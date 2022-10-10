I think it should be discussed …

That Gettlmans biggest problem was not getting the coach right. Because the players he brought here are really exceeding. The 2018 draft he took a lot of heat for getting Barkley. The rest of the draft was garbage. But it got much better. Jones, Lawrence, Xman, slayton, and Love drafted in 2019. Even though Baker sucked, everyone else are big time producers for us. He destroyed that draft. 2020 draft. Thomas, McKinney are obviously very good. Thomas may be the best tackle in football. McKinney right there at safety. Crowder, Lemiexux, Holmes contribute. Caughlin is great on specials. Throw in Lenard Williams signing and he got us some great players. If he had someone here like Deball getting everything out of these guys, he would probably still be here. With the one major caveat being oline. That was a disaster. Who knows. Maybe deball could of made Flowers good. Ha.
Can't say he doesn't have an eye for talent. Just didn't pick the right coach.
Beyond that, this team is playing way over its head right now. It's not because of a some super drafting by Gettleman. Two of his 1st round picks have been catastrophic busts.
Beyond that, this team is playing way over its head right now. It's not because of a some super drafting by Gettleman. Two of his 1st round picks have been catastrophic busts.
Again. Maybe it was coaching? Deball May of gotten more production out of those guys. He curtianly is out of some of those successes I've named. Also, lots of teams turn over players. It happens. The end of the day, the guys I named are the reasons we are winning now. That and great coaching.
That spelling is not your forte.
That spelling is not your forte.
Thank you for not adding anything of rebalance to the topic.
He was absolutely that bad.
Beyond that, this team is playing way over its head right now. It's not because of a some super drafting by Gettleman. Two of his 1st round picks have been catastrophic busts.
Of the 69 listed here, there were only about 5 that were worthwhile. 7.2% hit rate. Putrid by any standard.
Gettleman was a disaster. As you said, he was horrific hiring coaches (kind of important, right?). More than that, he was never on the same page with the coaches he hired. Worse, he brought in a number of mid-level personnel execs that Schoen has fired (also note that Schoen has NOT fired ANY scouts).
Eye for talent? His free agent and salary cap decisions will affect the Giants for at least one more year. They can't even cut guys they want to cut.
This coaching staff can get better results from his mistakes? Ummm... see Golladay and Toney.
He was just like Joe Judge... a used car salesman who talked a good game but absolutely sucked at his job.
The attempt by some Giants fans to rehabilitate him is just weird. He left this team worse off than we he arrived, which is saying something given the state of the team in 2018.
He was absolutely that bad.
I just think he deserves a little bit of respect. He got shit on so much here. A lot of the guys he brought on are key contributors to us going foward. He appears to have found our quarterback too. Which he took a lot of flack for. That's the biggest accomplishment.
It's like arguing a builder should be given some respect because one of the walls in the house he built didn't collapse when the rest of the structure did.
Gettleman was a disaster. As you said, he was horrific hiring coaches (kind of important, right?). More than that, he was never on the same page with the coaches he hired. Worse, he brought in a number of mid-level personnel execs that Schoen has fired (also note that Schoen has NOT fired ANY scouts).
Eye for talent? His free agent and salary cap decisions will affect the Giants for at least one more year. They can't even cut guys they want to cut.
This coaching staff can get better results from his mistakes? Ummm... see Golladay and Toney.
He was just like Joe Judge... a used car salesman who talked a good game but absolutely sucked at his job.
The attempt by some Giants fans to rehabilitate him is just weird. He left this team worse off than we he arrived, which is saying something given the state of the team in 2018.
Fair points. You definetly don't want him around a salery cap. Golladay singing was terrible. But we all know what he was trying to do. Bring out the talent he saw in Jones and save his job. It was a failer. However, he landed us players tbat will be here and contribute for us going foward. Lots of them.
Quote:
that the second we have quantifiable evidence that we have moved on from the last decade of wandering the football desert we get half a dozen threads about Dave Gettleman. It's like there's a strange grass roots effort to prove he wasn't actually all that bad.
He was absolutely that bad.
I just think he deserves a little bit of respect. He got shit on so much here. A lot of the guys he brought on are key contributors to us going foward. He appears to have found our quarterback too. Which he took a lot of flack for. That's the biggest accomplishment.
I had started to type out a response but I'm not rehashing this shit again.
Movin' on...
Quote:
In comment 15857149 j_rud said:
Quote:
that the second we have quantifiable evidence that we have moved on from the last decade of wandering the football desert we get half a dozen threads about Dave Gettleman. It's like there's a strange grass roots effort to prove he wasn't actually all that bad.
He was absolutely that bad.
I just think he deserves a little bit of respect. He got shit on so much here. A lot of the guys he brought on are key contributors to us going foward. He appears to have found our quarterback too. Which he took a lot of flack for. That's the biggest accomplishment.
I had started to type out a response but I'm not rehashing this shit again.
Movin' on...
Why even respond then?
Quote:
I think it should be discussed …
That spelling is not your forte.
Thank you for not adding anything of rebalance to the topic.
Yeah, we needed some rebalance here!
You are giving credit to a GM for not botching every pick in the top 10 of each round for four years. Since the draft is largely a crapshoot, you can be a dunderhead and still get some picks right.
Every bad team in the NFL has good players. Everyone of them.
Gettleman was an overall disaster, but he drafted Barkley, Jones/Lawrence, and Thomas in 3 consecutive drafts, along with some other nice players.
Nobody is saying Gettleman was even an average GM, but the fact that some people can’t admit he might have been right on these picks is pretty sad.
And no, I’m not a Gettleman schill.
Schoen’s drafts could be awesome and likely will be. But as for this year, Gettleman’s players are a huge part of why we are 4-1. We have the best left tackle, running back, and nose tackle in football right now. When healthy we have a legit secondary, all Gettleman players.
So. Yeah, be sucked. But please don’t act like he has nothing to do with this team.
It's beyond stupid. Btw, drafted players actually performing now is more an indicator of the proper player with system and less about the right choice then.
DG was beyond a disaster and the fact that we couldn't really revamp the roster because of his horribly managed cap and poor free agent signings and huge misses in the draft is 100% the true legacy of DG.
Quote:
this has been beaten to death.
Gettleman was a disaster. As you said, he was horrific hiring coaches (kind of important, right?). More than that, he was never on the same page with the coaches he hired. Worse, he brought in a number of mid-level personnel execs that Schoen has fired (also note that Schoen has NOT fired ANY scouts).
Eye for talent? His free agent and salary cap decisions will affect the Giants for at least one more year. They can't even cut guys they want to cut.
This coaching staff can get better results from his mistakes? Ummm... see Golladay and Toney.
He was just like Joe Judge... a used car salesman who talked a good game but absolutely sucked at his job.
The attempt by some Giants fans to rehabilitate him is just weird. He left this team worse off than we he arrived, which is saying something given the state of the team in 2018.
Fair points. You definetly don't want him around a salery cap. Golladay singing was terrible. But we all know what he was trying to do. Bring out the talent he saw in Jones and save his job. It was a failer. However, he landed us players tbat will be here and contribute for us going foward. Lots of them.
What the hell are you trying defend? He was an relic, a blowhard and spent way too much time trying to reinvent the 1980's style of football while everyone else was going full on modern.
You are giving credit to a GM for not botching every pick in the top 10 of each round for four years. Since the draft is largely a crapshoot, you can be a dunderhead and still get some picks right.
Every bad team in the NFL has good players. Everyone of them.
They don't all have an all pro LT, franchise QB, and one of the best RB in the game though do they? You know how many teams are in QB hell? How about all the guys I've seen everyone in here want? Rosen, Darnold, mayfield, Haskins, and Murray all come to mind. Gettleman picked the best QB in that draft.
Hey Eric, nope. Been on this site forever and certainly not a schill.
But I was defending Jones and Barkley the past 2 years while everyone here called me an idiot. So yeah.
Funny how that works out.
I’m wondering what your opinion of the Leonard Williams deal will be when we are in the playoff hunt this year.
