Nick Gates to be activated from PUP next week SicilianGMEN : 4:02 pm

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

·

6m

Good news heading into the weekend: The plan is for OL Nick Gates to be activated from the PUP list next week, per sources. The one-year anniversary of Gates' gruesome leg injury just passed. Here's my story from the spring on everything he's been through: