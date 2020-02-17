for display only
Rapoport: Giants could look to trade WR Kenny Golladay...

Ben in Tampa : 9:56 am
The situation surrounding Giants receiver Kenny Golladay could come to a head soon.


The Giants could trade Golladay to an interested party, and likely the only way it would work is if New York pays the bulk of his contract in exchange for a late-round pick. That is a possibility.


As of now, the situation is tenable. If Golladay becomes disgruntled or his relationship with New York becomes more of a problem, the Giants may take action. A release would be a last resort.
A trade, however, is possible. Simply, the Giants would eat much of the salary, allowing another team to trade for an effectively low-cost Golladay.


the plot thickens...
Giants could look to trade WR Kenny Golladay if situation doesn't improve
no shit?  
Giantsfan79 : 9:59 am : link
?
now if only  
Giantsfan79 : 10:00 am : link
Rapoport could reveal the "interested party"
Wow!  
Maryland Blows : 10:00 am : link
He has insight that has been discussed on here since training camp. What a freaking joke.
Good  
superspynyg : 10:00 am : link
Get him off this team. He does not fit into the culture and is not a #1 wr hear. We would have to eat a large portion of his contract though.
Personally, I think this is the BEST  
jvm52106 : 10:01 am : link
option. Especially if you can get the trade to be say a late pick that could be a better pick based on production. If I can get a 5th for Golladay (LAR, TB, KC, Tenn, Indy) I jump on it.


HOWEVER- if he shows up tonight and plays with some heart, makes some plays and shows up in blocking and his route running then who knows, maybe you just ride this year out.

KT is another story altogether.
Absolutley no one  
crooza172 : 10:03 am : link
will trade for this bum and that contract. No one. We are stuck with him through the season.
RE: Absolutley no one  
UConn4523 : 10:04 am : link
In comment 15830773 crooza172 said:
Quote:
will trade for this bum and that contract. No one. We are stuck with him through the season.


We'd be eating a big part of his salary, so his cost is an unknown right now to another team. Plenty of teams need WR help right now and I can see contenders buying a big RZ target on the cheap. Its the type of move good teams make.
After the Odell trade Gettleman bragged about changing the culture  
ajr2456 : 10:05 am : link
The WRs he brought in:

Tate
Golladay
Toney
why would another team want him  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:05 am : link
?
?
you don't think Green Bay or KC  
UConn4523 : 10:06 am : link
would be interested? Arizona needs help badly as well. There are others as well.
No one is trading for Golladay  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:06 am : link
And his inflated contract. We need to ride out this season with him and release him in the offseason. Fortunately we have the cap space to eat his 14 mill dead cap hit.
I could have written that article  
mattlawson : 10:07 am : link
Could.
Could.
Could.
RE: why would another team want him  
UConn4523 : 10:08 am : link
In comment 15830779 gidiefor said:
Quote:
?


For the same reason why New England wanted Moss or Tampa with Brown. I'm certainly not comparing the players, but if a team with a better situation feels that Golladay can still play then what he's done here is kinda irrelevant.
RE: you don't think Green Bay or KC  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:08 am : link
In comment 15830781 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
would be interested? Arizona needs help badly as well. There are others as well.


help? how is Golladay going to help them? He hasn't been able to make an impact on a team that desperately needs WR help already
RE: Good  
Adirondack GMen : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15830765 superspynyg said:
Quote:
Get him off this team. He does not fit into the culture and is not a #1 wr hear. We would have to eat a large portion of his contract though.

And while you're at it package Toney in the deal.

And while you’re at it package Toney in the deal.
KG looks cooked physically  
JonC : 10:10 am : link
not sure he's worth the dice roll.

That said, not expecting it to be an option unless he starts to behave poorly.
Any GM that would even consider giving up draft capital  
Blue Dream : 10:13 am : link
For him and that contract should immediately be fired.
...  
christian : 10:14 am : link
Many of us have been saying this is a viable option since camp.

The Giants would likely need to eat some of his 2022 salary, but from a cap perspective this is very plausible.
RE: RE: you don't think Green Bay or KC  
UConn4523 : 10:15 am : link
In comment 15830786 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15830781 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


would be interested? Arizona needs help badly as well. There are others as well.



help? how is Golladay going to help them? He hasn't been able to make an impact on a team that desperately needs WR help already


I guess he should retire then?
People don't understand the cap.  
robbieballs2003 : 10:15 am : link
He can't be released. As far as a trade goes, how can the Giants eat most of his salary? We don't have the room. None of this makes any sense.
The cap ramifications of releasing or trading him  
Kmed6000 : 10:17 am : link
makes it a no go, IMO. It makes no sense to trade him now and only a little sense to trade him in offseason. His contract is brutal.
His current cap hit is 21M  
Kmed6000 : 10:18 am : link
and the dead money hit for releasing or trading him is 31M.
Golladay contract details - ( New Window )
RE: People don't understand the cap.  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15830799 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
He can't be released. As far as a trade goes, how can the Giants eat most of his salary? We don't have the room. None of this makes any sense.


we have the room of whatever his undead cap hit is this year -- but I do think it is a moot point -- until proof is provided otherwise -- another team would have zero reasons to take him on -- he is a very weak WR
RE: RE: People don't understand the cap.  
robbieballs2003 : 10:19 am : link
In comment 15830804 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15830799 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


He can't be released. As far as a trade goes, how can the Giants eat most of his salary? We don't have the room. None of this makes any sense.



