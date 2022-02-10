New York Giants vs Chicago Bears Game Discussion

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
That FG
Why is this a question? A FG wins the game.
Quote:
In comment 15841844 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
Who do we sign as backup QB?
OMG… that’s Mike Glennon’s music!!!!!!
Chad Powers is available.
LOL...Him and his 5.9 40
Good point!
I wouldn’t kick it
Quote:
Seems the most likely way for Bears to score a TD is a block fg tbh
Not if it’s blocked for a TD which is practically the only way you can score going 80 yards with no timeout and less than 20 seconds….that snap was almost disastrous btw
Quote:
Who do we sign as backup QB?
This isn't even sarcasm
Tyrod and Jones will both be out. Webb WILL start. Who will be the backup, legit question.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
36s
Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari both appear injured. Thibodeaux just went to the locker room limping
@DDuggan21
Azeez Ojulari hobbled off after the first down play. Looks like his left calf is getting checked.
Quote:
In comment 15841844 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
Who do we sign as backup QB?
Don't think that i don't remember that you are the asshole who said you were praying for Jones to get injured. you got your wish
Welp that was entertaining!
I apologize in advance to the people of England for why they’re about to see next week.
Give the game balls to the coaching staff for taking advantage of one of the dumbest teams I've seen in a long time - Dumb Bears...
Lol this success must be killing you!
You've got to be kidding me. And Thibodeaux was actually showing some signs of life today.
Mooney is better than any Giants WR easy. Toney could be dynamic but...
Can any of them play receiver???
It's the UK so playing rugby will be more familiar to them
65 years!
Quote:
Fields is in purgatory.
Mooney is better than any Giants WR easy. Toney could be dynamic but...
Toney’s ability to move between tables in the trainer’s room is unmatched.
65 years!
They sucked giants elephant balls (were prolly all form Chicago or had money on the game).
Quote:
and burn/delete this video.
Give the game balls to the coaching staff for taking advantage of one of the dumbest teams I've seen in a long time - Dumb Bears...
Lol this success must be killing you!
Huh?
Hey if they go .500 the rest of the way they win 9-10 games!
Quote:
In comment 15841847 bw in dc said:
Quote:
and burn/delete this video.
Give the game balls to the coaching staff for taking advantage of one of the dumbest teams I've seen in a long time - Dumb Bears...
Lol this success must be killing you!
Huh?
It's just more B.S. from the Polyanna crowd.
Any poster who says something critical about the Giants hates them and is rooting against them.
Quote:
In comment 15841895 JCin332 said:
Quote:
In comment 15841847 bw in dc said:
Quote:
and burn/delete this video.
Give the game balls to the coaching staff for taking advantage of one of the dumbest teams I've seen in a long time - Dumb Bears...
Lol this success must be killing you!
Huh?
It's just more B.S. from the Polyanna crowd.
Any poster who says something critical about the Giants hates them and is rooting against them.
I get it, but I wrote nothing critical.
Actually, a perfect week to have no one. Were never winning any way.