Players careers can be ruined or excel depending Who’s in charge
It was a sucky decade but things look bright.
Jones may end up turning his career around under this coaching staff, but that statement in itself is absurd.
It's impossible to take you seriously.
Let's not cite players like Barkley and Thomas (who were consensus top 5 picks) as evidence of Gettleman's "eye for talent".
This is the guy who paid Patrick Omameh like he was Larry Allen.
I cannot believe there are posters who think he did any good.
Schoen’s drafts could be awesome and likely will be. But as for this year, Gettleman’s players are a huge part of why we are 4-1. We have the best left tackle, running back, and nose tackle in football right now. When healthy we have a legit secondary, all Gettleman players.
So. Yeah, be sucked. But please don’t act like he has nothing to do with this team.
Thank you. That's exactly my point.
On the other, I vividly recall 10 years of you telling how awesome the Giants were the past decade.
LOL
Jones may end up turning his career around under this coaching staff, but that statement in itself is absurd.
It's impossible to take you seriously.
I actually been a Jones fan for a while. Thought the oline issues never gave him a shot. He's smart and can make all the throws. It just took all the idiots the packers game to see it. :)
Creative? You want to give credit to DG for drafting Barkley when the team needed so much more for it to actually perform and win.
Jones? Again, until Daboll almost everyone on this site wanted Jones out and many still do.
This is the same GM who signed Solder, Golladay, OBJ ( then traded him a year later), Stewart, multiple Olinemen last year who retired in camp, Omameh, traded for Price..The list goes on and on..
Give me a break on ignoring the fact that drafted players need to for what you do or based on position ( RB, QB) need other pieces in place to truly be successful.
Be creative. You haven't even come close to making an actual point other than to use confirmation bias to validate your weird DG love and support.
Saquon Barkley
Daniel Jones
Dexter Lawrence
Leonard Williams
Xavier McKinney
Adoree Jackson
Azeez Ojulari
Graham Gano
Julian Love
Tae Crowder
Oshane Ximines
Darnay Holmes
All Gettleman additions, basically all playing extremely better with better coaching on a 4-1 team that has everyone feeling pretty good.
I said that the coaching has been worse than Gettleman’s players and I’ve been saying that forever actually.
Shurmur was a disaster. Judge ended up being a disaster. Gettleman obviously picked Shurmur. It would seem that Mara had more of an effect on the Judge hire.
But I’ve said for 4 years that Gettleman could draft and everyone called me a moron.
It’s so ridiculous. He had the most draft capital and cap space in the NFL and largely squandered it. Of course a handful of guys would be decent. He picked top 15 every year and had like 7 first round picks! His free agent signings are literally the worst of all time. He blew out the cap and squandered assets like he was playing madden. He sucked.
Saquon Barkley
Daniel Jones
Dexter Lawrence
Leonard Williams
Xavier McKinney
Adoree Jackson
Azeez Ojulari
Graham Gano
Julian Love
Tae Crowder
Oshane Ximines
Darnay Holmes
All Gettleman additions, basically all playing extremely better with better coaching on a 4-1 team that has everyone feeling pretty good.
They hate Gettleman so much, they can't even acknowledge that he killed it with those draft picks.
Quote:
postings are mystifying to me. Put aside his questionable draft picks, there's still the Leonard Williams deal where we gave up draft picks in a lost year for a player we hadn't signed. The Solder and Golliday contracts. I could go on and on. He was f'n terrible. What's more to say.
I’m wondering what your opinion of the Leonard Williams deal will be when we are in the playoff hunt this year.
That we shouldn't have traded for him then, a time when we were not in the hunt (for real), and the player was in the last year of his deal. We then had no choice but to pony up big money to keep him. It isn't his value now, it is the cost and timing of the aquisition. The Rams acquired Von Miller last year in a similar deal but they were contenders and ended up winning. We weren't even close to a .500 team when DG made that deal.. Pathetic timing and trying to use 3 years later as justification for a deal well done is revisionist history.
This too
Hiring Coaches - Very Bad
FA signings - Very Bad
Net negative as a GM but the good news is our “rebuild” is starting to look like more of a retooling. That is AWESOME news. We have some young, elite players in place and some others that look to have more unlocked potential.
Saquon Barkley
Daniel Jones
Dexter Lawrence
Leonard Williams
Xavier McKinney
Adoree Jackson
Azeez Ojulari
Graham Gano
Julian Love
Tae Crowder
Oshane Ximines
Darnay Holmes
All Gettleman additions, basically all playing extremely better with better coaching on a 4-1 team that has everyone feeling pretty good.
And yet Mara, who is loyal to a fault, finally became convinced that the entire front office had become so dysfunctional that he did something he never did before and went outside the organization to get away from anything that reeked of Gettleman.
Anyone still have a link to that classic article on how screwed up the Giants became? The one that went viral?
Again, EVERY BAD TEAM in the NFL has GOOD players, EVERY ONE OF THEM.
Gettleman will remain the butt of jokes by Giants fans and fans of other teams for years... and no amount of Bagdad Bobism on your part will that. Thank God.
Stick to an argument.
Lorenzo Carter
Kyle Lauletta
R.J. McIntosh
Deandre Baker
Ryan Connelly
Corey Ballentine
George Asafo-Adjei
Chris Slayton
Matt Peart
T.J. Brunson
Chris Williamson
Kadarius Toney
Every bad team in the nfl does not have Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence, and Xavier McKinney, some of the very best players at their position in the whole league.
Every bad team in the nfl does not have Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence, and Xavier McKinney, some of the very best players at their position in the whole league.
The fact that I would have to explain this to you is all I need to know.
Lorenzo Carter
Kyle Lauletta
R.J. McIntosh
Deandre Baker
Ryan Connelly
Corey Ballentine
George Asafo-Adjei
Chris Slayton
Matt Peart
T.J. Brunson
Chris Williamson
Kadarius Toney
Yeah, those are bad picks. What the hell is your point? Do you want to look at some of the drafted players who are busts with other teams who have GMs that everyone says are great?
Quote:
Will Hernandez
Lorenzo Carter
Kyle Lauletta
R.J. McIntosh
Deandre Baker
Ryan Connelly
Corey Ballentine
George Asafo-Adjei
Chris Slayton
Matt Peart
T.J. Brunson
Chris Williamson
Kadarius Toney
Yeah, those are bad picks. What the hell is your point? Do you want to look at some of the drafted players who are busts with other teams who have GMs that everyone says are great?
LOL... you just made my point and don't even realize it.
LOL
Really only Jones becoming a stud has the potential to change his perception with the Giants fanbase.
The point you’re trying to make is well, every bad team has good players because it’s not that hard to draft in the top of the round or find some good players every once in awhile.
Well, Gettleman took a good amount of players that everyone disagreed with and counted out, who are now a huge part of this teams early success this year.
Stick to an argument.
Right. Now supposedly Andrew Thomas was a consensus top 5 pick and of course Gettleman couldn't get credit for that. I distinctly remember lots in this board wanting Wirfs and Becton over him. We didn't even have a consensus that he was the best lineman. Let alone top 5 pick.
But I’ve said for 4 years that Gettleman could draft and everyone called me a moron.
This last line explains your posts across multiple threads on the topic. This is some sort of validation exercise for you.
Ok, he drafted some good players, Thomas maybe best of all. Achievement acknowledged.
He was not good at selecting coaches, pro player personnel (guys like Gano are more the exception than the rule) or cap allocation. Underachievements acknowledged. Is there anything else left to say or can we move on from DG already?
The point you’re trying to make is well, every bad team has good players because it’s not that hard to draft in the top of the round or find some good players every once in awhile.
Well, Gettleman took a good amount of players that everyone disagreed with and counted out, who are now a huge part of this teams early success this year.
I'm making perfect sense.
As I stated above (so there's nothing really to figure out here, you just ignored it), Schoen didn't fire any scouts. He did fire all of Gettleman's buddies that he brought in (what does that tell you?). And my point is obvious both ways... teams picking every year in the top 10 of each round will draft good players. They will also draft bad players.
"Everyone disagreed with"? No. The only players many Giants fans were questioning were (1) Barkley (and it wasn't because of his talent but because Gettleman completely misjudged the team and insisted it wasn't in rebuild mode...huge mistake).; (2) Jones (the jury is still very much out on); and (3) a distant third, Oshane Ximines.
Last year, Giants fans were lauding Thomas, McKinney, etc.
I just find all of this strange beyond belief. Gettleman is the worst GM in team history. It's not close.
DG is the reason that, despite being 4-1, we arent going anywhere.
Yes, he still sucks, is still fucking us, and will continue to for a long time.
The only thing that is painful to me is how horrible the Giants were from 2018-2021.
I have no personal connection to Gettleman other than acknowledging his utter failure in his job performance.
But when you read comments like my last sentence, it oddly becomes personal to YOU. And it has been for years. It's almost as if you are related to the guy. And I'm not the only one who has noticed that.
Whole package was brutal.
Bill Parcells famously said, you are what your record says you are.
Gettleman's record as GM? 19-46.
Let’s look at the current starting 11 on offense and defense per the Ourlads depth chart.
Offense Starters by DG: Thomas, Bredeson, Jones, Barkley, Sills, Slayton
Offense Starters Not by DG: Neal*, Bellinger, James, Feliciano, Glowinsky
* for Neal because the extra draft pick was acquired by Gettleman.
Defense Starters by DG: Ojulari, Lawrence, Williams, Crowder, Jackson, Love, McKinney, Holmes,
Defense Starters not by DG: Flott, McFadden, Thibodeaux.
With the exception of Thibodeaux, I would argue that virtually all the non-DG players are performing near replacement level, which means excess performance is coaching and DG players.
Of 22 starters, DG brought in 14 of them, 15 if you give him credit for the extra draft pick he acquired. This also doesn’t include a very plus player for us in Gano, so call it 16 of the starting 24 (adding both kicker and punter).
Eric hates anyone who isn’t ready to put DG as the worst guy in the world, the same way he was upset that some people actually really wanted to win the Packers game (he posted in some thread pre-game sarcastically wondering why any giants fan would be upset that Leonard Williams wasn't playing, implying that after all this is going to be a blowout who cares if a player is out).
Let’s say we win the Super Bowl this year. Would that be enough at least to say the guy who put together 2/3 of the starting roster isn’t a complete incompetent fool? I seem to remember a lot of people thanking Accorsi after the 2007 season. To be clear, I don’t think that’s going to happen. But I am pretty sure if it did there’s people on here who would still say DG was the worst GM in the history of the NFL.
I'm with the latter. Some good draft picks do not erase all of the other bad things that he did for this franchise.
I just think it’s incredibly ironic that everyone loves his players now that he’s gone.
PK Graham Gano (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $2 million)
Solid/Great players at fair market price:
CB James Bradberry (Signed by Giants; 3-Years, $43.5 million)
CB Adoree’ Jackson (Signed by Giants; 3-Years, $39 million)
Solid player, overpay :
LB Blake Martinez (Signed by Giants; 3-Years, $30.75 million)
Solid player bargains:
DT Austin Johnson (Signed by Giants; 1-Year; $1.5 million)
LB Markus Golden (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $3,281,250)
Decent signings:
WR Cody Latimer (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $2.5 million)
S Michael Thomas (Signed by Giants; 2-Years, $4 million)
RT Mike Remmers (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $2.5 million)
LB Kyler Fackrell (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $4.6 million)
QB Colt McCoy (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $2.25 million)
LS Casey Kreiter (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1.048 million)
RB Devontae Booker (Signed by Giants; 2-Years, $5.5 million)
WR John Ross (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,843,750)
RB Devonta Freeman (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1.2 million)
I have 15 ‘no regret’ signings over 4 years. 3 high end players, 3 quality starters and 9 others who won’t hit the team in lesser roles…mostly on 1-year deals.
The ‘miss’ list is really big with some brutal contacts - tough way to team build
True, you didn't start either thread, but definitely made your presence felt lol.
re: shitting on DG, I disagree. While some may have an axe to grind, I think most people take issue with his total body of work where the bad far outweighs the good, and why he's no longer part of the org.
I don't imagine many feel the need to point out any positives, or even see the point in doing so, when the negatives were such they got him fired in pretty short order for an NYG GM.
So for the last time, here have been my opinions over the last 4 years - ones that I have stated over and over again:
-Fans are giving up on Jones too quickly. He has shown promise and talent. He has been really inconsistent. His lack of OL, coaching stability, and any modern NFL offense with any weapons hurt him badly. He can be a really good quarterback if these things change. Fans are going to regret giving up on Daniel Jones.
-Saquon Barkley is an immense talent that when right, can change a football team. Don’t give up on him just yet, if the injury stuff is gone, he can be a top 3 weapon in all of football again.
-The coaching (I thought Shurmur was way way worse than Judge for the most part, but Judge’s staff might have been worse) was more of a reason that the team sucked, vs DG’s mistakes hurting the team.
-You look around the league, a GM can have shitty drafts and still look competent with a good QB and a good coach. Gettleman basically had neither when he was here. Jones was mostly down, had some ups early on but essentially was not that good during Gettlemans time here. But Jones not being good was in direct relation to him being young still and him having awful coaches. And…that’s sort of his Gettleman’s fault I guess? His main job is to draft players and acquire players, which also effected Jones, but He doesn’t coach. So, ironically, the QB that DG selected could end up being really good but he’s only going to find that out because there’s a new staff now.
-Pretty eye opening that the second Daboll got to the building, all of these players started playing better.
Everyone shat on Gettleman for not getting rid of Eli at the start of his tenure.
I will contest until the day I die that it was worth it for me, because Eli Manning will had never played a down for another team.
Hey Josie-- actually to follow on your point - I think it should be discussed--
Actually Dave Gettleman nailed it. The biggest problem not that he didn't get the Coach right, it was that they didn't get the Assistant Coaches right. If they would've just hired Daboll and Wink earlier then everything would've been great. So actually it's his fault for Judge but that he couldn't get the NFL to break contracts and get the Asst coaches he needed. So he's not to blame but the NFL is, right? If only they changed that 1 rule.
Note the sarcasm. I think you forgot to tell others you were being sarcastic too.
-You look around the league, a GM can have shitty drafts and still look competent with a good QB and a good coach. Gettleman basically had neither when he was here. Jones was mostly down, had some ups early on but essentially was not that good during Gettlemans time here. But Jones not being good was in direct relation to him being young still and him having awful coaches. And…that’s sort of his Gettleman’s fault I guess? His main job is to draft players and acquire players, which also effected Jones, but He doesn’t coach. So, ironically, the QB that DG selected could end up being really good but he’s only going to find that out because there’s a new staff now.
-Pretty eye opening that the second Daboll got to the building, all of these players started playing better.
What's eye opening is that idiot Gettleman was knocking analytics for a team he knew was in rebuild and still drafted a player at position most likely to get injured. And instead of giving that player any type of decent support over the years by getting him an OL- he shows to be a complete failure in building it up.
Since his beginning - how many OL remain as starters during his tenure? One freaking OLineman. And his number 2 draft pick has sucked 2 of 4 years.
And what did the moron say preseason before his last season? He told the media to paraphrase "well we think our OL is better than you." And who was right?
The excuses have to stop. DG hired Judge. Judge represented a style DG endorsed. Also, DG chose a RB at the number 2 pick for a rebuild at a position that often gets injured. SO when the injury happens, you can’t just say DG is blameless or slightly to blame when Analytics tells you “Don’t do it!” Instead he mocked something that understood Football far better than he. And he shouldn’t get ridiculed for being this stupid?
I also suspect, something along the lines of, “Try really hard to win one more with Eli” was some kind of initial directive or condition of employment that came down from Mara to Gettleman.
I still think John Mara, Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell are (or hopefully were) the root of the problems. Whether John Mara somehow “finally had enough / saw the light” or whether Steve Tisch pushed him we’ll likely never know.
My guess is without the “Clown Show” and subsequent Judge press conference melt down, I could us suffering under another year of Judge with Abrams (or even Gettleman) as GM right now.
The prospect that somewhere the Maras are still giving football related inputs scares the crap out of me.
Quote:
So the upset in London made Jones a franchise quarterback?'
Jones may end up turning his career around under this coaching staff, but that statement in itself is absurd.
It's impossible to take you seriously.
I actually been a Jones fan for a while. Thought the oline issues never gave him a shot. He's smart and can make all the throws. It just took all the idiots the packers game to see it. :)
217 with 0 TDs.
Some of you guys don't get it. Daboll deserves a ton of credit. He's winning games by devising an offense that is halfway competent while hiding DJ as a passer. And I know, he doesn't have anyone to throw to. But that hasn't always been the case.
DJ is still unlikely to be on this team next year. Thank goodness we have Barkley, bc he's the one getting it done on O.
I'm not sure why DG is getting credit for "drafting the best QB" in the 2019 draft.
Which btw, are we glossing over Kyler Murray? Yeah, we didn't have a shot at him and I wouldn't want him either. But that was a crap draft for QBs. He should've punted on QBs in that draft, gone with Eli for the final year, sign a competent backup, and roll into 2020 where we likely would've landed Justin Herbert
Sometimes there are exactly zero true franchise QBs in a draft. 2019 arguably just had Murray.
Daniel Jones has had 3+ years in the NFL. I get late bloomers and he's playing decent ball right now, to his credit, but to say 5 games in, after 3 years of not getting it done, that he is now anointed as some franchise QB?
What am I missing? This team is 26th in passing completions, 31st in TDs passes and passing yardage.
DJ still has a lot to prove. I like that Daboll and Kafka has found a system that is working.
I get the arguments about pass protection and lack of weapons on the outside, and they are good arguments. But that doesn't mean because DJ doesn't have good receivers that not having them makes him a good QB. He's playing his part of game manager pretty well. But the pick didn't make sense then and still doesn't.
How the hell can anyone take your post seriously if you can't even do that much?
Jesus.
So for the last time, here have been my opinions over the last 4 years - ones that I have stated over and over again:
-Fans are giving up on Jones too quickly. He has shown promise and talent. He has been really inconsistent. His lack of OL, coaching stability, and any modern NFL offense with any weapons hurt him badly. He can be a really good quarterback if these things change. Fans are going to regret giving up on Daniel Jones.
-Saquon Barkley is an immense talent that when right, can change a football team. Don’t give up on him just yet, if the injury stuff is gone, he can be a top 3 weapon in all of football again.
-The coaching (I thought Shurmur was way way worse than Judge for the most part, but Judge’s staff might have been worse) was more of a reason that the team sucked, vs DG’s mistakes hurting the team.
-You look around the league, a GM can have shitty drafts and still look competent with a good QB and a good coach. Gettleman basically had neither when he was here. Jones was mostly down, had some ups early on but essentially was not that good during Gettlemans time here. But Jones not being good was in direct relation to him being young still and him having awful coaches. And…that’s sort of his Gettleman’s fault I guess? His main job is to draft players and acquire players, which also effected Jones, but He doesn’t coach. So, ironically, the QB that DG selected could end up being really good but he’s only going to find that out because there’s a new staff now.
-Pretty eye opening that the second Daboll got to the building, all of these players started playing better.
I disagree about Jones’s upside. Despite a modern offense this is still a team that did not score much more against the Packers than a team who travelled to Green Bay with Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe as QB and Joe Judge/Matt Patricia calling plays. This team is reminiscent of Josh Allen’s second year in Buffalo where the defense carried team to the playoffs. When injuries hit after that year, Buffalo would have taken a significant step back had Allen not made noticeable strides and the trade for Diggs. It is even more noticeable when the 6th pick in the following draft was Justin Herbert.
Nobody has ever doubted Barkley’s talent when healthy. The problem is his salary alone makes the Giants one of the highest cap allocations to RB room in what is generally a passing league. Now we are in the position of having to do a second contract at a position where the falloff can be noticeable and fast (see DeMarco Murray, Leveon Bell, etc.). He also had trade offers which could have landed him Quentin Nelson for the OL and Nick Chubb at RB.
His utter botching of our salary cap in a desperate attempt to save his job prevented us from keeping players like Bradberry and doing more this offseason when teams like Chicago were tearing down. Khalil Mack would really have boosted our defense.
It's like arguing a builder should be given some respect because one of the walls in the house he built didn't collapse when the rest of the structure did.
THIS.
You notice that players and coaches alike are giving Schoen credit for the culture change? Under Gettleman, this team is 0-5. Again.
These threads are laughable, I don't even know why we bother responding. Gettleman was a complete failure. No other way to describe it.
You don’t give a chef credit for buying the groceries and leaving them to rot on the table. Buying the groceries is easy. You give the chef that mixes the ingredients together to make a meal all the credit. Gettleman never did this. That has been all Schoen and Daboll.
Thomas, Barkley, McKinney, Williams and Lawrence would all get PB consideration on a 10 win team. You probably could throw in Gano and maybe Brown into the discussion.
I hope two more players can be discussed and would have a very impact on this season. Longshots but I am interested to see what happens with Lemieux and Gates.
Quote:
In comment 15857191 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
So the upset in London made Jones a franchise quarterback?'
Jones may end up turning his career around under this coaching staff, but that statement in itself is absurd.
It's impossible to take you seriously.
I actually been a Jones fan for a while. Thought the oline issues never gave him a shot. He's smart and can make all the throws. It just took all the idiots the packers game to see it. :)
217 with 0 TDs.
Some of you guys don't get it. Daboll deserves a ton of credit. He's winning games by devising an offense that is halfway competent while hiding DJ as a passer. And I know, he doesn't have anyone to throw to. But that hasn't always been the case.
DJ is still unlikely to be on this team next year. Thank goodness we have Barkley, bc he's the one getting it done on O.
I'm not sure why DG is getting credit for "drafting the best QB" in the 2019 draft.
Which btw, are we glossing over Kyler Murray? Yeah, we didn't have a shot at him and I wouldn't want him either. But that was a crap draft for QBs. He should've punted on QBs in that draft, gone with Eli for the final year, sign a competent backup, and roll into 2020 where we likely would've landed Justin Herbert
Sometimes there are exactly zero true franchise QBs in a draft. 2019 arguably just had Murray.
Daniel Jones has had 3+ years in the NFL. I get late bloomers and he's playing decent ball right now, to his credit, but to say 5 games in, after 3 years of not getting it done, that he is now anointed as some franchise QB?
What am I missing? This team is 26th in passing completions, 31st in TDs passes and passing yardage.
DJ still has a lot to prove. I like that Daboll and Kafka has found a system that is working.
I get the arguments about pass protection and lack of weapons on the outside, and they are good arguments. But that doesn't mean because DJ doesn't have good receivers that not having them makes him a good QB. He's playing his part of game manager pretty well. But the pick didn't make sense then and still doesn't.
to a player’ s strengths. DJ has been creating offense with his feet when there is nothing there. You cannot accept the facts. We don’t live in a perfect world.
Funny how that works out.
The irony for someone who has had a lot of wrong opinions in recent years to live to point out other peoples wrong opinions.
Go compare their first four drafts. Reese had 75% of a draft class contribute as rookies in 2007. Then four years later his draft picks of Nicks, Manningham, Phillps, JPP, Prince, etc. played big roles in another Super Bowl. If it wasn’t for freak injuries we’d probably be talking about Nicks, Phillips and JPP as all time great Giants.
Go compare their first four drafts. Reese had 75% of a draft class contribute as rookies in 2007. Then four years later his draft picks of Nicks, Manningham, Phillps, JPP, Prince, etc. played big roles in another Super Bowl. If it wasn’t for freak injuries we’d probably be talking about Nicks, Phillips and JPP as all time great Giants.
