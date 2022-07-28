Nick Gates to be activated from PUP next week

Dan Duggan
Good news heading into the weekend: The plan is for OL Nick Gates to be activated from the PUP list next week, per sources. The one-year anniversary of Gates' gruesome leg injury just passed. Here's my story from the spring on everything he's been through:
Maybe Daboll can lock Gates up with Toney for a few hours and have some of that fire and fierceness rub off on him.
Yay Nick!
As some (in)famous people said, "Nick Gates vs. the World".
Per the below article from the Athletic (ungated):
The player has to remain on the reserve/PUP list for at least the first four regular season games (Oct. 3 or 4 this season), which is new this season.
Once a player leaves the reserve/PUP list, he has up to 21 days to return to the 53-man roster. He can practice with the team until he’s taken off the list. If the player still isn’t able to play in games after the 21-day span, he’ll stay on the reserve/PUP list for the rest of the season.
The Athletic PUP FAQ - ( New Window )
Obviously we’ll have to tamper expectations after the injury, but there’s at least a non zero chance that he could get back to that form at some point
It would be a huge addition on the interior Oline.
Hopefully he can make it all the back. It would be a huge boost.
All the way back yes. He started as a BTE/6thOL. "number 69 is eligible."
Seems like somewhat of a rush...
In your expert medical opinion?
But great for the Giants too of course. He was our best OL at the beginning of last year, before Judge moved him to a position he never played in the pros OR college.
A guy you root for and a guy you don't.
Maybe put his locker next to Toney and some toughness will rub off.
From Eric's roster page it looks like he's under contract through next year.
Make you you ready.
After one of the most horrific injuries I've ever seen. Can we expect to see him play this year ??
Nick Gates is a stud - Was on his way to becoming a Pro Bowl CENTER before he he inexplicably got shifted to guard. There's a lot of bad things that happened because of this, the worst was the effect it had on Will Hernandez. Will went from being a dominant presence to looking lost and helpless.
Remember how Gates stood up to ALL-WORLD DT Aaron Donald ? Here's Bobby Skinner on Twitter (in 2020), showing us how much of a butt kicker Gates is ....
https://twitter.com/bobbyskinner_/status/1333779659016732673
The decline of Will Hernandez was in full effect well before Gates went from Center to Guard. Your comments do not hold water.
Gates being injured like he did is more because the NYG had no idea what thye were doing with personnel all over the OL. Don't blame the coaches that were trying to make something out of nothing.
And by the way, Gates is nothing special. The Giants need to stop screwing around at Center and treat it like an actual position that needs experience and quality.
I mean we are overdue for some luck right? I really hope that Nick Gates has a Rich Seubert level recovery and returns to being a good starter for the Giants. I still don' think that he will contribute much if any this season but if he can build up his strength he might be able to compete for a starting spot next offseason.
It sucks because Gates looked like a real find & then he gets injured. UFB.
1. By seasons end 2020, Gates was grading out as one of the leagues better centers. There was talk of him getting some pro bowl votes in 2021
2. More importantly, the Bill’s center is a tackle convert and Daboll has said he likes them for the position. Gates will be the center, when he’s ready, very possibly for post bye.