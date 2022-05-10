for display only
Golladay sprained MCL. Out for London.

Ben in Tampa : 10/5/2022 7:26 am
@RapSheet
#Giants WR Kenny Golladay suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s win over the #Bears and is not expected to make the trip to London, source said. A short-handed position group gets even more short-handed.

RE: He has to get put on IR now, right?  
Mdgiantsfan : 10/5/2022 8:45 am : link
In comment 15846869 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I know he won't stay there but this opens up an opportunity to bring someone else in.


Didn't Wan'dale have a similar injury yet he was not placed on IR?
I tend to agree on Slayton. He probably is far from anyone's  
Jimmy Googs : 10/5/2022 8:46 am : link
favorite on that coaching staff (or BBI) and he is unreliable.

But he just has some skills that the other's clearly don't and can get open. Yes, he'll probably just drop some easy passes and piss us off but at this point who cares...we are playing a bit with house money with this 3-1 start.

just sayin'...
We are going to basically run all game long  
Jints in Carolina : 10/5/2022 8:47 am : link
break out the wishbone.
Slayton  
M.S. : 10/5/2022 8:49 am : link

Even with his drops is a huge upgrade over Kenny Golladay.
RE: Slayton  
Mdgiantsfan : 10/5/2022 8:52 am : link
In comment 15846915 M.S. said:
Quote:

Even with his drops is a huge upgrade over Kenny Golladay.


Not just over KG, I'd rather see him over Sills.
Just a pet theory  
M.S. : 10/5/2022 8:54 am : link

no real data to back it up, but I just have a sense in watching pro football for six decades that -- when a player is in a big slump, out of favor with the coaching staff and is roundly booed by the fans -- that's when he is most susceptible to injury.

Just a pet theory.
RE: On what play  
FanMan : 10/5/2022 8:58 am : link
In comment 15846883 Costy16 said:
Quote:
Would this have even occurred?


Here it is
Golladay injury while blocking downfield - ( New Window )
RE: RE: On what play  
FanMan : 10/5/2022 8:58 am : link
In comment 15846922 FanMan said:
Quote:
In comment 15846883 Costy16 said:


Quote:


Would this have even occurred?



Here it is Golladay injury while blocking downfield - ( New Window )


A defender landed on it
He had some good blocks  
upnyg : 10/5/2022 9:01 am : link
in the game. Need someone to do that too.
RE: Slayton  
penkap75 : 10/5/2022 9:02 am : link
In comment 15846915 M.S. said:
Quote:

Even with his drops is a huge upgrade over Kenny Golladay.


Even with shitty hands, defenders have to respect his speed. PI is as good as a catch.
RE: Your  
j_rud : 10/5/2022 9:05 am : link
In comment 15846876 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
daily reminder...

$72 million.


Prorated for 4 games (4.16 mill) and the 99 snaps he's been on the field for Golladay is raking in about 42k per play.
Looking For Something Positive  
Trainmaster : 10/5/2022 9:12 am : link
Giants save money on airfare and hotel?

:-)
This is tough crowd..the guy is blocking trying to do anything he  
fredgbrown : 10/5/2022 9:19 am : link
can do to help the team win and gets rolled up on by a bears players and all you guys have is jokes. And yes I realize he has done little in the passing game but this seems to be a pretty good block downfield.
RE: RE: Slayton  
Dr. D : 10/5/2022 9:28 am : link
In comment 15846929 penkap75 said:
Quote:
In comment 15846915 M.S. said:


Quote:



Even with his drops is a huge upgrade over Kenny Golladay.



Even with shitty hands, defenders have to respect his speed. PI is as good as a catch.

I would say PI is almost as good as a catch, sometimes. They don't always call PI (so you can't depend on it) and there's no YAC or TDs AC w/ PI. But it is better than what we've been getting from KG, which is pretty much nothing.
Two plays  
Carl in CT : 10/5/2022 9:30 am : link
And get hurt. Typical Giant.
RE: On what play  
joeinpa : 10/5/2022 9:30 am : link
In comment 15846883 Costy16 said:
Quote:
Would this have even occurred?


