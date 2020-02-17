for display only
The Daniel Jones Truth Thread

Mike from Ohio : 9/27/2022 12:39 pm
Is this a baseline at least the majority of us can agree on?

1) He plays hard and tough and is giving everything he has to this team.

2) He can make plays with his legs and is good when he tucks it and runs.

3) When he has time and is in rhythm he can make some very nice throws downfield.

4) When his first read is not open, Jones struggles to make second and third reads.

5) He holds the ball too long and often does not feel the pressure around him in the pocket.

6) He will likely not get a second contract with the Giants.

7) He will likely sign somewhere else as a bridge/competition guy or high end backup.

I am accused of being a Jones basher, but I think this is a pretty middle-of-the road take on the guy.
I agree with all 7.......  
GiantBlue : 9/27/2022 12:41 pm : link
While he hasn't had the greatest WR's to play with....Great WR's would probably not come here via free agency to play with him.

Really good WR's want to play for Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady, Allen, Etc.

We need to consider this when drafting our next QB!
Greeny summed it up best this morning...  
guitarguybs12 : 9/27/2022 12:41 pm : link
Organizational Failure Re: Daniel Jones - ( New Window )
What would a  
Bill in UT : 9/27/2022 12:43 pm : link
negative take look like if this is middle of the road? Do you really think your opening platitudes disguised where you were going?
In general there are 2 camps  
Blue The Dog : 9/27/2022 12:43 pm : link
The 2 camps are more divided on how Jones should be evaluated than the evaluation itself at this point.

Camp A argues that because of the talent around him, you can't prove he sucks.

Camp B argues that because he hasn't played well, you can't prove he is good.

In the 4th year, it no longer matters if you can't prove he sucks. He needs to be demonstrably, consistently good
Fair take Mike  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/27/2022 12:44 pm : link
The only argument I would make is he holds the ball so long because
1. His WRs can't get open or be trusted to be in the right place
2. It's on him, but it's probable he's not 100% comfortable with the new offense yet.
Agree  
Thegratefulhead : 9/27/2022 12:44 pm : link
He definitely doesn't suck. Also, not a difference maker. Is what it is.
RE: What would a  
Mike from Ohio : 9/27/2022 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15835065 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
negative take look like if this is middle of the road? Do you really think your opening platitudes disguised where you were going?


A negative thread would be "dude sucks." But based on your response, I am guessing anything short of "Jones is really good but the team around him sucks" would not be viewed as anything other than biased hatred?
I would say he is one  
Carl in CT : 9/27/2022 12:48 pm : link
Of our top three players on offense along with Barkley and Thomas. You don’t let you top three players just leave. Phil simms still thinks he is our best ran into him at an airport 3 months ago. Including Barkley and Thomas
RE: RE: What would a  
Bill in UT : 9/27/2022 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15835072 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15835065 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


negative take look like if this is middle of the road? Do you really think your opening platitudes disguised where you were going?



A negative thread would be "dude sucks." But based on your response, I am guessing....


yes, you are guessing
This thread won’t go over well with the  
BigBlue7 : 9/27/2022 12:49 pm : link
“Make Daniel Great Again” crowd

where any blame placed on Jones and not on the WRs and OL is Fake News

The entire team, outside of Williams, Barkley, Thomas and McKinney sucks right now

Period
Jones was never worthy of the 6th pick  
Chris684 : 9/27/2022 12:49 pm : link
and never as bad as many people here made him out to be.

He’s not Mahomes, Herbert, Burrow (no shit) but I think a better team can win with him at QB.

I don’t think he’s the guy here as timing is now not on his side.
I'm not sure about #3...  
bw in dc : 9/27/2022 12:49 pm : link
but that's a fair list.

I think it's unequivocal that Jones does not have the force multiplier gene to make others better. That would be on my list.
Jones failed last night.  
Thegratefulhead : 9/27/2022 12:49 pm : link
He played a notch above decent. We needed him to make some big plays to change momentum. Scoring plays. He gives everything he has and it isn't enough.
guitarguy  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/27/2022 12:50 pm : link
That is a very good take by Greeny. Nice find.

Pretty much a organizational failure for a decade.

The problem with the QB guru crowd is they fail to see how bad the support has been around the QB. This does not have to mean Jones is a outstanding QB if he had a great system around him. Simply means the team failed to help him reach his potential on his rookie contract and now probably becomes cost prohibitive.
Can’t argue with any of these points.  
Section331 : 9/27/2022 12:50 pm : link
I’ve been called an anti-Joneser for pointing out issues in his play, but no one wants him to succeed more than I do. By all accounts, he is a great teammate who works really hard, and his toughness is unarguable.

