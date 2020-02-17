for display only
No sign of Kadarius Toney at practice today

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:08 pm
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
3m
WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) not spotted at practice. Doesn’t look good for him to play on Sunday.
what a loser  
mphbullet36 : 1:11 pm : link
this guy is...WR room is super thin and dude has another hangnail.
What a surprise  
Blue Dream : 1:13 pm : link
Starting to think he just goes and injures himself on purpose in his spare time so he doesn't have to play
I'm not saying things are comparable  
BlackLight : 1:13 pm : link
but I'm old enough to remember the things folks on BBI were saying about OBJ through the first four weeks of 2014, when the guy couldn't get on the field because of a (I believe) hamstring.
.  
arcarsenal : 1:13 pm : link
JFC. This guy is absolutely useless.
RE: I'm not saying things are comparable  
FStubbs : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15848401 BlackLight said:
Quote:
but I'm old enough to remember the things folks on BBI were saying about OBJ through the first four weeks of 2014, when the guy couldn't get on the field because of a (I believe) hamstring.


By this point in their respective careers Beckham was a superstar.
Good Lord, so frustrating  
gmen4ever : 1:17 pm : link
So we have James, Sills, Wan Dale...?
RE: Good Lord, so frustrating  
halfback20 : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15848407 gmen4ever said:
Quote:
So we have James, Sills, Wan Dale...?

Slayton?
RE: Good Lord, so frustrating  
Adirondack GMen : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15848407 gmen4ever said:
Quote:
So we have James, Sills, Wan Dale...?

That’s not news. News would be if he’s on the field!
RE: RE: I'm not saying things are comparable  
jerseygiant : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15848406 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15848401 BlackLight said:


Quote:


but I'm old enough to remember the things folks on BBI were saying about OBJ through the first four weeks of 2014, when the guy couldn't get on the field because of a (I believe) hamstring.



By this point in their respective careers Beckham was a superstar.


Definitely different. OBJ missed 4 games, and became an instant superstar.

This is game 22 for Toney.

13th missed game (likely)
Injury report 17/22 games
Left early in 2 of the 12 games he's played.
how many total practices  
Enzo : 1:23 pm : link
has this guy successfully attended? Can't be that many.
Sad!  
gr888 : 1:23 pm : link
I really thought this guy would prove people wrong and have some monster games. time and time again he has disappointed. its gone from me thinking he would emerge as a real threat to being sure he wont be on the team next year. its there for the taking for him, he just doesnt want it.
RE: RE: Good Lord, so frustrating  
gmen4ever : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15848411 halfback20 said:
Quote:
In comment 15848407 gmen4ever said:


Quote:


So we have James, Sills, Wan Dale...?


Slayton?
Oh right...not feeling a lot better :)
Who  
JonC : 1:23 pm : link
?
He  
AcidTest : 1:24 pm : link
had a lengthy injury history in college. I still want to wait until the end of the year before passing final judgment, especially since he was a first round draft pick, but it's becoming increasingly obvious that his body can't handle the rigors of football, certainly not at an NFL level.
Cut him  
BigBlue7 : 1:24 pm : link
.
So here’s my theory  
armstead98 : 1:27 pm : link
Giving Toney somewhat the benefit of the doubt. Dude is immensely talented but we seem to know football is his priority. He doesn’t train that hard in the offseason and shows up to training camp as is.

He then practices and plays with his style which is so dependent on stop start and quick twitch but his body isn’t accustomed to it so he inevitably gets soft tissue injuries.

This, as opposed to him intentionally getting hurt or whatever, is my guess. Either way he’s not dependable so not long for this team.
Maybe his shoes still don't fit.  
GeofromNJ : 1:27 pm : link
.
Yung Joka is the man  
averagejoe : 1:28 pm : link
If his plan was to use 1 season of college ball to steal millions from some desperate NFL team it has worked perfectly.
Unfortunately that team was the NY Giants . They can bench him. They can suspend him. But they can't make him play .

RE: RE: Good Lord, so frustrating  
gmen4ever : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15848412 Adirondack GMen said:
Quote:
In comment 15848407 gmen4ever said:


Quote:


So we have James, Sills, Wan Dale...?