He got hurt blocking down field, actually trying to take on 2 defenders. He has been a totally ineffective receiver, but this seems to be inconsistent with the narrative he doesn’t care.

If a tree falls in the forest  
Dave in PA : 10/5/2022 9:34 am : link
It's a damn fine effort blocking on that play. But it also  
Jimmy Googs : 10/5/2022 9:35 am : link
is only one part of his job, and inconsistency in showing effort and attention to all parts of your job doesn't work at the NFL level.

It's not okay to just try when you want to...
RE: RE: On what play  
BigBlueShock : 10/5/2022 9:41 am : link
In comment 15846958 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15846883 Costy16 said:


Quote:


Would this have even occurred?



He got hurt blocking down field, actually trying to take on 2 defenders. He has been a totally ineffective receiver, but this seems to be inconsistent with the narrative he doesn’t care.

I mean, he was put on notice recently. Him finally showing some effort because he was reading the tea leaves doesn’t make his effort until that point a “narrative”.
The thing that will hurt the most  
JoeyBigBlue : 10/5/2022 9:44 am : link
Is that he will cost the Giants almost 15 million dollars next season in dead cap. That’s a very solid starter’s money, or 2 good starters’ money. What a horrible signing.
KG  
AcidTest : 10/5/2022 9:48 am : link
being out is like saying 0-0 = 0. Nothing minus nothing equals nothing.

But it is just desperation to expect a "breakout" game from Slayton. He had to take a payout just to stay on the team, the Giants almost certainly tried to trade him, he only got on the field because of injuries to our other WRs, he was beaten out by Sills and the nonfunctioning Golladay, and promptly dropped a catchable ball when he did play last week. What am I missing? Sure, trot him out there. Why not? Somebody has to play WR. But don't delude yourself into believing the Packers care at all about Slayton.

Slayton, Sills, Shepard, and Golladay will all be gone next year. Maybe KT as well.
RE: RE: Your  
AcidTest : 10/5/2022 9:48 am : link
In comment 15846933 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15846876 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


daily reminder...

$72 million.



Prorated for 4 games (4.16 mill) and the 99 snaps he's been on the field for Golladay is raking in about 42k per play.


America. What a country.
RE: This is tough crowd..the guy is blocking trying to do anything he  
PatersonPlank : 10/5/2022 9:51 am : link
In comment 15846946 fredgbrown said:
Quote:
can do to help the team win and gets rolled up on by a bears players and all you guys have is jokes. And yes I realize he has done little in the passing game but this seems to be a pretty good block downfield.


Sure. I'll tell you what, give me $72M and I'll go out there and try to block, fall down, and get put in IR, too. He has down zero, nada, nothing since he signed. In fact he's now been beaten out by free agents cut by other teams.
RE: He had some good blocks  
mfsd : 10/5/2022 9:52 am : link
In comment 15846928 upnyg said:
Quote:
in the game. Need someone to do that too.


Yup. In a game where the Giants ran the ball 40 times, WR blocking downfield was a big part of their success.

The pitchfork mob won't want to hear it, but KG was out in front blocking well on several runs against the Bears. He ain't worth the money, but doesn't mean the effort to block wasn't there

Shep's loss hurts in that dept a lot more than people realize too.

Slayton or whoever better be ready to man up and do the same.

Football success is more than fantasy stats
I think by now we have had enough  
Tom from LI : 10/5/2022 9:56 am : link
bad free agent and draft bust that we could have a Ring of Shame..
It's actually amazing that these WRs don't produce more...  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/5/2022 10:07 am : link
...considering that the Giants are the #! rushing offense in the league.