This recent DG revival is absolutely astounding
You guys are like a bitter ex-wife, who hates their ex-husband so much they can't even acknowledge the positives (ie. children coming out of the marriage).
For all of the ripping on Terps and bw for being zealots with their opinions (which they are), it is ironic that fans who defend the team with the same level of blind zeal can't see it.
It's really ok for an opinion to change over time as more facts are available. It's a sign of intelligence, not weakness.
Quote:
Would hit on a few draft picks picking as high as Dave did during his tenure here. To say Dave was a better drafter than Reese is an embarrassing opinion to hold.
Go compare their first four drafts. Reese had 75% of a draft class contribute as rookies in 2007. Then four years later his draft picks of Nicks, Manningham, Phillps, JPP, Prince, etc. played big roles in another Super Bowl. If it wasn’t for freak injuries we’d probably be talking about Nicks, Phillips and JPP as all time great Giants.
This recent DG revival is absolutely astounding
The "DG revival" as you put it is not "absolutely astounding."
For 4-5 years, the arguments on here have been how much Barkley sucked, how much Jones sucked, how much Andrew Thomas sucked and the Giants should have drafted that stud Becton.
Now, the Giants have a proper coaching staff, and we are seeing what those advocating for some or all of those players have been saying all along: the players have talent, but have not been put in the right position to succeed.
There is a group on here that don't just acknowledge that Gettleman has failed and the Giants were right in moving on (which I think everyone agrees about), but hate him to the point that they shit on every player he drafted. The pushback to that is what you are seeing as the "DG revival"
The “gotcha you thought Thomas sucked his rookie year, you can’t change your opinion now” is loser brained stuff. The same as calling anyone who is critical of the team miserable and not a Giants fan, while at the same time accusing a player of faking an injury. It’s weird behavior.
The great destruction of '12-'17 did not happen by accident.
The “gotcha you thought Thomas sucked his rookie year, you can’t change your opinion now” is loser brained stuff. The same as calling anyone who is critical of the team miserable and not a Giants fan, while at the same time accusing a player of faking an injury. It’s weird behavior.
Judging a left tackle on their first year in the NFL is a huge display of ignorance
You guys are like a bitter ex-wife, who hates their ex-husband so much they can't even acknowledge the positives (ie. children coming out of the marriage).
19-46. Left the Giants worse off than when he arrived. Wasted years and will take time to fix. Yes he picked Andrew Thomas, and football is small in the grand scheme of life. Great. He was still dreadful as a GM, and I don’t think the attempts to walk that back are based in logic or reason.
Let’s look at the current starting 11 on offense and defense per the Ourlads depth chart.
Offense Starters by DG: Thomas, Bredeson, Jones, Barkley, Sills, Slayton
Offense Starters Not by DG: Neal*, Bellinger, James, Feliciano, Glowinsky
* for Neal because the extra draft pick was acquired by Gettleman.
Defense Starters by DG: Ojulari, Lawrence, Williams, Crowder, Jackson, Love, McKinney, Holmes,
Defense Starters not by DG: Flott, McFadden, Thibodeaux.
With the exception of Thibodeaux, I would argue that virtually all the non-DG players are performing near replacement level, which means excess performance is coaching and DG players.
Of 22 starters, DG brought in 14 of them, 15 if you give him credit for the extra draft pick he acquired. This also doesn’t include a very plus player for us in Gano, so call it 16 of the starting 24 (adding both kicker and punter).
Eric hates anyone who isn’t ready to put DG as the worst guy in the world, the same way he was upset that some people actually really wanted to win the Packers game (he posted in some thread pre-game sarcastically wondering why any giants fan would be upset that Leonard Williams wasn't playing, implying that after all this is going to be a blowout who cares if a player is out).
Let’s say we win the Super Bowl this year. Would that be enough at least to say the guy who put together 2/3 of the starting roster isn’t a complete incompetent fool? I seem to remember a lot of people thanking Accorsi after the 2007 season. To be clear, I don’t think that’s going to happen. But I am pretty sure if it did there’s people on here who would still say DG was the worst GM in the history of the NFL.
What an amazing post. Glad there's people with brain cells that post here.
Quote:
yes, on the whole Gettleman was bad. Free agency was mostly dreadful. He didn't build a successful OL save for Thomas (and maybe Gates). And he failed in finding a proper coaching staff. He was let go, and rightfully. But damn, some of you can't acknowledge the fact that some of the players he picked are doing well. Thomas is looking like an All-Pro LT. That is a pick that was roundly criticized at the time and for at least a year afterwards.
You guys are like a bitter ex-wife, who hates their ex-husband so much they can't even acknowledge the positives (ie. children coming out of the marriage).
19-46. Left the Giants worse off than when he arrived. Wasted years and will take time to fix. Yes he picked Andrew Thomas, and football is small in the grand scheme of life. Great. He was still dreadful as a GM, and I don’t think the attempts to walk that back are based in logic or reason.
You literally quoted what I said here "yes, on the whole Gettleman was bad. Free agency was mostly dreadful. He didn't build a successful OL save for Thomas (and maybe Gates). And he failed in finding a proper coaching staff. He was let go, and rightfully."
I agree he left the Giants just as bad or worse. I agree he should have been let go. But I'm not so demented in my hate for him that I can't acknowledge the Giants have some good players that were drafted by him. Yes, it helped to be drafting high. Yes, it wasn't nearly enough.
The great destruction of '12-'17 did not happen by accident.
That doesn’t negate the four years prior. Why compare 10 years of drafts to only four years of Gettleman? The 2009 draft got them Nicks and Beatty, and 2010 got them JPP and Linval. Those are better than any of DGs worst drafts.
Quote:
In comment 15857330 KDavies said:
Quote:
yes, on the whole Gettleman was bad. Free agency was mostly dreadful. He didn't build a successful OL save for Thomas (and maybe Gates). And he failed in finding a proper coaching staff. He was let go, and rightfully. But damn, some of you can't acknowledge the fact that some of the players he picked are doing well. Thomas is looking like an All-Pro LT. That is a pick that was roundly criticized at the time and for at least a year afterwards.
You guys are like a bitter ex-wife, who hates their ex-husband so much they can't even acknowledge the positives (ie. children coming out of the marriage).
19-46. Left the Giants worse off than when he arrived. Wasted years and will take time to fix. Yes he picked Andrew Thomas, and football is small in the grand scheme of life. Great. He was still dreadful as a GM, and I don’t think the attempts to walk that back are based in logic or reason.
You literally quoted what I said here "yes, on the whole Gettleman was bad. Free agency was mostly dreadful. He didn't build a successful OL save for Thomas (and maybe Gates). And he failed in finding a proper coaching staff. He was let go, and rightfully."
I agree he left the Giants just as bad or worse. I agree he should have been let go. But I'm not so demented in my hate for him that I can't acknowledge the Giants have some good players that were drafted by him. Yes, it helped to be drafting high. Yes, it wasn't nearly enough.
So then what’s the point of these rabid defenses or sweet reminisces I keep seeing cropping up? If the whole of it was bad, but he picked a few nice players, why are we to swoon over the little good he did while ignoring he mostly was terrible? I don’t get it and think it’s bizarre.
Quote:
Post the drafts from 2011-17. Let's actually see if what you say is true about drafting. You could actually go back further to 2009 but I will leave '09/10 out of it since three critical players played huge roles in the '11 SB.
The great destruction of '12-'17 did not happen by accident.
That doesn’t negate the four years prior. Why compare 10 years of drafts to only four years of Gettleman? The 2009 draft got them Nicks and Beatty, and 2010 got them JPP and Linval. Those are better than any of DGs worst drafts.
