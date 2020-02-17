New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Post-Game Discussion

this coaching staff is legit. that second half performance was a master class.
also id extend jones now at the best discount you can. he is at least a win with+. no turnovers in a ridiculous situation, again. some big time throws. completed passes and moved the offesne all game. played tough through the injury and got big yards and first downs on the ground. best game of his season by far. when they put a few more weapons around him the numbers will be there.
he is going to be back next year and any chance they have of getting a team friendly deal is going to evaporate quickly. get him on a good enough deal and he will be a positive value asset down the road if they choose to draft a QB.
and the difference in coaching, game management and all round effort is.............frickin' unbelievable.
I knew the moment he was appointed that Joe Schoen is the man. Was philosophical about Daboll - rookie coaches, they come and go - but wow! He's really put his mark on this team. And of course, Wink too.
This is a famous victory. Will still be talking about this seasons from now.
Daboll has put more fight in this team in 5 games -
win. Great coaching, especially with so many injuries.
Jones took a major step forward today towards justifying a new contract. We need to see how the rest of the year plays out, but he was played very well this season, especially considering his porous OL and generally subpar WRs, Slayton's performance today notwithstanding.
I have to give it up to Kafka too. I have been tough on him, but holy crap what a game plan.
What he and Daboll are doing with Jones is remarkable. What did they see? How did they get to him to start playing like a real NFL QB. His throws are coming out with zip. He is making the correct reads. I did not see this coming.
Brought him along slowly.
Initially he played it safe because staff obviously drove home that he can't keep turning the ball over trying to make plays.
If you recall first game, first half looked a lot like the old DJ.
But each game they have let get more aggressive with the downfield passing/
RE: RE: Wink got a lot of shit on here in the first half
There is no question that Daboll and Kafka have made Jones a different player. After all those disastrous hires, we finally got a great head coach.
games I've watched in years. Jones is a tough kid. Dabol manages the game and clock like he's been coaching for years. Wink seems to have the defense playing well even with some persnnel shortages. We may still only win 7 or 8 games during this rebuild but I think we have the staff to get us there in a year or two.
was held at least 3-4 times, this probably won't show up on "grading systems" but worth noting.
I agree Dan - I saw multiple holds on him. He is probably not getting the calls because he is a rookie?
But, he has to learn a few more moves and how to shed blocks. The only thing I see is bull rushes. He has to at least give them a spin every once in a while. I am confident he will get better though.
I thought he was much better in the second half. He got held a lot, but then everyone did. Did the Packers even get called for one holding penalty? I do agree that he needs to vary his puss rush more instead of doing so many bull rushes. But he is a rookie.
Neal also had a tough day, but rookie OTs typically struggle against NFL DEs.
The kid is growing up right before our eyes. Playing smart and throwing darts. The game don't look too fast for him now. I don't want to hear any more of what he can't do. What he can do is lead this team to wins. Bravo.
I was told he was a bust.
RE: Wink got a lot of shit on here in the first half
There were a couple of plays he just missed tipping it too
… in the 16 years of NFL regular season play in London. And lo and behold, a fantastic game, even if the League didn’t plan it that way.
Maybe they’ll start scheduling more marquee games overseas. It would make sense now that half the teams have an extra home game that can be used for the trip. Of course, there’s a rotational aspect too, but the schedule-makers have some latitude.
We are ok, as is our house, but we still don’t have power or water. The Giants just made me as happy as I have been since after the storm, knowing we had survived. Boy, did I need that. Was able to stream on my iPad using 5G. Big win.
you mentioned that the problem with the Daniel Jones debate was how extreme the two sides were. I was thinking, oh come on man, for that to be true there would have to be a group screaming that Daniel Jones was going to be the next Aaron Rodgers on every thread. But I didn't take the time and energy to make that point in the thread.
This team is playing its ass off for these coaches.
The coordinators are making great halftime adjustments. When was the last time we have said that.
Beginning to believe that DJ can be our QB of the future(I did not feel that way going into the season).
I’m so happy right now. Love the effort from these players
for a while, but in the back of my mind I'm thinking, "Damn, Kafka and Martindale will be gone after this season.
How can you even fathom holding GB to 20 points without Williams, Ojulari, and Jackson? They had a bunch of castoffs playing DB - Pennock, McCloud, Jefferson, Layne, Moreau and still gave up no points in the second half. Plus, they've made a player out of Ximenes. That's coaching. That's a defensive scheme masterpiece.