we have the room of whatever his undead cap hit is this year -- but I do think it is a moot point -- until proof is provided otherwise -- another team would have zero reasons to take him on -- he is a very weak WR


It costs over $4 mil to cut him. To trade him, hiw are we paying most of his salary? How does that work over a multi year period?
His cap hit to a new team would be the salary  
Kmed6000 : 10:20 am : link
which is about 13/14M per year. Why would anyone even want that?
If we pay most of his salary Im sure a few teams  
Rudy5757 : 10:20 am : link
would be interested but how does that help? Its a big cap hit to cut him or trade him without the salary relief.
It might be an Osweiler type trade where we'd have to  
robbieballs2003 : 10:22 am : link
Give up a better pick to trade him.
RE: RE: RE: People don't understand the cap.  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:22 am : link
In comment 15830808 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15830804 gidiefor said:


Quote:


In comment 15830799 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


He can't be released. As far as a trade goes, how can the Giants eat most of his salary? We don't have the room. None of this makes any sense.



we have the room of whatever his undead cap hit is this year -- but I do think it is a moot point -- until proof is provided otherwise -- another team would have zero reasons to take him on -- he is a very weak WR



It costs over $4 mil to cut him. To trade him, hiw are we paying most of his salary? How does that work over a multi year period?


actually after looking at KMED's chart -- it does look like his dead cap money is greater than his cap hit -- so he is un-trade-able
What does that mean  
Kmed6000 : 10:23 am : link
the Giants can pick up Golladay's salary?
Spotrac  
AcidTest : 10:23 am : link
says there is an $8.1M cap hit to trade him now. We only have about $5.1M in cap space IIRC. And who would want him anyway? On a team with basically nothing at WR he still hasn't produced anything. He's been passed by David Sills, the ultimate JAG.
Old news to us. But this sells to the average fan  
rasbutant : 10:23 am : link
There was just a news article about this type of thing this morning.
Rivera was pissed that ESPN choose to "release the story" right before their game.
They are doing the same thing here with this "story".


"Rivera is right here. We also addressed the issue of timing. The original story came out last week, but Adam Schefter pushed the story Sunday morning, which he often does as the eyes of the sports world are on the NFL."

Full story linked...
Link - ( New Window )
...  
christian : 10:24 am : link
From a trade perspective, Golladay's contract is very clean and easily tradable.

On 2022 Golladay has a maximum cap hit of ~$21M. This includes:

- 13M fully guaranteed salary
- 3.4M prorated of his original signing bonus
- 4.5 roster bonus

His roster and signing bonuses are already paid, so has 2/17ths of his salary.

If he's traded, the Giants could pay say 50% of his salary as a restructure bonus.

They would save 6.5M against the 2022 cap.

On 2023, the remainder of his signing bonus would accelerate, at a dead money hit of 10.2M, and the Giants would save a net 3M against the 2023 cap.
RE: People don't understand the cap.  
jvm52106 : 10:27 am : link
In comment 15830799 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
He can't be released. As far as a trade goes, how can the Giants eat most of his salary? We don't have the room. None of this makes any sense.


My assumption is it is this year's salary, this a sunk cost for us already.
the stars seem to be aligning for a kenny golladay showcase tonight  
Eric on Li : 10:27 am : link
hopefully he comes through and 1 of the many WR-needy teams gets desperate.

would also be great to replace him with OBJ.
Cutting v. trading  
RHPeel : 10:30 am : link
Cutting and trading do not carry identical cap hits. Golladay is un-cuttable, but I am pretty sure he's tradeable, if the Giants are willing to retain most of the cap hit this year from his salary via a restructure. The challenge, of course, is finding someone who is interested in the player. I'm not sure a market exists.

Green Bay would be my guess, for what it's worth.
Seems like a trade would be for the best.  
Johnny5 : 10:31 am : link
I'm also guessing he could restructure to make it more palatable. However... what the hell would we get for him? Probably not more than a 5th round pick. Man what a horrible FA signing by Gettleman.
Picking up more of his salary in a trade just creates more dead money  
Kmed6000 : 10:31 am : link
and a team trading for him isn't paying him 13/14M per year for the next 2 years so they'd have to extend him too which is more risky. I don't see it as possible.
RE: ...  
AcidTest : 10:32 am : link
In comment 15830826 christian said:
Quote:
From a trade perspective, Golladay's contract is very clean and easily tradable.

On 2022 Golladay has a maximum cap hit of ~$21M. This includes:

- 13M fully guaranteed salary
- 3.4M prorated of his original signing bonus
- 4.5 roster bonus

His roster and signing bonuses are already paid, so has 2/17ths of his salary.

If he's traded, the Giants could pay say 50% of his salary as a restructure bonus.

They would save 6.5M against the 2022 cap.

On 2023, the remainder of his signing bonus would accelerate, at a dead money hit of 10.2M, and the Giants would save a net 3M against the 2023 cap.


Thanks for the analysis but I still don't see how it would work from a cap perspective. His salary is 13M. 2/17 (about $1.5M) has already been paid, leaving about $11.5M. Half of that latter number is $5.75M, which still exceeds the $5.1M in cap space the Giants have.

