Simple question about Daniel Jones this past Monday

NoGainDayne : 9/28/2022 10:26 am
I do think he played his best game of the season and showed some serious grit. However I found this lingering after the game.

Did anyone have any confidence that he was going to lead the team down the field on the last drive?

I didn't, not even a little. I was always confident in Eli no matter what kind of game it was, his protection etc.

Players can feel that too, our players, the other teams. I think that's really what it comes down to for me and DJ. I want to be able to watch a team on that kind of drive that I'm amped up to watch because I know they have a good shot. His receiver did fall down, that isn't his fault, but that doesn't change the fact that I was expecting a bad play to happen involving him.

He's playing with JV recievers  
cjac : 9/28/2022 10:28 am : link
and a freshman O-line

I thought with analytics you don’t go on feelings?  
steve in ky : 9/28/2022 10:31 am : link
.
he hasn't the magic since his first start  
GiantNatty : 9/28/2022 10:31 am : link
but hard to blame it on him when he's getting absolutely no help. like none. he's playing his nuts off but he has no one to throw to.

every time - EVERY time - they showed the behind angle, he had a guy in his face with no one even looking at him, never mind open. how can you blame him for that?

i was impressed that he got the FG score the possession before to make it a on-score game, but a TD in that scenario was a longshot for anyone.
I didn’t have confidence in the team overall  
10thAve : 9/28/2022 10:32 am : link
Not specifically with Jones. I was expecting him to have a long scramble or two, but most likely on my mind were drops, more QB pressure, dumb penalties, or poor field awareness (players not getting out of bounds).
RE: He's playing with JV recievers  
NoGainDayne : 9/28/2022 10:32 am : link
In comment 15836343 cjac said:
Quote:
and a freshman O-line


It's not about that, to my point Eli could get hammered all day and had some real bad OLs but he had a different gear.

But to address the other thing. How is it that people can look at 4 years of college and 4 years of the NFL, have him never put up good numbers and it's always the fault of his teammates? It can't be everyone else's fault only, always.
RE: I thought with analytics you don’t go on feelings?  
NoGainDayne : 9/28/2022 10:33 am : link
In comment 15836349 steve in ky said:
Quote:
.


I post about lots of different things, seems like you just mostly like to grumble at people about BS. Congratulations on all the value you provide
RE: RE: He's playing with JV recievers  
cjac : 9/28/2022 10:34 am : link
In comment 15836352 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15836343 cjac said:


Quote:


and a freshman O-line




It's not about that, to my point Eli could get hammered all day and had some real bad OLs but he had a different gear.

But to address the other thing. How is it that people can look at 4 years of college and 4 years of the NFL, have him never put up good numbers and it's always the fault of his teammates? It can't be everyone else's fault only, always.


I'm not really defending him, i actually agree with you 100%, and i cant wait for him to not be on the Giants anymore.

I was just quoting Sy on his game review.

Even at 2-0 i was sticking to my 6 wins prediction, the Giants roster is awful
RE: RE: He's playing with JV recievers  
TrustTheProcess : 9/28/2022 10:36 am : link
In comment 15836352 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15836343 cjac said:


Quote:


and a freshman O-line




It's not about that, to my point Eli could get hammered all day and had some real bad OLs but he had a different gear.

But to address the other thing. How is it that people can look at 4 years of college and 4 years of the NFL, have him never put up good numbers and it's always the fault of his teammates? It can't be everyone else's fault only, always.


Actually, it’s literally the other way around. The narrative of Jones is he’s a turnover machine, and doesn’t have what it takes. The guy previous post is right. If he’s playing this well with a JV receiving core, and a “freshman” offensive line, and under a new system once again that he’s still getting comfortable with…. Why do people doubt him when ONE DAY, he might actually have established offensive line, a receiving core he can count on and their reliable, and a system he feels comfortable with? Has anyone even thought of that?
He has no real receivers to throw to.  
johnnyb : 9/28/2022 10:42 am : link
This was mentioned a few times above. A leaky OL and receivers that would struggle to be on other NFL rosters stack the deck against him. Eli had some talent at the WR position- DJ does not.
with the way we were blocking  
UConn4523 : 9/28/2022 10:43 am : link
and no Shepard, no. This has been discussed ad nauseam this week, what's different about this thread?
No I do not have  
section125 : 9/28/2022 10:44 am : link
confidence he will lead them on a late drive, yet he did it in the 1st two games.
If Sills does not slip, they are out to the 40/45 yard line.

Whereas, before I though he had no chance, now I think he has a "chance." Hi legs alone is a great equalizer.
under pressure all night, receivers can't catch a ball let alone  
Dinger : 9/28/2022 10:49 am : link
get open or stay on their feet and the OL couldn't do a thing right, sans Thomas. Yet I felt like DJ could keep that drive alive. It was the recievers and the red zone I worried about. His feet alone would have gotten us to the dallas 20.
what Daniel Jones did in high school and college  
UConn4523 : 9/28/2022 10:55 am : link
is completely irrelevant. In fact, what he's done up until this season is also fairly irrelevant. I'm answering this question based on the 3 game sample size we've had under Daboll/Kafka's leadership and Jones has definitely improved, IMO. He's led us to 2 wins already and did what he needed to do to get a 3rd win against Dallas - it just didn't work out for a whole slew of reasons. While he doesn't have that "it" factor, he did enough on Monday night, the rest of the team did not.
Same question  
Big Al : 9/28/2022 10:56 am : link
if Aaron Rodgers was the qb with that personnel.
That throw to Sills looked to be on time and if Sills catches it  
Snablats : 9/28/2022 10:58 am : link
the Giants are near midfield with plenty of time left, and if he gets past Diggs it could be a long gainer

I would say we had no confidence in the OL to hold up for an entire drive to give Jones a chance to win the game
He did it in the first two games...  
KingBlue : 9/28/2022 11:00 am : link
So yeah, I believed he could. If Sills didn't fall down, who knows? There was plenty of time.
You cant compare him to Eli  
Rudy5757 : 9/28/2022 11:03 am : link
thats not fair. Eli always had above average to very good WRs. There are a lot of recent analytics that suggest that good WRs is greater than a good OL. Right now Jones has neither. Our OL performance and WRs are at the bottom of the league.
I was more concerned with the talent around him on last drive  
Blue21 : 9/28/2022 11:07 am : link
Than on him. I felt he could do it. Dropped passes and Sills slipped is what killed it. But we ll never know.
I did and he did it the last 2 games, so why wouldn't you  
PatersonPlank : 9/28/2022 11:11 am : link
believe he could? Plus he hit 2 WR's right in the guy and they both dropped the ball. Lets not rewrite history and forget he lead winning drives vs the Titans and Panthers. I get not wanting to keep him, but this constant drumbeat to invalid any positive result is maddening
Like OP said  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 9/28/2022 11:13 am : link
When Eli had the ball in the 4th quarter, I expected us to score some points. Every single time.