You'd think some of these guys could get open a little bit.
RE: On what play  
Joe Beckwith : 10/5/2022 10:18 am : link
In comment 15846883 Costy16 said:
Quote:
Would this have even occurred?


When he walked to the huddle from the sideline🙃
Not surprised  
CV36 : 10/5/2022 10:26 am : link
Not disappointed. Dont want to see anyone one injured hope he heals quickly. With that said it has no impact on the game.
I thought game time inactives  
Spiciest Memelord : 10/5/2022 10:46 am : link
were a stupid idea, but it's the best place to put Golladay and The Young Jokester.
RE: The thing that will hurt the most  
jvm52106 : 10/5/2022 10:48 am : link
In comment 15846973 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is that he will cost the Giants almost 15 million dollars next season in dead cap. That’s a very solid starter’s money, or 2 good starters’ money. What a horrible signing.


Not going to argue the dead cap stuff (not worth it) but, to be honest he is dead cap space now- while occupying a spot..
RE: On what play  
Spiciest Memelord : 10/5/2022 10:54 am : link
In comment 15846883 Costy16 said:
Quote:
Would this have even occurred?


He sprained himself running up to sign the contract Gettleman gave him.
A few weeks ago...  
bw in dc : 10/5/2022 12:07 pm : link
someone asked which signing was worse - Golladay or Solder.

I mean, how much more evidence do you need to see that's it is Golladay in a landslide.

What a complete waste this investment has been.
Biggest question to me is whether he ever comes back off IR this year.  
FranknWeezer : 10/5/2022 12:18 pm : link
Just recently we were speculating about how things had gotten so bad with KG that the team was probably waiting for an injury and a chance to stash him away on IR.
RE: Just a pet theory  
Spiciest Memelord : 10/5/2022 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15846920 M.S. said:
Quote:

no real data to back it up, but I just have a sense in watching pro football for six decades that -- when a player is in a big slump, out of favor with the coaching staff and is roundly booed by the fans -- that's when he is most susceptible to injury.

Just a pet theory.


Players don't seem to get injured as often during the playoffs.
RE: RE: RE: On what play  
BlueHurricane : 10/5/2022 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15846923 FanMan said:
Quote:
In comment 15846922 FanMan said:


Quote:


In comment 15846883 Costy16 said:


Quote:


Would this have even occurred?



Here it is Golladay injury while blocking downfield - ( New Window )



A defender landed on it


I remember thinking to myself that KG was doing a hell of a job as a blocker on that play.

Say what you want about the guy but that was max effort blocking on that play.
Packers line just moved from 9.5  
DaddyM89 : 10/5/2022 12:44 pm : link
to -3.5 after this news...
Golladay and The Young Jokester  
Spiciest Memelord : 10/5/2022 1:02 pm : link
are what happens to dysfunctional orgs, and I used to laugh at like the Jets for. Seems we lost the basic ability to weed out non-hackers.
He’s not an effective  
Dave on the UWS : 10/5/2022 1:12 pm : link
receiver anymore, but anyone who faults his effort on this play is clueless. That was a helluva block ( 2 guys actually) way downfield. Frankly, if they are going to run their ass off, he’s a big loss for his blocking.
.  
Banks : 10/5/2022 1:19 pm : link
if there ever a time for Slayton to redeem himself, it's now. I didn't care much for the Golladay signing, but yikes. This has to be the worst signing by any team in ages
Golliday not catching balls is dependent on stats  
MeanBunny : 10/5/2022 1:25 pm : link
Jones isn't throwing the ball AT ALL NEVERMIND Golliday catching balls. Golliday would catch more balls if he could get open and if Jones could read defenses faster. Right now Jones looks for primary,maybe secondary WRs and then just runs like hell. I have seen Golliday twice run decoy to block for TE or QB bootlegs. He's a big guy and can block.
This is a death spiral issue as well as he gets less throws to him , gets rustier and rustier and drops more
Not to defend Gettleman  
AnnapolisMike : 10/5/2022 1:43 pm : link
But that is a 72 million dollar mistake most of us armchair GM's would of made too. At this point don't you just IR him and move on at least for the next 4 weeks to give someone else a chance? What a disaster he has been. You could not even trade him for a box of rocks if you picked up his salary.

