New York Giants vs Chicago Bears Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/2/2022 12:53 pm
I don’t kick  
M.S. : 10/2/2022 3:58 pm : link

That FG

Route 9 : 10/2/2022 3:58 pm : link
Ugh
RE: Do you kick this FG?  
UConn4523 : 10/2/2022 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15841858 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
Seems the most likely way for Bears to score a TD is a block fg tbh


Why is this a question? A FG wins the game.
Bad snap throws off everything.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/2/2022 3:58 pm : link
GOTDAMMMMMMM SPECIAL TEAMS!!!!
The Giants can  
kcgiants : 10/2/2022 3:58 pm : link
never make it easy
Jesus  
Boatie Warrant : 10/2/2022 3:58 pm : link
Can't make this shit up
RE: RE: RE: Cant wait to see Pre Season MVP D Webb next week  
montanagiant : 10/2/2022 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15841859 igotyourbackman said:
Quote:
In comment 15841851 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 15841844 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


Who do we sign as backup QB?




OMG… that’s Mike Glennon’s music!!!!!!



Chad Powers is available.

LOL...Him and his 5.9 40
No good to Gano!  
trueblueinpw : 10/2/2022 3:58 pm : link
Oh no.
RE: Do you kick this FG?  
M.S. : 10/2/2022 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15841858 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
Seems the most likely way for Bears to score a TD is a block fg tbh

Good point!

I wouldn’t kick it
And  
AcidTest : 10/2/2022 3:59 pm : link
Gano finally misses one. The snap was low. Maybe that affected the kick.
of course it got doinked  
islander1 : 10/2/2022 3:59 pm : link
unreal
The Good Old Giants Stadium winds took that one  
Optimus-NY : 10/2/2022 3:59 pm : link
RE: RE: Do you kick this FG?  
Returning Video Tapes : 10/2/2022 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15841863 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15841858 Returning Video Tapes said:


Quote:


Seems the most likely way for Bears to score a TD is a block fg tbh



Why is this a question? A FG wins the game.


Not if it’s blocked for a TD which is practically the only way you can score going 80 yards with no timeout and less than 20 seconds….that snap was almost disastrous btw
RE: RE: Cant wait to see Pre Season MVP D Webb next week  
ArcadeSlumlord : 10/2/2022 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15841849 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15841844 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


Who do we sign as backup QB?



This isn't even sarcasm


Tyrod and Jones will both be out. Webb WILL start. Who will be the backup, legit question.
old Giants would lose this with a 85 yard in the air hail Mary  
guitarguybs12 : 10/2/2022 4:00 pm : link
lol here we go
DESTINY  
Ivan15 : 10/2/2022 4:00 pm : link
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/2/2022 4:00 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
36s
Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari both appear injured. Thibodeaux just went to the locker room limping
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/2/2022 4:01 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Azeez Ojulari hobbled off after the first down play. Looks like his left calf is getting checked.
holy shit  
guitarguybs12 : 10/2/2022 4:01 pm : link
I actually got scared for a second
If we think Jones has it bad...  
bw in dc : 10/2/2022 4:01 pm : link
Fields is in purgatory.

That was truly a low point for the sport  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/2/2022 4:01 pm : link
LOL.
......  
Route 9 : 10/2/2022 4:01 pm : link
JESUS CHRIST
What the hell is going on out there?  
RobCrossRiver56 : 10/2/2022 4:02 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: Cant wait to see Pre Season MVP D Webb next week  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/2/2022 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15841876 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
In comment 15841849 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 15841844 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


Who do we sign as backup QB?



This isn't even sarcasm



Tyrod and Jones will both be out. Webb WILL start. Who will be the backup, legit question.


Don't think that i don't remember that you are the asshole who said you were praying for Jones to get injured. you got your wish
Now that was Keystone Football  
kcgiants : 10/2/2022 4:02 pm : link
OMG  
M.S. : 10/2/2022 4:02 pm : link

Welp that was entertaining!
RE: ...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/2/2022 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15841880 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
36s
Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari both appear injured. Thibodeaux just went to the locker room limping


I apologize in advance to the people of England for why they’re about to see next week.
RE: Look, just take the W...  
JCin332 : 10/2/2022 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15841847 bw in dc said:
Quote:
and burn/delete this video.

Give the game balls to the coaching staff for taking advantage of one of the dumbest teams I've seen in a long time - Dumb Bears...


