Curious critique of Jones' recent success

I apologize in advance but I cannot recall which talking head engaged in this analysis, but the long and short was that Jones is succeeding because of all the roll outs and play action, and the analyst would not be a believer until Jones shows he can pass from the pocket.
My response was: Why? Why can't this offense continue to succeeed moving the pocket around? And why does it matter how Jones succeeds? Baltimore built a non-traditional offense to cater to Lamar's skill set. Why is this any different?
Does anyone agree or do any fans agree that Jones needs to succeed in a traditional pocket before they are converts?
I would think BD would like to see more of it and hopefully the WR's get back to evaluate that in greater detail.
Jones has been a key contributor in 4-1, it is much more true that they are winning because of him than despite him
He has temporarily quieted the piling on that has been prevalent, key word being temporary, but it has been replaced with a modification of the narrative that is not goo
Let the season play out, much can change good and bad. For guys who hope he is the answer the season is trending in the correct direction
For guys “convicted” he is not, much more would have to happen before they will admit they were wrong
I don't know if his #s are correct but using play-action doesn't mean he's not throwing from the pocket. He has lumped everything that isn't a 5 step drop, into a group of "non-traditional" drop backs, which seems like a CYA comment.
Also, "reading 1/2 of the field, is simply a way of putting the 1st 2 reads on the same side of the field and some have decided that the backside WR/TEs have the play "off" or that DJ is not allowed to throw there.
Everything in football is a progression...everything. IMO, Daboll is simply doing for DJ what he did in Buffalo, and what previous coaches have failed to do for DJ, by allowing the QB grow within the system. Adding installs as the season goes rather than trying to install what is likely hundreds of route combinations in camp.
Jaylen Hurts play is an example of that hypocrisy.
Using one-read schemes like RPO's, and moving pockets is fine, but it is unsustainable if they are being used almost exclusively. Defenses are too good at this level, and DC's can and will adjust. That said, Jones has shown he can make throws from the pocket, so I think moving the pocket has more to do with protection (or lack thereof) than any of Daniel's limitations.
Quote:
You raise a valid point in terms of the hypocrisy of some analysts who praise some quarterbacks even though they clearly need to move around in order to succeed, but somehow Jones shouldn't be given the same "courtesy."
Jalen Hurts is a way better passer (this year) than Daniel Jones is. Thats not even close. And yes, Hurts has better receivers so we have to factor that in.
Hurts has thrown for 333 and 340 yards in games this year. Jones best game this year was against the packers with 217 yards
Orlosky praised the coaching staff for catering towards Jones' strengths, while also mentioning that his weakness is "processing information"
Look, don't let your fandom get in the way of what your eyes tell you.
- we are winning games because we have a low risk game plan with jones
- Jones does process information slower than the elite QBs
- we are winning because Jones is a threat with his legs
- Jones will not have a long career in the NFL because he's a running QB who takes on hits rather than slides
So we are in a weird spot. You have to let him run for us to win. You know he's gonna get hurt. He's a short term QB, imo, not a long term solution
The other issues is that this analyst took the position that this is somehow an indictment of Jones but failed to consider that it quite likely is being done because of the pass blocking deficiencies of the OL. Stupid and lazy
Don't confuse him with facts and logic
-Bills moved off Tyrod Taylor after a winning season
-Bears moved off Trubisky after taking the team to the playoffs
-Bengals moved off Dalton
-Niners moved off Garoppolo (only playing because Lance got hurt)
-Rams moved off Goff
This is my critique of the people who seem to have blinders on with Jones. Goff led the Rams to a SUPER BOWL and the Rams still moved off him.
QB has always been about upside as opposed to a floor with QB’s. I wouldn’t expect Schoen & Daboll to think differently,
To be fair, there’s now 5 games of film on this offense. Let’s see how DJ/NYG deal with the bumpier road that’s likely coming.
In comment 15859944 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Orlosky praised the coaching staff for catering towards Jones' strengths, while also mentioning that his weakness is "processing information"
Look, don't let your fandom get in the way of what your eyes tell you.
- we are winning games because we have a low risk game plan with jones
- Jones does process information slower than the elite QBs
- we are winning because Jones is a threat with his legs
- Jones will not have a long career in the NFL because he's a running QB who takes on hits rather than slides
So we are in a weird spot. You have to let him run for us to win. You know he's gonna get hurt. He's a short term QB, imo, not a long term solution
Rice,
I regret to inform you that you have a disease called tunnel vision. This means you can’t see the big picture very well, which means you, for whatever reason, omit key facts and details before drawing your conclusions.
But don’t fret….you are not alone in this. As you get older, you should get wiser and broaden your perspective. Press on, amigo.
2020 Buff O 396y/game. 31.3 points. JA 4554 yards 7.9 37/10
With Diggs. 127 receptions 1535 yards. 12.1 yards/rec 8 TD's.
Who is the Diggs on this team?
Let's hope some combo or maybe both of Toney/Robinson can pitch in.
Reality is Jones may be the best option. The QB situation does not always go how some want. Lot of factors to consider. Draft, draft position etc.
I don't know if his #s are correct but using play-action doesn't mean he's not throwing from the pocket. He has lumped everything that isn't a 5 step drop, into a group of "non-traditional" drop backs, which seems like a CYA comment.
Also, "reading 1/2 of the field, is simply a way of putting the 1st 2 reads on the same side of the field and some have decided that the backside WR/TEs have the play "off" or that DJ is not allowed to throw there.
Everything in football is a progression...everything. IMO, Daboll is simply doing for DJ what he did in Buffalo, and what previous coaches have failed to do for DJ, by allowing the QB grow within the system. Adding installs as the season goes rather than trying to install what is likely hundreds of route combinations in camp.
It's further than that. Orlovsky and Simms are probably the best two when it comes to evaluating QB play these days and its because they put in the work. Both admit they don't have time to break down all the film every week so they pick and choose.
Orlovsky watched the first or second game and said he's having issues with his eyes(which he didn't in the past). Anyone watching the Giants knows DJ has looked completely different weeks 3-5 than he did 1-2 (obviously guy is in a new scheme again). Orlovsky does break down all the film generally in the offseason. He was very high on DJ going into last year.
We are obviously moving the pocket because the line can't pass protect and we have a bunch of nobodies at WR. This isn't rocket science and has little to do with DJ. Not only that, when we put DJ back in pocket and he's able to break and buy time, nobody still gets open (which is where a lot of big plays in NFL come from). DJ is very accurate in throwing the ball on the run, so why not use these skills to our advantage in a limited passing attack?
