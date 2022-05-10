for display only
Nick Gates returns to practice

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/5/2022 10:11 am
New York Giants
@Giants
·
11m
Nick Gates will return to practice today
The best part about this  
mittenedman : 10/5/2022 10:38 am : link
is it simply means he's back to good health and has made a great recovery.

In other words, there is zero reason to rush him back to the field and if anything, the Giants would be extra cautious with it.

The fact he's returning now means he's ready to go.
RE:  
Gap92 : 10/5/2022 10:40 am : link
In comment 15847009 PEEJ said:
Quote:
about that ?"


My thoughts exactly. What a boss.
How much does Gates weigh now?  
ChicagoMarty : 10/5/2022 10:40 am : link
Given all that he has been through it would not surprise if he lost a significant amount of weight to say nothing of muscle development.
If I woke up tomorrow with my face sewn to the carpet....  
djm : 10/5/2022 10:41 am : link
..
RE: The best part about this  
AcidTest : 10/5/2022 10:43 am : link
In comment 15847054 mittenedman said:
Quote:
is it simply means he's back to good health and has made a great recovery.

In other words, there is zero reason to rush him back to the field and if anything, the Giants would be extra cautious with it.

The fact he's returning now means he's ready to go.


^This. His return this early is incredible. I never thought he'd play football again, let alone this year. But I do hope they take their time with him.
wow, amazing comeback.....  
BillKo : 10/5/2022 10:44 am : link
.....everything we read said not this year, right?

Richie Seubert 2.0!!!!
RE: If I woke up tomorrow with my face sewn to the carpet....  
mattlawson : 10/5/2022 10:44 am : link
In comment 15847063 djm said:
Quote:
..



I wouldn't be more surprised than I am right now
RE: How much does Gates weigh now?  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/5/2022 10:44 am : link
In comment 15847062 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
Given all that he has been through it would not surprise if he lost a significant amount of weight to say nothing of muscle development.


We will find out much more. Be nice if he is one of the people interviewed this week and the beats ask a question about this and some other good ones.
Lemiux needs improvement in pass blocking as I recall.  
Blue21 : 10/5/2022 10:47 am : link
And not looking good for him for this year. But if Gates can come back to what he was then that is great news.
that's awesome, good for him  
UConn4523 : 10/5/2022 10:47 am : link
first and foremost. Hope it works out for us as well, we can use another jolt on the OL.
RE: I'm going to wait and see how he does  
Optimus-NY : 10/5/2022 10:48 am : link
In comment 15847052 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Wonderful as it is to have him back, it remains to be seen if he's ready to contribute at a high level. It took Rich Seubert about a year or so into his return before he was really ready play to play.

Still, terrific news.


+1. Agreed. Never forget: 69 is eligible!
RE: RE: if he can play center  
M.S. : 10/5/2022 10:49 am : link
In comment 15847020 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15847013 cjac said:


Quote:


Lemieux comes back as RG and Feliciano moves to LG, thats a substantial improvement to the line



I wouldn't be surprised if we do not see SL at all this year. The longer it takes the less likely he would be able to contribute in a meaningful way. Besides, I would rather get JE more playing time as he will be needed for next season.

And he missed, what… 1 snap in 4 years in Eugene!

When you put on the Blue, there’s only one song for you:

Another one bites the dust…
pretty incredible  
Dr. D : 10/5/2022 10:50 am : link
very surprised. Go Nick!
RE: RE: Glowinski is your RG, he's not an issue  
JonC : 10/5/2022 10:51 am : link
In comment 15847044 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15847027 JonC said:

Quote:


OC and LG are the issues, along with some growing pains from Neal.


Seems clear that Ezeudu flopped in his early audition. Hopefully, it is more the mental adjustment and recognition of assignments than not being able to cope with the speed and strength of the game. Certainly the latter is in play but hopefully not the gating issue.


Definitely related to mental mistakes mostly, not picking up stunts, not blocking the right man, missing backside pick ups, etc. Learning curve is real, as is the time needed in the weight room for most of these young bucks.
RE: RE: RE: Glowinski is your RG, he's not an issue  
JB_in_DC : 10/5/2022 10:58 am : link
In comment 15847086 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15847044 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 15847027 JonC said:

Quote:


OC and LG are the issues, along with some growing pains from Neal.


