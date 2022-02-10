New York Giants vs Chicago Bears Pre-Game Discussion

For this game, if Ward is out also then we are not winning this game. It's a game we all would like to win and we could win, but a team with such a lack of depth, with injuries to key players for this game, it just don't feel good at all. If we win it will be Jones who has a great game and the offensive line having a big game. We are not going to do great against the Bears offense. If you expect us to shut them down you are going to be disappointed. We need to score 24 to win this game, at least 24. They have good recievers and running Backs, plus a running QB, that is a huge problem for this defense without Williams.
I’ll be listening in my car while charging my phone
Giants 9. We can't stop the run period a d the OL is still shit.
there's really no excuse to get beat at home by a historically bad passing attack and rookie head coach.
the bears obviously had no first round pick last year and they are carrying 20m more than the nyg in dead money - so they have 10% less $ on the field, a QB deficiency, a general talent deficiency, and a similar experience deficiency with new leadership.
if daboll/wink/kafka are the guys this is a game they win.
At least he qualifies for a bit of cap relief. But he has reverted to the player he has always been, and the Giants are stuck with his salary. If he were being paid week-to-week, he probably would have been cut on Wednesday.
Giants 9. We can't stop the run period a d the OL is still shit.
there's really no excuse to get beat at home by a historically bad passing attack and rookie head coach.
the bears obviously had no first round pick last year and they are carrying 20m more than the nyg in dead money - so they have 10% less $ on the field, a QB deficiency, a general talent deficiency, and a similar experience deficiency with new leadership.
if daboll/wink/kafka are the guys this is a game they win.
The bears are one of 3 NFL teams thst haven't allowed a second-half touchdown this season. They're pretty decent defensive team. That's where the Giants could lose.
Does DJ Davidson and Jaylon Smith get more snaps and make a difference
team can stop the run, and both have scrambling QBs.
Pressure from Thibs and AO would help our depleted secondary. My guess is the Bears attack Robinson frequently. We also need to protect the edge better.
We absolutely have to get something from our WRs today. None can apparently separate, and have to as a consequence be "schemed" open. We won't win many games if Barkley is our only offensive weapon. The Bears like everyone else will simply load up to stop him. For that reason, my "sleeper" player today is Marcus Johnson. Let's see what he can do.
I'd love to do so, but I don't think the OL can pass block well enough to allow our receivers to get downfield. I also think Slayton may have lost some of his deep speed. But if we are going to take some deep shots, we should do so on first down when a pass rush is less likely.
Not sure how you are getting to five. Three at best.
If you count slot at receiver and CB than I would say it's 5. Flott was a starter last week and has probably worked himself into the top 3 CB. Robinson will likely be limited today. Wan' Dale is our slot receiver with Shepard done. Toney would start outside opposite Golladay. Williams and Calitro are starters.
Even if you dont want to count Wan'Dale and Flott as starters they are significant depth pieces that arent on the field.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
8m
Sterling Shepard (torn ACL, our first season) is here to cheer the team on. Just walked/limped into back door of the locker room, no crutches #Giants
there's really no excuse to get beat at home by a historically bad passing attack and rookie head coach.
the bears obviously had no first round pick last year and they are carrying 20m more than the nyg in dead money - so they have 10% less $ on the field, a QB deficiency, a general talent deficiency, and a similar experience deficiency with new leadership.
if daboll/wink/kafka are the guys this is a game they win.
And that means turning to Daniel Jones and our lethal passing attack...
So it goes back on today.
I am clearly doing my part to help the team win...
@PLeonardNYDN
·
8m
Sterling Shepard (torn ACL, our first season) is here to cheer the team on. Just walked/limped into back door of the locker room, no crutches #Giants
He was injured so much and never a star, but no one on this team had more heart than Sterling Shepard.
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
GIANTS INACTIVES
CB Cor’Dale Flott
CB Nick McCloud
WR Wan’Dale Robinson
WR Kadarius Toney
DL Leonard Williams
ILB Austin Calitro
OT Tyre Phillips
Not sure how you are getting to five. Three at best.
Quote:
Ouch.
Not sure how you are getting to five. Three at best.
I count 1
Quote:
Ouch.
Not sure how you are getting to five. Three at best.
bears have montgomery and johnson out, plus kicker. injuries aren't a big edge either way and if they are it may tilt towards nyg in a game where kickers could be the difference. johnson is very good.
Quote:
Ouch.
Not sure how you are getting to five. Three at best.
Two at best. Williams and Toney, if he was healthy.
I second that.
@Patricia_Traina
·
24s
The Bears are one of three teams in the NFL (Denver, Cincinnati) not to allow a second-half touchdown.
Think it’s an MCL sprain, same injury as Leo. They’re not going to rush him back, probably another two weeks is my guess.
Quote:
Giants 9. We can't stop the run period a d the OL is still shit.
there's really no excuse to get beat at home by a historically bad passing attack and rookie head coach.
the bears obviously had no first round pick last year and they are carrying 20m more than the nyg in dead money - so they have 10% less $ on the field, a QB deficiency, a general talent deficiency, and a similar experience deficiency with new leadership.
if daboll/wink/kafka are the guys this is a game they win.
The bears are one of 3 NFL teams thst haven't allowed a second-half touchdown this season. They're pretty decent defensive team. That's where the Giants could lose.
Pressure from Thibs and AO would help our depleted secondary. My guess is the Bears attack Robinson frequently. We also need to protect the edge better.
We absolutely have to get something from our WRs today. None can apparently separate, and have to as a consequence be "schemed" open. We won't win many games if Barkley is our only offensive weapon. The Bears like everyone else will simply load up to stop him. For that reason, my "sleeper" player today is Marcus Johnson. Let's see what he can do.
Bad weather makes a low scoring game likely.
I'd love to do so, but I don't think the OL can pass block well enough to allow our receivers to get downfield. I also think Slayton may have lost some of his deep speed. But if we are going to take some deep shots, we should do so on first down when a pass rush is less likely.
He has been suffering from illness.
Our young OTs will not be happy
Like to see some adjustments to the run scheme instead of playing that small pass ball.
Hope Wink addressed the front 7 issues as best as he can. Agree Williams is a huge loss. Hopefully no more JAG labels for him.
Bears' fans":This is a winnable game. They just need to pound the ball on the ground.
Quote:
Ouch.
Not sure how you are getting to five. Three at best.
If you count slot at receiver and CB than I would say it's 5. Flott was a starter last week and has probably worked himself into the top 3 CB. Robinson will likely be limited today. Wan' Dale is our slot receiver with Shepard done. Toney would start outside opposite Golladay. Williams and Calitro are starters.
Even if you dont want to count Wan'Dale and Flott as starters they are significant depth pieces that arent on the field.
Bears' fans":This is a winnable game. They just need to pound the ball on the ground.
You can say that about any week on BBI over the past 5 years.
He has been suffering from illness.
Our young OTs will not be happy
What, is he going to puke on them or something?
Because it’s boring, ugly and uninspiring.
Only possible "starters" are Williams, Robinson, and Toney.
McCloud isn't a starter.
Who are you counting? Calitro? He was benched.
They spent a billion dollars to make a "more modern" Giants stadium. It's not THAT bad until you compare it to other stadiums, and then you see how dull and mediocre it is.
Robinson has proved nothing in the NFL.
He is not a starter yet.