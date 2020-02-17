for display only
New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/26/2022 7:51 pm
Aha  
Greg from LI : 9/26/2022 11:25 pm : link
I turned it off as soon as the ball was caught. Saw Sills was standing, didn’t see him fall.
Fuck you  
UberAlias : 9/26/2022 11:25 pm : link
Cowboys
Nice catch by Diggs.  
Joe Beckwith : 9/26/2022 11:25 pm : link
While we lose our only productive WR.

End of SS time in the NFL.
Sad to see him go out this way.
I missed that he fell  
Sean : 9/26/2022 11:25 pm : link
I stand corrected on that last pick.
RE: RE: What excuse now for Jones?  
kcgiants : 9/26/2022 11:25 pm : link
In comment 15833233 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15833193 Sean said:


Quote:



.



Are you fucking watching? The receiver fucking fell.

Morons galore on this thread.

+1000
Game was lost not running the ball on 2nd and 5 from the 50 tied  
OBJ_AllDay : 9/26/2022 11:25 pm : link
.
Got to be an ACL  
allstarjim : 9/26/2022 11:25 pm : link
Right?
I am not at all a Jones supporter  
Mike from Ohio : 9/26/2022 11:25 pm : link
And I still believe he needs to be replaced.

But this loss is not on Jones. The Oline and WRs on this team are not NFL level talent.
Paging OBJ  
No1MDGiantsFan : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
RE: RE: What excuse now for Jones?  
UConn4523 : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15833233 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15833193 Sean said:


Quote:


.



Are you fucking watching? The receiver fucking fell.

Morons galore on this thread.


Lol
Offense is as bad as my High School  
MeanBunny : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
WRs terrible. Golliday gets 700k for that crap. Jones' pattern buffer overruns too fast. OLine still a mess. Oh well, tank for...?
RE: That  
Bruner4329 : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15833244 AcidTest said:
Quote:
really looks like a popped achilles.


He grabbed his knee not the back of his leg. Geez.
Looked to me  
Nick in LA : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
Like a patellar tendon.
RE: That  
allstarjim : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15833244 AcidTest said:
Quote:
really looks like a popped achilles.


He grabbed his knee, not the ankle area.
RE: That  
igotyourbackman : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15833244 AcidTest said:
Quote:
really looks like a popped achilles.


Knee
......  
Route 9 : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
Yawn. Boring. ANOTHER loss to Dallas (this time with a back up QB) with the Giants thinking they're going to FG everyone to death. Nice little 2-0 start and the white jersey thing was cute but let's get real. Hopefully they can handle the high octane Chicago Bears offense next week!
RE: What excuse now for Jones?  
River Mike : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15833193 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Wow. You have got a really bad case of Jones hate ... or you're not watchng the game
RE: Got to be an ACL  
bcinsd : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15833254 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Right?


Patellar tendon rupture?
Our WR core sucks  
mphbullet36 : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
And it's the highest paid position in the NFL..
Comical
Most "Giants" play ever?  
SuperGiantMan : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
Guy trips and falls on his route causing an INT to seal the loss and across the field an untouched receiver jogging tears his knee.
RE: RE: What excuse now for Jones?  
DefenseWins : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15833241 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15833193 Sean said:


Quote:


.



You're blind or and idiot...you choose


He was lurking here all night waiting to trash Jones for something. He got to do it in garbage time
Stills doesn’t fall  
Amtoft : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
And that is a great throw
RE: What excuse now for Jones?  
montanagiant : 9/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15833193 Sean said:
Quote:
.

Are you actually watching the game? Sills was open, and the pass was right where it was supposed to be, but the WR fell down. I mean you can dislike Jones, but to actively ignore the facts of a play just to push your agenda is complete bullshit on your part
Weakling Twinkies  
Percy : 9/26/2022 11:27 pm : link
That's what we have out there. Done for the year it looks like. Oh. Get bigger stronger guys next draft.
Copper Rush just kicked our ass.  
KerrysFlask : 9/26/2022 11:27 pm : link
Daboll should be pissed.
RE: ......  
No1MDGiantsFan : 9/26/2022 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15833267 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Yawn. Boring. ANOTHER loss to Dallas (this time with a back up QB) with the Giants thinking they're going to FG everyone to death. Nice little 2-0 start and the white jersey thing was cute but let's get real. Hopefully they can handle the high octane Chicago Bears offense next week!


