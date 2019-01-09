How can 4-1 be happening ?

With a team that has as many holes as we do, how can we be winning these games? Look at all the problems we have.
QB isn't good
We don't have a #1 TE
The offensive line still isn't fixed
We don't have any WR's
The defensive line is banged up
Our edge rushers are rookies
We have no linebackers to speak of
All of our CB's are banged up and out
This is not a winning recipe yet here we are at 4-1 Good times..
Well, through 5 games, Jones is ahead of both Cousins and Tannehill in QBR. And again, that is with really next to nothing at WR. Tennessee WR are pretty bad as well, Tannehill is currently 22nd in QBR, Jones 14, Cousins 16.
Not saying QBR tells the whole story. But through 5 games there's enough there.
We are seeing it right now.
Lol, take it easy? I'm not name-calling or being combative, I simply respectfully disagree with your assessment.
Of course Tannehill and Cousins are more polished. They've both started about 3x as many NFL games as Jones has. Tannehill has had the same coach in Tennessee for 5 years now.
Jones has gotten better every week. Even against Dallas I thought he played as well as he could have given how poor the protection was. He's making less mistakes and better decisions with the ball.
Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning, veteran QB and he's missing wide-open reads and making awful decisions in Denver this year.
That’s just bullshit. The giants have the absolute best LT in football and the way RB in football. They have a very mobile qb who isn’t making mistakes. They have vulnerable OL yes, but it’s an OL that knows where to butter the bread and run block. We have a terrific saftey and corner. Decent enough depth all along the secondary. Do I need to remind people how good Dexter Lawrence has been? The D is holding up and Thibs has another week under his belt.
Bottom 3 roster fuck outta here. I saw that team last year. This isn’t last year. Two great players can in fact vault an entire unit, we just aren’t used to seeing it.
I’ll bet right now this game is close late 3rd quarter early 4th.
This good team aint going anywhere, in a good way.
We have a LOT of young talent and Leonard Williams is coming back. We're going to be a pain in the ass to deal with.
Quote:
Clearly, DJ is being given the chance to do so. When he wins a championship - heck, if he wins a playoff game, I will be the first to congratulate him and acknowledge my "flawed perception".
But in the meantime, when he blows games with his insufferable decision making, gets strip sacked from both his indecisiveness and lack of pocket awareness, throws inconceivable interceptions at the most inopportune moments and gets hurt from running straight into defensive linemen who are twice his size, I will welcome the acknowledgement from the "flawed perceptions" of most of the DJ defenders on this board.
But as it has been every day for nearly four years now, my expectations will be met instead with a litany of excuses like the OL stinks, the WRs are brutal, the coaches don't know how to game plan, the offensive coordinator doesn't know how to develop quarterbacks, etc. etc.
Flawed perceptions will ultimately be well understood. I would have thought this would have been the case at least two years ago. Let's hope it does not continue beyond this year...
Is it really an excuse to say his WR's are awful? Can you name a team with a worse group? I can't.
I don't understand why people think that's an excuse or letting Jones off the hook. It is reality.
the sad part is I'm not sure if there's another team that has spent more money on the position...
And I can assure you that my opinion that DJ is a bad NFL quarterback who might get carried along by an apparently very good head coach, solid defense and the best running back in the NFL will not change irrespective of how many expletives and cap letters are typed in my direction....
Jones has beaten the #1 seeds from each conference last year. Everyone on this board said Jones needed to start "willing his team to victory" and start playing well despite his team.
Well, he's finally doing it and NOW the excuse is "well, Daboll and Kafka are really the ones who should be getting the credit here."
put their thumb on the scale to try and achieve more parity throughout the league with favorable scheduling and refs keeping drives alive with ticky tack penalties. ANd that is especially going to hold true now for all the London Games and Amazon Thursday games.
I obviously can't prove this but, since like Bill Parcells Giants coaching days of "knowing who the good teams were by week 3 " all the way to 2019 it was obvious who was going to be playing garbage games.
Lets looks at the standings from 2019 and compare them to now.
In 2019 the standings of top teams were:
1. New England Patriots (4-0)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)
3. New Orleans Saints (3-1)
4. Dallas Cowboys (3-1)
5. Green Bay Packers (3-1)
6. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)
7. Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
8. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)
9. Buffalo Bills (3-1)
It was obvious who was in it to win it and, whose season was essentaiily over.
(ducking Flame suit on)
Jones turnovers per game:
2019 - 1.8
2020 - 1.5
2021 - 0.9
2022 - 0.6
It's almost like he's getting better at protecting the football the more he plays.
