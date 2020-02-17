Is winning games this year detrimental to our future? RELICDOA : 9/29/2022 8:33 pm

Seems like an odd statement to make right? but at what point is squeaking out wins with this roster not helpful? Say we end up somewhere in the middle of the draft and we don’t have any stand out players come to light as the year progresses. Trust me I don’t want to go through another shit year, being 2-1 is great! But this roster is really depressing! Hopefully stars will emerge and our coaching staff develops these young guys….Thoughts?

