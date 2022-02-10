New York Giants vs Chicago Bears Post-Game Discussion

Take a hard look at the rest of the schedule- and take off the Giant fan blinders. With this team- with no viable receivers, a weak interior OL, a bad QB situation- where are the wins remaining on this schedule?
They will max out at 5- and that might be optimistic even though they have 3 in the bag already.
Rich you must be the life of the party
We struggled to beat one of the 3 worst teams in the league and you want to celebrate that? Go right ahead.
Go fuck off. Please tell me what your emotional reaction be at this point. Stick a nail in your eye if happiness bothers you so much
I’m not going to celebrate a win against the hapless Bears. Beat Dallas or a real team and I’ll celebrate.
But wins like this build the delusions on this site that persist even now that this is a good team. It’s not. This is year 1 of a 3 year rebuild. They are going to draft a new QB who will have to spend a year or two learning while they give him legit WR, and set of durable RB and some strong Interior OL. At the same time, they need to find some LB and decent interior DL to allow DL to get a break.
Remember that due to the ridiculous restructure they just gave Williams, its a near certainty that he will have to be cut after the season just to get back some of the cap space. This is a rebuilding team, not a competitive one.
rich, you are great on baseball threads. Not so much on football.
Nobody is delusional on what this team is. It has little talent but they are playing really hard. They are beating who they are supposed to beat. They are finding a way to win.
Even in the Dallas game, a couple of dropped passes late killed drives. They are not near Dallas in talent.
LW will not need to be cut. His contract is too much, but he is their best DL by a wide margin and they will have room next year especially after Golladay is cut.
Just set your sights lower and just hope they play hard and learn every week.
Who in the hell is saying that this is a good team? We all know where the holes are, and what needs upgrading. We're trying to get some satisfaction out of winning a game that we could have let slip away. This team showed resilience today, and they believe in each other and the coaches. You want to piss and moan, go ahead. I however, am going to sleep well tonight...the rest of the schedule be damned.
Why are you such an angry person? All you do is come on here and throw around insults. Get a grip or some hobbies
Better than BEING one of the 3 worst teams in the league.
Made a big difference today. Several times Bears just didn't know where the ball was!!!
Jones is a better QB this year. Whether he's good enough or not, he's definitely showing some veteran nuance to his game that wasn't there before.
He did show some skill with fakes last year, but that was too risky for Judge. Unlike Judge, who only talked about adapting scheme to players, Daboll and Kafka are trying to suit the play calling to what our guys can do.
Agree on Dex…
Best game I can remember.
Pushed the pocket, had 2 sacks, stacked up blockers, dominant in general.
Honorable mention to Crowder and Jaylon Smith in playing the run well.
Also a shout out to the coaches for getting much more out of the players they inherited on this roster.
Yes... but. With Cody Whitehair injured and removed early from game.
If you’re winning games you’re competitive. That’s called logic.
I have to disagree. Kafka made chicken salad today...
The second hit happened when a Bears' defender was diving for the loose ball. Refs will allow some leeway there.
Giants were fortunate that the Bears' player who did recover the fumble was out of bounds. Could have turned the game.
youtube - ( New Window )
from Daniel Jones as I did today.
He was a master with his fakes!
Made a big difference today. Several times Bears just didn't know where the ball was!!!
I think it’s all goofy. But I’ll be in your clique any day Googs!
from Daniel Jones as I did today.
He was a master with his fakes!
Made a big difference today. Several times Bears just didn't know where the ball was!!!
Jones is a better QB this year. Whether he's good enough or not, he's definitely showing some veteran nuance to his game that wasn't there before.
I don’t want or need an apology. And I know what happened...anybody with half a brain can see what happened by looking at the thread Christian posted.
The current state of play is fine with me...
I get it, but it would be the right thing to do - IMV.
