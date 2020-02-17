Jaylon Smith

For the second year in a row, I'm scratching my head on him. I walk away from games liking what I see, but not sure if he is playing really well or our other options at ILB are bad.
But, this is the 2nd year in a row he essentially walked of the street right into a considerable role and contributed positively right away.
That does not make him perfect, but his size and speed get noticed. To me, he is the biggest reason Crowder is playing better
probably the most instinctive and athletic ILB the Giants have. If he's healthy.
I'm glad we got him back, for sure.
I feel this year he looks bigger and little faster, i also think the defense has him playing more downhill
I feel this year he looks bigger and little faster, i also think the defense has him playing more downhill
No, that was he rep in Dallas too.
Smith's issue has he hasn't been "smart" and "dependable" ... but the Giants have good coaches so let's see if they can reach him.
#54 should be a Giant for a long time….please make it happen
You cried?
Also, "he is playing really well or our other options at ILB are bad."
He is not going to look "better" because other are/have been bad.
ILB has a job, like an OL or IDL guy, much of what he does well will go unnoticed.
The splash plays are a plus.
You're a weird dude. No offense.
Lol, this is just weird.
Have always loved him, even on Dallas. I cried when we dropped him after last year. He is so fast, so passionate, and I love his dreadlocks ……
You're a weird dude. No offense.
None taken…..oh, By the way, I caught your Toronto Maple Leafs dig on another thread…..lol…..the timing of the comment was perfect seeing that my boys play your boys tonight. Happy hunting…..and keep that Jackeye kid away from my boys.
Have always loved him, even on Dallas. I cried when we dropped him after last year. He is so fast, so passionate, and I love his dreadlocks ……
You're a weird dude. No offense.
None taken…..oh, By the way, I caught your Toronto Maple Leafs dig on another thread…..lol…..the timing of the comment was perfect seeing that my boys play your boys tonight. Happy hunting…..and keep that Jackeye kid away from my boys.
Did you pay attention to Slayton in camp and the preseason? He wasn't good.
This year, I am seeing a different player thus far. He seemed to play within the scheme. 2 weeks ago he was still getting his feet wet in this system, but played a lot more snaps than I expected and made some plays. This past week, he was all over and seemed to be playing disciplined football. We have an excellent coaching staff, so I hope he continues to both make plays and play within the system, keeping his responsibilities.
This really makes we wish Beavers was healthy. I thought before camp he was one of the steals of the draft. Then he was having an outstanding camp to the point I thought he absolutely had to start. I really hope he is fully recovered for next camp and doesn't miss a beat. I know that is a lot ask for. But, he can really improve the D, in my opinion.
Smith was known to go after the splash play instead of staying home, offensive coordinator love these types because you can bait them out of position.
Not to switch the subject but this is what has impressed me about Thibs he has played disciplined, he sets the edge when it's called for and doesn't work himself out of the play by getting push to deep or going rogue
But this past game was the best he's looked as a Giant imo. He was excellent. One of my favorite highlights of the game was watching him navigate a running play and stop either Jones/Dillon dead in their tracks for a short gain. Just a very impressive play.
Smith's issue has he hasn't been "smart" and "dependable" ... but the Giants have good coaches so let's see if they can reach him.
Maybe you're right so far in these coaches reaching him. Granted this is a short clip, but he seemed to maintain his responsibilities pretty well against GB, especially the play at the 0:21 mark. Instead of following the RB, he fills his gap, then breaks off after the RB when he kicks outside, which by then there's DB help coming off the edge.
link - ( New Window )
We didn't have Beavers when the off-season began. And we lost Beavers weeks before we gave Smith a call.
I understand it's a love fest going on, and I'm basically in that same camp. However, for Smith to be on the street - for Slayton to languish and now looking like the only one who can get separation...is it fair to say Schoen/Daboll/Wink (?) were slow to recognize viable talent? Yes, and I realize Smith was there for any team to take, Slayton was there too essentially as a trade chip. To be fair also - they didn't cut Slayton outright when many thought they should. But, if they play as they did last week, you can't help but wonder how close they were to be out completely.
Did you pay attention to Slayton in camp and the preseason? He wasn't good.
Yes...but you had tangible NFL evidence that he could be good (rookie year). You had tangible evidence that Jaylon Smith probably is better than Calitro. It's fair to say Slayton has been receiving a decidedly cold vibe, and has been a good soldier. Maybe that vibe will serve him well in performing onward with the 'earn it' mantra. But, Jaylon Smith was discarded from the jump. If both perform well - is it fair to say, maybe mgmt. came very close to making assessment mistakes?
We didn't have Beavers when the off-season began. And we lost Beavers weeks before we gave Smith a call.
Have always loved him, even on Dallas. I cried when we dropped him after last year. He is so fast, so passionate, and I love his dreadlocks ……
#54 should be a Giant for a long time….please make it happen
You cried?
I cried when the Giants lost to the Colts in '58. Of course, I was seven years old at the time.
...Darrian Beavers
We didn't have Beavers when the off-season began. And we lost Beavers weeks before we gave Smith a call.
Sorry, you asked about camp.
Must have saw something on the tape that stood out.