The offensive creativity without a stud WR. Their WR4 (Slayton) was superb today. Would Sills start on any other team? What about Marcus Johnson?
This game might become the signature game where DJ has become our QB for the present and the future. He is tough as nails, great teammate and becoming a leader for the team. I pray and hope that his quarter backing has no where to go but up.
Gotta wonder whether the Packers just took us too lightly and,
Said it would be close. Said we were better. Anytime you run out a well coached defense with players like Lawrence and McKinney and Jackson and an offense with a mobile qb, Barkley And Thomas at LT, you got something.
Get used to it. We’re not going anywhere. And I mean that in a good way.
We are ok, as is our house, but we still don’t have power or water. The Giants just made me as happy as I have been since after the storm, knowing we had survived. Boy, did I need that. Was able to stream on my iPad using 5G. Big win.
I was told he was a bust.
He was. And then he stopped being a bust. Same thing Andrew Thomas did. Someone should tell Evan Neal to stop being a bust too.
*Daniel Jones clearly gimpy on the ankle and they don't want him to run.
*Giants down to Practice Squad WRs.
*Leo Williams questionable and then doesn't play.
*Both starting CBs down (Jackson drops during the game).
You have to start agreeing with people saying this isn't as untalented an offense as perceived. Barkley #2 overall. Jones #6 overall. Thomas #4 overall. Neal #7 overall. This is what you are imaging when you make those investments. The Giants are just bludgeoning themselves down the field behind these 4 players. Wait until Neal really gets going.
WOW!
Jeez, talk about a glass half empty!
Enjoy the win, the rest of the day and season. Take some joy where you can and deal with whatever happens in the future when it actually happens.
I was told he was a bust.
He was. And then he stopped being a bust. Same thing Andrew Thomas did. Someone should tell Evan Neal to stop being a bust too.
I don’t think “bust” means what you think it does…
RE: RE: RE: RE: KT was a problem in the 4th quarter
I was told he was a bust.
He was. And then he stopped being a bust. Same thing Andrew Thomas did. Someone should tell Evan Neal to stop being a bust too.
I don’t think “bust” means what you think it does…
The word has lost it's meaning. Bust means a failed draft pick, not "I'm a dissatisfied customer".
- I am unbelievably impressed with this coaching staff, especially the adjustments they make at halftime.
- I have never been much of a fan of Daniel Jones and was very impressed with his play today. Perhaps the right coaching and exploitation of his strengths was just what was needed.
- I believe this makes the Giants 4-0 for games played in London.
- I do think the Packers took for granted that they could just stomp all over the Giants without needing to put in maximum effort and they were very wrong.
- As noted by another (hope you get your power back soon!), it helps tremendously when one of your favorite teams is doing well. I just soak up all of the media I can following a win, especially a win the Giants were not expected by many to pull out. I will savor this entire week.
- Even with this win, I doubt the Giants will get all of the respect they are due.
- Regardless what happens the rest of this season, I am more optimistic about this tear's potential for the near future with this coaching staff.
the biggest thing is they only make minor adjustments. The staff on both sides is always looking for things to fix or exploit. But, for the most part they have conviction in their gameplan and stuck to it today. He said that was big in terms of confidence and comfort in knowing what you are supposed to do. He also pointed out how disciplined they are. On D, they all believe the guy next to them is doing what he is supposed to do, which makes it easier to do your job.
RE: I m happy for Slayton. He and the Giants needed this game
GO GIANTS!!
Good post. So impressed with coaching this year and second half adjustments on both sides of the ball, and knowing the amount of injuries still occurring in game.
Epic long drive by Jones and Offense for a TD when Barkley went out with shoulder injury.
So my wife dvd'd the game for me. I'm at home now watching the replay and I'm so proud of the defence and how they stopped Green Bay from making TD'S! Thank goodness for Wink! and Thank goodness for DJ and Saquon! I hope Joe Schoen makes Saquon a 4ever Giant!
like Rodgers, just kept assuming they'd find a way to win.
Bad assumption.
Certainly not the same level of play, but one thing I noticed in youth soccer is that if a better but over confident team let a determined foe hang around in the first half, they found it very difficult to "turn it on again" in the 2nd half.