The other problem of course has nothing to do with the cap, namely that he can't even get on the field for a team that has nothing at WR. So why would anyone want him even if the cap doesn't prevent him from being traded?
RE: Seems like a trade would be for the best.  
robbieballs2003 : 10:32 am : link
In comment 15830842 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
I'm also guessing he could restructure to make it more palatable. However... what the hell would we get for him? Probably not more than a 5th round pick. Man what a horrible FA signing by Gettleman.


There's no way in hell anyone is giving up a 4th. With his contract and our situation with him, I don't think a trade is a viable option. A 7th at best imo if a team is interested.
...  
christian : 10:33 am : link
The trade/cut calculators on OTC and Spotrac do not do a good job of tracking milestones that have occurred.

Golladay's roster and signing bonus have been paid. Those are the sunk costs, plus two games of salary checks have been paid (probably 3 actually).

Those are the total sunk costs for 2022.

He is still owed game checks for 14 games checks. The Giants can save that much money on the 2022 cap.

Because it's post June-1, all of the remaining bonus money will hit next year.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 10:36 am : link
In comment 15830847 AcidTest said:
Quote:

Thanks for the analysis but I still don't see how it would work from a cap perspective. His salary is 13M. 2/17 (about $1.5M) has already been paid, leaving about $11.5M. Half of that latter number is $5.75M, which still exceeds the $5.1M in cap space the Giants have.


That 5.1M in cap space the Giants have on paper assumes the Giants will pay his 13M in full this year.

Any amount they pay him below 13M makes that 5.1M go up, not down.
RE: Picking up more of his salary in a trade just creates more dead money  
Eric on Li : 10:36 am : link
In comment 15830843 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
and a team trading for him isn't paying him 13/14M per year for the next 2 years so they'd have to extend him too which is more risky. I don't see it as possible.


this is not correct. the trading team would be able to cut him free and clear in the future. dead money is only accrued for cash paid to a player and not yet counted on the cap.

as christian said, a trading team could add golladay for very little salary remaining this year with the nyg eating some of the remaining salary they are already on the hook to trade him for.

any dollar saved is actually a dollar less is "dead money" if you consider every remaining dollar owed to KG as dead money. wherever that savings hits doesn't matter because if by circumstances they need that $ this year then it saves them from an alternative move that would kick money to next year or if not it can roll over to next year.
Unfortunately  
DanMetroMan : 10:37 am : link
he looks PHYSICALLY diminished vs. simply not being a great fit for the roster/scheme so other teams are less likely to consider him even on the extreme cheap.
RE: Unfortunately  
Eric on Li : 10:40 am : link
In comment 15830859 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
he looks PHYSICALLY diminished vs. simply not being a great fit for the roster/scheme so other teams are less likely to consider him even on the extreme cheap.


agreed - hopefully they can pump him for 1 game where he looks close to his old self and then find a team desperate enough for him. more likely i expect them to need to attach a conditional pick so it's basically paying to get rid of him.
RE: Picking up more of his salary in a trade just creates more dead money  
christian : 10:42 am : link
In comment 15830843 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
and a team trading for him isn't paying him 13/14M per year for the next 2 years so they'd have to extend him too which is more risky. I don't see it as possible.


It adds dead money, but it also frees up cap space.

He also has no guaranteed salary in 23/24. The only guaranteed money is a 4.5M roster bonus.

A team could trade for him and they have options.

If he flames out the only cost to them is whatever the Giant don't eat in salary this year + 4.5M next year.

If he does well, he's on a very reasonable 2/31M for 23/24.
I wouldn't fuck up any future assets whether it be  
robbieballs2003 : 10:43 am : link
Cap spaces or picks. Ride it out this year and cut him in the offseason.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
AcidTest : 10:43 am : link
In comment 15830855 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15830847 AcidTest said:


Quote:



Thanks for the analysis but I still don't see how it would work from a cap perspective. His salary is 13M. 2/17 (about $1.5M) has already been paid, leaving about $11.5M. Half of that latter number is $5.75M, which still exceeds the $5.1M in cap space the Giants have.



That 5.1M in cap space the Giants have on paper assumes the Giants will pay his 13M in full this year.

Any amount they pay him below 13M makes that 5.1M go up, not down.


OK. I actually wondered that after I wrote my post, namely that his entire $13M salary (and not just 2 or 3/17ths of it) has already been accounted for in the cap. Thanks again.
RE: RE: Picking up more of his salary in a trade just creates more dead money  
christian : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15830856 Eric on Li said:
Quote:

any dollar saved is actually a dollar less is "dead money" if you consider every remaining dollar owed to KG as dead money.


Exactly. Every game check someone else pays Golladay is better than him riding the pine in NY and the Giants paying him.
RE: I wouldn't fuck up any future assets whether it be  
Eric on Li : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15830870 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Cap spaces or picks. Ride it out this year and cut him in the offseason.


any dollar saved is positive. if the money is saved in the present it can still be rolled over into the future - and they would save at least the league minimum and probably more (as christian points out there's a 4.5m salary on the hook for whatever team he's on).
RE: RE: I wouldn't fuck up any future assets whether it be  
robbieballs2003 : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15830886 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15830870 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Cap spaces or picks. Ride it out this year and cut him in the offseason.



any dollar saved is positive. if the money is saved in the present it can still be rolled over into the future - and they would save at least the league minimum and probably more (as christian points out there's a 4.5m salary on the hook for whatever team he's on).


You don't have to explain to me. I get it. I'm simply saying that cutting isn't an option now. And as far as a trade goes, I don't want this to be an Osweiler type trade.
RE: I wouldn't fuck up any future assets whether it be  
christian : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15830870 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Cap spaces or picks. Ride it out this year and cut him in the offseason.


