New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Post-Game Discussion

Said this at the end of the game thread - this feels like a 1981 or 1997 team: Bad offense, just enough defense and field goals to win a few games and contend for a playoff spot. Will lose close games they can win, like this one. And win close games they can lose, like the first two games
Thought Kafka didnt have a great game. But he is learning, too. As Eric said, Thibs/Ojulari werent in game shape, and not having Williams in the middle of the line really hurts because Crowder is so bad. Having a decent MLB can pick up some slack for Williams, but ours is the worst in the league
Middle of the OL is not good. Will be destroyed by good lines like Dallas, will be decent vs mediocre lines. Feliciano experiment at center not working out
What is worse, our WR room or our MLB room? Both worst in the NFL
Gotta beat the Bears and get to 3-1
We have to have the worst WR corp in the league, right?
We'll probably have more post-game conversations like these this season than ones that follow a win. A better than .500 record following last season, with this talent, would be coach-of-the-year worthy.
Huge to see this staff how can they react...do they not let it snowball? Can they beat CHI? We need that one.
We need Jaylon Smith to be active and Tony Jefferson as well. We need Leo back and Aaron Robinson. Roll with McFadden and Jaylon at ILB. Enough with Crowder - we can't play Crowder for 17 weeks, there has to be consequences for his ridiculous poor play. He can't keep playing - if he does continue to play snap in snap out everything Daboll stands for is meaningless you earn your playing time.
Get Lemeuix back and move Bredeson to C in a few weeks.
Play slayton and marcus johnson off the PS we need speed at at Wide receiver badly, Sills and KG are too slow. Take some SHOTS!!!
We need to play Barkley more at wide out and get Breida more involved. Become a more ground and pound team please with antonio williams.
Sign a FB and go more I formation/Pistol as well.
Pray Wandale and Toney can get back and get healthy and give them a boost with Shep out.
Even though the trash ass recievers got zero separation. Jones really looked like he was reading the defense better and just operating a tick faster in the entire offense. Would really like to see where it goes with just one decent nfl wr out there.
We'll probably have more post-game conversations like these this season than ones that follow a win. A better than .500 record following last season, with this talent, would be coach-of-the-year worthy.
Won’t have to worry about a +.500 season for the Giants. Ain’t gonna happen. Not nearly enough talent.
-O Line growing pains
-Top pass rushers hurt off season, not getting reps
-lack of deep threat talent at WR, injured WR’s
-lack of depth/talent at positions like LB, TE, DL, CB
And, talent and depth in general were all put to the test in this game.
Dallas just unraveled us tonight & showed all these deficiencies.
-O Line growing pains
-Top pass rushers hurt off season, not getting reps
-lack of deep threat talent at WR, injured WR’s
-lack of depth/talent at positions like LB, TE, DL, CB
And, talent and depth in general were all put to the test in this game.
Dallas just unraveled us tonight & showed all these deficiencies.
Very well said. Just want to add that I thought last week’s Carolina game was a warning sign even though Giants came out of it with a win. It’s just really hard to win in the NFL with zero pass blocking and zero pass rush.
the lack of WR talent is a real issue, but there is a lot of things that need to be cleaned up. The TEs have to be better in their chips, OL needs to set better and some other little things to put some lipstick on the pig.
I will be very interested to see how the new staff gets them ready for the Bears after this showing, especially on a short week.
We are up 13-6. D has been dominant. We let them score 17 straight and we do zero. Its the same old shit
I don’t think that they were “dominant”. They were lucky the Cowboys get penalties like humans take breaths and that Ceedee Lamb is going to drop multiple passes a game. I thought this was the worst game they played by a significant margin due to their inability to stop the run and the constant wide open receivers.
Just a total loser of a player. The fact that he’s still on the roster is a complete indictment of the lack of talent on this team.
I'm starting to wonder at what positions did we upgrade this offseason?
Cash strapped, sure, but we did spend money and we had like 9 draft picks. You'd think, well, with contracts they had to purge they'd be worse at say, 4 positions, and maybe better at 2. Worse overall but better SOMEWHERE. Where are we better?
His OL was overwhelmed the whole game and the kid was not shook. Bravo.
He is a gamer. He just isn’t very good. I admire the shit out of Jones for the effort tonight, but I also want a more talented player under center next year. Effort and moxie are the keys to being a top flight NFL QB, no matter how much many of you wish it to be so.
This team needs a complete overhaul on the offensive side of the ball.
We all want a more talented player under center next year - but where are we finding this player? The draft right now is Stroud and Young (whom many here dont want), with Levis looking bad vs decent teams, and no one else looking like an NFL QB
Jones has no time to throw and WRs who cant get open unless they are schemed open
pretty much the case. I can’t believe all the praise either. He basically looked the same as the UDFA backup qb on the other side.
