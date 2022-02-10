for display only
New York Giants vs Chicago Bears Pre-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/2/2022 8:38 am
Williams is a huge loss  
PaulN : 10/2/2022 10:41 am : link
For this game, if Ward is out also then we are not winning this game. It's a game we all would like to win and we could win, but a team with such a lack of depth, with injuries to key players for this game, it just don't feel good at all. If we win it will be Jones who has a great game and the offensive line having a big game. We are not going to do great against the Bears offense. If you expect us to shut them down you are going to be disappointed. We need to score 24 to win this game, at least 24. They have good recievers and running Backs, plus a running QB, that is a huge problem for this defense without Williams.
I’ll be listening in my car while charging my phone  
eli4life : 10/2/2022 10:42 am : link
Hopefully I’ll have something good to watch on nfl+ when everything is back up again
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/2/2022 10:44 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
8m
Sterling Shepard (torn ACL, our first season) is here to cheer the team on. Just walked/limped into back door of the locker room, no crutches #Giants
Number #1 Priority  
BigBlueJ : 10/2/2022 10:52 am : link
for me this season is a continued ALL-Pro watch for my favorite NYG Andrew Thomas.
Bears 20  
Joey in VA : 10/2/2022 10:57 am : link
Giants 9. We can't stop the run period a d the OL is still shit.
Call me crazy, but think we get our passing game going a bit today  
Returning Video Tapes : 10/2/2022 11:04 am : link
in fraud bowl 2022. Big game for Richie James today.
RE: Bears 20  
Eric on Li : 10/2/2022 11:08 am : link
Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Giants 9. We can't stop the run period a d the OL is still shit.


there's really no excuse to get beat at home by a historically bad passing attack and rookie head coach.

the bears obviously had no first round pick last year and they are carrying 20m more than the nyg in dead money - so they have 10% less $ on the field, a QB deficiency, a general talent deficiency, and a similar experience deficiency with new leadership.

if daboll/wink/kafka are the guys this is a game they win.
Big opportunity today  
Sean : 10/2/2022 11:13 am : link
3-1 can build some confidence and 2-2 with Green Bay looming can lead to a spiral.
Somehow I’m expecting the NYG-CHI game to be uglier  
The_Boss : 10/2/2022 11:17 am : link
Than this game right now in London..
Roquan Smith will probably be the best player on the field  
Jimmy Googs : 10/2/2022 11:20 am : link
for Bears. Someone needs to get a hat on him otherwise Saquon will be shut down early and often.

And that means turning to Daniel Jones and our lethal passing attack...
I wore my Odell Beckham NYG jersey for the first two games  
Jimmy Googs : 10/2/2022 11:23 am : link
and they pulled out wins. I didn't wear it for the Dallas game and they lost.

So it goes back on today.

I am clearly doing my part to help the team win...
RE: ...  
Ira : 10/2/2022 11:28 am : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
8m
Sterling Shepard (torn ACL, our first season) is here to cheer the team on. Just walked/limped into back door of the locker room, no crutches #Giants


He was injured so much and never a star, but no one on this team had more heart than Sterling Shepard.
Any changes to the online?  
Giantimistic : 10/2/2022 11:29 am : link
Who is starting at LG today?
Jones is lighting it up today ; 400+ yds  
PatersonPlank : 10/2/2022 11:35 am : link
4 TDs
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/2/2022 11:40 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
GIANTS INACTIVES

CB Cor’Dale Flott
CB Nick McCloud
WR Wan’Dale Robinson
WR Kadarius Toney
DL Leonard Williams
ILB Austin Calitro
OT Tyre Phillips
Uniforms look amazing.  
bceagle05 : 10/2/2022 11:47 am : link
Time to drop the “throwback/classic” label and just freaking wear them every week.
So basically, 5 starters out today  
ZGiants98 : 10/2/2022 11:48 am : link
Ouch.
RE: So basically, 5 starters out today  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/2/2022 11:50 am : link
ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
Ouch.