Lol this success must be killing you!
I don't think I have ever seen a giants game break down this way  
D HOS : 10/2/2022 4:02 pm : link
and that last play... what was I watching there?
That was hilarious!  
trueblueinpw : 10/2/2022 4:03 pm : link
Good game fellas. 3-1 Giants!
My God  
montanagiant : 10/2/2022 4:03 pm : link
That last play gave me serious agita
RE: ...  
FStubbs : 10/2/2022 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15841880 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
36s
Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari both appear injured. Thibodeaux just went to the locker room limping


You've got to be kidding me. And Thibodeaux was actually showing some signs of life today.
we won, but we're dead  
islander1 : 10/2/2022 4:03 pm : link
basically.
So, both first and second round picks  
thrunthrublue : 10/2/2022 4:03 pm : link
Injured, both qb’s injured and possibly out…….and flying to london to face the packers and aaron Rodgers.
The band is on the field!  
RobCrossRiver56 : 10/2/2022 4:03 pm : link
.
RE: If we think Jones has it bad...  
Toth029 : 10/2/2022 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15841885 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Fields is in purgatory.


Mooney is better than any Giants WR easy. Toney could be dynamic but...
That was like D3  
OlyWABigBlue : 10/2/2022 4:04 pm : link
to end the game
RE: The band is on the field!  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/2/2022 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15841908 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
.


Can any of them play receiver???
Giants Practice Squad to start next week  
NJ_GIANTS : 10/2/2022 4:04 pm : link
Everyone hurt!
Last play was fun!  
Optimus-NY : 10/2/2022 4:04 pm : link
lol. Congrats to the NYG on the victory :-)
RE: So, both first and second round picks  
Scooter185 : 10/2/2022 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15841905 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Injured, both qb’s injured and possibly out…….and flying to london to face the packers and aaron Rodgers.


It's the UK so playing rugby will be more familiar to them
When I Die and Go to Hell...  
Jim in Tampa : 10/2/2022 4:04 pm : link
I'll be forced to watch that final play on a never-ending loop.
one of the absolute..  
Goin Deep : 10/2/2022 4:04 pm : link
officiating crew I have ever seen & I have been a fan for
65 years!
RE: RE: If we think Jones has it bad...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/2/2022 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15841909 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15841885 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Fields is in purgatory.




Mooney is better than any Giants WR easy. Toney could be dynamic but...


Toney’s ability to move between tables in the trainer’s room is unmatched.
RE: one of the absolute..  
Optimus-NY : 10/2/2022 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15841924 Goin Deep said:
Quote:
officiating crew I have ever seen & I have been a fan for
65 years!


They sucked giants elephant balls (were prolly all form Chicago or had money on the game).
RE: RE: Look, just take the W...  
bw in dc : 10/2/2022 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15841895 JCin332 said:
Quote:
In comment 15841847 bw in dc said:


Quote:


and burn/delete this video.

Give the game balls to the coaching staff for taking advantage of one of the dumbest teams I've seen in a long time - Dumb Bears...



Lol this success must be killing you!


Huh?
RE: we won, but we're dead  
Eman11 : 10/2/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15841904 islander1 said:
Quote:
basically.

Hey if they go .500 the rest of the way they win 9-10 games!
RE: RE: RE: Look, just take the W...  
Jim in Tampa : 10/2/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15841935 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15841895 JCin332 said:


Quote:


In comment 15841847 bw in dc said:


Quote:


and burn/delete this video.

Give the game balls to the coaching staff for taking advantage of one of the dumbest teams I've seen in a long time - Dumb Bears...



Lol this success must be killing you!



Huh?

It's just more B.S. from the Polyanna crowd.

Any poster who says something critical about the Giants hates them and is rooting against them.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Look, just take the W...  
bw in dc : 10/2/2022 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15841962 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15841935 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15841895 JCin332 said:


Quote:


In comment 15841847 bw in dc said:


Quote:


and burn/delete this video.

Give the game balls to the coaching staff for taking advantage of one of the dumbest teams I've seen in a long time - Dumb Bears...



Lol this success must be killing you!



Huh?


It's just more B.S. from the Polyanna crowd.

Any poster who says something critical about the Giants hates them and is rooting against them.


I get it, but I wrote nothing critical.
RE: So, both first and second round picks  
regischarlotte : 10/2/2022 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15841905 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Injured, both qb’s injured and possibly out…….and flying to london to face the packers and aaron Rodgers.


Actually, a perfect week to have no one. Were never winning any way.
