New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:24 pm
We are for real  
Returning Video Tapes : 12:24 pm : link
Coach of the year  
widmerseyebrow : 12:25 pm : link
I wasn't able to watch  
Scooter185 : 12:26 pm : link
How the hell did we pull this off?

I'm a believer in BD!
Game isn't over men  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:27 pm : link
Yes  
rocco8112 : 12:28 pm : link
LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO  
Anakim : 12:32 pm : link
DABES FOR COACH OF THE YEAR!!!
IT'S OVER!!!  
JohnF : 12:32 pm : link
WHAT A MOTHERFUCKING WIN!!!!!!’  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:32 pm : link
BRIAN DABOLL FOR RULER OF THE PLANET!!!!
HOLY SHIT  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:32 pm : link
Jones is the Man!  
Vinny from Danbury : 12:33 pm : link
What a win  
lax counsel : 12:33 pm : link
Best coaching staff the Giants have had in a long time.
Da-Balls for president  
redbeard : 12:33 pm : link
DO WE HAVE A TEAM  
kcgiants : 12:33 pm : link
YES WE DO!!!!!!!!!
Those start Davis Webb  
PakistanPete : 12:33 pm : link
threads aged like milk.
Fantastic win  
rocco8112 : 12:33 pm : link
Wow

Jones big win. The whole team.

This is great.
Wow  
BleedBlue : 12:33 pm : link
Jones is a fucking gamer

Fuck terps
AND FUCK THE REFS  
Anakim : 12:33 pm : link
THIBS WAS AN ABSOLUTE BEAST TODAY. IT'S NOT HIS FAULT THE REFS ARE DICKHEADS AND PREVENTED HIM FROM GETTING SEVERAL SACKS.
WOW!!!!  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:33 pm : link
OMFG!  
Simms11 : 12:34 pm : link
Shocked the NFL!
Holy freaking crap!  
fivehead : 12:34 pm : link
What is this feeling that I'm experiencing?!
...  
Man In The Box : 12:34 pm : link
Waking up for the game was certainty worth it
That was not Ugly!  
bluepepper : 12:34 pm : link
Incredible job by the coaching staff.
Great coaching performance  
ajr2456 : 12:34 pm : link
And by Jones
well that took some time off our lifespan but what the hell  
gtt350 : 12:34 pm : link
Everyboby  
kcgiants : 12:34 pm : link
counted us out for this game.
Fuck them all.
Best win since 2016  
jeff57 : 12:34 pm : link
DJ was fantastic today.....  
Simms11 : 12:34 pm : link
Very gritty performance
He definitely have a coaching staff  
section125 : 12:35 pm : link
and we may have a QB.

Holy crap, Jones was smart, reliable and tough.
Jones!  
trueblueinpw : 12:35 pm : link
This is Danny Jones team now! What a fucking performance! So fucking tough!

And these coaches! Holly shit. Did the Packers even score in the 2nd half? Holy fucking hell!


This a sweet win. Sweeter than Seattle. Such a terrific win!

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!  
mphbullet36 : 12:35 pm : link
So proud at the moment of this team  
NJ_GIANTS : 12:35 pm : link
So many players lost and the next guy stepped it up!
WHAT. IS. THIS. TEAM?  
islander1 : 12:35 pm : link
I'm speechless.
RE: He definitely have a coaching staff  
Simms11 : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15853566 section125 said:
Quote:
and we may have a QB.

Holy crap, Jones was smart, reliable and tough.


Jones was fantastic today....put the team on his back
In every game thus far  
GiantGrit : 12:35 pm : link
We have outplayed our opponents in the 2nd half.

We finally have a good coaching staff, i’ll say really good.
In honor of Idris Elba being at the game…  
bceagle05 : 12:35 pm : link
“I want you to put the word out there that we back up.”
Unreal?!!  
prdave73 : 12:35 pm : link
Amazing job by the coaches!!! Great with especially with the players we have left?! Wow..
This team is coming together  
Mike from Ohio : 12:36 pm : link
Despite a below average roster and multiple injuries.

This is a TEAM in every sense of that word. Giants pride is back!
I gladly will eat crow after taking the Packers in survivor  
jgambrosio : 12:36 pm : link
I did not expect this outcome whatsoever. But wow am I happy.
holy shit is the only appropriate reaction  
Eric on Li : 12:36 pm : link
this coaching staff is legit. that second half performance was a master class.

also id extend jones now at the best discount you can. he is at least a win with+. no turnovers in a ridiculous situation, again. some big time throws. completed passes and moved the offesne all game. played tough through the injury and got big yards and first downs on the ground. best game of his season by far. when they put a few more weapons around him the numbers will be there.

he is going to be back next year and any chance they have of getting a team friendly deal is going to evaporate quickly. get him on a good enough deal and he will be a positive value asset down the road if they choose to draft a QB.
First Time in 10 years  
coolman918 : 12:36 pm : link
I'm not reading mock drafts in October! This is awesome
So proud of this team  
M.S. : 12:36 pm : link

Win or lose.
Hell of a Game!  
jpkmets : 12:36 pm : link
What a wonderful start to this season.

Danny Dimes making chicken salad out of this WR corps.
.  
widmerseyebrow : 12:36 pm : link
Well I’ll be a SOB  
lono801 : 12:36 pm : link
4-1….

Go figure
Where are the jackasses  
WillVAB : 12:36 pm : link
Who called this a 5 win team?
Wink got a lot of shit on here in the first half  
ajr2456 : 12:36 pm : link
But the second half plan was masterful
Really impressive  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:36 pm : link
effort in the second half. Lot of fight with this team and its QB who leads the way. Be interested where they take this season when some guys come back. Kudos to the coaching staff again. Congrats.
RE: In honor of Idris Elba being at the game…  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15853578 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
“I want you to put the word out there that we back up.”


That’s it!!!!!!!
Danny “Bloody” Jones!  
trueblueinpw : 12:37 pm : link
That’s our quarterback fella’s. Let fucking go 8! Let’s fucking go!
McKinney most underrated safety  
jeff57 : 12:37 pm : link
In football.
Let’s enjoy this one for a few minutes…  
Big Blue Blogger : 12:37 pm : link
…before we spend another week sweating out the injury report.
This was a win like we have not seen in years  
montanagiant : 12:37 pm : link
This is such a likable team...
This team  
Modzelewski : 12:37 pm : link
Has heart! I’m in shock! What a win.
RE: WHAT. IS. THIS. TEAM?  
monstercoo : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15853572 islander1 said:
Quote:
I'm speechless.


