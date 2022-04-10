for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Turn back the clock... the NFL is going old school

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/4/2022 3:14 pm
According to The Boston Globe, there have been 234.8 rushing yards per NFL game this season, the second-highest number since 1990. The NFL is on pace for the most 200-yard rushing games since 1983.
Good  
Optimus-NY : 10/4/2022 3:15 pm : link
It's been too one-sided for the last 20 years w/regards to being a passing league.
I wonder  
LG in NYC : 10/4/2022 3:17 pm : link
if 2 contributing factors are:

1) a lot more pedestrian QB play these days (except for the few elite folks, and even some of them have mediocre passing stats so far this season - Wilson, Brady)

2) more QB running.
To me  
ChrisRick : 10/4/2022 3:20 pm : link
Teams were never going to be able to just pass without any thought of the run game, and why would you if the defense is playing pass? Don't make it easy on the defense by passing into the teeth of a defense meant to stop the pass game.
Peyton, Brees, Eli, Ben, Rivers  
bradshaw44 : 10/4/2022 3:20 pm : link
Rodgers aging, Brady aging….

The passing league was essentially created for those guys. A lot of the QBs coming out of college now have a dual threat to their game and don’t rely strictly on pocket passing.

Add all that up and you have the spike in rushing yards per game.
RE: I wonder  
BillKo : 10/4/2022 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15846007 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
if 2 contributing factors are:

1) a lot more pedestrian QB play these days (except for the few elite folks, and even some of them have mediocre passing stats so far this season - Wilson, Brady)

2) more QB running.


I think this is the reason, and along with that, offensive design given the QBs.
It is because  
ElitoCanton : 10/4/2022 3:21 pm : link
Defenses are playing a ton of two high to take away big plays in the passing game. They are also playing lighter linebackers to cover the pass.
There aren't  
Ron Johnson : 10/4/2022 3:23 pm : link
enough capable OLs to go around and run blocking is easier
I remember  
ChrisRick : 10/4/2022 3:24 pm : link
in 2010 when the Giants play at the Colts. Perry Fewell was determined to not let Peyton beat them with his arm by playing nickel and dime defenses. Peyton said fine, he came out in passing formations, he probably had a pass play called, adjusted once the defense showed it's hand and gashed the Giants on the ground, then some of the players over-corrected and Peyton beat them with a long td pass to Dallas Clark.
Nearly half the league is on pace  
ajr2456 : 10/4/2022 3:24 pm : link
To throw for 4300 yards or more, compared to 10 last year and 6 in 2020. It’s still very much a passing league.
I read that one factor in this is that defenses have made  
PatersonPlank : 10/4/2022 3:26 pm : link
personnel changes to adopt to the big passing offenses. For example smaller, but faster, linebackers who can cover better. This has made the pendulum swing back to running because these defenses aren't as physical
Passing has always been in the league  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/4/2022 3:47 pm : link
and so has running. What is different is the balance and different teams treat creating balance differently.

Passing teams have gotten stomped by elite D's. Elite run teams have gotten stump by teams who take it away.

To get to where you want you better be able to do both unless you get very lucky. How it tilts balance wise will always vary team by team based on that teams talent and the situation of the game.


Have to see this play out...  
bw in dc : 10/4/2022 3:56 pm : link
but there could be a few things at work. Look at some of the top running teams and their circumstances:

Cleveland is without their dynamic, playmaking QB (Watson) and are pounding the ball instead with their excellent OL and RBs. Brissett is in few game-manager mode. They are 2nd in the NFL is yards per game.

Philly has the most versatile OL in the NFL. They are running the piss out of the ball AND they have a great running QB in hurts.

NYG is leading the league in yards per game. No one saw this coming. Barkley seems to have found in 2018 form and Kafka has taken full advantage of Jones's running ability.

Atlanta is sort of similar to NYG. They are 4th in yards per game and are in smash mouth mode with Patterson and a running threat in Mariota. Patterson was having a great year until he got hurt his past weekend against Cleveland.

Detroit is a very good running team with a very underrated OL and one of the best duos of RBs in the NFL in Swift and Williams.

Baltimore is of course back in the mix with a healthier stable of RBs and the best running QB in the NFL. So, they are making a big impact on running yardage.

Chicago, as we saw, are completely inept at throwing the ball. They have the worst pass protecting OL in football and their WRs are the definition of mediocre. But they have a stable of good RBs and Fields is a great runner.

And then you have the usual suspects with good OLs and RBs: Green Bay, 9ers, Chiefs and Pats.

Let's see where this finishes up, but the DCs in this league are very bright and they will adjust.
RE: Nearly half the league is on pace  
Matt123 : 10/4/2022 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15846029 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
To throw for 4300 yards or more, compared to 10 last year and 6 in 2020. It’s still very much a passing league.


Interesting point. The rushing yards stat originally quoted doesn't necessarily mean that rushing yards as a % of total yards is up. (Could just be a sign of poor defense all around.)



Some contributing factors  
RetroJint : 10/4/2022 4:06 pm : link
Some teams that have the QB don’t have the receivers.
Some teams that don’t have the QB have the receivers .
Coordinators have now accepted the college concept that QBs can run with it. Run successfully . And stay healthy .
RE: I wonder  
Snablats : 10/4/2022 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15846007 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
if 2 contributing factors are:

1) a lot more pedestrian QB play these days (except for the few elite folks, and even some of them have mediocre passing stats so far this season - Wilson, Brady)

2) more QB running.

I agree with both of these as reasons why
In 2021 the NFL average rushing yards per game was 115.2.  
chick310 : 10/4/2022 4:12 pm : link
Thru 4 games this year, its 116.7 per Pro Football Reference.

Quite a meaningful difference.

Are we sure running backs are just learning to stretch out a bit more, on average, when they fall down?

The QBs run more these days  
George from PA : 10/4/2022 4:18 pm : link
.
Football is cyclical  
JB_in_DC : 10/4/2022 4:19 pm : link
Offenses shattered records with explosive passes, and teams are continuing to run more two-high looks. Offenses that can punish light boxes with the rung game will not only gain yards on the ground but eventually force defenses into more favorable passing looks after adjustments. Offenses that can't run against light boxes will continue to have to pass on hard mode.
chick  
LG in NYC : 10/4/2022 4:21 pm : link
I didn't check it but your rushing per game #'s don't match what Eric stated in the OP
RE: chick  
UConn4523 : 10/4/2022 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15846146 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
I didn't check it but your rushing per game #'s don't match what Eric stated in the OP


its his number, but doubled to account for the 2 teams in the game, matching what's in the OP. Something weird about the Boston Globe's data unless they completely misprinted what they are trying to convey.
gotcha  
LG in NYC : 10/4/2022 4:27 pm : link
so the opening post #'s were combined for both teams.
Take whats given to you  
Dankbeerman : 10/4/2022 4:29 pm : link
To many Deffenses with Nickel base schemes and overloading DBs.

Plus QB runs are used way more then in the past.
bw  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/4/2022 4:31 pm : link
why would Cleveland change its approach with Watson? Watson can just make more plays when its needed but I doubt they change things dramatically unless the situation mandates it. It also helps out their D which is not upper tier.

DC's are very smart and will adjust? What are OC's? Stupid. They can adjust as well. Which is why you always want to do both well.
RE: It is because  
joeinpa : 10/4/2022 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15846019 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
Defenses are playing a ton of two high to take away big plays in the passing game. They are also playing lighter linebackers to cover the pass.


