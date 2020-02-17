Trading Saquon while we can MeanBunny : 9/28/2022 2:50 pm

Gio and Boomer brought up a depressing BUT interesting point. -Saquon is healthy, doing well and at high value

-Giants are so far from being a contender that they still need to find more talent in the draft

-A few teams, including Bills(with a good relationship with Schoen)lack a running game and need to depressure Allen and are about as close to winning a SB as ever

-Jones is probably gone and with the WRs we have now, it's basically a Pop Warner team with Saquon wasting his time anyways

Take the draft pick trade and run? Stick with the fan fave for another season? Front office would get roasted for it but Saquon has no value if he gets hurt again. Its all poker now folks