This team is magic! Incredible. With all these injuries, that feels like one of the biggest upsets I can remember.
So, so, so impressed by this staff.  
Optimus-NY : 12:38 pm : link
Lotsa egg on lotsa peoples' faces, including mine.
love the way this team closes  
bluepepper : 12:38 pm : link
Aaron Rodgers with the ball in his hands inside the 20 needing a TD to tie. And we hold on downs? Are you kidding me?
This was an all timer  
shyster : 12:38 pm : link
One of my favorites.
This was incredible!  
FStubbs : 12:39 pm : link
Best Giants win in years. Guys dropping throughout the game, crowd and refs in Green Bay's favor, down by 10 at one point, and come back for the win.

It also looked like in the 4th quarter Thibodeaux was becoming a problem for the Packers. Was good to see that. (They got away with holding)
Coaching staff  
igotyourbackman : 12:39 pm : link
Finds guys with heart who care and it shows.
Defensive pressure  
Gman11 : 12:39 pm : link
in the last 2 minutes. What a difference from a year ago when the opponent scored just about every time they had the ball within 2 minutes.

This is freaking unreal. Nobody, NOBODY saw this coming. I'm so ecstatic I'm going crazy!
RE: love the way this team closes  
FStubbs : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15853620 bluepepper said:
Quote:
Aaron Rodgers with the ball in his hands inside the 20 needing a TD to tie. And we hold on downs? Are you kidding me?


Incredible.
Twelve months on  
Gruber : 12:40 pm : link
and the difference in coaching, game management and all round effort is.............frickin' unbelievable.

I knew the moment he was appointed that Joe Schoen is the man. Was philosophical about Daboll - rookie coaches, they come and go - but wow! He's really put his mark on this team. And of course, Wink too.

This is a famous victory. Will still be talking about this seasons from now.
Daboll has put more fight in this team in 5 games -  
short lease : 12:40 pm : link
then the previous 3 head coaches combined!
Incredible  
AcidTest : 12:40 pm : link
win. Great coaching, especially with so many injuries.

Jones took a major step forward today towards justifying a new contract. We need to see how the rest of the year plays out, but he was played very well this season, especially considering his porous OL and generally subpar WRs, Slayton's performance today notwithstanding.
Masterful coaching performance  
terptacular : 12:40 pm : link
And a real gutsy performance by the players. FTW!
RE: DJ was fantastic today.....  
short lease : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15853563 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Very gritty performance


+1
'  
gtt350 : 12:40 pm : link
Time to take this team seriously..  
Sean : 12:40 pm : link
I’ve been critical of Jones, but he was fantastic today. 4-1.

There were some posters who said this team would be lucky to win 4 games after the Dallas game.
I haven’t felt this good since the last time we beat the Eagles  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12:41 pm : link
Enjoy the day gentlemen!
Tremendous effort today. Short-handed, guys still getting injured  
Jimmy Googs : 12:41 pm : link
and they pull it off.

Daboll - Coach of the Year
The 2 tipped balls  
Gregorio : 12:41 pm : link
on the last Packer's drive; what a defensive stop! Time to celebrate on the long plane ride home.
Who  
steve in maryland : 12:41 pm : link
would have thunk it? Jones is proving himself and the coaching is incredible.
RE: RE: He definitely have a coaching staff  
Blue21 : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15853574 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15853566 section125 said:


Quote:


and we may have a QB.

Holy crap, Jones was smart, reliable and tough.



Jones was fantastic today....put the team on his back
Absolutely
I hope big Lou didn't have a heart attack  
gtt350 : 12:41 pm : link
I will Buy Thibs and Daboll their Cigarettes and Cigars for the week  
MartyNJ1969 : 12:42 pm : link
That was amazing
Huzzah!  
GiantSteps : 12:42 pm : link
I say…bloody great game from the chaps in blue.

Cheerio!
RE: Wink got a lot of shit on here in the first half  
section125 : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15853597 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But the second half plan was masterful


I have to give it up to Kafka too. I have been tough on him, but holy crap what a game plan.
What he and Daboll are doing with Jones is remarkable. What did they see? How did they get to him to start playing like a real NFL QB. His throws are coming out with zip. He is making the correct reads. I did not see this coming.
Rogers couldn't even get off a hail mary  
Vanzetti : 12:42 pm : link
The pressure on him was so intense. I don't think I have ever seen a QB fail to get off a hail mary
RE: Jones!  
short lease : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15853569 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
This is Danny Jones team now! What a fucking performance! So fucking tough!

And these coaches! Holly shit. Did the Packers even score in the 2nd half? Holy fucking hell!


This a sweet win. Sweeter than Seattle. Such a terrific win!



I LOVE SEEING THE GIANTS WIN !!!! But, I wish we were picking high again in April. We need more talent on the OL, at WR, and DBs and LB.

But, winning sure feels so nice!!

"DAbawlz"
What a win!  
Gmen703 : 12:44 pm : link
GB scoreless in the 2nd half! Kudos to the coaches. KT became a problem. This could be the game that defines DJ going forward.
How ‘Bout Them Giants!  
Joe Beckwith : 12:44 pm : link
TIA.
😃
RE: RE: Wink got a lot of shit on here in the first half  
ajr2456 : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15853672 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15853597 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But the second half plan was masterful



I have to give it up to Kafka too. I have been tough on him, but holy crap what a game plan.
What he and Daboll are doing with Jones is remarkable. What did they see? How did they get to him to start playing like a real NFL QB. His throws are coming out with zip. He is making the correct reads. I did not see this coming.


The first touchdown play beautiful.
Winning a game with the WRs and CBs that played?  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12:45 pm : link
Incredible.
RE: RE: Wink got a lot of shit on here in the first half  
Vanzetti : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15853672 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15853597 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But the second half plan was masterful



I have to give it up to Kafka too. I have been tough on him, but holy crap what a game plan.
What he and Daboll are doing with Jones is remarkable. What did they see? How did they get to him to start playing like a real NFL QB. His throws are coming out with zip. He is making the correct reads. I did not see this coming.


Brought him along slowly.

Initially he played it safe because staff obviously drove home that he can't keep turning the ball over trying to make plays.

If you recall first game, first half looked a lot like the old DJ.

But each game they have let get more aggressive with the downfield passing/
RE: RE: Wink got a lot of shit on here in the first half  
AcidTest : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15853672 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15853597 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But the second half plan was masterful



I have to give it up to Kafka too. I have been tough on him, but holy crap what a game plan.
What he and Daboll are doing with Jones is remarkable. What did they see? How did they get to him to start playing like a real NFL QB. His throws are coming out with zip. He is making the correct reads. I did not see this coming.


There is no question that Daboll and Kafka have made Jones a different player. After all those disastrous hires, we finally got a great head coach.
And we are 2 FGs (against Dallas) from being 5-0  
short lease : 12:45 pm : link
Dallas sorta was in control of that game but, we only lost by 6.

This team is feeling it.
Does this mean  
Hazlet Giant's Fan : 12:46 pm : link
We don't get the crappy announcers for awhile. Can't wait for Sy's recap Baldy's take should be priceless. My God we don't suck or get embarrassed any more.
Awesome!!!  
Bleedin Blue : 12:46 pm : link
How we were the Packers’ offense in the second half!!
Let’s go!  
BleedingBlue2 : 12:46 pm : link
Our coach!
Link - ( New Window )
going wild in London!  
PatersonPlank : 12:47 pm : link
We are better than everyone thinks. Stadium was silent at the end.
The reason the damn hail mary always has a possiblity is because most  
gtt350 : 12:47 pm : link
teams rushg 3, not Wink let's go with 5.

No time, pressure no hail Mary. Finally a coach who gets it
Damn this one feels good  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12:48 pm : link
So happy all-around. I’m proud of the way the guys grinded this one out.
Ye of little faith  
kelly : 12:48 pm : link
the sum is greater than the parts.

That is what makes a team

Great coaching

The players believe.
KT  
DanMetroMan : 12:48 pm : link
was held at least 3-4 times, this probably won't show up on "grading systems" but worth noting.
That was a big boy win  
mittenedman : 12:48 pm : link
and a big boy QB.
RE: The reason the damn hail mary always has a possiblity is because most  
section125 : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15853703 gtt350 said:
Quote:
teams rushg 3, not Wink let's go with 5.

No time, pressure no hail Mary. Finally a coach who gets it


That was Ximines that knocked the ball out of Rodgers hands for the strip sack.
“There is always a path to victory “  
joeinpa : 12:49 pm : link
Bill Parcells

Which is why I get frustrated with some posters who shout down those that believe that going bro any game

Sometimes the path is narrow, but with this team sometimes the path s wider than we suspect

I m thrilled with this win, but not as shocked as some of you
RE: Let’s go!  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15853699 BleedingBlue2 said:
Quote:
Our coach! Link - ( New Window )
Awesome
It just go to show Macdoo, Shurmur, and especially Judge -  
short lease : 12:49 pm : link
are not HC material.

Finally the front office got it right.

I hope Daboll is here for the next 15 years!
After seeing coach come off the field right there,  
D HOS : 12:49 pm : link
I think I need Daboll jersey
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:49 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
2m
Great point by
@LanceMedow
and
@Schmeelk
. All 5 #Giants scoring drives today covered at least 55 yards. No short fields. They took it to #Packers
One of the things that is really helping Jones  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:50 pm : link
is they are keeping 2nd/3rd downs manageable with creative play playing. Mixing in some short passes and the running game doing enough. The offensive play count has really helped them in the wins imv.

31 carries 135 yards 4.0/carry. For you Googs.

Play count 59 Giants 61 Green Bay. That 15 play sequence in the second half was huge followed by the 3 and out.
Green Bay gets away  
section125 : 12:50 pm : link
with a lot of illegal picks....a lot.
I never realized  
GruningsOnTheHill : 12:51 pm : link
Aaron Rodgers is such a douche.
RE: Green Bay gets away  
Optimus-NY : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15853733 section125 said:
Quote:
with a lot of illegal picks....a lot.


Yes. and the benefit of the doubt from the league to prop up their golden boy.
RE: KT  
short lease : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15853708 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
was held at least 3-4 times, this probably won't show up on "grading systems" but worth noting.



I agree Dan - I saw multiple holds on him. He is probably not getting the calls because he is a rookie?

But, he has to learn a few more moves and how to shed blocks. The only thing I see is bull rushes. He has to at least give them a spin every once in a while. I am confident he will get better though.
RE: “There is always a path to victory “  
Ron Johnson : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15853719 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Bill Parcells

Which is why I get frustrated with some posters who shout down those that believe that going bro any game

Sometimes the path is narrow, but with this team sometimes the path s wider than we suspect

I m thrilled with this win, but not as shocked as some of you


Great quote. Great post
ajr2456 : 12:52 pm : link
The New York Giants have allowed less than 25 Points in each of the 1st 5 Games of the Season while winning at least 4 of those 5 games for the 1st time since 1993!
RE: I never realized  
Optimus-NY : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15853739 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
Aaron Rodgers is such a douche.


Always has been. Smug. Thinks he's smarter than everyone else.
Daboll rocking the crowd as he headed to the locker room  
montanagiant : 12:53 pm : link
Was great!
One of the funnest  
dune69 : 12:53 pm : link
games I've watched in years. Jones is a tough kid. Dabol manages the game and clock like he's been coaching for years. Wink seems to have the defense playing well even with some persnnel shortages. We may still only win 7 or 8 games during this rebuild but I think we have the staff to get us there in a year or two.
RE: RE: I never realized  
montanagiant : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15853751 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15853739 GruningsOnTheHill said:


Quote:


Aaron Rodgers is such a douche.



Always has been. Smug. Thinks he's smarter than everyone else.

Even Packer fans dislike the guy
RE: RE: Jones!  
joeinpa : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15853676 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 15853569 trueblueinpw said:


Quote:


This is Danny Jones team now! What a fucking performance! So fucking tough!

And these coaches! Holly shit. Did the Packers even score in the 2nd half? Holy fucking hell!


This a sweet win. Sweeter than Seattle. Such a terrific win!







I LOVE SEEING THE GIANTS WIN !!!! But, I wish we were picking high again in April. We need more talent on the OL, at WR, and DBs and LB.

But, winning sure feels so nice!!

"DAbawlz"


Hahaha, some of you are incredible
RE: Who  
short lease : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15853664 steve in maryland said:
Quote:
would have thunk it? Jones is proving himself and the coaching is incredible.


With no WRs to speak of and just a slightly improved OL.

