for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Brian Daboll is gonna get coaches fired

LawrenceTaylor56 : 10/11/2022 2:49 pm
Huge praise for Brian Daboll

Quote:

Chad Forbes
@NFLDraftBites
Brian Daboll is going to get other Coaches fired. Owners watching from afar see a 1st Yr Head Coach with a talent deficiency winning games nobody saw possible. Team has even bought in. It’s the best 1st Yr Coaching job I can remember. 4-1 with this roster is just absurd..


Hard not to get excited after Week 5 of the NFL season.
Totally agree  
Giants86 : 10/11/2022 2:52 pm : link
This roster is bad. Go figure.

Hope we keep going!!

Love it!!!
I love this culture.....Schoen, Daboll, Kafka and Wink  
GiantBlue : 10/11/2022 2:54 pm : link
These are professionals doing a professional job by treating their players as professionals.

The players are responding.

Don't pinch me. I want this to continue for as long as possible!
While a lot rings true  
Giantimistic : 10/11/2022 2:56 pm : link
Let’s not pretend we don’t have the best running back, top left tackle, avg to maybe above QB play, one of the best safety combos and a talented dline.


BD deserves a lot of praise  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/11/2022 3:01 pm : link
I also will continue to say these players have been a big part of it. It's time they start getting more credit imv.
I don’t think this roster is as bad as everyone thought...  
Simms11 : 10/11/2022 3:06 pm : link
however, I will say that it’s paper thin at many positions and that’s where this staff is making its money! Developing the depth and getting them ready to play has been extraordinary.
Simms  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/11/2022 3:07 pm : link
Agree on both your points.
Rosters can be made too  
gfinop : 10/11/2022 3:10 pm : link
BD's doing it.

i.e. Richie "who" James making plays?

If this continues some stars are going to be made!
This is the football version of Moneyball  
MartyNJ1969 : 10/11/2022 3:10 pm : link
absoultely
its a both / and  
mattlawson : 10/11/2022 3:13 pm : link
no one will deny we have a talent deficit. But our coaching has been top notch, playing to strengths of the team we have - and finding ways to win.

hard not to be excited about the team and the entire staff. everyone buying in
RE: This is the football version of Moneyball  
cjac : 10/11/2022 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15857969 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
absoultely


Guys, check the reports or I'm going to point at Pete again
I think 2 things can be true  
Chris684 : 10/11/2022 3:13 pm : link
Brian Daboll is an excellent Head Coach AND the roster is maybe not quite as bad as people thought. I'm not saying we're witnessing the talent level of the 1970's Steelers, but I think the players deserve credit too. Specifically Jones and Barkley who have been left for dead many times here and elsewhere.
RE: I think 2 things can be true  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10/11/2022 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15857976 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Brian Daboll is an excellent Head Coach AND the roster is maybe not quite as bad as people thought. I'm not saying we're witnessing the talent level of the 1970's Steelers, but I think the players deserve credit too. Specifically Jones and Barkley who have been left for dead many times here and elsewhere.


Maybe not dead, but both were oft-injured.
RE: Simms  
Johnny5 : 10/11/2022 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15857960 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Agree on both your points.

+1
RE: This is the football version of Moneyball  
upnyg : 10/11/2022 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15857969 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
absoultely

Feels like it, next man up!
If this really comes together  
j_rud : 10/11/2022 3:18 pm : link
and Daboll truly is who he is starting to look like the past 10 years may have been worth it. I mean what's the ceiling here? Is it sustainable for the entire season? Is this actually a double digit win team by virtue of grit and ingenuity?

These were unfathomable questions a month ago.
If it goes too well (like playoffs)  
Coopcomic : 10/11/2022 3:18 pm : link
I'm afraid we're going to lose Wink, Kafka (who seems to evade the talking head credit) - or both.
Who's Fabio?  
BlackLight : 10/11/2022 3:27 pm : link
.
RE: If it goes too well (like playoffs)  
KDavies : 10/11/2022 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15857994 Coopcomic said:
Quote:
I'm afraid we're going to lose Wink, Kafka (who seems to evade the talking head credit) - or both.