Seems clear that Ezeudu flopped in his early audition. Hopefully, it is more the mental adjustment and recognition of assignments than not being able to cope with the speed and strength of the game. Certainly the latter is in play but hopefully not the gating issue.



Definitely related to mental mistakes mostly, not picking up stunts, not blocking the right man, missing backside pick ups, etc. Learning curve is real, as is the time needed in the weight room for most of these young bucks.


He'll need time but his quickness can eventually be a big asset in the run game.
Agreed  
JonC : 10/5/2022 11:01 am : link
he was moving guys out in the run game, just has to gain experience, get coached up and settle in.
Regardless of Ezueda  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/5/2022 11:06 am : link
Giants need to add more OL after round 2 next year. Gates and SL are practically the only two players who made some inroads playing. This has been one of the critical shortcomings of this franchise for a very long time and it has shown time and time again.
Gates brings toughness  
kelly : 10/5/2022 11:08 am : link
Talk about leading by example

Just him being at practice sets the tone for the team.

Hard to believe Jones doesn't start because of a sprained ankle. Jones is tough and when he looks over at Gates I'm sure he thinks no way I sit this game out.

Giants will beat Packers. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts. This team is onto something.
If he could replace Feliciano at C  
BillT : 10/5/2022 11:10 am : link
That by itself would be a big upgrade to the OL. We can hope.
Expectations  
Costy16 : 10/5/2022 11:12 am : link
I think need to be tempered. He had a gruesome injury and complicated recovery. Can't see him even being a consideration to play for at least a few weeks. But it's a testament to his attitude and determination to be back on the field in 13 months.
RE: Gates brings toughness  
Dr. D : 10/5/2022 11:15 am : link
In comment 15847122 kelly said:
Quote:
Talk about leading by example

Just him being at practice sets the tone for the team.

Hard to believe Jones doesn't start because of a sprained ankle. Jones is tough and when he looks over at Gates I'm sure he thinks no way I sit this game out.

Giants will beat Packers. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts. This team is onto something.

I don't think to play or not is Jones decision. It appeared he didn't want to come out of the game last week, but he did.
RE: I'm going to wait and see how he does  
Johnny5 : 10/5/2022 11:27 am : link
In comment 15847052 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Wonderful as it is to have him back, it remains to be seen if he's ready to contribute at a high level. It took Rich Seubert about a year or so into his return before he was really ready play to play.

Still, terrific news.

Agree Greg. So awesome, but I would think it's unrealistic for Gates to have a meaningful contribution to our OL this year. I mean 7 surgeries is more than Seubert had fixing up his leg.
Don't want to get ahead of myself, but if we still had the BBI  
GiantBlue : 10/5/2022 11:48 am : link
Player of the Year award, we could ask Richie to present it to Nick next training camp or rename it the "Absolute Courage" Award!

Go Nick!
I said this yesterday  
Dave on the UWS : 10/5/2022 11:54 am : link
The Giants were under ZERO pressure or obligation to remove him from PUP now. He could have stayed on it all year. The fact that he’s going to practice now, means he’s ready for football activity. Now, how effective he can be and whether he’s ready to contribute is a different matter. That’s what they need to find out. It’s entirely possible that he can be a MAJOR contributor for the second half. It’s also possible he needs the rear of this year to get his “sea legs” under him. Either way, he will be in the mix for C next year which is great news. One less spot to fill.
Man if we can get him back to what he was  
JoeyBigBlue : 10/5/2022 11:58 am : link
Next season our line could look like

Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Ezeudu-Neal


Man that would be the best line we’ve had since the Super Bowl team, it even has a higher upside.

Oh before anyone says anything about me picking Ezeudu, just know that is a ton better athlete than the average at best Glowinski. Ezeudu should be a ton better in year 2 with more repetition and working on his technique.
RE: RE: if he can play center  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/5/2022 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15847021 cjac said:
Quote:
In comment 15847013 cjac said:


Quote:


Lemieux comes back as RG and Feliciano moves to LG, thats a substantial improvement to the line



I had that wrong, Feliciano to RG and Lemieux to LG

is what i meant

Still don't see how Feliciano would overtake Glowinski at RG, or how that would be an upgrade.
Don't be so quick  
mittenedman : 10/5/2022 12:09 pm : link
to play musical chairs with the OL positions. I'd argue that's what got them into this mess, changing 2 positions instead of 1 when Price took over for Gates.