This post is boring 🥱
RE: RE: What excuse now for Jones?  
joeinpa : 9/26/2022 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15833214 Man In The Box said:
Quote:
In comment 15833193 Sean said:


Quote:


.



Are you watching the game?


Are you serious Sean!
RE: RE: That  
AcidTest : 9/26/2022 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15833265 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15833244 AcidTest said:


Quote:


really looks like a popped achilles.



He grabbed his knee, not the ankle area.


I thought he grabbed his ankle area. Whatever it is, it is serious and likely season and career ending.
Well Toney  
allstarjim : 9/26/2022 11:27 pm : link
Better get ready, because the Giants REALLY need to play you now.
Jones played fine tonight  
Mook80 : 9/26/2022 11:27 pm : link
but anyone who thinks he's part of the solution going forward is out of their minds.

Giants need a total overhaul on offense. Besides Barkley who I wouldnt even consider paying because of the position and his injury history they don't have real NFL talent anywhere at QB, WR or TE.

I like Daboll and Schoen a lot but they have their work cut out for them with the talent on offense. 2-0 was nice but they aren't going anywhere with Jones and these weapons. Add in the offensive line especially on the interior needs far better players and it's just a total mess.

Dave Gettleman is the worst employee the giants have ever had. John Mara allowed him to totally ruin this organization
RE: What excuse now for Jones?  
Kevin in Annapolis : 9/26/2022 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15833193 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Come on man, this is a silly post. You don't have to try to beat everyone to the punch
RE: RE: What excuse now for Jones?  
Sean : 9/26/2022 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15833280 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15833193 Sean said:


Quote:


.


Are you actually watching the game? Sills was open, and the pass was right where it was supposed to be, but the WR fell down. I mean you can dislike Jones, but to actively ignore the facts of a play just to push your agenda is complete bullshit on your part

Scroll up. I said I commented prematurely. It’s amazing how nasty posters get. I called out I was wrong. Fucking relax.
RE: I am not at all a Jones supporter  
Greg from LI : 9/26/2022 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15833256 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
And I still believe he needs to be replaced.

But this loss is not on Jones. The Oline and WRs on this team are not NFL level talent.


I can agree with that. I don’t think he’s good but this was definitely a game where he was not the problem at all. So many drops and no protection. Neal will come around but he has a long way to go, obviously.
RE: I missed that he fell  
giantstock : 9/26/2022 11:28 pm : link
In comment 15833249 Sean said:
Quote:
I stand corrected on that last pick.


The thing is there was no receiver that close and you just assume he fucked up. You've bene watching football for how long?
Not a jones fan but anyone putting it on him tonight  
OBJ_AllDay : 9/26/2022 11:28 pm : link
Is a moron. Not many qbs in the league could have done what he did behind this line and with these wrs tonight
RE: RE: RE: What excuse now for Jones?  
montanagiant : 9/26/2022 11:28 pm : link
In comment 15833306 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15833280 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15833193 Sean said:


Quote:


.


Are you actually watching the game? Sills was open, and the pass was right where it was supposed to be, but the WR fell down. I mean you can dislike Jones, but to actively ignore the facts of a play just to push your agenda is complete bullshit on your part


Scroll up. I said I commented prematurely. It’s amazing how nasty posters get. I called out I was wrong. Fucking relax.

My apologies, did not see it.
Guys I get  
allstarjim : 9/26/2022 11:29 pm : link
Cooper Rush is Dak's backup, but it is actually possible he's also a pretty good QB. I've been impressed by him and that was before this game kicked off.
RE: Jones played fine tonight  
Sean : 9/26/2022 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15833298 Mook80 said:
Quote:
but anyone who thinks he's part of the solution going forward is out of their minds.

Giants need a total overhaul on offense. Besides Barkley who I wouldnt even consider paying because of the position and his injury history they don't have real NFL talent anywhere at QB, WR or TE.

I like Daboll and Schoen a lot but they have their work cut out for them with the talent on offense. 2-0 was nice but they aren't going anywhere with Jones and these weapons. Add in the offensive line especially on the interior needs far better players and it's just a total mess.