Jones, I expect at best a 35-45 yard FG.
RE: I did and he did it the last 2 games, so why wouldn't you  
UConn4523 : 9/28/2022 11:13 am : link
In comment 15836427 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
believe he could? Plus he hit 2 WR's right in the guy and they both dropped the ball. Lets not rewrite history and forget he lead winning drives vs the Titans and Panthers. I get not wanting to keep him, but this constant drumbeat to invalid any positive result is maddening


Its drivel at this point. Why should we act like week 1 and 2 didn't happen, along with putting them in position to win (or tie) in week 3 because he didn't lead Duke to more wins? Lol.

I don't think Jones is the long term answer either, but i'm going to be open minded about him and base his level of play on...gasp, his current level of play.
...  
broadbandz : 9/28/2022 11:16 am : link
I cant believe Jones didnt catch those passes and slipped trying to catch the ball on the last drive. Mahomes makes those catches in crunch time.
Really very little chance. Giants are not built whatsoever to go  
NYGgolfer : 9/28/2022 11:17 am : link
90 yards in less than 2 minutes. Dallas did exactly what they should have, play soft coverage, let time drain and wait for Giants to make a mistake. And that's what happened as Neal jumps offside and then the WR falls down for the int.

And even if Sills catches that ball, the Dallas defense would change how they played for the remaining 50+ yards. Do you have confidence the Giants score a TD in the red zone with just a few seconds?

Best chance Giants had on that drive was to start off sending everybody deep a few times and see if they could sneak Jones through for a couple of big QB runs and get to midfield. Then figure it out from there. Once he started passing, it was just a matter of time before they self-destructed.
If he had Plax  
mittenedman : 9/28/2022 11:19 am : link
Toomer and Steve Smith - maybe you'd feel differently.

Eli lost the late game magic at the end of his career too. I wonder why?
RE: If he had Plax  
Samiam : 9/28/2022 11:22 am : link
In comment 15836440 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Toomer and Steve Smith - maybe you'd feel differently.

Eli lost the late game magic at the end of his career too. I wonder why?

Because he was old?
RE: He's playing with JV recievers  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/28/2022 11:33 am : link
In comment 15836343 cjac said:
Quote:
and a freshman O-line

One of my favorite parts about BBI is when posters glom onto one line in one of Sy's reports and repeat it over and over again.

It really helps show the capacity for critical thought vs. parrot-like repetition.
i don't get this  
LG in NYC : 9/28/2022 11:35 am : link
didn't he literally just do this in Game 1?

I personally didn't have much confidence on Monday night b/c their defense had been kicking our butts all game and it was obvious we did not have a dynamic passing game... but to act like DJ has never done this before (you know, like in Week 1) seems a bit odd.
RE: RE: RE: He's playing with JV recievers  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/28/2022 11:39 am : link
In comment 15836357 TrustTheProcess said:
Quote:
Actually, it’s literally the other way around. The narrative of Jones is he’s a turnover machine, and doesn’t have what it takes. The guy previous post is right. If he’s playing this well with a JV receiving core, and a “freshman” offensive line, and under a new system once again that he’s still getting comfortable with…. Why do people doubt him when ONE DAY, he might actually have established offensive line, a receiving core he can count on and their[sic] reliable, and a system he feels comfortable with? Has anyone even thought of that?

That's a lot of if's and might's and maybe's and someday's to base a new contract on. If DJ needs everything to be perfect, then none of it is about DJ and there's no reason to keep him.

But just keep hoping as hard as you can, Tinkerbell.
RE: RE: If he had Plax  
mittenedman : 9/28/2022 11:39 am : link
In comment 15836441 Samiam said:
Quote:
In comment 15836440 mittenedman said:


Quote:


Toomer and Steve Smith - maybe you'd feel differently.

Eli lost the late game magic at the end of his career too. I wonder why?


Because he was old?


Nope.
RE: i don't get this  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/28/2022 11:39 am : link
In comment 15836456 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
didn't he literally just do this in Game 1?

I personally didn't have much confidence on Monday night b/c their defense had been kicking our butts all game and it was obvious we did not have a dynamic passing game... but to act like DJ has never done this before (you know, like in Week 1) seems a bit odd.

Did DJ do that in game 1, or did Barkley?
Why so irritated by people bringing up the supporting cast?  
UConn4523 : 9/28/2022 11:51 am : link
maybe you should be irritated at that actually being true?

If you aren’t convinced it matters then look around the league. Which QBs are performing at a high level through 3 weeks despite playing with a bottom tier OL and WR corps? Brady/Rodgers/Wilson and a slew of others have been fairly pedestrian. While I expect that to course correct it isn’t a guarantee and you are going to see atleast 1 of them struggle to score compared to earlier in their careers with better teams.
RE: He did it in the first two games...  
Reale01 : 9/28/2022 11:53 am : link
In comment 15836402 KingBlue said:
Quote:
So yeah, I believed he could. If Sills didn't fall down, who knows? There was plenty of time.


Agree with this.
If this is your bench mark -- I would say that Jones gave you a chance  
gidiefor : Mod : 9/28/2022 11:53 am : link
to get there. It's really not on him that no one made plays for him. He put the plays out there that could be made.
Gatorade  
LG in NYC : 9/28/2022 11:55 am : link
Barkley was a major part of it but unless my eyes were mistaken DJ was under center.

which again goes to the idea for many here that DJ is the cause of all of our hardships (and god forbid anyone talk about the supporting cast) but when good things happen everyone else gets the credit.

I am no DJ fan boy. He is what he is... and it ain't great. we can debate some of the reasons for that but really, who cares at this point. He won't be here next here so all that matters (to me) is getting the most enjoyment out of this season as possible and hoping this coaching/front office staff are the read deal.
If Sills doen't fall down (Jesus H. Christ) we would have been at  
gtt350 : 9/28/2022 11:56 am : link
mid field, so DJ was getting the job done.
I said this in another thread, if DJ was playing for Dallas he would have looked like Josh Allen light
My point has been illustrated  
NoGainDayne : 9/28/2022 11:56 am : link
lots of excuses, as is typical. And people talking about other games. But no one saying they were confident.