The other nice thing as a fan, is knowing the Giants have a GM who understands resource management and a head coach who can win with what he has.
For the first time in a decade, I’m pretty confident what those two do will work. If they like Jones, and invest in him, I’d trust it.
The context was a question about what it would take for Jones to earn a second contract. The starkness of Bobby's answer surprised me a bit. He said the top-end for Jones, in his view, is a cap-friendly two-year deal or the franchise tag if he plays the rest of the season the way he has the last three games. He said there was no way he would support a long-term deal for Jones, even if he plays lights-out the next 2.5 months, because the injuries continue to cast a shadow and Jones needs to put together two full, strong, winning seasons to make Bobby a believer.
Bobby also said continuing to win was key to Jones's case - not just because it proves he can do it , but even more so because it pushes the Giants down in the draft to where there's unlikely to be a QB they like.
Interestingly, he didn't mention Tyrod Taylor at all in this context, or the fact that Taylor is signed through 2023. I tend to agree. Taylor is a fallback option, but probably doesn't influence the evaluation much.
The PA has been a result of the run game. What has been different this year is they are avoiding the negative plays on first down keeping the down/distance in favorable situations.
This offense does not work if they are constantly in 2nd and 9 or worse. That situation exposes all the weaknesses.
i think part of animosity on the fan side is simply that many won't be happy unless they have patrick mahomes or josh allen (or back then peyton, not eli). which is just silly and unrealistic because in eli's case that puts the bar beyond HOF'er.
another example of this same hypocritical pattern is actually josh allen years 1 and 2 with Daboll. they passed the ball a lot less than year 3+ when they added Stefon Diggs and he was far more protected. i think we will see an expedited version of this here if the WRs improve, either with Slayton continuing to perform or Robinson making an impact we will continue to see Daboll pass more. daboll is going to want to see what he has in jones to assess the future and not unlike the GB game there are going to be situations playing from behind where they have to pass the ball downfield.
The context was a question about what it would take for Jones to earn a second contract. The starkness of Bobby's answer surprised me a bit. He said the top-end for Jones, in his view, is a cap-friendly two-year deal or the franchise tag if he plays the rest of the season the way he has the last three games. He said there was no way he would support a long-term deal for Jones, even if he plays lights-out the next 2.5 months, because the injuries continue to cast a shadow and Jones needs to put together two full, strong, winning seasons to make Bobby a believer.
Bobby also said continuing to win was key to Jones's case - not just because it proves he can do it , but even more so because it pushes the Giants down in the draft to where there's unlikely to be a QB they like.
Interestingly, he didn't mention Tyrod Taylor at all in this context, or the fact that Taylor is signed through 2023. I tend to agree. Taylor is a fallback option, but probably doesn't influence the evaluation much.
I heard that as well, but two points (1) Skinner (surprisingly) fails to account for whether this is a Jones failure versus an OL failure; and (2) he didn't take the position that he wouldn't support Jones unless he showed he could pass from the pocket. And that's the problem I have. There is nothing unsustainable about how this offense is currently operating. Why can't the Giants continue to rely on a lot of rollouts and play action?
The PA has been a result of the run game. What has been different this year is they are avoiding the negative plays on first down keeping the down/distance in favorable situations.
This offense does not work if they are constantly in 2nd and 9 or worse. That situation exposes all the weaknesses.
That is a spot on observation.
Jones has a tendency to get injured too, which will limit the use of his best tool, his legs. Play designs are 1-2 reads to limit his processing load and to get the ball out in space, and hopefully break some YAC and occasional big plays. The run blocking and big start by SB is really stretching the field too and it's helping Jones. You can safely wager DCs will find a way to lock down on a limited offense and force the QB to beat you with the vertical pass. So far, Jones is not being given pass calls in the red zone, which is also unsustainable, imv.
The PA has been a result of the run game. What has been different this year is they are avoiding the negative plays on first down keeping the down/distance in favorable situations.
This offense does not work if they are constantly in 2nd and 9 or worse. That situation exposes all the weaknesses.
In the NFL, most offenses do not work if they are constantly in 2nd and 9 or worse.
In comment 15859957 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15859944 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Rice,
I regret to inform you that you have a disease called tunnel vision. This means you can’t see the big picture very well, which means you, for whatever reason, omit key facts and details before drawing your conclusions.
But don’t fret….you are not alone in this. As you get older, you should get wiser and broaden your perspective. Press on, amigo.
I love how "the big picture" is just code for "the outcome you believe in that isn't substantiated by any contrary data."
But you're also just a Bills fan posting on a Giants message board, so whatever. But please, Dr. Bills Mafia, don't let anyone interrupt your message board diagnoses.
Jones has a tendency to get injured too, which will limit the use of his best tool, his legs. Play designs are 1-2 reads to limit his processing load and to get the ball out in space, and hopefully break some YAC and occasional big plays. The run blocking and big start by SB is really stretching the field too and it's helping Jones. You can safely wager DCs will find a way to lock down on a limited offense and force the QB to beat you with the vertical pass. So far, Jones is not being given pass calls in the red zone, which is also unsustainable, imv.
I think they've progressively increased the demands on Jones the past few weeks. I wonder if the idea is to keep pushing him to stress his limitations. I'd like to see a few more deep balls personally.
I don't care where he throws the ball or even if he throws it.
Just win baby!
i already mentioned that Hurts has a better WR corp than Jones does. But Hurts looks different this year (in a good way). I have to give him that.
Look, we can't keep arguing that we have the worst WR corp and worst Oline in the league. Because we don't. Some of yall acting like every other QB in the league has 10 seconds to throw the ball and Jones only has 1 second
click the link. look at the where Dj ranks as a passer amongst all the QBs in the league
Who is Mahommes throwing to?
Who is Wentz throwing to?
Who is Matt Ryan throwing to?
Goff, Geno Smith, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rogers, Lamar Jackson, Jacoby Brissett, Davis Mills....... who are they throwing to? Yet they have more passing yards than DJ
DJ had a good game last week. FACTS
that doesn't make him elite. that doesnt warrant a new contract
stats - ( New Window )
Quote:
it's basically smoke and mirrors as it tends to be unsustainable against better NFL teams, especially if you reach the playoffs. This is part of why the Ravens have a ceiling in the playoffs, even when Jackson's a far superior QB to Jones. Their offense has limits and lacks versatility in the air.
Jones has a tendency to get injured too, which will limit the use of his best tool, his legs. Play designs are 1-2 reads to limit his processing load and to get the ball out in space, and hopefully break some YAC and occasional big plays. The run blocking and big start by SB is really stretching the field too and it's helping Jones. You can safely wager DCs will find a way to lock down on a limited offense and force the QB to beat you with the vertical pass. So far, Jones is not being given pass calls in the red zone, which is also unsustainable, imv.