Does this make Joe Schoen aggressive at the trade deadline?
RE: Does this make Joe Schoen aggressive at the trade deadline?
Can we put the full court press on OBJ? Maybe DJ Moore trade?
Does he get aggressive to get another CB? Maybe a ILB OR DL? Injuries are mounting.
I think he will rely on peart/gates/lemuiex for OL.
Wondering about TE/RB/FB depth too.
There is a team building philosophy that from a fan's uninformed perspective I have advocated over the last several regimes - build from within.
Dabo Swinney does this at Clemson. I believe he plays a higher % of his squad per game than any other major college program. (This is also the reason that players like Christian Wilkens and our own Sexy Dex stuck around for their final year.)
The irony is I first saw this philosophy with the Packers a decade or so ago. They had a teaching environment and used the PS to develop their youngsters instead of just a way to stow reserves.
So my uniformed advice is NO, develop your own players and don't fall for the quick expedient of grasping overpriced aging "names" like OBJ.
(BTW, I am hoping that Landon is different; he's closer to picking up Otis Anderson or Sam Madison, players considered "over the hill" who want to play for love of the game and don't mind a mentoring role - yet end up bein SB MVP!
but was going to add to that point about the Packers - the broadcast had some good shots of Rodgers on the sidelines shaking his head when the Giants were driving for the tying score. Like he couldn’t believe he was putting in a full day’s work now.
I forgot to mention, the benefit to the Packers was that they were not active in the FA market and as a result had the $ to pay their own stars to stay with the team!
In his postgame, Rodgers said: "There are going to be days like this when the defense doesn't play up to its normal standards and we have to pick them up."
How to knock your own team and give no credit to the opponent.
Historically the Packers have been just awful against the run no matter what they do to address it, so I get being frustrated.
he still hasn’t regained his explosive first step- thus all the bull rushes. He’s going to get better and better as the year goes along and the knee gets stronger.
I'm a believer in BD!
Jones big win. The whole team.
This is great.
Fuck terps
Fuck them all.
Holy crap, Jones was smart, reliable and tough.
And these coaches! Holly shit. Did the Packers even score in the 2nd half? Holy fucking hell!
This a sweet win. Sweeter than Seattle. Such a terrific win!
Holy crap, Jones was smart, reliable and tough.
Jones was fantastic today....put the team on his back
We finally have a good coaching staff, i’ll say really good.
This is a TEAM in every sense of that word. Giants pride is back!
Win or lose.
Danny Dimes making chicken salad out of this WR corps.
Go figure
That’s it!!!!!!!
it's time for this give a listen
This team is magic! Incredible. With all these injuries, that feels like one of the biggest upsets I can remember.
It also looked like in the 4th quarter Thibodeaux was becoming a problem for the Packers. Was good to see that. (They got away with holding)
This is freaking unreal. Nobody, NOBODY saw this coming. I'm so ecstatic I'm going crazy!
Incredible.
I knew the moment he was appointed that Joe Schoen is the man. Was philosophical about Daboll - rookie coaches, they come and go - but wow! He's really put his mark on this team. And of course, Wink too.
This is a famous victory. Will still be talking about this seasons from now.
Jones took a major step forward today towards justifying a new contract. We need to see how the rest of the year plays out, but he was played very well this season, especially considering his porous OL and generally subpar WRs, Slayton's performance today notwithstanding.
+1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQfECOLL2Zo - ( New Window )
There were some posters who said this team would be lucky to win 4 games after the Dallas game.
Daboll - Coach of the Year
Quote:
and we may have a QB.
Holy crap, Jones was smart, reliable and tough.
Jones was fantastic today....put the team on his back
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQfECOLL2Zo - ( New Window )
Cheerio!
And these coaches! Holly shit. Did the Packers even score in the 2nd half? Holy fucking hell!
This a sweet win. Sweeter than Seattle. Such a terrific win!
I LOVE SEEING THE GIANTS WIN !!!! But, I wish we were picking high again in April. We need more talent on the OL, at WR, and DBs and LB.
But, winning sure feels so nice!!
"DAbawlz"
😃
Quote:
But the second half plan was masterful
The first touchdown play beautiful.
Quote:
But the second half plan was masterful
Brought him along slowly.
Initially he played it safe because staff obviously drove home that he can't keep turning the ball over trying to make plays.