Coaching isn't everything - IT IS THE ONLY THING.
Is Adoree ok?  
GiantBlue : 12:55 pm : link
Didn’t see him second half.
RE: RE: KT  
AcidTest : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15853742 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 15853708 DanMetroMan said:


Quote:


was held at least 3-4 times, this probably won't show up on "grading systems" but worth noting.




I agree Dan - I saw multiple holds on him. He is probably not getting the calls because he is a rookie?

But, he has to learn a few more moves and how to shed blocks. The only thing I see is bull rushes. He has to at least give them a spin every once in a while. I am confident he will get better though.


I thought he was much better in the second half. He got held a lot, but then everyone did. Did the Packers even get called for one holding penalty? I do agree that he needs to vary his puss rush more instead of doing so many bull rushes. But he is a rookie.

Neal also had a tough day, but rookie OTs typically struggle against NFL DEs.
LOVE IT  
Pork Chop : 12:55 pm : link
add some WRs as they come off injuries and look out!
RE: Green Bay gets away  
Fred-in-Florida : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15853733 section125 said:
Quote:
with a lot of illegal picks....a lot.


Almost every time they ran those short passes in the flat.
Be nice to get Leonard Williams  
bceagle05 : 12:56 pm : link
and a couple of WRs back in the mix soon. I’m not getting carried away but this team is obviously better than expected.
RE: Who  
Eman11 : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15853664 steve in maryland said:
Quote:
would have thunk it? Jones is proving himself and the coaching is incredible.


Give him a WR like Diggs in Buffalo and a quality C and LG and this O can be dangerous.
Giant fans we have our QB  
JerseyCityJoe : 12:57 pm : link
The kid is growing up right before our eyes. Playing smart and throwing darts. The game don't look too fast for him now. I don't want to hear any more of what he can't do. What he can do is lead this team to wins. Bravo.
RE: Jones is the Man!  
short lease : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15853530 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
.


+1.

To the Jones haters. You guys are in for some suffering the next 7-10 years.

I think they Franchise him in 2023 and then if he continues like this (and I believe he will) he will get the huge extension.
RE: RE: KT  
DanMetroMan : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15853742 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 15853708 DanMetroMan said:


Quote:


was held at least 3-4 times, this probably won't show up on "grading systems" but worth noting.




I agree Dan - I saw multiple holds on him. He is probably not getting the calls because he is a rookie?

But, he has to learn a few more moves and how to shed blocks. The only thing I see is bull rushes. He has to at least give them a spin every once in a while. I am confident he will get better though.


Oh for sure. I'm just saying whatever "grade" or review he gets likely won't truly account for how many times he was held. He's not a finished product by any means but this isn't Cedric Jones 2.0.
RE: RE: Green Bay gets away  
uther99 : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15853768 Fred-in-Florida said:
Quote:
In comment 15853733 section125 said:


Quote:


with a lot of illegal picks....a lot.



Almost every time they ran those short passes in the flat.


Some contact is allowed within certain area of LOS. Giants used to run similar pick plays
RE: Winning a game with the WRs and CBs that played?  
Eman11 : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15853687 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Incredible.


Couldn’t agree more.

We hear next man up all the time but it’s a credit to this coaching staff the next man up not only knows what to do but does it,
RE: Where are the jackasses  
short lease : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15853596 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Who called this a 5 win team?


They are right. The 5 wins are going to come a lot sooner then they expected though.
First game in years that actually got me…  
Crispino : 1:01 pm : link
as excited to watch as I used to get. Gutsy performance. Love the way this team is always competing.
DARIUS SLAYTON deserves a ton of props for stepping up today.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:01 pm : link
I don’t think the receivers dropped a single pass, only the one by Saquon.
I  
DanMetroMan : 1:01 pm : link
think Dex might be the most underrated player in the entire league TBH.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:01 pm : link
Got tomorrow off too. Oh, going to get good & lit to celebrate this one, even with a slight cold. FUCK YEAH! LFG!
definite shades of  
Pork Chop : 1:01 pm : link
Simms/Parcells/Belichick wins early on their run. Making chicken salad out of chicken shit
KT was a problem in the 4th quarter  
nygiants16 : 1:01 pm : link
he was getting pressure or held it seemed like on everynpass play, then had the huge tiip on the 3rd down that would of been a td and then got the pressure on the last play that wouldnt allow Rodgers to throw it when he wanted
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:02 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
1m
Dates of 4th #Giants win of season:

2017: Only won 3
2018: Dec. 2
2019: Dec. 22
2020: Nov. 29
2021: Nov. 28
2022: Oct. 9

Stunning
That was amazing!  
truebluelarry : 1:02 pm : link
Best Giants win since they beat Dallas in 2016.
I never saw this coming!
RE: KT was a problem in the 4th quarter  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15853815 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
he was getting pressure or held it seemed like on everynpass play, then had the huge tiip on the 3rd down that would of been a td and then got the pressure on the last play that wouldnt allow Rodgers to throw it when he wanted


I was told he was a bust.
RE: Wink got a lot of shit on here in the first half  
short lease : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15853597 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But the second half plan was masterful


The same MO the last 5 weeks. This team is a 2nd half team - go figure. I don't understand it.

Something is said or done in the locker room at halftime and they come out charging. Whatever works.
RE: KT was a problem in the 4th quarter  
ajr2456 : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15853815 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
he was getting pressure or held it seemed like on everynpass play, then had the huge tiip on the 3rd down that would of been a td and then got the pressure on the last play that wouldnt allow Rodgers to throw it when he wanted


There were a couple of plays he just missed tipping it too
RE: KT was a problem in the 4th quarter  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15853815 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
he was getting pressure or held it seemed like on everynpass play, then had the huge tiip on the 3rd down that would of been a td and then got the pressure on the last play that wouldnt allow Rodgers to throw it when he wanted


He got held multiple times. Multiple times.
Bellinger could be Bavaro lite  
gtt350 : 1:03 pm : link
and graduate
This team just plays well together  
SomeFan : 1:03 pm : link
You can see the effort and the desire and the camaraderie
RE: RE: Wink got a lot of shit on here in the first half  
ajr2456 : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15853822 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 15853597 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But the second half plan was masterful



The same MO the last 5 weeks. This team is a 2nd half team - go figure. I don't understand it.

Something is said or done in the locker room at halftime and they come out charging. Whatever works.


I think it’s just great coaches adjusting
RE: Let’s enjoy this one for a few minutes…  
ColHowPepper : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15853608 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
…before we spend another week sweating out the injury report.