And to answer someone else, yes, you put Aaron Rodgers back there I'm at the edge of my seat expecting a tie game.

RE: RE: He's playing with JV recievers  
knowledgetimmons : 9/28/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15836352 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15836343 cjac said:


Quote:


and a freshman O-line




It's not about that, to my point Eli could get hammered all day and had some real bad OLs but he had a different gear.

But to address the other thing. How is it that people can look at 4 years of college and 4 years of the NFL, have him never put up good numbers and it's always the fault of his teammates? It can't be everyone else's fault only, always.


So is it fair to say in game 3 of 2007 you believed Eli would drive the team to win the game in the final minutes? If i recall correctly, most people were ready to show him the door and I strongly doubt you had that level of confidence in him so early.

Lets compare apples to apples here...
Aaron Rogers would have thrown the same interception i'm afraid.  
gtt350 : 9/28/2022 12:01 pm : link
no reciever
RE: Aaron Rogers would have thrown the same interception i'm afraid.  
UConn4523 : 9/28/2022 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15836502 gtt350 said:
Quote:
no reciever


That’s just an excuse.
I'm not like that I loved Eli from the start  
NoGainDayne : 9/28/2022 12:09 pm : link
I spent many years defending him when people didn't like his facial expressions.

All of this comparing Jones to the best NFL QBs is so odd. All of you know that Rodgers would have made that same throw I guess? Not choose another receiver?

Some of you are really good at predicting events that are impossible to speak on!

Part of this is Eli did it in college. He came to the NFL with a reputation for coming up big. DJ had zero of that, kind of the opposite. The mental gymnastics around this stuff is A+ though.

You don't inspire with arguments around "doing fine for what you have" it is almost always about getting more of what you have.

Jones in his pro and college career has little to no experience as the difference maker, especially when it most counts and that's pretty damning, or at least it should be for everyone.
RE: RE: He's playing with JV recievers  
section125 : 9/28/2022 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15836451 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15836343 cjac said:


Quote:


and a freshman O-line



One of my favorite parts about BBI is when posters glom onto one line in one of Sy's reports and repeat it over and over again.

It really helps show the capacity for critical thought vs. parrot-like repetition.


You mean as opposed to those that glom onto what happened under previous regimes and what is said by mundane BBI posters and refuse to see the improvements?

Yeah, I agree...
I thoguht the chance was slim  
Now Mike in MD : 9/28/2022 12:13 pm : link
but mostly because you were asking a team to drive 90 yars in a little over a minute against a top 7 defense with an OL that had repeatedly failed to pass block and a group of WRs who alternated between getting no separation or dropping easy passes. But I guess for most people it all comes down to an indictment of Jones. Whatever
RE: Gatorade  
Scooter185 : 9/28/2022 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15836491 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
Barkley was a major part of it but unless my eyes were mistaken DJ was under center.

which again goes to the idea for many here that DJ is the cause of all of our hardships (and god forbid anyone talk about the supporting cast) but when good things happen everyone else gets the credit.

I am no DJ fan boy. He is what he is... and it ain't great. we can debate some of the reasons for that but really, who cares at this point. He won't be here next here so all that matters (to me) is getting the most enjoyment out of this season as possible and hoping this coaching/front office staff are the read deal.


No one thinks Jones is the cause of -all- the Giants problems

Those of us who want to move on recognize the cast around him is bad. We just believe he's part of the offensive issues on the whole and not a victim of them

Also to drive  
Now Mike in MD : 9/28/2022 12:16 pm : link
90 yards with no timeouts. But again I'm sure that is irrelevant.
RE: My point has been illustrated  
PatersonPlank : 9/28/2022 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15836493 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
lots of excuses, as is typical. And people talking about other games. But no one saying they were confident.

And to answer someone else, yes, you put Aaron Rodgers back there I'm at the edge of my seat expecting a tie game.


Literally 10+ people said they did. Its amazing how you look at everything through this make believe negative lens. These threads bashing DJ are so ridiculous at this point
RE: RE: Gatorade  
section125 : 9/28/2022 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15836523 Scooter185 said:
Quote:

No one thinks Jones is the cause of -all- the Giants problems

Those of us who want to move on recognize the cast around him is bad. We just believe he's part of the offensive issues on the whole and not a victim of them


Perhaps it is semantics, but I agree he is not the entire reason for lack of offense. And he also is not a total victim - he can and has been his own worst enemy. But he is absolutely limited in what he can do because of a terrible oline and a group of Div III WRs....
I thought DJ  
AG5686 : 9/28/2022 12:23 pm : link
played great for most of the game.....when you consider the conditions around him.
He was the 3rd best player on the offensive side of the ball
Barkley,Thomas,Jones
He showed mobility in a non existent pocket,was pretty accurate with his throwing...and didn't fumble or throw any ints...I dont count the last play
Jones needs to do better  
larryflower37 : 9/28/2022 12:23 pm : link
Stop dropping passes,falling down on routes in big spots and block someone in pass pro. We just can't have a QB making those mistakes.




Oh wait....
I’ll take starting a loaded thread  
UConn4523 : 9/28/2022 12:32 pm : link
and not being open minded for $1,000, Alex.
RE: RE: RE: He's playing with JV recievers  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/28/2022 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15836519 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15836451 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15836343 cjac said:


Quote:


and a freshman O-line



One of my favorite parts about BBI is when posters glom onto one line in one of Sy's reports and repeat it over and over again.

It really helps show the capacity for critical thought vs. parrot-like repetition.



You mean as opposed to those that glom onto what happened under previous regimes and what is said by mundane BBI posters and refuse to see the improvements?

Yeah, I agree...

Are there players and contracts from the prior regime still on the roster and the cap?

Then those still matter. Excuses, on the other hand, don't.
RE: I'm not like that I loved Eli from the start  
John formerly in CharlotteNC : 9/28/2022 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15836513 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:

Some of you are really good at predicting events that are impossible to speak on!


