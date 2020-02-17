Brian Daboll on Daniel Jones:

|Charlotte Carroll
Brian Daboll: “The quarterback had an excellent game and he’s had a few of those.”
I’ve been critical of Jones, but he was fantastic today. He stuck in there and made big time throws and runs. Led the team brilliantly.
Does anyone think Baker Mayfield is better than Jones now? Josh Rosen? Sam Darnold? Jordan Love? Trey Lance? Justin Fields?
There were a lot of first round QB’s drafted around the time Jones was. This is a guy who’s been universally mocked. He’s a gamer. He deserves respect. That was a huge win.
Again I’ve been critical, but I was REALLY impressed today.
We can win with him
Now, can he do this weekly? He has clearly been getting better each week.
He showed some of this under Shurmur but looks better and more confident now with more experience and good coaching.
They can definitely win with him under this staff.
I know many guys here who probably know more about football, although I did play college football for one year, were of the opinion Jones doesn’t have it. Maybe they are right….I couldn’t say that because I just didn’t know.
But as this season is progressing, I’m starting to lean toward the side that says Jones can have it and he’s progressing even better than many expected.
So, I’m still neutral but much more hopeful for him, and I will wait to see what Daboll thinks…..and I won’t get upset is Terps, bw, Mike in Ohio, ajr, etc…believe Jones isn’t any good and we should let him go. They can believe what they want…..whatSchoen, Daboll, and Kafka think….that is all I care about.
He did both today. The players also believe in him and fight for him. They now look at him as their leader and rally around him. Now get him more help at WR and let him go from there.
Remember Strahan's confidence in Manning.
This is something lacking in Jones aside from his first game as a Giant.
Bring this team from behind was awesome, team can believe in their QB
He keeps getting better.
2- if yes, how much of the cap do you allocate to him?
People here are very binary in their thought process. Also, people have strong opinions based on what just happened.
Best case scenario is NOT Jones gets a $40 mil/year contact to be our franchise QB - it’s that he gets about half that and out-performs the contract.
We will see how it plays out. There’s a lot of football left before a decision has to be made
It’s looking likely we tag him and sign Saquon to a 3 year deal.
We’ve still set him up for failure! That’s the crazy part:…the big difference is we are running a modern offense.
This is what the 6th pick in the draft should do. It was a high-level performance.
Multiple posters in the draft thread said the giants made a mistake passing on Willis at 5 and 7. And tried to justify it by saying Jones is just that bad of a QB.
Jones's toughness was never question. It was his decision making. The question has always been whether his mistakes and not seeing the whole field were more because of his own innate inability to do so, or because of a bad supporting cast, i.e. OL and "skill position" players, constant coaching changes, and the need to learn new offensive systems.
I thought Jones would play better, but not well enough to justify using the FT ($31.5M) on him or be given a long-term contract extension. I thought the most the Giants would do is offer Jones something less than the FT, be outbid by another team, and let him go. The Giants also didn't pick up his fifth year option. When was the last time a team didn't do so but then subsequently resigned that player, especially a QB?
The early returns suggest that we may have to consider using the FT on Jones. He's elevated his play, likely because of Daboll and Kafka, and is now leading the team. He's a lot more than a game manager, which I certainly did not expect.
Well said!
2. The OL is probably the best it’s been his entire tenure.
3. He’s got nothing to lose.
We can win with Daniel Jones as long as he proves he can stay healthy and keep this up all season. Kid can play. He’s like a hybrid of Eli and Simms. He’s got Eli’s personality with Simms grit/fire. Not saying he’s the passer either of them were but from a make up stand point he is a mix of the two.
One thing is seems we finally have. Some good coaching. We're seeing Jones play at another level, not just this game but the prior four as well. This gives us a different variable to go by.
I'm hoping that he continues to play well so we don't have to draft another QB this year and instead can begin to fill the holes of the rest of the team. You would think that's what we all would hope for?
We are going to contend sooner than anyone thought. That was the best game he's ever played. Man I hope we have our QB.
bw....may I compliment you for acknowleding Jones' improvement? Well done sir.
We are going to contend sooner than anyone thought. That was the best game he's ever played. Man I hope we have our QB.
