Should we even address the DJ Moore rumors, or no? Vin_Cuccs : 10/10/2022 7:38 pm

A lot of unverified speculation has been floating around the internet and social media sites about league-wide interest in a potential DJ Moore trade after the Matt Rhule termination and imminent rebuild in Carolina.



According to Spotrac, Moore signed a 3-year, $61 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, including a $19.5 million signing bonus, and $41.6 million guaranteed. The average annual salary is $20.6 million.



His 2022 base salary is only $1 million, but the 2022 cap hit is $6.1 million including bonuses. Next year the cap hit balloons to $25 million. It seems very unlikely the Giants would be able to fit Moore under the cap this season without some very, very creative accounting. I also think that the Golladay contract would impede any deal for a WR...that would be a lot of money to sink into one position group.



I would like to go on record...I personally am not in favor of mortgaging the future by sacrificing draft capital even though Moore is enticing. He is only 25 years old, and he seems to fit the style of offense that Daboll and Kafka want to run, but the best guess of compensation that Carolina would potentially ask for is a 2nd round pick and a 4th round pick.



What say you? Should Schoen inquire or stay the course?