Saquon $ value vs. wide receivers (long)

so far this year Saquon has:



4 runs 20+ yards (tied for 2nd to Chubb's 5),

1 run 40+ (tied for 2nd behind Swift's 2),

and 1 reception 20+ yards.



compared against WRs, there are only 7 who have more than his 5 plays 20+ and 12 who have more than 1 play 40+ yards.



among the most common arguments against RB positional value relative to WRs are 1) durability, 2) big plays, 3) value over replacement (there are a lot of average running backs who can slot in and produce around 4 ypc). there's truth in each of those arguments - and that's why RB contracts are basically discounted 50% vs. WR contracts. Last year's RB tag was $9.570 million while the WR tag was $18.419 million.



so back to barkley and his value relative to a WR, if he's making big plays at the rate he is right now, doesn't that make him as a player closer in value to a receiver than a RB? his presence commands safety attention just as any great WR does, and if anything his big plays are less risky because they come from a handoff not a dropback/no pass required.



Last year's UFA winner Christian Kirk has 6 catches 20+ and 2 40+ for a surprisingly overachieving Jags team that's 6th in the NFL in scoring. If Kirk cost 18m AAV over 4 years with 37m guaranteed, isn't Barkley a pretty good value on a 1 year tag around $10m? Or a Nick Chubb extension (3 years, 36m, 17m guaranteed)? It's not hard to find receivers who signed in march for $9-10m+ like Marquez Valdez Scantling or Kirk's teammate Evan Engram who have far fewer plays 20+ and simply far less good at football.



barkley's big play rate so far this year isn't an outlier either, in his rookie year he had 16 20+ which was 5 more than the next closest RB (which was Chubb) and 7 40+ which was 3 more than the next closest RB (which was also Chubb). Tyreek Hill (the nfl's current leader with 3x40+) was the only player who had 7+ 40+ plays in 2018 (he had 8).



ahead of the deadline this is what schoen needs to decide. it's not hard to envision contenders like LAR and BAL calling up with big offers - possibly even firsts - thinking barkley could be a gamechanger in their offenses and knowing they may need to overpay to get the nyg to give him up in a year where they aren't far off the division pace. if i were guessing id say they won't get an offer good enough to deal him, and if they decide to keep him they would probably be smart to try to get him on a chubb type extension which is basically the equivalent of 2 tags and a 3rd year option. durability is the concern but more and more i dont think there's any way to predict that a small physical guy like tyreek hill has been able to stay healthy while others havent. chubb came back from one of the worst knee injuries ive seen in CFB and he's been pretty healthy since. whether it's here or elsewhere i hope barkley gets the same good fortune because he's a fun player to watch and seems like a really good guy.