Oh really? You fucking know nothings let me know when we have actual pass blocking to make a valid assessment. I am so fucking tired of this BS picking Jones apart after every game. It's pretty clear which team had the better OL by a fucking mile. And their DL and receivers are better, and it's not close. It should be pretty fucking obvious after watching the game. They are a better team. And when Jones had time, he made plays. And we were in that game BECAUSE of him, not despite him.
Who've never been through the experience of a season before.
The Giants were without their best defensive lineman, and have a rookie OT and three JAGs at the interior OL.
And yet the team was competitive and had a lead late in the game.
It’s a rebuilding year and all anyone should realistically expect is that this team is competitive. Which has been true so far.
The rookies will get better. People on BBI seem to think all rookies should be like Micah Parsons when he’s an outlier. There is a massive step up in the speed, skill, & strength of players at this level and rookies have a learning curve.
Thomas was good. Bredeson was not bad. Fell of a cliff from there. Feliciano is making Pio look like an All Pro He loses position way to easily off the snap. Glowinski was not good but he has a R next to him and Feliciano next to him
Neal I thought would struggle this game and he was bad. Move on to next game
I agree getting Bredeson to C as soon possible will help
pretty much the case. I can’t believe all the praise either. He basically looked the same as the UDFA backup qb on the other side.
Oh really? You fucking know nothings let me know when we have actual pass blocking to make a valid assessment. I am so fucking tired of this BS picking Jones apart after every game. It's pretty clear which team had the better OL by a fucking mile. And their DL and receivers are better, and it's not close. It should be pretty fucking obvious after watching the game. They are a better team. And when Jones had time, he made plays. And we were in that game BECAUSE of him, not despite him.
Thank you. Just brutal takes. The team has very little offensive talent. It's SB and DJ, that's it. DJ was pressured a record amount last night and has no one to throw to. The Dallas QB, barely pressured and has legit targets.
That are playing hard and trying to help the team win.Shep is done because he was trying..Stills,James,
Bellinger were out there getting their ass kicked because they were trying..The problem is we have a 72 Million dollar man who can't catch a football for whatever reason..Tony is following in Golladay's footsteps..I have a terrible thought about Golladay..
Could he be hooked on pain killers or something??
He looks like me..I'm 80 yrs old,I don't see as good as I did 2 yrs ago..I can get woozy if I get up from sitting to long..But I think I can catch a football if it's thrown right to me..Don't expect me to run a post pattern or anything..Golladay has forgotten how to catch a football in a game..There has to be a couple of WR's out there on some PS that can help us..
It goes to show what good coaching can actually do.
I agree with you!
It goes to show what good coaching can actually do.
Agreed
Evan Neal… that was ugly. I’m not even sure that Thomas was that bad as a rookie.
The play-calling at the end of the half was atrocious and almost bit them in the ass. The Cowboys were giving them the first down and the sideline, but they’re running slants.
Barkley needed to get the ball more often.
Three Engrams....I lol'd
I mean, holy SHIT. Emphasis on shit.
TE corp...not any better.
The Interior OL is also scary bad. This offense is far away from being a functional offense it's not even funny.
That may have been his last game as a NY Giant.
Or, it’s just another signal that this may be another ugly season for the Giants and another Top 5 to 7 draft choice.
Unfortunate turnover at the end with a bare glimmer of hope left, and we lose someone valuable for the year at some point in the game.
Jones played his heart out.
Ugh I fucking hate Dallas. I fucking hate Dave Gettleman. I fucking hate seeing Shep go down like that. Fuck Golladay, Fuck Toney, Fuck Jerruh
In theory, yes. That said, Dallas still has a better roster overall and it was pretty obvious.
Is talking ill of Daniel Jones tonight.
He isn’t even close to being what ails this team,
He played well tonight and with a ton of courage:
Won’t have to worry about a +.500 season for the Giants. Ain’t gonna happen. Not nearly enough talent.
But they were right in it to the end
Very well said. Just want to add that I thought last week’s Carolina game was a warning sign even though Giants came out of it with a win. It’s just really hard to win in the NFL with zero pass blocking and zero pass rush.
I will be very interested to see how the new staff gets them ready for the Bears after this showing, especially on a short week.
So, there’s the positive spin!
that was one pick I never got....all I heard is about his first step....
I thought jones played well. He showed me something that I think a good team would have capitalized on.
I wasn't impressed with the coaching.
and legit looks like he doesn’t belong.
what a joke your comment is. After 3 games you can tell?
Go back to analyzing Pop Warner.
all in one night.
I don’t think that they were “dominant”. They were lucky the Cowboys get penalties like humans take breaths and that Ceedee Lamb is going to drop multiple passes a game. I thought this was the worst game they played by a significant margin due to their inability to stop the run and the constant wide open receivers.
The lack of pass rush certainly didn’t seem k
Is talking ill of Daniel Jones tonight.
He isn’t even close to being what ails this team,
He played well tonight and with a ton of courage:
He’s still not a very good QB. Sorry.