I think they've progressively increased the demands on Jones the past few weeks. I wonder if the idea is to keep pushing him to stress his limitations. I'd like to see a few more deep balls personally.
They definitely did versus the Packers, and Jones and Slayton responded. Now, the challenge is to KEEP doing it on a weekly basis! And then, keep doing it when the defensive gameplans adjust to focus on stopping you and forcing you to beat them with your weaknesses. No long stretches of disappearing, generating numerous mental mistakes to kill drives, etc. It's a process. Jones took one step, now let's see if he can take the next.
2. i dont have stats to prove this but jones has improved at climbing the pocket to throw downfield. this is just a visual observation. the cowboy game especially all night he was under siege and moving in the pocket - and has made some very good throws under those same conditions.
3. how much of their assessment and history taking into consideration points 1 and 2 are they willing to gamble on potentially getting a jones on an under market contract if he improves similar to how allen did? I think in february a 2 year extension around or just under the tag rate is somewhat realistic. that gives both sides some certainty and jones a chance to earn a much bigger payday in success (a kyler type of deal). but would it be better to lock him in on a 5 year deal in the tannehill range if they feel confident he's already at or better than that level, with upside? QB prices are much higher today than they were 12 months ago because of Watson and Kyler. In 12 months ago they are likely to be even higher because of Jackson and any others who extend (Burrow, Tua, Herbert, Hurts are eligible for extensions after this year and all 4 could possibly see 35m+ AAV).
bottom line is i think there's a better than 50% chance jones is back next year 1 way or another and there are reasons to both believe/not believe he may be here beyond that. i trust daboll/schoen/kafka to get the decision right so im not that worried about it either way. a short term deal will be cheaper now but maybe a lot more expensive in the future. a medium term deal may be the safest path because if he simple continues performing at a tannehill level at a tannehill price, he's probably tradeable throughout the deal.
In comment 15859944 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Eagles are 5-0 with what many claim to be one of the best rosters in the NFL
Giants are 4-1 with what many here claim is a trash roster
Also a big part of Hurts game is running, not sure what your point is
He has 4 passing TD's. Jones has 3.
And yet, the narrative about Jones is totally different. Why is that? Right now, it shouldn't be. I don't see anything Jalen Hurts does that Daniel Jones can't. In fact, I think Jones has better arm talent.
Hurts is on a better team with an elite WR1.
Quote:
In comment 15860030 JonC said:
Quote:
it's basically smoke and mirrors as it tends to be unsustainable against better NFL teams, especially if you reach the playoffs. This is part of why the Ravens have a ceiling in the playoffs, even when Jackson's a far superior QB to Jones. Their offense has limits and lacks versatility in the air.
Jones has a tendency to get injured too, which will limit the use of his best tool, his legs. Play designs are 1-2 reads to limit his processing load and to get the ball out in space, and hopefully break some YAC and occasional big plays. The run blocking and big start by SB is really stretching the field too and it's helping Jones. You can safely wager DCs will find a way to lock down on a limited offense and force the QB to beat you with the vertical pass. So far, Jones is not being given pass calls in the red zone, which is also unsustainable, imv.
I think they've progressively increased the demands on Jones the past few weeks. I wonder if the idea is to keep pushing him to stress his limitations. I'd like to see a few more deep balls personally.
They definitely did versus the Packers, and Jones and Slayton responded. Now, the challenge is to KEEP doing it on a weekly basis! And then, keep doing it when the defensive gameplans adjust to focus on stopping you and forcing you to beat them with your weaknesses. No long stretches of disappearing, generating numerous mental mistakes to kill drives, etc. It's a process. Jones took one step, now let's see if he can take the next.
Thanks. I'm encouraged. I'm still doubtful on Jones as a long-term solution but he did everything I've wanted this past Sunday.
Quote:
What is the multiplier of the Eagles WR's to what Jones has had? How about the Eagles as a pass blocking OL?
i already mentioned that Hurts has a better WR corp than Jones does. But Hurts looks different this year (in a good way). I have to give him that.
Look, we can't keep arguing that we have the worst WR corp and worst Oline in the league. Because we don't. Some of yall acting like every other QB in the league has 10 seconds to throw the ball and Jones only has 1 second
click the link. look at the where Dj ranks as a passer amongst all the QBs in the league
Who is Mahommes throwing to?
Who is Wentz throwing to?
Who is Matt Ryan throwing to?
Goff, Geno Smith, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rogers, Lamar Jackson, Jacoby Brissett, Davis Mills....... who are they throwing to? Yet they have more passing yards than DJ
DJ had a good game last week. FACTS
that doesn't make him elite. that doesnt warrant a new contract
stats - ( New Window )
Why does Jones have to be "elite?"
Mahomes, Wentz and Ryan ALL have much better pass catchers than Jones does. JuJu, McLaurin, Samuel, Pittman Jr, etc... all would be the WR1 on this team right now.
Geno doesn't have Metcalf, Lockett and Fant? Wilson doesn't have Sutton, Jeudy and Hamler?
Gotta say if you are not sold on Jones, it is tantalizing seeing what this staff is doing to make the game easier for him, and extrapolating to bringing along a rookie.
Hurts is 2nd in the league in Y/A. Jones is 27th.
If we want to say it's all because of surrounding talent...well fine. But comparing their actual passing production by only talking about TD passes is completely ludicrous and wildly misleading.
Quote:
Daboll actually diagramed the same play as Orlavsky on the coaches show with Banks. What Orlavsky call max protect was actually an overloaded line meant to draw the defense away from the side of the field that the play was designed to go to.
The play used a Giant strength (running game) to move the d around. It's pretty obvious that Daboll & co. are scheming to help the Offensive line more than trying to compensate for Jones.
Quote:
What is the multiplier of the Eagles WR's to what Jones has had? How about the Eagles as a pass blocking OL?
i already mentioned that Hurts has a better WR corp than Jones does. But Hurts looks different this year (in a good way). I have to give him that.
Look, we can't keep arguing that we have the worst WR corp and worst Oline in the league. Because we don't. Some of yall acting like every other QB in the league has 10 seconds to throw the ball and Jones only has 1 second
click the link. look at the where Dj ranks as a passer amongst all the QBs in the league
Who is Mahommes throwing to?
Who is Wentz throwing to?
Who is Matt Ryan throwing to?
