How much money would Daniel Jones command in free agency?

I know, another Daniel Jones thread, but I’m curious about this. Assuming Jones is healthy and plays a full season, and let’s also say the Giants finish the year with 8-9 wins. If Jones executes Kafka’s game plan and utilizes his legs and makes a handful of throws, what will that command on the open market?
I’m not talking about airing it out and winning shootouts. If Jones plays efficiently with his legs and makes some important throws to help the team win. I’m thinking the following games where he managed the game very well:
vs Philly (2020)
vs Dallas (2020)
@NO (2021) - best game of his career
vs Carolina (2021)
vs LAV (2021)
vs Philly (2021)
I’m not including the first Tampa game, all of the games above were games where Jones played well and won since 2020. Especially the NO game where he threw for over 400 yards (that has been the outlier).
So, let’s say the Giants let Jones hit FA. How many teams do you think would try to sign him assuming he stays healthy this year?
For comparison, Mitch Trubisky got a base salary of $14.3M over two years from Pittsburgh. Is that the comp?
For me the Jones debate has always been largely about economics. I’m curious to what you think teams would offer him on the open market.
Lastly, I thought the game plan was absolutely brilliant yesterday and Jones executed it perfectly. This coming off a week against Dallas where he kept his eyes down the field and made things happen.
Essentially, he is there but is not yet free to sign with another team. The Giants now have no control over Jones future. He can choose an offer from the Giants at any time or he can sign with anyone else in 2023.
The team that signs him probably will sign him as a backup behind a borderline starter or a yet to be drafted rookie and give him incentives if he becomes the starter. That is kind of the same position as Trubisky was in but Jones will have relatively more recent starts so he may command a bit more than Trubisky if he finishes with 8 wins. If he finishes with 10+ wins, he may get a better offer sooner from the Giants than he can wait to get anywhere else.
Right now, Seahawks, 49ers, Texans, Saints, Panthers, even Patriots, Bucs could be opportunities.
The Giants can use the Franchise tag on Jones I believe and negotiate from there.
There is no way they are tagging him at $30M.
If the Giants decide they want Jones and have the general framework of a deal worked out they can certainly tag him to gain some additional leverage. They full well knew that was a possibility when they did not pick up his 5th year option. I am not advocating them doing that....Jones has alot more to prove in this system and he needs to avoid serious injury.
Then what to do with Saquon? I thing the tag for Saquon makes a lot more sense.
its not "projection" when you're entering your 5th year. you are what you are at that point
- giants
- colts
- saints
- dolphins maybe
- lions maybe
- panthers
- Houston maybe
- falcons
Giants - TBD. Probably no.
Colts - depends on how the season goes with Ryan. So, a TBD.
Saints - TBD.
Dolphins - QB need depends on Tua's health. They have the parts to win now. That would be a LOT of pressure on Jones.
Lions - Goff is a better option. I don't see it.
Panthers - They have two version of Jones on their roster - Mayfield and Darnold. Do you really think they go back to the well to try that again?? NFW.
Houston - Don't see it. They will draft a QB and Mills is already a built-in bridge-QB.
Atlanta - They will also draft a QB and they have Mariotta on an affordable deal for two years.
I only see three teams at in the "maybe" status. And they feel like soft maybes to me.
there are enough teams that might need a QB that he will get more then trubisky IF he can stay healthy the rest of the way. if he is not durable the rest of year there really is not much to discuss because if he cant use his legs he loses a main weapon.
i'll play!
SKINS - daniel jones = carson wentz
COLTS - they fully guaranteed the final 2 years of Ryans contract, 54 million
SAINTS - Jamies is slightly better than Jones, def not an upgrade
DOLPHINS - Tua will be back. plus they have Bridgewater (who is the exact same QB as Daniel Jones, mid tier)
LIONS - not sure you've been paying attention, but Goff is 3rd in the league in passing so far. he's having a great year so far
PANTHERS - they are a mess. going from Darnold to Mayfield to Jones would be pure comedy
HOUSTON - Is Jones better than Davis Mills? Mills makes 900K this year, 1.1 next year and 1.3 the year after. Does a 15 million/year Jones make them better?
FALCONS - Mariota = Jones, same player
I think that’s a good baseline. Bridgewater is a better pure passer but Jones is much more mobile. Both have injury concerns. Inflation adjusted the $6.5mm and make it $8mm.
