for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Should we even address the DJ Moore rumors, or no?

Vin_Cuccs : 10/10/2022 7:38 pm
A lot of unverified speculation has been floating around the internet and social media sites about league-wide interest in a potential DJ Moore trade after the Matt Rhule termination and imminent rebuild in Carolina.

According to Spotrac, Moore signed a 3-year, $61 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, including a $19.5 million signing bonus, and $41.6 million guaranteed. The average annual salary is $20.6 million.

His 2022 base salary is only $1 million, but the 2022 cap hit is $6.1 million including bonuses. Next year the cap hit balloons to $25 million. It seems very unlikely the Giants would be able to fit Moore under the cap this season without some very, very creative accounting. I also think that the Golladay contract would impede any deal for a WR...that would be a lot of money to sink into one position group.

I would like to go on record...I personally am not in favor of mortgaging the future by sacrificing draft capital even though Moore is enticing. He is only 25 years old, and he seems to fit the style of offense that Daboll and Kafka want to run, but the best guess of compensation that Carolina would potentially ask for is a 2nd round pick and a 4th round pick.

What say you? Should Schoen inquire or stay the course?
This was already discussed  
BH28 : 10/10/2022 7:40 pm : link
to some degree
link - ( New Window )
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/10/2022 7:42 pm : link
No, no, no. And I think Schoen is smart enough to know we aren't a WR away from winning it all.
I'm enjoying this season as much as anyone...  
Capt. Don : 10/10/2022 7:44 pm : link
but let's not lose sight of the fact that despite our success, we are re-building and we want to keep draft resources, not trade them away.
They are looking at  
Dave on the UWS : 10/10/2022 7:44 pm : link
long term sustainable success, not short term quick fixes.
I highly doubt they will be buyers.
.  
arcarsenal : 10/10/2022 7:44 pm : link
Nope. I don't think Moore is the right move. We'd be better off staying the course in this case, IMO.
RE: I'm enjoying this season as much as anyone...  
Payasdaddy : 10/10/2022 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15856905 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
but let's not lose sight of the fact that despite our success, we are re-building and we want to keep draft resources, not trade them away.


Rather draft a WR that is cost controlled first few yrs
this is a trade we make next yr at trade dealing if we add around 5 more pieces in offseason
RE: ...  
BigBlueShock : 10/10/2022 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15856904 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
No, no, no. And I think Schoen is smart enough to know we aren't a WR away from winning it all.

Not wanting Moore is perfectly reasonable but this “we aren’t one….away” stuff always drives me insane. Reminds me of the guys on Knicks threads that didn’t want Mitchell because they weren’t “one player away”.

The idea is to add good players. That doesn’t mean you can’t make deals unless the player is a savior that will win the championship by himself
Please stop  
section125 : 10/10/2022 7:49 pm : link
...
.  
arcarsenal : 10/10/2022 7:51 pm : link
Also, the Giants don't need to be "a player away" to make a move like this and for it to make sense. It's just that it has to be the right player and a player who fits in cap-wise. I don't think Moore is the right guy for the latter reason specifically.

If that were different, I'd be singing a different tune.
BBS.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/10/2022 7:51 pm : link
Fair enough. I just don't think we should use the assets to acquire Moore, though he's a good pro. No quick fixes IMO. Build long term.

Also, basketball roster is different than football roster, Haha.
RE: ...  
BigBlueinDE : 10/10/2022 7:55 pm : link
In comment 15856904 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
No, no, no. And I think Schoen is smart enough to know we aren't a WR away from winning it all.


Agreed. Draft capital is too valuable to give up in the trade market.
DJ Moore is very good  
Producer : 10/10/2022 8:07 pm : link
and would be a solid add.
No way.  
larryflower37 : 10/10/2022 8:07 pm : link
And I don't think the Giants want to do it either at this time, they are 1 or 2 years away to from truly competing.
Draft a couple WR and get them on rookie deals plus Moore is good but not a top 10 WR.
….  
ryanmkeane : 10/10/2022 8:09 pm : link
I like Moore but there’s next to zero chance it makes sense given the cap situation we are trying to stabilize
Still much to play before deadline  
Mike in NY : 10/10/2022 8:11 pm : link
We can reevaluate as we get closer. I would be hesitant to trade a 2nd Day pick, but if a Day 3 pick is the cost I would definitely consider it because that pick is unlikely to produce a better WR option. Not to mention that we can recoup picks by trading down. Often times playoff teams are drafting at a point where all of your first round grades are off the board, but some other team has one player they like and you can swing a deal.
The point of a trade like this is r really about this year  
Jerry in_DC : 10/10/2022 8:29 pm : link
It's about getting a good young player for the next 3-5 years. YMMV on how good Moore is, but we should not be dismissing the idea of adding young talent because it's not going to put us over the top this year.