That’s not news. News would be if he’s on the field!
Yup...
Here's what probably won't be different  
BlackLight : 1:30 pm : link
The collective amnesia these same folks will suffer if Toney ever does get back on the field and balls out.
RE: Who  
GiantGrit : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15848418 JonC said:
Quote:
?


They gave him a fair shake, everyone saw the talent. Move on ASAP
None of us know for sure if this is a situation where he is truly hurt  
Walker Gillette : 1:36 pm : link
or if he's just not willing to play, the tea leaves do not look good, but if he is not giving full effort and even trying to be a gamer he is absolutely destroying his standing with the new regime. The Giants need him now desperately, he looks immensely talented and his salary is already paid this year so I do not see them just cutting him, but you can be sure he doesn't reach year 3 if they don't like what they see for the rest of the year and over the offseason.
.  
arcarsenal : 1:38 pm : link
It's honestly insulting to Beckham to even keep comparing these guys. Beckham was superior in every way imaginable.
It's getting  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:40 pm : link
to the point that even if he came back and had a 10-catch, 200-yard, 3-TD game, I wouldn't get too excited because I would just assume he would miss the next month after that.

And I'm not joking.
Those who spew vitriol and show unadultered bitterness  
Festina Lente : 1:40 pm : link
To a man for being injured only serve to demonstrate their own contemptible natures and
lack of basic decency
RE: Here's what probably won't be different  
Snablats : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15848431 BlackLight said:
Quote:
The collective amnesia these same folks will suffer if Toney ever does get back on the field and balls out.

So now you realize your post comparing Toney to OBJ being out 4 games was a joke, so you turn to attacking posters who are rightly criticizing a player who the Giants thought should have played at the end of last year and in the final preseason game this year? The player who had to be shamed into showing up toward the end of OTAs? Then barely participated in OTAs and training camp?

Toney is really indefensible at this point
How do you spell loser?  
Silver Spoon : 1:43 pm : link
Toney.
For myself,  
Essex : 1:43 pm : link
it is hard to really think he is that injured when he did everything yesterday and can't do a thing today. I don't like questioning injuries because the truth is we have so little information, but nothing makes sense with Kadarius Toney.
Injuries are frustrating especially with all the WRS out but if  
fredgbrown : 1:44 pm : link
the guy cant go I mean hammys can be tricky if you go out there and try to do too much because the team needs you you just make it worse. I remember when Hakeem went through his injury issues and some idiot fans were questioned his desire to get back on the field.
Maybe he has an excused absence? Did any of the beat writers ask  
MartyNJ1969 : 1:45 pm : link
this question to the coaches?
Wasn't this a quote today?  
OBJ_AllDay : 1:46 pm : link
...
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:59 am : link : reply
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#Giants Kafka - all the WRs (left) have done a really good job this week....toney has been doing everything asked - can see his explosion at practice
RE: Those who spew vitriol and show unadultered bitterness  
mphbullet36 : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15848458 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
To a man for being injured only serve to demonstrate their own contemptible natures and
lack of basic decency


if it was just injuries then what can you do.

There is more to this. The guy has no desire to be on the field. Even in the offseason it took them to fake a trade rumor to get his ass to show up.

Football is clearly not a priority for this guy.
RE: what a loser  
Matt M. : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15848397 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
this guy is...WR room is super thin and dude has another hangnail.
I am frustrated with Toney, as most fans are. But, he has a hamstring injury. That is not insignificant and also not a quick healing injury, especially for someone with his skillset.
Yeas there’s an absence.  
Giant John : 1:47 pm : link
It’s called a brain.
Imagine if he played up to or close to his potential?  
Giant John : 1:48 pm : link
The money he could make? He is blowing his chance.
Change his initials from KT  
bwitz : 1:51 pm : link
to DNP.

There’s a KT on this team that actually wants to play.
RE: Wasn't this a quote today?  
MOOPS : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15848467 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
...
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:59 am : link : reply
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#Giants Kafka - all the WRs (left) have done a really good job this week....toney has been doing everything asked - can see his explosion at practice


Sooooooo, his hamstring exploded?
RE: RE: Here's what probably won't be different  
BlackLight : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15848459 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15848431 BlackLight said:


Quote:


The collective amnesia these same folks will suffer if Toney ever does get back on the field and balls out.