Yep
We'll know this is true when the NFL in general  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/4/2022 4:35 pm : link
Starts paying RBs more money. Thats always been the discussion. Not that rushing doesn't matter, but how much you pay individual RBs.
Run game  
stretch234 : 10/4/2022 4:41 pm : link
If you have elite skill talent you are going to push the envelope. There are not that many who can do that

Running controls the clock, wears down your opponent and keeps you defense off the field

Someone looked at all the regular season NFL games 2002–19 (the 8 division / 32 team era) which is 32 * 16 * 18 = 4604 games.. 4598 of these games had a winner, and there were six ties. Of the 4598 games that had a winner:

the team with more rushing attempts won 3589
the team with more rushing yards won 3261
The team with more TOP won 293
The team with more passing yards won 700 less games than more rushing

This was overwhelming - 78% wins if you have more rushing attempts and 71% with more rushing yards
That is skewed though  
ajr2456 : 10/4/2022 4:43 pm : link
Teams that have a lead going into the 4th quarter will tend to run the ball more to shorten the game
RE: bw  
bw in dc : 10/4/2022 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15846170 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
why would Cleveland change its approach with Watson? Watson can just make more plays when its needed but I doubt they change things dramatically unless the situation mandates it. It also helps out their D which is not upper tier.

DC's are very smart and will adjust? What are OC's? Stupid. They can adjust as well. Which is why you always want to do both well.


Do you think Cleveland spent $250M (nearly fully guaranteed) on Watson to not fully utilize his passing abilities?

I wasn't suggesting OCs are "stupid". Just making the point that DCs will evaluate these early trends and adjust and make teams try to beat them in other ways.
bw  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/4/2022 4:56 pm : link
I don't think I said anything about not using his abilities. I said they would not alter much and he can make more of the pass plays when it calls. Some team will take its run game away and that is what you are paying for. More so in the playoffs when it is more likely a team does that.
RE: chick  
chick310 : 10/4/2022 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15846146 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
I didn't check it but your rushing per game #'s don't match what Eric stated in the OP


The OP covers 2 teams combined avg rushing yards.

I use the Pro Football Reference site which I think has decent quality as to their stats. Globe is different by a bit.

Nevertheless, the year over year change seems immaterial. At least in my view after 4 games.
According to pro football reference the #s are the same as last year  
Jerry in_DC : 10/4/2022 5:19 pm : link
Rushing attempts are down by .2
Rushing yards up by 1.5

Passing attempts: up by .1
Passing yards: down by .3

In 2020 rushing yards were 2.2 higher than now. So this is not some long term high

In other words,  
Jerry in_DC : 10/4/2022 5:20 pm : link
the media butchers statistics again. Which is frustrating but not news
RE: According to pro football reference the #s are the same as last year  
ajr2456 : 10/4/2022 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15846247 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
Rushing attempts are down by .2
Rushing yards up by 1.5

Passing attempts: up by .1
Passing yards: down by .3

In 2020 rushing yards were 2.2 higher than now. So this is not some long term high


What I figured.
Like I’ve been saying…it’s obvious if you watch the rest of the league  
Returning Video Tapes : 10/4/2022 5:23 pm : link
The NFL has built defenses to play shell now and limiting explosive plays at all costs. We are going to see a balance of teams trying to build to run the ball and finding guys good in the horizontal game (and why a dude like Hunter Renfrow got a fat bag). The writing was on wall last year with how teams approached Mahomes. The reality is there is one guy in the NFL that can consistently beat you if you play this way and he’s about to retire. Rogers is probably second but he has a tendency to get impatient.

For all the glitz and glamour of Mahomes, he’s still fundamentally sloppy at times (which is why evals were all over the place on him because he may have had the sloppiest feet of a prospect since Darnold) and it’s tough to be that consistent with the ball unless your fundamentals are sound. The best way to beat this now is run game because defenses have gotten lighter and faster and make sure your OL don’t hold even if they get beat (which can be coached and they won’t get the QB killed)
If you have "hog mollies"  
Mike in NY : 10/4/2022 5:26 pm : link
Run blocking is easier than pass blocking. All of the OL and skill position injuries, teams can't hold their blocks long enough to get guys open.
Also  
Jerry in_DC : 10/4/2022 5:30 pm : link
The part about the 2nd highest since 1990 is just not true.

But none of this will stop some people from drawing conclusions from a misleading (at best) headline
RE: RE: bw  
Returning Video Tapes : 10/4/2022 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15846192 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15846170 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


why would Cleveland change its approach with Watson? Watson can just make more plays when its needed but I doubt they change things dramatically unless the situation mandates it. It also helps out their D which is not upper tier.

