Golladay sprained MCL. Out for London.

#Giants WR Kenny Golladay suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s win over the #Bears and is not expected to make the trip to London, source said. A short-handed position group gets even more short-handed.
favorite on that coaching staff (or BBI) and he is unreliable.
But he just has some skills that the other's clearly don't and can get open. Yes, he'll probably just drop some easy passes and piss us off but at this point who cares...we are playing a bit with house money with this 3-1 start.
no real data to back it up, but I just have a sense in watching pro football for six decades that -- when a player is in a big slump, out of favor with the coaching staff and is roundly booed by the fans -- that's when he is most susceptible to injury.
can do to help the team win and gets rolled up on by a bears players and all you guys have is jokes. And yes I realize he has done little in the passing game but this seems to be a pretty good block downfield.
Even with his drops is a huge upgrade over Kenny Golladay.
Even with shitty hands, defenders have to respect his speed. PI is as good as a catch.
I would say PI is almost as good as a catch, sometimes. They don't always call PI (so you can't depend on it) and there's no YAC or TDs AC w/ PI. But it is better than what we've been getting from KG, which is pretty much nothing.
being out is like saying 0-0 = 0. Nothing minus nothing equals nothing.
But it is just desperation to expect a "breakout" game from Slayton. He had to take a payout just to stay on the team, the Giants almost certainly tried to trade him, he only got on the field because of injuries to our other WRs, he was beaten out by Sills and the nonfunctioning Golladay, and promptly dropped a catchable ball when he did play last week. What am I missing? Sure, trot him out there. Why not? Somebody has to play WR. But don't delude yourself into believing the Packers care at all about Slayton.
Slayton, Sills, Shepard, and Golladay will all be gone next year. Maybe KT as well.
can do to help the team win and gets rolled up on by a bears players and all you guys have is jokes. And yes I realize he has done little in the passing game but this seems to be a pretty good block downfield.
Sure. I'll tell you what, give me $72M and I'll go out there and try to block, fall down, and get put in IR, too. He has down zero, nada, nothing since he signed. In fact he's now been beaten out by free agents cut by other teams.
Just a pet theory.
Players don't seem to get injured as often during the playoffs.
receiver anymore, but anyone who faults his effort on this play is clueless. That was a helluva block ( 2 guys actually) way downfield. Frankly, if they are going to run their ass off, he’s a big loss for his blocking.
Jones isn't throwing the ball AT ALL NEVERMIND Golliday catching balls. Golliday would catch more balls if he could get open and if Jones could read defenses faster. Right now Jones looks for primary,maybe secondary WRs and then just runs like hell. I have seen Golliday twice run decoy to block for TE or QB bootlegs. He's a big guy and can block.
This is a death spiral issue as well as he gets less throws to him , gets rustier and rustier and drops more
But that is a 72 million dollar mistake most of us armchair GM's would of made too. At this point don't you just IR him and move on at least for the next 4 weeks to give someone else a chance? What a disaster he has been. You could not even trade him for a box of rocks if you picked up his salary.
I'll admit, I liked the thought of signing KG. When I heard how much he wanted, I lost all interest. Gettleman, on the other hand, went all in. I was wrong about KG. Getts screwed the franchise for 3 years.
It's a close call. I am still going with Solder. KG has done nothing to help us win. Solder actively lost games by being a human turnstile, and having Eli and later DJ looking over their shoulders every time they dropped back. Completely ruined what little was left of Eli's self confidence as well. Even though Solder's contract was less money the impact on the salary cap in 2018 was probably similar to KG in 2021.
Slayton's lost so much confidence catching the ball, if I'm Green Bay I might not even bother defending him if he's in the game.
Yeah, I think most of BBI was in favor of the KG deal @ the time. I was. I was wrong. The thing was-& this was a ? @ the time-who were we bidding against? I think Chicago was the only other team chasing him.
Yeah, I think most of BBI was in favor of the KG deal @ the time. I was. I was wrong. The thing was-& this was a ? @ the time-who were we bidding against? I think Chicago was the only other team chasing him.
I liked the KG signing too....I'm just reaching for ways to make it better at this point.
Didn't Wan'dale have a similar injury yet he was not placed on IR?
just sayin'...
Not just over KG, I'd rather see him over Sills.
Here it is
Golladay injury while blocking downfield - ( New Window )
Quote:
Would this have even occurred?
Here it is Golladay injury while blocking downfield - ( New Window )
A defender landed on it
$72 million.
Prorated for 4 games (4.16 mill) and the 99 snaps he's been on the field for Golladay is raking in about 42k per play.
:-)
Quote:
He got hurt blocking down field, actually trying to take on 2 defenders. He has been a totally ineffective receiver, but this seems to be inconsistent with the narrative he doesn’t care.
It's not okay to just try when you want to...
Quote:
Would this have even occurred?
He got hurt blocking down field, actually trying to take on 2 defenders. He has been a totally ineffective receiver, but this seems to be inconsistent with the narrative he doesn’t care.
I mean, he was put on notice recently. Him finally showing some effort because he was reading the tea leaves doesn’t make his effort until that point a “narrative”.
Quote:
daily reminder...
America. What a country.
Sure. I'll tell you what, give me $72M and I'll go out there and try to block, fall down, and get put in IR, too. He has down zero, nada, nothing since he signed. In fact he's now been beaten out by free agents cut by other teams.
Yup. In a game where the Giants ran the ball 40 times, WR blocking downfield was a big part of their success.
The pitchfork mob won't want to hear it, but KG was out in front blocking well on several runs against the Bears. He ain't worth the money, but doesn't mean the effort to block wasn't there
Shep's loss hurts in that dept a lot more than people realize too.
Slayton or whoever better be ready to man up and do the same.
Football success is more than fantasy stats
You'd think some of these guys could get open a little bit.
When he walked to the huddle from the sideline🙃
Not going to argue the dead cap stuff (not worth it) but, to be honest he is dead cap space now- while occupying a spot..
He sprained himself running up to sign the contract Gettleman gave him.
I mean, how much more evidence do you need to see that's it is Golladay in a landslide.
What a complete waste this investment has been.
Quote:
In comment 15846883 Costy16 said:
Quote:
Would this have even occurred?
Here it is Golladay injury while blocking downfield - ( New Window )
A defender landed on it
I remember thinking to myself that KG was doing a hell of a job as a blocker on that play.
Say what you want about the guy but that was max effort blocking on that play.
This is a death spiral issue as well as he gets less throws to him , gets rustier and rustier and drops more
Quote:
Exactly!
I'll admit, I liked the thought of signing KG. When I heard how much he wanted, I lost all interest. Gettleman, on the other hand, went all in. I was wrong about KG. Getts screwed the franchise for 3 years.
It's a close call. I am still going with Solder. KG has done nothing to help us win. Solder actively lost games by being a human turnstile, and having Eli and later DJ looking over their shoulders every time they dropped back. Completely ruined what little was left of Eli's self confidence as well. Even though Solder's contract was less money the impact on the salary cap in 2018 was probably similar to KG in 2021.
Slayton's lost so much confidence catching the ball, if I'm Green Bay I might not even bother defending him if he's in the game.
I don't care if he plays another game for us, but if we save money and explore better WR options, I'm all for for it.
I liked the KG signing too....I'm just reaching for ways to make it better at this point.
I don't care if he plays another game for us, but if we save money and explore better WR options, I'm all for for it.
Nope. Either he's on the active roster and performs or doesn't, or he's on IR and definitely doesn't. Shitty situation for sure.