Ha, BBB, thought you were going to say the weekly DJ bashing
Tremendous  
BigBlueinDE : 1:05 pm : link
win! These are the games you look back on as defining moments in the turnaround of the program.

RE: This team just plays well together  
BigBlueinDE : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15853828 SomeFan said:
Quote:
You can see the effort and the desire and the camaraderie


No question.
Anyone else get pissed  
montanagiant : 1:06 pm : link
When the Packers got chippy while we were kneeling down?
This was the first matchup of teams with winning records…  
Big Blue Blogger : 1:06 pm : link
… in the 16 years of NFL regular season play in London. And lo and behold, a fantastic game, even if the League didn’t plan it that way.

Maybe they’ll start scheduling more marquee games overseas. It would make sense now that half the teams have an extra home game that can be used for the trip. Of course, there’s a rotational aspect too, but the schedule-makers have some latitude.
Daniel has arrived bitches!!!  
Four Aces : 1:07 pm : link
Winning the second halves  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1:07 pm : link
is what Parcell/Belechik used to do on a regular basis. It is the mark of good coaching.
RE: It just go to show Macdoo, Shurmur, and especially Judge -  
ColHowPepper : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15853722 short lease said:
Quote:


I hope Daboll is here for the next 15 years!

In his infectious excitement, keep fearing he's going to have a big one. Please, Dabs, shed some pounds!
RE: Anyone else get pissed  
Big Blue Blogger : 1:09 pm : link
montanagiant said:
Quote:
When the Packers got chippy while we were kneeling down?

No. The Giants kind of asked for it by not kneeling immediately as they tried to run time off the clock to make up for their questionable timeout during the Packer drive.
RE: Anyone else get pissed  
shyster : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15853848 montanagiant said:
Quote:
When the Packers got chippy while we were kneeling down?


Jones was trying to use up clock by delaying the kneel, so you have to expect more action than usually happens with kneel downs when clock is no longer a factor.
RE: RE: RE: Wink got a lot of shit on here in the first half  
short lease : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15853829 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15853822 short lease said:


Quote:


In comment 15853597 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But the second half plan was masterful



The same MO the last 5 weeks. This team is a 2nd half team - go figure. I don't understand it.

Something is said or done in the locker room at halftime and they come out charging. Whatever works.



I think it’s just great coaches adjusting



+1
Daniel Jones  
PaulN : 1:11 pm : link
Best game as a Giant. A signature win. All guts.
RE: RE: I never realized  
Eman11 : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15853751 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15853739 GruningsOnTheHill said:


Quote:


Aaron Rodgers is such a douche.



Always has been. Smug. Thinks he's smarter than everyone else.


Yup and even wants to officiate the games and help the refs do their jobs.

Fuck him!
I live in SW FL and was hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian.  
RDJR : 1:12 pm : link
We are ok, as is our house, but we still don’t have power or water. The Giants just made me as happy as I have been since after the storm, knowing we had survived. Boy, did I need that. Was able to stream on my iPad using 5G. Big win.
RE: RE: KT was a problem in the 4th quarter  
bumpsinthenight : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15853824 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15853815 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


he was getting pressure or held it seemed like on everynpass play, then had the huge tiip on the 3rd down that would of been a td and then got the pressure on the last play that wouldnt allow Rodgers to throw it when he wanted



He got held multiple times. Multiple times.


I can’t believe he didn’t get one call
DJ  
Giants : 1:15 pm : link
making a statement he is the QB of the future
Giants are back  
Crazed Dogs : 1:15 pm : link
my phone exploded with texts to my friends... and it is all coaching... If Kafka keeps this up he is a HC coaching candidate next year as is Wink of course....
With regard to Thibodeaux getting held…  
Big Blue Blogger : 1:17 pm : link
… chalk it up as yet another area where Strahan can mentor him. (Ironically, wasn’t Jon Runyan’s son one of the culprits today?)
Best Giants win in a long time  
Mike in Boston : 1:17 pm : link
Considering the number of players missing, and who they were playing.

And for those who said Jones can't put the team on his shoulders, look at the 86 yard TD drive. 30 runs for 30, 8 of 8 passing, no Barkley for most of it, the top 4 WR on the team not in the game.
RE: ...  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15853817 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
1m
Dates of 4th #Giants win of season:

2017: Only won 3
2018: Dec. 2
2019: Dec. 22
2020: Nov. 29
2021: Nov. 28
2022: Oct. 9

Stunning


It’s been so long.
And hat's off to the D  
Mike in Boston : 1:19 pm : link
looked lost in the first half. Held them scoreless in the 2nd without the top 2 CB. GB only 2nd half points came on the deliberate safety
Would any of this have been possible without first  
Marty in Albany : 1:22 pm : link
getting rid of TE Evan Engram? I truly think he would have messed up at least one of our victories if he were still starting.
RE: Anyone else get pissed  
Greg from LI : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15853848 montanagiant said:
Quote:
When the Packers got chippy while we were kneeling down?


Yep. Greg Schiano-esque. Real bush league crap.
Red zone problems  
5BowlsSoon : 1:23 pm : link
Went away today…..

Thank you Mr Kafka….love your creativity….
RE: Would any of this have been possible without first  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15853929 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
getting rid of TE Evan Engram? I truly think he would have messed up at least one of our victories if he were still starting.


I don't understand the need to both tear down someone else who isn't here and live in last season.
Yeah that is just weird  
Greg from LI : 1:26 pm : link
After a win like that, your first instinct is to take a shot at Engram?? Why would he even enter your mind?
This staff definitely gets the most out of these players  
Simms11 : 1:27 pm : link
and put them in position to be successful. That’s GOOD coaching! We were playing ARod with 3rd string CBs at the end for goodness sakes!
What a win!  
Snablats : 1:29 pm : link
How good will this offense be if we ever get WRs who can separate AND catch the ball and better OL?

Slayton was huge today, back to his rookie form

Would be so big if Jones keeps growing so we can draft WR/CB in rounds 1 and 2

Can we finally get some people back from injuries now?
Eric, a few weeks ago  
Semipro Lineman : 1:31 pm : link
you mentioned that the problem with the Daniel Jones debate was how extreme the two sides were. I was thinking, oh come on man, for that to be true there would have to be a group screaming that Daniel Jones was going to be the next Aaron Rodgers on every thread. But I didn't take the time and energy to make that point in the thread.