DC's are very smart and will adjust? What are OC's? Stupid. They can adjust as well. Which is why you always want to do both well.



Do you think Cleveland spent $250M (nearly fully guaranteed) on Watson to not fully utilize his passing abilities?

I wasn't suggesting OCs are "stupid". Just making the point that DCs will evaluate these early trends and adjust and make teams try to beat them in other ways.


You can talk about adjusting all day long, but what you can’t adjust on fly is rosters and the league has trended smaller and faster on defense to play shell.

They paid Watson because they felt Baker was holding them back and wasn’t good enough to win a SB with a very good roster and he was the best available option. Time will tell of it was right move because they have a pretty small window and it’s gonna be hard to expect results this year from a guy that hasn’t played in ages.
Link  
Jerry in_DC : 10/4/2022 5:34 pm : link
..
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Link  
ajr2456 : 10/4/2022 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15846271 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
.. Link - ( New Window )


5 lowest attempts per game since rushing attempts became a statistic.
RE: In 2021 the NFL average rushing yards per game was 115.2.  
Jimmy Googs : 10/4/2022 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15846124 chick310 said:
Quote:
Thru 4 games this year, its 116.7 per Pro Football Reference.

Quite a meaningful difference.

Are we sure running backs are just learning to stretch out a bit more, on average, when they fall down?


Haha. Classic...

And I am sure this 1.5 yard per game anomaly will correct itself as starting RBs get dinged up more and more as the season goes along too.
RE: RE: chick  
BigBlueShock : 10/4/2022 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15846225 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15846146 LG in NYC said:


Quote:


I didn't check it but your rushing per game #'s don't match what Eric stated in the OP



The OP covers 2 teams combined avg rushing yards.

I use the Pro Football Reference site which I think has decent quality as to their stats. Globe is different by a bit.

Nevertheless, the year over year change seems immaterial. At least in my view after 4 games.

Eric never insinuated that the trend just started THIS season so I’m not sure what your point is about last season? It’s completely irrelevant
RE: RE: RE: bw  
bw in dc : 10/4/2022 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15846268 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
In comment 15846192 bw in dc said:

You can talk about adjusting all day long, but what you can’t adjust on fly is rosters and the league has trended smaller and faster on defense to play shell.

They paid Watson because they felt Baker was holding them back and wasn’t good enough to win a SB with a very good roster and he was the best available option. Time will tell of it was right move because they have a pretty small window and it’s gonna be hard to expect results this year from a guy that hasn’t played in ages.


I've heard analysts like Colinsworth make the point about more teams going two high safeties/shell to reduce big plays. At least that's what he said he's seen in the difference between the state of play this year versus last. Nothing groundbreaking there...

But I'm not sure I'm buying the smaller defenders theory yet, although I do think the linebacker position has gotten smaller because you need the speed to cover sideline to sideline in the short-medium passing game.

IMV, the gap eaters up front are as big as ever. And if they do their job and take away the gaps, the smaller LBs should be able to knife through and around to stop the run. So, the earth movers help offset the size change in LBs.

I wonder if more offensive teams are changing their approach to the running game. I'd like to see some intel on that. It's a copycat league and maybe - and this is just guessing - teams are using more running schemes like Shanahan employs.

Eric, I thought you were going somewhere else with your thread title  
M.S. : 10/4/2022 5:58 pm : link

Growing up in the 60s, the offense formations were very few (highly standarized -- split T) and the pre-snap movement was practically non-existent.

I'm sure truebluelarry can speak alot about the razzmatazz offenses of the '30s and '40s which I think has been replicated in some ways in today's offenses!
The increase in 2 high is actually true  
Jerry in_DC : 10/4/2022 6:03 pm : link
Especially for explosive Os like KC and Buffalo. The Athletic Football Show had detailed #s on it last year, but being an audio format, it's hard to reference them.