I think one other thing we can agree on is that he has been dealt a bad hand, given the lack of talent around him. That said, there are areas where Jones just hasn’t shown enough improvement - processing, recognizing blitzes and pocket awareness. NFL QB is a REALLY hard job, most guys fail at it, or at least don’t succeed to the level teams are looking for.
I think he's generally terrible, as in no better than 20th  
Producer : 9/27/2022 12:51 pm : link
but more likely 25th best QB in the league.

Making some nice plays or have a couple of good games is meaningless if it's mixed in with subpar play, lack of production, and mistakes. A lot of bad QBs flash some decent play. We can't keep pretending Jones is better than he has shown and keep squandering years.

And why is nobody talking about the pick to end the game with over a minute left to play?
RE: Jones was never worthy of the 6th pick  
JohnnyFlowers : 9/27/2022 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15835093 Chris684 said:
Quote:
and never as bad as many people here made him out to be.

He’s not Mahomes, Herbert, Burrow (no shit) but I think a better team can win with him at QB.

I don’t think he’s the guy here as timing is now not on his side.


We'd be much better with Haskins
RE: I would say he is one  
ajr2456 : 9/27/2022 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15835089 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Of our top three players on offense along with Barkley and Thomas. You don’t let you top three players just leave. Phil simms still thinks he is our best ran into him at an airport 3 months ago. Including Barkley and Thomas


Being a top 3 player because the rest of the offense is bad doesn’t mean you get to stay.
RE: RE: RE: What would a  
Mike from Ohio : 9/27/2022 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15835091 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15835072 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15835065 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


negative take look like if this is middle of the road? Do you really think your opening platitudes disguised where you were going?



A negative thread would be "dude sucks." But based on your response, I am guessing....



yes, you are guessing


Judging by the rest of the responses and your's being an outlier, I think it is a pretty good guess.
I think he's good  
Coopcomic : 9/27/2022 12:53 pm : link
But I also trust the current regime knows what they're doing. I thought it was right not to extend the contract, but I see him improving under constant fire. Fumbling seems to have disappeared. The decisions were good (generally), and he's as competitive as you can want. This is not Dave Brown. The guy has talent. But before chucking a guy - I need to know the alternative. Because BBI seems to think that it's Mahomes, Brady, Rodgers or bust. Would you want Russell Wilson now?
RE: I think he's generally terrible, as in no better than 20th  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/27/2022 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15835104 Producer said:
Quote:
but more likely 25th best QB in the league.

Making some nice plays or have a couple of good games is meaningless if it's mixed in with subpar play, lack of production, and mistakes. A lot of bad QBs flash some decent play. We can't keep pretending Jones is better than he has shown and keep squandering years.

And why is nobody talking about the pick to end the game with over a minute left to play?


Because anyone with football knowledge knows it was a pick because Sills fell and Diggs ran his route for him
I think jones has looked solid so far and it’ll only improve  
Tuckrule : 9/27/2022 12:54 pm : link
Despite the lack of talent around him we will see by week 10
How he looks in this offense. He’s looked better each week let’s see if the trend continues.
RE: In general there are 2 camps  
BMac : 9/27/2022 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15835066 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
The 2 camps are more divided on how Jones should be evaluated than the evaluation itself at this point.

Camp A argues that because of the talent around him, you can't prove he sucks.

Camp B argues that because he hasn't played well, you can't prove he is good.

In the 4th year, it no longer matters if you can't prove he sucks. He needs to be demonstrably, consistently good


An A + A = A argument.
RE: I think he's generally terrible, as in no better than 20th  
Mike from Ohio : 9/27/2022 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15835104 Producer said:
Quote:

And why is nobody talking about the pick to end the game with over a minute left to play?


The one where Sills fell down on his own? The QB can't anticipate a WR just falling down when he cuts. That pick was on Sills, not Jones.
RE: I think he's generally terrible, as in no better than 20th  
Tom in NY : 9/27/2022 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15835104 Producer said:
Quote:
but more likely 25th best QB in the league.

Making some nice plays or have a couple of good games is meaningless if it's mixed in with subpar play, lack of production, and mistakes. A lot of bad QBs flash some decent play. We can't keep pretending Jones is better than he has shown and keep squandering years.

"And why is nobody talking about the pick to end the game with over a minute left to play?"


"And why is nobody talking about the pick to end the game with over a minute left to play?"
....WELL, if you were watching you might have noticed David Sills slipped and fell, leading directly to the INT.

I'm not going to argue with you about Jones. I'll just say that this is Daboll/Schoen's call. Daboll seems to think Jones is progressing. We'll see if it's enough by the end of the season to see if he's brought back.
You have made you opinion well known on this site, to the point of ad nauseam.
Jones  
noro9 : 9/27/2022 12:57 pm : link
May be looking forward to a new start with a different organization that has their shit together. Not defending him but the amount of change and lack of support via quality players around him, would make it difficult for anyone to succeed
RE: RE: I think he's generally terrible, as in no better than 20th  
Producer : 9/27/2022 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15835118 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15835104 Producer said:


Quote:


but more likely 25th best QB in the league.