Cutting him in the offseason has the same cap ramifications as trading him today. The only difference being the Giants can save money this year.

The Giants could trade him for a conditional 7th round pick, that gets returned if he takes a snap.

Meaning, they could give him away and save some part of his salary.
RE: RE: I wouldn't fuck up any future assets whether it be  
robbieballs2003 : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15830896 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15830870 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Cap spaces or picks. Ride it out this year and cut him in the offseason.



Cutting him in the offseason has the same cap ramifications as trading him today. The only difference being the Giants can save money this year.

The Giants could trade him for a conditional 7th round pick, that gets returned if he takes a snap.

Meaning, they could give him away and save some part of his salary.


Again, read my last post. You guys are putting words in my mouth.
He looks spent  
Tom from LI : 10:53 am : link
IR him and get him away from the team.

Next year cut him.
It's simple,  
robbieballs2003 : 10:54 am : link
I don't think any team is trading for Golladay. He basically had no suitors as a FA. He has a huge contract. He is not productive in two years. The league is littered with WR. There are better options out there for teams to look at.
...  
christian : 10:56 am : link
I get what you're saying. There's no upside to cutting Golladay and there's no reason to give up a valuable asset for someone to take him.

I'm simply saying trading him now (for effectively nothing) has the same cap impact as cutting him in the offseason.

The only difference is the Giants can save a little money this year.
RE: RE: Picking up more of his salary in a trade just creates more dead money  
Kmed6000 : 10:57 am : link
In comment 15830856 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15830843 Kmed6000 said:


Quote:


and a team trading for him isn't paying him 13/14M per year for the next 2 years so they'd have to extend him too which is more risky. I don't see it as possible.



this is not correct. the trading team would be able to cut him free and clear in the future. dead money is only accrued for cash paid to a player and not yet counted on the cap.

as christian said, a trading team could add golladay for very little salary remaining this year with the nyg eating some of the remaining salary they are already on the hook to trade him for.

any dollar saved is actually a dollar less is "dead money" if you consider every remaining dollar owed to KG as dead money. wherever that savings hits doesn't matter because if by circumstances they need that $ this year then it saves them from an alternative move that would kick money to next year or if not it can roll over to next year.


So you're saying someone is going to trade for him only to cut him in the offseason? I understand there won't be a dead cap hit to the new team, but most likely they would convert next years salary to a bonus and extend him for it to make sense.
RE: ...  
robbieballs2003 : 10:57 am : link
In comment 15830906 christian said:
Quote:
I get what you're saying. There's no upside to cutting Golladay and there's no reason to give up a valuable asset for someone to take him.

I'm simply saying trading him now (for effectively nothing) has the same cap impact as cutting him in the offseason.

The only difference is the Giants can save a little money this year.


Yes but I think this report is bullshit just like the one that came out about teams being interested in Slayton. This regime seems to do a better job of using the media to create interest in their WRs but nobody is stupid enough to bite.
RE: I wouldn't fuck up any future assets whether it be  
Kmed6000 : 10:59 am : link
In comment 15830870 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Cap spaces or picks. Ride it out this year and cut him in the offseason.


Exactly. Unless we were getting something useful in a trade, which we aren't. It doesn't make sense to kick the can down the road at this point. Just wait until the offseason and cut him.
The Packers just put Sammy Watkins on IR  
MartyNJ1969 : 11:03 am : link
During the Packers Post Game radio there was talk of trading for Golladay. I don't know what their cap situation is at this time but Rodgers and Golladay would be a good fit.
RE: The Packers just put Sammy Watkins on IR  
robbieballs2003 : 11:05 am : link
In comment 15830922 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
During the Packers Post Game radio there was talk of trading for Golladay. I don't know what their cap situation is at this time but Rodgers and Golladay would be a good fit.


Packers have $8.5 mil in cap space.
I  
AcidTest : 11:05 am : link
don't think anybody will trade for Slayton or Golladay. Why would they given that they have done nothing?
....  
riceneggs : 11:05 am : link
I'd like to see us actually use him correctly, once, before I write him off

Can we throw one good ball to him when we're in the redzone

Can we give him (1) 50/50 ball when he's single covered?
RE: The Packers just put Sammy Watkins on IR  
MartyNJ1969 : 11:05 am : link
In comment 15830922 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
During the Packers Post Game radio there was talk of trading for Golladay. I don't know what their cap situation is at this time but Rodgers and Golladay would be a good fit.



Phil Mcconkey played for the Pack years ago in our SB run and we traded a draft pick to get him back for that SB run. At least there is a history of trading with packers with WR's
RE: RE: ...  
AcidTest : 11:05 am : link
In comment 15830912 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15830906 christian said:


Quote:


I get what you're saying. There's no upside to cutting Golladay and there's no reason to give up a valuable asset for someone to take him.

I'm simply saying trading him now (for effectively nothing) has the same cap impact as cutting him in the offseason.

The only difference is the Giants can save a little money this year.



Yes but I think this report is bullshit just like the one that came out about teams being interested in Slayton. This regime seems to do a better job of using the media to create interest in their WRs but nobody is stupid enough to bite.


+1.
RE: I  
robbieballs2003 : 11:06 am : link
In comment 15830928 AcidTest said:
Quote:
don't think anybody will trade for Slayton or Golladay. Why would they given that they have done nothing?