Not sure how you are getting to five. Three at best.
Calitro made a million dollars with a few plays in preseason.  
Big Blue Blogger : 10/2/2022 11:51 am : link
At least he qualifies for a bit of cap relief. But he has reverted to the player he has always been, and the Giants are stuck with his salary. If he were being paid week-to-week, he probably would have been cut on Wednesday.
RE: RE: So basically, 5 starters out today  
PatersonPlank : 10/2/2022 11:51 am : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15840573 ZGiants98 said:


Quote:


Ouch.



Not sure how you are getting to five. Three at best.


I count 1
RE: RE: So basically, 5 starters out today  
Eric on Li : 10/2/2022 11:53 am : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15840573 ZGiants98 said:


Quote:


Ouch.



Not sure how you are getting to five. Three at best.


bears have montgomery and johnson out, plus kicker. injuries aren't a big edge either way and if they are it may tilt towards nyg in a game where kickers could be the difference. johnson is very good.
RE: RE: So basically, 5 starters out today  
ZogZerg : 10/2/2022 11:53 am : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15840573 ZGiants98 said:


Quote:


Ouch.



Not sure how you are getting to five. Three at best.


Two at best. Williams and Toney, if he was healthy.
Heavy rains just started  
BigBlue89 : 10/2/2022 11:54 am : link
Out in central jersey, so should be hitting the stadium soon.
ZogZerg  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/2/2022 11:55 am : link
I'm pretty sure Robinson would be starting ahead of Toney, like he did in Week 1.
RE: Uniforms look amazing.  
Optimus-NY : 10/2/2022 11:56 am : link
bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Time to drop the “throwback/classic” label and just freaking wear them every week.


I second that.
As I said in my preview  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/2/2022 11:56 am : link
until Robinson and Toney get on the field, our offense is pretty easy to defend.
I thought Wandale  
GiantGrit : 10/2/2022 11:56 am : link
Had a minor knee injury? Whats up with him.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/2/2022 11:57 am : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
24s
The Bears are one of three teams in the NFL (Denver, Cincinnati) not to allow a second-half touchdown.
RE: I thought Wandale  
armstead98 : 10/2/2022 12:02 pm : link
GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Had a minor knee injury? Whats up with him.


Think it’s an MCL sprain, same injury as Leo. They’re not going to rush him back, probably another two weeks is my guess.
RE: RE: Bears 20  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/2/2022 12:03 pm : link
Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15840514 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


Giants 9. We can't stop the run period a d the OL is still shit.



there's really no excuse to get beat at home by a historically bad passing attack and rookie head coach.

the bears obviously had no first round pick last year and they are carrying 20m more than the nyg in dead money - so they have 10% less $ on the field, a QB deficiency, a general talent deficiency, and a similar experience deficiency with new leadership.

if daboll/wink/kafka are the guys this is a game they win.


The bears are one of 3 NFL teams thst haven't allowed a second-half touchdown this season. They're pretty decent defensive team. That's where the Giants could lose.
Does DJ Davidson and Jaylon Smith get more snaps and make a difference  
nym172 : 10/2/2022 12:05 pm : link
We need to stop the run!!!
Take some shots with slayton and johnson  
nym172 : 10/2/2022 12:08 pm : link
Really important.
I really wish slayton and golladay to have big games  
MartyNJ1969 : 10/2/2022 12:11 pm : link
but this is just a wish
Neither  
AcidTest : 10/2/2022 12:21 pm : link
team can stop the run, and both have scrambling QBs.

Pressure from Thibs and AO would help our depleted secondary. My guess is the Bears attack Robinson frequently. We also need to protect the edge better.

We absolutely have to get something from our WRs today. None can apparently separate, and have to as a consequence be "schemed" open. We won't win many games if Barkley is our only offensive weapon. The Bears like everyone else will simply load up to stop him. For that reason, my "sleeper" player today is Marcus Johnson. Let's see what he can do.

Bad weather makes a low scoring game likely.
RE: Take some shots with slayton and johnson  
AcidTest : 10/2/2022 12:24 pm : link
nym172 said:
Quote:
Really important.


