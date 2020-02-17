No sign of Kadarius Toney at practice today

I really thought this guy would prove people wrong and have some monster games. time and time again he has disappointed. its gone from me thinking he would emerge as a real threat to being sure he wont be on the team next year. its there for the taking for him, he just doesnt want it.
had a lengthy injury history in college. I still want to wait until the end of the year before passing final judgment, especially since he was a first round draft pick, but it's becoming increasingly obvious that his body can't handle the rigors of football, certainly not at an NFL level.
Giving Toney somewhat the benefit of the doubt. Dude is immensely talented but we seem to know football is his priority. He doesn’t train that hard in the offseason and shows up to training camp as is.
He then practices and plays with his style which is so dependent on stop start and quick twitch but his body isn’t accustomed to it so he inevitably gets soft tissue injuries.
This, as opposed to him intentionally getting hurt or whatever, is my guess. Either way he’s not dependable so not long for this team.
If his plan was to use 1 season of college ball to steal millions from some desperate NFL team it has worked perfectly.
Unfortunately that team was the NY Giants . They can bench him. They can suspend him. But they can't make him play .
or if he's just not willing to play, the tea leaves do not look good, but if he is not giving full effort and even trying to be a gamer he is absolutely destroying his standing with the new regime. The Giants need him now desperately, he looks immensely talented and his salary is already paid this year so I do not see them just cutting him, but you can be sure he doesn't reach year 3 if they don't like what they see for the rest of the year and over the offseason.
The collective amnesia these same folks will suffer if Toney ever does get back on the field and balls out.
So now you realize your post comparing Toney to OBJ being out 4 games was a joke, so you turn to attacking posters who are rightly criticizing a player who the Giants thought should have played at the end of last year and in the final preseason game this year? The player who had to be shamed into showing up toward the end of OTAs? Then barely participated in OTAs and training camp?
it is hard to really think he is that injured when he did everything yesterday and can't do a thing today. I don't like questioning injuries because the truth is we have so little information, but nothing makes sense with Kadarius Toney.
Injuries are frustrating especially with all the WRS out but if
the guy cant go I mean hammys can be tricky if you go out there and try to do too much because the team needs you you just make it worse. I remember when Hakeem went through his injury issues and some idiot fans were questioned his desire to get back on the field.
Maybe he has an excused absence? Did any of the beat writers ask
RE: Those who spew vitriol and show unadultered bitterness
The collective amnesia these same folks will suffer if Toney ever does get back on the field and balls out.
So now you realize your post comparing Toney to OBJ being out 4 games was a joke, so you turn to attacking posters who are rightly criticizing a player who the Giants thought should have played at the end of last year and in the final preseason game this year? The player who had to be shamed into showing up toward the end of OTAs? Then barely participated in OTAs and training camp?

Toney is really indefensible at this point
Toney is really indefensible at this point
Sweetie, read what I wrote. *I* was the one who first made the point that it was a different situation. My whole point was that folks were potentially making themselves hostages to fortune. If the guy ever does make it back on the field and becomes a reliable weapon, everyone flogging him now will forget they ever did so.
this guy is...WR room is super thin and dude has another hangnail.
I am frustrated with Toney, as most fans are. But, he has a hamstring injury. That is not insignificant and also not a quick healing injury, especially for someone with his skillset.
its not just the hamgstring...its a laundry list
Aug 14, 2021 NFL Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 Toney missed most of the training camp with a hamstring injury.
Oct 10, 2021 NFL Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 Toney suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 loss to the Cowboys. He was good for the next game.
Oct 17, 2021 NFL Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 Toney aggravated his existing ankle injury in Week 6's loss to the Rams. He missed one game
Nov 22, 2021 NFL Leg Quad Strain Toney missed four games due to a quad injury.
Dec 1, 2021 NFL Abdomen Muscle Strain Grade 2 Toney missed three games due to an oblique injury.
Dec 29, 2021 NFL Shoulder Toney picked up a shoulder ahead of the Giants' Week 17 game.
May 21, 2022 NFL Knee Tear Toney underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason, but he is expected to be ready for training camp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Aug 23, 2022 NFL Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 Toney tweaked the same hamstring in practice on September 15. He played 3 days later.
Toney Is On A Trajectory To Be My Least Favorite Giant
had a lengthy injury history in college. I still want to wait until the end of the year before passing final judgment, especially since he was a first round draft pick, but it's becoming increasingly obvious that his body can't handle the rigors of football, certainly not at an NFL level.