Making some nice plays or have a couple of good games is meaningless if it's mixed in with subpar play, lack of production, and mistakes. A lot of bad QBs flash some decent play. We can't keep pretending Jones is better than he has shown and keep squandering years.

And why is nobody talking about the pick to end the game with over a minute left to play?



Because anyone with football knowledge knows it was a pick because Sills fell and Diggs ran his route for him


You must enjoy losing.
RE: I think he's good  
ajr2456 : 9/27/2022 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15835115 Coopcomic said:
Quote:
But I also trust the current regime knows what they're doing. I thought it was right not to extend the contract, but I see him improving under constant fire. Fumbling seems to have disappeared. The decisions were good (generally), and he's as competitive as you can want. This is not Dave Brown. The guy has talent. But before chucking a guy - I need to know the alternative. Because BBI seems to think that it's Mahomes, Brady, Rodgers or bust. Would you want Russell Wilson now?


There’s a better chance Wilson returns to his old form at some point this season than Jones performing like prime Wilson, though
RE: Greeny summed it up best this morning...  
j_rud : 9/27/2022 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15835057 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
. Organizational Failure Re: Daniel Jones - ( New Window )


Thats a tough listen when you consider the success Philly has had in building up Hurts. The worse case scenario for us was Hurts becoming a player and Philly having all those extra premium picks to just bolster the roster while we're about to head back into the QB market.
RE: Jones  
Producer : 9/27/2022 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15835145 noro9 said:
Quote:
May be looking forward to a new start with a different organization that has their shit together. Not defending him but the amount of change and lack of support via quality players around him, would make it difficult for anyone to succeed


Nonsense. Great players persevere over adversity.
*worst case  
j_rud : 9/27/2022 12:58 pm : link
couldn't agree more with OP and Greeney  
LG in NYC : 9/27/2022 12:59 pm : link
all truths.

now what? if coaching staff think Tyrod gives this team more chances to win then let's put him in... DJ will not be a Giant next year (unless they bring him back on a 2/3 year back up deal) so let's move on and see if TT can be our QB going forward (even if we draft one high).

don't understand the 2 extreme arguments that dominate this board.
RE: RE: RE: I think he's generally terrible, as in no better than 20th  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/27/2022 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15835146 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15835118 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 15835104 Producer said:


Quote:


but more likely 25th best QB in the league.

And why is nobody talking about the pick to end the game with over a minute left to play?



Because anyone with football knowledge knows it was a pick because Sills fell and Diggs ran his route for him



You must enjoy losing.


I enjoy watching football. You should try it.
RE: I think he's generally terrible, as in no better than 20th  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/27/2022 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15835104 Producer said:
Quote:
but more likely 25th best QB in the league.

Making some nice plays or have a couple of good games is meaningless if it's mixed in with subpar play, lack of production, and mistakes. A lot of bad QBs flash some decent play. We can't keep pretending Jones is better than he has shown and keep squandering years.

And why is nobody talking about the pick to end the game with over a minute left to play?


You mean the pick that Daboll said was on the WR? This is why you lose credibility. Your hatred of this player distorts objectivity.
why does anyone even respond to Producer  
LG in NYC : 9/27/2022 1:02 pm : link
or his ilk?

it's like having a Skip Bayless type on BBI. Ignore them and they will whither away.
RE: RE: Greeny summed it up best this morning...  
Producer : 9/27/2022 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15835148 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15835057 guitarguybs12 said:


Quote:


. Organizational Failure Re: Daniel Jones - ( New Window )



Thats a tough listen when you consider the success Philly has had in building up Hurts. The worse case scenario for us was Hurts becoming a player and Philly having all those extra premium picks to just bolster the roster while we're about to head back into the QB market.


Greeny has it wrong. There is no comparison between Allen/Hurts and Jones athletically. Allen and Hurts are quick twitch athletes. Jones is slow except when it comes to long speed.
Re: #4, Jones  
gfinop : 9/27/2022 1:03 pm : link
has 2nd or 3rd reads?
RE: why does anyone even respond to Producer  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/27/2022 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15835172 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
or his ilk?

it's like having a Skip Bayless type on BBI. Ignore them and they will whither away.


My bad. He is a thread killer
RE: why does anyone even respond to Producer  
Producer : 9/27/2022 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15835172 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
or his ilk?

it's like having a Skip Bayless type on BBI. Ignore them and they will whither away.


ilk?? Lol. Can't take a contrary opinion? The data supports my position that Jones is not good. If it upsets you, look to Giants management. I didn't draft him, they did.
RE: RE: RE: Greeny summed it up best this morning...  
guitarguybs12 : 9/27/2022 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15835174 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15835148 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 15835057 guitarguybs12 said:


Quote:


. Organizational Failure Re: Daniel Jones - ( New Window )



Thats a tough listen when you consider the success Philly has had in building up Hurts. The worse case scenario for us was Hurts becoming a player and Philly having all those extra premium picks to just bolster the roster while we're about to head back into the QB market.