I wish I had made that comment now.
Best win since 2016 playoff season  
Rick in Dallas : 1:36 pm : link
This team is playing its ass off for these coaches.
The coordinators are making great halftime adjustments. When was the last time we have said that.
Beginning to believe that DJ can be our QB of the future(I did not feel that way going into the season).
I’m so happy right now. Love the effort from these players
RE: Best Giants win in a long time  
Carson53 : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15853907 Mike in Boston said:
Quote:
Considering the number of players missing, and who they were playing.

And for those who said Jones can't put the team on his shoulders, look at the 86 yard TD drive. 30 runs for 30, 8 of 8 passing, no Barkley for most of it, the top 4 WR on the team not in the game.
.

I would agree, they had a 3rd string CB, and a backup CB out there as well. I thought it would cost them in the end, but they fought through it, give them a lot of credit!
I'm going to savor this  
Gman11 : 1:40 pm : link
for a while, but in the back of my mind I'm thinking, "Damn, Kafka and Martindale will be gone after this season.

How can you even fathom holding GB to 20 points without Williams, Ojulari, and Jackson? They had a bunch of castoffs playing DB - Pennock, McCloud, Jefferson, Layne, Moreau and still gave up no points in the second half. Plus, they've made a player out of Ximenes. That's coaching. That's a defensive scheme masterpiece.

The offensive creativity without a stud WR. Their WR4 (Slayton) was superb today. Would Sills start on any other team? What about Marcus Johnson?

WOW!
RE: DJ  
Maijay : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15853891 Giants said:
Quote:
making a statement he is the QB of the future

This game might become the signature game where DJ has become our QB for the present and the future. He is tough as nails, great teammate and becoming a leader for the team. I pray and hope that his quarter backing has no where to go but up.
Gotta wonder whether the Packers just took us too lightly and,  
CT Charlie : 1:51 pm : link
like Rodgers, just kept assuming they'd find a way to win.

Bad assumption.

I m happy for Slayton. He and the Giants needed this game  
Blue21 : 1:58 pm : link
From him.
RE: DJ  
BigBlueinDE : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15853891 Giants said:
Quote:
making a statement he is the QB of the future


Inclined to agree. This was his statement game.
Re That Was Ximines ...  
clatterbuck : 2:01 pm : link
The same Ximines who was buried by the previous staff, couldn't even get on the field, which fed the conventional wisdom was he wouldn't make the team.
I defiantly called this all week  
djm : 2:04 pm : link
Said it would be close. Said we were better. Anytime you run out a well coached defense with players like Lawrence and McKinney and Jackson and an offense with a mobile qb, Barkley And Thomas at LT, you got something.

Get used to it. We’re not going anywhere. And I mean that in a good way.
Just realized how much my throat hurts.  
trueblueinpw : 2:07 pm : link
This game was so intense. I was yelling and clapping and yelling the whole game. Good thing my family was out of the house. Man - what a game! What a freaking great game!
RE: Re That Was Ximines ...  
AcidTest : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15854121 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
The same Ximines who was buried by the previous staff, couldn't even get on the field, which fed the conventional wisdom was he wouldn't make the team.


More great coaching. Our previous coaches deactivated him for most of last season after he made a bad play. Our current coaches see a player who was misused and underused and is developing his talent.
RE: The reason the damn hail mary always has a possiblity is because most  
djm : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15853703 gtt350 said:
Quote:
teams rushg 3, not Wink let's go with 5.

No time, pressure no hail Mary. Finally a coach who gets it


Thank you!
RE: I live in SW FL and was hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian.  
eli4life : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15853876 RDJR said:
Quote:
We are ok, as is our house, but we still don’t have power or water. The Giants just made me as happy as I have been since after the storm, knowing we had survived. Boy, did I need that. Was able to stream on my iPad using 5G. Big win.


Where abouts are you?
RE: RE: KT was a problem in the 4th quarter  
Mike from Ohio : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15853820 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15853815 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


he was getting pressure or held it seemed like on everynpass play, then had the huge tiip on the 3rd down that would of been a td and then got the pressure on the last play that wouldnt allow Rodgers to throw it when he wanted



I was told he was a bust.


He was. And then he stopped being a bust. Same thing Andrew Thomas did. Someone should tell Evan Neal to stop being a bust too.
RE: Anyone else get pissed  
Mike from Ohio : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15853848 montanagiant said:
Quote:
When the Packers got chippy while we were kneeling down?


No. Jones was not kneeling. He was standing up and letting the clock run before kneeling. They had to get in to force him to kneel.
It's hard to imagine a more impressive win.  
mittenedman : 3:01 pm : link
*Quality opponent with a Hall of Fame QB.

*Daniel Jones clearly gimpy on the ankle and they don't want him to run.

*Giants down to Practice Squad WRs.

*Leo Williams questionable and then doesn't play.

*Both starting CBs down (Jackson drops during the game).

You have to start agreeing with people saying this isn't as untalented an offense as perceived. Barkley #2 overall. Jones #6 overall. Thomas #4 overall. Neal #7 overall. This is what you are imaging when you make those investments. The Giants are just bludgeoning themselves down the field behind these 4 players. Wait until Neal really gets going.
RE: I'm going to savor this  
Eman11 : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15854029 Gman11 said:
Quote:
for a while, but in the back of my mind I'm thinking, "Damn, Kafka and Martindale will be gone after this season.

How can you even fathom holding GB to 20 points without Williams, Ojulari, and Jackson? They had a bunch of castoffs playing DB - Pennock, McCloud, Jefferson, Layne, Moreau and still gave up no points in the second half. Plus, they've made a player out of Ximenes. That's coaching. That's a defensive scheme masterpiece.

The offensive creativity without a stud WR. Their WR4 (Slayton) was superb today. Would Sills start on any other team? What about Marcus Johnson?

WOW!


Jeez, talk about a glass half empty!

Enjoy the win, the rest of the day and season. Take some joy where you can and deal with whatever happens in the future when it actually happens.
Also  
jnoble : 3:04 pm : link
Rodgers is such a douche. I hate the way he shows up his teammates after a play doesn't go well rolling his eyes with that "Geez, I'm surrounded by morons" exasperated expressions
RE: RE: RE: KT was a problem in the 4th quarter  
BigBlueShock : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15854279 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15853820 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15853815 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


he was getting pressure or held it seemed like on everynpass play, then had the huge tiip on the 3rd down that would of been a td and then got the pressure on the last play that wouldnt allow Rodgers to throw it when he wanted



I was told he was a bust.



