Nick Gates to be activated from PUP next week

SicilianGMEN : 4:02 pm
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
6m
Good news heading into the weekend: The plan is for OL Nick Gates to be activated from the PUP list next week, per sources. The one-year anniversary of Gates' gruesome leg injury just passed. Here's my story from the spring on everything he's been through:
holy shit  
Ben in Tampa : 4:03 pm : link
good for him
Great news  
cosmicj : 4:04 pm : link
But I’m sure it will take him a while before he’s ready to see live action.
great news  
KDavies : 4:04 pm : link
they could use him at C, and both guard spots
His  
AcidTest : 4:11 pm : link
resolve is unbelievable. I assume his return is why they haven't filled their open roster spot.
Wonderful!  
GiantBlue : 4:11 pm : link
Big props to him for what he went through to get back on the field.

Maybe Daboll can lock Gates up with Toney for a few hours and have some of that fire and fierceness rub off on him.

Yay Nick!
So then they have how much time before adding him to the roster?  
Ivan15 : 4:12 pm : link
Tremendous news on Gates recovery  
Rick in Dallas : 4:13 pm : link
What a warrior!!!
unreal!  
islander1 : 4:14 pm : link
That Sunday prompted one of the few...  
Racer : 4:16 pm : link
..."what's wrong?"'s ever from my wife, and she's seen me after plenty of losses.

As some (in)famous people said, "Nick Gates vs. the World".
wow what a pleasant surprise  
djm : 4:22 pm : link
man do we need him.
As I typed that I remembered it was..  
Racer : 4:23 pm : link
..a Thursday night game and all my friends from around the country had seen it live.
RE: So then they have how much time before adding him to the roster?  
Sprintfish : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15839122 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Per the below article from the Athletic (ungated):
The player has to remain on the reserve/PUP list for at least the first four regular season games (Oct. 3 or 4 this season), which is new this season.

Once a player leaves the reserve/PUP list, he has up to 21 days to return to the 53-man roster. He can practice with the team until he’s taken off the list. If the player still isn’t able to play in games after the 21-day span, he’ll stay on the reserve/PUP list for the rest of the season.
The Athletic PUP FAQ - ( New Window )
Holy crap.  
MOOPS : 4:28 pm : link
That's fantastic. Never expected him back this soon.
assuming they think he is close??  
Payasdaddy : 4:29 pm : link
or just IR him in 3 weeks after getting enough of a cameo to think he can be OC next yr?
Wow, would that  
section125 : 4:30 pm : link
be a boost. Gates to C and Feliciano to guard?
Fuck yeah!  
dancing blue bear : 4:33 pm : link
Def a favorite of mine. Very happy he is able to resume his career.
if gates can come back and return to his old trajectory  
Eric on Li : 4:34 pm : link
that would be a miracle. rooting for him.
Great news  
Mark from Jersey : 4:39 pm : link
Don’t rush back. Get the rust off make sure the leg is sound.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:46 pm : link
Awesome news. Easy guy to root for.
Thrilled for him  
Breeze_94 : 4:49 pm : link
And not too long ago he was pretty clearly the second best OL on the roster.

Obviously we’ll have to tamper expectations after the injury, but there’s at least a non zero chance that he could get back to that form at some point

It would be a huge addition on the interior Oline.
Awesome  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:50 pm : link
So happy for him. He is a great story and I am so pleased its not over yet. You need these types on great teams.

Hopefully he can make it all the back. It would be a huge boost.
This is very promising news.  
mittenedman : 4:57 pm : link
There is zero reason to rush him back. He wouldn't be returning this quickly unless he's ready to roll.
I'm rooting for him ...  
Beer Man : 4:58 pm : link
But that was a devastating injury requiring multiple surgeries. If I remember correctly, it took Rich Seubert a couple of seasons to come back from a similar injury
This is great  
BillT : 4:58 pm : link
If he can take over as starting center it will improve the line big time. He a couple of levels better than Feliciano. Next Lemieux. This OL still has a chance to be a decent unit.
Love this kid.  
Optimus-NY : 5:04 pm : link
He's a fan favorite for a reason. I just hope he isn't rushed back and he transitions back slowly. He'd be a big boost. What a loss he was last season. Eff Joe Judge for playing him at Guard.
RE: I'm rooting for him ...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15839177 Beer Man said:
Quote:
But that was a devastating injury requiring multiple surgeries. If I remember correctly, it took Rich Seubert a couple of seasons to come back from a similar injury


All the way back yes. He started as a BTE/6thOL. "number 69 is eligible."
Great  
Mdgiantsfan : 5:07 pm : link
This is really good news. Hopefully he can get his legs under him and get back in contention for a starting spot.
I certainly hope he's fully healthy and stays that way. This sounds  
Ira : 5:09 pm : link
like very good news for the 2nd half of the season.
Would be awesome  
SLIM_ : 5:11 pm : link
but the pessimistic side of me asks the question is if there is anything different from a pension standpoing between PUP and IR. (IR accrues seasons but PUP doesn't)?