I agree. It’s no secret that I’ve never liked Jones but I’m honest enough to admit that yesterday was an excellent performance and the most impressive game of his career. If he’s legit, he’ll start stringing games like this together and then there will obviously have to be a re-evaluation
Thank you for the compliment as I consider Terps one of the most knowledgable football guys ever on this site. The fact that he decided to leave BBI because he gave up trying to educate a largely ignorant fan base is a great loss for both BBI and the Giants front office whom I imagine visit this site from time to time to gain some insight into the way an authentic and knowledgable Giants fan is processing information. I was actually always amazed at his indefatigable energy in expressing contrarian views that proved to be almost always presciently accurate in the face of the daily assault he took by the delusional optimists who have proven to be so completely lacking in credibility as to be considered reliable. Without Goterps, I now have to actually make a conscious effort to determine which views must be ignored since they are irrelevant to the pursuit of knowledgable football discourse. It's exhausting at times. Dude.
Thanks again.
Quote:
The Mike, if you still think Jones is a bad quarterback after watching every snap he's taken this year, then sorry man. You're delusional just like Terps and some others around here who patently stated things as fact before letting things play out.
Very true.
Barkley is arguably one of the best, if not the best, offensive skill player in football right now.
He spent 3 years saying Daniel Jones was not a NFL quarterback.
People like Terps are not serious fans or posters of this board. And it’s a good thing that he’s gone.
Terps is an embarrassment, and the reason he left is because he started to realize that everything he said every single day was no longer relevant, because his “facts” were all bullshit opinions based on his limited knowledge of how the NFL actually works.
You guys are un fucking believable today.
Wow, as it turns out, he was wrong. Go figure.
Find a single post where he said the words you're quoting. It shouldn't be that hard, Google is your friend.
While you're doing that, let's just remember that you add no value here. I'd trade dozens of you to add one intelligent poster of Terps' quality and I say that as someone who got into plenty of debates with Terps over the years. Notice how often Terps still comes up in conversation even though he left BBI?
No one would ask if you left.
What’s his new handle now that Terps has gone into submission?
Quote:
Terps left BBI because he spent 2 years saying Saquon Barkley is a “terrible football player.” He said this every day for 2 years.
What’s his new handle now that Terps has gone into submission?
Speaking of handles, yours is so much more depressing now that I know you're actually a Bills fan.
I would kill to hear some of you say "we can't win TWO NFL titles with this guy" ---admittedly that's a long way off.
Why are we in such a rush to declare this guy is or isn't this or that....All I know is he was good to win yet again and the legend on the other side wasn't.
We're thinking too much again.
People are way, way too quick to declare a QB is either "the guy" or a player you "can't win a Super Bowl with" and I'm guilty of this, too.
Daniel Jones hasn't even started 50 games in this league and he's already been through 2 coaching/staff changes and has had 3 different offenses in 4 years.
I think when you're making a list of what a QB needs to succeed, you'd quickly realize that Jones has had very few of those things. The one thing he has in his favor is an elite RB in Barkley to lean on a bit.
But, overall, the line play has been poor (it's obviously starting to trend upwards now that we have franchise bookends), he's had *awful* WR's, and a lot of crappy coaching.
I'm not declaring Jones is suddenly the franchise QB and asking the Giants to extend him right this second. But, I've personally started to pump the brakes a bit on being so sure he's not.
He has a lot of good tools and he's a tough SOB.
A lot of fans weren't even sure about Eli in 2007 after the Vikings game. That was his 4th season. And Eli had much better teams around him and a good staff.
HE's good. He LOOKS good. His stats even if not very gaudy are good if you factor in rushing totals and what he has at WR. Most important, his WON LOSS record this year is very good.
Good.
Yesterday's NYG QB play screamed good or even very good. Hopefully DJ keeps it up but why the hell can't he? He just looks like a more confident and prepared player playing in a more confident and prepared offense. I'd almost be shocked at this point to see DJ play like total crap. I'm getting used to watching DJ make plays with his legs and make enough passing plays to keep the game close.
I now expect Jones to play capably well.
Thank goodness you're here to make sure the collective level of thinking comes back down to the mean.
The only thing we aren't sure of, and maybe it's not far fetched to think, perhaps Daboll knows he cant run his offense because of any alleged DJ limitations. Who knows? We don't know shit other than what our eyes tell us week to week. Maybe Daboll is not allowed to run the offense of his dreams and until he gets the QB in here that can, we will see this wildcat, dink and dunk offense. Or maybe we have this dinky dunk offense because the WRs are bad.
We don't know what Daboll truly thinks about Jones, but the eye test sure looks like he's helping this offense go. They are now averaging over 20 PPG, which this franchise has struggled to do lately.
More to come. Enjoy the ride.
Quote:
We're thinking too much again.
Thank goodness you're here to make sure the collective level of thinking comes back down to the mean.
Thanks for kind words. Rare from you.
Terps is an embarrassment, and the reason he left is because he started to realize that everything he said every single day was no longer relevant, because his “facts” were all bullshit opinions based on his limited knowledge of how the NFL actually works.
You're so childish.
I've said this attached to criticism and now I'll say the same thing attached to praise:
There is very little likelihood that the Giants take a half-pregnant approach with DJ, IMO. They will either keep DJ and forego a high-profile QB prospect in the draft (doesn't mean they won't potentially gamble on upside later in the draft), or they will part ways with DJ this offseason. Even if they go the short-term route with DJ (either by way of tag or a 1-2 year contract), I don't think they'll have a highly drafted QB waiting in the wings.