He’s played better all season, but this was the first time he went from “not screwing it up” to flat out carrying the team and elevating those around him.
And that wasn’t some JV squad he beat, Packers have some chops on defense
I wouldnt say we have shit receivers
I would say less known receivers, not shit
Actually I liked this crew better than Golladay and friends
What fan could watch those guys out there today and call them shit?
This might be the best NYG team since the LT/Simms teams
The 2 SB wins in this century have been cinderella teams who fell off the face after their SB wins
A few more roster moves and this could be a dominant team
We have not ever had a "Dominant" team.....not in the 50 plus years I've been watching the Giants. Our best teams have been contenders not Dominant
Dan Jones is growing better week by week. Who knows his upper limit?
I still don't see a great passer here. But he's not making critical mistakes in tough situations so far this season, and if he keeps it up, who knows..
Never doubted the toughness but he can’t miss games. Gutted it out today and performed
He has improved every week and the offense has functioned better every week.
He looks a lot more confident week to week
People mock the “intangibles” but his mental toughness, will to win, and leadership are impressive. Team first. Extremely Coachable. These things are truly important.
This team does love him and play for him
They are starting to believe in him, now.
He’s has to continue to improve and string them together
Coaching matters so fucking much. If I had my choice to come out of the season with a coach OR a qb I would take the coach
It’s awesome to enjoy the games and look forward to watching the team play. We are more then relevant right now and we should have a 17 week season. At least
Go blue!
This year maybe. His best couple of games as a Giant came in his rookie year. Overall, he is a better QB now, though.
Yes he has had better statistical games. But he never lead a team to victory like this. This was him taking over the game and driving the ball when he had to do it and with less tools then he had as a rookie.
Sanchez was pointing out him calling out protections. He was making reads and getting the ball out pretty well.
By his best game, I mean he was making reads, delivering the ball on time on target and being an NFL QB. He was decisive on most plays.
I guarantee this week Daboll will be on him about holding the ball too long. If it isn't there either tuck and run or throw it away.
"nah, just a flesh wound". and he kept balling. It was a great image that shows what he's made of inside.
He’s played better all season, but this was the first time he went from “not screwing it up” to flat out carrying the team and elevating those around him.
And that wasn’t some JV squad he beat, Packers have some chops on defense
Agree all the way around. Jones outplayed Aaron Rodgers. I never thought I would write that sentence.
The key now is using the performance as a springboard to similar/better performances.
He’s played better all season, but this was the first time he went from “not screwing it up” to flat out carrying the team and elevating those around him.
And that wasn’t some JV squad he beat, Packers have some chops on defense
He’s actually been that all season. You apparently just haven’t been paying attention. Or you’re just looking at stats.
And I’m coming from an angle that has been more than ready to move on from Jones. So far this season, he’s been nothing short of heroic. And I don’t give a shit who mocks me for that
I still don't see a great passer here. But he's not making critical mistakes in tough situations so far this season, and if he keeps it up, who knows..
Against Rodgers and a very good GB team on a neutral site, IMV, makes this his magnum opus as an NFL QB.
I give our coaches, Daboll and Kafka, much of the credit for putting in plays that can work and make Jones and NY successful.
I spit on Judge and Garrett for stunting his growth for two years.
Then the coaching staff did a great job of adjusting for the second half with more moving pockets and designed runs.
2nd to New Orleans last season. Great game by him against a tough opponent.
I still don't see a great passer here. But he's not making critical mistakes in tough situations so far this season, and if he keeps it up, who knows..
Against Rodgers and a very good GB team on a neutral site, IMV, makes this his magnum opus as an NFL QB.
It's an impressive win, but I think he played even better in the NO game. His passing wasn't in any way special today. And Rodgers threw some dimes in the first half. But Jones played very smart and took what was there for him and today it worked. The coaching is brilliant. And Jones did well executing the offense. He's still a QB on a run first offense, and when someone is able to shut it down and force him to win with throws in the intermediate zone and beyond, that's when we'll learn about Jones' long term prospects. But it's a great win today and there's reason for optimism.
Then the coaching staff did a great job of adjusting for the second half with more moving pockets and designed runs.
Good point about the coaching. It was a gem by the entire staff.