RE: RE: Just a pet theory  
M.S. : 10/5/2022 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15847247 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15846920 M.S. said:


Quote:



no real data to back it up, but I just have a sense in watching pro football for six decades that -- when a player is in a big slump, out of favor with the coaching staff and is roundly booed by the fans -- that's when he is most susceptible to injury.

Just a pet theory.



Players don't seem to get injured as often during the playoffs.

Exactly!
RE: Not to defend Gettleman  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/5/2022 5:25 pm : link
In comment 15847385 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
But that is a 72 million dollar mistake most of us armchair GM's would of made too. At this point don't you just IR him and move on at least for the next 4 weeks to give someone else a chance? What a disaster he has been. You could not even trade him for a box of rocks if you picked up his salary.


I'll admit, I liked the thought of signing KG. When I heard how much he wanted, I lost all interest. Gettleman, on the other hand, went all in. I was wrong about KG. Getts screwed the franchise for 3 years.
RE: He at least solidified his position as the #1  
Blue Dream : 10/5/2022 6:01 pm : link
In comment 15846885 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
worst free agent signing in NY Giant history.


It's a close call. I am still going with Solder. KG has done nothing to help us win. Solder actively lost games by being a human turnstile, and having Eli and later DJ looking over their shoulders every time they dropped back. Completely ruined what little was left of Eli's self confidence as well. Even though Solder's contract was less money the impact on the salary cap in 2018 was probably similar to KG in 2021.
RE: KG  
FStubbs : 10/5/2022 6:33 pm : link
In comment 15846979 AcidTest said:
Quote:
being out is like saying 0-0 = 0. Nothing minus nothing equals nothing.

But it is just desperation to expect a "breakout" game from Slayton. He had to take a payout just to stay on the team, the Giants almost certainly tried to trade him, he only got on the field because of injuries to our other WRs, he was beaten out by Sills and the nonfunctioning Golladay, and promptly dropped a catchable ball when he did play last week. What am I missing? Sure, trot him out there. Why not? Somebody has to play WR. But don't delude yourself into believing the Packers care at all about Slayton.

Slayton, Sills, Shepard, and Golladay will all be gone next year. Maybe KT as well.


Slayton's lost so much confidence catching the ball, if I'm Green Bay I might not even bother defending him if he's in the game.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/5/2022 7:00 pm : link
Yeah, I think most of BBI was in favor of the KG deal @ the time. I was. I was wrong. The thing was-& this was a ? @ the time-who were we bidding against? I think Chicago was the only other team chasing him.
If he's out for season ending IR  
Kev in Cali : 10/5/2022 7:21 pm : link
Are there any cost savings?

I don't care if he plays another game for us, but if we save money and explore better WR options, I'm all for for it.
RE: ...  
Kev in Cali : 10/5/2022 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15847747 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yeah, I think most of BBI was in favor of the KG deal @ the time. I was. I was wrong. The thing was-& this was a ? @ the time-who were we bidding against? I think Chicago was the only other team chasing him.


I liked the KG signing too....I'm just reaching for ways to make it better at this point.
Kev in Cali.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/5/2022 7:26 pm : link
I wouldn't lose sleep over KG. He's going to be cut next offseason. That's all but a given.
RE: If he's out for season ending IR  
FranknWeezer : 10/5/2022 10:21 pm : link
In comment 15847774 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
Are there any cost savings?

I don't care if he plays another game for us, but if we save money and explore better WR options, I'm all for for it.


Nope. Either he's on the active roster and performs or doesn't, or he's on IR and definitely doesn't. Shitty situation for sure.