And Bingo was his name-o.
Him and our 6th  
Joe Beckwith : 11:12 am : link
for their 2024 7th, maybe?
But if he’s just upset but not a PITA in the locker room like they say, might be better to keep him and forget about trying to find a buyer every day.
I keep seeing guys like Hill and Waddle and Brown and Chase  
djm : 11:12 am : link
and think this offense would actually be good, not just ok but good, even with DJ at the helm. We have nothing at the WR position. The milk's gone bad.


No one is trading for Galladay even if he was making the vet min. Forget about it.
At first glance  
mfjmfj : 11:13 am : link
I thought this would be impossible because I assumed that an acceleration of dead money would be the same for a trade as a cut. Thank you Christian for the clarification. Doubt we can find a trade partner. But if we can, there seems no downside, even if we get a 7th rounder. That assumes that his contribution to the team would be the same the rest of the year as so far and that we would cut him next year. Every dollar some other team pays him is money in the bank for this year or next.

Would a team trade for him? Not impossible. A team has to believe that a change of scenery can get him to his 2019 performance level, in which case they get a cheap receiver for the next 2.5 years. I don't believe that. Maybe somebody does.
the cap is not that difficult  
fkap : 11:18 am : link
yet so many people get it wrong.

If the assumption is that he's going to get cut in the off season, and he's a negative (or at best neutral), trading him is smart, even if we have to pay 100% of his remaining salary for this year. At least we'd get something in return. Back tracking from that, if he's off the team, there's the salary of his replacement to consider. So,in order to remain cap neutral for this year, we'd have to pay his remain salary minus the replacement WR cost for this year.

If next year's roster bonus is guaranteed, that is sunk cost, too, so we could pay that, as well, and not incur any additional cap hit.

I'm not advocating paying everything (unless he's really a locker room issue). Just saying a trade is easily doable.

But, as others have said, his issue is his ability to contribute. If he had any ability, he'd be used. So, who would want to trade for him, even if he's free?
Maybe Gollady Should Listen to Stephen Stills  
MartyNJ1969 : 11:23 am : link
"Love the one you With" because there are no other suitors for him.
Trade?  
VinegarPeppers : 11:28 am : link
I’m always amazed when the so-called experts says something like this when the fact is nobody in the league wants that contract especially not for such an under performing guy who has developed a reputation for not wanting to play when he has a little tweak of something.
RE: Unfortunately  
ColHowPepper : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15830859 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
he looks PHYSICALLY diminished vs. simply not being a great fit for the roster/scheme so other teams are less likely to consider him even on the extreme cheap.

DMM, you and JonC make the same or similar point. It seems clear that he is not performing at a high level--his camp (where Aaron Robinson shone when playing him man coverage) and game action such as it's been do look horrid.

Is it likely, is such a steep drop in the quality of his play, a true reflection of his physical (dis)ability? For there to be any legit possibility of a trade, some GM out there has to be able to conclude that the level of drop off in his play must be attributable in some significant part to his lack of desire and investment in playing well--which I suspect must be at issue, at least in part--and that said GM can make a difference in KG's sizing up his landscape as a professional football player.
CHP  
UConn4523 : 11:37 am : link
that's my take. We really don't know what the issue is and while he may have some physical decline its more likely he just doesn't fit here. It wouldn't surprise me at all if he plays better on a new team.
Might as well keep him for the year  
Essex : 11:41 am : link
However shitty he is and he is shitty, he is worth more than a seventh given we have no good WRs and our schedule this year is awful. So, making the playoffs is a possibility. Just don’t see the value in a late round pick if we pick up his salary
CHP  
JonC : 11:43 am : link
I don't know for certain but a few things 1) he doesn't look the same physically with NYG as he did with the Lions. 2) He was never a big separation receiver, and I don't think they're using him optimally, so 3) it appears he has little chemistry and Jones, the way they're using him doesn't appear to suit him or the passing game. 4) there's been press leaks in the past from the Lions indicating they felt he wouldn't play when dinged but able to contribute, he checked out on the team mentally and disappeared for long stretches, etc. 5) Seems clear NYG is willing to move him, so the answer(s) are probably among this list, I'd wager. Just not a fit, likely declining, and beyond expensive for a rebuild project.
RE: CHP  
MartyNJ1969 : 11:43 am : link
In comment 15830993 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
that's my take. We really don't know what the issue is and while he may have some physical decline its more likely he just doesn't fit here. It wouldn't surprise me at all if he plays better on a new team.


The issue is KG has to walk into practice every day knowing his teammates are putting out 100% making 70% $$ less than what he is making and it bothers him he can't contribute and yet still has to take their glances and stares at practice each morning with them.
If we trade him we gain in cap room  
BillT : 11:44 am : link
Whatever portion of this year’s salary the other team pays. This year’s dead money is already on this years cap and next year’s will not count until next year and be offset by the salary we aren’t paying him. Next year would be the same as a pre June 1 release which is like a $7m savings.
Get him on IR  
widmerseyebrow : 11:45 am : link
Papercut, hang nail, etc. Then sign any warm body at wide receiver.
RE: CHP  
JonC : 11:48 am : link
In comment 15830999 JonC said:
Quote:
I don't know for certain but a few things 1) he doesn't look the same physically with NYG as he did with the Lions. 2) He was never a big separation receiver, and I don't think they're using him optimally, so 3) it appears he has little chemistry and Jones, the way they're using him doesn't appear to suit him or the passing game. 4) there's been press leaks in the past from the Lions indicating they felt he wouldn't play when dinged but able to contribute, he checked out on the team mentally and disappeared for long stretches, etc. 5) Seems clear NYG is willing to move him, so the answer(s) are probably among this list, I'd wager. Just not a fit, likely declining, and beyond expensive for a rebuild project.