Of course it's not. But we need good WRs. We should be exploring all avenues to add high end young talent.
The cap hit mentioned by OP is only for the Panthers.  
Pepe LePugh : 10/10/2022 8:32 pm : link
Carolina eats the signing bonus, so a team trading for him is only on the hook for $1M this year, $20M in 23. Very doable. Roughly same cap hit as Golladay, but with vastly better credentials. I would do it in a heartbeat except the cost has the double whammy of salary PLUS a draft pick. I can still see looking long and hard at the possibility.
He will go to a contender.  
bwitz : 10/10/2022 8:33 pm : link
Baltimore would be a great fit.
If you look at the list of WR free agents next year  
bigblue18 : 10/10/2022 8:37 pm : link
extremely unimpressive list. We might have to trade for one in the off season anyway
RE: If you look at the list of WR free agents next year  
Rory : 10/10/2022 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15856969 bigblue18 said:
Quote:
extremely unimpressive list. We might have to trade for one in the off season anyway


very few FA WR's play to their 2nd team contract.

RE: RE: If you look at the list of WR free agents next year  
Rory : 10/10/2022 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15856971 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15856969 bigblue18 said:


Quote:


extremely unimpressive list. We might have to trade for one in the off season anyway



very few FA WR's play to their 2nd team contract.


play to the level of their*
RE: If you look at the list of WR free agents next year  
Eric on Li : 10/10/2022 8:45 pm : link
In comment 15856969 bigblue18 said:
Quote:
extremely unimpressive list. We might have to trade for one in the off season anyway


and if there was a FA WR, to get them you'd pay a lot more than what Moore will cost via trade like Kirk did.

not a lot of teams can afford the 20m guarantee but the ravens are one of them, but in less than a week i'd say the odds of moore getting traded somewhere went from unlikely to 50/50.
As a general rule, I prefer...  
Capt. Don : 10/10/2022 8:56 pm : link
Use Higher Draft Picks
QB, WR, OT, EDGE, CB

FA Sign or lower Draft
IOL, TE, RB, IDL, LB, S
Let's say the price is a 2nd round pick  
Jerry in_DC : 10/10/2022 9:16 pm : link
If it's more, we are not interested. There's a pretty good chance that we're going to use a 2nd round pick on a WR.

Benefits of using the pick: get a 21 year old instead of a 25 year old, a lot cheaper, and there's a chance he's better then Moore (eventually)

Benefits of Moore: almost certainly better right now. Probably better than the pick will ever be

Moore had between 1157 and 1193 yards each of the past 3 years. With pretty questionable QB play. To me, there's a real argument in favor of that move.
RE: He will go to a contender.  
arcarsenal : 10/10/2022 9:22 pm : link
In comment 15856966 bwitz said:
Quote:
Baltimore would be a great fit.


How much better are the Ravens than the Giants right now? I think it's a fair question. Their defense has been pretty bad.

Lamar is a better QB than Jones right now, but I don't see why we can't beat them.
RE: RE: ...  
Breeze_94 : 10/10/2022 9:23 pm : link
In comment 15856915 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15856904 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


No, no, no. And I think Schoen is smart enough to know we aren't a WR away from winning it all.


Not wanting Moore is perfectly reasonable but this “we aren’t one….away” stuff always drives me insane. Reminds me of the guys on Knicks threads that didn’t want Mitchell because they weren’t “one player away”.

The idea is to add good players. That doesn’t mean you can’t make deals unless the player is a savior that will win the championship by himself


Thank you. No NFL GM has that mindset of "we aren't a WR away" that the posters on here do (especially GM's of 4-1 teams).

The question Schoen is asking-

Does this piece make us a better team over the next 4-5 years (yes, Moore is a proven receiver who is only 25 years old)

Is this a need for my team? - yes absolutely

Is this guy worth the price tag? If its a day 2 pick, I'd argue yes given the 2 previous points

Does this work from a cap standpoint? Yes- Moore's salary is only 6mil this year and nearly half of that will be paid by Carolina (so Giants CAN fit him under the cap)

Will this be detrimental to my teams long term financial flexibility? Yes, Moore's cap hit is 25mil next year, and 20mil the following 2 years.


So, because of that last point, I don' see Moore as a guy the Giants will pursue. He checks every other box though and is a heck of a player. Also, I'm not sure it makes sense for Carolina to even trade him as they'd be taking on over 35mil in dead cap. In fact, I'd bet they are laughing at the rumors right now in the Carolina front office.

McCaffrey on the other hand- he could (and should) get moved.