If you recall first game, first half looked a lot like the old DJ.
But each game they have let get more aggressive with the downfield passing/
Quote:
But the second half plan was masterful
There is no question that Daboll and Kafka have made Jones a different player. After all those disastrous hires, we finally got a great head coach.
This team is feeling it.
Link - ( New Window )
No time, pressure no hail Mary. Finally a coach who gets it
That is what makes a team
Great coaching
The players believe.
No time, pressure no hail Mary. Finally a coach who gets it
That was Ximines that knocked the ball out of Rodgers hands for the strip sack.
Which is why I get frustrated with some posters who shout down those that believe that going bro any game
Sometimes the path is narrow, but with this team sometimes the path s wider than we suspect
I m thrilled with this win, but not as shocked as some of you
Finally the front office got it right.
I hope Daboll is here for the next 15 years!
@rydunleavy
·
2m
Great point by
@LanceMedow
and
@Schmeelk
. All 5 #Giants scoring drives today covered at least 55 yards. No short fields. They took it to #Packers
31 carries 135 yards 4.0/carry. For you Googs.
Play count 59 Giants 61 Green Bay. That 15 play sequence in the second half was huge followed by the 3 and out.
Yes. and the benefit of the doubt from the league to prop up their golden boy.
I agree Dan - I saw multiple holds on him. He is probably not getting the calls because he is a rookie?
But, he has to learn a few more moves and how to shed blocks. The only thing I see is bull rushes. He has to at least give them a spin every once in a while. I am confident he will get better though.
Which is why I get frustrated with some posters who shout down those that believe that going bro any game
Sometimes the path is narrow, but with this team sometimes the path s wider than we suspect
I m thrilled with this win, but not as shocked as some of you
Great quote. Great post
Always has been. Smug. Thinks he's smarter than everyone else.
Quote:
Aaron Rodgers is such a douche.
Always has been. Smug. Thinks he's smarter than everyone else.
Even Packer fans dislike the guy
Quote:
This is Danny Jones team now! What a fucking performance! So fucking tough!
And these coaches! Holly shit. Did the Packers even score in the 2nd half? Holy fucking hell!
This a sweet win. Sweeter than Seattle. Such a terrific win!
I LOVE SEEING THE GIANTS WIN !!!! But, I wish we were picking high again in April. We need more talent on the OL, at WR, and DBs and LB.
But, winning sure feels so nice!!
"DAbawlz"
Hahaha, some of you are incredible
With no WRs to speak of and just a slightly improved OL.
Coaching isn't everything - IT IS THE ONLY THING.
Quote:
was held at least 3-4 times, this probably won't show up on "grading systems" but worth noting.
I agree Dan - I saw multiple holds on him. He is probably not getting the calls because he is a rookie?
But, he has to learn a few more moves and how to shed blocks. The only thing I see is bull rushes. He has to at least give them a spin every once in a while. I am confident he will get better though.
I thought he was much better in the second half. He got held a lot, but then everyone did. Did the Packers even get called for one holding penalty? I do agree that he needs to vary his puss rush more instead of doing so many bull rushes. But he is a rookie.
Neal also had a tough day, but rookie OTs typically struggle against NFL DEs.
Almost every time they ran those short passes in the flat.
Give him a WR like Diggs in Buffalo and a quality C and LG and this O can be dangerous.
+1.
To the Jones haters. You guys are in for some suffering the next 7-10 years.
I think they Franchise him in 2023 and then if he continues like this (and I believe he will) he will get the huge extension.
Quote:
was held at least 3-4 times, this probably won't show up on "grading systems" but worth noting.
I agree Dan - I saw multiple holds on him. He is probably not getting the calls because he is a rookie?
But, he has to learn a few more moves and how to shed blocks. The only thing I see is bull rushes. He has to at least give them a spin every once in a while. I am confident he will get better though.
Oh for sure. I'm just saying whatever "grade" or review he gets likely won't truly account for how many times he was held. He's not a finished product by any means but this isn't Cedric Jones 2.0.
Quote:
with a lot of illegal picks....a lot.
Almost every time they ran those short passes in the flat.
Some contact is allowed within certain area of LOS. Giants used to run similar pick plays
Couldn’t agree more.
We hear next man up all the time but it’s a credit to this coaching staff the next man up not only knows what to do but does it,
They are right. The 5 wins are going to come a lot sooner then they expected though.