Aside from the intentional safety, Wink pitched a shut-out in the second half.
I would say the last two years because even hyped players like Trevor Lawrence have struggled as rookies.
And I respect Sean for acknowledging but for him and many others-- "Why the fight?" Why not keep an open mind? Regardless if you agree with St or not, when he makes comments like "He can do it." or his comments about keeping a positive pile for review in January --
Why not at least be somewhat open to what a pro scout says even if you think he's not agreeing with you in some manner?
It's one thing to have an opinion and voice it several times during the week but it's another to blast posters for still thinking Jones has a chance just as the pro scout has implied.
Sy has not said he is going to make it - but comments like "He can do it," and other comments suggest he has a chance. Am I wrong? Be interested what he says after this. And I'm sure Jones is going to have some bad games and they go in the negative pile.
He had some better games as a rookie. It was his best game in awhile though, under the circumstances.
He’s played better all season, but this was the first time he went from “not screwing it up” to flat out carrying the team and elevating those around him.
And that wasn’t some JV squad he beat, Packers have some chops on defense
He’s actually been that all season. You apparently just haven’t been paying attention. Or you’re just looking at stats.
And I’m coming from an angle that has been more than ready to move on from Jones. So far this season, he’s been nothing short of heroic. And I don’t give a shit who mocks me for that
You seem strangely desperate to start an argument. I’ve supported Jones all season. But this was the first game where he carried the team, and was the difference between winning and losing.
He’s played better all season, but this was the first time he went from “not screwing it up” to flat out carrying the team and elevating those around him.
And that wasn’t some JV squad he beat, Packers have some chops on defense
He’s actually been that all season. You apparently just haven’t been paying attention. Or you’re just looking at stats.
And I’m coming from an angle that has been more than ready to move on from Jones. So far this season, he’s been nothing short of heroic. And I don’t give a shit who mocks me for that
Yes, he’s been excellent all season.
He has three things this season he hasn’t had in a while:
1) a healthy SB
2). A competent TE (first time ever)
3). A coaching staff that knows what it’s doing (first time ever)
The OL outside of AT is still terrible, but now he has coaching who knows how to scheme around it.
Just imagine what Kafka and Jones can do once they get competent wide receivers!
He had some better games as a rookie. It was his best game in awhile though, under the circumstances.
Like I said, yes statistically he has had some better games. This was different. This was come from behind against a VG team. But I understand your POV.
It's an impressive win, but I think he played even better in the NO game. His passing wasn't in any way special today. And Rodgers threw some dimes in the first half. But Jones played very smart and took what was there for him and today it worked. The coaching is brilliant. And Jones did well executing the offense. He's still a QB on a run first offense, and when someone is able to shut it down and force him to win with throws in the intermediate zone and beyond, that's when we'll learn about Jones' long term prospects. But it's a great win today and there's reason for optimism.
I think you touch on an interesting point. Teams are going to have to seriously consider putting a spy on Jones. He's produced so much with his legs that the league has to start getting the message - if you don't pay attention, Jones is going to make a ton of positive yards with his legs.
I'm not a recency bias guy, but a win like this against Aaron Rodgers - and I know it's not literally head-to-head - is such a huge milestone.
I spit on Judge and Garrett for stunting his growth for two years.
It's god to spit on Judge in any manner. But let's be fair - this version o Barkley was not available in the past.
He's the best rb in football and he hasn't been near that since his rookie year.
If we had last year's version or the year before of SB, we're in the Stroud discussions and would be favored to get him.
For the posters that think QB only matter - I'd be interested to read if they think this year might be a waste and may bring up the point after a bad loss etc?
agreed. He just need guys to throw to.
This is getting a little out of hand. The offense today had limitations on it, but it was a good offense considering the limitations that exist (primarily at WR).
There wasn't any deep shots that I recall which makes sense.
Daboll-Kafka took the personnel they had available to them and made it work.
If the Giants get to a point where they have guys that can win downfield/on the outside, that will be the true test of DJ. Can he win a football game when they need to throw it 50 times and score 35+?
He has heart. He is tough. He's grown exponentially at protecting the football.
It's starting to look like he's getting a better feel for the pocket and when to stand in and when to take off.
