How much money would Daniel Jones command in free agency? Sean : 8:40 am

I know, another Daniel Jones thread, but I’m curious about this. Assuming Jones is healthy and plays a full season, and let’s also say the Giants finish the year with 8-9 wins. If Jones executes Kafka’s game plan and utilizes his legs and makes a handful of throws, what will that command on the open market?



I’m not talking about airing it out and winning shootouts. If Jones plays efficiently with his legs and makes some important throws to help the team win. I’m thinking the following games where he managed the game very well:



vs Philly (2020)

vs Dallas (2020)

@NO (2021) - best game of his career

vs Carolina (2021)

vs LAV (2021)

vs Philly (2021)



I’m not including the first Tampa game, all of the games above were games where Jones played well and won since 2020. Especially the NO game where he threw for over 400 yards (that has been the outlier).



So, let’s say the Giants let Jones hit FA. How many teams do you think would try to sign him assuming he stays healthy this year?



For comparison, Mitch Trubisky got a base salary of $14.3M over two years from Pittsburgh. Is that the comp?



For me the Jones debate has always been largely about economics. I’m curious to what you think teams would offer him on the open market.



Lastly, I thought the game plan was absolutely brilliant yesterday and Jones executed it perfectly. This coming off a week against Dallas where he kept his eyes down the field and made things happen.