If Giants finish 8-9, do you keep building or go get the QB?

Regardless of how Jones plays the rest of the year, unless he turns a true true corner and starts playing incredibly well - it is likely that Daboll and Schoen move on from him. Everything points to that and would likely be the smart thing to do. That being said, let's say Giants finish 8-9, miss the playoffs, and have anywhere from 15-17th overall pick in the 1st round. I think 8-9 is fairly realistic the way we started and how the schedule plays out.
Do you sell the farm to move up to get your QB? Or do you continue to stay patient, maybe take a player in that spot or even trade down to collect a lot more picks like Schoen did in 2022? And move forward with Taylor in 2023? As we saw in that draft, more picks = better chances of success to building a roster. I actually don't really like Taylor at all, but there's an argument to be made that if they continue to rebuild even further and push the QB decision down the road again for another year, that would actually be pretty smart.
My opinion as it stands right now is that Schoen should continue to build the team if it shakes out that way. This roster is incredibly bare at high level talent at a few key spots, mainly WR, LB, and interior OL, I guess you could say CB as well depending on what happens with Jackson.
What say you?
OL had a bad game against Dallas, who looks like the best defense in all of football right now.
We are all saying the OL sucks right now, but that is based on 1 game. They certainly aren't a good unit right now but it is likely they play much better against Chicago.
In a nutshell, Saquan is defeated by blitzing the running lanes. Jones has to prove he can beat that blitz or he can't play. So far, it has eluded him.
Can Daniel Jones simultaneously defeat the blitz while his RT acts like a turnstile and his interior line resembles the colander I use to strain my pasta?
Is that more of an insult to DJ or to Daboll & Schoen ?
I hear ya but I respectably disagree about the Carolina game… I felt the o-line played at a sub-standard level and I think the offense only accrued about 275 yards, unless we want to blame that modest output entirely on the WRs.
We get 14 more games to make this decision. Screws to me today, new QB, because he has not done enough, shove the excuses where the sun don't shine. However, what he does will matter to me. He can change my mind. Win.
All while doing it throwing to a bunch of NFL journeyman at best. I love when people compare Burrows situation to the Giants like Tee Higgins and Jamar Chase aren’t two top 15 WRs with the guy working the slot the best in the business. We got dudes falling down, dropping balls, and make zero explosive plays and are no threat down field.
If we were 1-2 or 0-3 then yeah, 8-9 would simply be out of the question entirely. But, the Giants beat Tennessee on the road and squeaked out a tough win against the Panthers.
We have zero shot at 8 wins based solely on our one dimensional offense.
is it? or is it just clear that they are not YET willing to commit 30M/ for him?
imo, build the team and if he doesn't improve as well replace him then
Poor, poor Danny. Always the victim of circumstances beyond his control, all the way back to high school.
Thegratefulhead said:
We get 14 more games to make this decision. Screws to me today, new QB, because he has not done enough, shove the excuses where the sun don't shine. However, what he does will matter to me. He can change my mind. Win.
All while doing it throwing to a bunch of NFL journeyman at best. I love when people compare Burrows situation to the Giants like Tee Higgins and Jamar Chase aren’t two top 15 WRs with the guy working the slot the best in the business. We got dudes falling down, dropping balls, and make zero explosive plays and are no threat down field.
always. Only fools compare.
The excuses flow for Jones because he looks like what every owner dreams about when they see their franchise QB. I could list a ton of QBs that look a lot different, that performed a lot better than Jones, that did not have the leash that Jones has or the chances. Is what it is.
I think people have to remember the other teams have professional football players too. Its hard to win games when overall you are not very good.
And this garbage that the Giants have already decided about Jones is complete bullshit. Its bullshit for any QB. So let's take a step back on this-- if a QB has a very good season in which in their walk year then people think that the Giants will IGNORE the very good season?
I think we are a bad team and will have a shot at a good QB in the draft (I would like to be wrong- so I expect 5-7 wins.). You can't build your team through Free Agents.
A few years ago, the Texans were something like 4-12. But Watson played brilliantly. A top five QB. So, focus on the individual performance.
Right now at 2-1, there is absolutely ZERO reason to keep Jones. His play has been, at best, average and uninspiring.
So, he's on his way out.
Nothing more important than that position...nothing even close.
is spot on. Jones's performance is the what needs to be evaluated over the team record.