Goff, Geno Smith, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rogers, Lamar Jackson, Jacoby Brissett, Davis Mills....... who are they throwing to? Yet they have more passing yards than DJ
DJ had a good game last week. FACTS
that doesn't make him elite. that doesnt warrant a new contract
stats - ( New Window )
I don't think Jones will be here next year, but it is not engaging with the facts to think that those other teams have anything like what the Giants have at WR. The Giants' WRs against Green Bay were:
- A fifth rounder who they desperately tried to trade in the offseason for cap relief.
- Three guys who would be on the practice squad for most teams.
They are down their TOP FOUR WRs. No other WR corps has anything like that attrition. Jones has done a good job the last few weeks.
I think Jones and Hurts are in the same general echelon of pro QBs, but I can see reasons a team might prefer Hurts, even with a comparable supporting cast.
Hurts is 2nd in the league in Y/A. Jones is 27th.
If we want to say it's all because of surrounding talent...well fine. But comparing their actual passing production by only talking about TD passes is completely ludicrous and wildly misleading.
We're talking about a 5 game sample size. Passing yards are also a ludicrous and wildly misleading way to compare QBs.
Jalen Hurts has AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Daniel Jones is throwing to Darius Slayton, Richie James and David Sills. I'm going to go out on a limb and say that makes a pretty big difference and that if you flipped the WR groups, a lot of the numbers would follow suit.
Much of Hurts' game is his legs. He had over 700 rushing yards last year and accumulated 10 TD's that way. He's not a great passer. Their offense isn't him taking 5 step drop backs, making 3-4 reads and passing out of the pocket. They're simply playing to his strengths - just like the Giants are finally doing with Jones.
I don't know why people are so against admitting that Jones' pass-catching group is terrible. It is. I can't think of a worse one in the league.
I think Jones and Hurts are in the same general echelon of pro QBs, but I can see reasons a team might prefer Hurts, even with a comparable supporting cast.
I would agree with this. The general point I was trying to make is that most people's perception is that Hurts is really good, and Jones is a guy you can't win big games with and needs to be replaced.
I don't think they're as far apart as the general NFL public seems to think. I think Hurts is set up better from a talent standpoint and I'd give him the edge if I'm picking 1:1. But he's also not playing for his 3rd coach in 4 years. I think that's all fair to point out.
These were all considered basic, foundational stats Before Daniel Jones. I guess now that the NFL has entered the Daniel Jones Era, we need completely new ways of evaluating QBs.
These were all considered basic, foundational stats Before Daniel Jones. I guess now that the NFL has entered the Daniel Jones Era, we need completely new ways of evaluating QBs.
My advice when you look at stats look at the variables around them (OL/WR's/TE's). Then objectively look at stats again.
This is from someone who is not pro Jones at all costs.
These were all considered basic, foundational stats Before Daniel Jones. I guess now that the NFL has entered the Daniel Jones Era, we need completely new ways of evaluating QBs.
Did I say any of that? I didn't even say anything about YPA. I simply said looking at passing yards in 5 games is just about as ludicrous as just comparing passing TD's. Passing yards through 5 weeks is just a stupid thing to even look at. Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan would be top 5-10 QB's by that measure.
If you want to ignore that Hurts has vastly superior pass-catchers and completely discount that aspect of this, feel free. No one wins championships with WR groups like the Giants have right now.
Jones has been good at running and avoiding turnovers this year. Beyond that, he is bottom of the league in everything, just as he has been for years.
Either we're using stats or we're not.
As for Jones, I think the chances of him being back are remote. Paying him $31M on the franchise tag makes no sense when you can pay Taylor $6M to do the same thing.
Jones is going to finish this season with around 15-20 total TDs, leading an offense that averages around 20 PPG. Smart people don't pay for that.
Last week, Hurts threw for 239 yards.. 0 TD's. The week before, 204 yards, 0 TD's, 1 INT. He had one great game throwng the football against a terrible Washington team. This perception that he's lighting the world on fire is just amusing. The Eagles have a roster that is ready to win now. The Giants aren't even close.
How many total TD's does Hurts accumulate under center on this team? If you think it'd be significantly more than what Jones will finish wish, I just don't see that.
But the fact that nobody has done it since since SB XXI probably makes your point.
You told me the same thing about Matt Stafford.
There's no question the WRs are not close to average starter NFL quality. It's questionable if the LG and C are close to average starter NFL quality. The RG is JAG and the RT is a rookie learning on the job with a high ceiling but growing pains.
IMO Daniel Jones is winning the 2023 Giants QB job as of today (at a reasonable price). But there's 12 games left in 2022 and a lot can change.
Quote:
In comment 15859962 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I don't think Jones will be here next year, but it is not engaging with the facts to think that those other teams have anything like what the Giants have at WR. The Giants' WRs against Green Bay were:
- A fifth rounder who they desperately tried to trade in the offseason for cap relief.
- Three guys who would be on the practice squad for most teams.
They are down their TOP FOUR WRs. No other WR corps has anything like that attrition. Jones has done a good job the last few weeks.
Hold it! Wentz is elite??!! He is terrible. I watch all of the COmmanders games living in Maryland and Wentz has been bad. He has vassilated between really poor performances to games where his numbers look good, but he makes the killer mistake that wrecks the team's chances. All you need to know about Wentz is the decisions he made at the 2 last game. You're falling for the fools gold that is Wentz's raw numbers and failing to dive deeper into his significant shortcomings that hamper a team
though when we see how much Hurts gets paid on his extension it should help clarify for those who dismiss Jones' $ value at far lesser amounts (like the tag, or something like a 2 year 60m).
You're not seriously comparing WR's off the street to the QB we invested a 6OA pick on, are you?
You told me the same thing about Matt Stafford.
I did, and I was wrong. I don't know what that has to do with Jones - no one would say he's a similar talent to Stafford.
By the time this season ends we'll have had four seasons where Jones has not shown the ability to lead an explosive offense that consistently gets up around 25+ PPG. If we pay Jones on the franchise tag or a full blown contract we'll be doing it on faith that he can show he's something he's never shown in the NFL or in college.
Why would we do that?
though when we see how much Hurts gets paid on his extension it should help clarify for those who dismiss Jones' $ value at far lesser amounts (like the tag, or something like a 2 year 60m).
Yup. And in my view there’s no chance in hell Team Jones signs a 2 year deal. Why box himself in?
I think it’s the franchise tag or a minimum 4/120.