I also warned about this when the hot interest in KG was made known. It was purely a job saving move for DG, he negotiated against himself, and the potential downside was ugly. I heard at the time KG's UFA value was thought to be $10M per, but there were concerns about him. KG and camp just sat there and waited for their number and DG delivered. Boom. Anywho, KG looks set to join the Solder File ...
RE: RE: RE: Picking up more of his salary in a trade just creates more dead money  
Eric on Li : 11:52 am : link
In comment 15830910 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
In comment 15830856 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15830843 Kmed6000 said:


Quote:


and a team trading for him isn't paying him 13/14M per year for the next 2 years so they'd have to extend him too which is more risky. I don't see it as possible.



this is not correct. the trading team would be able to cut him free and clear in the future. dead money is only accrued for cash paid to a player and not yet counted on the cap.

as christian said, a trading team could add golladay for very little salary remaining this year with the nyg eating some of the remaining salary they are already on the hook to trade him for.

any dollar saved is actually a dollar less is "dead money" if you consider every remaining dollar owed to KG as dead money. wherever that savings hits doesn't matter because if by circumstances they need that $ this year then it saves them from an alternative move that would kick money to next year or if not it can roll over to next year.



So you're saying someone is going to trade for him only to cut him in the offseason? I understand there won't be a dead cap hit to the new team, but most likely they would convert next years salary to a bonus and extend him for it to make sense.


any team trading for him likely views him as a rental lotto ticket against 4.5m dead money on their cap next year. his salary next year for them would effectively be 1 year 13.5m with 4.5m guaranteed with a 4.5m roster bonus due on the 3rd day of the league year that any team is unlikely to pay out even if he plays reasonably well.

he'd have to fully revert back to his detroit level performance to get himself into any kind of extension discussion.

any team looking for a WR right now is likely first kicking tires on the cole beasley/objs of the world who won't cost $ against next year. those guys will probably have choices and choose to go to better situations (as beasley did).

we need to hope there's a desperate team out there who needs a WR bad enough they are willing to roll the dice on golladay. like i said above i'd expect to need to throw in a conditional pick for them to do it (probably a 6th or 7th to the team trading for him if they cut him as expected and eat the 4.5m in dead money next year). maybe the nyg can get a fringe back roster player they like in return or swap a contract the other team is looking to move.
I'm not expecting anything done  
Biteymax22 : 11:53 am : link
with KG until after the season. The likelyhood then will be a cut because everyone knows we aren't keeping him.

The only way someone trades us anything for him is he steps up his game big time, renegotiates to a more team friendly contract or Dave Gettleman gets hired as a GM for another team.
the timing of this report also suggests the giants are auditioning him  
Eric on Li : 11:58 am : link
remember when 2 teams "inquired about trading for slayton" around cut down day? Obviously that was the nyg trying to drum up interest for him since he hasn't even played in their WR rotation and were willing to cut him if he didn't take a paycut.

i think we are going to see 5-10 targets to kenny tonight and he's been told punching his ticket elsewhere is in his hands. if plays well the team will facilitate a deal if that's what he wants.
...  
christian : 12:22 pm : link
The reason a team would trade for Golladay, is that it's a low risk/medium reward gamble as Eric in Li has articulated well on this thread.

A team who is trading for him would only be on the hook for:

- However much salary the Giants don't eat in 2022
- 4.5M cap hit in 2023 by way of his roster bonus

The Giants could even eat nearly all his 2022 salary, and it would still be a net positive. If they cut him this offseason they eat the 4.5M roster bonus next year.

A team like the Bucs could have him for virtually free in 2022, and the only cost would be 4.5M next year.
He is a Zombie WR  
JoeMorrison40 : 12:25 pm : link
a walking dead man, cause Kenny don't run fast no more
RE: the timing of this report also suggests the giants are auditioning him  
Semipro Lineman : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15831022 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
remember when 2 teams "inquired about trading for slayton" around cut down day?


The most likely answer is that this is mere speculation from Rapoport and not connected to any leak from the Giants. In fact, mere speculation from the xxx or so & so is probably the answer 80 to 90 percent of the time in sports journalism
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15831053 christian said:
Quote:
The reason a team would trade for Golladay, is that it's a low risk/medium reward gamble as Eric in Li has articulated well on this thread.

A team who is trading for him would only be on the hook for:

- However much salary the Giants don't eat in 2022
- 4.5M cap hit in 2023 by way of his roster bonus

The Giants could even eat nearly all his 2022 salary, and it would still be a net positive. If they cut him this offseason they eat the 4.5M roster bonus next year.

A team like the Bucs could have him for virtually free in 2022, and the only cost would be 4.5M next year.


the bucs and cards seem like 2 teams who may be desperate enough and dealing with a bunch of wr injuries. a team like houston may figure 'why not' if they can get a draft pick out of it. maybe the raiders or pats. or bears.

have to hope someone from his lions days is at one of those teams and willing to push for it. a nice pop game on national tv tonight like his saints game last year would be a big help.
RE: RE: the timing of this report also suggests the giants are auditioning him  
Eric on Li : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15831058 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
In comment 15831022 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


remember when 2 teams "inquired about trading for slayton" around cut down day?



