Would you have exercised the 5th year option for Eli?

One of the stupidest arguments for assuming that Schoen and Daboll have already decided against re-signing Jones is that they didn't exercise the 5th year option in May (his injury history alone was reason enough to hit the "wait and see" button). So I ask if the same CBA conditions had existed when Eli was drafted in 2004, would you have exercised the 5th year option for him in May of 2007?
It s telling that based on Jones ‘ first 3 seasons, they were not willing to make a long term commitment to him; it was the responsible thing to do.
You mock the term, “Wait and see”, but that is exactly what Schoen and Daboll are doing
Feynman analogy that applies... - ( New Window )
That they didn't doesn't really tell us anything about what they will do in the future.
good and ready to go when the offseason program started in early April.
An option isn’t a long term commitment. It’s one year.
The wait and see’ers aren’t Schoen and Daboll, they’re you all...
Ignore the logic if you like...
"Make everything as simple as possible, but not simpler"--Albert Einstein.
You're oversimplifying. Feynman analogy that applies... - ( New Window )
Only because it’s not complicated to follow the logic.
The sample set is way too small to be conclusive and the most recent examples (Darnold and Mayfield) serve as a cautionary tale that would have anybody thinking twice before handing out that kind of guaranteed money unnecessarily.
p.s.--A lot of things don't happen until they happen. And then when they happen it makes perfect sense. The Black Swan Theory - ( New Window )
Yes, not conclusive and, unlike the chicken of the parable, I can readily conceive of the stars aligning for Jones to make history by returning to NYG in 2023.
But that's what it would take, and it's not "stupid" at all to view the declining of the option as a factor of considerable significance.
[quote] Picked up after his third season so I guess Spring of 2007 is correct.
But that's what it would take, and it's not "stupid" at all to view the declining of the option as a factor of considerable significance.
In comment 15851271 Jimmy Googs said:
Ignore the logic if you like...
"Make everything as simple as possible, but not simpler"--Albert Einstein.
You're oversimplifying. Feynman analogy that applies... - ( New Window )
Only because it’s not complicated to follow the logic.
You don't commit 22 million and over 10% of your cap to someone based on tape alone unless they have spectacular tape. The reality is they did not have the ability to see how Jones operates until after they had to make the decision. Why does everyone try to over analyze instead of appreciating the fact they name a smart financial decision
He had tiki in his first year starting in 2005 and 2006 both playoff years.
In comment 15851295 Milton said:
In comment 15851271 Jimmy Googs said:
Ignore the logic if you like...
"Make everything as simple as possible, but not simpler"--Albert Einstein.
You're oversimplifying. Feynman analogy that applies... - ( New Window )
Only because it’s not complicated to follow the logic.
You don't commit 22 million and over 10% of your cap to someone based on tape alone unless they have spectacular tape. The reality is they did not have the ability to see how Jones operates until after they had to make the decision. Why does everyone try to over analyze instead of appreciating the fact they name a smart financial decision
They did see how he operates. They have the non-spectacular tape just like everyone else. They evaluate football players...it’s their profession...
Manning played 16 games two years in a row, went to the playoffs twice, and played pretty well in the second playoff loss -- and fans wanted more.
The team cut an NFC champion QB, and traded two first round picks. Fans expected a QB who could win the playoffs.
I miss that mentality.
But I remember being impressed with how he tied the 2006 Eagle Jeff Garcia playoff game before the defense blew it. He also had some magic by then already-the Bronco game in 2005 and the Eagle road comeback in 2006. He was night and day better than Jones by that point, not even close (better team around him also but definitely better).
Manning played 16 games two years in a row, went to the playoffs twice, and played pretty well in the second playoff loss -- and fans wanted more.
The team cut an NFC champion QB, and traded two first round picks. Fans expected a QB who could win the playoffs.
I miss that mentality.
Such a great point about Collins. So many here would have stuck with Collins and drafted Gallery. I cannot believe people are comparing Daniel Jones to Eli Manning. Daniel Jones!
This is the shit that is maddening to me.
I'm guessing "NFW." This place would have been rampant with "china doll" threads — about a guy who ended up being one of the toughest Giants ever.
We fans are impatient. Sometimes we're right to be, sometimes we're wrong.
And even if you didn't, you'd have franchised or extended him the next season after he won the greatest Super Bowl of all-time.
The current rules, with the option fully guaranteed, would have made it a tougher call. The team's best offensive player had retired, along with the GM who was wedded to Eli. The head coach was on the hot seat as well. There were question marks all over the roster, including the head cases at TE and WR. Most of the D-line was coming off injuries, with Strahan mulling retirement. The back seven was a patchwork mess.
