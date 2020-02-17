Landon Collins signs with NYG

Landon Collins to the faraway towns
great DG culture purge (Collins and OBJ) brought back
Was Collins part of DG's culture purge? I always thought he wasn't resigned because DG didn't want to tie-up that much of the salary cap on an often injured SS. The Skins gave him a six year $84m contract, with $32m guaranteed over the first couple years.
Plus, OBJ was no victim, he brought that on himself.
I am so glad for the return of this powerful defensive player, and I know Wink is gonna love having him on the squad!
I love when an important former Giants player returns to the team, and Landon Collins just made the team better!
Yeah I'm not sure about the culture thing - I recall him being a team leader who played through injuries, even when we sucked. Who knows.
Deciding not to give Landon a deal like Washington did was 100% the right call by DG. As was discussed ad nauseum at the time, DG probably missed a chance to trade him.
But there was something about how it went down that pissed Landon off something awful. He was still spitting bile at Gettleman and the Giants a year later
Onward!
DG also ticked off Steve Smith and a meddlesome Panthers owner. I absolutely take it as a sign of good GM'ing if players and a meddlesome owner are pissed at you.
Hell not surprising Schoen's best move so far was hiring Daboll over who the Mara's were gumming up the works and pushing.
Tony Jefferson or Pinnock enough to fill in for the injured Julian Love.
I doubt that will happen. We have some injuries and are thin at LB. Giants are pulling in players that they can bring up to speed quickly to fill depth and be situational for Wink. Likely a fit since he was always a good tackler and they can use him as a LB/Safety hybrid in Wink's scheme for nickel and dime defensive formations.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
19m
Landon Collins is taking the practice squad spot of veteran LB A.J. Klein, per source. Klein was added by the Giants earlier this week. He is being signed by another team off the Giants PSquad.
Good blitzer, downhill attacking style that fits well with what Wink does. Adds bit more more speed and aggressiveness to the second level of the defense alongside Jaylon Smith.
Plus, Giants run defense has struggled. Collins is strong coming down hill. Just don’t leave him in coverage.
I also wonder if they envision him spying a guy like Hurts when they matchup later in the season. I think he’d be okay in that role, and it would allow McKinney to roam free and make plays on the ball (something that has been lacking from a secondary that has 0 picks in 4 games so far)
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
19m
Landon Collins is taking the practice squad spot of veteran LB A.J. Klein, per source. Klein was added by the Giants earlier this week. He is being signed by another team off the Giants PSquad.
Oh. OK. It's just a PS signing, and only because we lost Klein.
Yes, not long after he didn't use the tag on Collins Gettleman was asked if the Giants had a culture problem, he answered "not anymore".
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
19m
Landon Collins is taking the practice squad spot of veteran LB A.J. Klein, per source. Klein was added by the Giants earlier this week. He is being signed by another team off the Giants PSquad.
Makes much more sense than him signing directly to the 53.
It does smell of desperation on both sides. The Giants are thin at the position and have limited resources; LC has had trouble finding a job and is probably taking a lot less money than he thinks he's worth. Plus he seemed pretty angry at the Giants when he left, IIRC.
It does smell of desperation on both sides. The Giants are thin at the position and have limited resources; LC has had trouble finding a job and is probably taking a lot less money than he thinks he's worth. Plus he seemed pretty angry at the Giants when he left, IIRC.
Everybody swallowing their pride here.
Yep. He's only 28 but the player so many remember from 2016 hasn't been spotted very often since then. My expectations are rather low, he's coming off the couch to stopgap.
Still, we need depth and nothing wrong with sifting through the through the throwaways and thrifts looking for pieces that Wink can utilize to keep our defense competitive. I hope we are doing this with WRs as well. Hell I hope we are doing that for every position on the team... lol.
this still surprises me. I have mixed feelings. In the past, he's expressed no interest in switching to LB and is really undersized to play there. But, at the same time, he has to be better than most of the options we've been putting out there (one excellent game by Crowder against a bad offense aside). I mean, for the second year in a row, Smith essentially came off the street and made a bigger impact than our starters and that has more to do with the roster he walked on to, than his play.
As for S, Collins just doesn't measure up. All the Giants S are versatile. There is no true SS, FS, etc. they can each play either or both at any given time. Collins does not have the speed or cover skills to do a lot of what McKinney, Love, now Belton, do. So, it will certainly be interesting to see how they use him...and how soon.
The bottom line is, I really hope Love is back and truly healthy.
I love how this management is continually looking to upgrade….
@JosinaAnderson
·
5m
Free agent S Landon Collins tells me he is signing with the #Giants and is heading to London now to be around his new team, per him.
No reason to feel any different.
Will be cool to watch him and McKinney interact
There can't be very many.
I know he's thinking of that broken-field pick 6 the last time he was there.
Yea! It was a killer return too. Off the hands of Tavon Austin who ironically was also mentioned by one of the beats as a potential NYG signing this week lol
Plus, OBJ was no victim, he brought that on himself.
There can't be very many.
Barkley, Shep, and Davis Webb.
Lando wasn't part of some Culture Purge, it was just foolishness to pay a box safety stoopid Dan Snyder money.
I love when an important former Giants player returns to the team, and Landon Collins just made the team better!
Quote:
I really like this move, and I think they'll use Collins as a wildcard/rover type defensive player.
Maybe even some DE!!!!! I think BALT did that with one of their secondary guys lol
Quote:
In comment 15848079 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
DG also ticked off Steve Smith and a meddlesome Panthers owner. I absolutely take it as a sign of good GM'ing if players and a meddlesome owner are pissed at you.