Couldn't agree more...It's almost as if they are trying to predict stocks!
RE: I’ll take starting a loaded thread  
AG5686 : 9/28/2022 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15836541 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and not being open minded for $1,000, Alex.

thats the daily double
Look the talent on this roster is bottom of the barrel  
Rick in Dallas : 9/28/2022 12:41 pm : link
We are in a complete tear down where many of the players on this roster will not be on the team next year including the QB
Why do you guys continue these DJ bashing threads??? Makes no sense at all to me but it must make you guys happy proving your points.
For me I hope DJ ends on a talented team next year.
RE: Look the talent on this roster is bottom of the barrel  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/28/2022 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15836556 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
We are in a complete tear down where many of the players on this roster will not be on the team next year including the QB
Why do you guys continue these DJ bashing threads??? Makes no sense at all to me but it must make you guys happy proving your points.
For me I hope DJ ends on a talented team next year.

Me too. It feels unsatisfying when a contender is completely derailed by a major injury at QB and don't have a good backup waiting in the wings.
If Jones had even half a brain  
Bill in UT : 9/28/2022 12:49 pm : link
he'd have thrown some passes to Kupp or Kelce on that last drive
RE: If Jones had even half a brain  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/28/2022 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15836567 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
he'd have thrown some passes to Kupp or Kelce on that last drive

Back to the binary excuses.

No one is denying that Jones has a shitty supporting cast, especially his receivers.

I still don't see anyone providing anything other than unabashed hope to suggest that Jones isn't also part of the shitty cast himself.
RE: RE: I'm not like that I loved Eli from the start  
NoGainDayne : 9/28/2022 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15836553 John formerly in CharlotteNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15836513 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:



Some of you are really good at predicting events that are impossible to speak on!




Couldn't agree more...It's almost as if they are trying to predict stocks!


So nice of you to take an interest in my work. You'd be happy to know we don't predict stocks but provide transparency on difficult things to understand like the options markets by condensing complex non-linear equations into scaled metrics for retail investors that have a difficult time interpreting that data. Real classy, a hallmark of Jints central die hards like yourself who take up the noble charge of commenting only to troll someone who proved to be just a little too right about the incompetence going on there.
RE: Look the talent on this roster is bottom of the barrel  
NoGainDayne : 9/28/2022 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15836556 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
We are in a complete tear down where many of the players on this roster will not be on the team next year including the QB
Why do you guys continue these DJ bashing threads??? Makes no sense at all to me but it must make you guys happy proving your points.
For me I hope DJ ends on a talented team next year.


This was supposed to be a different way to describe an issue I have with Jones. I complimented the game he played, but I think that's the important thing, even though he played admirably the team AND him came up small when they needed to the most and what's didn't display anything resembling confidence for a 2-0 team. Personally I look to my QB to set that tone and you can debate the other stuff all you want but year 4 and the guy has shown no ability to do that.

As was mentioned if there is anyone playing with that kind of energy it's Barkley. And you can see it plain as day in wins and losses even with the same bad supporting cast.
RE: RE: I'm not like that I loved Eli from the start  
JonC : 9/28/2022 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15836553 John formerly in CharlotteNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15836513 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:



Some of you are really good at predicting events that are impossible to speak on!




Couldn't agree more...It's almost as if they are trying to predict stocks!


Lame.
RE: RE: RE: I'm not like that I loved Eli from the start  
John formerly in CharlotteNC : 9/28/2022 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15836583 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15836553 John formerly in CharlotteNC said:


Quote:


In comment 15836513 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:



Some of you are really good at predicting events that are impossible to speak on!




Couldn't agree more...It's almost as if they are trying to predict stocks!



So nice of you to take an interest in my work. You'd be happy to know we don't predict stocks but provide transparency on difficult things to understand like the options markets by condensing complex non-linear equations into scaled metrics for retail investors that have a difficult time interpreting that data. Real classy, a hallmark of Jints central die hards like yourself who take up the noble charge of commenting only to troll someone who proved to be just a little too right about the incompetence going on there.


I stand corrected...I guess I was looking in the wrong place for companies that provide free high quality stock predictions to retail investors to help them build wealth. I'll try narrowing my search...
RE: RE: RE: RE: He's playing with JV recievers  
section125 : 9/28/2022 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15836549 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:

Are there players and contracts from the prior regime still on the roster and the cap?

Then those still matter. Excuses, on the other hand, don't.


Not the point. You said posters glom on to what Sy says - you know the professional scout - and of course what SY says is a professional opinion. My counter to your point was, some on BBI glom on to what other posters say as if it were the truth(and some is good). If Sy is saying how do we get a clear idea of Jones development this season when he doesn't have time to throw and when he does get some time who can he throw too, then it is not an excuse. It is a fact. Believe me I think they need another direction. But I also can clearly see a marked improvement in his play this season. IMHO, Jones will be playing for another team next season. But I have been impressed with what Daboll, Kafka and the QB coach have done to improve Jones. Daboll says he is getting better every day, ever game. After Monday, I believe him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm not like that I loved Eli from the start  
NoGainDayne : 9/28/2022 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15836594 John formerly in CharlotteNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15836583 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15836553 John formerly in CharlotteNC said:


Quote:


In comment 15836513 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:



Some of you are really good at predicting events that are impossible to speak on!




Couldn't agree more...It's almost as if they are trying to predict stocks!



So nice of you to take an interest in my work. You'd be happy to know we don't predict stocks but provide transparency on difficult things to understand like the options markets by condensing complex non-linear equations into scaled metrics for retail investors that have a difficult time interpreting that data. Real classy, a hallmark of Jints central die hards like yourself who take up the noble charge of commenting only to troll someone who proved to be just a little too right about the incompetence going on there.



I stand corrected...I guess I was looking in the wrong place for companies that provide free high quality stock predictions to retail investors to help them build wealth. I'll try narrowing my search...


Yeah I mean doesn't work that well as marketing copy but the underlying data especially in the options markets are often pointing certain stocks in different directions. Which is what the app does, we don't pick favorites just report on those equations and where they are pointing. It's sorely needed service that we are helping real people every day with, what exactly are you doing with your life? Other then taking out your bitterness on me because I was right about your friends.

I was confident in Jones  
kelly : 9/28/2022 1:30 pm : link
But not in the receivers or o line.

Anyone watching the game knew Jones was not the issue.
I like this move of the goalposts, you guys aren't just going to sit  
Walker Gillette : 9/28/2022 1:32 pm : link
by idly, BW dropped this on a thread last night To answers the OPs question, No I didn't because he was getting his ass kicked by the Dallas rush and David Sills and the Miracles need to be playing in one of the other pro leagues.
RE: I'm not like that I loved Eli from the start  
Thegratefulhead : 9/28/2022 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15836513 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
I spent many years defending him when people didn't like his facial expressions.