He was injured twice in his college career, missing a combined nine games in his freshman and junior years. And, amazingly, there is this in an article before the draft.
"NFL Media's lance Zierlen credited Toney for battling through injury (both shoulder and shin, as a freshman) against LSU and making several plays in the game, finishing with season-highs in catches (nine), receiving yards (184) and rushing yards (56)."
The junior year injury was said to be to his wrist or arm, and while Florida never said what it was, there were rumors it was a minor fracture.
There have been a couple receivers released the last few days including Isabella. Our receivers are beyond thin with Toney never available. Why not take a shot and put in a claim for Isabella who passed through waivers and then signed with the Ravens? We need bodies at this point. Even if we add all 3 PS receivers, we are still thin.
had a lengthy injury history in college. I still want to wait until the end of the year before passing final judgment, especially since he was a first round draft pick, but it's becoming increasingly obvious that his body can't handle the rigors of football, certainly not at an NFL level.
He was injured twice in his college career, missing a combined nine games in his freshman and junior years. And, amazingly, there is this in an article before the draft.
"NFL Media's lance Zierlen credited Toney for battling through injury (both shoulder and shin, as a freshman) against LSU and making several plays in the game, finishing with season-highs in catches (nine), receiving yards (184) and rushing yards (56)."
The junior year injury was said to be to his wrist or arm, and while Florida never said what it was, there were rumors it was a minor fracture.
This lists eight games from various shoulder injuries. The irony is that his injuries now seem to be mostly lower body.
As I said, I want to wait until the end of the year before making any conclusion, especially since he was a first round pick. I also typically don't like labelling players as "injury prone" early in their careers, especially since many injuries are just bad luck. But he has missed a lot of games since being drafted, and at some point this year he needs to get on the field.
Mike Kafka on Kadarius Toney: "He’s done everything we’ve asked. He’s practiced hard when he’s practicing. It’s unfortunate but he’s one of those guys that does everything we asked and is working his tail off in the training room and in the meeting rooms."
I don’t assume the coaches are lying, I’m looking forward to him getting healthy and contributing to the team in the 2nd half, If he doesn’t, he doesn’t and the team moves on .
this guy is...WR room is super thin and dude has another hangnail.
I am frustrated with Toney, as most fans are. But, he has a hamstring injury. That is not insignificant and also not a quick healing injury, especially for someone with his skillset.
its not just the hamgstring...its a laundry list
Simms missed a lot of games in his early career and was 29
I am so sick of the never ending drama from this pretender. He is not serious about his NFL career, so trade him for 6th 0r 7th round draft picks. That's all this organisation will ever get out of this Gettleman mistake.
I'm done with him!
RE: RE: Simms missed a lot of games in his early career and was 29
when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.
Phill Simms didn’t rap.
Phil Simms was despised among many Giants fans early in his career. Hell some fans hated him throughout his career even after winning a SB. And social media didn’t exist then so fans couldn’t vent like they do now.
Or, you can just play the race card like you always do…
this guy is...WR room is super thin and dude has another hangnail.
I am frustrated with Toney, as most fans are. But, he has a hamstring injury. That is not insignificant and also not a quick healing injury, especially for someone with his skillset.
its not just the hamgstring...its a laundry list
to the point that even if he came back and had a 10-catch, 200-yard, 3-TD game, I wouldn't get too excited because I would just assume he would miss the next month after that.
And I'm not joking.
Unfortunately, this is correct. Hamstrings are nothing to write off, but this guy is a walking CHINA DOLL. He is the definition of injury prone. Even if he has a monster day he will hurt something else. Waste of a first round pick
Giving Toney somewhat the benefit of the doubt. Dude is immensely talented but we seem to know football is his priority. He doesn’t train that hard in the offseason and shows up to training camp as is.
He then practices and plays with his style which is so dependent on stop start and quick twitch but his body isn’t accustomed to it so he inevitably gets soft tissue injuries.
This, as opposed to him intentionally getting hurt or whatever, is my guess. Either way he’s not dependable so not long for this team.
'football is his priority'. You could have fooled me and I'm sure some others on BBI...
RE: The Plane for London leaves tonight. Maybe Toney was prepping to leave
when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.
Phill Simms didn’t rap.
