I think it should be discussed Josiah31 : 10/10/2022 10:52 pm

That Gettlmans biggest problem was not getting the coach right. Because the players he brought here are really exceeding. The 2018 draft he took a lot of heat for getting Barkley. The rest of the draft was garbage. But it got much better. Jones, Lawrence, Xman, slayton, and Love drafted in 2019. Even though Baker sucked, everyone else are big time producers for us. He destroyed that draft. 2020 draft. Thomas, McKinney are obviously very good. Thomas may be the best tackle in football. McKinney right there at safety. Crowder, Lemiexux, Holmes contribute. Caughlin is great on specials. Throw in Lenard Williams signing and he got us some great players. If he had someone here like Deball getting everything out of these guys, he would probably still be here. With the one major caveat being oline. That was a disaster. Who knows. Maybe deball could of made Flowers good. Ha.