Would you have exercised the 5th year option for Eli? Milton : 10/8/2022 8:23 pm

One of the stupidest arguments for assuming that Schoen and Daboll have already decided against re-signing Jones is that they didn't exercise the 5th year option in May (his injury history alone was reason enough to hit the "wait and see" button). So I ask if the same CBA conditions had existed when Eli was drafted in 2004, would you have exercised the 5th year option for him in May of 2007?