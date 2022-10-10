Should we even address the DJ Moore rumors, or no?

A lot of unverified speculation has been floating around the internet and social media sites about league-wide interest in a potential DJ Moore trade after the Matt Rhule termination and imminent rebuild in Carolina.
According to Spotrac, Moore signed a 3-year, $61 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, including a $19.5 million signing bonus, and $41.6 million guaranteed. The average annual salary is $20.6 million.
His 2022 base salary is only $1 million, but the 2022 cap hit is $6.1 million including bonuses. Next year the cap hit balloons to $25 million. It seems very unlikely the Giants would be able to fit Moore under the cap this season without some very, very creative accounting. I also think that the Golladay contract would impede any deal for a WR...that would be a lot of money to sink into one position group.
I would like to go on record...I personally am not in favor of mortgaging the future by sacrificing draft capital even though Moore is enticing. He is only 25 years old, and he seems to fit the style of offense that Daboll and Kafka want to run, but the best guess of compensation that Carolina would potentially ask for is a 2nd round pick and a 4th round pick.
What say you? Should Schoen inquire or stay the course?
link - ( New Window )
I highly doubt they will be buyers.
Rather draft a WR that is cost controlled first few yrs
this is a trade we make next yr at trade dealing if we add around 5 more pieces in offseason
Not wanting Moore is perfectly reasonable but this “we aren’t one….away” stuff always drives me insane. Reminds me of the guys on Knicks threads that didn’t want Mitchell because they weren’t “one player away”.
The idea is to add good players. That doesn’t mean you can’t make deals unless the player is a savior that will win the championship by himself
If that were different, I'd be singing a different tune.
Also, basketball roster is different than football roster, Haha.
Agreed. Draft capital is too valuable to give up in the trade market.
Draft a couple WR and get them on rookie deals plus Moore is good but not a top 10 WR.
Of course it's not. But we need good WRs. We should be exploring all avenues to add high end young talent.
very few FA WR's play to their 2nd team contract.
Quote:
extremely unimpressive list. We might have to trade for one in the off season anyway
very few FA WR's play to their 2nd team contract.
play to the level of their*
and if there was a FA WR, to get them you'd pay a lot more than what Moore will cost via trade like Kirk did.
not a lot of teams can afford the 20m guarantee but the ravens are one of them, but in less than a week i'd say the odds of moore getting traded somewhere went from unlikely to 50/50.
QB, WR, OT, EDGE, CB
FA Sign or lower Draft
IOL, TE, RB, IDL, LB, S
Benefits of using the pick: get a 21 year old instead of a 25 year old, a lot cheaper, and there's a chance he's better then Moore (eventually)
Benefits of Moore: almost certainly better right now. Probably better than the pick will ever be
Moore had between 1157 and 1193 yards each of the past 3 years. With pretty questionable QB play. To me, there's a real argument in favor of that move.
How much better are the Ravens than the Giants right now? I think it's a fair question. Their defense has been pretty bad.
Lamar is a better QB than Jones right now, but I don't see why we can't beat them.
Quote:
No, no, no. And I think Schoen is smart enough to know we aren't a WR away from winning it all.
Not wanting Moore is perfectly reasonable but this “we aren’t one….away” stuff always drives me insane. Reminds me of the guys on Knicks threads that didn’t want Mitchell because they weren’t “one player away”.
The idea is to add good players. That doesn’t mean you can’t make deals unless the player is a savior that will win the championship by himself
Thank you. No NFL GM has that mindset of "we aren't a WR away" that the posters on here do (especially GM's of 4-1 teams).
The question Schoen is asking-
Does this piece make us a better team over the next 4-5 years (yes, Moore is a proven receiver who is only 25 years old)
Is this a need for my team? - yes absolutely
Is this guy worth the price tag? If its a day 2 pick, I'd argue yes given the 2 previous points
Does this work from a cap standpoint? Yes- Moore's salary is only 6mil this year and nearly half of that will be paid by Carolina (so Giants CAN fit him under the cap)
Will this be detrimental to my teams long term financial flexibility? Yes, Moore's cap hit is 25mil next year, and 20mil the following 2 years.
So, because of that last point, I don' see Moore as a guy the Giants will pursue. He checks every other box though and is a heck of a player. Also, I'm not sure it makes sense for Carolina to even trade him as they'd be taking on over 35mil in dead cap. In fact, I'd bet they are laughing at the rumors right now in the Carolina front office.
McCaffrey on the other hand- he could (and should) get moved.
Bills Panther trade rumor - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15856904 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
No, no, no. And I think Schoen is smart enough to know we aren't a WR away from winning it all.
Not wanting Moore is perfectly reasonable but this “we aren’t one….away” stuff always drives me insane. Reminds me of the guys on Knicks threads that didn’t want Mitchell because they weren’t “one player away”.
The idea is to add good players. That doesn’t mean you can’t make deals unless the player is a savior that will win the championship by himself
Thank you. No NFL GM has that mindset of "we aren't a WR away" that the posters on here do (especially GM's of 4-1 teams).