I still think the answer is yes, partly because the upcoming QB classes coming out of college were so weak. But with so much uncertainty across all parts of the team - new GM, embattled coach, and seven losses in their last nine games -keeping the door open to a reboot in 2008 might have been a consideration. It wouldn't have taken much to sell the Maras on Matt Ryan as the future of their franchise in case Eli didn't earn a second contract in 2007.
I'm guessing "NFW." This place would have been rampant with "china doll" threads — about a guy who ended up being one of the toughest Giants ever.
We fans are impatient. Sometimes we're right to be, sometimes we're wrong.
100% agreed! Shil Simms had string of bad luck so much so that Bill benched Phil Simms for Scott Bruner. He would NEVER been given a 5th year in today’s market
Yea they want to make an evaluation by making him hand the ball off to Barkley and watch Barkley win all their games . They can also fake to Barkley and let jones run it a little since the opposing defenses are thinking Barley.
They also scream into jones helmet “get The ball to Barkley” as reported by the tv broadcast booth in the last game. .
Right they want to see. More like posters here want to see
In comment 15851277 Jimmy Googs said:
good and ready to go when the offseason program started in early April.
An option isn’t a long term commitment. It’s one year.
The wait and see’ers aren’t Schoen and Daboll, they’re you all...
Yes it s a 1 year option and his future with the team will be decided at that time.
I don’t agree that the decision has been made all ready
“Wait and see” really don’t know why you have issue with that idea.
Paul, Eli was great, but a strong argument could be made that in 07 and 08, the Giants were the best team in football
Paul: Anything Eli did after 2006 is irrelevant to the question about a hypothetical fifth-year option. The decision would have been due in May 2007.
As of May 2007, Eli was 20-19 in the regular season, 0-2 in the playoffs. Measured by your yardstick, his career to that point was the definition of mediocrity. Also, after making significant strides through September 2006, he appeared to have hit a plateau, with some signs of regression. As the Giants limped to a 2-7 finish, Eli's inability to lift a sagging team was especially alarming. While Tiki should have handled this concern better, he wasn't wrong.
Jones's record over his first three years was even worse: 12-24 or 12-25, depending on how you treat the Dallas game that was decided after Glennon entered. The new GM declined his year 5 option, and it wasn't a difficult decision. The analogous decision for the new GM (Reese) in 2007 would have been a much closer call, and very likely would have tipped in Eli's favor. But to say it would have been obvious, you have to overlook a lot about the organizational context and Eli's performance to that point, and peak ahead to what Manning would achieve in subsequent years.
To amplify the point, as late as December 2007, Eli Manning's future was a topic of vigorous debate, here and quite possibly in Jerry's office.
Jones is not in Eli's league. The QB position is all about winning, and winning in the playoffs. The thread is stupid and so are the posters who knock Eli. He won 2 Super Bowls and never had great teams like Peyton and Brady had. We had Reese as GM, enough said. Statistics are for losers. It's about winning.
Well thought out a written post BBB!
u
An option isn’t a long term commitment. It’s one year.
The wait and see’ers aren’t Schoen and Daboll, they’re you all...
Yes it s a 1 year option and his future with the team will be decided at that time.
I don’t agree that the decision has been made all ready
“Wait and see” really don’t know why you have issue with that idea.
You just waffling around on the point. The option isn't a long-term commitment nor a financial hardship to the team, especially when you consider the value of a good QB in the NFL...that's if you think he can be a good QB. Passing on it is telling although you don't want to see that.
And I make light fun of 'Wait and See' because it adds nothing to the conversation/debate/argument/thread. We are fans on an opinion board with no decision nor implementation rights so the default behind every NYG topic discussed here is already a wait and see without having to actually say that. Don't you think?
Offer up a thought, opinion, take a position...whether it be a popular one or not. Have something to say because, I for one, would like to read it if you care to share it...
The option decision on Jones was a fairly easy one...
Jones is not in Eli's league. The QB position is all about winning, and winning in the playoffs. The thread is stupid and so are the posters who knock Eli. He won 2 Super Bowls and never had great teams like Peyton and Brady had. We had Reese as GM, enough said. Statistics are for losers. It's about winning.
This is all true yet Jones is nowhere near what Eli was from 2004-2006. What does that say?
I know Eli led his team to 30 points a handful of times, the Giants are lucky to hit 20 under Jones.
Yea they want to make an evaluation by making him hand the ball off to Barkley and watch Barkley win all their games . They can also fake to Barkley and let jones run it a little since the opposing defenses are thinking Barley.
They also scream into jones helmet “get The ball to Barkley” as reported by the tv broadcast booth in the last game. .
Right they want to see. More like posters here want to see
Yep. They build the game plan to manage Jones, not having him lead the team.