Looking at Reese, you have to break his career as GM in two halfs. The first half was successful. He helped the Giants win two championships. The second half was dreadful. The Giants essentially wasted much of the second half of a HOFer's career. The Giants had a ton of patience with Reese, and rightfully so, after he helped them win 2 Super Bowls. But that is partly why things got so bad with the Giants. Reese failed to put together an OL, made a bunch of bad picks, etc. He was rightfully let go of. They ultimately made the wrong hire in Gettleman obviously, but the Giants were right in letting Reese go.
Quote:
In comment 15857341 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15857330 KDavies said:
Quote:
yes, on the whole Gettleman was bad. Free agency was mostly dreadful. He didn't build a successful OL save for Thomas (and maybe Gates). And he failed in finding a proper coaching staff. He was let go, and rightfully. But damn, some of you can't acknowledge the fact that some of the players he picked are doing well. Thomas is looking like an All-Pro LT. That is a pick that was roundly criticized at the time and for at least a year afterwards.
You guys are like a bitter ex-wife, who hates their ex-husband so much they can't even acknowledge the positives (ie. children coming out of the marriage).
19-46. Left the Giants worse off than when he arrived. Wasted years and will take time to fix. Yes he picked Andrew Thomas, and football is small in the grand scheme of life. Great. He was still dreadful as a GM, and I don’t think the attempts to walk that back are based in logic or reason.
You literally quoted what I said here "yes, on the whole Gettleman was bad. Free agency was mostly dreadful. He didn't build a successful OL save for Thomas (and maybe Gates). And he failed in finding a proper coaching staff. He was let go, and rightfully."
I agree he left the Giants just as bad or worse. I agree he should have been let go. But I'm not so demented in my hate for him that I can't acknowledge the Giants have some good players that were drafted by him. Yes, it helped to be drafting high. Yes, it wasn't nearly enough.
So then what’s the point of these rabid defenses or sweet reminisces I keep seeing cropping up? If the whole of it was bad, but he picked a few nice players, why are we to swoon over the little good he did while ignoring he mostly was terrible? I don’t get it and think it’s bizarre.
For 4-5 years, the arguments on here have been how much Barkley sucked, how much Jones sucked, how much Andrew Thomas sucked and the Giants should have drafted that stud Becton. It's not bizarre for people to say now that maybe they were right on some of these players.
I also said Dave was horrible but he did leave more than some want to acknowledge. He also did not have TC and had a 38 year old Manning and not a 31 year old in 2012. Not having enough of team for those two to make one more run at it will not age in well in history imv.
As I hope most will acknowledge those two pieces are the toughest to find. Again, post the drafts I mentioned and let's see.
Quote:
In comment 15857191 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
So the upset in London made Jones a franchise quarterback?'
Jones may end up turning his career around under this coaching staff, but that statement in itself is absurd.
It's impossible to take you seriously.
I actually been a Jones fan for a while. Thought the oline issues never gave him a shot. He's smart and can make all the throws. It just took all the idiots the packers game to see it. :)
217 with 0 TDs.
Some of you guys don't get it. Daboll deserves a ton of credit. He's winning games by devising an offense that is halfway competent while hiding DJ as a passer. And I know, he doesn't have anyone to throw to. But that hasn't always been the case.
DJ is still unlikely to be on this team next year. Thank goodness we have Barkley, bc he's the one getting it done on O.
I'm not sure why DG is getting credit for "drafting the best QB" in the 2019 draft.
Which btw, are we glossing over Kyler Murray? Yeah, we didn't have a shot at him and I wouldn't want him either. But that was a crap draft for QBs. He should've punted on QBs in that draft, gone with Eli for the final year, sign a competent backup, and roll into 2020 where we likely would've landed Justin Herbert
Sometimes there are exactly zero true franchise QBs in a draft. 2019 arguably just had Murray.
Daniel Jones has had 3+ years in the NFL. I get late bloomers and he's playing decent ball right now, to his credit, but to say 5 games in, after 3 years of not getting it done, that he is now anointed as some franchise QB?
What am I missing? This team is 26th in passing completions, 31st in TDs passes and passing yardage.
DJ still has a lot to prove. I like that Daboll and Kafka has found a system that is working.
I get the arguments about pass protection and lack of weapons on the outside, and they are good arguments. But that doesn't mean because DJ doesn't have good receivers that not having them makes him a good QB. He's playing his part of game manager pretty well. But the pick didn't make sense then and still doesn't.
Kyler Murray sucks. Thank God he's not our QB. He wouldn't even know how to go about picking up Jones' jock.
Quote:
In comment 15857345 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15857341 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15857330 KDavies said:
Quote:
yes, on the whole Gettleman was bad. Free agency was mostly dreadful. He didn't build a successful OL save for Thomas (and maybe Gates). And he failed in finding a proper coaching staff. He was let go, and rightfully. But damn, some of you can't acknowledge the fact that some of the players he picked are doing well. Thomas is looking like an All-Pro LT. That is a pick that was roundly criticized at the time and for at least a year afterwards.
You guys are like a bitter ex-wife, who hates their ex-husband so much they can't even acknowledge the positives (ie. children coming out of the marriage).
19-46. Left the Giants worse off than when he arrived. Wasted years and will take time to fix. Yes he picked Andrew Thomas, and football is small in the grand scheme of life. Great. He was still dreadful as a GM, and I don’t think the attempts to walk that back are based in logic or reason.
You literally quoted what I said here "yes, on the whole Gettleman was bad. Free agency was mostly dreadful. He didn't build a successful OL save for Thomas (and maybe Gates). And he failed in finding a proper coaching staff. He was let go, and rightfully."
I agree he left the Giants just as bad or worse. I agree he should have been let go. But I'm not so demented in my hate for him that I can't acknowledge the Giants have some good players that were drafted by him. Yes, it helped to be drafting high. Yes, it wasn't nearly enough.
So then what’s the point of these rabid defenses or sweet reminisces I keep seeing cropping up? If the whole of it was bad, but he picked a few nice players, why are we to swoon over the little good he did while ignoring he mostly was terrible? I don’t get it and think it’s bizarre.
For 4-5 years, the arguments on here have been how much Barkley sucked, how much Jones sucked, how much Andrew Thomas sucked and the Giants should have drafted that stud Becton. It's not bizarre for people to say now that maybe they were right on some of these players.
There is so much nuance to each of these picks people are ignoring though, they shouldn’t just get lumped together. Andrew Thomas? Maybe his rookie season but it has been a long while since he’s had detractors. Barkley? He could very well have been the wrong pick but still can be acknowledged as a good player. I’ve long been a Barkley defender, I love him, but it can be argued other players may have been more valuable. It isn’t cut and dry. And Jones? We still don’t know about him. He definitely isn’t horrible, but we’ve only played a third of the season, and people are already sold he’s the guy and want to pay him. I’m definitely not there yet, and want to see this season play out.
Nothing is black and white. Everything needs nuance.
Quote:
In comment 15857347 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15857345 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15857341 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15857330 KDavies said:
Quote:
yes, on the whole Gettleman was bad. Free agency was mostly dreadful. He didn't build a successful OL save for Thomas (and maybe Gates). And he failed in finding a proper coaching staff. He was let go, and rightfully. But damn, some of you can't acknowledge the fact that some of the players he picked are doing well. Thomas is looking like an All-Pro LT. That is a pick that was roundly criticized at the time and for at least a year afterwards.
You guys are like a bitter ex-wife, who hates their ex-husband so much they can't even acknowledge the positives (ie. children coming out of the marriage).
19-46. Left the Giants worse off than when he arrived. Wasted years and will take time to fix. Yes he picked Andrew Thomas, and football is small in the grand scheme of life. Great. He was still dreadful as a GM, and I don’t think the attempts to walk that back are based in logic or reason.
You literally quoted what I said here "yes, on the whole Gettleman was bad. Free agency was mostly dreadful. He didn't build a successful OL save for Thomas (and maybe Gates). And he failed in finding a proper coaching staff. He was let go, and rightfully."
I agree he left the Giants just as bad or worse. I agree he should have been let go. But I'm not so demented in my hate for him that I can't acknowledge the Giants have some good players that were drafted by him. Yes, it helped to be drafting high. Yes, it wasn't nearly enough.
So then what’s the point of these rabid defenses or sweet reminisces I keep seeing cropping up? If the whole of it was bad, but he picked a few nice players, why are we to swoon over the little good he did while ignoring he mostly was terrible? I don’t get it and think it’s bizarre.
For 4-5 years, the arguments on here have been how much Barkley sucked, how much Jones sucked, how much Andrew Thomas sucked and the Giants should have drafted that stud Becton. It's not bizarre for people to say now that maybe they were right on some of these players.
There is so much nuance to each of these picks people are ignoring though, they shouldn’t just get lumped together. Andrew Thomas? Maybe his rookie season but it has been a long while since he’s had detractors. Barkley? He could very well have been the wrong pick but still can be acknowledged as a good player. I’ve long been a Barkley defender, I love him, but it can be argued other players may have been more valuable. It isn’t cut and dry. And Jones? We still don’t know about him. He definitely isn’t horrible, but we’ve only played a third of the season, and people are already sold he’s the guy and want to pay him. I’m definitely not there yet, and want to see this season play out.
Nothing is black and white. Everything needs nuance.
Agreed whole heartedly that everything need nuance. And that is my whole point. Nobody here is saying everything Gettleman did is great. I don't even see anyone saying Gettleman should still have his job. But those who are able to look at his tenure with any kind of nuance, saying he did make some solid picks after all (now that they are getting the proper coaching for some of them), they get stoned for saying anything positive about any pick that Gettleman made.
Quote:
In comment 15857330 KDavies said:
Quote:
yes, on the whole Gettleman was bad. Free agency was mostly dreadful. He didn't build a successful OL save for Thomas (and maybe Gates). And he failed in finding a proper coaching staff. He was let go, and rightfully. But damn, some of you can't acknowledge the fact that some of the players he picked are doing well. Thomas is looking like an All-Pro LT. That is a pick that was roundly criticized at the time and for at least a year afterwards.
You guys are like a bitter ex-wife, who hates their ex-husband so much they can't even acknowledge the positives (ie. children coming out of the marriage).
19-46. Left the Giants worse off than when he arrived. Wasted years and will take time to fix. Yes he picked Andrew Thomas, and football is small in the grand scheme of life. Great. He was still dreadful as a GM, and I don’t think the attempts to walk that back are based in logic or reason.
You literally quoted what I said here "yes, on the whole Gettleman was bad. Free agency was mostly dreadful. He didn't build a successful OL save for Thomas (and maybe Gates). And he failed in finding a proper coaching staff. He was let go, and rightfully."
I agree he left the Giants just as bad or worse. I agree he should have been let go. But I'm not so demented in my hate for him that I can't acknowledge the Giants have some good players that were drafted by him. Yes, it helped to be drafting high. Yes, it wasn't nearly enough.
Did Gettleman really want Thomas?
By all accounts there was a split in the draft room.
Gettleman - Bechton (height/weight/speed) and Wirfs (tough/blue-collar) were his top two although he would not object to any of the four. Of the other two, Thomas would be above Wills.
Judge - Wills was his top guy though Thomas was close second. Absolutely not to Bechton.
Garrett/OL Coach - Thomas was by far their top guy. Absolutely no way to Bechton. Unknown how they viewed Wirfs or Wills. If I had to guess, probably Wirfs over Wills.
Scouts - Probably preferred Bechton first then Thomas because they had the best raw tools. Unknown how they viewed Wirfs or Wills.
Faced with that division you had 2 players who were probably not 4th on anyone's list that as far as we know, and that was Thomas and Wirfs. Thomas had people who had him as their top OT whereas nobody had Wirfs. More people probably had Bechton as #1 than Thomas, but there were some who probably had him clearly as #4 including everyone that would be coaching him. Mara seems like the type of person who would try to broker a compromise if the coaching staff was strongly objecting and everybody could live with Thomas.
I also said Dave was horrible but he did leave more than some want to acknowledge. He also did not have TC and had a 38 year old Manning and not a 31 year old in 2012. Not having enough of team for those two to make one more run at it will not age in well in history imv.
As I hope most will acknowledge those two pieces are the toughest to find. Again, post the drafts I mentioned and let's see.
This is revisionist history. Reese’s drafts were bad at the end but they weren’t the reason for the demise. The demise was missing on free agent signings on the oline. Reese was able to at least plug holes well enough to leave Dave behind a while flawed team, one that was only a year removed from a playoff year.
Dave did way more damage to the Giants, Reese is the far superior GM.
Quote:
If you look at things objectively you will see the drafts caused the demise of the Giants. Keep in mind this was with both a two time SB QB and HC in the building of which both Reese inherited and he tried to run both out.
I also said Dave was horrible but he did leave more than some want to acknowledge. He also did not have TC and had a 38 year old Manning and not a 31 year old in 2012. Not having enough of team for those two to make one more run at it will not age in well in history imv.
As I hope most will acknowledge those two pieces are the toughest to find. Again, post the drafts I mentioned and let's see.
This is revisionist history. Reese’s drafts were bad at the end but they weren’t the reason for the demise. The demise was missing on free agent signings on the oline. Reese was able to at least plug holes well enough to leave Dave behind a while flawed team, one that was only a year removed from a playoff year.
Dave did way more damage to the Giants, Reese is the far superior GM.
Of course Reese is the Superior GM. He helped the Giants get 2 SBs. You know, you can also draft and develop OL. Reese had some pretty bad drafts the second half of his career here.
Time will tell.
Quote:
If you look at things objectively you will see the drafts caused the demise of the Giants. Keep in mind this was with both a two time SB QB and HC in the building of which both Reese inherited and he tried to run both out.
I also said Dave was horrible but he did leave more than some want to acknowledge. He also did not have TC and had a 38 year old Manning and not a 31 year old in 2012. Not having enough of team for those two to make one more run at it will not age in well in history imv.
As I hope most will acknowledge those two pieces are the toughest to find. Again, post the drafts I mentioned and let's see.
This is revisionist history. Reese’s drafts were bad at the end but they weren’t the reason for the demise. The demise was missing on free agent signings on the oline. Reese was able to at least plug holes well enough to leave Dave behind a while flawed team, one that was only a year removed from a playoff year.
Dave did way more damage to the Giants, Reese is the far superior GM.
Reese's downfall was more of a side effect of the Mara philosophy more than Reese. Don't get me wrong, Reese played a role in his own demise keeping guys like Marc Ross around way too long. The Mara family is very reticent to change and Reese tended to live in the past with what was successful versus the present. For example, the scout who stayed around way too long because he was the one who hyped Victor Cruz. Reese could evaluate talent, but like Ernie Accorsi before him he needed to be focused on a single task. As Director of College Scouting he could do that, but as GM he is pulled in a number of directions.
Reese absolutely gutted this team with his horrific drafts from 2011-2013 where there’s not a single player that really contributed anything to the team. He had other drafts as well where the majority of the draft were not even football players. He was good at identifying 1 player and then completely fucking up the rest of the draft. He took Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple in the top 10 in consecutive drafts. He took Evan Engram in round 1.
His drafts from 2009-2016 are really pathetic aside from a few players.
You want to talk about percentages? From 2009-2017, I count a total of 7 total players that had an impact on the Giants. Out of 54 draft picks.
The fact that you think Jerry Reese was better at drafting than Gettleman is an absurd notion.
I am holding both accountable to the position. I think both had to deal with a "collaborative" approach but doesn't seem fair to paint it the way you want to see it with one and not the other.
I am holding both accountable to the position. I think both had to deal with a "collaborative" approach but doesn't seem fair to paint it the way you want to see it with one and not the other.
I am not defending Jerry Reese for having to deal with Mara. I think Jerry's inately conservative personnel philosophies were attractive to Mara and that ultimately was a big reason for his demise. He kept people around who should have been fired because they had performed in the past, but were woefully out of step when trying to build a team as NFL changed. Adapt or die.