Their situations are so different that's like comparing apples and oranges. Bridgewater is 29 and signed a one year deal with Miami as a clear back up deal. When he was younger he signed a three year 63 million deal with the Panthers. At his age, and if a team views Jones as a possible starter he will get far more than the one year deal Bridgewater took in Miami.
You can not like him and not want us to sign him longterm (I don't) but there are QB's that cost way way more than him playing way way worse. I hope you know that.
I don't see that being worth 15-20 million.
I'm guessing 10 +/- a couple.
Of course, the devil is in the details. It's all about the guaranteed dollars. The headline contract may look rich, but low guaranteed and first year make it poor.
even their passing stats are close considering that DJ has absolutely no WR. Granted Allen has 10 TD and Jones has 2 throwing..
The rushing really caught my eye
even their passing stats are close considering that DJ has absolutely no WR. Granted Allen has 10 TD and Jones has 2 throwing..

The rushing really caught my eye
The difference is Jones is running because they don’t trust the offense to pass the ball downfield and second in the league in passing.
eerily similar.
even their passing stats are close considering that DJ has absolutely no WR. Granted Allen has 10 TD and Jones has 2 throwing..

The rushing really caught my eye
The difference is Jones is running because they don’t trust the offense to pass the ball downfield and second in the league in passing.
When a team is struggling mightily at OL, and having arguably the worst receiving unit in the league, you have no idea what the coaches do or don't trust about Jones's passing.
if jones gets replaced this year or injured then the Trubisky deal is reasonable - and that's probably the only scenario where he hits UFA without some kind of tag.
if he were to complete the year as starter as speculated in the OP playing at the level he is now, i think the teddy bridgewater contract a few years ago is probably the best recent comp for a "fair deal" (3 years, 63m) but that is more of a floor bc that deal is outdated and bridgewater was coming with baggage - so with the rapidly escalating salaries any QB would prefer a big 1 year before signing a mid level contract like that.
if he continues to improve over the course of the year i think he's going to put himself in line for a wentz/jimmy g/tannehill type of contract and someone will pay it.
so end of day there are 3 scenarios:
1. injured or replaced = trubisky deal
2. continues playing solid = tag (possible trade)
3. improves as year goes on = tag / jimmy g/ryan t/kirk/wentz 5x30m level extension (possible trade)
i could see him back with any of the 3 or gone with any of the 3 but think back is the higher probability.
How are their passing stats close?
Allen is 2nd in the NFL in yards with 1227
Jones is 30th with 631
Allen is 4th in TDs with 10
Jones is 27th in TDs with 3
Jones 28th in Y/A, 27th in AY/A
The guy that his passing #s are similar to is Trubisky, who has been terrible this year.
My apologies.
yes, its worked, barely. we shouldve lost to the Titans.
we've beaten two teams that are proving to be trash (panthers and bears). our 1st real challenge was dallas and we lost.
daniel jones has no value (as a quarterback)
His play this year will determine his worth, no matter what the BBI QB "experts" say. He has to stay healthy is the real issue, but 7 wins (my estimate) is 7 wins - with no WRs. You can credit Dabol with the wins, but Jones resume will have about 7 wins or more. The cost and risk of drafting the "can't miss" rookie QB is pretty high these days.
saying they don't trust Jones on every thread doesn't make it true. Their gameplan has been working - moving chains, trying to control the clock, and limiting turnovers. That's kind of a smart strategy when you have no WR's and a patchwork OL that's still getting blown up in Pass Pro.
yes, its worked, barely. we shouldve lost to the Titans.
we've beaten two teams that are proving to be trash (panthers and bears). our 1st real challenge was dallas and we lost.
Don't really care much for "barely" - when teams "barely" beat us its ok apparently, but not when we win? Garbage. You take wins any way you can get them in this league and with our personnel if it means a run heavy gameplan, so be it.
I'm not advocating for keeping Jones either. Just pointing out he's better than some of the comps here and he's going to command more money than many here think as well. That's what the thread is about.
Daniel Jones will get $20M+ a year?
The Bucs are drooling over Daniel Jones?
Some of you people need to be kept away from the household cleaners under the sink.