I lost count of how many tackles he missed
Just a total loser of a player. The fact that he’s still on the roster is a complete indictment of the lack of talent on this team.
Cash strapped, sure, but we did spend money and we had like 9 draft picks. You'd think, well, with contracts they had to purge they'd be worse at say, 4 positions, and maybe better at 2. Worse overall but better SOMEWHERE. Where are we better?
I thought jones played well. He showed me something that I think a good team would have capitalized on.
I wasn't impressed with the coaching.
da fuq?
How do you think their brain switching tech is? I feel like Robinson's mind in Toney's body would be great.
His OL was overwhelmed the whole game and the kid was not shook. Bravo.
He is a gamer. He just isn’t very good. I admire the shit out of Jones for the effort tonight, but I also want a more talented player under center next year. Effort and moxie are the keys to being a top flight NFL QB, no matter how much many of you wish it to be so.
This team needs a complete overhaul on the offensive side of the ball.
We all want a more talented player under center next year - but where are we finding this player? The draft right now is Stroud and Young (whom many here dont want), with Levis looking bad vs decent teams, and no one else looking like an NFL QB
Jones has no time to throw and WRs who cant get open unless they are schemed open
Thanks. Captain Fucking Obvious.
Is talking ill of Daniel Jones tonight.
He isn’t even close to being what ails this team,
He played well tonight and with a ton of courage:
He’s still not a very good QB. Sorry.
pretty much the case. I can’t believe all the praise either. He basically looked the same as the UDFA backup qb on the other side.
Oh really? You fucking know nothings let me know when we have actual pass blocking to make a valid assessment. I am so fucking tired of this BS picking Jones apart after every game. It's pretty clear which team had the better OL by a fucking mile. And their DL and receivers are better, and it's not close. It should be pretty fucking obvious after watching the game. They are a better team. And when Jones had time, he made plays. And we were in that game BECAUSE of him, not despite him.
I don't know why people are getting so angry at posts like this. I'm sure a lot of people are ignorant about football.
Lost us this game.
No, he didn't.
Did you even watch the fucking game??? He killed us tonight!!! Theres a possibility he sucks!!! He really looked alot like Ereck Flowers tonight.
He’s still not a very good QB. Sorry.
pretty much the case. I can’t believe all the praise either. He basically looked the same as the UDFA backup qb on the other side.
I don't know why people are getting so angry at posts like this. I'm sure a lot of people are ignorant about football.
As Art Stapleton tweeted, it’s possible to believe both that Daniel Jones isn’t/shouldn’t be the future starter of the the team and still give him credit for how he played last night.
Apparently, that’s too tall a hill to climb for some Daniel Jones haters.
The Giants were without their best defensive lineman, and have a rookie OT and three JAGs at the interior OL.
And yet the team was competitive and had a lead late in the game.
It’s a rebuilding year and all anyone should realistically expect is that this team is competitive. Which has been true so far.
The rookies will get better. People on BBI seem to think all rookies should be like Micah Parsons when he’s an outlier. There is a massive step up in the speed, skill, & strength of players at this level and rookies have a learning curve.
Neal I thought would struggle this game and he was bad. Move on to next game
I agree getting Bredeson to C as soon possible will help
Oh really? You fucking know nothings let me know when we have actual pass blocking to make a valid assessment. I am so fucking tired of this BS picking Jones apart after every game. It's pretty clear which team had the better OL by a fucking mile. And their DL and receivers are better, and it's not close. It should be pretty fucking obvious after watching the game. They are a better team. And when Jones had time, he made plays. And we were in that game BECAUSE of him, not despite him.
Thank you. Just brutal takes. The team has very little offensive talent. It's SB and DJ, that's it. DJ was pressured a record amount last night and has no one to throw to. The Dallas QB, barely pressured and has legit targets.
@ESPNStatsInfo
. Most by a Giants QB since ESPN began tracking pressures in 2009.
Jones now pressured on 40.8% snaps this season, second only to Justin Fields.
The biggest thing I worry about with this team is Thibdeaux, surprisingly. Even in preseason he didn't show much and last night he was pretty quiet. We need him to be good.
OL and WR are obviously a concern, one is easier to fix than another. Still, with the glaring lack of talent on this team, they were competitive.
Yeah he was out there. He gets no separation and isn’t a guy you can throw it up to.
We really need Toney and Wandale at this point.
Bellinger were out there getting their ass kicked because they were trying..The problem is we have a 72 Million dollar man who can't catch a football for whatever reason..Tony is following in Golladay's footsteps..I have a terrible thought about Golladay..
Could he be hooked on pain killers or something??
He looks like me..I'm 80 yrs old,I don't see as good as I did 2 yrs ago..I can get woozy if I get up from sitting to long..But I think I can catch a football if it's thrown right to me..Don't expect me to run a post pattern or anything..Golladay has forgotten how to catch a football in a game..There has to be a couple of WR's out there on some PS that can help us..