Jaylon Smith

Matt M. : 10:06 am
For the second year in a row, I'm scratching my head on him. I walk away from games liking what I see, but not sure if he is playing really well or our other options at ILB are bad.

But, this is the 2nd year in a row he essentially walked of the street right into a considerable role and contributed positively right away.
He's got lb size and db speed. He reacts quickly and tackles well.  
Ira : 10:14 am : link
With good coaching, I think he'll fit in nicely.
I have to admit  
Jay on the Island : 10:21 am : link
that he has looked much better than I expected. He flashed last season but he also hurt the defense with his free lancing at times.
Smith  
stretch234 : 10:27 am : link
His athletic ability is off the charts compared to the other non edge LB's on the team.

That does not make him perfect, but his size and speed get noticed. To me, he is the biggest reason Crowder is playing better
He is active  
pjcas18 : 10:30 am : link
and stands out when he's on the field.

probably the most instinctive and athletic ILB the Giants have. If he's healthy.
In a why I've wondered the same thing  
rasbutant : 10:34 am : link
I thought for sure he'd get a 3yr deal after last season from someone. Then NO body signed him. Weird? I just figured I don't know what I'm looking at, but here he is again playing well.
.  
arcarsenal : 10:40 am : link
I've said the same thing. I feel like he's a net positive and a very serviceable, solid ILB in the right scheme. I don't understand how he wasn't even on a roster at all. It's not like he was bad here the first time, either - he put some good stuff on tape.

I'm glad we got him back, for sure.
And he had a rep of being undisciplined  
BillT : 10:41 am : link
But he’s certainly been a positive. I was skeptical when they signed him but lo and behold Schoen, it turns out, knows more about football than I do.
I think a big part of him freelancing last year  
nygiants16 : 10:48 am : link
was he was playing for his future and he knew the team sucked, he was trying to stand out..

I feel this year he looks bigger and little faster, i also think the defense has him playing more downhill
Is the nerve damage still an issue  
Tom in DC : 10:49 am : link
Prior to the knee injury in college he was a slam dunk early draft pick. I suppose teams are still shying away from long term (or any term) contracts.
RE: I think a big part of him freelancing last year  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:50 am : link
No, that was he rep in Dallas too.
To put this in perspective  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:52 am : link
if a RB breaks off a 20-yard run, fans normally start blaming the defensive line. But if the ILB is not in his gap, he's the culprit. What fans like to see are the big hits.

Smith's issue has he hasn't been "smart" and "dependable" ... but the Giants have good coaches so let's see if they can reach him.
He's surprising the hell out of me.  
Klaatu : 10:55 am : link
So is Oshane Ximines. I think you have to give some credit to their respective position coaches, John Egorugwu and Drew Wilkins, but props to both players are absolutely warranted.
I love him  
5BowlsSoon : 11:14 am : link
Have always loved him, even on Dallas. I cried when we dropped him after last year. He is so fast, so passionate, and I love his dreadlocks ……

#54 should be a Giant for a long time….please make it happen
RE: I love him  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:19 am : link
You cried?
Eric...  
Brown_Hornet : 11:24 am : link
...spot-on.

Also, "he is playing really well or our other options at ILB are bad."
He is not going to look "better" because other are/have been bad.
ILB has a job, like an OL or IDL guy, much of what he does well will go unnoticed.

The splash plays are a plus.
RE: I love him  
pjcas18 : 11:25 am : link
You're a weird dude. No offense.
RE: I love him  
arcarsenal : 11:27 am : link
Lol, this is just weird.
RE: RE: I love him  
5BowlsSoon : 11:33 am : link
None taken…..oh, By the way, I caught your Toronto Maple Leafs dig on another thread…..lol…..the timing of the comment was perfect seeing that my boys play your boys tonight. Happy hunting…..and keep that Jackeye kid away from my boys.
Hard not to like his energy  
g-baby : 11:45 am : link
Guy plays like his hair is on fire. Defenses need guys like Smith and Ward. His execution certainly looked pretty good last week. Hope he continues to show up for us.
He’s going to be relied on a bunch this week......  
Simms11 : 11:49 am : link
Let’s see how that goes against the likes of Lamar Jackson and that running game. The Ravens are going to run the ball and so we have to shut it down this week to even have a chance. Run D was a bit better last week, but still giving up too many yards inside. Hopefully a healthy Leo W. can help.
Excited to see what  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:00 pm : link
Wink does with him. Hopefully he can hold up health wise.
This along with potentially Slayton  
Coopcomic : 12:05 pm : link
I understand it's a love fest going on, and I'm basically in that same camp. However, for Smith to be on the street - for Slayton to languish and now looking like the only one who can get separation...is it fair to say Schoen/Daboll/Wink (?) were slow to recognize viable talent? Yes, and I realize Smith was there for any team to take, Slayton was there too essentially as a trade chip. To be fair also - they didn't cut Slayton outright when many thought they should. But, if they play as they did last week, you can't help but wonder how close they were to be out completely.
RE: RE: RE: I love him  
pjcas18 : 12:12 pm : link
None taken…..oh, By the way, I caught your Toronto Maple Leafs dig on another thread…..lol…..the timing of the comment was perfect seeing that my boys play your boys tonight. Happy hunting…..and keep that Jackeye kid away from my boys.