The "increase" in rushing though is not really true, as noted in my link.
RE: RE: RE: RE: bw  
JB_in_DC : 10/4/2022 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15846290 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15846268 Returning Video Tapes said:


Quote:


In comment 15846192 bw in dc said:

You can talk about adjusting all day long, but what you can’t adjust on fly is rosters and the league has trended smaller and faster on defense to play shell.

They paid Watson because they felt Baker was holding them back and wasn’t good enough to win a SB with a very good roster and he was the best available option. Time will tell of it was right move because they have a pretty small window and it’s gonna be hard to expect results this year from a guy that hasn’t played in ages.



I've heard analysts like Colinsworth make the point about more teams going two high safeties/shell to reduce big plays. At least that's what he said he's seen in the difference between the state of play this year versus last. Nothing groundbreaking there...

I wonder if more offensive teams are changing their approach to the running game. I'd like to see some intel on that. It's a copycat league and maybe - and this is just guessing - teams are using more running schemes like Shanahan employs.


Some defensive trends through week 3 of 2022:

Quote:

NFL Teams are employing coverages with different frequency in 2022, including putting less emphasis on man schemes. Rates of Cover-1 man have dropped to 19.8% from a four-year average of 26.5%. Schemes with multiple deep safeties have jumped, including Cover-2 zone (up to 13.8% usage in 2022 from a four-year average of 11.2%) and Quarters (up to 14.7% usage in 2022 from a four-year average of 11.4%).

Defenses are running Cover-0 with no deep safeties at a slightly higher frequency of 3.7% of plays, versus four-year average of 2.7%. And they’re doing it more effectively — the average expected points added per play against Cover-0 is -0.21 in 2022, about 0.40 points per play — and 80 net points added per season — lower than the four-year average. Cover-0 is a high-risk, high-reward style of play that has been worth the risk for defenses so far in 2022.

Defenses have blitzed on 38.5% of plays in 2022, a big jump over the average of 27.4% over the previous four seasons.


There was blog posted today on SBNation on how teams have adapted their run game approach schematically recently, linked below.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: bw  
Returning Video Tapes : 10/4/2022 6:13 pm : link
In comment 15846290 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15846268 Returning Video Tapes said:


Quote:


In comment 15846192 bw in dc said:

You can talk about adjusting all day long, but what you can’t adjust on fly is rosters and the league has trended smaller and faster on defense to play shell.

They paid Watson because they felt Baker was holding them back and wasn’t good enough to win a SB with a very good roster and he was the best available option. Time will tell of it was right move because they have a pretty small window and it’s gonna be hard to expect results this year from a guy that hasn’t played in ages.



I've heard analysts like Colinsworth make the point about more teams going two high safeties/shell to reduce big plays. At least that's what he said he's seen in the difference between the state of play this year versus last. Nothing groundbreaking there...

But I'm not sure I'm buying the smaller defenders theory yet, although I do think the linebacker position has gotten smaller because you need the speed to cover sideline to sideline in the short-medium passing game.

IMV, the gap eaters up front are as big as ever. And if they do their job and take away the gaps, the smaller LBs should be able to knife through and around to stop the run. So, the earth movers help offset the size change in LBs.

I wonder if more offensive teams are changing their approach to the running game. I'd like to see some intel on that. It's a copycat league and maybe - and this is just guessing - teams are using more running schemes like Shanahan employs.


The trend is definitely towards smaller interior guys who can rush. Maybe you used to have one of those guys used to come off the bench, not its the opposite where teams carry maybe one dude that eats gaps. It's the best way to stymie the quick passing game. It's also why guards are starting to get paid because smaller interior guys against guys that can't pass pro is blowing up gameplans (as we've seen here)
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: bw  
bw in dc : 10/4/2022 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15846304 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:


NFL Teams are employing coverages with different frequency in 2022, including putting less emphasis on man schemes. Rates of Cover-1 man have dropped to 19.8% from a four-year average of 26.5%. Schemes with multiple deep safeties have jumped, including Cover-2 zone (up to 13.8% usage in 2022 from a four-year average of 11.2%) and Quarters (up to 14.7% usage in 2022 from a four-year average of 11.4%).