Seems like somewhat of a rush...
RE: Would be awesome  
BillT : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15839205 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
but the pessimistic side of me asks the question is if there is anything different from a pension standpoing between PUP and IR. (IR accrues seasons but PUP doesn't)?

Seems like somewhat of a rush...

In your expert medical opinion?
This isn’t rushing him back  
Dave on the UWS : 5:16 pm : link
They would only activate him if he was ready to contribute in 3 weeks. It will be a process but I can easily see him taking over for Feliciano sometime this year.
Really happy for him  
Now Mike in MD : 5:20 pm : link
As a person but from a football perspective he hasn't played for a year. Wis it realistic to expect much of a contribution before mid to late November?
This is great news!  
sb from NYT Forum : 5:22 pm : link
For him personally most of all, it's got to have been an arduous path for sure and this has been the goal that's been driving him.

But great for the Giants too of course. He was our best OL at the beginning of last year, before Judge moved him to a position he never played in the pros OR college.
Imagine if Toney had this guy's grit.  
Capt. Don : 5:34 pm : link
I remember Schoen & Dabol, in  
Southern Man : 5:39 pm : link
an early training camp interview, saying that Gates' return was a possibility, maybe sooner than some might think. I didn't think this soon! You know Daboll would love to infuse some Nick Gates into this team.
That is quite a comeback. Would be just perfect if Gates makes  
chick310 : 5:52 pm : link
it back on the field before Toney does.

A guy you root for and a guy you don't.
Is he under NYG control next year or is he a  
Metnut : 5:55 pm : link
UFA?
Great News  
kelly : 6:03 pm : link
Talk about tough!

Maybe put his locker next to Toney and some toughness will rub off.
RE: Is he under NYG control next year or is he a  
Del Shofner : 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15839258 Metnut said:
Quote:
UFA?


From Eric's roster page it looks like he's under contract through next year.
Nick  
Giant John : 6:10 pm : link
DO NOT come back until you’re 100% mind and body ready man you will be a site for sore eyes. But…
Make you you ready.
This is nothing but AMAZING ....  
Manny in CA : 6:27 pm : link

After one of the most horrific injuries I've ever seen. Can we expect to see him play this year ??

Nick Gates is a stud - Was on his way to becoming a Pro Bowl CENTER before he he inexplicably got shifted to guard. There's a lot of bad things that happened because of this, the worst was the effect it had on Will Hernandez. Will went from being a dominant presence to looking lost and helpless.

Remember how Gates stood up to ALL-WORLD DT Aaron Donald ? Here's Bobby Skinner on Twitter (in 2020), showing us how much of a butt kicker Gates is ....

https://twitter.com/bobbyskinner_/status/1333779659016732673





...  
christian : 6:38 pm : link
Gates coming back healthy and returning to form at center would be a huge shot in the arm for the Giants.
RE: This is nothing but AMAZING ....  
chick310 : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15839303 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

After one of the most horrific injuries I've ever seen. Can we expect to see him play this year ??

Nick Gates is a stud - Was on his way to becoming a Pro Bowl CENTER before he he inexplicably got shifted to guard. There's a lot of bad things that happened because of this, the worst was the effect it had on Will Hernandez. Will went from being a dominant presence to looking lost and helpless.

Remember how Gates stood up to ALL-WORLD DT Aaron Donald ? Here's Bobby Skinner on Twitter (in 2020), showing us how much of a butt kicker Gates is ....

https://twitter.com/bobbyskinner_/status/1333779659016732673


The decline of Will Hernandez was in full effect well before Gates went from Center to Guard. Your comments do not hold water.

Gates being injured like he did is more because the NYG had no idea what thye were doing with personnel all over the OL. Don't blame the coaches that were trying to make something out of nothing.

And by the way, Gates is nothing special. The Giants need to stop screwing around at Center and treat it like an actual position that needs experience and quality.
RE: if gates can come back and return to his old trajectory  
Jay on the Island : 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15839150 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
that would be a miracle. rooting for him.

I mean we are overdue for some luck right? I really hope that Nick Gates has a Rich Seubert level recovery and returns to being a good starter for the Giants. I still don' think that he will contribute much if any this season but if he can build up his strength he might be able to compete for a starting spot next offseason.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:50 pm : link
Jay, you're damn right: we're due for some luck.

It sucks because Gates looked like a real find & then he gets injured. UFB.
Honestly shocked by this.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:08 pm : link
Chick- hmm you might want to check  
Dave on the UWS : 7:10 pm : link
Lout a few things
1. By seasons end 2020, Gates was grading out as one of the leagues better centers. There was talk of him getting some pro bowl votes in 2021
2. More importantly, the Bill’s center is a tackle convert and Daboll has said he likes them for the position. Gates will be the center, when he’s ready, very possibly for post bye.
Oh yeah  
Dave on the UWS : 7:11 pm : link
he was named a team captain last year for a reason.