All of this comparing Jones to the best NFL QBs is so odd. All of you know that Rodgers would have made that same throw I guess? Not choose another receiver?

Some of you are really good at predicting events that are impossible to speak on!

Part of this is Eli did it in college. He came to the NFL with a reputation for coming up big. DJ had zero of that, kind of the opposite. The mental gymnastics around this stuff is A+ though.

You don't inspire with arguments around "doing fine for what you have" it is almost always about getting more of what you have.

Jones in his pro and college career has little to no experience as the difference maker, especially when it most counts and that's pretty damning, or at least it should be for everyone.
One of the better posts I have read on this. Well stated.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He's playing with JV recievers  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/28/2022 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15836597 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15836549 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:



Are there players and contracts from the prior regime still on the roster and the cap?

Then those still matter. Excuses, on the other hand, don't.



Not the point. You said posters glom on to what Sy says - you know the professional scout - and of course what SY says is a professional opinion. My counter to your point was, some on BBI glom on to what other posters say as if it were the truth(and some is good). If Sy is saying how do we get a clear idea of Jones development this season when he doesn't have time to throw and when he does get some time who can he throw too, then it is not an excuse. It is a fact. Believe me I think they need another direction. But I also can clearly see a marked improvement in his play this season. IMHO, Jones will be playing for another team next season. But I have been impressed with what Daboll, Kafka and the QB coach have done to improve Jones. Daboll says he is getting better every day, ever game. After Monday, I believe him.

I'm talking about the specific words. And it's not just Sy's reports where this happens, either. For years we had posters continuing to use the same dumb fucking terms that DG used in his opening presser, as though "Hawgmawllies" was part of their vernacular all along.

There's not even an attempt to process the information that they read and then use it thoughtfully because they agree with it. It's abject laziness where they just parrot the exact words, verbatim.

I have no issue with anyone agreeing with Sy, or referencing his reports in an attempt to substantiate their own opinion. I think that's the right way to source & cite, and it advances the conversation. I do take issue with just grabbing one sentence in Sy's post-game recap and repeating it word-for-word with no independent thought attached to it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm not like that I loved Eli from the start  
Jimmy Googs : 9/28/2022 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15836594 John formerly in CharlotteNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15836583 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15836553 John formerly in CharlotteNC said:


Quote:


In comment 15836513 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:



Some of you are really good at predicting events that are impossible to speak on!




Couldn't agree more...It's almost as if they are trying to predict stocks!



So nice of you to take an interest in my work. You'd be happy to know we don't predict stocks but provide transparency on difficult things to understand like the options markets by condensing complex non-linear equations into scaled metrics for retail investors that have a difficult time interpreting that data. Real classy, a hallmark of Jints central die hards like yourself who take up the noble charge of commenting only to troll someone who proved to be just a little too right about the incompetence going on there.



I stand corrected...I guess I was looking in the wrong place for companies that provide free high quality stock predictions to retail investors to help them build wealth. I'll try narrowing my search...


Being narrow-minded, that should be right up your alley...
Critc right now  
Thegratefulhead : 9/28/2022 1:41 pm : link
He can change my mind. I started a thread BEFORE the Dallas game saying so. Jones was better than average on Monday.

We need something like.

Down 24-7 in the second half of a game against Philly in 2006 Eli threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns, on 31-43 passing in his 3rd year. Buress and Toomer, I hear your objections but Jones needs to do something to inspire his teammates, to make them believe that there is magic in his arm.

Make the playoffs and support I re-signing him, fail and move in a different direction. Gotta be like that. He isn't going somewhere else and turning into Brady. NOT GONNA HAPPEN.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He's playing with JV recievers  
section125 : 9/28/2022 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15836613 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:


I'm talking about the specific words. And it's not just Sy's reports where this happens, either. For years we had posters continuing to use the same dumb fucking terms that DG used in his opening presser, as though "Hawgmawllies" was part of their vernacular all along.

There's not even an attempt to process the information that they read and then use it thoughtfully because they agree with it. It's abject laziness where they just parrot the exact words, verbatim.

I have no issue with anyone agreeing with Sy, or referencing his reports in an attempt to substantiate their own opinion. I think that's the right way to source & cite, and it advances the conversation. I do take issue with just grabbing one sentence in Sy's post-game recap and repeating it word-for-word with no independent thought attached to it.


How the hell do you go from a buffoon like Gettleman and his childishly, simplistic, idioms and people quoting Sy? They are mutually exclusive.

Ok, if you do not like direct quotes, that is one thing, but you made it sound like you were disputing what Sy said.
I am therefore sorry if I misread your intention. I can see that mindless quotes could be a pet peeve. I will have to get my computah guys to fix this...
RE: RE: If Jones had even half a brain  
Bill in UT : 9/28/2022 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15836580 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15836567 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


he'd have thrown some passes to Kupp or Kelce on that last drive


Back to the binary excuses.

No one is denying that Jones has a shitty supporting cast, especially his receivers.

I still don't see anyone providing anything other than unabashed hope to suggest that Jones isn't also part of the shitty cast himself.

We should know the answer about Jones in about 3 months or so. Personally, I can hang on that long.
RE: RE: RE: If Jones had even half a brain  
Producer : 9/28/2022 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15836635 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15836580 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15836567 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


he'd have thrown some passes to Kupp or Kelce on that last drive


Back to the binary excuses.

No one is denying that Jones has a shitty supporting cast, especially his receivers.

I still don't see anyone providing anything other than unabashed hope to suggest that Jones isn't also part of the shitty cast himself.


We should know the answer about Jones in about 3 months or so. Personally, I can hang on that long.


This sounds exactly like what was said at the end of last September. What saved Daniel Jones last year is Joe Judge's self destruction campaign. If JJ came back Jones would most certainly be gone and Kenny Pickett would likely be the Giants future QB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones had even half a brain  
section125 : 9/28/2022 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15836642 Producer said:
Quote:

This sounds exactly like what was said at the end of last September. What saved Daniel Jones last year is Joe Judge's self destruction campaign. If JJ came back Jones would most certainly be gone and Kenny Pickett would likely be the Giants future QB.