So now you realize your post comparing Toney to OBJ being out 4 games was a joke, so you turn to attacking posters who are rightly criticizing a player who the Giants thought should have played at the end of last year and in the final preseason game this year? The player who had to be shamed into showing up toward the end of OTAs? Then barely participated in OTAs and training camp?

Toney is really indefensible at this point


Sweetie, read what I wrote. *I* was the one who first made the point that it was a different situation. My whole point was that folks were potentially making themselves hostages to fortune. If the guy ever does make it back on the field and becomes a reliable weapon, everyone flogging him now will forget they ever did so.
RE: RE: what a loser  
mphbullet36 : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15848469 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15848397 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


this guy is...WR room is super thin and dude has another hangnail.

I am frustrated with Toney, as most fans are. But, he has a hamstring injury. That is not insignificant and also not a quick healing injury, especially for someone with his skillset.


its not just the hamgstring...its a laundry list

Aug 14, 2021 NFL Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 Toney missed most of the training camp with a hamstring injury.
Oct 10, 2021 NFL Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 Toney suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 loss to the Cowboys. He was good for the next game.
Oct 17, 2021 NFL Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 Toney aggravated his existing ankle injury in Week 6's loss to the Rams. He missed one game
Nov 22, 2021 NFL Leg Quad Strain Toney missed four games due to a quad injury.
Dec 1, 2021 NFL Abdomen Muscle Strain Grade 2 Toney missed three games due to an oblique injury.
Dec 29, 2021 NFL Shoulder Toney picked up a shoulder ahead of the Giants' Week 17 game.
May 21, 2022 NFL Knee Tear Toney underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason, but he is expected to be ready for training camp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Aug 23, 2022 NFL Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 Toney tweaked the same hamstring in practice on September 15. He played 3 days later.
Toney Is On A Trajectory To Be My Least Favorite Giant  
Trainmaster : 1:57 pm : link
Of all time.

Candidate for the Giants “First Round Busts Of All Time Team”.


Toney making Thomas Lewis look like a first round WR steal 🤦‍♂️
Doesn't train offseason; gets soft tissue injuries...  
sb from NYT Forum : 2:00 pm : link
...TWO freakin' years in a row.

Weird coincidence, right?
RE: Wasn't this a quote today?  
shyster : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15848467 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
...
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:59 am : link : reply
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#Giants Kafka - all the WRs (left) have done a really good job this week....toney has been doing everything asked - can see his explosion at practice


It was a quote today before practice.

Then Toney was a no show at practice, per Duggan.

RE: It's getting  
Ben in Tampa : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15848457 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to the point that even if he came back and had a 10-catch, 200-yard, 3-TD game, I wouldn't get too excited because I would just assume he would miss the next month after that.

And I'm not joka.


Fixed for you
As Carl Banks said, you have to go about thinking as if he isn't  
BLUATHRT : 2:04 pm : link
on this team. Counting on him to be available as one of you WR options just isn't logical at this point, as he's proven to not be available. I don't assume he will play at all anymore.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:08 pm : link
Of course! Haha.
I'd be thrilled to get a 5th or 6th rounder for him at this point  
BLUATHRT : 2:11 pm : link
and open the roster spot for someone who actually wants to play. bring Bachman up. Kid would give anything for some snaps to try to prove himself.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2:11 pm : link
i don't know what the implications of the cap would be but honestly i would just cut him
RE: Here's what probably won't be different  
mikeinbloomfield : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15848431 BlackLight said:
Quote:
The collective amnesia these same folks will suffer if Toney ever does get back on the field and balls out.


Yes, if he stops doing things we don't like and starts doing things we do like, we will like it. Glad to be of help.
Agree just have to move forward  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:12 pm : link
and plan like he is not playing. No sense in building game plans around him. If he plays you can add him accordingly.

Toney and Galloday. Together with last season and the first four games this season we have gotten about 1000 yards receiving and 0 TD's.
RE: It's getting  
Named Later : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15848457 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to the point that even if he came back and had a 10-catch, 200-yard, 3-TD game, I wouldn't get too excited because I would just assume he would miss the next month after that.

And I'm not joking.


These totals would never be reached, because the opposing DB's would goad Toney into taking a swing at them....he'd be ejected on the spot.