This team being 4-1 is forcing the issue to make the trade  
MartyNJ1969 : 10/10/2022 9:26 pm : link
If they keep winning into trade deadline these players are making the statement the future is now!!
I'd even take CMC  
Producer : 10/10/2022 9:29 pm : link
Move him and SB around, the slot, 2 backfield, split wide...
This rumor about Moore may  
SJGiant : 10/10/2022 9:31 pm : link
Not be far fetched. Another rumor about another Carolina player is emerging. Christian McCaffrey


Bills Panther trade rumor - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Breeze_94 : 10/10/2022 9:34 pm : link
In comment 15857014 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 15856915 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15856904 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


No, no, no. And I think Schoen is smart enough to know we aren't a WR away from winning it all.


Not wanting Moore is perfectly reasonable but this “we aren’t one….away” stuff always drives me insane. Reminds me of the guys on Knicks threads that didn’t want Mitchell because they weren’t “one player away”.

The idea is to add good players. That doesn’t mean you can’t make deals unless the player is a savior that will win the championship by himself



Thank you. No NFL GM has that mindset of "we aren't a WR away" that the posters on here do (especially GM's of 4-1 teams).

The question Schoen is asking-

Does this piece make us a better team over the next 4-5 years (yes, Moore is a proven receiver who is only 25 years old)

Is this a need for my team? - yes absolutely

Is this guy worth the price tag? If its a day 2 pick, I'd argue yes given the 2 previous points

Does this work from a cap standpoint? Yes- Moore's salary is only 6mil this year and nearly half of that will be paid by Carolina (so Giants CAN fit him under the cap)

Will this be detrimental to my teams long term financial flexibility? Yes, Moore's cap hit is 25mil next year, and 20mil the following 2 years.


So, because of that last point, I don' see Moore as a guy the Giants will pursue. He checks every other box though and is a heck of a player. Also, I'm not sure it makes sense for Carolina to even trade him as they'd be taking on over 35mil in dead cap. In fact, I'd bet they are laughing at the rumors right now in the Carolina front office.

McCaffrey on the other hand- he could (and should) get moved.


Also to follow up on my post- theres two different types of trades NFL teams make when acquiring a player

The first is a win-now trade- like the Rams did with and Von Miller, for example. We are a super bowl contender, and we need to upgrade this area to give ourselves the best shot.

The second is acquiring a guy who you think can be a valuable piece to build with. A talent that you see as a strong with your system & culture. Leonard Williams is a great example of this.
Breeze 94  
GiantGrit : 10/10/2022 9:35 pm : link
Excellent post. From what I’ve read there’s a plausible pathway cap wise to getting him. When they release Golladay they’ll save about $17-18 mil as well.

I didn’t know he was only 25, it does make him enticing.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 10/10/2022 9:38 pm : link
In comment 15857014 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:

So, because of that last point, I don' see Moore as a guy the Giants will pursue. He checks every other box though and is a heck of a player. Also, I'm not sure it makes sense for Carolina to even trade him as they'd be taking on over 35mil in dead cap. In fact, I'd bet they are laughing at the rumors right now in the Carolina front office.

McCaffrey on the other hand- he could (and should) get moved.


moore would not leave the panthers with 35m in dead money, pretty sure it would be 15m and OTC has it distributed as dead money over the life of the deal. the other half of the guaranteed money as part of his extension was 20m of guaranteed salary in 2023 which is why trading him won't be easy because the team absorbing him has to have 20m free for him in 2023.

the ravens have enough space so i think they are a really sensible destination for moore along with nyg. CMC may make more sense for them though since bateman/duvernay/andrews aren't that bad.
And we can pay him  
Giant John : 10/10/2022 9:40 pm : link
With IOU’s? Right…
RE: And we can pay him  
Eric on Li : 10/10/2022 9:43 pm : link
In comment 15857050 Giant John said:
Quote:
With IOU’s? Right…


giants have the 3rd most cap room next year, currently have the 3rd least dead money, and will create more cap room by cutting golladay (anywhere from 6.7m to 13.5m).
No  
WillVAB : 10/10/2022 9:48 pm : link
He’s not worth his contract. The Giants should be looking to shed bad contracts not add one.
RE: RE: And we can pay him  
Pepe LePugh : 10/10/2022 9:55 pm : link
In comment 15857056 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15857050 Giant John said:


Quote:


With IOU’s? Right…



giants have the 3rd most cap room next year, currently have the 3rd least dead money, and will create more cap room by cutting golladay (anywhere from 6.7m to 13.5m).

