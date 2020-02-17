New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Game Discussion

for display only
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:17 am
...
GO  
AcidTest : 9:20 am : link
GIANTS!
We will have to get creative on offense  
DefenseWins : 9:22 am : link
Try things like putting both Barkley and Brieda in the backfield at the same time. Have both of them leak out for short passes. Unconventional things.
Yes!  
jnoble : 9:23 am : link
All three on the game day kickoff picked the Packers to win. We know how well the Giants usually do when everybody on the pre-game show pick against them
seem to be about 70/30 Packers fans  
PatersonPlank : 9:23 am : link
Here at the stadium. Like a road game
Go GMen!  
Simms11 : 9:24 am : link
.
Not having Leo today really, really sucks!  
Simms11 : 9:24 am : link
.
RE: seem to be about 70/30 Packers fans  
Eman11 : 9:25 am : link
In comment 15851809 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Here at the stadium. Like a road game


Better than 99/1 than if it was at Lambeau
Go Giants!  
bigblue18 : 9:26 am : link
Let pull of the upset!
I'd  
AcidTest : 9:26 am : link
bring an extra OL in and then fake it to Barkley and throw out of that formation.
The home team tickets went to G.B  
HewlettGiant : 9:26 am : link
They decided tot ravel with their tickets
Can't Do an Early Morning Giants Game  
Jim in Tampa : 9:27 am : link
Going to watch the complete game replay (with no commercials) on NFL+ Premium starting at about 1:15.

It means that I'll miss the level-headed game discussion on the BBI game thread, but you can't have everything ;>)
The Giants should elect to take possession first  
MartyNJ1969 : 9:27 am : link
if they get the choice. Try to get the early lad and kill the clock