Greeny has it wrong. There is no comparison between Allen/Hurts and Jones athletically. Allen and Hurts are quick twitch athletes. Jones is slow except when it comes to long speed.


oh come on Producer, he wasn't comparing their athletic ability, he was just stating the teams were built from the ground up to suit their individual skill sets to give them the best chance at developmental success.
Every single time  
Thegratefulhead : 9/27/2022 1:09 pm : link
We have a game like this, that if we win, we would really feel like things were changing. Every time, Jones comes up a little short. Make the big play. 20-37 and zero TDs was weaksauce.

I have been his critic, If Jones won last night, it would have changed my tune because of the importance of the circumstance. Had he risen in that situation, he would have DESERVED the credit. He did not.

JUST

A

GUY.

He has PROVEN that much for sure.
RE: RE: Jones  
noro9 : 9/27/2022 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15835152 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15835145 noro9 said:


Quote:


May be looking forward to a new start with a different organization that has their shit together. Not defending him but the amount of change and lack of support via quality players around him, would make it difficult for anyone to succeed



Nonsense. Great players persevere over adversity.


Jones is not a great player but probably serviceable with a strong supporting cast. Maybe only as a strong backup.
I thought Colin Cowherd nailed it today  
Sean : 9/27/2022 1:11 pm : link
Jones doesn’t produce enough. Not enough TD’s. If a QB needs everything *perfect* around him to succeed, that’s a backup QB. Look at Cooper Rush.

If the Giants are going to give Jones a new contract, he needs to be looked at against guys like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Allen has overcome a bad OL and no running game. Jackson has overcome losing his best WR and LT. Burrow overcame an awful OL last year.

Jones doesn’t produce enough and there will be cheaper options next year with no drop off in production.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Greeny summed it up best this morning...  
Producer : 9/27/2022 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15835188 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
In comment 15835174 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15835148 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 15835057 guitarguybs12 said:


Quote:


. Organizational Failure Re: Daniel Jones - ( New Window )



Thats a tough listen when you consider the success Philly has had in building up Hurts. The worse case scenario for us was Hurts becoming a player and Philly having all those extra premium picks to just bolster the roster while we're about to head back into the QB market.



Greeny has it wrong. There is no comparison between Allen/Hurts and Jones athletically. Allen and Hurts are quick twitch athletes. Jones is slow except when it comes to long speed.



oh come on Producer, he wasn't comparing their athletic ability, he was just stating the teams were built from the ground up to suit their individual skill sets to give them the best chance at developmental success.


He said they have athlwtic traits to build upon and he compared Jones to Allen/Hurts directly. But athletically they aren't that similar, that's my point. Look I never thought Hurts would succeed, but he's a quick twitch athlete. Jones isn't. It's a bad comparison. He doesn't have their skills.
yes but #5 is what I think is the most difficult to discuss  
UConn4523 : 9/27/2022 1:15 pm : link
I can pretty easily see Jones being a solid QB and looking through progressions behind a good line. We just won't ever see it, unfortunately.
#4 and #5  
UConn4523 : 9/27/2022 1:15 pm : link
rather.
I think the real question at this point is...  
Dnew15 : 9/27/2022 1:24 pm : link
what's he worth?

What's the market for Jones?

What does the NFL think of him?

I think at this point, he is who he is. If you need more time to figure it out - I think you've got your answer.
Would people rather have Trubinsky?  
barens : 9/27/2022 1:30 pm : link
RE: I thought Colin Cowherd nailed it today  
BigBlue7 : 9/27/2022 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15835214 Sean said:
Quote:
Jones doesn’t produce enough. Not enough TD’s. If a QB needs everything *perfect* around him to succeed, that’s a backup QB. Look at Cooper Rush.

If the Giants are going to give Jones a new contract, he needs to be looked at against guys like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Allen has overcome a bad OL and no running game. Jackson has overcome losing his best WR and LT. Burrow overcame an awful OL last year.

Jones doesn’t produce enough and there will be cheaper options next year with no drop off in production.


Forget Lamar and Allen - two MVP candiates.

Make a list of QBs you would take over Jones for 2022-2025 (limiting the years so we don't rule out a few older QBs)

For me it would be:

Allen
Herbert
Mahomes
Burrow
Lawrence
Rodgers
Wilson
Cousins
Hurts
Stafford
Carr
Murray
Tua

Same tier:
Jones
Goff
Mac Jones
Geno
Mills
Wilson
Wentz

Wouldn't touch:
Tannehill
Mariota
Flacco
Ryan
Winston






RE: RE: I thought Colin Cowherd nailed it today  
BigBlue7 : 9/27/2022 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15835283 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15835214 Sean said:


Quote:


Jones doesn’t produce enough. Not enough TD’s. If a QB needs everything *perfect* around him to succeed, that’s a backup QB. Look at Cooper Rush.

If the Giants are going to give Jones a new contract, he needs to be looked at against guys like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Allen has overcome a bad OL and no running game. Jackson has overcome losing his best WR and LT. Burrow overcame an awful OL last year.

Jones doesn’t produce enough and there will be cheaper options next year with no drop off in production.



Forget Lamar and Allen - two MVP candiates.

Make a list of QBs you would take over Jones for 2022-2025 (limiting the years so we don't rule out a few older QBs)

For me it would be:

Allen
Herbert
Mahomes
Burrow
Lawrence
Rodgers
Wilson
Cousins
Hurts
Stafford
Carr
Murray
Tua

Same tier:
Jones
Goff
Mac Jones
Geno
Mills
Wilson
Wentz

Wouldn't touch:
Tannehill
Mariota
Flacco
Ryan
Winston


Forgot Lamar


So that is 14 QBs I would take over Daniel Jones for the next 3 years.

Which means exactly what most have been saying. Jones is at best an average QB
Fair points  
Reale01 : 9/27/2022 1:35 pm : link
I liked a lot of what I saw yesterday.

I would say that he has shown some improvement in pocket presence, but still needs a lot of work.

The OL continues to struggle. That said, he definitely holds the ball too long. His biggest fault IMO.

He has good arm talent. (Example: He made one incredible off platform throw last night.)

His receivers repeatedly let him down at the worst times possible. Its almost comical (to quote Tiki)

He may be here next year, but not on a mega-contract.
Jones = JAG  
JonC : 9/27/2022 1:36 pm : link
If there's no better option in 2023, there probably won't be a better season from the QB position. Based on three seasons plus three games, I remain in the column of wanting to hit eject.
The full cowherd clip  
ajr2456 : 9/27/2022 1:37 pm : link
Cowherd - ( New Window )
I agree  
PaulN : 9/27/2022 1:47 pm : link
But last night I really felt sorry for Jones. There are so many fucking opinions that I am sick of it all. But Jones was very good last night. If we had a team full of Jones's, we would have won the game. We pay a reciever 20 million and don't play him. I like Daboll, but this is what we have. Play the fucking guy. They are ruining whatever we could have got from. Golladay. Parcells would get stubborn too, they all do, but its time to pat thr guy on the back and give him a fucking chance. Otherwise what do we have!!
RE: In general there are 2 camps  
RHPeel : 9/27/2022 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15835066 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
The 2 camps are more divided on how Jones should be evaluated than the evaluation itself at this point.

Camp A argues that because of the talent around him, you can't prove he sucks.

Camp B argues that because he hasn't played well, you can't prove he is good.

In the 4th year, it no longer matters if you can't prove he sucks. He needs to be demonstrably, consistently good


Yep. Time's up, basically. This is not the 80s, or even the early 00s. Cap rules + rookie contracts mean that the Giants can't wait for the roster to get better around Jones. Either Jones gets better this year, now, or the Giants move on. There's no viable middle ground.

He had a decent game last night under adversity. If that were year 2 I would have been all in. It's year 4; you need more than that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think he's generally terrible, as in no better than 20th  
Producer : 9/27/2022 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15835165 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15835146 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15835118 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 15835104 Producer said:


Quote:


but more likely 25th best QB in the league.

And why is nobody talking about the pick to end the game with over a minute left to play?



Because anyone with football knowledge knows it was a pick because Sills fell and Diggs ran his route for him



You must enjoy losing.



I enjoy watching football. You should try it.


I've watched way more football than you.
It will still come down to who available is better for 2023  
Snablats : 9/27/2022 1:53 pm : link
The truth you left out is that he has never had a good OL or good WRs, and this is the first time since his rookie year that he has had a competent offensive coaching staff

Would having those things matter?

Who will be better than Jones while having a bad OL and no WRs?

If they can find a better QB, do it. But there is no one out there except Stroud and Young where you can say yes, he will be better - and many here dont want Young

I see why people dont think Jones should stay, and dont disagree IF you can find someone better - and that will be the problem
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think he's generally terrible, as in no better than 20th  
Cap'n Bluebeard : 9/27/2022 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15835348 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15835165 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 15835146 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15835118 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 15835104 Producer said:


Quote:


but more likely 25th best QB in the league.

And why is nobody talking about the pick to end the game with over a minute left to play?



Because anyone with football knowledge knows it was a pick because Sills fell and Diggs ran his route for him



You must enjoy losing.



I enjoy watching football. You should try it.



I've watched way more football than you.


Says the guy still adamantly blaming Jones for an INT where Sills fell down in his break as Jones was releasing the ball
Call me crazy but I’d draft a guy if possible  
eli4life : 9/27/2022 1:58 pm : link
And if Jones doesn’t get a shot elsewhere I’d take him as a backup
RE: RE: RE: I think he's generally terrible, as in no better than 20th  
uconngiant : 9/27/2022 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15835146 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15835118 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 15835104 Producer said:


Quote:


but more likely 25th best QB in the league.

Making some nice plays or have a couple of good games is meaningless if it's mixed in with subpar play, lack of production, and mistakes. A lot of bad QBs flash some decent play. We can't keep pretending Jones is better than he has shown and keep squandering years.

And why is nobody talking about the pick to end the game with over a minute left to play?



Because anyone with football knowledge knows it was a pick because Sills fell and Diggs ran his route for him



You must enjoy losing.


No your problem is your think you are right all the time and your not

Jones has crap around him and the line was a sieve last night and no got open except Sheppard who is out for the year and more than likely his career is over
RE: Jones = JAG  
Thegratefulhead : 9/27/2022 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15835295 JonC said:
Quote:
If there's no better option in 2023, there probably won't be a better season from the QB position. Based on three seasons plus three games, I remain in the column of wanting to hit eject.
If Jomes had been the reason we won last night, THAT would have moved the needle.

He was JAG, again.
A good  
Les in TO : 9/27/2022 2:12 pm : link
Balanced analysis. Let’s see where things are at the end of the year but there are some tendencies with Jones that have come up across multiple seasons and coaching staffs.
RE: RE: Jones = JAG  
RHPeel : 9/27/2022 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15835389 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15835295 JonC said:


Quote:


If there's no better option in 2023, there probably won't be a better season from the QB position. Based on three seasons plus three games, I remain in the column of wanting to hit eject.

If Jomes had been the reason we won last night, THAT would have moved the needle.

He was JAG, again.


Agreed. If the Giants had somehow gone the length of the field and won the game in the final seconds last night, I might have a different perspective this morning. And the end of the drive was not his fault.

But fair's got nothing to do with it, as they say.
He’s ok.  
AcesUp : 9/27/2022 2:13 pm : link
You’re not winning with ok at the position in 2022 unless you have the best roster in football, top coaching and good luck. QB is the biggest differentiator in sports, you need more than ok.

OP nailed it and I agree on all accounts. I don’t understand the nitpicking of every mistake or those holding out hope that he’ll be more than he is. We know what Jones is at this point.
is there anyone advocating  
LG in NYC : 9/27/2022 2:14 pm : link
Giants should sign DJ to a long term contract? or that he should have been taken #6?

it seems to me some here are arguing against ghosts.

he is 99% gone after this season. that is almost irrefutable, and I support it.

but for anyone who can't even acknowledge he has been put in a less than ideal situation or want to blame him for everything (like end of game INT's despite visual evidence to the contrary) aren't worth the time to have a discussion with.
RE: RE: Jones  
clatterbuck : 9/27/2022 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15835152 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15835145 noro9 said:


Quote:


May be looking forward to a new start with a different organization that has their shit together. Not defending him but the amount of change and lack of support via quality players around him, would make it difficult for anyone to succeed



Nonsense. Great players persevere over adversity.


First,Jones did persevere. He and Barkley kept the Giants in the game. Second, give me the name of the QB that would have won the game last night with the same O line, the same amount of pressure, and same caliber WRs/TEs.
You do realize  
Atari2600 : 9/27/2022 2:29 pm : link
Unless you are a really good QB that happens to slip into the later rounds ; chances are you are going to some shitty team on the verge of a rebuild right?
RE: RE: I think he's good  
Coopcomic : 9/27/2022 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15835147 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15835115 Coopcomic said:


Quote:


But I also trust the current regime knows what they're doing. I thought it was right not to extend the contract, but I see him improving under constant fire. Fumbling seems to have disappeared. The decisions were good (generally), and he's as competitive as you can want. This is not Dave Brown. The guy has talent. But before chucking a guy - I need to know the alternative. Because BBI seems to think that it's Mahomes, Brady, Rodgers or bust. Would you want Russell Wilson now?



There’s a better chance Wilson returns to his old form at some point this season than Jones performing like prime Wilson, though


Ok, fair point...but Jones is improving, Wilson may be permanently declining. The issue is whether Jones has reached his ceiling, and I still think we don't know - but he's improved IMO. And the other issue is what you're giving up to find out. Signing Jones to one more year vs. trading the farm.
You don’t give QBs  
Sammo85 : 9/27/2022 2:37 pm : link
like Daniel Jones a lot of money or big contract.
RE: I thought Colin Cowherd nailed it today  
RetroJint : 9/27/2022 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15835214 Sean said:
Quote:
Jones doesn’t produce enough. Not enough TD’s. If a QB needs everything *perfect* around him to succeed, that’s a backup QB. Look at Cooper Rush.