The most likely answer is that this is mere speculation from Rapoport and not connected to any leak from the Giants. In fact, mere speculation from the xxx or so & so is probably the answer 80 to 90 percent of the time in sports journalism


if it were one of the local hacks yes, i dont think rapaport is in the business of mischaracterizing speculation since he gets access to more real info than anyone. i suppose there's a reason this report went to a national writer with a wide following.
I seriously need a spreadsheet to understand the cap stuff here  
RCPhoenix : 12:32 pm : link
But if anyone wants to give up a draft pick for him, that would be fantastic. They aren't going to get anything if they cut him after this season, may as well try to get something - anything - now.
RE: RE: RE: the timing of this report also suggests the giants are auditioning him  
RCPhoenix : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15831064 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15831058 Semipro Lineman said:


Quote:


In comment 15831022 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


remember when 2 teams "inquired about trading for slayton" around cut down day?



The most likely answer is that this is mere speculation from Rapoport and not connected to any leak from the Giants. In fact, mere speculation from the xxx or so & so is probably the answer 80 to 90 percent of the time in sports journalism



if it were one of the local hacks yes, i dont think rapaport is in the business of mischaracterizing speculation since he gets access to more real info than anyone. i suppose there's a reason this report went to a national writer with a wide following.


Yes, Golladay's agent is why.
RE: I seriously need a spreadsheet to understand the cap stuff here  
christian : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15831070 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
But if anyone wants to give up a draft pick for him, that would be fantastic. They aren't going to get anything if they cut him after this season, may as well try to get something - anything - now.


Not only that. They’re going to owe him an additional 4.5M if they cut him vs. trading him now.

The Giants could trade him for a ghost draft pick, and eat basically all his salary this year, and still come out ahead.
KG...  
bw in dc : 12:57 pm : link
was one of Schoen's mistakes in the offseason. The time to move him was right after June 1st. And the camp reports verified almost all of the suspicions about KG that were discussed during last season and the off-season.

I don't care what the issue is - injury or attitude. KG is just a poor fit. It was an attempt to get Jones a WR 1 without realizing it was a sqaure peg-into-a-round-hole situation. KG was just a better fit in Detroit with a fearless, ultra-talented QB throwing to him.
^  
ColHowPepper : 12:58 pm : link
KG and his camp will be about as cooperative about that as Bradberry and his were
It Wouldn't Surprise Me  
lax counsel : 1:04 pm : link
If a team took a flyer on Golladay. Yes, he appears physically diminished, but some WR hungry team may attribute some or much of his play to the state of the team over the past two years (Judge/Jones). He played well in Detroit with Stafford throwing him the ball. We've witnessed this with the Giants back in the good ol days. Players like Manningham and Boss come to mind, who looked terrific when they were catching passes from Eli, not so much once they left.

Wouldn't at all surprise me if Aaron Rodgers thought he could get Golladay back to his Detroit days.
Man, his dead cap hit is brutal.  
MOOPS : 1:10 pm : link
Another 10M on top of the 21M we're already paying him.
Worst contract ever.
And we laughed at Snyder and the Albert Haynesworth fiasco.
RE: KG...  
BigBlueShock : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15831092 bw in dc said:
Quote:
was one of Schoen's mistakes in the offseason. The time to move him was right after June 1st. And the camp reports verified almost all of the suspicions about KG that were discussed during last season and the off-season.

I don't care what the issue is - injury or attitude. KG is just a poor fit. It was an attempt to get Jones a WR 1 without realizing it was a sqaure peg-into-a-round-hole situation. KG was just a better fit in Detroit with a fearless, ultra-talented QB throwing to him.

Was Schoen supposed to hold a gun to someone’s head to trade for Golladay? How do you know he didn’t shop him? In fact, I’d be willing to bet he absolutely did shop him
No one in the NFL was taking golladay's contract  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:20 pm : link
Out of the goodness of their heart. Trading a player who had a disaster season one year into a 70m multi year deal would have cost the Giants in cap resources and picks/players.
RE: KG...  
MOOPS : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15831092 bw in dc said:
Quote:
was one of Schoen's mistakes in the offseason. The time to move him was right after June 1st. And the camp reports verified almost all of the suspicions about KG that were discussed during last season and the off-season.

I don't care what the issue is - injury or attitude. KG is just a poor fit. It was an attempt to get Jones a WR 1 without realizing it was a sqaure peg-into-a-round-hole situation. KG was just a better fit in Detroit with a fearless, ultra-talented QB throwing to him.


Wouldn't you expect more from an ultra-talented QB than a career 74-90-1 record with Detroit? You mean with all that ulrta-talent he couldn't get Detroit over the top?


RE: RE: KG...  
Ira : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15831133 MOOPS said:
Quote:
In comment 15831092 bw in dc said:


Quote:


was one of Schoen's mistakes in the offseason. The time to move him was right after June 1st. And the camp reports verified almost all of the suspicions about KG that were discussed during last season and the off-season.

I don't care what the issue is - injury or attitude. KG is just a poor fit. It was an attempt to get Jones a WR 1 without realizing it was a sqaure peg-into-a-round-hole situation. KG was just a better fit in Detroit with a fearless, ultra-talented QB throwing to him.