Word is out around the league -- he's a head case.
I'd agree at this point  
Harvest Blend : 2:14 pm : link
that there's simply no use in even discussing him much less counting on him. I always hold out hope but oh well.
what a fucking waste  
Jints in Carolina : 2:14 pm : link
.
RE: He  
k2tampa : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15848419 AcidTest said:
Quote:
had a lengthy injury history in college. I still want to wait until the end of the year before passing final judgment, especially since he was a first round draft pick, but it's becoming increasingly obvious that his body can't handle the rigors of football, certainly not at an NFL level.


He was injured twice in his college career, missing a combined nine games in his freshman and junior years. And, amazingly, there is this in an article before the draft.
"NFL Media's lance Zierlen credited Toney for battling through injury (both shoulder and shin, as a freshman) against LSU and making several plays in the game, finishing with season-highs in catches (nine), receiving yards (184) and rushing yards (56)."
The junior year injury was said to be to his wrist or arm, and while Florida never said what it was, there were rumors it was a minor fracture.
of course there isn't  
santacruzom : 2:16 pm : link
He's really like an undisciplined and unprepared college student. The closer he gets to exam day, the more likely he is to start showing symptoms of illness.
fuck him  
ArcadeSlumlord : 2:17 pm : link
and kg. Fuck em both. Surprised the team is so welcoming to these LOSERS in their locker room.
Shocking  
drac56 : 2:18 pm : link
smart, tough and dependable
RE: It's getting  
AcidTest : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15848457 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to the point that even if he came back and had a 10-catch, 200-yard, 3-TD game, I wouldn't get too excited because I would just assume he would miss the next month after that.

And I'm not joking.


^This.
Just seems lately that any high draft pick the Giants take with  
butler : 2:19 pm : link
"red flags" immediately devolves to living up to those flags or worse, whereas other teams like the Cowboys take them and they are immediately successful.
Maybe he's hiding  
pjcas18 : 2:19 pm : link
behind Wan'Dale.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2:23 pm : link
we can beat GB without him, it's not like we've really ever had him on the team
RE: Just seems lately that any high draft pick the Giants take with  
santacruzom : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15848522 butler said:
Quote:
"red flags" immediately devolves to living up to those flags or worse, whereas other teams like the Cowboys take them and they are immediately successful.


That's an interesting point, and perhaps due to the vast difference in prestige and popularity between the two teams.
Hey, Toney!  
Joe Beckwith : 2:28 pm : link
Try to get drafted by the Giants.
The organization is soft a dough and they overpay you for underworking.
- - - - Golladay.
Cut him now  
PaulN : 2:29 pm : link
Fuck him. He is a piece of shit.
I don't get why we didn't put a claim in for Isabell  
The_Taxman89_10 : 2:31 pm : link
There have been a couple receivers released the last few days including Isabella. Our receivers are beyond thin with Toney never available. Why not take a shot and put in a claim for Isabella who passed through waivers and then signed with the Ravens? We need bodies at this point. Even if we add all 3 PS receivers, we are still thin.
I have given up on Kadarius Toney  
cjac : 2:32 pm : link
he's never going to be a reliable productive player in the NFL, originally I thought the trade back was brilliant, but it ended up being one of the biggest blunders in NY Giant history
RE: RE: He  
AcidTest : 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15848513 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15848419 AcidTest said:


Quote:


had a lengthy injury history in college. I still want to wait until the end of the year before passing final judgment, especially since he was a first round draft pick, but it's becoming increasingly obvious that his body can't handle the rigors of football, certainly not at an NFL level.



He was injured twice in his college career, missing a combined nine games in his freshman and junior years. And, amazingly, there is this in an article before the draft.
"NFL Media's lance Zierlen credited Toney for battling through injury (both shoulder and shin, as a freshman) against LSU and making several plays in the game, finishing with season-highs in catches (nine), receiving yards (184) and rushing yards (56)."
The junior year injury was said to be to his wrist or arm, and while Florida never said what it was, there were rumors it was a minor fracture.


This lists eight games from various shoulder injuries. The irony is that his injuries now seem to be mostly lower body.

As I said, I want to wait until the end of the year before making any conclusion, especially since he was a first round pick. I also typically don't like labelling players as "injury prone" early in their careers, especially since many injuries are just bad luck. But he has missed a lot of games since being drafted, and at some point this year he needs to get on the field.

