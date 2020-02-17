New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion Thread

Yawn. Boring. ANOTHER loss to Dallas (this time with a back up QB) with the Giants thinking they're going to FG everyone to death. Nice little 2-0 start and the white jersey thing was cute but let's get real. Hopefully they can handle the high octane Chicago Bears offense next week!
Are you actually watching the game? Sills was open, and the pass was right where it was supposed to be, but the WR fell down. I mean you can dislike Jones, but to actively ignore the facts of a play just to push your agenda is complete bullshit on your part
Yawn. Boring. ANOTHER loss to Dallas (this time with a back up QB) with the Giants thinking they're going to FG everyone to death. Nice little 2-0 start and the white jersey thing was cute but let's get real. Hopefully they can handle the high octane Chicago Bears offense next week!
but anyone who thinks he's part of the solution going forward is out of their minds.
Giants need a total overhaul on offense. Besides Barkley who I wouldnt even consider paying because of the position and his injury history they don't have real NFL talent anywhere at QB, WR or TE.
I like Daboll and Schoen a lot but they have their work cut out for them with the talent on offense. 2-0 was nice but they aren't going anywhere with Jones and these weapons. Add in the offensive line especially on the interior needs far better players and it's just a total mess.
Dave Gettleman is the worst employee the giants have ever had. John Mara allowed him to totally ruin this organization
Are you actually watching the game? Sills was open, and the pass was right where it was supposed to be, but the WR fell down. I mean you can dislike Jones, but to actively ignore the facts of a play just to push your agenda is complete bullshit on your part
Scroll up. I said I commented prematurely. It’s amazing how nasty posters get. I called out I was wrong. Fucking relax.
But this loss is not on Jones. The Oline and WRs on this team are not NFL level talent.
I can agree with that. I don’t think he’s good but this was definitely a game where he was not the problem at all. So many drops and no protection. Neal will come around but he has a long way to go, obviously.
Are you actually watching the game? Sills was open, and the pass was right where it was supposed to be, but the WR fell down. I mean you can dislike Jones, but to actively ignore the facts of a play just to push your agenda is complete bullshit on your part
Scroll up. I said I commented prematurely. It’s amazing how nasty posters get. I called out I was wrong. Fucking relax.
but anyone who thinks he's part of the solution going forward is out of their minds.
Giants need a total overhaul on offense. Besides Barkley who I wouldnt even consider paying because of the position and his injury history they don't have real NFL talent anywhere at QB, WR or TE.
I like Daboll and Schoen a lot but they have their work cut out for them with the talent on offense. 2-0 was nice but they aren't going anywhere with Jones and these weapons. Add in the offensive line especially on the interior needs far better players and it's just a total mess.
Dave Gettleman is the worst employee the giants have ever had. John Mara allowed him to totally ruin this organization
Are you actually watching the game? Sills was open, and the pass was right where it was supposed to be, but the WR fell down. I mean you can dislike Jones, but to actively ignore the facts of a play just to push your agenda is complete bullshit on your part
Scroll up. I said I commented prematurely. It’s amazing how nasty posters get. I called out I was wrong. Fucking relax.
My apologies, did not see it.
All good. I didn’t mean to snap. I commented prematurely out of frustration. Jones played well tonight all things considering.
Yeah, well your moronic post just proves the point for you haters. All you want to do is piss and moan about DJ that you can’t wait the three seconds it took to see that the WR fell down. You just HAVE to rush to post something negative and ultimately just look stupid. But I’m sure you’ll just double down on that too.
Much as I don't like Akman that much, he had some interesting reflections on the poor O line drafting by the Giants for years.
Then he compared the number of drafted players on Dallas.
It's the difference between good teams and the Giants.
That Shep injury at near the end looked serious when he held his knee.
Yeah, well your moronic post just proves the point for you haters. All you want to do is piss and moan about DJ that you can’t wait the three seconds it took to see that the WR fell down. You just HAVE to rush to post something negative and ultimately just look stupid. But I’m sure you’ll just double down on that too.
Yawn. Boring. ANOTHER loss to Dallas (this time with a back up QB) with the Giants thinking they're going to FG everyone to death. Nice little 2-0 start and the white jersey thing was cute but let's get real. Hopefully they can handle the high octane Chicago Bears offense next week!
This post is boring 🥱
So is your life if you had nothing better to than reply to it lol jokes on you
but anyone who thinks he's part of the solution going forward is out of their minds.
Giants need a total overhaul on offense. Besides Barkley who I wouldnt even consider paying because of the position and his injury history they don't have real NFL talent anywhere at QB, WR or TE.
I like Daboll and Schoen a lot but they have their work cut out for them with the talent on offense. 2-0 was nice but they aren't going anywhere with Jones and these weapons. Add in the offensive line especially on the interior needs far better players and it's just a total mess.
Dave Gettleman is the worst employee the giants have ever had. John Mara allowed him to totally ruin this organization
Great post.
They still have Wan'Dale and Toney to save the day.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
End of SS time in the NFL.
Sad to see him go out this way.
Quote:
.
Are you fucking watching? The receiver fucking fell.
Morons galore on this thread.
+1000
But this loss is not on Jones. The Oline and WRs on this team are not NFL level talent.
Quote:
.
Are you fucking watching? The receiver fucking fell.
Morons galore on this thread.