Wouldn't you expect more from an ultra-talented QB than a career 74-90-1 record with Detroit? You mean with all that ulrta-talent he couldn't get Detroit over the top?


Speaking of the Lions, they're looking like a better team this year. And they've got an ace in the hole with Jameson Williams.
RE: KG...  
BillT : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15831092 bw in dc said:
Quote:
was one of Schoen's mistakes in the offseason. The time to move him was right after June 1st. And the camp reports verified almost all of the suspicions about KG that were discussed during last season and the off-season.

I don't care what the issue is - injury or attitude. KG is just a poor fit. It was an attempt to get Jones a WR 1 without realizing it was a sqaure peg-into-a-round-hole situation. KG was just a better fit in Detroit with a fearless, ultra-talented QB throwing to him.

Absolutely nothing Schoen could have done. The contract prevented releasing him ($4m cap hit) or trading him (because no one wants him at any price) just like now.
RE: He looks spent  
GiantsRage2007 : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15830901 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
IR him and get him away from the team.

Next year cut him.


This. Change the locks too.
RE: RE: KG...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15831133 MOOPS said:
Quote:
In comment 15831092 bw in dc said:


Quote:


was one of Schoen's mistakes in the offseason. The time to move him was right after June 1st. And the camp reports verified almost all of the suspicions about KG that were discussed during last season and the off-season.

I don't care what the issue is - injury or attitude. KG is just a poor fit. It was an attempt to get Jones a WR 1 without realizing it was a sqaure peg-into-a-round-hole situation. KG was just a better fit in Detroit with a fearless, ultra-talented QB throwing to him.



Wouldn't you expect more from an ultra-talented QB than a career 74-90-1 record with Detroit? You mean with all that ulrta-talent he couldn't get Detroit over the top?


All the talent in the world isn't going to overcome coaching and organizational dysfunction. How many years have the Lions been what the Giants have been for the last 5?
RE: the timing of this report also suggests the giants are auditioning him  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15831022 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
remember when 2 teams "inquired about trading for slayton" around cut down day? Obviously that was the nyg trying to drum up interest for him since he hasn't even played in their WR rotation and were willing to cut him if he didn't take a paycut.

i think we are going to see 5-10 targets to kenny tonight and he's been told punching his ticket elsewhere is in his hands. if plays well the team will facilitate a deal if that's what he wants.


Cool story
RE: RE: RE: KG...  
MOOPS : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15831192 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15831133 MOOPS said:


Quote:


In comment 15831092 bw in dc said:


Quote:


was one of Schoen's mistakes in the offseason. The time to move him was right after June 1st. And the camp reports verified almost all of the suspicions about KG that were discussed during last season and the off-season.

I don't care what the issue is - injury or attitude. KG is just a poor fit. It was an attempt to get Jones a WR 1 without realizing it was a sqaure peg-into-a-round-hole situation. KG was just a better fit in Detroit with a fearless, ultra-talented QB throwing to him.



Wouldn't you expect more from an ultra-talented QB than a career 74-90-1 record with Detroit? You mean with all that ulrta-talent he couldn't get Detroit over the top?





All the talent in the world isn't going to overcome coaching and organizational dysfunction. How many years have the Lions been what the Giants have been for the last 5?


Exactly. That post was meant for those advocating mortgaging the future for a Russell Wilson type acquisition when the roster cupboards are bare.
RE: KG...  
Toth029 : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15831092 bw in dc said:
Quote:
was one of Schoen's mistakes in the offseason. The time to move him was right after June 1st. And the camp reports verified almost all of the suspicions about KG that were discussed during last season and the off-season.

I don't care what the issue is - injury or attitude. KG is just a poor fit. It was an attempt to get Jones a WR 1 without realizing it was a sqaure peg-into-a-round-hole situation. KG was just a better fit in Detroit with a fearless, ultra-talented QB throwing to him.


Daboll playing him two snaps is an indictment on Galloday and his inability or his undisclosed injury. Jones and Kenny did good balling last year despite KG despising the offensive scheme. Catch rate and yards were on par with his career averages.

I do agree it's a mistake Schoen made assuming it would all be fine and Kenny would buy in right away. Toney is another. Two disappointing characters who should be key players but for onereason or another, neither one is contributing.
RE: no shit?  
dannyman3131 : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15830759 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
?


This is the exact response we should all have. Just like Bradberry its not going to happen. If it gets ugly they have to cut him and then a team can pick him up. This isn't even news.
This happens in the NFL when you have one part of your skill set that  
Returning Video Tapes : 5:09 pm : link
is marginal you lose to injury. Alex Smith prob would have been a helluva QB if his shoulder injury didn’t derail his career and make him super limited.

KG looks like Laquon Treadwell or late stage Dez out there. He’s literally unusable in any offense outside the redzone. He’s literally screwing up the timing of plays.
Excellent post, Returning ...  
Manny in CA : 6:17 pm : link

Gettleman takes KG, (someone else's broken player), gives him the mortgage to the farm, and expects a miracle.

I don't get it, that old man was an experienced hand.

Old age doesn't necessarily mean you lose your edge (look at 90 year old Gil Brandt), he's still as sharp as a tack; Dave just lost it, quick.
At this point, I basically couldn’t give a crap about Golladay and  
Jimmy Googs : 6:26 pm : link
Toney. They need to just send that moron Dave Gettleman a goodbye “thank you” and never come back again ever…just like Gettleman.