Link - ( New Window )
The Plane for London leaves tonight. Maybe Toney was prepping to leave  
MartyNJ1969 : 2:34 pm : link
like getting his passport..that is why he was not at practice.
RE: RE: Just seems lately that any high draft pick the Giants take with  
Essex : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15848531 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15848522 butler said:


Quote:


"red flags" immediately devolves to living up to those flags or worse, whereas other teams like the Cowboys take them and they are immediately successful.



That's an interesting point, and perhaps due to the vast difference in prestige and popularity between the two teams.

Imagine we busted through the red flags and drafted Tunsil instead of the saint Eli Apple.
Toney: Coaches Opinion  
morrison40 : 2:34 pm : link
Mike Kafka on Kadarius Toney: "He’s done everything we’ve asked. He’s practiced hard when he’s practicing. It’s unfortunate but he’s one of those guys that does everything we asked and is working his tail off in the training room and in the meeting rooms."

I don’t assume the coaches are lying, I’m looking forward to him getting healthy and contributing to the team in the 2nd half, If he doesn’t, he doesn’t and the team moves on .
People  
g56blue10 : 2:39 pm : link
Seriously need to stop comparing him to OBJ. I can’t count how many times it’s been brought up here. As many have stated OBJ missed 4 games and was Instantly a superstar once he stepped on the field
RE: … Maybe Toney was prepping to leave like getting his passport  
Trainmaster : 2:41 pm : link
Right. So Toney can add “International Benchwarmer” to his resume! 😡
a sorry ass MFer....  
BCD : 2:42 pm : link
am really starting to dislike this MFer.....
RE Kafka: ‘He’s practiced hard when he’s practicing.’  
Trainmaster : 2:44 pm : link
The key is “when he’s practicing” which isn’t very often and “when he’s playing” is almost non-existent.
RE: RE: RE: what a loser  
FranknWeezer : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15848480 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15848469 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15848397 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


this guy is...WR room is super thin and dude has another hangnail.

I am frustrated with Toney, as most fans are. But, he has a hamstring injury. That is not insignificant and also not a quick healing injury, especially for someone with his skillset.



its not just the hamgstring...its a laundry list

Aug 14, 2021 NFL Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 Toney missed most of the training camp with a hamstring injury.
Oct 10, 2021 NFL Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 Toney suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 loss to the Cowboys. He was good for the next game.
Oct 17, 2021 NFL Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 Toney aggravated his existing ankle injury in Week 6's loss to the Rams. He missed one game
Nov 22, 2021 NFL Leg Quad Strain Toney missed four games due to a quad injury.
Dec 1, 2021 NFL Abdomen Muscle Strain Grade 2 Toney missed three games due to an oblique injury.
Dec 29, 2021 NFL Shoulder Toney picked up a shoulder ahead of the Giants' Week 17 game.
May 21, 2022 NFL Knee Tear Toney underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason, but he is expected to be ready for training camp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Aug 23, 2022 NFL Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 Toney tweaked the same hamstring in practice on September 15. He played 3 days later.


May as well also throw in missing practice because his shoes didn't fit well and getting thrown out of a game and fined for punching an opponent.
Simms missed a lot of games in his early career and was 29  
fredgbrown : 2:54 pm : link
when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.
RE: Simms missed a lot of games in his early career and was 29  
RicFlair : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15848568 fredgbrown said:
Quote:
when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.



Phill Simms didn’t rap.
Toney  
PakistanPete : 3:05 pm : link
and Simms is a dishonest comparison.
RE: Simms missed a lot of games in his early career and was 29  
BigBlue7 : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15848568 fredgbrown said:
Quote:
when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.


Granted media coverage was a lot different back then, but Simms didn't have s hit attitude.

Here is a better example

Sterling Shepard has been injured a lot. But nobody EVER questions his work ethic, his mindset, his drive and his ability to be a good teammate.

Toney walked in the door day 1 with questions about his attitude and has done nothing to silence those questions. If anything, he has only done more damage to his image.


If you cannot see that then you are blind.

And it has nothing to do with rap music or the color of his skin.
Trade him A.S.A.P.  
Fishmanjim57 : 3:11 pm : link
I am so sick of the never ending drama from this pretender. He is not serious about his NFL career, so trade him for 6th 0r 7th round draft picks. That's all this organisation will ever get out of this Gettleman mistake.
I'm done with him!
RE: RE: Simms missed a lot of games in his early career and was 29  
BigBlueShock : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15848574 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15848568 fredgbrown said:


Quote:


when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.




