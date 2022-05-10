Nick Gates returns to practice

Lemieux comes back as RG and Feliciano moves to LG, thats a substantial improvement to the line
I wouldn't be surprised if we do not see SL at all this year. The longer it takes the less likely he would be able to contribute in a meaningful way. Besides, I would rather get JE more playing time as he will be needed for next season.
And he missed, what… 1 snap in 4 years in Eugene!
When you put on the Blue, there’s only one song for you:
OC and LG are the issues, along with some growing pains from Neal.
Seems clear that Ezeudu flopped in his early audition. Hopefully, it is more the mental adjustment and recognition of assignments than not being able to cope with the speed and strength of the game. Certainly the latter is in play but hopefully not the gating issue.
Definitely related to mental mistakes mostly, not picking up stunts, not blocking the right man, missing backside pick ups, etc. Learning curve is real, as is the time needed in the weight room for most of these young bucks.
RE: RE: RE: Glowinski is your RG, he's not an issue
He'll need time but his quickness can eventually be a big asset in the run game.
Giants need to add more OL after round 2 next year. Gates and SL are practically the only two players who made some inroads playing. This has been one of the critical shortcomings of this franchise for a very long time and it has shown time and time again.
I think need to be tempered. He had a gruesome injury and complicated recovery. Can't see him even being a consideration to play for at least a few weeks. But it's a testament to his attitude and determination to be back on the field in 13 months.
The Giants were under ZERO pressure or obligation to remove him from PUP now. He could have stayed on it all year. The fact that he’s going to practice now, means he’s ready for football activity. Now, how effective he can be and whether he’s ready to contribute is a different matter. That’s what they need to find out. It’s entirely possible that he can be a MAJOR contributor for the second half. It’s also possible he needs the rear of this year to get his “sea legs” under him. Either way, he will be in the mix for C next year which is great news. One less spot to fill.
Man that would be the best line we’ve had since the Super Bowl team, it even has a higher upside.
Oh before anyone says anything about me picking Ezeudu, just know that is a ton better athlete than the average at best Glowinski. Ezeudu should be a ton better in year 2 with more repetition and working on his technique.
is that cleared to practice and cleared to train are 2 different things. Figure he must've been working out at least the past 2 months with pretty significant lifting to get cleared for football contact. Still will be amazing to get anything out of him this year...think with most major injuries (SB most recently) you don't really see the full return to form until season 2
If Lemieux and gates can get back close to what they were that’s one nasty run blocking line at the very minimum. I remember Lemieux struggling in pass pro though.
He struggled in pass protection as a rookie. He was playing at a different level before he got hurt in Week 1 of his 2nd season. He should be a ton better when he get back in Year 3.
Think Glow still in the mix , he is adequate. Could also see our 5th rd pick on IR competing for a spot plus would not be surprised to see another pick from 23 on IOL. Of course we have like 7 other needs too Depth definitely looks better
I’m happy for any player who has worked his way back from a horrific injury. Whether he plays this season or next, IDC. I hope he remains injury free and can play until such time as he leaves on his own terms…not because of an injury.
veteran presence next to Neal while the latter gets his footing. Frankly, Feliciano is a backup level player. He’s not a good guard and he looks to be serviceable, at best, as a center.
Gates returning to practice means it’s “possible” he can return to the player he was, far superior to Feliciano. He’s now physically capable of practice. At what level? That’s the big question.
Before his injury, he had the athletic ability and technique to play all 5 positions.
Does he still have that ability?
Over the next 3 weeks, they will know. If he gets activated to the roster, that will mean his taking over for Feliciano is very possible.
Love to see him back.
He’s played well at tackle and especially at center. Those idiots from last year moved him to guard and that was an unbelievable stroke of bad luck. His versatility will be big plus if he’s all the way back health wise.
Bobby Skinner on today’s Talkin Giants podcast said that Glowinski has been his biggest disappointment of the season so far (besides Golladay of course). Glowinski is easily replaceable at this point in time.
In other words, there is zero reason to rush him back to the field and if anything, the Giants would be extra cautious with it.
The fact he's returning now means he's ready to go.
My thoughts exactly. What a boss.
^This. His return this early is incredible. I never thought he'd play football again, let alone this year. But I do hope they take their time with him.