Lets Get Specific....
List the starting QBs in the league that you think Daniel Jones is better than
As someone whose been very critical of Jones, anyone saying he has been the worst of this bunch is just being unfair.
I'm not advocating for keeping Jones either. Just pointing out he's better than some of the comps here and he's going to command more money than many here think as well. That's what the thread is about.
Lets Get Specific....
List the starting QBs in the league that you think Daniel Jones is better than
No thanks, I really don't want to beat the horse any more than it has.
Structured in a way that makes it very cheap to walk away from in 2 years.
Something like $10M signing bonus, and salaries of 10 / 15 / 18 / 22 / 25. First two years fully guaranteed. Cuttable after 2 years with just $6M of bonus left to hit the cap.
They also can still look for a higher end QB in the draft if the above scenario does not work and strike down the road.
Like you I would not be able to give a monetary value on a QB with a high degree of accuracy but I like your thinking.
I have seen this over and over.
While neither a DJ supporter or hater, I like to keep an open mind and my options open.
I have no problem admitting if I am wrong or if I am not providing proper data for my argument.
My interest in the rushing by Josh and Daniel are based on is this a system for a specific QB or can anybody run it.
I wanted to see what Taylor would do in a game environment.
It's just odd to me that the rushing yards are almost the same.
Remember this is all out of your control. Its not your job on the line.
It's ok to state flaws and have doubts but also acknowledge potential root causes to the situation.
To say someone sucks without taking in all the circumstances is just lazy.
If DJ had weapons and this Oline this year with a healthy SB and still was not producing then yes, your opinion is valid.
To do what he is doing without talent like last year and when he went down they could not even move the ball speaks volumes.
It raises my eyebrows.
In the end it is BD and JS decision, so no need for me to bash or defend DJ. I have no control over it.
As someone whose been very critical of Jones, anyone saying he has been the worst of this bunch is just being unfair.
There are a lot of TBD QBs in that list. And I agree, Jones is not the worst.
There is better way to look at that list, IMV, are the QBs we could have drafted based on our draft position.
And right now, there are three on a HoF arc: Allen, Jackson and Herbert.
That really stings.
Daniel Jones will get $20M+ a year?
The Bucs are drooling over Daniel Jones?
Some of you people need to be kept away from the household cleaners under the sink.
It's truly head scratching. I am also reading now that a win now team that's a qb away will sign Jones? A win now team that's a qb away and signs Jones is still a qb away.
The Giants have won largely based on great scheming for a competent staff thats put Jones in a position to succeed predicated on his limited skill set. The Defense has been great as well.
If you want to get excited about the Giants- and you should - get excited that, for the first time in a decade, they have competent people at the helm. If you want to look at a Jones free agent contract, look at Trubisky for a gap qb/backup role level.
Winston was pretty widely known to be reckless and uncoachable. His first FA deal reflected that. He's also back to throwing picks again and is always hurt on top of it. I don't think he's a good comparison at all.
Lasers? Really?
See the video below and let me show you what a laser looks like.
Lasers - ( New Window )
On the rare occasions that Sheppard has been healthy and back when Slayton was worth a damn, Jones showed that he is indeed a good passer that can throw lasers downfield into tight coverage.
See the video below and let me show you what a laser looks like. Lasers - ( New Window )
Winston got a 1 year basically minimum deal to be a backup, then a 1 year, $12 million deal in 2022. Winston showed way more flashes his first two years in the league than Jones has. Jones in all likely hood signs a 1 year deal for $10-12 million. There’s not going to be a multi year deal for him out there.
Winston was pretty widely known to be reckless and uncoachable. His first FA deal reflected that. He's also back to throwing picks again and is always hurt on top of it. I don't think he's a good comparison at all.
That’s why he got a 1 year, $1 million deal. The second deal is what Quarterbacks like Winston and Jones get
On the rare occasions that Sheppard has been healthy and back when Slayton was worth a damn, Jones showed that he is indeed a good passer that can throw lasers downfield into tight coverage.
Oh, I get it. The definition of a great quarterback is one who has an eternity to throw and can hit wide open receivers downfield. If only we had drafted Herbert, the Giants would look like that.
No one forced you to pull your own pants down with your original "lasers" comment.