Dodged a bullet, then...
RE: RE: RE: RE: He's playing with JV recievers  
TrustTheProcess : 9/28/2022 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15836463 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15836357 TrustTheProcess said:


Quote:


Actually, it’s literally the other way around. The narrative of Jones is he’s a turnover machine, and doesn’t have what it takes. The guy previous post is right. If he’s playing this well with a JV receiving core, and a “freshman” offensive line, and under a new system once again that he’s still getting comfortable with…. Why do people doubt him when ONE DAY, he might actually have established offensive line, a receiving core he can count on and their[sic] reliable, and a system he feels comfortable with? Has anyone even thought of that?


That's a lot of if's and might's and maybe's and someday's to base a new contract on. If DJ needs everything to be perfect, then none of it is about DJ and there's no reason to keep him.

But just keep hoping as hard as you can, Tinkerbell.


Uhh, did I say he needs all of that? I’m simply pointing out he has none of that, never really had any of that as well, but is playing at a high level like we saw last night. For gods sake, give him half of that… at least.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones had even half a brain  
Producer : 9/28/2022 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15836651 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15836642 Producer said:


Quote:



This sounds exactly like what was said at the end of last September. What saved Daniel Jones last year is Joe Judge's self destruction campaign. If JJ came back Jones would most certainly be gone and Kenny Pickett would likely be the Giants future QB.



Dodged a bullet, then...


I think Pickett will be better than Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones had even half a brain  
UConn4523 : 9/28/2022 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15836642 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15836635 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15836580 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15836567 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


he'd have thrown some passes to Kupp or Kelce on that last drive


Back to the binary excuses.

No one is denying that Jones has a shitty supporting cast, especially his receivers.

I still don't see anyone providing anything other than unabashed hope to suggest that Jones isn't also part of the shitty cast himself.


We should know the answer about Jones in about 3 months or so. Personally, I can hang on that long.



This sounds exactly like what was said at the end of last September. What saved Daniel Jones last year is Joe Judge's self destruction campaign. If JJ came back Jones would most certainly be gone and Kenny Pickett would likely be the Giants future QB.


There is absolutely nothing certain about that at all. You saw what the league thought of Pickett, wasn't that strong of a candidate and dropped to 20. What "saved" Jones is the weak QB class otherwise Schoen would have taken one.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He's playing with JV recievers  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/28/2022 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15836655 TrustTheProcess said:
Quote:
In comment 15836463 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15836357 TrustTheProcess said:


Quote:


Actually, it’s literally the other way around. The narrative of Jones is he’s a turnover machine, and doesn’t have what it takes. The guy previous post is right. If he’s playing this well with a JV receiving core, and a “freshman” offensive line, and under a new system once again that he’s still getting comfortable with…. Why do people doubt him when ONE DAY, he might actually have established offensive line, a receiving core he can count on and their[sic] reliable, and a system he feels comfortable with? Has anyone even thought of that?


That's a lot of if's and might's and maybe's and someday's to base a new contract on. If DJ needs everything to be perfect, then none of it is about DJ and there's no reason to keep him.

But just keep hoping as hard as you can, Tinkerbell.



Uhh, did I say he needs all of that? I’m simply pointing out he has none of that, never really had any of that as well, but is playing at a high level like we saw last night. For gods sake, give him half of that… at least.

Ok, so here's the issue - what DJ did on Monday was not "playing at a high level" so much as it was just a considerably higher level than the low bar he has set for many fans.

DJ's play on Monday night should be the floor, not the ceiling.
There have been too many losses  
RetroJint : 9/28/2022 2:22 pm : link
over their recent history . No I wasn’t confident . However that wasn’t based solely or even mainly on Jones . Watching Daniel over these years , what strikes me is that he is stiff in his movements . You can be a real good player even with that characteristic . Alan Houston of the Knicks was like that . Daniel isn’t the fastest through his reads , either . OK there are the negatives . He’s actually playing really well . I think Eli was 23-20, 57% first Super Bowl season . It’s tougher for Jones just as it became tougher for Manning after the offensive line disintegrated .

No I wasn’t confident . It’s a team-caused skepticism . I am in solid with the new management team . This will take some time . Looks like Toney and Galladay were huge mistakes . That hurts . That sets you back when you miss like that .
RE: Critc right now  
mittenedman : 9/28/2022 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15836617 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
He can change my mind. I started a thread BEFORE the Dallas game saying so. Jones was better than average on Monday.

We need something like.

Down 24-7 in the second half of a game against Philly in 2006 Eli threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns, on 31-43 passing in his 3rd year. Buress and Toomer, I hear your objections but Jones needs to do something to inspire his teammates, to make them believe that there is magic in his arm.

Make the playoffs and support I re-signing him, fail and move in a different direction. Gotta be like that. He isn't going somewhere else and turning into Brady. NOT GONNA HAPPEN.


You know whats not going to happen? Eli’s comeback vs PHI in 2006 with David Sills and Richie James on the field. The do it anywayz nonsense is just sad.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones had even half a brain  
Producer : 9/28/2022 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15836666 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15836642 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15836635 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15836580 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15836567 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


he'd have thrown some passes to Kupp or Kelce on that last drive


Back to the binary excuses.

No one is denying that Jones has a shitty supporting cast, especially his receivers.

I still don't see anyone providing anything other than unabashed hope to suggest that Jones isn't also part of the shitty cast himself.


We should know the answer about Jones in about 3 months or so. Personally, I can hang on that long.



This sounds exactly like what was said at the end of last September. What saved Daniel Jones last year is Joe Judge's self destruction campaign. If JJ came back Jones would most certainly be gone and Kenny Pickett would likely be the Giants future QB.



There is absolutely nothing certain about that at all. You saw what the league thought of Pickett, wasn't that strong of a candidate and dropped to 20. What "saved" Jones is the weak QB class otherwise Schoen would have taken one.


There were reports Judge loved Pickett. Pickett is more valuable today than Jones. Pickett was just a first rounder. Jones couldn't fetch that in a deal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones had even half a brain  
section125 : 9/28/2022 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15836659 Producer said:
Quote:

Dodged a bullet, then...



I think Pickett will be better than Jones.


That is fine. Opinions are like, a$$h*#&s, everyone has one...he could be better. See what Tomlinson can do with him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones had even half a brain  
knowledgetimmons : 9/28/2022 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15836659 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15836651 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15836642 Producer said:


Quote:



This sounds exactly like what was said at the end of last September. What saved Daniel Jones last year is Joe Judge's self destruction campaign. If JJ came back Jones would most certainly be gone and Kenny Pickett would likely be the Giants future QB.



Dodged a bullet, then...