He was. And then he stopped being a bust. Same thing Andrew Thomas did. Someone should tell Evan Neal to stop being a bust too.

I don’t think “bust” means what you think it does…
RE: RE: RE: RE: KT was a problem in the 4th quarter  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15854316 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15854279 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15853820 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15853815 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


he was getting pressure or held it seemed like on everynpass play, then had the huge tiip on the 3rd down that would of been a td and then got the pressure on the last play that wouldnt allow Rodgers to throw it when he wanted



I was told he was a bust.



He was. And then he stopped being a bust. Same thing Andrew Thomas did. Someone should tell Evan Neal to stop being a bust too.


I don’t think “bust” means what you think it does…


The word has lost it's meaning. Bust means a failed draft pick, not "I'm a dissatisfied customer".
This coaching staff has been  
Mark from Jersey : 3:18 pm : link
fantastic. Really getting what they can out of the roster. Just an incredible win. Felt like a playoff game to me. Just so excited to see this team come together like this and play hard each week.
RE: RE: It just go to show Macdoo, Shurmur, and especially Judge -  
BigBlueShock : 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15853856 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15853722 short lease said:


Quote:




I hope Daboll is here for the next 15 years!


In his infectious excitement, keep fearing he's going to have a big one. Please, Dabs, shed some pounds!

Haha! There is nothing more hysterical than the BBI workout warriors. Win a big game? Eh, he’s fat and gonna have a heart attack!
RE: Let’s go!  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15853699 BleedingBlue2 said:
Quote:
Our coach! Link - ( New Window )


That was awesome! Absolutely awesome! He's feeling it!
Several Obervations/Thoughts  
jpennyva : 3:32 pm : link
- I am unbelievably impressed with this coaching staff, especially the adjustments they make at halftime.
- I have never been much of a fan of Daniel Jones and was very impressed with his play today. Perhaps the right coaching and exploitation of his strengths was just what was needed.
- I believe this makes the Giants 4-0 for games played in London.
- I do think the Packers took for granted that they could just stomp all over the Giants without needing to put in maximum effort and they were very wrong.
- As noted by another (hope you get your power back soon!), it helps tremendously when one of your favorite teams is doing well. I just soak up all of the media I can following a win, especially a win the Giants were not expected by many to pull out. I will savor this entire week.
- Even with this win, I doubt the Giants will get all of the respect they are due.
- Regardless what happens the rest of this season, I am more optimistic about this tear's potential for the near future with this coaching staff.

GO GIANTS!!
RE: Several Obervations/Thoughts  
Matt M. : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15854356 jpennyva said:
Quote:
- I am unbelievably impressed with this coaching staff, especially the adjustments they make at halftime.
- I have never been much of a fan of Daniel Jones and was very impressed with his play today. Perhaps the right coaching and exploitation of his strengths was just what was needed.
- I believe this makes the Giants 4-0 for games played in London.
- I do think the Packers took for granted that they could just stomp all over the Giants without needing to put in maximum effort and they were very wrong.
- As noted by another (hope you get your power back soon!), it helps tremendously when one of your favorite teams is doing well. I just soak up all of the media I can following a win, especially a win the Giants were not expected by many to pull out. I will savor this entire week.
- Even with this win, I doubt the Giants will get all of the respect they are due.
- Regardless what happens the rest of this season, I am more optimistic about this tear's potential for the near future with this coaching staff.

GO GIANTS!!
Agree 100%.
KT5 said in a post game interview  
Matt M. : 3:39 pm : link
the biggest thing is they only make minor adjustments. The staff on both sides is always looking for things to fix or exploit. But, for the most part they have conviction in their gameplan and stuck to it today. He said that was big in terms of confidence and comfort in knowing what you are supposed to do. He also pointed out how disciplined they are. On D, they all believe the guy next to them is doing what he is supposed to do, which makes it easier to do your job.
RE: I m happy for Slayton. He and the Giants needed this game  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15854102 Blue21 said:
Quote:
From him.


Slayton definitely deserves some love. He showed up when they needed him.
Well I was wrong about the outcome of this game.  
Giant John : 4:30 pm : link
I though too many injuries, no wide receivers. Corners hurting. Didn’t think we had a chance. Well I’m wrong but I’m smiling!
Nice win  
HomerJones45 : 4:55 pm : link
all around. Keep it up!
RE: Several Obervations/Thoughts  
NYGgolfer : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15854356 jpennyva said:
Quote:
- I am unbelievably impressed with this coaching staff, especially the adjustments they make at halftime.
- I have never been much of a fan of Daniel Jones and was very impressed with his play today. Perhaps the right coaching and exploitation of his strengths was just what was needed.
- I believe this makes the Giants 4-0 for games played in London.
- I do think the Packers took for granted that they could just stomp all over the Giants without needing to put in maximum effort and they were very wrong.
- As noted by another (hope you get your power back soon!), it helps tremendously when one of your favorite teams is doing well. I just soak up all of the media I can following a win, especially a win the Giants were not expected by many to pull out. I will savor this entire week.
- Even with this win, I doubt the Giants will get all of the respect they are due.
- Regardless what happens the rest of this season, I am more optimistic about this tear's potential for the near future with this coaching staff.

GO GIANTS!!


Good post. So impressed with coaching this year and second half adjustments on both sides of the ball, and knowing the amount of injuries still occurring in game.

Epic long drive by Jones and Offense for a TD when Barkley went out with shoulder injury.
So proud of this team  
cosmicj : 5:02 pm : link
Tremendously excited to see where this goes.
RE: Also  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15854297 jnoble said:
Quote:
Rodgers is such a douche. I hate the way he shows up his teammates after a play doesn't go well rolling his eyes with that "Geez, I'm surrounded by morons" exasperated expressions


I hate that fucker
i love how creative they are getting with the running game  
nym172 : 5:26 pm : link
I want to see more every week with Wandle back and Toney back one day, potentially more. Toney can throw it and reverses.

Can they bring in a true FB to try I formation? Maybe an OL FB like Lemieux? Would love to see that.

Can they try some pistol?

MOAR WILDCAT please.

When Taylor is back why not run more RPO with Taylor and let him take some shots over Jones and take a shot - Taylor has a hose.