But the question the OP poses is different. Can this unconventional offense work permanently in the way Lamar's offense works. I guess, maybe. I certainly wouldn't rule it out as a possibility. I wouldn't bet on it though. Jones is not as prolific a runner as Lamar and the scripted, roll out heavy offense that Daboll is designing for Jones, I fear, is very defendable once you know it is coming. I think it is unsustainable.
Quote:
In comment 15860137 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.
You told me the same thing about Matt Stafford.
I did, and I was wrong. I don't know what that has to do with Jones - no one would say he's a similar talent to Stafford.
By the time this season ends we'll have had four seasons where Jones has not shown the ability to lead an explosive offense that consistently gets up around 25+ PPG. If we pay Jones on the franchise tag or a full blown contract we'll be doing it on faith that he can show he's something he's never shown in the NFL or in college.
Why would we do that?
I'm still not ready to make that commitment to him from a fan standpoint, for what it's worth. But I could see myself getting there by the end of the year if he continues to play the way he's played in recent weeks.
I agree we need to score more points and that what we're doing now isn't enough. I just also struggle to understand how a QB in his shoes is supposed to do that when he simply lacks the pass-catching talent to make explosive plays with the football.
Tua looked so much better this year with Tyreek Hill. There was a major jump in his YPA/AY/A numbers because that's what a home-run-hitting talent on the outside can do for a QB.
Daboll knows he’s playing with “cheat codes”, he knows if Jones isn’t making enough plays from the pocket, and I highly doubt it speaks highly of the chances for him to be resigned.
Quote:
i view a hurts extension just as risky as a jones extension.
though when we see how much Hurts gets paid on his extension it should help clarify for those who dismiss Jones' $ value at far lesser amounts (like the tag, or something like a 2 year 60m).
Yup. And in my view there’s no chance in hell Team Jones signs a 2 year deal. Why box himself in?
I think it’s the franchise tag or a minimum 4/120.
A horrifying prospect.
Quote:
i view a hurts extension just as risky as a jones extension.
though when we see how much Hurts gets paid on his extension it should help clarify for those who dismiss Jones' $ value at far lesser amounts (like the tag, or something like a 2 year 60m).
Yup. And in my view there’s no chance in hell Team Jones signs a 2 year deal. Why box himself in?
I think it’s the franchise tag or a minimum 4/120.
Do you see another team giving Jones 4 years / 120m? This is why I made that thread a few weeks back about what his value is. I’d be stunned if another team offered Jones that on the open market.
Jones has to really show in the pass game imv and be a clear upper tier guy. Too much money and he loses roster flexibility. Taking the wrong QB in the draft can lead to disaster with a good team in place. This is what he has to consider and make a decision on imv. The wrong one he is probably shopping for another HC.
The likely scenario is he can't get one of the top guys. So in the end I think he goes Jones/FA at his price and drafts a second tier QB with upside.
We can't pay him on faith. Further, even his supporters like to point to Tannehill as a comp (wish is really generous). Is Tannehill worth $30M? I don't think he is. And that's the ceiling.
We've got a similar player locked up with Taylor. Even if we don't add a QB I'm confident we can function at this offensive level in '23 with Taylor, a more experienced line, more draft picks, and the $30M we didn't give Jones invested elsewhere.
Daboll knows he’s playing with “cheat codes”, he knows if Jones isn’t making enough plays from the pocket, and I highly doubt it speaks highly of the chances for him to be resigned.
And you know that these "cheat codes" were put in place because of JOines and not because him staying in the pcoket with this OL resulted in him being the most pressured QB in the NFL becaussseeee ....
As for Jones, I think the chances of him being back are remote. Paying him $31M on the franchise tag makes no sense when you can pay Taylor $6M to do the same thing.
Jones is going to finish this season with around 15-20 total TDs, leading an offense that averages around 20 PPG. Smart people don't pay for that.
Quote:
i view a hurts extension just as risky as a jones extension.
though when we see how much Hurts gets paid on his extension it should help clarify for those who dismiss Jones' $ value at far lesser amounts (like the tag, or something like a 2 year 60m).
Yup. And in my view there’s no chance in hell Team Jones signs a 2 year deal. Why box himself in?
I think it’s the franchise tag or a minimum 4/120.
a 2 year deal at the tag amount is basically getting the tag twice without getting the tag, and effectively a 1+1 where he will either get a big extension after 2023 or the nyg will start going in a different direction.
why would jones do that?
1. it gets him 2 years of tag guarantees at once and increases his odds of playing his way into an extension here (which he says he wants).
2. it allows him time to increase his bargaining position.
3. it basically guarantees him more than 2x his current career earnings (25m vs. 60m). who knows maybe they even give him some escalators that could increase his comp beyond the tag amounts? get to a SB, make all pro, make pro bowl, etc.
at the end of this year, it's hard to see any scenario where he will be able to comp to what Kyler Murray just got because he had multiple pro bowl years. Only in the best case scenario of the remainder of this year will jones get close to even 1 of those. I do think Hurts may comp to that, and Lamar will certainly go beyond that and is already projecting close to what Watson got so there could be some more favorable comps down the line.
so a 2 year extension gives him 2023 to possibly go out and have a better statistical year that firmly puts him in negotiating position post 2023 to get beyond the range of whatever extension Hurts will sign this upcoming offseason (which i'd guess will be very similar to Kyler's unless he falls apart).
any QB right now has a lot to gain by leaping from the 'win with' category (cousins, tannehill, wentz, jimmy g, etc) to the tier above that (watson, murray, burrow, allen, herbert).
jones, tua, and hurts are the 3 younger guys who are extension eligible and i think are fully in that gray area.
Quote:
Through five weeks Hurts is generally viewed as an MVP candidate, and the Eagles are a legit Super Bowl contender in large part because of his play.
As for Jones, I think the chances of him being back are remote. Paying him $31M on the franchise tag makes no sense when you can pay Taylor $6M to do the same thing.
Jones is going to finish this season with around 15-20 total TDs, leading an offense that averages around 20 PPG. Smart people don't pay for that.
I look at the schedule and think top end is 12-5. If the Giants go 12-5 or 11-6 Jones will get another contract here, end of story. Book it.
I think you're wrong. I think the decision not to pay him has already been made.
Got that right?
💯
I'm a JOnes supporter but I agree with this. I also agree that if this team gets to 10 wins with the hot garbage it has at WR, there is no way he doesn't get a 2nd contract.
Now, we don't actually know Schoen's plan. Terps may be right that Jones has never been part of the plan, and still isn't. That's a reasonable interpretation of everything we've seen from this regime so far; but it's not the only possible interpretation.
