A little logic help on Jones and our QB situation.. 1st and 10 : 8:20 am

Put aside which camp you are on regarding Daniel Jones. This is the way I am thinking about his situation right now:



1) Giants are most likely going to draft in the 12-20 range. I base this on their schedule this year being easier than last and it seems like we have a competent HC.



2) With that draft range, we are out of the picture for any of the elite QB's in the draft. (I do not consider Levis an elite QB in next years draft).



3) Free Agency does not have many QB's to choose from next year. The best, by far, is Lamar. I have a hard time believing the Ravens will let him go without some sort of tag.



Now the Ravens have let star players go in the past (Ed Reed) so this is not out of the ordinary, but none of these star Ravens players have ever been the QB of the team.



4) Why would any FA come to us unless this OL improves? As well, who is he throwing to? We have no one to advertise a QB to.



My most likely scenario is that Jones will sign a 2-3 year contract, but he will have his suitors as well.



The main concern for me is that all the above are true, the Giants try to sign him and he signs elsewhere. At the end of the day, a team might look at him and say that he has not had a good OL, WR or steady coaching in his 4 years here, he can make the throws so why not chance a signing.



I want to ask all of you, if you do not want Jones, how do you look to address the QB position? Is my take wrong?