Not saying it would never happen, but Wink led a good Ravens defense for years and never got a job, and the trend seems to be for offensive coaches.

Kafka was never long in the tooth for this team IMO, as he is an up and comer.
You know what is really different this year?  
AnnapolisMike : 10/11/2022 3:49 pm : link
Its a team playing with emotion and also doing the fundamental things that win games. It's probably the difference between this team being 4-1 rather than 1-4. The coaches are putting them in a position to succeed and they believe they can.

Calm down guys.  
compton : 10/11/2022 3:53 pm : link
The season is young. We have seen this before with both Dan Reeves and Fassel first year. Daboll is catching teams off guard. They don't know how to prepare for the Giants but they will adjust over time.
RE: If it goes too well (like playoffs)  
giantsfaninphilly : 10/11/2022 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15857994 Coopcomic said:
Quote:
I'm afraid we're going to lose Wink, Kafka (who seems to evade the talking head credit) - or both.


This would be a good problem to have.
RE: I don’t think this roster is as bad as everyone thought...  
rich in DC : 10/11/2022 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15857954 Simms11 said:
Quote:
however, I will say that it’s paper thin at many positions and that’s where this staff is making its money! Developing the depth and getting them ready to play has been extraordinary.


No, the roster really is as bad (and injured) as most here thought. If Joe Judge was still here, this is a winless team.

I have been predicting a 5 win season for months- and now I see that while the talent deficit and lack of depth have proven true, the coaching talent is of such a high level that they are able to overcome these deficiencies. I have some crow to eat there.

Let's see what happens if they can put together two more solid drafts and make some smart adds in FA! I think Daboll is going to be the most valuable part of this franchise for a decade or more to come.
RE: If it goes too well (like playoffs)  
Ivan15 : 10/11/2022 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15857994 Coopcomic said:
Quote:
I'm afraid we're going to lose Wink, Kafka (who seems to evade the talking head credit) - or both.
______________________________
Giants may lose Martindale. I will be very happy for him since he desperately wants to be a HC. He will be hard to replace unless Wilkins is ready to replace him.
Martindale will be at a real disadvantage since he won’t have Don Martindale as DC. Other than Wilkins, I don’t know if anyone plays defense like Martindale so he may need to be his own DC and hire a strong OC._______________________
RE: If it goes too well (like playoffs)  
Ira : 10/11/2022 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15857994 Coopcomic said:
Quote:
I'm afraid we're going to lose Wink, Kafka (who seems to evade the talking head credit) - or both.


I like the way Schoen/Daboll put together this coaching staff. If someone gets hired away, I'm confident that they'll make good decisions regarding his replacement.
RE: If it goes too well (like playoffs)  
mikeinbloomfield : 10/11/2022 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15857994 Coopcomic said:
Quote:
I'm afraid we're going to lose Wink, Kafka (who seems to evade the talking head credit) - or both.


Someone hide Mike Kafka's phone. The Giants went 90 yards for the tying TD in the 4th quarter with their best player and 4 top wide receivers not playing.

I think Tepper's putting together his list and Kafka's on it.
RE: Calm down guys.  
rich in DC : 10/11/2022 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15858043 compton said:
Quote:
The season is young. We have seen this before with both Dan Reeves and Fassel first year. Daboll is catching teams off guard. They don't know how to prepare for the Giants but they will adjust over time.


At first, I thought so to- ergo the months of my predictions that this is a 5 win team.

What is different is that we see a coaching staff able not only to make in-game and even drive to drive adjustments, but adjustments that are thought out and are made faster than the opposition can counter them.

Neither Fassel or Reeves were strong in-game tacticians. They created good game plans and got the team ready to play early on- but the lack of ability to adjust did them in.

I have to eat crow because I failed to see that the coaching was able to turn a generally mediocre to poor level of talent into a cohesive group that can execute multiple game plans. That's a real skill and the future is bright just for that reason.