Quote:
We have a bad QB and bad WRs. Everyone agrees we need better WRs. Nobody is saying that we need to extend our bad WRs or give them a chance. So there's not a lot of discussion there. People do seem extremely invested in ur bad QB. So that tends to generate more discussion
You're not seriously comparing WR's off the street to the QB we invested a 6OA pick on, are you?
I'm not comparing Jones to Rosen in any way other than draft position, but if you were building a roster from scratch right now and had to choose one or the other, would you take Marcus Johnson off the street or #10 overall Josh Rosen?
So with that in mind, and knowing that many feel like Jones's draft slot has always contributed to unfair expectations for him, is it really fair to use his draft slot as some sort of validation?
For the record, I'd take Jones over any of our receivers, and I'd take any of our receivers over Rosen, so I don't want my point to get lost in that particular comparison. But I also think the underlying suggestion that we should be more likely to invest in Jones going forward simply because of a prior regime's past draft investment in him is a little bit crazy.
Where DG drafted a player is likely of no consequence to JS/BD.
tag or a minimum 4/120.
you are a starting QB in the NFL who has played well enough to have this exact choice - tag (1/$30m) or an offer of 4/120m (30m AAV).
a contemporary (kyler) from your draft year got 5/230m (46m AAV with 103m fully guaranteed).
a contemporary (hurts) from the following draft year gets similar or more.
the tag value is going up thanks to a bunch of big extensions that will probably include 230m+ in guaranteed money (watson, lamar, burrow, herbert).
would you take a short term deal at the same 30m AAV (whether it's a tag or 2 year extension) and bet on yourself to go out and earn that 200m+ contract?
or would you take the medium term 4 year deal that caps you at the exact same AAV you are already pretty much guaranteed to get?
Quote:
In comment 15860124 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Through five weeks Hurts is generally viewed as an MVP candidate, and the Eagles are a legit Super Bowl contender in large part because of his play.
As for Jones, I think the chances of him being back are remote. Paying him $31M on the franchise tag makes no sense when you can pay Taylor $6M to do the same thing.
Jones is going to finish this season with around 15-20 total TDs, leading an offense that averages around 20 PPG. Smart people don't pay for that.
I look at the schedule and think top end is 12-5. If the Giants go 12-5 or 11-6 Jones will get another contract here, end of story. Book it.
I think you're wrong. I think the decision not to pay him has already been made.
I don't think the concept of fairness matters here. I think it's about what kind of offense they envision running. I think we're only seeing a sliver of what Daboll wants to do.
And again there's this basic point: can we score 20 PPG, limit the QB's influence, and take care of the ball with Tyrod Taylor in '23? If that's the offense Daboll wants why not just run it with Taylor and invest the Jones money at WR and OL?
What I do think is a possibility is a tag year. Yes, it'll be costly. But, I do feel like there's a scenario where they see enough improvement to say "alright, let's see what we can do in year 2 with better supporting talent..." and go that route for 2023.
Say the Giants finish 9-8. They're going to need to trade up if they have a QB in mind from this class and really want him. We likely aren't going to be in a spot to take him with our existing pick. So, I think they'd need to really LOVE one of these guys to make that type of move.
i honestly have no idea what the giants are thinking. i think the most upside would be getting him on a long term deal now if they like him because that could be under market very quickly. if you gave jones 150m now, it is not inconceivable hurts gets 250m in 6 months. there's some downside to giving him $150m now, but if carson wentz was still worth a 1st round pick last year and then a 2nd round pick at $30m this year i dont think there's as much as people think.
i think there's a far better than 50% chance they decide to bring him back next year and im not worried about sorting out who gets tagged between him and barkley, but i do think there's motivation to not want to be in the position of going year to year on a tag with your QB like Dak/Dallas and Cousins/Minny. so a 2 year could make sense for both sides since whatever team owns Jones' rights for the next 2 years can tag him at that same amount. he's not getting less than he'd get on tags anyway and like i said maybe he gets some extra escalators built in too.
for the giants remember beyond this year with jones/barkley, after next year dex and mckinney are both due up. so they are going to have to start making some extension decisions somewhere to give themselves flexibility. that's why id be trying to get barkley on the chubb deal asap.
Let's raise the bar a bit.
We can't pay him on faith. Further, even his supporters like to point to Tannehill as a comp (wish is really generous). Is Tannehill worth $30M? I don't think he is. And that's the ceiling.
We've got a similar player locked up with Taylor. Even if we don't add a QB I'm confident we can function at this offensive level in '23 with Taylor, a more experienced line, more draft picks, and the $30M we didn't give Jones invested elsewhere.
Quote:
In comment 15860145 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
We have a bad QB and bad WRs. Everyone agrees we need better WRs. Nobody is saying that we need to extend our bad WRs or give them a chance. So there's not a lot of discussion there. People do seem extremely invested in ur bad QB. So that tends to generate more discussion
You're not seriously comparing WR's off the street to the QB we invested a 6OA pick on, are you?
I'm not comparing Jones to Rosen in any way other than draft position, but if you were building a roster from scratch right now and had to choose one or the other, would you take Marcus Johnson off the street or #10 overall Josh Rosen?
So with that in mind, and knowing that many feel like Jones's draft slot has always contributed to unfair expectations for him, is it really fair to use his draft slot as some sort of validation?
For the record, I'd take Jones over any of our receivers, and I'd take any of our receivers over Rosen, so I don't want my point to get lost in that particular comparison. But I also think the underlying suggestion that we should be more likely to invest in Jones going forward simply because of a prior regime's past draft investment in him is a little bit crazy.
Where DG drafted a player is likely of no consequence to JS/BD.
I don't see how this is an apt comparison. Rosen never even showed anything that made anyone feel like he was worth carrying as a backup, let alone a starter. Kingsbury walked in there his first year, the year after Rosen was taken, and right away decided he was going for Murray and moving on from Rosen.
Regardless of what you think about Jones, I think it's pretty clear he at least belongs in this league. At absolute worst, Jones would be a viable backup. Rosen isn't even on a roster.
A discussion about "extending" someone as irrelevant as David Sills in regard to Jones just doesn't make sense. It's total apples to oranges.
Geno doesn't have Metcalf, Lockett and Fant? Wilson doesn't have Sutton, Jeudy and Hamler?
which of those receivers you named would you consider elite?
He has 4 passing TD's. Jones has 3.
And yet, the narrative about Jones is totally different. Why is that? Right now, it shouldn't be. I don't see anything Jalen Hurts does that Daniel Jones can't. In fact, I think Jones has better arm talent.
Hurts is on a better team with an elite WR1.