@rydunleavy
·
1m
Dates of 4th #Giants win of season:
2017: Only won 3
2018: Dec. 2
2019: Dec. 22
2020: Nov. 29
2021: Nov. 28
2022: Oct. 9
Stunning
I never saw this coming!
I was told he was a bust.
The same MO the last 5 weeks. This team is a 2nd half team - go figure. I don't understand it.
Something is said or done in the locker room at halftime and they come out charging. Whatever works.
There were a couple of plays he just missed tipping it too
He got held multiple times. Multiple times.
Quote:
But the second half plan was masterful
The same MO the last 5 weeks. This team is a 2nd half team - go figure. I don't understand it.
Something is said or done in the locker room at halftime and they come out charging. Whatever works.
I think it’s just great coaches adjusting
Ha, BBB, thought you were going to say the weekly DJ bashing
No question.
Maybe they’ll start scheduling more marquee games overseas. It would make sense now that half the teams have an extra home game that can be used for the trip. Of course, there’s a rotational aspect too, but the schedule-makers have some latitude.
I hope Daboll is here for the next 15 years!
In his infectious excitement, keep fearing he's going to have a big one. Please, Dabs, shed some pounds!
No. The Giants kind of asked for it by not kneeling immediately as they tried to run time off the clock to make up for their questionable timeout during the Packer drive.
Jones was trying to use up clock by delaying the kneel, so you have to expect more action than usually happens with kneel downs when clock is no longer a factor.
Quote:
In comment 15853597 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But the second half plan was masterful
The same MO the last 5 weeks. This team is a 2nd half team - go figure. I don't understand it.
Something is said or done in the locker room at halftime and they come out charging. Whatever works.
I think it’s just great coaches adjusting
+1
Quote:
Aaron Rodgers is such a douche.
Always has been. Smug. Thinks he's smarter than everyone else.
Yup and even wants to officiate the games and help the refs do their jobs.
Fuck him!
Quote:
He got held multiple times. Multiple times.
I can’t believe he didn’t get one call
And for those who said Jones can't put the team on his shoulders, look at the 86 yard TD drive. 30 runs for 30, 8 of 8 passing, no Barkley for most of it, the top 4 WR on the team not in the game.
@rydunleavy
·
1m
Dates of 4th #Giants win of season:
2017: Only won 3
2018: Dec. 2
2019: Dec. 22
2020: Nov. 29
2021: Nov. 28
2022: Oct. 9
Stunning
It’s been so long.
Yep. Greg Schiano-esque. Real bush league crap.
Thank you Mr Kafka….love your creativity….
I don't understand the need to both tear down someone else who isn't here and live in last season.
Slayton was huge today, back to his rookie form
Would be so big if Jones keeps growing so we can draft WR/CB in rounds 1 and 2
Can we finally get some people back from injuries now?
I wish I had made that comment now.
The coordinators are making great halftime adjustments. When was the last time we have said that.
Beginning to believe that DJ can be our QB of the future(I did not feel that way going into the season).
I’m so happy right now. Love the effort from these players
And for those who said Jones can't put the team on his shoulders, look at the 86 yard TD drive. 30 runs for 30, 8 of 8 passing, no Barkley for most of it, the top 4 WR on the team not in the game.
I would agree, they had a 3rd string CB, and a backup CB out there as well. I thought it would cost them in the end, but they fought through it, give them a lot of credit!
How can you even fathom holding GB to 20 points without Williams, Ojulari, and Jackson? They had a bunch of castoffs playing DB - Pennock, McCloud, Jefferson, Layne, Moreau and still gave up no points in the second half. Plus, they've made a player out of Ximenes. That's coaching. That's a defensive scheme masterpiece.
The offensive creativity without a stud WR. Their WR4 (Slayton) was superb today. Would Sills start on any other team? What about Marcus Johnson?
WOW!
This game might become the signature game where DJ has become our QB for the present and the future. He is tough as nails, great teammate and becoming a leader for the team. I pray and hope that his quarter backing has no where to go but up.
Bad assumption.
Inclined to agree. This was his statement game.
Get used to it. We’re not going anywhere. And I mean that in a good way.
More great coaching. Our previous coaches deactivated him for most of last season after he made a bad play. Our current coaches see a player who was misused and underused and is developing his talent.