Dave Gettleman is the worst employee the giants have ever had. John Mara allowed him to totally ruin this organization

Great post.
RE: RE: RE: RE: What excuse now for Jones?  
Sean : 9/26/2022 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15833319 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15833306 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15833280 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15833193 Sean said:


Quote:


.


Are you actually watching the game? Sills was open, and the pass was right where it was supposed to be, but the WR fell down. I mean you can dislike Jones, but to actively ignore the facts of a play just to push your agenda is complete bullshit on your part


Scroll up. I said I commented prematurely. It’s amazing how nasty posters get. I called out I was wrong. Fucking relax.


My apologies, did not see it.

All good. I didn’t mean to snap. I commented prematurely out of frustration. Jones played well tonight all things considering.
RE: I missed that he fell  
CooperDash : 9/26/2022 11:31 pm : link
In comment 15833249 Sean said:
Quote:
I stand corrected on that last pick.


Yeah, well your moronic post just proves the point for you haters. All you want to do is piss and moan about DJ that you can’t wait the three seconds it took to see that the WR fell down. You just HAVE to rush to post something negative and ultimately just look stupid. But I’m sure you’ll just double down on that too.
New QB in 23?  
MauiYankee : 9/26/2022 11:31 pm : link
Much as I don't like Akman that much, he had some interesting reflections on the poor O line drafting by the Giants for years.
Then he compared the number of drafted players on Dallas.
It's the difference between good teams and the Giants.
That Shep injury at near the end looked serious when he held his knee.  
Optimus-NY : 9/26/2022 11:31 pm : link
Might be the end of his Giants & NFL career if it's what we suspect it is.
We need a  
kcgiants : 9/26/2022 11:31 pm : link
whole new set of WRs.
Our core WRs suck.
DJ played a real nice game and could have won if the WRs didn't drop those passes.
I would still tag Saquon  
allstarjim : 9/26/2022 11:33 pm : link
After this season barring another major injury.

It was clear well before this game the rebuild was going to take longer than one season.
RE: RE: I missed that he fell  
kcgiants : 9/26/2022 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15833376 CooperDash said:
Quote:
In comment 15833249 Sean said:


Quote:


I stand corrected on that last pick.



Yeah, well your moronic post just proves the point for you haters. All you want to do is piss and moan about DJ that you can’t wait the three seconds it took to see that the WR fell down. You just HAVE to rush to post something negative and ultimately just look stupid. But I’m sure you’ll just double down on that too.


This THIS and This
RE: RE: ......  
Route 9 : 9/26/2022 11:34 pm : link
In comment 15833289 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15833267 Route 9 said:


Quote:


Yawn. Boring. ANOTHER loss to Dallas (this time with a back up QB) with the Giants thinking they're going to FG everyone to death. Nice little 2-0 start and the white jersey thing was cute but let's get real. Hopefully they can handle the high octane Chicago Bears offense next week!



This post is boring 🥱


So is your life if you had nothing better to than reply to it lol jokes on you
2nd and 5 from the 50 tied  
OBJ_AllDay : 9/26/2022 11:37 pm : link
Either end of the 3rd or beginning of the 4th. That needs to be a run to saquon. Especially considering how badly Neal was getting his shit pushed in. Game was lost on how they approached that drive
RE: RE: Jones played fine tonight  
fredgbrown : 9/26/2022 11:47 pm : link
In comment 15833345 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15833298 Mook80 said:


Quote:


but anyone who thinks he's part of the solution going forward is out of their minds.

Giants need a total overhaul on offense. Besides Barkley who I wouldnt even consider paying because of the position and his injury history they don't have real NFL talent anywhere at QB, WR or TE.

I like Daboll and Schoen a lot but they have their work cut out for them with the talent on offense. 2-0 was nice but they aren't going anywhere with Jones and these weapons. Add in the offensive line especially on the interior needs far better players and it's just a total mess.

Dave Gettleman is the worst employee the giants have ever had. John Mara allowed him to totally ruin this organization


Great post.
They still have Wan'Dale and Toney to save the day.
Is Bachman still available?  
montanagiant : 12:19 am : link
You can't tell me he is worse than Golladay
RE: Paging OBJ  
VinegarPeppers : 12:45 am : link
Absurd. He’s rehabbing and 8-10 weeks away.



In comment 15833258 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:
