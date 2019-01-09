How can 4-1 be happening ? RobCrossRiver56 : 7:32 am

With a team that has as many holes as we do, how can we be winning these games? Look at all the problems we have.



QB isn't good

We don't have a #1 TE

The offensive line still isn't fixed

We don't have any WR's

The defensive line is banged up

Our edge rushers are rookies

We have no linebackers to speak of

All of our CB's are banged up and out



This is not a winning recipe yet here we are at 4-1 Good times..