Phill Simms didn’t rap.

Phil Simms was despised among many Giants fans early in his career. Hell some fans hated him throughout his career even after winning a SB. And social media didn’t exist then so fans couldn’t vent like they do now.

Or, you can just play the race card like you always do…
RE: RE: RE: what a loser  
Thegratefulhead : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15848480 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15848469 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15848397 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


this guy is...WR room is super thin and dude has another hangnail.

I am frustrated with Toney, as most fans are. But, he has a hamstring injury. That is not insignificant and also not a quick healing injury, especially for someone with his skillset.



its not just the hamgstring...its a laundry list

Aug 14, 2021 NFL Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 Toney missed most of the training camp with a hamstring injury.
Oct 10, 2021 NFL Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 Toney suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 loss to the Cowboys. He was good for the next game.
Oct 17, 2021 NFL Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 Toney aggravated his existing ankle injury in Week 6's loss to the Rams. He missed one game
Nov 22, 2021 NFL Leg Quad Strain Toney missed four games due to a quad injury.
Dec 1, 2021 NFL Abdomen Muscle Strain Grade 2 Toney missed three games due to an oblique injury.
Dec 29, 2021 NFL Shoulder Toney picked up a shoulder ahead of the Giants' Week 17 game.
May 21, 2022 NFL Knee Tear Toney underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason, but he is expected to be ready for training camp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Aug 23, 2022 NFL Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 Toney tweaked the same hamstring in practice on September 15. He played 3 days later.
I keep saying him and boys are laughing their asses. If thectead this read,the awful shit we say about him would them all laugh.

" Look at at all the old guys mad. I am getting rich. They either kiss my ass or I'm gonna be injured again" more laughs
We're 3-1  
Biteymax22 : 3:16 pm : link
Seem to finally have a coach who knows what he's doing and a GM that understands how to construct a roster.

Everyone needs to take their time to enjoy 3-1 while we have it and stop worrying about Toney until the time he can prove himself a consistent and productive member of this football team.

Don't get bogged down by stuff like this after a positive stretch.
Play a game. Do something that matters  
Thegratefulhead : 3:17 pm : link
Until then, he deserves all the criticism. Useless pick.
RE: We're 3-1  
Thegratefulhead : 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15848591 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Seem to finally have a coach who knows what he's doing and a GM that understands how to construct a roster.

Everyone needs to take their time to enjoy 3-1 while we have it and stop worrying about Toney until the time he can prove himself a consistent and productive member of this football team.

Don't get bogged down by stuff like this after a positive stretch.
I don't about. He will never doing anything meaningful with any kind of consistency. I expect him to flash big a couple times and largely do nothing
.  
ghost718 : 3:22 pm : link
The Claude Rains of WR!  
TC : 3:25 pm : link
He's so elusive you can't even see him when he's on the field.
RE: It's getting  
Larry in Pencilvania : 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15848457 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to the point that even if he came back and had a 10-catch, 200-yard, 3-TD game, I wouldn't get too excited because I would just assume he would miss the next month after that.

And I'm not joking.


Unfortunately, this is correct. Hamstrings are nothing to write off, but this guy is a walking CHINA DOLL. He is the definition of injury prone. Even if he has a monster day he will hurt something else. Waste of a first round pick
Toney is a non factor  
GiantGrit : 3:33 pm : link
Won't be in the NFL in 3 years, maybe 2. Team will cut bait soon enough.
RE: So here’s my theory  
Carson53 : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15848427 armstead98 said:
Quote:
Giving Toney somewhat the benefit of the doubt. Dude is immensely talented but we seem to know football is his priority. He doesn’t train that hard in the offseason and shows up to training camp as is.

He then practices and plays with his style which is so dependent on stop start and quick twitch but his body isn’t accustomed to it so he inevitably gets soft tissue injuries.

This, as opposed to him intentionally getting hurt or whatever, is my guess. Either way he’s not dependable so not long for this team.
.

'football is his priority'. You could have fooled me and I'm sure some others on BBI...
RE: The Plane for London leaves tonight. Maybe Toney was prepping to leave  
bwitz : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15848548 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
like getting his passport..that is why he was not at practice.