Phil Simms was despised among many Giants fans early in his career. Hell some fans hated him throughout his career even after winning a SB. And social media didn’t exist then so fans couldn’t vent like they do now.
Or, you can just play the race card like you always do…
Anyone can see flashes of talent. Talent that we need.
HOWEVER the dude can get on the field. I don't know how bad he is injured, how hard he is working to get back, or how much he studies etc... I don't think a lot of us really do.
We are all frustrated. I hope to see him after the bye week. Hopefully he can do something that helps the team. As Eric says, hopefully he can do it for more than one game - or at least an entire game.
I get the frustration. I don't get the hate, anger, etc...
For now it is what it is, we can't control when or if he returns so personally I am past getting excited (until it actually happens) or emotionally invested.
when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.
Phill Simms didn’t rap.
Phil Simms was despised among many Giants fans early in his career. Hell some fans hated him throughout his career even after winning a SB. And social media didn’t exist then so fans couldn’t vent like they do now.
Or, you can just play the race card like you always do…
Like I always do?
When else do I always do it?
You know when. And I don’t want to get this thread nuked so I will just say that you met any criticisms of Jerry Reese, Marc Ross, Perry Fewell, and plenty of others with the same damn nonsense. And you know it. And so does everyone else familiar with your posting history
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Simms missed a lot of games in his early career and was 29
when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.
Phill Simms didn’t rap.
Phil Simms was despised among many Giants fans early in his career. Hell some fans hated him throughout his career even after winning a SB. And social media didn’t exist then so fans couldn’t vent like they do now.
Or, you can just play the race card like you always do…
Like I always do?
When else do I always do it?
You know when. And I don’t want to get this thread nuked so I will just say that you met any criticisms of Jerry Reese, Marc Ross, Perry Fewell, and plenty of others with the same damn nonsense. And you know it. And so does everyone else familiar with your posting history
You seriously must have me confused with someone else, because that’s simply untrue.
It doesn’t even jive up with how I felt about those guys. Reese should have been fired instead of Coughlin, Ive never expressed an opinion about Marc Ross and this post is how I’m discovering he is black, and Fewell sucked.
when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.
Phill Simms didn’t rap.
Phil Simms was despised among many Giants fans early in his career. Hell some fans hated him throughout his career even after winning a SB. And social media didn’t exist then so fans couldn’t vent like they do now.
Or, you can just play the race card like you always do…
Like I always do?
When else do I always do it?
You know when. And I don’t want to get this thread nuked so I will just say that you met any criticisms of Jerry Reese, Marc Ross, Perry Fewell, and plenty of others with the same damn nonsense. And you know it. And so does everyone else familiar with your posting history
You seriously must have me confused with someone else, because that’s simply untrue.
I suppose it’s possible and if that’s the case I sincerely apologize. It was definitely a Rick Flair based handle and I shouldn’t have assumed it was you, if it wasn’t. My bad. And if it wasn’t you, that other guy was annoying as hell
Way different with Simms. He was playing on a really bad team with a bad OL. Early in his career, he also did not much of a running game and not much at WR. He would get hurt trying to make plays; he’d stand in the pocket waiting for someone to free and get his butt kicked. Much different than Toney where you’d never see the play where it happened.
That said, it’s clear that he was a terrible pick, another Gettleman gift. But, until I hear the coaches say something critical, we should withhold judgement. Cutting or trading him is a bad idea until you need to. Hopefully, Robinson can play this week and Toney soon. There’s nobody that can replace him that will make a difference on this roster.
The tweet that started this discussion verges on sh!t-stirring.
IMO reporters should share what they see and what they are told. Reporting what they don't see. in this context, just opens the door to speculation and insinuation.
I just want to see where Toney is on Sunday, and what he does if he's at Spurs Stadium. The rest is noise.
By this point in their respective careers Beckham was a superstar.
Slayton?
That’s not news. News would be if he’s on the field!
Quote:
but I'm old enough to remember the things folks on BBI were saying about OBJ through the first four weeks of 2014, when the guy couldn't get on the field because of a (I believe) hamstring.
By this point in their respective careers Beckham was a superstar.
Definitely different. OBJ missed 4 games, and became an instant superstar.
This is game 22 for Toney.
13th missed game (likely)
Injury report 17/22 games
Left early in 2 of the 12 games he's played.
Quote:
So we have James, Sills, Wan Dale...?
Slayton?
