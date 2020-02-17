Simple question about Daniel Jones this past Monday NoGainDayne : 9/28/2022 10:26 am

I do think he played his best game of the season and showed some serious grit. However I found this lingering after the game.



Did anyone have any confidence that he was going to lead the team down the field on the last drive?



I didn't, not even a little. I was always confident in Eli no matter what kind of game it was, his protection etc.



Players can feel that too, our players, the other teams. I think that's really what it comes down to for me and DJ. I want to be able to watch a team on that kind of drive that I'm amped up to watch because I know they have a good shot. His receiver did fall down, that isn't his fault, but that doesn't change the fact that I was expecting a bad play to happen involving him.



