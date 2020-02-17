Is winning games this year detrimental to our future?

Seems like an odd statement to make right? but at what point is squeaking out wins with this roster not helpful? Say we end up somewhere in the middle of the draft and we don’t have any stand out players come to light as the year progresses. Trust me I don’t want to go through another shit year, being 2-1 is great! But this roster is really depressing! Hopefully stars will emerge and our coaching staff develops these young guys….Thoughts?
You Play to WIN THE GAME
Agree, but are we anticipating a majority of this roster to return?
I agree, but there has to be some level of unexpected consequence to winning games with the roster we have?
Quote:
Coaches play to win, as does the team. Que sera, sera
I agree, but there has to be some level of unexpected consequence to winning games with the roster we have?
Teams have to develop a winning attitude and confidence. So we lose a few spots in the draft, the players still on the roster will have gained confidence. The draft is a crap shoot anyone, plus winning will likely make us more attractive for free agents
Trust me I’m not for the deliberate tank a thon but There are so many holes at this point the odds of getting studs is typically at the top of the draft. We all know this isn’t a sure fire bet but it increases your chances to get immediate help.
Now, yeah, it is detrimental. We're not even really trying to win this year at the organizational level. Obviously the coaches and players are trying hard, as they should.
But if you could pick between 4 wins and 7 wins, 4 is the way to go. This is the year we need to be high in the draft.
Not in the habit of ridiculing any posters’ topic, but have to admit this one is puzzling
Quote:
Like the patriots, eagles, ravens have been good for a long time. It doesn’t take top 5 picks to get good. It takes building a good organization.
Trust me I’m not for the deliberate tank a thon but There are so many holes at this point the odds of getting studs is typically at the top of the draft. We all know this isn’t a sure fire bet but it increases your chances to get immediate help.
Flott, Bellinger, Belton, Davidson were all picked in Rounds 3-5 and are starters. Before he got hurt, Beavers was going to end up the starter.
Great rosters aren’t built in the 1st round.
I still think management needs to think about long term strategy, and if trading a player like Barkley makes sense, sacrificing short term good for better long term success with good draft picks, you do it.
There's no absolute binary. You play to win, but you still need to manage with a long view.
I still think management needs to think about long term strategy, and if trading a player like Barkley makes sense, sacrificing short term good for better long term success with good draft picks, you do it.
There's no absolute binary. You play to win, but you still need to manage with a long view.
They aren't trading their best offensuve player when they have a winning record
Quote:
it instills a culture plus you may find gems that will dictate the trajectory of the franchise, however...
I still think management needs to think about long term strategy, and if trading a player like Barkley makes sense, sacrificing short term good for better long term success with good draft picks, you do it.
There's no absolute binary. You play to win, but you still need to manage with a long view.
They aren't trading their best offensuve player when they have a winning record
of course... but what if they're 4-6.
Quote:
it instills a culture plus you may find gems that will dictate the trajectory of the franchise, however...
I still think management needs to think about long term strategy, and if trading a player like Barkley makes sense, sacrificing short term good for better long term success with good draft picks, you do it.
There's no absolute binary. You play to win, but you still need to manage with a long view.
They aren't trading their best offensuve player when they have a winning record
I agree but I would also think great managers have to weigh the pros vs cons and if you don’t you’re not doing your job effectively. And to be clear I don’t want to trade Barkley and I’m a DJ supporter as well.
and sometimes I myself think that - if we are not going to win the SB - lets lose every game (get those high draft picks) till we have a team that will WIN the SB.
But, like others have said above - learning how to win and developing a winning "culture/attitude" is a very important part of the equation.
I would rather have a team that is mediumly (fairly) talented 2007? 2011? ... who worked hard AND WAS AFRAID TO LOSE ...
(before anybody jumps on my back - we finished 10-6 in 2007 and 9-7 in 2011 (I think the 9-7 team set a record for having the worst record team to win a championship?) - those records hardly demonstrate an extremely talented team)) ....
.... then a team that is extremely talented and didn't give a f*** AND JUST COLLECTED THEIR PAYCHECKS (Golladay?).
This.
Not in the habit of ridiculing any posters’ topic, but have to admit this one is puzzling
This too.
21: D Smith, Parsons, Slater, AVT
20/19: Wirfs, Lindstrom…uh Wills/Wilkins (ok, these years weren’t great)
18: Minkah, Vea, Davenport (Payne?)
17: Mahomes, Lattimore, Watson, Reddick, Barnett
Out of 25 picks across 5 years this looks like a really good historical spot to pick with an impressive hit rate.
Additionally, the picks cost ~1/2 of a 1-5 pick, saving $5M/yr + a much cheaper 5th year option
Trubisky picked before Mahomes
Tua picked over Herbert
Mayfield & Darnold picked over Allen & Jackson
The draft is a crap shoot.
Teams like the Jags, Lions, Jets and even the Giants of late have spent years at the top of the draft. They have nothing to show for it on the field when it comes to winning playoff games.
Winning games is the only way to build a winning culture.
I’m believing we finally have a GM and HC that will do well in their responsibility towards achieving both.
If you are always sacrificing this year for the future winning will never come
This is why coaches and players think reporters and fans don't understand the game
However when you are focusing in on replacing your starting QB, like the Giants probably will in the next draft (or one after), then that draft slot has bigger implications. You can still solve for it but it obviously becomes more expensive.
Play to win still trumps in the end.
You play the games o win. Development of your recent picks leads to winning.
No my friend winning is in no way detrimental to the future because tomorrow is the future.
If we get wins, it means the team is better than expected, and that is a good thing.
That said, when draft time comes, it's better to be picking higher than lower. Arguments otherwise are bullshit. The draft is not a crapshoot. It's an evaluation, using slippery parameters. Taking the wrong player means you evaluated wrong. If your evaluation is right, and the player is off the board, you're going to be wishing game winning field goals had gone the other way.
Say we win 3-4 games against the likes of Washington, Chicago, Houston. Boring games with scores like 16-13, 19-10. Seems plausible.
If we win those games, we might have to give up a 2023 2nd, and 1st round picks in 23 and 24.
If we lose those games 16-13, then we don't have to give up those 1st round picks.
So are a couple of 16-13 wins against terrible teams in a lost season worth 2 1st round picks? Not to me.
Again, I'm not saying don't try. I'm saying if you fast forward to the end of the year, we're better off with 4 wins than scraping out 3-4 additional toss-up wins against scrub teams.
If the Giants always have to play to tank iM gonna have to give them up. No fun to watch at all. Bleech
If you have any faith in this new group, we can put that on hold for now.
Additionally, while the roster is bad it’s not getting 100% turned over. With that, some guys may hang around a couple years and having them experience some success now bodes well for the future as the team (hopefully) adds more talented players. Then you’ll have guys who’ve won previously be able to lead the way for the newcomers.
The question whether we should try to win, or try to lose. The question was whether wins are detrimental to the future.
the argument is whether winning building a culture trumps having better draft position.
I don't think W's build a culture. I think quality of coaching/management builds a culture. Having quality players builds a culture. Having a couple of ball bounces going for, or against, us isn't going to make or break Schoen/Daboll and Company.
Having better draft position will help build a better team, if we have management capable of taking advantage of it.
I'd rather have a team capable of winning, from management to players to support staff. But there is no denying that when it comes to adding to the player talent, drafting higher is better. So yes, W's are detrimental. It may not be catastrophically detrimental, but when it comes to building for the future, at the end of the season, unless you're making the playoffs, W's are a negative.
Losing at the end of last year especially the way we did I think was important to seal the fate of Judge and to a lesser extent DG and to also ensure they didn't look in house to hire again.
I don't want to lose this year but I do feel like a certain number of wins could lock us into Jones on a contract his play doesn't merit and cost the team long term.
I'd bet good money if JS is sold on a QB he will have the guts to make a move up.
In 1984 we were 9-7-0 and on our way. Should we have tanked in 1984 to try to get a better draft pick since we were only 9-7-0? No way.
I understand we have different players and coaches today. But the idea is to turn this around and start winning games.
All of the bad football we've been watching over the years has made some of you guys crazy. The way out of this isn't to just get worse and worse.
We need to start winning some football games. We can't box with the heavyweights now, but we can win some football games with this team.. we already have. We have another winnable game on Sunday against a team with just as many problems as we have.
There are a lot of BAD teams in the NFL right now. The Giants shouldn't be racing them to get worse.
The team needs a QB & reliable Offensive playmakers in the worst way so beating bad teams that will draft in front of us does indeed hurt on optionality.
The good news is I have faith in this roster that they don't need to tank in order to lose a whole lot of games this season.
A few bad snaps for Gano would go a long way :-)
2017 Top 5 draft picks:
Myles Garrett
Mitchell Trubisky
Solomon Thomas
Leonard Fournette
Corey Davis
2018 Top 5 draft picks:
Baker Mayfield
Saquon Barkley
Sam Darnold
Denzel Ward
Bradley Chubb
2019 Top 5 draft picks:
Kyler Murray
Nick Bosa
Quinnen Williams
Clelin Ferrell
Devin White
2020 Top 5 draft picks:
Joe Burrow
Chase Young
Jeff Okudah
Andrew Thomas
Tua Tagovailoa
I left out 2021 and 2022 since it's still early days for those players, but from the above list, I'd say 9-10 of them have turned out to be solid to great players, while the rest have been disappointments to outright flops. That's coin flip odds. And I haven't even mentioned recent players picked outside the top 10 (Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons) who have become game-changers.
I'll always defer to Coach Parcells, who once said that you try to win every game, whether it counts or not. I'd rather get a few more wins, build the right expectations and mindset for what the franchise should be moving forward, and rely on management to make the right moves to add talent, whether it's draft, trade, free agency, whatever, than put all your chips in the "get high draft picks" basket and hope everything else works out.