I think Pickett will be better than Jones.


revolutionary statement here! In what dimension is this taking place? Behind the Giants OL with their receivers, or the objectively better team that the steelers possess?
Considering  
ChrisRick : 9/28/2022 2:47 pm : link
How poorly the OL seemed to play, I don’t think the question is all that fair. It would have been a difficult job for most quarterbacks dealing with the lack of pass protection and quality targets.

However, even if Jones was getting adequate time with adequate targets, I would not have been confident in a game tying drive. I just do not have much confidence in him.

Also, I think a lot of us struggle with the idea that we just may not know as much about pro football as we think, which in reality is not a big deal.
RE: Critc right now  
TheBlueprintNC : 9/28/2022 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15836617 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
He can change my mind. I started a thread BEFORE the Dallas game saying so. Jones was better than average on Monday.

We need something like.

Down 24-7 in the second half of a game against Philly in 2006 Eli threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns, on 31-43 passing in his 3rd year. Buress and Toomer, I hear your objections but Jones needs to do something to inspire his teammates, to make them believe that there is magic in his arm.

Make the playoffs and support I re-signing him, fail and move in a different direction. Gotta be like that. He isn't going somewhere else and turning into Brady. NOT GONNA HAPPEN.


Ohk. Had Buress... Had Toomer... Had a Championship line... Had a bad ass TE to go along with a Bad ass RBs but yeah Gotta be like that.. lol

Face it the only thing that Dan has is a RB w all world talent and a coach with balls Everything else Sub PAR - and Eli had Coughlin too
More than willing to let the season play out  
Thegratefulhead : 9/28/2022 3:17 pm : link
For me, he doesn't need a specific stat line. He needs to win. He needs have a few "Jones is the reason we won" games.


The "not the reason we lost" shit, he can shove up his own ass. I want better. You should too.
@NoGainDayne  
81_Great_Dane : 9/28/2022 3:28 pm : link
Your question was:
Quote:
Did anyone have any confidence that he was going to lead the team down the field on the last drive?


I get that it's a rhetorical question, that you aren't really asking how we all felt, that you are saying that nobody could have had any confidence that Jones would lead the team down the field on the last drive.

But:

Clearly, from the posts above, some people on BBI had some confidence.

Personally, I can't say I was confident, but I had hope. I wasn't confident because the Giants haven't shown a two-minute offense at all, really. Even at the end of the first half, when they had the ball, more time, and all three time outs, they didn't run a two-minute drill. For whatever reason, that's not really happening yet.

Also, I had hope because we have seen the Giants make late drives weeks 1 and 2. I wasn't confident because Dallas is better than Tennessee and Carolina, the Giants team is very young, Neal was getting his ass kicked, Golladay is underperforming, Toney and Robinson are hurt, and the rest of the receiving corps aren't really playmakers. It's a team game. The QB and RB can only do so much.

In my opinion, the larger point was/is exaggerated. Jones has actually done the thing you are saying he can't do, he's done it this season, and the Giants were 2-0 because of it. But he did it against lesser competition. Jones may not be the Giants QB beyond this season but I don't think he's in the top 10 things to complain about from Monday. Maybe not top 20.
Turn this around...  
TheEvilLurker : 9/28/2022 3:36 pm : link
Could Jones win with the Cowboys team down by the same score? I think he would.

That's because they have better players, outside of Jones.
and yes i believed he would  
TheBlueprintNC : 9/28/2022 4:03 pm : link
lead them down. Nothing phases him and hes done it before. Would have again if not WR falling down.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones had even half a brain  
UConn4523 : 9/28/2022 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15836690 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15836666 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15836642 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15836635 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15836580 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15836567 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


he'd have thrown some passes to Kupp or Kelce on that last drive


Back to the binary excuses.

No one is denying that Jones has a shitty supporting cast, especially his receivers.

I still don't see anyone providing anything other than unabashed hope to suggest that Jones isn't also part of the shitty cast himself.


We should know the answer about Jones in about 3 months or so. Personally, I can hang on that long.



This sounds exactly like what was said at the end of last September. What saved Daniel Jones last year is Joe Judge's self destruction campaign. If JJ came back Jones would most certainly be gone and Kenny Pickett would likely be the Giants future QB.



There is absolutely nothing certain about that at all. You saw what the league thought of Pickett, wasn't that strong of a candidate and dropped to 20. What "saved" Jones is the weak QB class otherwise Schoen would have taken one.



There were reports Judge loved Pickett. Pickett is more valuable today than Jones. Pickett was just a first rounder. Jones couldn't fetch that in a deal.


Judge wasn't the GM. And Pickett only has more value than Jones because he's on year 1 of his rookie deal - we haven't seen him play yet. Like I said, nothing certain just speculation which is fine but stating it as fact is ridiculous.
he had the lead  
TheBlueprintNC : 9/28/2022 4:05 pm : link
against that formidable D with his weakass Oline and shit JV WR core and the D blew it.. but Dan suxx
The OP is completely missing the point  
giantstock : 9/28/2022 11:19 pm : link
He's making the same mistake that so many on here make is that they are trying to over simplify Giants failures by focusing on one player.

What people have to realize is that Football is a TEAM sport. SO the OP is over-simplyfying things.

I didn't think THE TEAM was goign to score becuase
1-- the OL was gettign destroyed.
2-- and as SY put it, Jones was passing to a JV squad.
3-- Dallas has a very, very good defense.

So yeah I didn't expect Jones AND THE TEAM to score.

So while the OP was expecting a bad play to happen to the QB, I was expecting THE TEAM to make a bad play etc because that's what they showed for the whole game. And for the whole season listening to SY, we can see it's THE TEAM that's not very good.

IMO it is so much, much more than what the OP is trying to make it to be. It's not simple. There are more than 1 player that can affect a close game not just the QB.

I'll say again - ITS NOT SIMPLE.
I was saying that even when Eli's teams were bad  
NoGainDayne : 9/28/2022 11:41 pm : link
I had faith in him. And he was making big plays in big spots early on in his career. Game winning, special plays. I think that is the difference I was identifying especially when pointing out that I thought DJ played better than in their 2 wins.

This is I think the crux of it, a lot of ink is spilled on the idea that "anyone else would play the same as DJ" as a defense. I want to see offense from an offensive player especially, I want to see people say "Not many players could make that play, especially in that spot"

And this is true of any QB, it's just a vibe they have and it has nothing to do with the rest of their team. Are they projecting confidence? Do they have a history of achievement? That's the kind of thing that makes defenses play tight, that's the kind of thing that relaxes your players and lowers their error rates. You throw Brady back there, Rodgers, Jackson, Allen, Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes, Wilson, Stafford I'm feeling great about tying that game up with that exact same team.

