Brian Daboll on Daniel Jones:

Quote: Charlotte Carroll

@charlottecrrll

Brian Daboll: “The quarterback had an excellent game and he’s had a few of those.”

I’ve been critical of Jones, but he was fantastic today. He stuck in there and made big time throws and runs. Led the team brilliantly.Does anyone think Baker Mayfield is better than Jones now? Josh Rosen? Sam Darnold? Jordan Love? Trey Lance? Justin Fields?There were a lot of first round QB’s drafted around the time Jones was. This is a guy who’s been universally mocked. He’s a gamer. He deserves respect. That was a huge win.Again I’ve been critical, but I was REALLY impressed today.