The question Schoen is asking-
Does this piece make us a better team over the next 4-5 years (yes, Moore is a proven receiver who is only 25 years old)
Is this a need for my team? - yes absolutely
Is this guy worth the price tag? If its a day 2 pick, I'd argue yes given the 2 previous points
Does this work from a cap standpoint? Yes- Moore's salary is only 6mil this year and nearly half of that will be paid by Carolina (so Giants CAN fit him under the cap)
Will this be detrimental to my teams long term financial flexibility? Yes, Moore's cap hit is 25mil next year, and 20mil the following 2 years.
So, because of that last point, I don' see Moore as a guy the Giants will pursue. He checks every other box though and is a heck of a player. Also, I'm not sure it makes sense for Carolina to even trade him as they'd be taking on over 35mil in dead cap. In fact, I'd bet they are laughing at the rumors right now in the Carolina front office.
McCaffrey on the other hand- he could (and should) get moved.
Also to follow up on my post- theres two different types of trades NFL teams make when acquiring a player
The first is a win-now trade- like the Rams did with and Von Miller, for example. We are a super bowl contender, and we need to upgrade this area to give ourselves the best shot.
The second is acquiring a guy who you think can be a valuable piece to build with. A talent that you see as a strong with your system & culture. Leonard Williams is a great example of this.
I didn’t know he was only 25, it does make him enticing.
So, because of that last point, I don' see Moore as a guy the Giants will pursue. He checks every other box though and is a heck of a player. Also, I'm not sure it makes sense for Carolina to even trade him as they'd be taking on over 35mil in dead cap. In fact, I'd bet they are laughing at the rumors right now in the Carolina front office.
McCaffrey on the other hand- he could (and should) get moved.
moore would not leave the panthers with 35m in dead money, pretty sure it would be 15m and OTC has it distributed as dead money over the life of the deal. the other half of the guaranteed money as part of his extension was 20m of guaranteed salary in 2023 which is why trading him won't be easy because the team absorbing him has to have 20m free for him in 2023.
the ravens have enough space so i think they are a really sensible destination for moore along with nyg. CMC may make more sense for them though since bateman/duvernay/andrews aren't that bad.
giants have the 3rd most cap room next year, currently have the 3rd least dead money, and will create more cap room by cutting golladay (anywhere from 6.7m to 13.5m).
Quote:
With IOU’s? Right…
giants have the 3rd most cap room next year, currently have the 3rd least dead money, and will create more cap room by cutting golladay (anywhere from 6.7m to 13.5m).
Thank you. Cap is not an issue. We’re gonna spend cap money to improve the team. The only question is can you get a better ROI on another FA in the offseason. This could be the best we’re gonna get, and has the advantage of solidifying the roster this season.
Quote:
With IOU’s? Right…
giants have the 3rd most cap room next year, currently have the 3rd least dead money, and will create more cap room by cutting golladay (anywhere from 6.7m to 13.5m).
We will have very little cap room but be set up having our LT players signed
Can see a few mid range FA signings, some more bottom basement signings
Also. Guys like Marcus mcketchen ( sp) and beavers hopefully return 100% so that’s like having a couple more mid rd picks. Bottom line. We have to draft well nvd hit on most picks net couple of yrs
P
I also am not convinced Caroline is going full fire sale. Like any other team the goal is to build good young talent and DJ Moore fits the bill regardless of who the hire as a coach.
Regarding CMC: good luck finding a trade partner to take on that contract unless they discount the trade value.
have you seen what WR's are making? I would rather do it thru the draft but it's a doable trade with that contract.
The cost of Moore will be 20 mil minus whatever we save from Golladay. It won't be Moore plus Golladay.
Unless Moore has a no trade clause, he doesn't get to choose whether he goes to a contender. It's to the benefit of Carolina to send him to a loser, as the pick would be more valuable. Besides, right now, the Giants are trending contender (needle pointed in the right direction). Their window is just starting, as opposed to teams that the window is closing.
No one in their right mind wouldn't choose using the draft pick on a top quality WR, but no one can guarantee the draft. We just spent a top pick on a WR, two years in a row, so why are we still talking drafting another? Sometimes the bird in the hand is indeed worth considering.
his contract would be reasonably favorable for any acquiring team assuming he returns to being an 1,100+ yard receiver. in the period since coming into the NFL he's almost definitely in the top 10 of receiving yardage and he's got a very respectable career ypc (14.2).
age 25 (this year) - basically minimum salary rest of way
age 26 - 20m guaranteed, if you trade for him you are committing to 2023
age 27 - 15m non-guaranteed, 1m guaranteed, can basically be cut for $0 dead money
age 28 - 16m non-guaranteed, can be cut for $0
reminder - so far in his career he's only missed 2 games. draft picks are key and you can't throw them away blindly, but i think moore is a good player with a reliable and productive track record. he also has a nice complementary skill set to Robinson while having the kind of RAC ability the buffalo receivers thrived with. he's been more productive in carolina than diggs had been in minnesota.
👀
Wow.
Makes sense, he's like the one guy that fits in the entire league, with age, contract, fit, ability, etc. Paying this guy 20 million over next 2 years is a deal and theres an argument this team's window is just opening up. Makes me think they like DJ more than many think if they are looking into this. Right now he's dealing with McAdoo and Baker....woof.