Hell not surprising Schoen's best move so far was hiring Daboll over who the Mara's were gumming up the works and pushing.
I hope he gets in Sunday...I would like to see what he can provide.
Solid signing.
I doubt that will happen. We have some injuries and are thin at LB. Giants are pulling in players that they can bring up to speed quickly to fill depth and be situational for Wink. Likely a fit since he was always a good tackler and they can use him as a LB/Safety hybrid in Wink's scheme for nickel and dime defensive formations.
Why? Do you honestly think Collins is playing this Sunday?
Lol what? Collins ain't going to be ready to play in 3 days.
Welcome back, Lando.
Welcome back, Lando.
If he is going to be playing LB and exclusively close to the LOS then I really like this move. If he is going to be used as a deep safety at times then I feel much differently.
Quote:
Anyway, I'm on board given the circumstances and assumption that he's going to play a lot of LB. I trust Wink to use him in a way that helps the defense.
Welcome back, Lando.
If he is going to be playing LB and exclusively close to the LOS then I really like this move. If he is going to be used as a deep safety at times then I feel much differently.
Exactly, if he's in coverage up the seams, it's not going to be good.
That’s pretty shocking. Thought he was at least 30.
Hasn't it been clarified that the Collins visit was scheduled before Love's injury?
I would be pretty surprised if Collins is active Sunday. He is traveling to London today and might get one walk thru practice in before the game.
Quote:
They could have franchised him can't remember what the exact number would have been but it wasn't that bad
Lando wasn't part of some Culture Purge, it was just foolishness to pay a box safety stoopid Dan Snyder money.
@JordanRaanan
·
19m
Landon Collins is taking the practice squad spot of veteran LB A.J. Klein, per source. Klein was added by the Giants earlier this week. He is being signed by another team off the Giants PSquad.
I chuckled
I can't find mention of this anywhere. Please post a link.
Good blitzer, downhill attacking style that fits well with what Wink does. Adds bit more more speed and aggressiveness to the second level of the defense alongside Jaylon Smith.
Plus, Giants run defense has struggled. Collins is strong coming down hill. Just don’t leave him in coverage.
I also wonder if they envision him spying a guy like Hurts when they matchup later in the season. I think he’d be okay in that role, and it would allow McKinney to roam free and make plays on the ball (something that has been lacking from a secondary that has 0 picks in 4 games so far)
@JordanRaanan
·
19m
Landon Collins is taking the practice squad spot of veteran LB A.J. Klein, per source. Klein was added by the Giants earlier this week. He is being signed by another team off the Giants PSquad.
Oh. OK. It's just a PS signing, and only because we lost Klein.
Lol
Quote:
assume this means that Love isn't playing. Fine with me, as long as his duties are largely limited to ST and the LOS when he's playing defense.
I would be pretty surprised if Collins is active Sunday. He is traveling to London today and might get one walk thru practice in before the game.
Probably true, but he could play ST at least.
My expectations for him are not very high, but it'd be nice to be wrong.
Quote:
Yes, not long after he didn't use the tag on Collins Gettleman was asked if the Giants had a culture problem, he answered "not anymore".
link - ( New Window )
@JordanRaanan
·
19m
Landon Collins is taking the practice squad spot of veteran LB A.J. Klein, per source. Klein was added by the Giants earlier this week. He is being signed by another team off the Giants PSquad.
Makes much more sense than him signing directly to the 53.
LC has shown in the past to talk too much to the media for the prior regime's liking, fwiw. He and OB and Josina collectively ...
And now with AJ Klein. He was a free agent all this time, he signs on our PS and a day later, a team signs him to the main roster.
I learned early on the only names on the back of my jerseys are MINE and the franchise QB. Thats it.
LC has shown in the past to talk too much to the media for the prior regime's liking, fwiw. He and OB and Josina collectively ...
Yea, you nailed it. I don’t love the shit stirrer that is Josina Anderson having close access to this team, hopefully Daboll is able to watch this more than McAdoo did.
You're right, but my guess is that Wink will find a way to use his talents.
Everybody swallowing their pride here.
Quote:
He has not been good since he left us.
It does smell of desperation on both sides. The Giants are thin at the position and have limited resources; LC has had trouble finding a job and is probably taking a lot less money than he thinks he's worth. Plus he seemed pretty angry at the Giants when he left, IIRC.
Everybody swallowing their pride here.
Yep. He's only 28 but the player so many remember from 2016 hasn't been spotted very often since then. My expectations are rather low, he's coming off the couch to stopgap.
@TheHumble_21
·
4m
😎
@JordanRaanan
·
8m
Wink Martindale says the Giants play a positionless defense. Where does Landon Collins fit?
“We’ll find some place he likes,” Martindale said.
+1 LOL
Were you expecting Micah Parsons or Aaron Donald to be picked up off the scrap heap and signed to the practice squad?
Quote:
we signed one of our draft picks to a second contract!
Webb and now Collins. 2 in a row
Lol
Lol - used to play this song in a band long ago.
He lives by the river.......
As for S, Collins just doesn't measure up. All the Giants S are versatile. There is no true SS, FS, etc. they can each play either or both at any given time. Collins does not have the speed or cover skills to do a lot of what McKinney, Love, now Belton, do. So, it will certainly be interesting to see how they use him...and how soon.
The bottom line is, I really hope Love is back and truly healthy.
We’ll screw him!
Quote:
Off the giants practice squad
We’ll screw him!
Speak for yourself!
We’ll screw him!
How can you build a cohesive practice squad when teams poach from you.
Ridiculous. I know it is a players association-favored rule, but it is ridiculous. There should be a limit or if you get 2 or more....supplemental draft picks.
Come on NFL