Glowinski's been at RG for the entire (off)season and the Giants have the #1 RB in the NFL. They are only a quarter of the way in, and they're 3-1. Don't start playing Madden now.

If Gates is ready to go, he gets the starting C job. Glow stays at RG. Feliciano is then in the mix in the "revolving door" spot at LG.
Wow I am shocked by this news  
Jay on the Island : 10/5/2022 12:10 pm : link
Could he really be making a Rich Seubert level recovery?
Btw  
Jay on the Island : 10/5/2022 12:12 pm : link
Glowinski is still our best guard. Moving Feliciano to guard is not an upgrade. Feliciano was not good at guard for Buffalo last year. The ideal guard duo is Lemieux and Glowinski.
A note about Glowinski  
mittenedman : 10/5/2022 12:13 pm : link
The coaches know he is being asked to perform a difficult job due to Evan Neal taking wider splits due to his inexperience.
(Wider splits = longer distance between ER and QB).

It minimizes Neal's pass pro struggles at RT, but it widens the gaps off both Glow's shoulders and gives his man more real estate to work.

If you look on the left side splits - they are much tighter due to Thomas' excellence in pass pro.
RE: RE: RE: if he can play center  
cjac : 10/5/2022 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15847199 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15847021 cjac said:


Quote:


In comment 15847013 cjac said:


Quote:


Lemieux comes back as RG and Feliciano moves to LG, thats a substantial improvement to the line



I had that wrong, Feliciano to RG and Lemieux to LG

is what i meant


Still don't see how Feliciano would overtake Glowinski at RG, or how that would be an upgrade.


yeah yeah i had that wrong.
RE: Glowinski is your RG, he's not an issue  
Now Mike in MD : 10/5/2022 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15847027 JonC said:
Quote:
OC and LG are the issues, along with some growing pains from Neal.


Feliciano looked a lot better this past week. Might be level of competition or maybe he's getting his footing
RE: RE: Glowinski is your RG, he's not an issue  
jvm52106 : 10/5/2022 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15847231 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 15847027 JonC said:


Quote:


OC and LG are the issues, along with some growing pains from Neal.



Feliciano looked a lot better this past week. Might be level of competition or maybe he's getting his footing


I think it was his injured leg is getting better.
My uninformed guess  
NorthCountryGiantsFan : 10/5/2022 12:26 pm : link
is that cleared to practice and cleared to train are 2 different things. Figure he must've been working out at least the past 2 months with pretty significant lifting to get cleared for football contact. Still will be amazing to get anything out of him this year...think with most major injuries (SB most recently) you don't really see the full return to form until season 2
RE: Man if we can get him back to what he was  
Bizfoodie : 10/5/2022 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15847184 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Next season our line could look like

Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Ezeudu-Neal


Man that would be the best line we’ve had since the Super Bowl team, it even has a higher upside.

Oh before anyone says anything about me picking Ezeudu, just know that is a ton better athlete than the average at best Glowinski. Ezeudu should be a ton better in year 2 with more repetition and working on his technique.


If Lemieux and gates can get back close to what they were that’s one nasty run blocking line at the very minimum. I remember Lemieux struggling in pass pro though.
RE: Love this kid.  
Payasdaddy : 10/5/2022 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15847036 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Heart of a lion and a champion. Reminiscent of Richie Seubert. I hope they (the training staff) take their time with him.


Even though gates injury was severe, wasn’t seubert even worse. Being a spiral fracture?
RE: RE: Man if we can get him back to what he was  
JoeyBigBlue : 10/5/2022 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15847245 Bizfoodie said:
Quote:
In comment 15847184 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Next season our line could look like

Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Ezeudu-Neal


Man that would be the best line we’ve had since the Super Bowl team, it even has a higher upside.

Oh before anyone says anything about me picking Ezeudu, just know that is a ton better athlete than the average at best Glowinski. Ezeudu should be a ton better in year 2 with more repetition and working on his technique.



If Lemieux and gates can get back close to what they were that’s one nasty run blocking line at the very minimum. I remember Lemieux struggling in pass pro though.


He struggled in pass protection as a rookie. He was playing at a different level before he got hurt in Week 1 of his 2nd season. He should be a ton better when he get back in Year 3.
RE: Man if we can get him back to what he was  
Payasdaddy : 10/5/2022 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15847184 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Next season our line could look like

Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Ezeudu-Neal


Man that would be the best line we’ve had since the Super Bowl team, it even has a higher upside.

Oh before anyone says anything about me picking Ezeudu, just know that is a ton better athlete than the average at best Glowinski. Ezeudu should be a ton better in year 2 with more repetition and working on his technique.



Think Glow still in the mix , he is adequate. Could also see our 5th rd pick on IR competing for a spot plus would not be surprised to see another pick from 23 on IOL. Of course we have like 7 other needs too Depth definitely looks better
Great news indeed…  
STLGiant : 10/5/2022 12:55 pm : link
I’m happy for any player who has worked his way back from a horrific injury. Whether he plays this season or next, IDC. I hope he remains injury free and can play until such time as he leaves on his own terms…not because of an injury.
The Giants need Glowinski’s  
Dave on the UWS : 10/5/2022 1:56 pm : link
veteran presence next to Neal while the latter gets his footing. Frankly, Feliciano is a backup level player. He’s not a good guard and he looks to be serviceable, at best, as a center.
Gates returning to practice means it’s “possible” he can return to the player he was, far superior to Feliciano. He’s now physically capable of practice. At what level? That’s the big question.
Before his injury, he had the athletic ability and technique to play all 5 positions.
Does he still have that ability?
Over the next 3 weeks, they will know. If he gets activated to the roster, that will mean his taking over for Feliciano is very possible.
Duggar said  
Dave on the UWS : 10/5/2022 2:03 pm : link
“ Lemieux is out of his walking boot and with the rehab group at practice”. Good news!
Gates was easy to root for even before the injury  
Biteymax22 : 10/5/2022 2:23 pm : link
Playing aside, seeing him back at practice has to give a moral boost to teammates that were playing with him the last couple of years.
Rich Seubert 2.0  
truebluelarry : 10/5/2022 2:23 pm : link
Gates is such an easy guy to root for, I wish him nothing but the best.
Gates  
Cheech d : 10/5/2022 2:28 pm : link
Love to see him back.
He’s played well at tackle and especially at center. Those idiots from last year moved him to guard and that was an unbelievable stroke of bad luck. His versatility will be big plus if he’s all the way back health wise.
Gates may yet end up on Injured Reserve  
GeofromNJ : 10/5/2022 2:42 pm : link
Allowing a player on the PUP list to practice gives the team three weeks to decide whether to place him on the active roster or on the injured reserve list.
RE: ...  
gmen4ever : 10/5/2022 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15847006 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Amazing.


Rich Seibert esq....
Does anyone expect Gates to play in London?  
Giant John : 10/5/2022 6:00 pm : link
I can’t imagine that.
RE: RE: Man if we can get him back to what he was  
JoeyBigBlue : 10/5/2022 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15847254 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 15847184 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Next season our line could look like

Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Ezeudu-Neal


Man that would be the best line we’ve had since the Super Bowl team, it even has a higher upside.

Oh before anyone says anything about me picking Ezeudu, just know that is a ton better athlete than the average at best Glowinski. Ezeudu should be a ton better in year 2 with more repetition and working on his technique.




Think Glow still in the mix , he is adequate. Could also see our 5th rd pick on IR competing for a spot plus would not be surprised to see another pick from 23 on IOL. Of course we have like 7 other needs too Depth definitely looks better


Bobby Skinner on today’s Talkin Giants podcast said that Glowinski has been his biggest disappointment of the season so far (besides Golladay of course). Glowinski is easily replaceable at this point in time.
Easily replaceable with what?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/5/2022 6:07 pm : link
Ezeudu had his chance to take a job and wasn't ready. He couldn't beat Bredesen.

RE: Easily replaceable with what?  
JoeyBigBlue : 10/5/2022 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15847699 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Ezeudu had his chance to take a job and wasn't ready. He couldn't beat Bredesen.


I said next season. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he takes his job in the middle of the season.