It's not just the throws and the decisions, although the on field awareness doesn't help at all with the leadership perception. There is nothing about Jones that says this guy expects to win, this guy expects to make the big play. And you 100% need that if you are going to elevate your team and have them do improbable things like deliver wins with inferior talent.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Jones had even half a brain  
giantstock : 1:18 am : link
In comment 15836659 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15836651 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15836642 Producer said:


Quote:



This sounds exactly like what was said at the end of last September. What saved Daniel Jones last year is Joe Judge's self destruction campaign. If JJ came back Jones would most certainly be gone and Kenny Pickett would likely be the Giants future QB.



Dodged a bullet, then...



I think Pickett will be better than Jones.


Really? Shocked that you don't like Jones. Maybe you can post another 1,000 times your view on Jones just to make it clear?
RE: and yes i believed he would  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:45 am : link
In comment 15836802 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
lead them down. Nothing phases him and hes done it before. Would have again if not WR falling down.

The DJFC is real.

And delusional.
RE: I was saying that even when Eli's teams were bad  
ChrisRick : 8:07 am : link
In comment 15837362 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
I had faith in him. And he was making big plays in big spots early on in his career. Game winning, special plays. I think that is the difference I was identifying especially when pointing out that I thought DJ played better than in their 2 wins.

This is I think the crux of it, a lot of ink is spilled on the idea that "anyone else would play the same as DJ" as a defense. I want to see offense from an offensive player especially, I want to see people say "Not many players could make that play, especially in that spot"

And this is true of any QB, it's just a vibe they have and it has nothing to do with the rest of their team. Are they projecting confidence? Do they have a history of achievement? That's the kind of thing that makes defenses play tight, that's the kind of thing that relaxes your players and lowers their error rates. You throw Brady back there, Rodgers, Jackson, Allen, Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes, Wilson, Stafford I'm feeling great about tying that game up with that exact same team.

It's not just the throws and the decisions, although the on field awareness doesn't help at all with the leadership perception. There is nothing about Jones that says this guy expects to win, this guy expects to make the big play. And you 100% need that if you are going to elevate your team and have them do improbable things like deliver wins with inferior talent.


I put in bold two points that I would like to talk about:

Some fans probably do say "anyone else would play the same as DJ". I don't think that way. If you replace Jones with the top tier quarterbacks, there is no doubt a significant improvement at the quarterback position. However, I think the way the OL is playing now, plus the lack of targets would be too much for even those quarterbacks. Otherwise the team could just save tons of money at the other positions by acquiring undrafted fa's since the top tier qb needs very little to do their job. I am not saying that you're saying this, but sometimes when fans talk about how little top tier quarterbacks need to be successful it seems that way.

Personally, I think it would be a toss up if the Giants had any of those quarterbacks behind center to tie up the game Monday night. I think the OL was that bad, and the targets were that bad. However, that is a significant improvement over the feeling I had for Jones.

Hopefully some day the Hall of Fame voters  
Jimmy Googs : 8:22 am : link
properly take into account the poor OL and lack of targets Daniel Jones had to endure during his stay in New York...
Eli did it early in his career  
DefenseWins : 8:23 am : link
When he had pieces around him. Go to his last 6 years when he had more than what Jones has today and it was ugly. He even lead the league in interceptions one year.

So your confidence in Eli is likely because you have selective memory.

If you want to evaluate Jones then fine but if you do that then you need to understand the game from a coaches perspective and not from the recliner of a fan.

The shitty thing about this season is once again we are having too many issues that impact the offense which always gets put on the QB

New OC and scheme that ALL of the players have to learn
Bad OL play again and we had high hopes
Horrible WRs
Less than average TE

The only two positives on offense are barkley until he gets hurt again and Jones has significantly reduced the turnovers

You are asking this guy not to make lemonade out of lemons, but to make lemonade out of rotten tomatoes

ChrisRick  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:24 am : link
One of the most bizarre comments you see is if you have a "elite" QB then regardless of the talent around him it will be a outstanding offense. I see no evidence that this is true.

I can't recall a upper tier QB ever not having a good amount of talent around them whether it is in the OL or WR/TE group.
If Leonard Williams had played, the Giants would have won  
GeofromNJ : 8:27 am : link
and we would be discussing another surprising (and narrow victory). I don't think Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, or Tom Brady could score touchdowns with this lineup.
RE: Hopefully some day the Hall of Fame voters  
ChrisRick : 8:32 am : link
In comment 15837417 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
properly take into account the poor OL and lack of targets Daniel Jones had to endure during his stay in New York...


Did I somehow communicate that I think Jones is a hall of fame talent that is unable to show it because of the lack of surrounding talent?
RE: ChrisRick  
ChrisRick : 8:35 am : link
In comment 15837419 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
One of the most bizarre comments you see is if you have a "elite" QB then regardless of the talent around him it will be a outstanding offense. I see no evidence that this is true.

I can't recall a upper tier QB ever not having a good amount of talent around them whether it is in the OL or WR/TE group.


Hi LOS. I am not sure if anyone is saying that, but if they are, then I disagree; mostly for the reasons you listed in your post.
RE: RE: Hopefully some day the Hall of Fame voters  
Jimmy Googs : 8:42 am : link
In comment 15837427 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 15837417 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


properly take into account the poor OL and lack of targets Daniel Jones had to endure during his stay in New York...



Did I somehow communicate that I think Jones is a hall of fame talent that is unable to show it because of the lack of surrounding talent?


no, but this thread has many posters besides you...
RE: RE: RE: Hopefully some day the Hall of Fame voters  
ChrisRick : 8:45 am : link
In comment 15837441 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15837427 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


In comment 15837417 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


properly take into account the poor OL and lack of targets Daniel Jones had to endure during his stay in New York...



Did I somehow communicate that I think Jones is a hall of fame talent that is unable to show it because of the lack of surrounding talent?



no, but this thread has many posters besides you...


That is why I asked if you were referencing me.
Posters can use their own judgment whether that sentiment  
Jimmy Googs : 8:59 am : link
pertains to them...
they sure can  
ChrisRick : 9:02 am : link
and they can also just ask directly
Of course. Not everybody trusts their own judgment.  
Jimmy Googs : 9:15 am : link
:-)