He then practices and plays with his style which is so dependent on stop start and quick twitch but his body isn’t accustomed to it so he inevitably gets soft tissue injuries.
This, as opposed to him intentionally getting hurt or whatever, is my guess. Either way he’s not dependable so not long for this team.
Unfortunately that team was the NY Giants . They can bench him. They can suspend him. But they can't make him play .
Quote:
So we have James, Sills, Wan Dale...?
That’s not news. News would be if he’s on the field!
They gave him a fair shake, everyone saw the talent. Move on ASAP
And I'm not joking.
lack of basic decency
So now you realize your post comparing Toney to OBJ being out 4 games was a joke, so you turn to attacking posters who are rightly criticizing a player who the Giants thought should have played at the end of last year and in the final preseason game this year? The player who had to be shamed into showing up toward the end of OTAs? Then barely participated in OTAs and training camp?
Toney is really indefensible at this point
if it was just injuries then what can you do.
There is more to this. The guy has no desire to be on the field. Even in the offseason it took them to fake a trade rumor to get his ass to show up.
Football is clearly not a priority for this guy.
There’s a KT on this team that actually wants to play.
Sooooooo, his hamstring exploded?
Quote:
The collective amnesia these same folks will suffer if Toney ever does get back on the field and balls out.
So now you realize your post comparing Toney to OBJ being out 4 games was a joke, so you turn to attacking posters who are rightly criticizing a player who the Giants thought should have played at the end of last year and in the final preseason game this year? The player who had to be shamed into showing up toward the end of OTAs? Then barely participated in OTAs and training camp?
Toney is really indefensible at this point
Sweetie, read what I wrote. *I* was the one who first made the point that it was a different situation. My whole point was that folks were potentially making themselves hostages to fortune. If the guy ever does make it back on the field and becomes a reliable weapon, everyone flogging him now will forget they ever did so.
Quote:
this guy is...WR room is super thin and dude has another hangnail.
I am frustrated with Toney, as most fans are. But, he has a hamstring injury. That is not insignificant and also not a quick healing injury, especially for someone with his skillset.
its not just the hamgstring...its a laundry list
Candidate for the Giants “First Round Busts Of All Time Team”.
Toney making Thomas Lewis look like a first round WR steal 🤦♂️
Weird coincidence, right?
It was a quote today before practice.
Then Toney was a no show at practice, per Duggan.
And I'm not joka.
Fixed for you
Yes, if he stops doing things we don't like and starts doing things we do like, we will like it. Glad to be of help.
Toney and Galloday. Together with last season and the first four games this season we have gotten about 1000 yards receiving and 0 TD's.
And I'm not joking.
These totals would never be reached, because the opposing DB's would goad Toney into taking a swing at them....he'd be ejected on the spot.
Word is out around the league -- he's a head case.
He was injured twice in his college career, missing a combined nine games in his freshman and junior years. And, amazingly, there is this in an article before the draft.
"NFL Media's lance Zierlen credited Toney for battling through injury (both shoulder and shin, as a freshman) against LSU and making several plays in the game, finishing with season-highs in catches (nine), receiving yards (184) and rushing yards (56)."
The junior year injury was said to be to his wrist or arm, and while Florida never said what it was, there were rumors it was a minor fracture.
And I'm not joking.
^This.
That's an interesting point, and perhaps due to the vast difference in prestige and popularity between the two teams.
The organization is soft a dough and they overpay you for underworking.
- - - - Golladay.
Quote:
had a lengthy injury history in college. I still want to wait until the end of the year before passing final judgment, especially since he was a first round draft pick, but it's becoming increasingly obvious that his body can't handle the rigors of football, certainly not at an NFL level.
He was injured twice in his college career, missing a combined nine games in his freshman and junior years. And, amazingly, there is this in an article before the draft.
"NFL Media's lance Zierlen credited Toney for battling through injury (both shoulder and shin, as a freshman) against LSU and making several plays in the game, finishing with season-highs in catches (nine), receiving yards (184) and rushing yards (56)."
The junior year injury was said to be to his wrist or arm, and while Florida never said what it was, there were rumors it was a minor fracture.
This lists eight games from various shoulder injuries. The irony is that his injuries now seem to be mostly lower body.
As I said, I want to wait until the end of the year before making any conclusion, especially since he was a first round pick. I also typically don't like labelling players as "injury prone" early in their careers, especially since many injuries are just bad luck. But he has missed a lot of games since being drafted, and at some point this year he needs to get on the field.