You saw it today with Taysom Hill - I don't see why they can't be a dedicated package for Taylor.
I had to work during the game.....  
Fishmanjim57 : 5:40 pm : link
So my wife dvd'd the game for me. I'm at home now watching the replay and I'm so proud of the defence and how they stopped Green Bay from making TD'S! Thank goodness for Wink! and Thank goodness for DJ and Saquon! I hope Joe Schoen makes Saquon a 4ever Giant!
It warms my heart to hear this Packers' rant  
Marty in Albany : 5:49 pm : link
Link - ( New Window )
Surprised we didn't see some jumbo 6 OL packages  
nym172 : 5:49 pm : link
Patriots ran them all last week vs GB.
RE: Gotta wonder whether the Packers just took us too lightly and,  
KeoweeFan : 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15854072 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
like Rodgers, just kept assuming they'd find a way to win.

Bad assumption.

Certainly not the same level of play, but one thing I noticed in youth soccer is that if a better but over confident team let a determined foe hang around in the first half, they found it very difficult to "turn it on again" in the 2nd half.
Does this make Joe Schoen aggressive at the trade deadline?  
nym172 : 5:52 pm : link
Can we put the full court press on OBJ? Maybe DJ Moore trade?


Does he get aggressive to get another CB? Maybe a ILB OR DL? Injuries are mounting.

I think he will rely on peart/gates/lemuiex for OL.

Wondering about TE/RB/FB depth too.
RE: Several Obervations/Thoughts  
bceagle05 : 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15854356 jpennyva said:
Quote:
- I am unbelievably impressed with this coaching staff, especially the adjustments they make at halftime.
- I have never been much of a fan of Daniel Jones and was very impressed with his play today. Perhaps the right coaching and exploitation of his strengths was just what was needed.
- I believe this makes the Giants 4-0 for games played in London.
- I do think the Packers took for granted that they could just stomp all over the Giants without needing to put in maximum effort and they were very wrong.
- As noted by another (hope you get your power back soon!), it helps tremendously when one of your favorite teams is doing well. I just soak up all of the media I can following a win, especially a win the Giants were not expected by many to pull out. I will savor this entire week.
- Even with this win, I doubt the Giants will get all of the respect they are due.
- Regardless what happens the rest of this season, I am more optimistic about this tear's potential for the near future with this coaching staff.

GO GIANTS!!
RE: Does this make Joe Schoen aggressive at the trade deadline?  
KeoweeFan : 6:22 pm : link
In comment 15854690 nym172 said:
Quote:
Can we put the full court press on OBJ? Maybe DJ Moore trade?


Does he get aggressive to get another CB? Maybe a ILB OR DL? Injuries are mounting.

I think he will rely on peart/gates/lemuiex for OL.

Wondering about TE/RB/FB depth too.


There is a team building philosophy that from a fan's uninformed perspective I have advocated over the last several regimes - build from within.
Dabo Swinney does this at Clemson. I believe he plays a higher % of his squad per game than any other major college program. (This is also the reason that players like Christian Wilkens and our own Sexy Dex stuck around for their final year.)

The irony is I first saw this philosophy with the Packers a decade or so ago. They had a teaching environment and used the PS to develop their youngsters instead of just a way to stow reserves.

So my uniformed advice is NO, develop your own players and don't fall for the quick expedient of grasping overpriced aging "names" like OBJ.
(BTW, I am hoping that Landon is different; he's closer to picking up Otis Anderson or Sam Madison, players considered "over the hill" who want to play for love of the game and don't mind a mentoring role - yet end up bein SB MVP!
Screwed up my last post  
bceagle05 : 6:22 pm : link
but was going to add to that point about the Packers - the broadcast had some good shots of Rodgers on the sidelines shaking his head when the Giants were driving for the tying score. Like he couldn’t believe he was putting in a full day’s work now.
Great great great win!  
OBJ_AllDay : 6:23 pm : link
I'm shocked Saquon didn't take that long run he had to the house. But regardless hell of a win!
RE: RE: Does this make Joe Schoen aggressive at the trade deadline?  
KeoweeFan : 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15854750 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15854690 nym172 said:


Quote:


Can we put the full court press on OBJ? Maybe DJ Moore trade?


Does he get aggressive to get another CB? Maybe a ILB OR DL? Injuries are mounting.

I think he will rely on peart/gates/lemuiex for OL.

Wondering about TE/RB/FB depth too.



There is a team building philosophy that from a fan's uninformed perspective I have advocated over the last several regimes - build from within.
Dabo Swinney does this at Clemson. I believe he plays a higher % of his squad per game than any other major college program. (This is also the reason that players like Christian Wilkens and our own Sexy Dex stuck around for their final year.)

The irony is I first saw this philosophy with the Packers a decade or so ago. They had a teaching environment and used the PS to develop their youngsters instead of just a way to stow reserves.

So my uniformed advice is NO, develop your own players and don't fall for the quick expedient of grasping overpriced aging "names" like OBJ.
(BTW, I am hoping that Landon is different; he's closer to picking up Otis Anderson or Sam Madison, players considered "over the hill" who want to play for love of the game and don't mind a mentoring role - yet end up bein SB MVP!

I forgot to mention, the benefit to the Packers was that they were not active in the FA market and as a result had the $ to pay their own stars to stay with the team!
Rams are not very good.  
section125 : 6:31 pm : link
Stafford is not making plays.

The Cowboys defense is really good. Pollard is so much better than Zeke and should be the starter.
RE: Screwed up my last post  
shyster : 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15854751 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
but was going to add to that point about the Packers - the broadcast had some good shots of Rodgers on the sidelines shaking his head when the Giants were driving for the tying score. Like he couldn’t believe he was putting in a full day’s work now.


In his postgame, Rodgers said: "There are going to be days like this when the defense doesn't play up to its normal standards and we have to pick them up."

How to knock your own team and give no credit to the opponent.
RE: RE: Screwed up my last post  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15854899 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 15854751 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


but was going to add to that point about the Packers - the broadcast had some good shots of Rodgers on the sidelines shaking his head when the Giants were driving for the tying score. Like he couldn’t believe he was putting in a full day’s work now.



In his postgame, Rodgers said: "There are going to be days like this when the defense doesn't play up to its normal standards and we have to pick them up."

How to knock your own team and give no credit to the opponent.


Historically the Packers have been just awful against the run no matter what they do to address it, so I get being frustrated.
Concerning KT  
Dave on the UWS : 7:42 pm : link
he still hasn’t regained his explosive first step- thus all the bull rushes. He’s going to get better and better as the year goes along and the knee gets stronger.
