Brian Daboll is gonna get coaches fired

Chad Forbes
@NFLDraftBites
Brian Daboll is going to get other Coaches fired. Owners watching from afar see a 1st Yr Head Coach with a talent deficiency winning games nobody saw possible. Team has even bought in. It’s the best 1st Yr Coaching job I can remember. 4-1 with this roster is just absurd..
Hope we keep going!!
Love it!!!
The players are responding.
Don't pinch me. I want this to continue for as long as possible!
i.e. Richie "who" James making plays?
If this continues some stars are going to be made!
hard not to be excited about the team and the entire staff. everyone buying in
Guys, check the reports or I'm going to point at Pete again
Maybe not dead, but both were oft-injured.
+1
Feels like it, next man up!
These were unfathomable questions a month ago.
Not saying it would never happen, but Wink led a good Ravens defense for years and never got a job, and the trend seems to be for offensive coaches.
Kafka was never long in the tooth for this team IMO, as he is an up and comer.
This would be a good problem to have.
No, the roster really is as bad (and injured) as most here thought. If Joe Judge was still here, this is a winless team.
I have been predicting a 5 win season for months- and now I see that while the talent deficit and lack of depth have proven true, the coaching talent is of such a high level that they are able to overcome these deficiencies. I have some crow to eat there.
Let's see what happens if they can put together two more solid drafts and make some smart adds in FA! I think Daboll is going to be the most valuable part of this franchise for a decade or more to come.
Giants may lose Martindale. I will be very happy for him since he desperately wants to be a HC. He will be hard to replace unless Wilkins is ready to replace him.
Martindale will be at a real disadvantage since he won’t have Don Martindale as DC. Other than Wilkins, I don’t know if anyone plays defense like Martindale so he may need to be his own DC and hire a strong OC._______________________
I like the way Schoen/Daboll put together this coaching staff. If someone gets hired away, I'm confident that they'll make good decisions regarding his replacement.
Someone hide Mike Kafka's phone. The Giants went 90 yards for the tying TD in the 4th quarter with their best player and 4 top wide receivers not playing.
I think Tepper's putting together his list and Kafka's on it.
At first, I thought so to- ergo the months of my predictions that this is a 5 win team.
What is different is that we see a coaching staff able not only to make in-game and even drive to drive adjustments, but adjustments that are thought out and are made faster than the opposition can counter them.
Neither Fassel or Reeves were strong in-game tacticians. They created good game plans and got the team ready to play early on- but the lack of ability to adjust did them in.
I have to eat crow because I failed to see that the coaching was able to turn a generally mediocre to poor level of talent into a cohesive group that can execute multiple game plans. That's a real skill and the future is bright just for that reason.
Imagine what happens when they improve the talent level and add more players who can execute the game plan while also having more talent than the other team?
We'll be fine!
I'm afraid we're going to lose Wink, Kafka (who seems to evade the talking head credit) - or both.
Andre Patterson was Minnesota DC before the entire staff was axed after last season so there are options.
Safety-strong
D line-strong
D backs- better than anticipated
Ilb-servicable with Smith onboard
Qb- Jones coming on
RB-strong
Receivers-weak
TE- average but improving
O line-below average pass blocking. Average run blocking.
If we can get the o line to average in pass blocking that would be a real plus. Hoping Neal can start putting it together.
On the bright side, Daboll can't slick his hair back next year like McAdoo did.
however, I will say that it’s paper thin at many positions and that’s where this staff is making its money! Developing the depth and getting them ready to play has been extraordinary.
rich -- I was predicting 3 wins - lol. There was no reason to believe there weren't talent deficiencies on this team. This staff does seem to be able to get the best of what they have, so I am very pleasantly surprised. I do hope this management team is the real deal they appear to be. I love the way this team is fighting, scrapping, and pulling together right now. I don't know if I am willing to eat crow as I was in a wait and see mode, which in my opinion after three failed head coaches, and losing seasons with many of the same players was reasonable. Right now I'm just enjoying the moments.
He did, but Coughlin NEVER had a roster with as little talent and depth as this one