Lots of positives. But there are still some questions that haven't been answered. I still don't believe he's the guy for the future. But I can give him attaboys for the gutsy performance today.
No one has ever questioned Jones toughness. But this is the NFL and heck, even in the ACC he took too many hits. Needs to get this figured out.
Now having said all that - his will to win today infected and lifted the entire team. I haven’t seen that from Jones before. Maybe flashes in Philly. Maybe some other games I’m forgetting. But today he took over the team and lifted up the offense and the defense. Today he took over the team. This is Jones team now - no doubt in my mind. Saquon’s too - but more so Jones now I think.
Finally, Jones had some misses today. That’s gonna happen. But to get to the level he’s got to get those open plays for TDs.
But all around, Jones really showed us something special today. Great game today by DJ8!
Jones played more than well, he elevated his play and kind of dragged that offense along which he’s done a couple times this year already. Even as someone who has been disappointed in Jones last two years and remains skeptical of long term durability and fear of monster cap commitment, can’t deny the impressiveness of the performance and differences from last two seasons.
As Giants fans we all want Jones to be a great QB and be our next franchise QB. Particularly as I’m not enthused at all about the QBs I see in draft this coming cycle at all.
It’s clear Jones and this coaching staff is finding synergy even in face of challenges with so many personnel issues and injuries so far to boot. That can’t be understated. Mike Kafka and Daboll appear to be on same page and are doing a good job too. They deserve credit for this effort so far. They aren’t running Jones around like Judge and Garrett did on stupid RPOs again and again.
1000%
It's an impressive win, but I think he played even better in the NO game. His passing wasn't in any way special today. And Rodgers threw some dimes in the first half. But Jones played very smart and took what was there for him and today it worked. The coaching is brilliant. And Jones did well executing the offense. He's still a QB on a run first offense, and when someone is able to shut it down and force him to win with throws in the intermediate zone and beyond, that's when we'll learn about Jones' long term prospects. But it's a great win today and there's reason for optimism.
I think you touch on an interesting point. Teams are going to have to seriously consider putting a spy on Jones. He's produced so much with his legs that the league has to start getting the message - if you don't pay attention, Jones is going to make a ton of positive yards with his legs.
I'm not a recency bias guy, but a win like this against Aaron Rodgers - and I know it's not literally head-to-head - is such a huge milestone.
You're right. The symbolism of beating Rodgers is potentially massive and a possible springboard. I don't usually like to lean on those emotional narratives, but maybe there is something to it. I'd like to see Jones improve as a passer in a pass first offense. But maybe that will never be his game. But right now we don't know what his game is per se. It seems every week it is some other surprise. Which is about coaching, I think.
But teams will have to take away the run and force Jones to beat them from the pocket beyond 15 yards. Sort of the reverse Mahomes. Mahomes you have to force to dink and dunk. Now I think the Giants have shown, if you let us run, let Jones run, and give us the dinks, we can beat you, even if you have a better roster.
You're right. The symbolism of beating Rodgers is potentially massive and a possible springboard. I don't usually like to lean on those emotional narratives, but maybe there is something to it. I'd like to see Jones improve as a passer in a pass first offense. But maybe that will never be his game. But right now we don't know what his game is per se. It seems every week it is some other surprise. Which is about coaching, I think.
But teams will have to take away the run and force Jones to beat them from the pocket beyond 15 yards. Sort of the reverse Mahomes. Mahomes you have to force to dink and dunk. Now I think the Giants have shown, if you let us run, let Jones run, and give us the dinks, we can beat you, even if you have a better roster.
Jones has shown some ability to throw a deep ball but Giants don’t have a deep threat. They need to find out what Wandale is but they really need to address WR still in a big way next off-season no matter what. Adding explosion and different WR sets and looks will only improve the team more.
I still don't see a great passer here. But he's not making critical mistakes in tough situations so far this season, and if he keeps it up, who knows..
Well said and totally agree.
This is getting a little out of hand. The offense today had limitations on it, but it was a good offense considering the limitations that exist (primarily at WR).
There wasn't any deep shots that I recall which makes sense.
Daboll-Kafka took the personnel they had available to them and made it work.
If the Giants get to a point where they have guys that can win downfield/on the outside, that will be the true test of DJ. Can he win a football game when they need to throw it 50 times and score 35+?
