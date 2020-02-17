The Daniel Jones Truth Thread

Is this a baseline at least the majority of us can agree on?



1) He plays hard and tough and is giving everything he has to this team.



2) He can make plays with his legs and is good when he tucks it and runs.



3) When he has time and is in rhythm he can make some very nice throws downfield.



4) When his first read is not open, Jones struggles to make second and third reads.



5) He holds the ball too long and often does not feel the pressure around him in the pocket.



6) He will likely not get a second contract with the Giants.



7) He will likely sign somewhere else as a bridge/competition guy or high end backup.



I am accused of being a Jones basher, but I think this is a pretty middle-of-the road take on the guy.