I'd love to do so, but I don't think the OL can pass block well enough to allow our receivers to get downfield. I also think Slayton may have lost some of his deep speed. But if we are going to take some deep shots, we should do so on first down when a pass rush is less likely.
Bears DE Robert Quinn  
ChicagoMarty : 10/2/2022 12:24 pm : link
is ACTIVE today.

He has been suffering from illness.

Our young OTs will not be happy
Jaylon Smith  
Gman11 : 10/2/2022 12:31 pm : link
to the rescue!
Pretty simple for me  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/2/2022 12:33 pm : link
They have to find a way to run the ball with consistency. If they are in the bad down/distance it exposes the two big weaknesses. PB OL and lacking WR's.

Like to see some adjustments to the run scheme instead of playing that small pass ball.

Hope Wink addressed the front 7 issues as best as he can. Agree Williams is a huge loss. Hopefully no more JAG labels for him.
Heh  
Gman11 : 10/2/2022 12:36 pm : link
Giants' fans: This is a winnable game. They just need to pound the ball on the ground.

Bears' fans":This is a winnable game. They just need to pound the ball on the ground.
RE: RE: So basically, 5 starters out today  
ZGiants98 : 10/2/2022 12:36 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15840573 ZGiants98 said:


Quote:


Ouch.



Not sure how you are getting to five. Three at best.


If you count slot at receiver and CB than I would say it's 5. Flott was a starter last week and has probably worked himself into the top 3 CB. Robinson will likely be limited today. Wan' Dale is our slot receiver with Shepard done. Toney would start outside opposite Golladay. Williams and Calitro are starters.

Even if you dont want to count Wan'Dale and Flott as starters they are significant depth pieces that arent on the field.
Jaylon  
AcidTest : 10/2/2022 12:37 pm : link
Smith was not even on the roster last week. Now he is, is active, and will likely play a lot. Calitro meanwhile is inactive.
RE: Heh  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/2/2022 12:38 pm : link
Gman11 said:
Quote:
Giants' fans: This is a winnable game. They just need to pound the ball on the ground.

Bears' fans":This is a winnable game. They just need to pound the ball on the ground.


You can say that about any week on BBI over the past 5 years.
I know he’s not running  
RCPhoenix : 10/2/2022 12:41 pm : link
But in warmups Leonard Williams was walking without a limp
RE: Bears DE Robert Quinn  
regischarlotte : 10/2/2022 12:44 pm : link
ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
is ACTIVE today.

He has been suffering from illness.

Our young OTs will not be happy


What, is he going to puke on them or something?
I'll go with  
ChicagoMarty : 10/2/2022 12:46 pm : link
or something
Also why do people hate this stadium?  
RCPhoenix : 10/2/2022 12:46 pm : link
It’s my first time here. Admittedly it’s boring and ugly, and the concessions are uninspired, but it’s much more modern than Giants stadium
RE: Also why do people hate this stadium?  
armstead98 : 10/2/2022 12:50 pm : link
RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
It’s my first time here. Admittedly it’s boring and ugly, and the concessions are uninspired, but it’s much more modern than Giants stadium


Because it’s boring, ugly and uninspiring.
ZGiants98  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/2/2022 12:56 pm : link
Darnay Holmes is the slot corner.

Only possible "starters" are Williams, Robinson, and Toney.

McCloud isn't a starter.

Who are you counting? Calitro? He was benched.
RE: Also why do people hate this stadium?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/2/2022 12:57 pm : link
RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
It’s my first time here. Admittedly it’s boring and ugly, and the concessions are uninspired, but it’s much more modern than Giants stadium


They spent a billion dollars to make a "more modern" Giants stadium. It's not THAT bad until you compare it to other stadiums, and then you see how dull and mediocre it is.
RE: ZogZerg  
ZogZerg : 10/2/2022 2:40 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm pretty sure Robinson would be starting ahead of Toney, like he did in Week 1.


Robinson has proved nothing in the NFL.
He is not a starter yet.