Leafs have too much talent now for the Habs. anything can happen in one game, but the Habs should be in the Bedard sweepstakes one year after winning the Wright sweepstakes (and taking Slafkovsky)

RE: This along with potentially Slayton  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:14 pm : link
Did you pay attention to Slayton in camp and the preseason? He wasn't good.
Eric - I agree with all your comments  
Matt M. : 12:25 pm : link
I think last year, he was more of a case of just being better than the shit we had at ILB. He made plays with athleticism, but he also was out of position often.

This year, I am seeing a different player thus far. He seemed to play within the scheme. 2 weeks ago he was still getting his feet wet in this system, but played a lot more snaps than I expected and made some plays. This past week, he was all over and seemed to be playing disciplined football. We have an excellent coaching staff, so I hope he continues to both make plays and play within the system, keeping his responsibilities.

This really makes we wish Beavers was healthy. I thought before camp he was one of the steals of the draft. Then he was having an outstanding camp to the point I thought he absolutely had to start. I really hope he is fully recovered for next camp and doesn't miss a beat. I know that is a lot ask for. But, he can really improve the D, in my opinion.
Smith has always been undisciplined  
larryflower37 : 12:32 pm : link
MLB is a position you can't play with your hair on fire. You need to make the right reads and keep your responsibilities.
Smith was known to go after the splash play instead of staying home, offensive coordinator love these types because you can bait them out of position.
Not to switch the subject but this is what has impressed me about Thibs he has played disciplined, he sets the edge when it's called for and doesn't work himself out of the play by getting push to deep or going rogue
I've felt like he's been overrated  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1:01 pm : link
here due to his college background. I've never really been impressed with him.

But this past game was the best he's looked as a Giant imo. He was excellent. One of my favorite highlights of the game was watching him navigate a running play and stop either Jones/Dillon dead in their tracks for a short gain. Just a very impressive play.
RE: To put this in perspective  
bigblue5611 : 1:16 pm : link
Maybe you're right so far in these coaches reaching him. Granted this is a short clip, but he seemed to maintain his responsibilities pretty well against GB, especially the play at the 0:21 mark. Instead of following the RB, he fills his gap, then breaks off after the RB when he kicks outside, which by then there's DB help coming off the edge.
link - ( New Window )
He is now with Wink…..  
thrunthrublue : 1:20 pm : link
To quote jack nicholson…..”I’m an artist, you give me a tuba and I’ll get you something outta it”…..Smith is now being coached within a superior group of pros, and Wink is getting the most out of him!
May be “horses for courses”. Maybe his playing style and Martindale’s  
Ivan15 : 1:40 pm : link
Defense fit well together.
My big question  
FJ : 1:40 pm : link
Why didn't we bring him to camp? He could have been learning our system sooner. Why did the Giants opinion on bringing him back change from off-season to September?
FJ...  
Brown_Hornet : 1:43 pm : link
...Darrian Beavers
RE: FJ...  
FJ : 2:03 pm : link
We didn't have Beavers when the off-season began. And we lost Beavers weeks before we gave Smith a call.
I've been selling JS for 2 yrs...  
BCD : 2:08 pm : link
he's one of the missing pieces for us....the best is yet to come with this guy....stay tone.
RE: RE: This along with potentially Slayton  
Coopcomic : 2:10 pm : link
Did you pay attention to Slayton in camp and the preseason? He wasn't good.


Yes...but you had tangible NFL evidence that he could be good (rookie year). You had tangible evidence that Jaylon Smith probably is better than Calitro. It's fair to say Slayton has been receiving a decidedly cold vibe, and has been a good soldier. Maybe that vibe will serve him well in performing onward with the 'earn it' mantra. But, Jaylon Smith was discarded from the jump. If both perform well - is it fair to say, maybe mgmt. came very close to making assessment mistakes?
RE: FJ...  
FJ : 2:29 pm : link
We didn't have Beavers when the off-season began. And we lost Beavers weeks before we gave Smith a call.
RE: RE: I love him  
BMac : 2:47 pm : link
You cried?


I cried when the Giants lost to the Colts in '58. Of course, I was seven years old at the time.
RE: RE: FJ...  
Brown_Hornet : 3:12 pm : link
Sorry, you asked about camp.
friend of mine in  
Rory : 3:35 pm : link
NY sports media said that Crowder was the one who mentioned Smith when they played together last year, maybe that's the connection.

Must have saw something on the tape that stood out.