Richie Seubert 2.0!!!!
I wouldn't be more surprised than I am right now
We will find out much more. Be nice if he is one of the people interviewed this week and the beats ask a question about this and some other good ones.
Still, terrific news.
+1. Agreed. Never forget: 69 is eligible!
Quote:
Another one bites the dust…
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 15847027 JonC said:
Quote:
He'll need time but his quickness can eventually be a big asset in the run game.
Just him being at practice sets the tone for the team.
Hard to believe Jones doesn't start because of a sprained ankle. Jones is tough and when he looks over at Gates I'm sure he thinks no way I sit this game out.
Giants will beat Packers. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts. This team is onto something.
Just him being at practice sets the tone for the team.
Hard to believe Jones doesn't start because of a sprained ankle. Jones is tough and when he looks over at Gates I'm sure he thinks no way I sit this game out.
Giants will beat Packers. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts. This team is onto something.
I don't think to play or not is Jones decision. It appeared he didn't want to come out of the game last week, but he did.
Still, terrific news.
Agree Greg. So awesome, but I would think it's unrealistic for Gates to have a meaningful contribution to our OL this year. I mean 7 surgeries is more than Seubert had fixing up his leg.
Go Nick!
Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Ezeudu-Neal
Quote:
Still don't see how Feliciano would overtake Glowinski at RG, or how that would be an upgrade.
Glowinski's been at RG for the entire (off)season and the Giants have the #1 RB in the NFL. They are only a quarter of the way in, and they're 3-1. Don't start playing Madden now.
If Gates is ready to go, he gets the starting C job. Glow stays at RG. Feliciano is then in the mix in the "revolving door" spot at LG.
(Wider splits = longer distance between ER and QB).
It minimizes Neal's pass pro struggles at RT, but it widens the gaps off both Glow's shoulders and gives his man more real estate to work.
If you look on the left side splits - they are much tighter due to Thomas' excellence in pass pro.
Quote:
In comment 15847013 cjac said:
Quote:
Still don't see how Feliciano would overtake Glowinski at RG, or how that would be an upgrade.
yeah yeah i had that wrong.
Feliciano looked a lot better this past week. Might be level of competition or maybe he's getting his footing
Quote:
OC and LG are the issues, along with some growing pains from Neal.
Feliciano looked a lot better this past week. Might be level of competition or maybe he's getting his footing
I think it was his injured leg is getting better.
Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Ezeudu-Neal
If Lemieux and gates can get back close to what they were that’s one nasty run blocking line at the very minimum. I remember Lemieux struggling in pass pro though.
Even though gates injury was severe, wasn’t seubert even worse. Being a spiral fracture?
Quote:
Next season our line could look like
If Lemieux and gates can get back close to what they were that’s one nasty run blocking line at the very minimum. I remember Lemieux struggling in pass pro though.
He struggled in pass protection as a rookie. He was playing at a different level before he got hurt in Week 1 of his 2nd season. He should be a ton better when he get back in Year 3.
Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Ezeudu-Neal
Think Glow still in the mix , he is adequate. Could also see our 5th rd pick on IR competing for a spot plus would not be surprised to see another pick from 23 on IOL. Of course we have like 7 other needs too Depth definitely looks better
Gates returning to practice means it’s “possible” he can return to the player he was, far superior to Feliciano. He’s now physically capable of practice. At what level? That’s the big question.
Before his injury, he had the athletic ability and technique to play all 5 positions.
Does he still have that ability?
Over the next 3 weeks, they will know. If he gets activated to the roster, that will mean his taking over for Feliciano is very possible.
He’s played well at tackle and especially at center. Those idiots from last year moved him to guard and that was an unbelievable stroke of bad luck. His versatility will be big plus if he’s all the way back health wise.
Rich Seibert esq....
Quote:
Next season our line could look like
Think Glow still in the mix , he is adequate. Could also see our 5th rd pick on IR competing for a spot plus would not be surprised to see another pick from 23 on IOL. Of course we have like 7 other needs too Depth definitely looks better
Bobby Skinner on today’s Talkin Giants podcast said that Glowinski has been his biggest disappointment of the season so far (besides Golladay of course). Glowinski is easily replaceable at this point in time.
I said next season. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he takes his job in the middle of the season.