If he could find a way to win with a roster so untalented, he would deserve the lion's share of the credit and I would give it. There is no way he can produce stats in this situation. If he finds a way to win, it would matter tons to me.
I don't buy that because I think there is a path to 8-9 wins with the defense playing a much larger part than the offense and Jones.
In 1997, we were 10-5-1 with Danny Kannel at the helm. For a few months, I was - stupidly -buying and selling the idea that Kannel had the "it" factor and he was worth being the future. But that team was really led by the defense (3rd in PPG allowed), a decent running game, and some good luck plays. The offense was only 21st in PPG and near last in passing.
I think it's possible to be that type of team. Which would entail Jones being a passenger more than the driver.
Point out the franchise QBs in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2015 if you will.
2009 produced Stafford, who didn't do much to lift a crappy team. Sound familiar?
2011 produced Newton. Franchise would be a real stretch.
2016 produced Prescott. Franchise worthy or benefitting from a superior surrounding cast? Probably look like dogshit on the most recent renditions of our so-called team, no?
To state there are franchise Quarterbacks in every draft is quite the overstatement.
Honestly I don't have any idea what you are watching Ryan but aside from the second half run blocking week one vs. Tennessee our offensive line has absolutely been 100% awful, minus Andrew Thomas.
5-6 is the max ceiling for this club.
No WRs, no pass blocking, no passing game and a defense that may be going in the wrong direction.
Giants are a Top 10 pick… definitely could make Top 5.
But if a miracle happens and they win 8-9 games, I wouldn’t trade significant draft capital on a QB unless Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll fall madly in love with him, in which case their jobs will be officially tied to him.
I disagree with this post. The Giants have these games on their remaining schedule: Bears, Seahawks, Commanders 2x, Texans, Lions & Colts.
To just speak in an absolute that 5-6 wins is the ceiling is silly. They already have two wins. I can easily see 8-9.
I was going to post, There is no way Giants go into next season with Taylor as their entrenched starter.
Your post expresses very well why they won’t
No, it doesn’t.
The Bengals went from 2-14 to Super Bowl in two years.
In a nutshell, Saquan is defeated by blitzing the running lanes. Jones has to prove he can beat that blitz or he can't play. So far, it has eluded him.
I think he d probably have more success defeating them if he’s s receivers wouldn’t drop the ball or fall down, but that s just me
If the plan is to start Tyrod Taylor in 2023 ..... I'm done.
I was going to post, There is no way Giants go into next season with Taylor as their entrenched starter.
Your post expresses very well why they won’t
What’s the context? If they draft QB in the first round why wouldn’t Taylor be the starter? Seems way over the top and unfair to a guy whose been deemed a starter elsewhere on multiple teams.
From what I understand, and I'm no follower of college football, there's a guy named Levis with comparable "talent" to what Jones had at Duke but he has his team ranked in the top 10.
Right now, there is no clear cut #1 QB in the draft and there may not be 3 worthy of being picked in the top 10, so they don’t have to “sell the farm” to get one of the best QBs unless Daboll/Schoen is convinced that one of those QBs is a lot better than the others. Daboll says he likes big QBs so I think that leaves Stroud in the top 10 or Levis in the 10-20 range. I haven’t see Stroud play yet but Ohio State QBs have not had a great track record in the NFL. I can’t think of who the last QB from Ohio State was a starter for more than 2 seasons in the NFL. I think the pick will be Levis or someone even lower in the draft.
So maybe rather than trading away a bunch of picks, like the Eli trade, to get a QB from the top of the 2023 draft, the plan will be to hold onto picks, load up on more young players and sign a veteran bridge QB. Then they'd probably draft a QB in 2024 with the hope that they get the next Josh Allen, not the next Josh Rosen. In summer 2024 your bridge QB and the new kid compete, like Kurt Warner competed with Eli Manning. Hopefully then they'd make a Super Bowl run in 2025-2030.
Damn. I could easily be dead by then.
If the HC/GM covet a QB, you get the QB.
chip for the last 30 years. Jones played at Duke with a bunch of dudes that have gone onto professional careers.
From what I understand, and I'm no follower of college football, there's a guy named Levis with comparable "talent" to what Jones had at Duke but he has his team ranked in the top 10.
Idk who told you that but UK has had top 25 recruiting classes recently. Not even sure if they rank Duke how low they are.
chip for the last 30 years. Jones played at Duke with a bunch of dudes that have gone onto professional careers.