He has heart. He is tough. He's grown exponentially at protecting the football.
It's starting to look like he's getting a better feel for the pocket and when to stand in and when to take off.
Lots of positives. But there are still some questions that haven't been answered. I still don't believe he's the guy for the future. But I can give him attaboys for the gutsy performance today.
FFS man. You don’t think he’s the QB of the future so after an enormous win you feel the need to jump in and say “ this is getting a little out of hand”?
More proof that some just want to be “right”.
Unfortunately, there's alot of them on this board... I'd like to slap all of them.
Coaching can bring that out of a person.
He has showed me more than I expected this year, and I did expect some improvement based in coaching. Now he just needs to show the health and consistency over the year to put a lot of doubts to rest.
I know many of you think I personally hate Daniel Jones, but I am thrilled for the guy and thrilled this team is winning again.
The reality is that his situation has been garbage between Garret and talent and they just didn’t want to see it (for whatever reasons)
Dudes been balling out the last 3 weeks and it still doesn’t show up on the stat sheet because the Bears couldn’t stop plan a and his supporting cast (which isn’t good) failed hard in Dallas
This is getting a little out of hand. The offense today had limitations on it, but it was a good offense considering the limitations that exist (primarily at WR).
There wasn't any deep shots that I recall which makes sense.
Daboll-Kafka took the personnel they had available to them and made it work.
If the Giants get to a point where they have guys that can win downfield/on the outside, that will be the true test of DJ. Can he win a football game when they need to throw it 50 times and score 35+?
He has heart. He is tough. He's grown exponentially at protecting the football.
It's starting to look like he's getting a better feel for the pocket and when to stand in and when to take off.
Lots of positives. But there are still some questions that haven't been answered. I still don't believe he's the guy for the future. But I can give him attaboys for the gutsy performance today.
FFS man. You don’t think he’s the QB of the future so after an enormous win you feel the need to jump in and say “ this is getting a little out of hand”?
More proof that some just want to be “right”.
FFS man. No, I don't think he's the QB of the future, for the record.
It also has nothing to do with "being right."
And I'm giving him credit for areas of growth and putting together a gutsy performance.
But if what we've seen from the QB position this year is the standard for "franchise QB" or "QB of the future," then the bar is too low. You guys are too easily impressed, IMO.
I have no interest in trashing Jones and would love for him to pan out. I'd rather enjoy this win today than have some dumb debate about the future of the Giants' QB position. Just bizarre takes here. The team has won some games, good. The 'O' had been very average and today took a slight step forward despite personnel limitations, and that's encouraging.
Andy Dalton once took the Bengals to 11-5. He has a couple of other 10 win seasons. I never thought of him as a very good QB, though.
I'm glad for the win and where the team is at. But yeah, sweeping generalizations based on what we've seen to say that Jones' deniers have been shown the error of their ways and that "haha, we were right all along," and "QB of the future" talk, yes, that is what I mean by getting out of hand.
This is a data point. A good one. Good for DJ, he deserves praise and to enjoy this win. Gutty performance! It alsoeans relatively little as to the future plans for the QB position for the New York Giants in 2023 and beyond.
BTW, Andy Dalton career playoff record is 0-4.
His regular season record from 2011 to 2015 was 50-26-1.
The standard to shoot for is Herbert/Mahomes/Josh Allen.
Oh that's not true, many critics are still here. The one you are obsessed with has taken long breaks from the board before, I'm sure it has nothing to do with him not wanting to face some kind of music.
It definitely looks like the game is finally slowing down for him. I have to think confidence is big component of that, despite the fact he isn't surrounded by many people he can be confident in.
I'm glad for the win and where the team is at. But yeah, sweeping generalizations based on what we've seen to say that Jones' deniers have been shown the error of their ways and that "haha, we were right all along," and "QB of the future" talk, yes, that is what I mean by getting out of hand.
Good point. It's a great team win led by a terrific performance by Jones.
But let's see a lot more of this with Jones before we declare him the long-term solution.
What makes you think DJ's critics haven't been wishing for this sort of game also? If games like today were more frequent, there would be far less criticism in the first place! If this is the DJ that we get going forward, shouldn't you want to see his critics get won over?
The standard to shoot for is Herbert/Mahomes/Josh Allen.
There are only 3 teams that have that standard. What should the other teams do? Give up until they meet that standard?
Phil simmms was never Joe Montana.
Eli was never Tom Brady.
Do you want them gone, or do you want them to post so you can be outraged? Seems like it should be one or the other.
There are only 3 teams that have that standard. What should the other teams do? Give up until they meet that standard?
Phil simmms was never Joe Montana.
Eli was never Tom Brady.
Burrow is close. There are more teams that are really close, some unknown/incompletes. And some that don't need to exactly hit that standard to have a championship-caliber team, like Dallas, Tampa Bay (as long as they have the GOAT), Baltimore.
That's what you shoot for. If you get a guy as good as, say, Dak Prescott is, then you should think about building around that.
So much of this damn 'argument' is both sides of people having tantrums because nobody wants to be 'wrong'.
It's an impressive win, but I think he played even better in the NO game. His passing wasn't in any way special today. And Rodgers threw some dimes in the first half. But Jones played very smart and took what was there for him and today it worked. The coaching is brilliant. And Jones did well executing the offense. He's still a QB on a run first offense, and when someone is able to shut it down and force him to win with throws in the intermediate zone and beyond, that's when we'll learn about Jones' long term prospects. But it's a great win today and there's reason for optimism.
Can’t be special throwing to 3rd team WRs or street free agents. Decisions and progressions Seem much better
And I saw a bit of Eli esque leadership and toughness too.
That's what you shoot for. If you get a guy as good as, say, Dak Prescott is, then you should think about building around that.
San Fran built around Jimmy G. Tenn build around Tannehill.
Should they have given up?
Rodgers came up to him at the end of the game and whispered in his helmet..
Move over Shailene Woodley
ASJ makes a good point. Need to see him with the WR's when they come back and making more throws downfield. That's not his fault it is just something that is needed as part of the evaluation.
Remember it production versus cost when looking at things. As some have been saying let's see how it all plays out but he is making his case.
He is as accurate as anyone in the league.
Yeah ... I said it.
He’s played better all season, but this was the first time he went from “not screwing it up” to flat out carrying the team and elevating those around him.
And that wasn’t some JV squad he beat, Packers have some chops on defense
He’s actually been that all season. You apparently just haven’t been paying attention. Or you’re just looking at stats.
And I’m coming from an angle that has been more than ready to move on from Jones. So far this season, he’s been nothing short of heroic. And I don’t give a shit who mocks me for that
Wait till they infuse the line with more talent and Evan Neal comes into his own ... And they get him some top tier WRs.
If (when) Jones has time he is as accurate as anybody in the league. That is the 2nd time I said that and I am sober.
Thank you CiP, needed to be said.
Neither Jones nor Barkley can validate Gettleman. His legacy is still an entire roster left in shambles and cap Hell, starting with the worst OL in the game.
Yet they are 4-1.
You’re smoking crack and meth if you don’t think jones can validate DG. But keep telling yourself that.
Thank you CiP, needed to be said.
This is what the 6th pick in the draft should do. It was a high-level performance.
That's a seminal factor that has attracted so much vitriol toward the player: Daniel Jones had nothing to do with the decision being selected at 6. But he's been crucified for it.
Both you gentleman made excellent points and are spot on….well said CiP and CHP.
Im trying to think of who he reminds me of. Air McNair is who I keep coming up with. But there isnt a great comp. Hes a unique player.
It can't be understated. I would only add that it has happened relatively quickly, brand new scheme, and 'in the face of so many personnel issues/injuries', includes virtually an entirely different WR corps: no Shep, Toney, Golladay, yet somehow getting it done. Have to hope the OL begins to settle and improve further.
This is what the 6th pick in the draft should do. It was a high-level performance.
That's a seminal factor that has attracted so much vitriol toward the player: Daniel Jones had nothing to do with the decision being selected at 6. But he's been crucified for it.
Nice try. But it's called expectations. Players selected that high are expected to be high producers and be difference makers.
And people aren't threatening to harm Jones. It's criticism. JFC.
San Fran built around Jimmy G. Tenn build around Tannehill.
