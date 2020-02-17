Interesting point made by Tom Rock regarding NYG offense

Tom Rock @TomRock_Newsday
Want to feel a little better about Giants offense after last night? Here's what Brady's Bucs and Burrows' Bengals did against that same Dallas D:
TB - 19 pts 1 TD 347 total yds 195 pass yds
Cin- 17 pts 1 TD 254 total yds 165 pass yds
NYG - 16 pts 1 TD 336 total yds 169 pass yds
But it doesn't help much. *grin*
Year after year…does not matter the opponent
Guess Eric's post went right over your head, eh?
We could have (losers mantra) won that game last night but our defense couldn't make a play.
It will forever nauseate me that Gettleman did not select Micah Parsons when he had the chance. However, last night he had exactly 1 tackle. He was not the problem.
Because most folks take every new data point and manipulate it to fit their perspective rather than let new data points inform their opinions.
We have no depth anywhere and OL at best is a work in progress. If starters go out, we're in deep trouble. Leo Williams case and point.
We couldn't stop the run, and they dominated both lines of scrimmage. They have way better skill position players than we do
Tampa has a lot of WR issues (right now) and the OL is poor.
Cincy is poor on the OL and Burrows hold the ball too long and the team can't run.
Giants have PB issues and can't get a consistent run game going. The WR's don't scare anyone.
Great D or facing flawed teams? TBD imv
I still can't believe how people act & what they say on those threads. Its humiliating and embarrassing
I was shocked at how quickly they went down the field. You'd expect the D to be fired up, but they just got steamrolled on that drive and never were able to get momentum back.
Btw, good ol' Tom forgot to add that both those games were in Dallas. Tampa had 16 point lead in the 3rd quarter and rolled up 152 yards on the ground basically running out the clock on the way to winning the game.
Let's not sugar coat. We lost a division game at home to a team starting an UDFA at qb.
It really feels like people relish saying the absolute most ridiculous things.
Do you agree or disagree that of those three teams, it was Jones who has the LEAST to work with?
didn't sack him once, either. Even street bums can beat us if we let them throw.
The Giants had a good offense and they were stymied by an outstanding Dallas defense I understand it’s just every week it’s the same thing.
Hey section...Homer expressed this much better than I did....no Tom Rock's comment...Eric's posting of the comment, and your snarky response, did not go over my head....My standards are a bit higher.
You guys would have loved the 70's
HomerJones45 : 6:02 pm : link : reply
This is the type of moral victory bullshit we regularly enjoyed back then.
Guess Eric's post went right over your head, eh?
+1
it doesn't mean Jones is that level of player, don't know why people take it to that extreme.
Do you agree or disagree that of those three teams, it was Jones who has the LEAST to work with?
Yes. But saying that may bucket me in the “DJFC”.
Well, the Giants were starting UFDA level talent at WR. And 4 of the guys on OL played at UDFA level as well.
multiple times while everyone was in freak out mode. After watching the first quarter it was pretty clear how good the Cowboys defense is.
I still can't believe how people act & what they say on those threads. Its humiliating and embarrassing
Or one is hammered in the moment & is temporarily insane after a bad play/loss. I wouldn't know anyone like that though...Haha.
TB has Evans, Godwin, Gage, Jones & Brate
Giants have Shep, James, Sills, Bellinger
Why do they struggle on offense - none of their WR are better than 4th on other teams
Barkley, Jones and Thomas are the offense and 2 of them might not be here next year
Guess Eric's post went right over your head, eh?
And you might try to post a reply properly instead of burying it inside another reply. But, If you give a dumb answer you get a snarky answer. If you think homerjones45 gives good answers or replies then you have very few standards.
Like I said it’s early but we should have been seeing some athletic ability by know.
That's what I said earlier.
Further, Dallas is starting a rookie LT and a Terence Steele is an undrafted, new starter at RT. They lost their two superb bookend tackles in the offseason.
Their #2 WR, Gallup, is still out. Hasn't played all season. His replacement is Noah Brown, a 7th rounder from Ohio State in 2017.
Finally, we got handed a huge opportunity at the end of the game because McCarthy still can't manage a clock. So, we got the ball back with 1 minute 50 seconds left instead of less than a minute.
Naturally, we couldn't take advantage of said gift because when it comes to time to shine and deliver in a big moment, Jones just can't.
Not part of his DNA.
Plato, notice ;-) at the end of the post, it's sarcasm, I like DJ and think he has gotten a very raw deal here
BW, I know me asking you this is a fools errand but how can you come to the conclusion of your last point. I'll assume you watched the game so you saw the pressure he was under and you saw just how pathetic the play of the Giant's receiver corps was. I mean please explain to me without the blanket BS statement "Good quarterbacks make all of them around them better" because that is a cop out. Nobody was making the OL and receivers better last night, in fact you would need one of those groups to perform well for a QB to lift the other because if you have no time and your receivers flat out suck who are you lifting up and how are you doing it. I can't sit here and say that DJ is the answer, but good Lord how you come to that conclusion is just beyond me. Other than Barkley and Thomas there is just nobody there playing on an even replacement level. I like Shep but he had that bonehead penalty and that drop was killer.
We could have (losers mantra) won that game last night but our defense couldn't make a play.
Yup, them going right down the field easy as pie two straight times after we took the lead was the killer
He's being sarcastic. The figure at the end of his post states that
Naturally, we couldn't take advantage of said gift because when it comes to time to shine and deliver in a big moment, Jones just can't.
Not part of his DNA.
LOL. Did you watch the last drive? Jones completed his first pass, threw one incomplete, Neal had a false start, and then Sills slipped on his cut as Jones was throwing it.
Looking at the 22, Jones did a fine job the first play evading the eventual pressure while waiting for someone to break open. He hit that man (Shepard) as he was starting to scramble.
On the incompletion, he could possibly have hit the TE (Hudson, I believe), but it would have been a very short gain as the LB was closing fast. Yardage gain probably not worth the time that would have come off the clock. (To be fair, I can't be sure from the 22 that he saw the TE so not sure if it was a conscious, strategic decision to not go there).
And the final play was an INT completely on the WR. Sills was open (the only one at the time of the throw) and it's probably a completion for a decent gain if Sills doesn't just fall on his face.
Jones did his job. As was the story of the game, his WR and OL let him down even when he did what he was supposed to do.
I don't think he saw the TE since his initial read is to the left side of the field, and the TE lined up on the right kind of leaks into the flat. Jones reads left to right and it appears Shep was his 3rd read. He never got around to the TEs side of the field.
On the INT Jones doesn't seem to look Sills way post-snap until he throws. He actually does a decent job looking the safety off to his right. He hits his drop and immediately fires to Sills.
Yet with practice squad caliber receivers outside of AT a whole new OL with 2 rookies and new coaching. we had a chance to tie in the last drive. Not to mention all the mistakes, drops and bad penalties .
The Giants O and the revamped OL gave up pressure all game. That was one of the worst OL performances I have seen.
So combine the 2 its a bad situation but the silver lining is that we still had a chance to tie the game on the last drive. Maybe we can make a drive if Sills doesnt fall down and cause the INT.