Thank you. Cap is not an issue. We’re gonna spend cap money to improve the team. The only question is can you get a better ROI on another FA in the offseason. This could be the best we’re gonna get, and has the advantage of solidifying the roster this season.
you guys thinking paying DJ Moore  
blueblood : 10/10/2022 10:07 pm : link
20 million a year is a good investment are nuts.
RE: RE: And we can pay him  
Payasdaddy : 10/10/2022 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15857056 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15857050 Giant John said:


Quote:


With IOU’s? Right…



giants have the 3rd most cap room next year, currently have the 3rd least dead money, and will create more cap room by cutting golladay (anywhere from 6.7m to 13.5m).
. Once we extend AT, X, franchise or resign saquon, extend dexter and possibly even jones if he continues to play somewhat solid.
We will have very little cap room but be set up having our LT players signed
Can see a few mid range FA signings, some more bottom basement signings
Also. Guys like Marcus mcketchen ( sp) and beavers hopefully return 100% so that’s like having a couple more mid rd picks. Bottom line. We have to draft well nvd hit on most picks net couple of yrs

P
The help at WR will have to come  
jvm52106 : 10/10/2022 10:21 pm : link
From Toney and Robinson, with guest appearances by Johnson and Foster.

...  
sharp315 : 10/10/2022 11:13 pm : link
The cost will be a lot more than a 2nd Rounder. AJ Brown went for a 1st and a 3rd. Diggs not that long ago went for a 1st, a 4th, and a 5th as I recall. Future cap hit is also not very enticing.

I also am not convinced Caroline is going full fire sale. Like any other team the goal is to build good young talent and DJ Moore fits the bill regardless of who the hire as a coach.

Regarding CMC: good luck finding a trade partner to take on that contract unless they discount the trade value.
RE: No  
broadbandz : 10/10/2022 11:35 pm : link
In comment 15857066 WillVAB said:
Quote:
He’s not worth his contract. The Giants should be looking to shed bad contracts not add one.


have you seen what WR's are making? I would rather do it thru the draft but it's a doable trade with that contract.
I’d  
Rambo89 : 12:33 am : link
Rather have Nelson for the same money
DJ Moore is a VERY  
Allen in CNJ : 4:19 am : link
good player and he can do quite a few things, if he's available for the right price and we can afford him I'd jump all over this.
at the very least inquire  
SCGiantsFan : 7:45 am : link
as to what the cost might be. Low ball Carolina and see what they say. As Eric on LI, posed a few days back, throw Toney in with the trade. Maybe a 3rd round pick, Toney and cap relief for Carolina does it. You dont know if you dont ask.
Golladay  
fkap : 9:47 am : link
won't be part of the equation next year, barring some miraculous rebound. We'll be saving money by dumping him.

The cost of Moore will be 20 mil minus whatever we save from Golladay. It won't be Moore plus Golladay.

Unless Moore has a no trade clause, he doesn't get to choose whether he goes to a contender. It's to the benefit of Carolina to send him to a loser, as the pick would be more valuable. Besides, right now, the Giants are trending contender (needle pointed in the right direction). Their window is just starting, as opposed to teams that the window is closing.

No one in their right mind wouldn't choose using the draft pick on a top quality WR, but no one can guarantee the draft. We just spent a top pick on a WR, two years in a row, so why are we still talking drafting another? Sometimes the bird in the hand is indeed worth considering.
Moore is young and wouldn't have any GTD money  
BigBlue7 : 10:09 am : link
any team that trades for him would easily be able to extend him in the offseason and alter his contract structure and cap hits
RE: Moore is young and wouldn't have any GTD money  
Eric on Li : 10:37 am : link
In comment 15857438 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
any team that trades for him would easily be able to extend him in the offseason and alter his contract structure and cap hits


his contract would be reasonably favorable for any acquiring team assuming he returns to being an 1,100+ yard receiver. in the period since coming into the NFL he's almost definitely in the top 10 of receiving yardage and he's got a very respectable career ypc (14.2).

age 25 (this year) - basically minimum salary rest of way
age 26 - 20m guaranteed, if you trade for him you are committing to 2023
age 27 - 15m non-guaranteed, 1m guaranteed, can basically be cut for $0 dead money
age 28 - 16m non-guaranteed, can be cut for $0

reminder - so far in his career he's only missed 2 games. draft picks are key and you can't throw them away blindly, but i think moore is a good player with a reliable and productive track record. he also has a nice complementary skill set to Robinson while having the kind of RAC ability the buffalo receivers thrived with. he's been more productive in carolina than diggs had been in minnesota.

It's real  
Rico : 11:16 am : link
-
RE: It's real  
Eric on Li : 11:19 am : link
In comment 15857537 Rico said:
Quote:
-


👀
RE: It's real  
Returning Video Tapes : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15857537 Rico said:
Quote:
-


Wow.

Makes sense, he's like the one guy that fits in the entire league, with age, contract, fit, ability, etc. Paying this guy 20 million over next 2 years is a deal and theres an argument this team's window is just opening up. Makes me think they like DJ more than many think if they are looking into this. Right now he's dealing with McAdoo and Baker....woof.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 