Defenses are running Cover-0 with no deep safeties at a slightly higher frequency of 3.7% of plays, versus four-year average of 2.7%. And they’re doing it more effectively — the average expected points added per play against Cover-0 is -0.21 in 2022, about 0.40 points per play — and 80 net points added per season — lower than the four-year average. Cover-0 is a high-risk, high-reward style of play that has been worth the risk for defenses so far in 2022.

Defenses have blitzed on 38.5% of plays in 2022, a big jump over the average of 27.4% over the previous four seasons.



There was blog posted today on SBNation on how teams have adapted their run game approach schematically recently, linked below. Link - ( New Window )


Excellent info. Thanks for sharing. The cover-0 stats are very interesting.

Football is such a complicated game where match-ups dictate so much of the strategy. Outside of the division, teams are playing 8+ new teams every year, so that alone could impact some of these early trends.

This is a good read...  
bw in dc : 10/4/2022 6:39 pm : link
from the JB link:

Quote:
...the presentation of a “Bear” (5 defensive linemen, 2 linebackers) front but can still play the pass by having 5 DBs on the field instead of 2 LBs. That way, against outside zone, the edge players can set a hard edge, and funnel everything back inside, where the help is. When teams aren’t in this front, they’re normally in a 2-4-5 look, with two down linemen and 2 rushers on the edge that are counted as linebackers. They’re playing the pass on the way to the run, but now offenses are taking advantage by forcing the issue in the run game.

Realizing that teams are preparing for them to run outside zone a whole lot, we’re beginning to see a lot more gap scheme runs. These are runs like power and counter, which is slowly beginning to come back into the league. If we use 2021 again as a reference point, through four games last season only one team ran gap scheme plays 30 or more times: the Cleveland Browns. This year, the Lions have joined them, and it’s really interesting to see how they do it against five man fronts.

Gap schemes go like this: if he’s in my gap, I block the gap down to that side. Normally this is followed by a guard or tackle pulling to the side where the down-blocks are happening. How this beats the 5 man front is with when there’s a tight end in the game, there’s six blockers accounting for six people in the box. Instead of blocking an area or zone, they’re blocking whoever is in their gap. The Lions are running this to perfection behind an awesome offensive line that certifiably hauls ass up front, and taking advantage of light boxes, and even lighter players.
RE: RE: RE: chick  
chick310 : 10/4/2022 6:52 pm : link
In comment 15846287 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15846225 chick310 said:


Quote:


In comment 15846146 LG in NYC said:


Quote:


I didn't check it but your rushing per game #'s don't match what Eric stated in the OP



The OP covers 2 teams combined avg rushing yards.

I use the Pro Football Reference site which I think has decent quality as to their stats. Globe is different by a bit.

Nevertheless, the year over year change seems immaterial. At least in my view after 4 games.


Eric never insinuated that the trend just started THIS season so I’m not sure what your point is about last season? It’s completely irrelevant


Do you actually think before you post or do you just like to find somebody different to bitch at every day?

There was no intent to shame Eric, only to suggest the stats show there really isn't a story here. The OP title, which I assume was taken from a flawed Boston Globe article, says Turn Back the Clock for a reason. It doesn't say Turn Back the Clock but do it slowly to match this long-term trend in rushing.

It was intending to suggest this is a recent material change. And it really isn't.

Which actually makes you completely irrelevant.

If you have a QB who can rush for, say 50 yards per game, tack that  
Ivan15 : 10/4/2022 7:46 pm : link
Yardage on to RB room which rushes for 150 yards per game. QB rushing is a freebie that can easily inflate rushing totals.
Great podcast from the Athletic this week  
BigBlue7 : 10/4/2022 7:50 pm : link
On why we are seeing this and what schemes the top rushing teams are using

A really great listen
 
christian : 10/4/2022 7:59 pm : link
Just so it’s not lost on the debate, the claim in that headline RE: 1990 is demonstrably incorrect.
It seems different than old school  
SomeFan : 10/4/2022 10:56 pm : link
as it is not 3-7 yards over and over. My sense is that there are many more explosive running plays than ever before.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 