If so, he probably sprained his hand signing documents.
RE: RE: Simms missed a lot of games in his early career and was 29  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15848582 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15848568 fredgbrown said:


Quote:


when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.



Granted media coverage was a lot different back then, but Simms didn't have s hit attitude.

Here is a better example

Sterling Shepard has been injured a lot. But nobody EVER questions his work ethic, his mindset, his drive and his ability to be a good teammate.

Toney walked in the door day 1 with questions about his attitude and has done nothing to silence those questions. If anything, he has only done more damage to his image.


If you cannot see that then you are blind.

And it has nothing to do with rap music or the color of his skin.


Blind..yes. You are akso blind if you can't see thst old white guys of a certain age don't like rich young black guys that rap and have tattoos.
RE: RE: RE: Simms missed a lot of games in his early career and was 29  
RicFlair : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15848587 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15848574 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15848568 fredgbrown said:


Quote:


when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.




Phill Simms didn’t rap.


Phil Simms was despised among many Giants fans early in his career. Hell some fans hated him throughout his career even after winning a SB. And social media didn’t exist then so fans couldn’t vent like they do now.

Or, you can just play the race card like you always do…




Like I always do?

When else do I always do it?
Toney is frustrating  
Reale01 : 4:20 pm : link
Anyone can see flashes of talent. Talent that we need.
HOWEVER the dude can get on the field. I don't know how bad he is injured, how hard he is working to get back, or how much he studies etc... I don't think a lot of us really do.
We are all frustrated. I hope to see him after the bye week. Hopefully he can do something that helps the team. As Eric says, hopefully he can do it for more than one game - or at least an entire game.
I get the frustration. I don't get the hate, anger, etc...

For now it is what it is, we can't control when or if he returns so personally I am past getting excited (until it actually happens) or emotionally invested.
RE: It's getting  
JoeSchoens11 : 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15848457 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to the point that even if he came back and had a 10-catch, 200-yard, 3-TD game, I wouldn't get too excited because I would just assume he would miss the next month after that.

And I'm not joking.


If he even has one dynamic game and buys us a win I’d be thrilled. Though I see your point about not expecting an encore.

Interestingly enough, if he puts up those numbers within the next 2 weeks there’s a good chance that would make him our leading receiver.
I m disappointed he can’t play  
joeinpa : 4:37 pm : link
Because his talent makes the Giants better.

I ve no idea to the extent of his injury. But the amount of vitriol displayed on this thread over a personal choice by an athlete is cringe worthy
Could have parsons on this team  
Joey from GlenCove : 4:40 pm : link
Man we had an awful gm
Bottom line he is not dependable  
kelly : 4:48 pm : link
And nothing in his college or pro career indicates he ever will be dependable.

You do have to wonder what is his off season training program.
RE: RE: RE: Simms missed a lot of games in his early career and was 29  
section125 : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15848657 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15848582 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15848568 fredgbrown said:


Quote:


when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.



Granted media coverage was a lot different back then, but Simms didn't have s hit attitude.

Here is a better example

Sterling Shepard has been injured a lot. But nobody EVER questions his work ethic, his mindset, his drive and his ability to be a good teammate.

Toney walked in the door day 1 with questions about his attitude and has done nothing to silence those questions. If anything, he has only done more damage to his image.


If you cannot see that then you are blind.

And it has nothing to do with rap music or the color of his skin.



Blind..yes. You are akso blind if you can't see thst old white guys of a certain age don't like rich young black guys that rap and have tattoos.


You are a complete fucking asswipe. Jackass, most old white guys are happy for young, rich, successful kids. Pays for our social security and medicare.
RE: RE: RE: Simms missed a lot of games in his early career and was 29  
Jimmy Googs : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15848657 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15848582 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15848568 fredgbrown said:


Quote:


when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.



Granted media coverage was a lot different back then, but Simms didn't have s hit attitude.

Here is a better example

Sterling Shepard has been injured a lot. But nobody EVER questions his work ethic, his mindset, his drive and his ability to be a good teammate.

Toney walked in the door day 1 with questions about his attitude and has done nothing to silence those questions. If anything, he has only done more damage to his image.


If you cannot see that then you are blind.

And it has nothing to do with rap music or the color of his skin.



Blind..yes. You are akso blind if you can't see thst old white guys of a certain age don't like rich young black guys that rap and have tattoos.