Imagine what happens when they improve the talent level and add more players who can execute the game plan while also having more talent than the other team?
Lots of roster turnover  
Fish : 10/11/2022 4:37 pm : link
From last season. We have pros playing key positions. Jihad, glowinski, Feliciano just to name a few. Daboll is great. Hope he’s here for a thousand years with Schoen.
If that does happen  
PaulN : 10/11/2022 4:54 pm : link
It will be a total failure. It's not so simple, if it were then every team would be good.
I wonder if Jones brings Kafka with him  
giantBCP : 10/11/2022 6:45 pm : link
If he ends up leaving.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/11/2022 6:50 pm : link
I think we get our HC for the next decade. Crossing fingers. How can one not be impressed?
It would hurt to lose Kafka  
JohnF : 10/11/2022 7:06 pm : link
But don't forget the guy who was OC for the Bills last year is OUR head coach!

We'll be fine!
RE: RE: If it goes too well (like playoffs)  
Mike in NY : 10/11/2022 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15858107 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15857994 Coopcomic said:


Quote:


I'm afraid we're going to lose Wink, Kafka (who seems to evade the talking head credit) - or both.

______________________________
Giants may lose Martindale. I will be very happy for him since he desperately wants to be a HC. He will be hard to replace unless Wilkins is ready to replace him.
Martindale will be at a real disadvantage since he won’t have Don Martindale as DC. Other than Wilkins, I don’t know if anyone plays defense like Martindale so he may need to be his own DC and hire a strong OC._______________________


Andre Patterson was Minnesota DC before the entire staff was axed after last season so there are options.
Agreed. This roster is better than what people think  
kelly : 10/11/2022 8:02 pm : link
Edge-strong
Safety-strong
D line-strong
D backs- better than anticipated
Ilb-servicable with Smith onboard

Qb- Jones coming on
RB-strong
Receivers-weak
TE- average but improving
O line-below average pass blocking. Average run blocking.

If we can get the o line to average in pass blocking that would be a real plus. Hoping Neal can start putting it together.
Bummer!  
Joe Beckwith : 10/11/2022 8:20 pm : link
TIA.
Been thinking a lot about how folks thought we were set after 2016.  
an_idol_mind : 10/11/2022 9:04 pm : link
I think the signs are pointing to Daboll turning out better, but it's been a thing I'm thinking of.

On the bright side, Daboll can't slick his hair back next year like McAdoo did.
Especially with this roster?!  
prdave73 : 10/11/2022 11:53 pm : link
wow.. Just goes to show how important it is to have a great HC. Coughlin had the same effect on the team.
Very funny,  
winoguy : 8:00 am : link
a couple years ago had basically the same " problem" where everyone was freaking out about losing Patrick Graham..lol.....
RE: RE: I don’t think this roster is as bad as everyone thought...  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:04 am : link
In comment 15858103 rich in DC said:
Quote:
In comment 15857954 Simms11 said:


Quote:


however, I will say that it’s paper thin at many positions and that’s where this staff is making its money! Developing the depth and getting them ready to play has been extraordinary.



No, the roster really is as bad (and injured) as most here thought. If Joe Judge was still here, this is a winless team.

I have been predicting a 5 win season for months- and now I see that while the talent deficit and lack of depth have proven true, the coaching talent is of such a high level that they are able to overcome these deficiencies. I have some crow to eat there.

Let's see what happens if they can put together two more solid drafts and make some smart adds in FA! I think Daboll is going to be the most valuable part of this franchise for a decade or more to come.


rich -- I was predicting 3 wins - lol. There was no reason to believe there weren't talent deficiencies on this team. This staff does seem to be able to get the best of what they have, so I am very pleasantly surprised. I do hope this management team is the real deal they appear to be. I love the way this team is fighting, scrapping, and pulling together right now. I don't know if I am willing to eat crow as I was in a wait and see mode, which in my opinion after three failed head coaches, and losing seasons with many of the same players was reasonable. Right now I'm just enjoying the moments.
RE: Especially with this roster?!  
BigBlue7 : 9:08 am : link
In comment 15858712 prdave73 said:
Quote:
wow.. Just goes to show how important it is to have a great HC. Coughlin had the same effect on the team.


He did, but Coughlin NEVER had a roster with as little talent and depth as this one
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 