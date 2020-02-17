Interesting point made by Tom Rock regarding NYG offense Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/27/2022 4:13 pm : 9/27/2022 4:13 pm

Tom Rock @TomRock_Newsday



Want to feel a little better about Giants offense after last night? Here's what Brady's Bucs and Burrows' Bengals did against that same Dallas D:



TB - 19 pts 1 TD 347 total yds 195 pass yds

Cin- 17 pts 1 TD 254 total yds 165 pass yds

NYG - 16 pts 1 TD 336 total yds 169 pass yds