Should they have given up?
First, thanks for the good word, JonC.
Giantstock...huh? I don't get the "give up" rationale.
But S.F. is a fine example if you want to go there. They ultimately decided he wasn't the guy to get them over the hump and pivoted to getting Lance in the draft. It's sad what happened to him and maybe he never pans out, but they chose to swing for the fences for a franchise QB.
Tannehill is a grinder, and I respect him, but he's unlikely to win you a championship. Nobody's talking about giving up, but if we're talking about the context of what do the Giants do with Jones after this season, there's a long way to go still and nothing to this point would preclude me from going for a franchise QB in the draft should one be there.
That's not giving up, that's trying to build a championship-caliber team. Lots of time to evaluate still. I think the arguments on this topic, as well as sweeping conclusions in week 5 are both premature and unnecessary at this point.
Nice try. But it's called expectations. Players selected that high are expected to be high producers and be difference makers.
And people aren't threatening to harm Jones. It's criticism. JFC.
Your problem (and others) has been having unrealistic expectations for a player that 1) had no skill position players worth anything (SB was injured/getting back into form for two years), 2) an awful OL, 3) awful TE's and 4) ridiculously bad coaching (this last point cannot be underestimated). But yet, you and others were demanding that Jones somehow show something on offense, where it was painfully obvious that not even Mahomes, Allen, etc could to anything impressive with that shitshow surrounding them.
Then, low and behold, look what happened - AT turns into a stud at LT, SB finally returned to his pre injured self and they FINALLY got great coaching, and he performs much better. The OL is still a mess outside of AT, but now they have coaches who can actually coach and know how to scheme around the deficiencies of the OL, AND also know how to scheme to take advantage of Jones's strengths.
Gee, what a concept - surround your QB with some talent and great coaching, and he performs well.
Shocking, huh?
Nice try. But it's called expectations. Players selected that high are expected to be high producers and be difference makers.
And people aren't threatening to harm Jones. It's criticism. JFC.
Absolutely correct!
Be the reason we won. He outplayed Rodgers.
Big drive in key moments.
Come from behind.
He did all of it injured.
He just won the locker room completely as well as his coaches.
Very happy for him. Never been happier to be wrong.
What actually happens matters.
Take a bow kid.
Be the reason we won. He outplayed Rodgers.
Big drive in key moments.
Come from behind.
He did all of it injured.
He just won the locker room completely as well as his coaches.
Very happy for him. Never been happier to be wrong.
What actually happens matters.
Take a bow kid.
That's a great post!
defensive, today, bw? Expectations, yes and being grounded and reasonable in setting them
You quoted my comment, so I replied.
Just a reminder, we're in year four of the Jones experiment. Not week four. There is plenty of data that tells the story who Jones has been.
Your problem (and others) has been having unrealistic expectations for a player that 1) had no skill position players worth anything (SB was injured/getting back into form for two years), 2) an awful OL, 3) awful TE's and 4) ridiculously bad coaching (this last point cannot be underestimated). But yet, you and others were demanding that Jones somehow show something on offense, where it was painfully obvious that not even Mahomes, Allen, etc could to anything impressive with that shitshow surrounding them.
But today Jones wasn't surrounded with this great talent you and other have been clamoring for. The receiving corp was bottom of the barrel. And for a change, Jones made chicken salad.
Which is what many of us have been expecting from such a high investment.
All this back and forth is silly because that's exactly what's going to happen. No single game 'decides' anything. Schoen and Daboll have a clue how to do this.
But today Jones wasn't surrounded with this great talent you and other have been clamoring for. The receiving corp was bottom of the barrel. And for a change, Jones made chicken salad.
Which is what many of us have been expecting from such a high investment.
The OL outside of AT is still terrible, but now he has coaching who knows how to scheme around it.
Andrew Thomas has made a difference that doesn't show up anywhere in the box score but can't be overemphasized. When you talk about a player making everyone around him better, it actually starts with Andrew Thomas. But I would expect nothing less from someone born on January 22nd.
He has better coaches this year calling better plays. He also has a running game finally which changes everything. This game, he also had a little more time to throw.
So, it was not just a receiver thing in the past.