Hurts was questioned up until week 3. i remember several tv/radio segments stating "eagles can stop looking for their QB now, Hurts is the guy"
so he's been questioned
Quote:
Like, you're citing a TON of QB's who literally have better targets than Jones does. Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones are actually a solid trio in JAX for Lawrence - and Engram has been a little better lately.
Geno doesn't have Metcalf, Lockett and Fant? Wilson doesn't have Sutton, Jeudy and Hamler?
which of those receivers you named would you consider elite?
Which of our WR's are better than any of the players I listed?
Let's raise the bar a bit.
they currently have 7 team rushing tds (3 from the goaline last week), so if they finished the season at the same pace they'd end the year with 24 rushing touchdowns. philly led the NFL with 25 last year (Hurts had 16 passing tds/10 rushing).
it may happen that they continue scoring heavily via the ground but i expect some of those will even out to passing tds even if the offense doesn't meaningfully improve just by virtue of defenses loading the box and creating more favorable short passing opportunities like ten week 1.
Personally, I'm buckling in and enjoying the show. Pinch me -- we are 4-1. To anyone asserting the future right now, you couldn't have possibly predicted the majority of what has taken place so far, so it clearly takes a lot of hubris to predict the future, record or personnel-wise right now. This future is flowing from an absolutely unpredictable immediate past.
I think team Jones only agrees to more than one year if it’s really in his benefit (guaranteed dollars) — otherwise he angles for the tag and a chance at UFA again.
Said in another way, if he has a good enough year in 2022 to be considered for the franchise tag, it’d be malpractice by his reps to take additional years without major guarantees.
Quote:
arcarsenal said:
Quote:
That trio from that point in time would be a considerable upgrade over what we have right now. It cannot be understated how bad this group is. It was bad to begin with. Then, we lost Shepard for the year. Toney can't get on the field. Robinson hasn't played a snap, and Golladay might as well not even be on the team.
You cannot name me one team with a worse active WR group right now. You just can't.
Quote:
arcarsenal said:
Quote:
They also had a defense that let up 18ppg and under 300 yards and arguably the best OL in the league.
Quote:
In comment 15860134 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Poorly worded, but the point is Seattle didn't have a WR1.
We can't pay him on faith. Further, even his supporters like to point to Tannehill as a comp (wish is really generous). Is Tannehill worth $30M? I don't think he is. And that's the ceiling.
We've got a similar player locked up with Taylor. Even if we don't add a QB I'm confident we can function at this offensive level in '23 with Taylor, a more experienced line, more draft picks, and the $30M we didn't give Jones invested elsewhere.
Amen!
In comment 15860134 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In this case Seattle had a elite defense. One that would make lists if they went top 6-10 all time imv. Not quite Ravens, Bears, Giants etc. but the next tier imv. It was also a offense led by best mode.
"Delivering in big spots is more important to coaches than stats...any stats" No arguments from LOS on that.
Quote:
A lot of adversity for that kid. He is 4 and 1, 9 and 8 in his last 17 starts. I have been a critic but think it extremely fair and deserved to let the season play out. He might play 1 series on Sunday and be out the rest of the year. What happens the rest of the year actually matters a lot to this discussion.
I don't think the concept of fairness matters here. I think it's about what kind of offense they envision running. I think we're only seeing a sliver of what Daboll wants to do.
And again there's this basic point: can we score 20 PPG, limit the QB's influence, and take care of the ball with Tyrod Taylor in '23? If that's the offense Daboll wants why not just run it with Taylor and invest the Jones money at WR and OL?
Their actions point to that conclusion as the most likely scenario.
The question no one seems to want to answer is this: what are the Giants doing offensive with Jones in '22 that they can't do with Taylor in '23 at a fraction of the cost?
The objective ought to be to get the best QB possible. Not to create the best team, around Jones' limitations.
There is a blueprint for that - the 2000 Ravens - and they rightfully moved on from Dilfer after winning that SB.
But those are long, long adds, so it's a bad idea.
For all the talk we here about Tannehill and the Titans model, they Titans can't get out of their own way once it's playoff football. And I believe a lot of that is directly due to Tannehill's limitations.
I think team Jones only agrees to more than one year if it’s really in his benefit (guaranteed dollars) — otherwise he angles for the tag and a chance at UFA again.
Said in another way, if he has a good enough year in 2022 to be considered for the franchise tag, it’d be malpractice by his reps to take additional years without major guarantees.
agreed with the only exception being that since he could be tagged 2 years, i could see them taking a 2 year tag guarantee, especially if incentivized with some escalators. as a player who has had some injury issues and says this is where he wants to be i dont think taking a 2 year extension changes his chances of getting the bigger long term deal in success at all. and 70m is a 'generations of your family set for life' number in a very different way from 25m.
@danorlovsky7
Daniel Jones has 848 yards passing & 3tds for the Giants
The only full time starter that both #’s are better than is Fields.
He’s much better at not giving the ball away & is using his feet well. But the Giants are 4-1 because of their D and Saquon and 1/2 time adjustments
Said in another way, if he has a good enough year in 2022 to be considered for the franchise tag, it’d be malpractice by his reps to take additional years without major guarantees.
agreed with the only exception being that since he could be tagged 2 years, i could see them taking a 2 year tag guarantee, especially if incentivized with some escalators. as a player who has had some injury issues and says this is where he wants to be i dont think taking a 2 year extension changes his chances of getting the bigger long term deal in success at all. and 70m is a 'generations of your family set for life' number in a very different way from 25m.
I could see that, especially if the 2nd year is structured in a way that makes it more likely you keep him than not (therefore paying the full money).
Going into your 7th year at 28 as an UFA, with 96M banked is a good position.
Now you can probably guess where I go next -- if the Giants are giving a 70M down payment -- I'm looking for some extra years = )
Exactly. It's an exciting time to be a Giant fan; we can imagine what Daboll/Kafka are capable of with better talent.
I agree with everyone who says we can't just continue to produce in the pass game at this clip and expect long-term success. But, with a better cast and guys who are better at gaining separation and winning some contested balls, I'd have to assume Daboll/Kafka would be more willing to throw the football.
And you know that these "cheat codes" were put in place because of JOines and not because him staying in the pcoket with this OL resulted in him being the most pressured QB in the NFL becaussseeee ....
Jones is 3rd in the league in Time to Throw, and that is in an offense designed to get the ball out quickly. Yes, his pass pro has been far from perfect, but he also holds onto the ball too long. That has been a common thread for him throughout his career. There is no scenario in which a 2,900 yard, 10 TD season would be acceptable in today's NFL.