There is more to being a GM than just drafting. While drafting well helps, things like proper roster construction, positional values, cap management and internal assessment are huge parts of running a successful franchise. There are some good players Gettleman drafted, but he was horrid in the other facets. In a nutshell, the biggest issue with Gettleman was that he didn’t really seem to have a plan, he just kinda of winged it. The result was a mish mashed team that didn’t fit what coaches wanted to do, didn’t have the capability to play modern football and didn’t have the cap space to go get the needed players.
Picking high in the draft every year will net you some good players out of sheer luck. You need to perform the other tasks of the job to build a good, solid team.
If not protecting your QB is part of modern football in your mind than I think its best for us to disagree.
Reese absolutely gutted this team with his horrific drafts from 2011-2013 where there’s not a single player that really contributed anything to the team. He had other drafts as well where the majority of the draft were not even football players. He was good at identifying 1 player and then completely fucking up the rest of the draft. He took Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple in the top 10 in consecutive drafts. He took Evan Engram in round 1.
His drafts from 2009-2016 are really pathetic aside from a few players.
You want to talk about percentages? From 2009-2017, I count a total of 7 total players that had an impact on the Giants. Out of 54 draft picks.
The fact that you think Jerry Reese was better at drafting than Gettleman is an absurd notion.
We know you have a hard on for Dave, it’s ok but if you want to talk percentages compare Reese’s first three drafts to Dave’s entire tenure. Prince played 9 years in the NFL, he may not have been stud but he was a solid NFL player.
I count way more than 7 that played impactful snaps for the Giants.
Nicks
Beatty
JPP
Linval
Prince
Randle
Pugh
Hankins
Odell
Richburg
Kennard
Collins
Sheppard
Tomlinson
Gallman
They’re not all stars but there’s a lot of solid NFL players in that bunch. It’s not Reese’s fault Wilson suffered a neck injury and Chad Jones got into a car accident
There is more to being a GM than just drafting. While drafting well helps, things like proper roster construction, positional values, cap management and internal assessment are huge parts of running a successful franchise. There are some good players Gettleman drafted, but he was horrid in the other facets. In a nutshell, the biggest issue with Gettleman was that he didn’t really seem to have a plan, he just kinda of winged it. The result was a mish mashed team that didn’t fit what coaches wanted to do, didn’t have the capability to play modern football and didn’t have the cap space to go get the needed players.
Picking high in the draft every year will net you some good players out of sheer luck. You need to perform the other tasks of the job to build a good, solid team.
Every word of this. Gettleman was a decent evaluator of talent. On its own that won't get you very far as a GM.
If not protecting your QB is part of modern football in your mind than I think its best for us to disagree.
Reese did not adapt to the fact that teams were finding ways to get to the QB quicker because of all of the rules outlawing pass defense. He tried to build a team the way he always did with vet stopgaps, UDFA's, etc. However, those types of players were no longer there because teams were keeping their good OL rather than letting them hit free agency and teams were making a more concerted effort to identify strong OL in the draft so you were seeing fewer hits as UDFA.
Quote:
ajr - you are really citing Prince Amukamara as a good draft pick by Jerry Reese?
Reese absolutely gutted this team with his horrific drafts from 2011-2013 where there’s not a single player that really contributed anything to the team. He had other drafts as well where the majority of the draft were not even football players. He was good at identifying 1 player and then completely fucking up the rest of the draft. He took Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple in the top 10 in consecutive drafts. He took Evan Engram in round 1.
His drafts from 2009-2016 are really pathetic aside from a few players.
You want to talk about percentages? From 2009-2017, I count a total of 7 total players that had an impact on the Giants. Out of 54 draft picks.
The fact that you think Jerry Reese was better at drafting than Gettleman is an absurd notion.
We know you have a hard on for Dave, it’s ok but if you want to talk percentages compare Reese’s first three drafts to Dave’s entire tenure. Prince played 9 years in the NFL, he may not have been stud but he was a solid NFL player.
I count way more than 7 that played impactful snaps for the Giants.
Nicks
Beatty
JPP
Linval
Prince
Randle
Pugh
Hankins
Odell
Richburg
Kennard
Collins
Sheppard
Tomlinson
Gallman
They’re not all stars but there’s a lot of solid NFL players in that bunch. It’s not Reese’s fault Wilson suffered a neck injury and Chad Jones got into a car accident
It isn't his fault that Wilson suffered a neck injury, but a role player at RB when Cordy Glenn was on the board ripe for the drafting?
Sure Saqoun is 10 times the player than Wilson but this team would be in a much better situation if they took an all pro OL.
Reese absolutely gutted this team with his horrific drafts from 2011-2013 where there’s not a single player that really contributed anything to the team. He had other drafts as well where the majority of the draft were not even football players. He was good at identifying 1 player and then completely fucking up the rest of the draft. He took Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple in the top 10 in consecutive drafts. He took Evan Engram in round 1.
His drafts from 2009-2016 are really pathetic aside from a few players.
You want to talk about percentages? From 2009-2017, I count a total of 7 total players that had an impact on the Giants. Out of 54 draft picks.
The fact that you think Jerry Reese was better at drafting than Gettleman is an absurd notion.
Do you ever get tired of embarrassing yourself?
Like I said yesterday, no one would ask.
Therein lies the whole problem with DG. Four years with 1st round picks on rookie contracts, and none have been maximized to their full potential until now due to poor team building. This is why an revisionism on him must be limited even if he acquired a gaggle of good players over two drafts
Quote:
In comment 15857196 Josiah31 said:
Quote:
In comment 15857191 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
So the upset in London made Jones a franchise quarterback?'
Jones may end up turning his career around under this coaching staff, but that statement in itself is absurd.
It's impossible to take you seriously.
I actually been a Jones fan for a while. Thought the oline issues never gave him a shot. He's smart and can make all the throws. It just took all the idiots the packers game to see it. :)
217 with 0 TDs.
Some of you guys don't get it. Daboll deserves a ton of credit. He's winning games by devising an offense that is halfway competent while hiding DJ as a passer. And I know, he doesn't have anyone to throw to. But that hasn't always been the case.
DJ is still unlikely to be on this team next year. Thank goodness we have Barkley, bc he's the one getting it done on O.
I'm not sure why DG is getting credit for "drafting the best QB" in the 2019 draft.
Which btw, are we glossing over Kyler Murray? Yeah, we didn't have a shot at him and I wouldn't want him either. But that was a crap draft for QBs. He should've punted on QBs in that draft, gone with Eli for the final year, sign a competent backup, and roll into 2020 where we likely would've landed Justin Herbert
Sometimes there are exactly zero true franchise QBs in a draft. 2019 arguably just had Murray.
Daniel Jones has had 3+ years in the NFL. I get late bloomers and he's playing decent ball right now, to his credit, but to say 5 games in, after 3 years of not getting it done, that he is now anointed as some franchise QB?
What am I missing? This team is 26th in passing completions, 31st in TDs passes and passing yardage.
DJ still has a lot to prove. I like that Daboll and Kafka has found a system that is working.
I get the arguments about pass protection and lack of weapons on the outside, and they are good arguments. But that doesn't mean because DJ doesn't have good receivers that not having them makes him a good QB. He's playing his part of game manager pretty well. But the pick didn't make sense then and still doesn't.
Kyler Murray sucks. Thank God he's not our QB. He wouldn't even know how to go about picking up Jones' jock.
Yeah, he does suck. And that's the point. By any measure whatsoever, his career has been superior to Jones.
Its fair to say our GMS had good picks, drafts, FA etc after they are long gone. Its also fair to critique them when players start strong and falter.
I think some here will be killing Joe Shoen soon enough as well.
Gettleman was a scout and had decent history in the draft since Carolina. That's OK to say. As a GM he was not great with FA acquisitions...except L.W in hindsight. He was not good in building the team (coaching and players).
I think we can all agree that so far Shoen and Daboll look like the right guys.
This is what you do when you are working backwards from your opinion to the facts as opposed from working forward from the facts to an opinion.