If the Giants are going to give Jones a new contract, he needs to be looked at against guys like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Allen has overcome a bad OL and no running game. Jackson has overcome losing his best WR and LT. Burrow overcame an awful OL last year.

Jones doesn’t produce enough and there will be cheaper options next year with no drop off in production.

How about Brady & Rodgers Sunday ? Did they do much better than Jones ?
RE: RE: I thought Colin Cowherd nailed it today  
Greg from LI : 9/27/2022 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15835446 RetroJint said:
Quote:
How about Brady & Rodgers Sunday ? Did they do much better than Jones ?


Well, let's see - for starters, those two have a bit more of a track record than Jones. For another thing, Tom Brady is 45 years old and Aaron Rodgers is 38 years old.
Jones gets an A for effort that's for sure. Give him plenty of credit  
Jimmy Googs : 9/27/2022 2:43 pm : link
for doing his best out there last night.

But his best just doesn't do it for me.

Time to move towards a different path at QB this next offseason...
He's a bona-fide back up QB  
Simms11 : 9/27/2022 2:57 pm : link
in this league, a #2. I think, on better situations, he might show that he's capable and might get a contract to start even, but it's nit happening here. That said, I can't imagine a rookie QB behind that line! Talk about killing confidence!
Call me crazy  
Danny L : 9/27/2022 3:00 pm : link
but i think he is playing better then last yr.

But talent around him is so sub par makes it hard to know what really goes on

and no qb with this shitty protection last night would have success, doesnt really mater who u put in behind center
RE: Greeny summed it up best this morning...  
GRBlue : 9/27/2022 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15835057 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
. Organizational Failure Re: Daniel Jones - ( New Window )


BUMP. Best thing I've heard.
Jones was not worth the number 6 pick  
Rjanyg : 9/27/2022 3:56 pm : link
I wanted Josh Allen and I was speechless when they selected Jones.

But we all need to understand something. This guys 2 best receivers at getting separation are not on the field in Toney and Robinson. Shepard was our best WR and now he is done. We have a rookie RT who is still learning the footwork for the position and a rebuilt OL.

He has 3 turnovers in 3 games and 2 of them aren't his fault. He is improving but right now he cannot make up for the weaknesses on this team and carry them on his back, although he tried real hard last night.

Jones is here for this year. We really need to let this play out and see how it ends. He may surprise you, especially if we can get some production out of the WR's siting on the sideline.

Mike from Ohio  
Milton : 9/27/2022 3:57 pm : link
I have no idea what the majority of BBI can agree on, but my answer to your quesiton is: No, that's not a baseline I agree with. Am I in the majority? I couldn't care less. Who gives a shit what the majority of BBI thinks...
Not a Jones basher  
Gman11 : 9/27/2022 3:59 pm : link
but

Quote:
4) When his first read is not open, Jones struggles to make second and third reads.

5) He holds the ball too long and often does not feel the pressure around him in the pocket.


If he's holding the ball too long what do you think he's doing back there, ordering Chinese take-out?
What Greenberg said this morning is not new  
Snablats : 9/27/2022 4:16 pm : link
Many of us have been saying it for the last few years
RE: What Greenberg said this morning is not new  
Jimmy Googs : 9/27/2022 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15835636 Snablats said:
Quote:
Many of us have been saying it for the last few years


Show us a post of you saying at anytime before this year...
I wasn't posting on here for 8 years until this year  
Snablats : 9/27/2022 5:23 pm : link
But it's all over my Twitter account. I've said for the last few years that the big mistake was not building around Jones and Barkley with a better offensive line and receivers. And yes I've said it since I got back on here well before the draft
Come on...  
Jimmy Googs : 9/27/2022 5:25 pm : link
you know you can find a post or two from the last few years.
Yawn  
Snablats : 9/27/2022 6:16 pm : link
Hey LEH15, what's it like being suspended from a message board and then sneaking back under a dupe handle?
Hey, can't help you there. But throw down a simple post  
Jimmy Googs : 9/27/2022 6:25 pm : link
of what you have been posting regarding Jones for years.

We don't care if it's a different handle and it will prove you were right all along...
RE: Come on...  
christian : 9/27/2022 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15835735 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
you know you can find a post or two from the last few years.