From what I understand, and I'm no follower of college football, there's a guy named Levis with comparable "talent" to what Jones had at Duke but he has his team ranked in the top 10.
Levis/Kentucky have more talent than what Jones had at Duke. In fact, last year Levis played with Wan'Dale Robinson.
Levis also had much more physical talent than Jones. And I don't think it's very close.
Ron Johnson said:
If the plan is to start Tyrod Taylor in 2023 ..... I'm done.
I was going to post, There is no way Giants go into next season with Taylor as their entrenched starter.
Your post expresses very well why they won’t
What’s the context? If they draft QB in the first round why wouldn’t Taylor be the starter? Seems way over the top and unfair to a guy whose been deemed a starter elsewhere on multiple teams.
I thought the word “ entrenched” covered that scenerio. If the draft a quarterback with a #1 pick, Taylor would not be long for the starting position.
My bad, should have made it more clear
2004 7 2 Drew Strojny New York Giants T
2013 7 43 Sean Renfree Atlanta Falcons QB
2014 4 9 Ross Cockrell Buffalo Bills DB
2015 1 28 Laken Tomlinson Detroit Lions G
2015 4 6 105 Jamison Crowder Washington
Redskins
2019 1 6 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB
So none when DJ was there.
I don’t see anything close to 8-9 wins.
5-6 is the max ceiling for this club.
No WRs, no pass blocking, no passing game and a defense that may be going in the wrong direction.
Giants are a Top 10 pick… definitely could make Top 5.
But if a miracle happens and they win 8-9 games, I wouldn’t trade significant draft capital on a QB unless Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll fall madly in love with him, in which case their jobs will be officially tied to him.
I disagree with this post. The Giants have these games on their remaining schedule: Bears, Seahawks, Commanders 2x, Texans, Lions & Colts.
To just speak in an absolute that 5-6 wins is the ceiling is silly. They already have two wins. I can easily see 8-9.
I think it comes down to our respective perceptions of the team. My perception is that the offense -- with the exception of Saquon Barkley -- looks just as bad as their offenses of the past 4 seasons. Their defense is better, but that's not due to a talent infusion, but rather coaching. Indeed, one could argue that there's less talent with the subtraction of several players including CB James Bradberry and MLB Martinez. Kayvon Thibodeaux is an interesting addition... but the pay-off may not be in the short term. I want to see more than 5-6 wins. I would be extremely happy with 8-9 wins, but I just don't see it. I hope the Giants can change my mind.
The high likelihood is that this is the last year for Jones because the Giants didn't pick up his fifth year option. I don't see the Giants using the FT on him, not at a cost of $31.5M, unless perhaps he plays phenomenally well the rest of the season. That doesn't seem likely.
The Giants could also sign him to a new contract for say two years, but I think he'll likely prefer to move on and get a fresh start with another team, even if they offer less money.
In the vast ocean of incorrect and sometimes just plain old idiotic statements ive seen on this site over the years, this may be one of the most blatantly inaccurate. So you really think that there are "Franchise" qb's in every draft? Cut that statement down to just "QB's" and im there. But ....franchise??? Come on.....I could pull up MULTIPLE years...2013 is a great example... in which there were no franchise QB's selected, unless your definition of a franchise QB is one drafted by a franchise.
heres the deal.....if there is a QB available in the draft who the Giants project as having a better career than Jones is projected to have, then grab him if at all possible. But dont just "take a QB". You need more than just someone who plays the position. Would make no sense whatsoever to pick a QB WORSE than Jones just for the sake of having someone else , anyone, back there.
Go get your QB of the future in this upcoming draft.
We have so many upgrades needed st multiple positions
Don’t be fooled by this year’s record.
I still see a team with about 7 wins in 2022
We're going to win more games than 2 (we may even win this week), but we saw on Monday how weak we are in some positions and how that kills us against good teams.
Like I said in another thread, there are about 6 QBs in the league who are true franchise QBs. The other teams have to build a solid foundation around an average QB. That is what we did for the past three Superbowls the giants were in.
Like I said in another thread, there are about 6 QBs in the league who are true franchise QBs. The other teams have to build a solid foundation around an average QB. That is what we did for the past three Superbowls the giants were in.
Pretty sure the 2011 team was a garbage team willed to a championship by a Hall of Fame QB.