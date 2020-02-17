Curious critique of Jones' recent success

I apologize in advance but I cannot recall which talking head engaged in this analysis, but the long and short was that Jones is succeeding because of all the roll outs and play action, and the analyst would not be a believer until Jones shows he can pass from the pocket.



My response was: Why? Why can't this offense continue to succeeed moving the pocket around? And why does it matter how Jones succeeds? Baltimore built a non-traditional offense to cater to Lamar's skill set. Why is this any different?



Does anyone agree or do any fans agree that Jones needs to succeed in a traditional pocket before they are converts?