Did you catch that? There's a Twitter. That's gotta be a hell of a ride.
RE: RE: RE: Jones = JAG  
Thegratefulhead : 9/27/2022 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15835403 RHPeel said:
Quote:
In comment 15835389 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 15835295 JonC said:


Quote:


If there's no better option in 2023, there probably won't be a better season from the QB position. Based on three seasons plus three games, I remain in the column of wanting to hit eject.

If Jomes had been the reason we won last night, THAT would have moved the needle.

He was JAG, again.



Agreed. If the Giants had somehow gone the length of the field and won the game in the final seconds last night, I might have a different perspective this morning. And the end of the drive was not his fault.

But fair's got nothing to do with it, as they say.
At some point you have to be judged on what actually happens.

Not what ifs.
I guess he’s just hating  
ajr2456 : 9/27/2022 7:15 pm : link
But Boomers opening remarks are interesting
Boomer - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Come on...  
Jimmy Googs : 9/27/2022 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15835801 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15835735 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


you know you can find a post or two from the last few years.



Did you catch that? There's a Twitter. That's gotta be a hell of a ride.


St Albans used to post on here like it was Twitter...
Cowherd on Jones again  
Sean : 9/27/2022 7:56 pm : link
Quote:
Colin Cowherd
@ColinCowherd
NYG fans pointing fingers at the problems. Your QB isn’t talented enough to ever be the SOLUTION. Salary caps create imperfections. Elite QB’s overcome those. Why Mcvay moved off Goff. Wanted SOLUTIONS in critical situations when shit hit the fan — like 4Q vs Tampa. DJ isn’t it.
...  
christian : 9/27/2022 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15835865 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Did you catch that? There's a Twitter. That's gotta be a hell of a ride.

St Albans used to post on here like it was Twitter...


I've tried to place the handle or at least the ridiculousness of the posts, and I just don't remember someone like it!
RE: I guess he’s just hating  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/27/2022 8:23 pm : link
In comment 15835859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But Boomers opening remarks are interesting Boomer - ( New Window )


He sounds senile...DeMarcus Ware??
Honest question if NYG got the pressure on Rush that Jones  
fredgbrown : 9/27/2022 8:32 pm : link
received and Jones received the blocking that Rush got I think without a doubt it would have been a Giants victory. As it was if the defense didn't fold like a cheap suit after Barkley's TD the ending would have been different that includes the specials which have been horrible given them a cheap 3 points.
RE: RE: RE: Come on...  
Snablats : 9/27/2022 9:30 pm : link
In comment 15835865 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15835801 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 15835735 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


you know you can find a post or two from the last few years.



Did you catch that? There's a Twitter. That's gotta be a hell of a ride.



St Albans used to post on here like it was Twitter...

Poor little dupe dumbass. Tell us LEH15, what did you do to get yourself suspended so you had to sneak back in here under your jimmy dumbass handle?
Can you make yourself any easier to identify?  
Jimmy Googs : 9/27/2022 9:45 pm : link
chucklehead to the end...
RE: Can you make yourself any easier to identify?  
Snablats : 9/27/2022 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15836053 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
chucklehead to the end...

So go ahead and identify me, because I'm not a dupe. This has been my only handle here

And you never answer me LEH15, why did you get suspended so you had to sneak in under this new name?
RE: RE: Can you make yourself any easier to identify?  
Jimmy Googs : 9/27/2022 10:55 pm : link
In comment 15836088 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15836053 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


chucklehead to the end...


So go ahead and identify me, because I'm not a dupe. This has been my only handle here

And you never answer me LEH15, why did you get suspended so you had to sneak in under this new name?


I certainly did answer you.

And you are St. Albans or Daehelkcuhc spelled backwards...either works.
Where? You have never answered me  
Snablats : 9/27/2022 11:07 pm : link
on why you were suspended from this site when you were posting as LEH15 and had to sneak back in under your current handle

You have never even ADMITTED it!
RE: Where? You have never answered me  
Jimmy Googs : 9/27/2022 11:12 pm : link
In comment 15836135 Snablats said:
Quote:
on why you were suspended from this site when you were posting as LEH15 and had to sneak back in under your current handle

You have never even ADMITTED it!


It’s right above chuckles. I said I can’t help you there. It’s not my handle...
RE: RE: Where? You have never answered me  
Snablats : 9/27/2022 11:28 pm : link
In comment 15836138 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15836135 Snablats said:


Quote:


on why you were suspended from this site when you were posting as LEH15 and had to sneak back in under your current handle

You have never even ADMITTED it!



It’s right above chuckles. I said I can’t help you there. It’s not my handle...

RE: RE: Where? You have never answered me  
Snablats : 9/27/2022 11:29 pm : link
In comment 15836138 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15836135 Snablats said:


Quote:


on why you were suspended from this site when you were posting as LEH15 and had to sneak back in under your current handle

You have never even ADMITTED it!



It’s right above chuckles. I said I can’t help you there. It’s not my handle...

Liar