Lol
He grabbed his knee not the back of his leg. Geez.
He grabbed his knee, not the ankle area.
Knee
Wow. You have got a really bad case of Jones hate ... or you're not watchng the game
Patellar tendon rupture?
Comical
Quote:
.
You're blind or and idiot...you choose
He was lurking here all night waiting to trash Jones for something. He got to do it in garbage time
Are you actually watching the game? Sills was open, and the pass was right where it was supposed to be, but the WR fell down. I mean you can dislike Jones, but to actively ignore the facts of a play just to push your agenda is complete bullshit on your part
This post is boring 🥱
Quote:
.
Are you watching the game?
Are you serious Sean!
Quote:
really looks like a popped achilles.
He grabbed his knee, not the ankle area.
I thought he grabbed his ankle area. Whatever it is, it is serious and likely season and career ending.
Giants need a total overhaul on offense. Besides Barkley who I wouldnt even consider paying because of the position and his injury history they don't have real NFL talent anywhere at QB, WR or TE.
I like Daboll and Schoen a lot but they have their work cut out for them with the talent on offense. 2-0 was nice but they aren't going anywhere with Jones and these weapons. Add in the offensive line especially on the interior needs far better players and it's just a total mess.
Dave Gettleman is the worst employee the giants have ever had. John Mara allowed him to totally ruin this organization
Come on man, this is a silly post. You don't have to try to beat everyone to the punch
Quote:
.
Are you actually watching the game? Sills was open, and the pass was right where it was supposed to be, but the WR fell down. I mean you can dislike Jones, but to actively ignore the facts of a play just to push your agenda is complete bullshit on your part
Scroll up. I said I commented prematurely. It’s amazing how nasty posters get. I called out I was wrong. Fucking relax.
But this loss is not on Jones. The Oline and WRs on this team are not NFL level talent.
I can agree with that. I don’t think he’s good but this was definitely a game where he was not the problem at all. So many drops and no protection. Neal will come around but he has a long way to go, obviously.
The thing is there was no receiver that close and you just assume he fucked up. You've bene watching football for how long?
Quote:
In comment 15833193 Sean said:
Quote:
.
Are you actually watching the game? Sills was open, and the pass was right where it was supposed to be, but the WR fell down. I mean you can dislike Jones, but to actively ignore the facts of a play just to push your agenda is complete bullshit on your part
Scroll up. I said I commented prematurely. It’s amazing how nasty posters get. I called out I was wrong. Fucking relax.
My apologies, did not see it.
Giants need a total overhaul on offense. Besides Barkley who I wouldnt even consider paying because of the position and his injury history they don't have real NFL talent anywhere at QB, WR or TE.
I like Daboll and Schoen a lot but they have their work cut out for them with the talent on offense. 2-0 was nice but they aren't going anywhere with Jones and these weapons. Add in the offensive line especially on the interior needs far better players and it's just a total mess.
Dave Gettleman is the worst employee the giants have ever had. John Mara allowed him to totally ruin this organization
Great post.
Quote:
In comment 15833280 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15833193 Sean said:
Quote:
.
Are you actually watching the game? Sills was open, and the pass was right where it was supposed to be, but the WR fell down. I mean you can dislike Jones, but to actively ignore the facts of a play just to push your agenda is complete bullshit on your part
Scroll up. I said I commented prematurely. It’s amazing how nasty posters get. I called out I was wrong. Fucking relax.
My apologies, did not see it.
All good. I didn’t mean to snap. I commented prematurely out of frustration. Jones played well tonight all things considering.
Yeah, well your moronic post just proves the point for you haters. All you want to do is piss and moan about DJ that you can’t wait the three seconds it took to see that the WR fell down. You just HAVE to rush to post something negative and ultimately just look stupid. But I’m sure you’ll just double down on that too.
Then he compared the number of drafted players on Dallas.
It's the difference between good teams and the Giants.
Our core WRs suck.
DJ played a real nice game and could have won if the WRs didn't drop those passes.
It was clear well before this game the rebuild was going to take longer than one season.
Quote:
I stand corrected on that last pick.
Yeah, well your moronic post just proves the point for you haters. All you want to do is piss and moan about DJ that you can’t wait the three seconds it took to see that the WR fell down. You just HAVE to rush to post something negative and ultimately just look stupid. But I’m sure you’ll just double down on that too.
This THIS and This
Quote:
Yawn. Boring. ANOTHER loss to Dallas (this time with a back up QB) with the Giants thinking they're going to FG everyone to death. Nice little 2-0 start and the white jersey thing was cute but let's get real. Hopefully they can handle the high octane Chicago Bears offense next week!
This post is boring 🥱
So is your life if you had nothing better to than reply to it lol jokes on you
Quote:
but anyone who thinks he's part of the solution going forward is out of their minds.
Giants need a total overhaul on offense. Besides Barkley who I wouldnt even consider paying because of the position and his injury history they don't have real NFL talent anywhere at QB, WR or TE.
I like Daboll and Schoen a lot but they have their work cut out for them with the talent on offense. 2-0 was nice but they aren't going anywhere with Jones and these weapons. Add in the offensive line especially on the interior needs far better players and it's just a total mess.
Dave Gettleman is the worst employee the giants have ever had. John Mara allowed him to totally ruin this organization
Great post.
In comment 15833258 No1MDGiantsFan said: