If Giants finish 8-9, do you keep building or go get the QB?

ryanmkeane : 11:02 am
Regardless of how Jones plays the rest of the year, unless he turns a true true corner and starts playing incredibly well - it is likely that Daboll and Schoen move on from him. Everything points to that and would likely be the smart thing to do. That being said, let's say Giants finish 8-9, miss the playoffs, and have anywhere from 15-17th overall pick in the 1st round. I think 8-9 is fairly realistic the way we started and how the schedule plays out.

Do you sell the farm to move up to get your QB? Or do you continue to stay patient, maybe take a player in that spot or even trade down to collect a lot more picks like Schoen did in 2022? And move forward with Taylor in 2023? As we saw in that draft, more picks = better chances of success to building a roster. I actually don't really like Taylor at all, but there's an argument to be made that if they continue to rebuild even further and push the QB decision down the road again for another year, that would actually be pretty smart.

My opinion as it stands right now is that Schoen should continue to build the team if it shakes out that way. This roster is incredibly bare at high level talent at a few key spots, mainly WR, LB, and interior OL, I guess you could say CB as well depending on what happens with Jackson.

What say you?
M.S.  
ryanmkeane : 11:26 am : link
it played out that way against Dallas, but in large part of each game, OL played decently well against Tennessee, and it was so-so against Carolina.

OL had a bad game against Dallas, who looks like the best defense in all of football right now.

We are all saying the OL sucks right now, but that is based on 1 game. They certainly aren't a good unit right now but it is likely they play much better against Chicago.
RE: year end  
M.S. : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15838757 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
We get 14 more games to make this decision. Screws to me today, new QB, because he has not done enough, shove the excuses where the sun don't shine. However, what he does will matter to me. He can change my mind. Win.

In a nutshell, Saquan is defeated by blitzing the running lanes. Jones has to prove he can beat that blitz or he can't play. So far, it has eluded him.

Can Daniel Jones simultaneously defeat the blitz while his RT acts like a turnstile and his interior line resembles the colander I use to strain my pasta?
"Regardless of how Jones plays the rest of the year...  
CT Charlie : 11:33 am : link
it's likely that Daboll and Schoen move on from him."

Is that more of an insult to DJ or to Daboll & Schoen ?
RE: M.S.  
M.S. : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15838771 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
it played out that way against Dallas, but in large part of each game, OL played decently well against Tennessee, and it was so-so against Carolina.

OL had a bad game against Dallas, who looks like the best defense in all of football right now.

We are all saying the OL sucks right now, but that is based on 1 game. They certainly aren't a good unit right now but it is likely they play much better against Chicago.

I hear ya but I respectably disagree about the Carolina game… I felt the o-line played at a sub-standard level and I think the offense only accrued about 275 yards, unless we want to blame that modest output entirely on the WRs.
RE: RE: year end  
Returning Video Tapes : 11:34 am : link
In comment 15838776 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15838757 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


We get 14 more games to make this decision. Screws to me today, new QB, because he has not done enough, shove the excuses where the sun don't shine. However, what he does will matter to me. He can change my mind. Win.

In a nutshell, Saquan is defeated by blitzing the running lanes. Jones has to prove he can beat that blitz or he can't play. So far, it has eluded him.



Can Daniel Jones simultaneously defeat the blitz while his RT acts like a turnstile and his interior line resembles the colander I use to strain my pasta?


All while doing it throwing to a bunch of NFL journeyman at best. I love when people compare Burrows situation to the Giants like Tee Higgins and Jamar Chase aren’t two top 15 WRs with the guy working the slot the best in the business. We got dudes falling down, dropping balls, and make zero explosive plays and are no threat down field.
I go get the QB  
UConn4523 : 11:38 am : link
because going 8-9 with our cap situation heading into this season would be a huge success. Moving up in the draft if needed and spending well in FA can make us a playoff team very quickly.
CT  
ryanmkeane : 11:38 am : link
I said that unless Jones plays great, they likely move on.
If we're  
PakistanPete : 11:46 am : link
in reach of a QB that Schoen and Daboll see as a franchise player, I'd want them to do whatever takes to go get him.
RE: ....  
islander1 : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15838754 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you guys realize that for the Giants to win 8 games, they only have to win 6 of their remaining 14 games. They play Washington twice as well as the soft part of their non-division schedule still remaining.

If we were 1-2 or 0-3 then yeah, 8-9 would simply be out of the question entirely. But, the Giants beat Tennessee on the road and squeaked out a tough win against the Panthers.


We have zero shot at 8 wins based solely on our one dimensional offense.
i think with this coaching staff it's likely we will win more games  
markky : 11:48 am : link
in 2023 than 2022, and even more in 2024. so it will be even harder to get our QB.
RE: ..  
Dave : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15838750 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Ruler - it is quite clear that Schoen and Daboll don't really view Jones as the long term answer.


is it? or is it just clear that they are not YET willing to commit 30M/ for him?

imo, build the team and if he doesn't improve as well replace him then
you go get the QB .....IF you're sold that he's your guy  
Greg from LI : 11:57 am : link
This is a tricky thing. Trading up for a QB who then busts sets you back. I'm not much of an Ernie Accorsi fan, but he gambled big in 2004 and won big as a result. Had Eli tanked, the Giants would have been in a bad place.
RE: RE: year end  
Greg from LI : 11:58 am : link
In comment 15838776 M.S. said:
Quote:

Can Daniel Jones simultaneously defeat the blitz while his RT acts like a turnstile and his interior line resembles the colander I use to strain my pasta?


Poor, poor Danny. Always the victim of circumstances beyond his control, all the way back to high school.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:11 pm : link
there are franchise QBs in every draft, just a matter on whether you hit on one or not. Doesn't have to be a top 3-5 pick either. I hate taking QBs past round 1...but that's an option too.
RE: RE: RE: year end  
Thegratefulhead : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15838782 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
In comment 15838776 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15838757 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


We get 14 more games to make this decision. Screws to me today, new QB, because he has not done enough, shove the excuses where the sun don't shine. However, what he does will matter to me. He can change my mind. Win.

In a nutshell, Saquan is defeated by blitzing the running lanes. Jones has to prove he can beat that blitz or he can't play. So far, it has eluded him.



Can Daniel Jones simultaneously defeat the blitz while his RT acts like a turnstile and his interior line resembles the colander I use to strain my pasta?



All while doing it throwing to a bunch of NFL journeyman at best. I love when people compare Burrows situation to the Giants like Tee Higgins and Jamar Chase aren’t two top 15 WRs with the guy working the slot the best in the business. We got dudes falling down, dropping balls, and make zero explosive plays and are no threat down field.
I did not compare his situations to Burrow at all. He has not succeeded anywhere he has every played. Burrow is a winner,
always. Only fools compare.


The excuses flow for Jones because he looks like what every owner dreams about when they see their franchise QB. I could list a ton of QBs that look a lot different, that performed a lot better than Jones, that did not have the leash that Jones has or the chances. Is what it is.
If this team wins 8-9 games  
giantstock : 12:19 pm : link
Then more than likely Jones had a very good season. (Note: I said "more than likely" not saying "for sure."). I highly doubt the Giants are going to keep winning games like the 1st two. So- how can you win 8-9 games with the WR core they have, the lousy TE's, the bad OL, the poor ILB play, and the overrated secondary unless the most important position on the football field plays very well????? It's possible but not as likely.

I think people have to remember the other teams have professional football players too. Its hard to win games when overall you are not very good.

And this garbage that the Giants have already decided about Jones is complete bullshit. Its bullshit for any QB. So let's take a step back on this-- if a QB has a very good season in which in their walk year then people think that the Giants will IGNORE the very good season?

I think we are a bad team and will have a shot at a good QB in the draft (I would like to be wrong- so I expect 5-7 wins.). You can't build your team through Free Agents.

Lol Burrow played at LSU that’s been a QB away from competing for a  
Returning Video Tapes : 12:19 pm : link
chip for the last 30 years. Jones played at Duke with a bunch of dudes that have gone onto professional careers.
RE: Bold Ruler...  
Thegratefulhead : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15838762 bw in dc said:
Quote:
is spot on. Jones's performance is the what needs to be evaluated over the team record.

A few years ago, the Texans were something like 4-12. But Watson played brilliantly. A top five QB. So, focus on the individual performance.

Right now at 2-1, there is absolutely ZERO reason to keep Jones. His play has been, at best, average and uninspiring.

So, he's on his way out.
If he could find a way to win with a roster so untalented, he would deserve the lion's share of the credit and I would give it. There is no way he can produce stats in this situation. If he finds a way to win, it would matter tons to me.
You go get the QB if the evaluations suggest that it is  
Jimmy Googs : 12:41 pm : link
a meaningful upgrade.

Nothing more important than that position...nothing even close.
RE: RE: Bold Ruler...  
bw in dc : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15838861 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15838762 bw in dc said:


Quote:


is spot on. Jones's performance is the what needs to be evaluated over the team record.

A few years ago, the Texans were something like 4-12. But Watson played brilliantly. A top five QB. So, focus on the individual performance.

Right now at 2-1, there is absolutely ZERO reason to keep Jones. His play has been, at best, average and uninspiring.

So, he's on his way out.

If he could find a way to win with a roster so untalented, he would deserve the lion's share of the credit and I would give it. There is no way he can produce stats in this situation. If he finds a way to win, it would matter tons to me.


I don't buy that because I think there is a path to 8-9 wins with the defense playing a much larger part than the offense and Jones.

In 1997, we were 10-5-1 with Danny Kannel at the helm. For a few months, I was - stupidly -buying and selling the idea that Kannel had the "it" factor and he was worth being the future. But that team was really led by the defense (3rd in PPG allowed), a decent running game, and some good luck plays. The offense was only 21st in PPG and near last in passing.

I think it's possible to be that type of team. Which would entail Jones being a passenger more than the driver.
RE: ...  
MOOPS : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15838843 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
there are franchise QBs in every draft, just a matter on whether you hit on one or not. Doesn't have to be a top 3-5 pick either. I hate taking QBs past round 1...but that's an option too.


Point out the franchise QBs in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2015 if you will.
2009 produced Stafford, who didn't do much to lift a crappy team. Sound familiar?
2011 produced Newton. Franchise would be a real stretch.
2016 produced Prescott. Franchise worthy or benefitting from a superior surrounding cast? Probably look like dogshit on the most recent renditions of our so-called team, no?
To state there are franchise Quarterbacks in every draft is quite the overstatement.
If Giants are 8-9, that means  
Pepe LePugh : 1:09 pm : link
Jones is playing well. Houston and Seattle will likely be picking top five, and have far more ammo than Giants to move up if necessary. Moving up for QB1 or 2 is probably unrealistic. But if Gmen are confident that QB3 has the goods, go for it. If not, I think Jones is back.
Jones battles  
Reale01 : 1:11 pm : link
It seems like if we can go 9-8 with this roster and DJ and no cap space then we might be reasonable to expect 11-6 in 2023 with DJ and another year of rebuilding. That gets you in the hunt and is a lot more fun to watch.
I love the dellision about the upcoming draft...  
bluewave : 1:11 pm : link
Eight teams with TWO 1st round picks! They were all eyeing this draft for a QBs and people think these teams are magically just going to pass on top QB prospects, so we can have them...
RE: M.S.  
Johnny5 : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15838771 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
it played out that way against Dallas, but in large part of each game, OL played decently well against Tennessee, and it was so-so against Carolina.

OL had a bad game against Dallas, who looks like the best defense in all of football right now.

We are all saying the OL sucks right now, but that is based on 1 game. They certainly aren't a good unit right now but it is likely they play much better against Chicago.

Honestly I don't have any idea what you are watching Ryan but aside from the second half run blocking week one vs. Tennessee our offensive line has absolutely been 100% awful, minus Andrew Thomas.
RE: At the risk of avoiding your question  
Sean : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15838746 M.S. said:
Quote:
I don’t see anything close to 8-9 wins.

5-6 is the max ceiling for this club.

No WRs, no pass blocking, no passing game and a defense that may be going in the wrong direction.

Giants are a Top 10 pick… definitely could make Top 5.

But if a miracle happens and they win 8-9 games, I wouldn’t trade significant draft capital on a QB unless Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll fall madly in love with him, in which case their jobs will be officially tied to him.

I disagree with this post. The Giants have these games on their remaining schedule: Bears, Seahawks, Commanders 2x, Texans, Lions & Colts.

To just speak in an absolute that 5-6 wins is the ceiling is silly. They already have two wins. I can easily see 8-9.
RE: I've had season tickets since the 70s  
joeinpa : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15838744 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
If the plan is to start Tyrod Taylor in 2023 ..... I'm done.


I was going to post, There is no way Giants go into next season with Taylor as their entrenched starter.

Your post expresses very well why they won’t
RE: If Giants are 8-9, that means  
cosmicj : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15838921 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
Jones is playing well. Houston and Seattle will likely be picking top five, and have far more ammo than Giants to move up if necessary. Moving up for QB1 or 2 is probably unrealistic. But if Gmen are confident that QB3 has the goods, go for it. If not, I think Jones is back.


No, it doesn’t.
And to answer your question..  
Sean : 1:20 pm : link
Go get the QB. Despite what BBI says, many QB’s have subpar situations that they must overcome.

The Bengals went from 2-14 to Super Bowl in two years.
RE: year end  
joeinpa : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15838757 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
We get 14 more games to make this decision. Screws to me today, new QB, because he has not done enough, shove the excuses where the sun don't shine. However, what he does will matter to me. He can change my mind. Win.

In a nutshell, Saquan is defeated by blitzing the running lanes. Jones has to prove he can beat that blitz or he can't play. So far, it has eluded him.


I think he d probably have more success defeating them if he’s s receivers wouldn’t drop the ball or fall down, but that s just me
RE: RE: I've had season tickets since the 70s  
Sean : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15838937 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15838744 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


If the plan is to start Tyrod Taylor in 2023 ..... I'm done.



I was going to post, There is no way Giants go into next season with Taylor as their entrenched starter.

Your post expresses very well why they won’t

What’s the context? If they draft QB in the first round why wouldn’t Taylor be the starter? Seems way over the top and unfair to a guy whose been deemed a starter elsewhere on multiple teams.
RE: Lol Burrow played at LSU that’s been a QB away from competing for a  
FStubbs : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15838859 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
chip for the last 30 years. Jones played at Duke with a bunch of dudes that have gone onto professional careers.


From what I understand, and I'm no follower of college football, there's a guy named Levis with comparable "talent" to what Jones had at Duke but he has his team ranked in the top 10.
7, 8, or 9 wins and out of the playoffs is really the critical point.  
Ivan15 : 1:30 pm : link
At 8-9, Giants would be picking 15 or 16 probably. That represents a significant improvement and that won’t continue if Tyrod Taylor is the starting QB so Giants need a better (backup) QB to start the season. If Taylor is your starter, you better hire Ben McAdoo as your coordinator because that is about all Taylor is capable of. Maybe the QB is Jones if he doesn’t get a better offer in free agency or maybe it is someone who is Jones-like. Jones is going to be a good backup/marginal starter for someone. He is a good team player, unlike some of the other marginal starters we have seen in the recent past.

Right now, there is no clear cut #1 QB in the draft and there may not be 3 worthy of being picked in the top 10, so they don’t have to “sell the farm” to get one of the best QBs unless Daboll/Schoen is convinced that one of those QBs is a lot better than the others. Daboll says he likes big QBs so I think that leaves Stroud in the top 10 or Levis in the 10-20 range. I haven’t see Stroud play yet but Ohio State QBs have not had a great track record in the NFL. I can’t think of who the last QB from Ohio State was a starter for more than 2 seasons in the NFL. I think the pick will be Levis or someone even lower in the draft.
If the Giants finish 8-9 with Jones not playing great,  
81_Great_Dane : 1:32 pm : link
the question won't be whether to go get a QB, but when. There's a theory that the QB is the last piece you acquire, and there's some logic to that. You don't want to ruin your young QB prospect by putting him in the middle of a mess. David Carr was arguably ruined that way, though at this point it's hard to know how good he could have been if he'd landed in a better situation.

So maybe rather than trading away a bunch of picks, like the Eli trade, to get a QB from the top of the 2023 draft, the plan will be to hold onto picks, load up on more young players and sign a veteran bridge QB. Then they'd probably draft a QB in 2024 with the hope that they get the next Josh Allen, not the next Josh Rosen. In summer 2024 your bridge QB and the new kid compete, like Kurt Warner competed with Eli Manning. Hopefully then they'd make a Super Bowl run in 2025-2030.

Damn. I could easily be dead by then.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1:36 pm : link
The Giants are currently 4th in the NFL in total rushing yards. The OL has not been awful. It has been inconsistent.
If I understand the OP...  
Brown_Hornet : 1:36 pm : link
...the question has nothing to do with how Jones plays because he's gone in your scenario.

If the HC/GM covet a QB, you get the QB.
Who were Eli Manning's skill position players at Ole Miss?  
Greg from LI : 1:42 pm : link
Regale me with those names and their illustrious pro careers.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1:52 pm : link
yes, Jones is gone in the actual scenario I presented.
RE: RE: Lol Burrow played at LSU that’s been a QB away from competing for a  
Returning Video Tapes : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15838950 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15838859 Returning Video Tapes said:


Quote:


chip for the last 30 years. Jones played at Duke with a bunch of dudes that have gone onto professional careers.



From what I understand, and I'm no follower of college football, there's a guy named Levis with comparable "talent" to what Jones had at Duke but he has his team ranked in the top 10.


Idk who told you that but UK has had top 25 recruiting classes recently. Not even sure if they rank Duke how low they are.
RE: RE: Lol Burrow played at LSU that’s been a QB away from competing for a  
bw in dc : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15838950 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15838859 Returning Video Tapes said:


Quote:


chip for the last 30 years. Jones played at Duke with a bunch of dudes that have gone onto professional careers.



From what I understand, and I'm no follower of college football, there's a guy named Levis with comparable "talent" to what Jones had at Duke but he has his team ranked in the top 10.


Levis/Kentucky have more talent than what Jones had at Duke. In fact, last year Levis played with Wan'Dale Robinson.

Levis also had much more physical talent than Jones. And I don't think it's very close.
RE: RE: RE: I've had season tickets since the 70s  
joeinpa : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15838946 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15838937 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15838744 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


If the plan is to start Tyrod Taylor in 2023 ..... I'm done.



I was going to post, There is no way Giants go into next season with Taylor as their entrenched starter.

Your post expresses very well why they won’t


What’s the context? If they draft QB in the first round why wouldn’t Taylor be the starter? Seems way over the top and unfair to a guy whose been deemed a starter elsewhere on multiple teams.


I thought the word “ entrenched” covered that scenerio. If the draft a quarterback with a #1 pick, Taylor would not be long for the starting position.

My bad, should have made it more clear
List of Duke player drafted from 2000 to 2019.  
MOOPS : 2:14 pm : link
2000 6 7 Chris Combs Pittsburgh Steelers DE
2004 7 2 Drew Strojny New York Giants T
2013 7 43 Sean Renfree Atlanta Falcons QB
2014 4 9 Ross Cockrell Buffalo Bills DB
2015 1 28 Laken Tomlinson Detroit Lions G
2015 4 6 105 Jamison Crowder Washington
Redskins
2019 1 6 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

So none when DJ was there.
RE: RE: At the risk of avoiding your question  
M.S. : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15838936 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15838746 M.S. said:


Quote:


I don’t see anything close to 8-9 wins.

5-6 is the max ceiling for this club.

No WRs, no pass blocking, no passing game and a defense that may be going in the wrong direction.

Giants are a Top 10 pick… definitely could make Top 5.

But if a miracle happens and they win 8-9 games, I wouldn’t trade significant draft capital on a QB unless Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll fall madly in love with him, in which case their jobs will be officially tied to him.


I disagree with this post. The Giants have these games on their remaining schedule: Bears, Seahawks, Commanders 2x, Texans, Lions & Colts.

To just speak in an absolute that 5-6 wins is the ceiling is silly. They already have two wins. I can easily see 8-9.

I think it comes down to our respective perceptions of the team. My perception is that the offense -- with the exception of Saquon Barkley -- looks just as bad as their offenses of the past 4 seasons. Their defense is better, but that's not due to a talent infusion, but rather coaching. Indeed, one could argue that there's less talent with the subtraction of several players including CB James Bradberry and MLB Martinez. Kayvon Thibodeaux is an interesting addition... but the pay-off may not be in the short term. I want to see more than 5-6 wins. I would be extremely happy with 8-9 wins, but I just don't see it. I hope the Giants can change my mind.
There  
AcidTest : 2:16 pm : link
are a lot of variables, including how attractive the QB prospects are at the end of the season. Why trade up if the QB class is as poor as this year's?

The high likelihood is that this is the last year for Jones because the Giants didn't pick up his fifth year option. I don't see the Giants using the FT on him, not at a cost of $31.5M, unless perhaps he plays phenomenally well the rest of the season. That doesn't seem likely.

The Giants could also sign him to a new contract for say two years, but I think he'll likely prefer to move on and get a fresh start with another team, even if they offer less money.
RE: ...  
John In CO : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15838843 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
there are franchise QBs in every draft, just a matter on whether you hit on one or not. Doesn't have to be a top 3-5 pick either. I hate taking QBs past round 1...but that's an option too.


In the vast ocean of incorrect and sometimes just plain old idiotic statements ive seen on this site over the years, this may be one of the most blatantly inaccurate. So you really think that there are "Franchise" qb's in every draft? Cut that statement down to just "QB's" and im there. But ....franchise??? Come on.....I could pull up MULTIPLE years...2013 is a great example... in which there were no franchise QB's selected, unless your definition of a franchise QB is one drafted by a franchise.

heres the deal.....if there is a QB available in the draft who the Giants project as having a better career than Jones is projected to have, then grab him if at all possible. But dont just "take a QB". You need more than just someone who plays the position. Would make no sense whatsoever to pick a QB WORSE than Jones just for the sake of having someone else , anyone, back there.
Team is in a total rebuild regardless of this year’s record  
Rick in Dallas : 3:17 pm : link
I see another big turnover of this year’s roster
Go get your QB of the future in this upcoming draft.
We have so many upgrades needed st multiple positions
Don’t be fooled by this year’s record.
I still see a team with about 7 wins in 2022
For us to go 8-9 with this roster  
Biteymax22 : 3:21 pm : link
Jones is going to have to up his game to a point where we'd probably franchise or extend him and keep building.

We're going to win more games than 2 (we may even win this week), but we saw on Monday how weak we are in some positions and how that kills us against good teams.
Everybody wants to upgrade the QB  
DefenseWins : 3:39 pm : link
So yeah if "the QB" is out there, you try to get him. Who is that guy though? I am not in favor of drafting another "guy" in the first round who ends up being marginally better than Jones.

Like I said in another thread, there are about 6 QBs in the league who are true franchise QBs. The other teams have to build a solid foundation around an average QB. That is what we did for the past three Superbowls the giants were in.
RE: Everybody wants to upgrade the QB  
FStubbs : 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15839072 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
So yeah if "the QB" is out there, you try to get him. Who is that guy though? I am not in favor of drafting another "guy" in the first round who ends up being marginally better than Jones.

Like I said in another thread, there are about 6 QBs in the league who are true franchise QBs. The other teams have to build a solid foundation around an average QB. That is what we did for the past three Superbowls the giants were in.


Pretty sure the 2011 team was a garbage team willed to a championship by a Hall of Fame QB.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:44 pm : link
The '11 Giants don't win it all unless Eli has a career season, which he did. He was UFB that year.