Once TC made some adjustments to showing how much he cared about the players it was onward and upward. Some still fail to understand why Wellington hired him in the first place.
Eli needed some refinement. TC needed to complete his work on restoring the mental and physical toughness Wellington wanted again and the Giants again finished on top. Eli was the finishing touch.
Then as the Reese (who was groomed by EA) and the FO took more control they over time destroyed those elements. Only this time much worse.
We went from Jacobs trucking Woodson in the NFCCG helping to set the tone for that night to looking at David Wilson as the lead back in 2012. This is imv when the destruction started.
No surprise with the posters who still haven't figured it out or the game. Jones is not near the talent Eli was but he also never had the type of HC that supported him nearly as much as Eli did.
Please don't forget to help us "figure out the game" as today goes along in the NFL...
Please don't forget to help us "figure out the game" as today goes along in the NFL...
Don't you have some more Saban videos to view? You were making such good progress lol. You only have about 95% more to learn about the game. Keep at it! Proud of the effort.
And I make light fun of 'Wait and See' because it adds nothing to the conversation/debate/argument/thread. We are fans on an opinion board with no decision nor implementation rights so the default behind every NYG topic discussed here is already a wait and see without having to actually say that. Don't you think?
Offer up a thought, opinion, take a position...whether it be a popular one or not. Have something to say because, I for one, would like to read it if you care to share it...
It's okay to not have an opinion on something when you don't have enough information to form a worthwhile one. I don't have an opinion on the color of your eyes or how tall you are. I could take a guess at it, but what's the point? What's the value in that?
I knew after the Broncos game in '05.
Link - ( New Window )
And I make light fun of 'Wait and See' because it adds nothing to the conversation/debate/argument/thread. We are fans on an opinion board with no decision nor implementation rights so the default behind every NYG topic discussed here is already a wait and see without having to actually say that. Don't you think?
Offer up a thought, opinion, take a position...whether it be a popular one or not. Have something to say because, I for one, would like to read it if you care to share it...
My opinion is "I don't know" right now. I think he has all the physical tools to be a franchise QB, but it's the mental side of the game in which it's hard to tell if he can overcome his current deficiencies there and grow given more experience and better coaching. And I think it's very possible that Schoen and Daboll look at it the same way. Like the rest of us, they can look at the film and see that he has the physical tools to make all the throws (and runs) they ask of him, but can familiarity with the system and dozens upon dozens upon dozens of snaps as an NFL QB lead to faster decision-making and better pocket awareness, that's a question they can't answer until they have some experience working with him. It's evaluating the mental side of a player's game that is most difficult for talent evaluators. This is the reason why RG3 and Ryan Leaf are the second overall pick in the draft while guys like Tom Brady and Kurt Warner are selected in the sixth round or not at all. And when that QB is working behind a horrible OL and throwing to horrible receivers, it compounds the difficulty. That's why it's not until coaches and management see these guys up close and personal that better conclusions can be drawn. And this is where Schoen and Daboll come in.
It's okay to not have an opinion on something when you don't have enough information to form a worthwhile one. I don't have an opinion on the color of your eyes or how tall you are. I could take a guess at it, but what's the point? What's the value in that?
Good post. And I subscribe to the view that you can form an opinion on Jones after 3+ years of starting games, and a worthwhile one at that.
And that's what I think Schoen/Daboll did when they passed on the 5th year option.
Pretty easy decision for JS and when questioned on it if Jones showed really this year he said, "It would be a good problem to have". Having committed to Jones and then watching him stink or get injured again (or both) would be a bad problem to have.
Pretty simple imv.
Good post. And I subscribe to the view that you can form an opinion on Jones after 3+ years of starting games, and a worthwhile one at that.
And that's what I think Schoen/Daboll did when they passed on the 5th year option.
I think it is this..
1. They did not see anything on tape that says "yeah we have to extend this guy. He is our QB of the future"
2. They know he had some pretty bad coaching and a shitty team around him .
3. They don't know what QB will be available after this season. Why extend Jones when a really solid QB could be available?
4. They just got here and probably do not want to make any major decisions that can cripple the franchise without having a chance to fully evaluate everything and have a season under their belts. They will tell you that looking at tape is only part of the evaluation process. Having hands on experience with the players will help them to make their final determination on all players (not just Jones).
So, yeah it was smart not to extend Jones. I think there were likely about 8-10 QBs in the league who would have been extended by Schoen given the same situation. Everyone else management should be waiting and not committing yet to a long term contract.
Let's not get dramatic here...
I'm in the camp that Jones has the requisite tools, but needs to prove a number of things this year. There's too much plausible deniability baked in now. No one is learning definitively this year.
If you squint you can maybe see a good QB. But if you focus, you see he's throwing to David Sills behind a bad line.