Jameis Winston got significantly more than Trubisky, but his overall body of work is stronger than Trubisky or Jones, and he had already demonstrated in 2021 that he could function well in the Saints' offense. Like Jones, Winston has a concerning injury history. Even Winston's deal - at $14MM AAV - was well below the numbers some posters assume would be necessary to retain Jones.
I don't expect Jones to be the Giants' QB in 2023, but I don't think money will be the main obstacle. The team can probably afford his market price.
At least have the decency to watch the video if you are going to comment. Because a lot of those plays are not to "wide open receivers downfield". They are plays where Herbert is doing what you mistakenly think Jones is doing - throwing lasers to players in tight coverage.
Look, if you can't see, you just can't see.
Daniel Jones and Josh Allen are statistically similar?
Daniel Jones will get $20M+ a year?
The Bucs are drooling over Daniel Jones?
Some of you people need to be kept away from the household cleaners under the sink.
It's truly head scratching. I am also reading now that a win now team that's a qb away will sign Jones? A win now team that's a qb away and signs Jones is still a qb away.
The Giants have won largely based on great scheming for a competent staff thats put Jones in a position to succeed predicated on his limited skill set. The Defense has been great as well.
If you want to get excited about the Giants- and you should - get excited that, for the first time in a decade, they have competent people at the helm. If you want to look at a Jones free agent contract, look at Trubisky for a gap qb/backup role level.
100%
I'm with you and I'm excited about Daboll.
Is Dak worth $35M when Cooper Rush shows no drop off?
I’m not so sure Rush isn’t on the same tier as Jones and he makes nothing.
1) Team Jones gets a vote in any agreement unless it's the 31.5M franchise tag.
2) There is a small band of tweener starters in the NFL, all on 1 or 2 year agreements making between 1M - 14M. All other veteran starters next year will make 29M+ AAV.
3) Given the scenario Sean described, Jones will not be coming off the type of season the above players inked their deals. Players like Mariota, Trubisky, Winston, Geno Smith etc. were either backups or injured and signed deals from a position of weakness.
4) Sean is basically describing a year like Wentz had last year at Indy. 9-8, 3500 Yards, 28 total TDs. The Commanders traded up to 2 third round picks for the right to pay Wentz 28.3M in 2022 (and the option to pay him an average of 26.5M in 2023 and 2024).
5) If Jones is coming off a pretty good year, he's closer to the 1 year value of Wentz, not the 2 year value of the former group.
Jones is a bottom tier passer. The entire Giants game plan is to scheme around his limitations as a passer.
Jameis Winston got significantly more than Trubisky, but his overall body of work is stronger than Trubisky or Jones, and he had already demonstrated in 2021 that he could function well in the Saints' offense. Like Jones, Winston has a concerning injury history. Even Winston's deal - at $14MM AAV - was well below the numbers some posters assume would be necessary to retain Jones.
I don't expect Jones to be the Giants' QB in 2023, but I don't think money will be the main obstacle. The team can probably afford his market price.
I think Jones is looking more and more like Mariota 2.0. They have terrific vertical running ability, but their passing skills don't match up.
And that contract Mariota signed - 2yrs/$18.75M - may also be a reasonable comp.
On the rare occasions that Sheppard has been healthy and back when Slayton was worth a damn, Jones showed that he is indeed a good passer that can throw lasers downfield into tight coverage. You can be sure that every other GM has seen that too. The question going forward with Jones is his health. If he can stay healthy, it wouldn't surprise me at all if the Bucs went after him after Brady packs it in, as well as other teams needing a QB without a high pick.
Jones is a bottom tier passer. The entire Giants game plan is to scheme around his limitations as a passer.
I think Jones's arm talent is in the "good enough" category. He can make all the throws, although neither his power nor his accuracy is exceptional. The bigger question with Jones is whether he sees and processes with sufficient speed and acuity to get the most from his arm talent. I don't think any of us can perform that level of analysis. As a runner, he's more fast than elusive. So he can take a well-designed, well-blocked play to the house; but he seldom frustrates a defense by escaping trouble, like Jackson or Hurts or Fields. He did it a couple of times on Sunday, which stood out because it's not his strength.
What does this profile mean for his market value? I honestly don't know. I suspect that different teams will value him quite differently, because so much of his value involves projection into a more favorable set of circumstances.