This does not mean that he is going to be our starting QB for years to come. Just pointing out the rest of the story here.
You quoted my comment, so I replied.
Just a reminder, we're in year four of the Jones experiment. Not week four. There is plenty of data that tells the story who Jones has been.
The fans may be in year 4 of the Jones experiment but Schoen & Daboll are in year 1. And anything prior to this year should be irrelevant to what he does this year, in this offense. The only thing those other 3 years do is possibly assist in salary negotiations.
But today Jones wasn't surrounded with this great talent you and other have been clamoring for. The receiving corp was bottom of the barrel. And for a change, Jones made chicken salad.
Which is what many of us have been expecting from such a high investment.
He has better coaches this year calling better plays. He also has a running game finally which changes everything. This game, he also had a little more time to throw.
So, it was not just a receiver thing in the past.
This does not mean that he is going to be our starting QB for years to come. Just pointing out the rest of the story here.
I'll give you all of that.
But Jones was playing a top ten D with very good corners. And throwing to a receiving core of Bellinger, Slayton, Johnson, James and Sills. While down by 17-3 at one point and 20-10 at the half.
That's making chicken salad. And most critically, he orchestrated TDs instead of FGs.
Look, he's probably hitting his head on his ceiling as a game manager/game manager+. But after today, he's giving the brass something to really think about if can demonstrate he can do this consistently; and it's not a one-off performamce...
Wow. WTF is going on? Is my BAC at 0.30?
2- if yes, how much of the cap do you allocate to him?
People here are very binary in their thought process. Also, people have strong opinions based on what just happened.
Best case scenario is NOT Jones gets a $40 mil/year contact to be our franchise QB - it’s that he gets about half that and out-performs the contract.
We will see how it plays out. There’s a lot of football left before a decision has to be made
I would add a third: can he stay healthy?
You quoted my comment, so I replied.
Just a reminder, we're in year four of the Jones experiment. Not week four. There is plenty of data that tells the story who Jones has been.
The fans may be in year 4 of the Jones experiment but Schoen & Daboll are in year 1. And anything prior to this year should be irrelevant to what he does this year, in this offense. The only thing those other 3 years do is possibly assist in salary negotiations.
I agree. I’ve been down on Jones but his time with Judge/Garrett couldn’t be any less relevant right now. I have no idea how the rest of his season will go but these are the game that matter.
Look, he's probably hitting his head on his ceiling as a game manager/game manager+. But after today, he's giving the brass something to really think about if can demonstrate he can do this consistently; and it's not a one-off performance...
With Jones the questions were more about pocket awareness and processing speed. The reason so many felt he was a hopeless case centered around those two flaws and the belief that they weren't the kind of flaws that could be overcome with better coaching and surrounding talent. As I stated above, I think Andrew Thomas has made a huge difference in mitigating one of Jones's key shortcomings (sensing the rush from his blindside) and while his processing speed may never be a strength of his, I've always felt it could improve enough given more familiarity within a system and just repeated reps in general.
We are still only five games into the season, so it's reasonable to expect his familiarity within the system and experience in general to generate improvement in this facet of his game. That being said, as opposing defenses get more film to review on the Giants receivers and the Daboll/Kafka offense, the more difficult it will be for it to catch anybody by surprise. Defenses will get better at taking away what little the Giants do well and that will be the next test for Daniel Jones. The final test for Jones will come from his injury status on Week 17. Does he end another year on IR? How many games did he start and how many did he finish?
The better he plays and the more he wins makes it that much more difficult to draft over him, so he’s doing exactly what he needs to do to at least earn a big short term payday.
Wow. WTF is going on? Is my BAC at 0.30?
Look, Jones played his position today very well. Scored a 75+ QBR.
And being the fair-minded poster I am, I acknowledge the performance... ;)
The fans may be in year 4 of the Jones experiment but Schoen & Daboll are in year 1. And anything prior to this year should be irrelevant to what he does this year, in this offense. The only thing those other 3 years do is possibly assist in salary negotiations.
That's a different tack. I was suggesting why the criticism of Jones - by posters such as myself - has been reasonable based on three years of data coming into this season.
In terms of evaluation to decide Jones as the future, I agree that Jones has a clean slate with Daboll and Schoen.