No time, pressure no hail Mary. Finally a coach who gets it
Thank you!
Where abouts are you?
Quote:
No. Jones was not kneeling. He was standing up and letting the clock run before kneeling. They had to get in to force him to kneel.
*Daniel Jones clearly gimpy on the ankle and they don't want him to run.
*Giants down to Practice Squad WRs.
*Leo Williams questionable and then doesn't play.
*Both starting CBs down (Jackson drops during the game).
You have to start agreeing with people saying this isn't as untalented an offense as perceived. Barkley #2 overall. Jones #6 overall. Thomas #4 overall. Neal #7 overall. This is what you are imaging when you make those investments. The Giants are just bludgeoning themselves down the field behind these 4 players. Wait until Neal really gets going.
How can you even fathom holding GB to 20 points without Williams, Ojulari, and Jackson? They had a bunch of castoffs playing DB - Pennock, McCloud, Jefferson, Layne, Moreau and still gave up no points in the second half. Plus, they've made a player out of Ximenes. That's coaching. That's a defensive scheme masterpiece.
The offensive creativity without a stud WR. Their WR4 (Slayton) was superb today. Would Sills start on any other team? What about Marcus Johnson?
WOW!
Jeez, talk about a glass half empty!
Enjoy the win, the rest of the day and season. Take some joy where you can and deal with whatever happens in the future when it actually happens.
Quote:
In comment 15853815 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
I don’t think “bust” means what you think it does…
Quote:
In comment 15853820 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15853815 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
I don’t think “bust” means what you think it does…
The word has lost it's meaning. Bust means a failed draft pick, not "I'm a dissatisfied customer".
Quote:
I hope Daboll is here for the next 15 years!
In his infectious excitement, keep fearing he's going to have a big one. Please, Dabs, shed some pounds!
Haha! There is nothing more hysterical than the BBI workout warriors. Win a big game? Eh, he’s fat and gonna have a heart attack!
That was awesome! Absolutely awesome! He's feeling it!
Slayton definitely deserves some love. He showed up when they needed him.
Good post. So impressed with coaching this year and second half adjustments on both sides of the ball, and knowing the amount of injuries still occurring in game.
Epic long drive by Jones and Offense for a TD when Barkley went out with shoulder injury.
I hate that fucker
Can they bring in a true FB to try I formation? Maybe an OL FB like Lemieux? Would love to see that.
Can they try some pistol?
MOAR WILDCAT please.
When Taylor is back why not run more RPO with Taylor and let him take some shots over Jones and take a shot - Taylor has a hose.
You saw it today with Taysom Hill - I don't see why they can't be a dedicated package for Taylor.
Link - ( New Window )
Bad assumption.
Certainly not the same level of play, but one thing I noticed in youth soccer is that if a better but over confident team let a determined foe hang around in the first half, they found it very difficult to "turn it on again" in the 2nd half.
Does he get aggressive to get another CB? Maybe a ILB OR DL? Injuries are mounting.
I think he will rely on peart/gates/lemuiex for OL.
Wondering about TE/RB/FB depth too.
There is a team building philosophy that from a fan's uninformed perspective I have advocated over the last several regimes - build from within.
Dabo Swinney does this at Clemson. I believe he plays a higher % of his squad per game than any other major college program. (This is also the reason that players like Christian Wilkens and our own Sexy Dex stuck around for their final year.)
The irony is I first saw this philosophy with the Packers a decade or so ago. They had a teaching environment and used the PS to develop their youngsters instead of just a way to stow reserves.
So my uniformed advice is NO, develop your own players and don't fall for the quick expedient of grasping overpriced aging "names" like OBJ.
(BTW, I am hoping that Landon is different; he's closer to picking up Otis Anderson or Sam Madison, players considered "over the hill" who want to play for love of the game and don't mind a mentoring role - yet end up bein SB MVP!
Quote:
I forgot to mention, the benefit to the Packers was that they were not active in the FA market and as a result had the $ to pay their own stars to stay with the team!
The Cowboys defense is really good. Pollard is so much better than Zeke and should be the starter.
In his postgame, Rodgers said: "There are going to be days like this when the defense doesn't play up to its normal standards and we have to pick them up."
How to knock your own team and give no credit to the opponent.
Quote:
Historically the Packers have been just awful against the run no matter what they do to address it, so I get being frustrated.