Quote:
"red flags" immediately devolves to living up to those flags or worse, whereas other teams like the Cowboys take them and they are immediately successful.
That's an interesting point, and perhaps due to the vast difference in prestige and popularity between the two teams.
Imagine we busted through the red flags and drafted Tunsil instead of the saint Eli Apple.
I don’t assume the coaches are lying, I’m looking forward to him getting healthy and contributing to the team in the 2nd half, If he doesn’t, he doesn’t and the team moves on .
Phill Simms didn’t rap.
Granted media coverage was a lot different back then, but Simms didn't have s hit attitude.
Here is a better example
Sterling Shepard has been injured a lot. But nobody EVER questions his work ethic, his mindset, his drive and his ability to be a good teammate.
Toney walked in the door day 1 with questions about his attitude and has done nothing to silence those questions. If anything, he has only done more damage to his image.
If you cannot see that then you are blind.
And it has nothing to do with rap music or the color of his skin.
I'm done with him!
Everyone needs to take their time to enjoy 3-1 while we have it and stop worrying about Toney until the time he can prove himself a consistent and productive member of this football team.
Don't get bogged down by stuff like this after a positive stretch.
Everyone needs to take their time to enjoy 3-1 while we have it and stop worrying about Toney until the time he can prove himself a consistent and productive member of this football team.
Don't get bogged down by stuff like this after a positive stretch.
And I'm not joking.
Unfortunately, this is correct. Hamstrings are nothing to write off, but this guy is a walking CHINA DOLL. He is the definition of injury prone. Even if he has a monster day he will hurt something else. Waste of a first round pick
He then practices and plays with his style which is so dependent on stop start and quick twitch but his body isn’t accustomed to it so he inevitably gets soft tissue injuries.
This, as opposed to him intentionally getting hurt or whatever, is my guess. Either way he’s not dependable so not long for this team.
'football is his priority'. You could have fooled me and I'm sure some others on BBI...
If so, he probably sprained his hand signing documents.
Blind..yes. You are akso blind if you can't see thst old white guys of a certain age don't like rich young black guys that rap and have tattoos.
Like I always do?
When else do I always do it?
HOWEVER the dude can get on the field. I don't know how bad he is injured, how hard he is working to get back, or how much he studies etc... I don't think a lot of us really do.
We are all frustrated. I hope to see him after the bye week. Hopefully he can do something that helps the team. As Eric says, hopefully he can do it for more than one game - or at least an entire game.
I get the frustration. I don't get the hate, anger, etc...
For now it is what it is, we can't control when or if he returns so personally I am past getting excited (until it actually happens) or emotionally invested.
And I'm not joking.
If he even has one dynamic game and buys us a win I’d be thrilled. Though I see your point about not expecting an encore.
Interestingly enough, if he puts up those numbers within the next 2 weeks there’s a good chance that would make him our leading receiver.
I ve no idea to the extent of his injury. But the amount of vitriol displayed on this thread over a personal choice by an athlete is cringe worthy
You do have to wonder what is his off season training program.
Blind..yes. You are akso blind if you can't see thst old white guys of a certain age don't like rich young black guys that rap and have tattoos.
You are a complete fucking asswipe. Jackass, most old white guys are happy for young, rich, successful kids. Pays for our social security and medicare.
So you don't like blind people, or is it just everybody and you didn't want to leave them out?
You seriously must have me confused with someone else, because that’s simply untrue.
At this point it can’t just be bad luck. It’s a concerning trend and he no longer gets the benefit of the doubt from me.
My gut tells me he spent the entire off-season worrying about his rap career rather than showing up to OTAs, training, and doing the things it takes to get his body right for a rigorous NFL season.
I suppose it’s possible and if that’s the case I sincerely apologize. It was definitely a Rick Flair based handle and I shouldn’t have assumed it was you, if it wasn’t. My bad. And if it wasn’t you, that other guy was annoying as hell
That said, it’s clear that he was a terrible pick, another Gettleman gift. But, until I hear the coaches say something critical, we should withhold judgement. Cutting or trading him is a bad idea until you need to. Hopefully, Robinson can play this week and Toney soon. There’s nobody that can replace him that will make a difference on this roster.
I just want to see where Toney is on Sunday, and what he does if he's at Spurs Stadium. The rest is noise.