the draft.
Right now we don't have a pass catcher that can get separation or open in a big spot.
This group is going to cost us a bunch of games.
WR is a massively important position. A top 10-15 WR is transformative. I'm starting to think its the 2nd most important position on the roster if you look around the league and see the impact of how these guys change teams.
Needing a QB and a top WR is a tough spot to be in. I'm really hoping Toney gets his ass in gear so we can partially fill one of those big holes without using resources
I was surprised they didn't bring in at least another WR or two, especially from the draft where there was supply in the second round. To me, it's a miscalculation on 2022.
Not so sure it’s a miscalculation as believing this is a multi year rebuild so need to get by for now thin in some areas.
I would say it was a big miscalculation. We only brought in Robinson besides guys coming off injury and on practice Squads. WR right now is the 2nd most important position on O and to go in with such a sub par group is now sowing it was a bad move.
As much of a weakness WR is right now I would put it behind C/OG. That's what's killing the offense right now IMO. ILB is also a weakness that will need to be much improved for the Giants to compete with the best teams. At some point this year the reality of the Giants roster will show up. Hopefully not tonight.
I was surprised they didn't bring in at least another WR or two, especially from the draft where there was supply in the second round. To me, it's a miscalculation on 2022.
Not so sure it’s a miscalculation as believing this is a multi year rebuild so need to get by for now thin in some areas.
I give them credit for drafting a player they regard highly in Robinson, but there were other WRs who universally had more to offer imv, given they were locked onto WR. ymmv
But since Toney clearly wants the money but doesnt want to actually play football, they targeted a guy like him
Ummm that is exactly what they did in the second round. They took a 2nd round WR.
I was surprised they didn't bring in at least another WR or two, especially from the draft where there was supply in the second round. To me, it's a miscalculation on 2022.
Ummm that is exactly what they did in the second round. They took a 2nd round WR.
They picked a midget too early.
He was our best WR all summer. I’m inclined to give the GM the benefit of the doubt on the pick for now.
It’s going to take me a long time to not be pissed about that
Zay Flowers from Boston College. Ridiculous speed, seems to be the kind of player that fits the Daboll system. Great route runner, and elite speed. 5'10" about 180. We'll see with combine measurements.
Smith-Njigba and Jordan Addison are the notable names, but this upcoming WR class might lack a true #1 WR.
The FA class is looking like one of the worst in recent memory too. Juju and Shep are the headliners…
Didn't we draft a receiver in round 2?
It was pretty clear this kid wasn’t ready to play with adults yet. He needs time in the weight room, maybe 2023 he’ll be ready…
We wouldve been in a great position if they took Pickens with that pick instead and it seems like it should’ve been pretty obvious.
Poorly written on my part. We did, but I was/am not a fan of the pick, and imv a supply of better talent was there.
How was Robinson our best WR all summer? I don't remember a single practice report that mentioned him as a highlight.
In fact, I recall a number of posters here pointing out that the coaches must be keeping him under wraps because he did next to nothing all summer.
Seeing the first 3 weeks play out it certainly does seem like they reached a little to ensure they'd have at least one of "their guys" in the wideout room, which back in April must have seemed like a pretty dire emergency given what we've seen from Golladay and Toney so far.
I didn't read the rest of the thread before responding, see you covered it elsewhere.
I didn't have a view on him but am disappointed he hasn't gotten much burn so far.
And our consolation prize was Kadarius Toney!
That would be like having your Radiohead concert tickets cancelled and being sent tickets to a Puddle of Mudd show as compensation.
Coupled with the useless pos we took after the trade down. Its going to take a couple more years before the Gettleman stink is completely off this team.
I'd kill for a 2015 OBJ or Tyreke Hill in this offense. Hopefully next season we have 1-2 big upgrades.
Amazing that so many still want Smith. Parsons is a HOF talent. Stay healthy he's in Canton.
I'd still probably trade Neal and TOney and whoever else for Parsons. Call me crazy.
QB
RB
One top flight WR (we'll see what Toney and Robinson can do this year as a number 2 type)
Inside OL
On Defense:
One top flight CB
ILB
And always could use a DL as backup.
If we had an established WR group and could use him as solid slot/ gadget I get it but we needed to look to add a #1 WR at that point in the draft.
Right now we don't have a pass catcher that can get separation or open in a big spot.
This group is going to cost us a bunch of games.
Technically we already had a gadget WR in Toney. I wanted Alec Pierce myself.
If there's something I fault Schoen for right now it's not having a contingency plan for Golladay, with a backup waiting in the wings that could take over should Golladay be injured (and one would have thought there would be one), then step in should the Giants cut him.
And now who the hell knows what Robinson does being so slight.
The franchise is lost in space with WRs right now...
On the bright side, Neal looks like the real deal but it's time for our other high draft picks to get on the field and perform.
On the bright side, Neal looks like the real deal but it's time for our other high draft picks to get on the field and perform.
We all agree but we drafted a WR in the 2nd round that was a reach and will never be a #1 or #2 WR on this team.
We are in no position to waste draft capital.