So you don't like blind people, or is it just everybody and you didn't want to leave them out?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Simms missed a lot of games in his early career and was 29  
BigBlueShock : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15848686 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15848587 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15848574 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15848568 fredgbrown said:


Quote:


when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.




Phill Simms didn’t rap.


Phil Simms was despised among many Giants fans early in his career. Hell some fans hated him throughout his career even after winning a SB. And social media didn’t exist then so fans couldn’t vent like they do now.

Or, you can just play the race card like you always do…





Like I always do?

When else do I always do it?

You know when. And I don’t want to get this thread nuked so I will just say that you met any criticisms of Jerry Reese, Marc Ross, Perry Fewell, and plenty of others with the same damn nonsense. And you know it. And so does everyone else familiar with your posting history
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Simms missed a lot of games in his early career and was 29  
RicFlair : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15848750 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15848686 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15848587 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15848574 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15848568 fredgbrown said:


Quote:


when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.




Phill Simms didn’t rap.


Phil Simms was despised among many Giants fans early in his career. Hell some fans hated him throughout his career even after winning a SB. And social media didn’t exist then so fans couldn’t vent like they do now.

Or, you can just play the race card like you always do…





Like I always do?

When else do I always do it?


You know when. And I don’t want to get this thread nuked so I will just say that you met any criticisms of Jerry Reese, Marc Ross, Perry Fewell, and plenty of others with the same damn nonsense. And you know it. And so does everyone else familiar with your posting history



You seriously must have me confused with someone else, because that’s simply untrue.
Well, at least the Giants have their own singer  
MeanBunny : 5:22 pm : link
and his music kind of sucks anyway
Besides  
RicFlair : 5:24 pm : link
It doesn’t even jive up with how I felt about those guys. Reese should have been fired instead of Coughlin, Ive never expressed an opinion about Marc Ross and this post is how I’m discovering he is black, and Fewell sucked.

Anything the Giants receive from  
Breeze_94 : 5:27 pm : link
Toney over the next 2+ years I look at as a bonus. He’s officially entered bust territory.

At this point it can’t just be bad luck. It’s a concerning trend and he no longer gets the benefit of the doubt from me.

My gut tells me he spent the entire off-season worrying about his rap career rather than showing up to OTAs, training, and doing the things it takes to get his body right for a rigorous NFL season.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Simms missed a lot of games in his early career and was 29  
BigBlueShock : 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15848762 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15848750 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15848686 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15848587 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15848574 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15848568 fredgbrown said:


Quote:


when he played in his first playoff game in 1984. Some players have bad luck with injuries.




Phill Simms didn’t rap.


Phil Simms was despised among many Giants fans early in his career. Hell some fans hated him throughout his career even after winning a SB. And social media didn’t exist then so fans couldn’t vent like they do now.

Or, you can just play the race card like you always do…





Like I always do?

When else do I always do it?


You know when. And I don’t want to get this thread nuked so I will just say that you met any criticisms of Jerry Reese, Marc Ross, Perry Fewell, and plenty of others with the same damn nonsense. And you know it. And so does everyone else familiar with your posting history




You seriously must have me confused with someone else, because that’s simply untrue.

I suppose it’s possible and if that’s the case I sincerely apologize. It was definitely a Rick Flair based handle and I shouldn’t have assumed it was you, if it wasn’t. My bad. And if it wasn’t you, that other guy was annoying as hell
Simms Got Hurt Alot  
Samiam : 5:46 pm : link
Way different with Simms. He was playing on a really bad team with a bad OL. Early in his career, he also did not much of a running game and not much at WR. He would get hurt trying to make plays; he’d stand in the pocket waiting for someone to free and get his butt kicked. Much different than Toney where you’d never see the play where it happened.

That said, it’s clear that he was a terrible pick, another Gettleman gift. But, until I hear the coaches say something critical, we should withhold judgement. Cutting or trading him is a bad idea until you need to. Hopefully, Robinson can play this week and Toney soon. There’s nobody that can replace him that will make a difference on this roster.
The tweet that started this discussion verges on sh!t-stirring.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5:48 pm : link
IMO reporters should share what they see and what they are told. Reporting what they don't see. in this context, just opens the door to speculation and insinuation.

I just want to see where Toney is on Sunday, and what he does if he's at Spurs Stadium. The rest is noise.