It'll either be DJ or a highly drafted QB, not both. Possibly neither. But almost certainly not both, IMO.
Daboll also has the players recognizing that he and his staff will put the Giants in the best position to win if they execute. We are not seeing schemes based on minimizing the number of times the opponent touches the ball.
Quote:
We're thinking too much again.
Thank goodness you're here to make sure the collective level of thinking comes back down to the mean.
100s of posts on multiple threads devoted to "analyzing" Daniel Jones a day after a terrific performance? Yea, we're over thinking it.
Quote:
DJ will be the starting QB week 1 2023. Shit even if Schoen drafts a QB in round 1 2023, and that possibility is becoming less and less likely with every passing week, DJ is probably starting week 1 next season.
I've said this attached to criticism and now I'll say the same thing attached to praise:
There is very little likelihood that the Giants take a half-pregnant approach with DJ, IMO. They will either keep DJ and forego a high-profile QB prospect in the draft (doesn't mean they won't potentially gamble on upside later in the draft), or they will part ways with DJ this offseason. Even if they go the short-term route with DJ (either by way of tag or a 1-2 year contract), I don't think they'll have a highly drafted QB waiting in the wings.
It'll either be DJ or a highly drafted QB, not both. Possibly neither. But almost certainly not both, IMO.
YEa that's fair. I don't think it's crazy to suggest they draft a kid and hold DJ but gun to my head id' probably say it's either they go with DJ OR draft someone in round 1, but not both.
The rest of the season will tell us a lot. IT's still too soon. Love how Jones is playing but it's still not even 1/3 through the season.
The posters who are childish are no longer here, because they realize how what insanely ridiculous trolls they were.
The posters who are childish are no longer here, because they realize how what insanely ridiculous trolls they were.
See, that's not a reasonable or level-headed accusation. Terps was and is not a troll. I don't know if you were old enough to use the message board back in 2015, but he was prescient on OBJ and stuck with it not out of trolling, but out of an honest belief that OBJ's talents would not compensate for his attitude.
You thinking he's hiding because he may have been wrong is projection on your part. He's probably annoyed and is on a break. It wouldn't be his first time, and many other posters do it as well.
Not the toughest but tough enough whereas 4-1 is impressive.
Quote:
Take it easy. Taneyhill and Cousins are more proficient QBs in terms of fundamentals and in execution that I see from them on gameday. Jones has a ton of work to do in this respect, mainly in terms of seeing the field and reading through progressions to find an open receiver. He's often not seeing them, or the playcall has been determined so he gets the ball out to one of his first two reads. This will matter as defensive gameplans evolve to combat it, and we're not seeing it yet from defensive coordinators. It's a milestone for Jones to clear next. Let's be clear here, yesterday was the first time Jones showed some signs of growth this season as a passer, it's one game where he finally hit some NFL throws. Let's see what he can produce when his first two reads aren't available.
Lol, take it easy? I'm not name-calling or being combative, I simply respectfully disagree with your assessment.
Of course Tannehill and Cousins are more polished. They've both started about 3x as many NFL games as Jones has. Tannehill has had the same coach in Tennessee for 5 years now.
Jones has gotten better every week. Even against Dallas I thought he played as well as he could have given how poor the protection was. He's making less mistakes and better decisions with the ball.
Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning, veteran QB and he's missing wide-open reads and making awful decisions in Denver this year.
especially the post above because I was one of the people just a few months ago who said you have to make the call to SEA on Russell Wilson because SB MVP QBs don't grow on trees.
i also saw the tannehill comps going back to pre-draft (i think we actually had that exact discussion on a thread in 2019) and by almost every metric you've cited in this thread i dont know how it's possible to not think Jones can be just like Tannehill since tannehill original wasn't even tannehill by this point.
I don't know how high the jones ceiling is beyond a 'win with' but I do know there is no sure way to find any 'win because of' QB. including first overall picks like baker and now apparently including if you trade multiple firsts for a future HOF'er and surround him with a bunch of good weapons. finding top qbs is only easy if it's someone else's job to do it.
Quote:
But in the meantime, when he blows games with his insufferable decision making, gets strip sacked from both his indecisiveness and lack of pocket awareness, throws inconceivable interceptions at the most inopportune moments and gets hurt from running straight into defensive linemen who are twice his size, I will welcome the acknowledgement from the "flawed perceptions" of most of the DJ defenders on this board.
You are talking about things that were happening 2 years ago at this point. Get over it man. He's not turning the ball over hardly at all anymore.
I completely disagree that the only thing that matters is winning a championship. That is certainly the goal. But I will have an enjoyable season if my team is in the hunt, is competitive, plays well and makes the last game of the regular season mean something. A championship? Great! But if it doesn't happen, that doesn't mean I've wasted my time watching those games