Quote:
And you know that these "cheat codes" were put in place because of JOines and not because him staying in the pcoket with this OL resulted in him being the most pressured QB in the NFL becaussseeee ....
Jones is 3rd in the league in Time to Throw, and that is in an offense designed to get the ball out quickly. Yes, his pass pro has been far from perfect, but he also holds onto the ball too long. That has been a common thread for him throughout his career. There is no scenario in which a 2,900 yard, 10 TD season would be acceptable in today's NFL.
This can be true. Do you have evidence the WR's are open and in the right spot? Something tells me our WR's are factoring into his holding the ball.
So in the past, when posters used his won-loss record against him, all we heard was how unfair it was to blame the record on Jones. Yet now, on pace for a 2,900 yard, 10 TD season, he gets credit for the team's record?
Admit it, you want to give him credit for wins, but no blame for losses.
Quote:
And you know that these "cheat codes" were put in place because of JOines and not because him staying in the pcoket with this OL resulted in him being the most pressured QB in the NFL becaussseeee ....
Jones is 3rd in the league in Time to Throw, and that is in an offense designed to get the ball out quickly. Yes, his pass pro has been far from perfect, but he also holds onto the ball too long. That has been a common thread for him throughout his career. There is no scenario in which a 2,900 yard, 10 TD season would be acceptable in today's NFL.
Is he holding the ball too long, or is he struggling to find open players or places to go with the football? I think it's a fair question. There are likely elements of both here.
Pass pro and time to throw are major components. But, if your reads aren't separating or giving you a window to throw the football... welp. Especially if you're being hammered to limit mistakes and not turn the ball over.
This can be true. Do you have evidence the WR's are open and in the right spot? Something tells me our WR's are factoring into his holding the ball.
Maybe if this was a new development, but it's been the case over his career.
Quote:
This can be true. Do you have evidence the WR's are open and in the right spot? Something tells me our WR's are factoring into his holding the ball.
Maybe if this was a new development, but it's been the case over his career.
Best to be in the now imv. Past is the past.
I don't think anyone is nervous about their "4 year argument" being "blown up." What I do think people are justifiably nervous about is having year 5 (and possibly year 6) of the same argument without their position from the first four years actually having been disproven.
And while the early returns this season have been positive, I can't take seriously anyone who thinks that DJ has done enough already for the decision to be made yet to keep him beyond this season. If you want to claim that there are posters out here looking to validate agendas, a good place to start would be with those who think DJ has already earned an extension right now.
Jones is 3rd in the league in Time to Throw, and that is in an offense designed to get the ball out quickly. Yes, his pass pro has been far from perfect, but he also holds onto the ball too long. That has been a common thread for him throughout his career. There is no scenario in which a 2,900 yard, 10 TD season would be acceptable in today's NFL.
Good post. Almost every team I've watched has protection issues. The only teams I have seen - so, pure eye test - who provide ideal protection Philly, Seattle and Cleveland.
I've been watching Jones more closely by watching game replays and his release/stroke is just not efficient. That stroke is long, and the ball-tap is costing time...
Quote:
In comment 15860184 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
And you know that these "cheat codes" were put in place because of JOines and not because him staying in the pcoket with this OL resulted in him being the most pressured QB in the NFL becaussseeee ....
Jones is 3rd in the league in Time to Throw, and that is in an offense designed to get the ball out quickly. Yes, his pass pro has been far from perfect, but he also holds onto the ball too long. That has been a common thread for him throughout his career. There is no scenario in which a 2,900 yard, 10 TD season would be acceptable in today's NFL.
Is he holding the ball too long, or is he struggling to find open players or places to go with the football? I think it's a fair question. There are likely elements of both here.
Pass pro and time to throw are major components. But, if your reads aren't separating or giving you a window to throw the football... welp. Especially if you're being hammered to limit mistakes and not turn the ball over.
The Giants are 29th in pass attempts. They are 32nd in NY/A. They aren't throwing the ball much because the coaches know they can't do it. That's good coaching.
And so again, you're back to paying Jones based on faith and nothing else.
* Questions surrounded Jones fumbling (all but cured).
* He's never had good receivers (still an issue)
* The idiotic interception trying to do too much, as Eli said. (seemingly cured - one genuine dumb mistake so far)
* He's never had a good offensive line (improving, but a sieve for first few games).
* Questions about game plan (I thought Shurmur was decent, Garrett horrendous, Kafka is great thus far).
* The further question is if Jones is to be thrown away - is it worth it to throw the 4-5 high end picks for another unproven commodity, in light of undeniable improvement.
Quote:
I haven't looked, but I'm going to venture to guess that Jones has attempted fewer passes than just about any QB who has been his teams' starter each week to date.
So, it makes sense he'd have lower yardage/TD totals - it's just how we're playing football right now and the type of gameplan that is yielding the best chances to win. Plus, the elite RB.
I agree with everyone who says we can't just continue to produce in the pass game at this clip and expect long-term success. But, with a better cast and guys who are better at gaining separation and winning some contested balls, I'd have to assume Daboll/Kafka would be more willing to throw the football.
I'd argue that you might have cause/effect reversed here.
DJ's numbers aren't middling because "that's just how we're playing football right now." Rather, I think that's how Daboll/Kafka are scheming their way to victory with an offense that they don't fully trust. I stop short of laying that entirely at DJ's feet, because of the limitations at WR and the less-than-ideal pass pro. But I also stop short of ruling out the possibility that DJ's own limitations are a major factor in how we're playing football right now.
Quote:
In comment 15860285 Sean said:
Quote:
Quote:
I haven't looked, but I'm going to venture to guess that Jones has attempted fewer passes than just about any QB who has been his teams' starter each week to date.
So, it makes sense he'd have lower yardage/TD totals - it's just how we're playing football right now and the type of gameplan that is yielding the best chances to win. Plus, the elite RB.
I agree with everyone who says we can't just continue to produce in the pass game at this clip and expect long-term success. But, with a better cast and guys who are better at gaining separation and winning some contested balls, I'd have to assume Daboll/Kafka would be more willing to throw the football.
I'd argue that you might have cause/effect reversed here.
DJ's numbers aren't middling because "that's just how we're playing football right now." Rather, I think that's how Daboll/Kafka are scheming their way to victory with an offense that they don't fully trust. I stop short of laying that entirely at DJ's feet, because of the limitations at WR and the less-than-ideal pass pro. But I also stop short of ruling out the possibility that DJ's own limitations are a major factor in how we're playing football right now.
I keep asking people to name a QB who has a worse active group of pass catchers right now and no one is coming up with any.
So, if that's Jones's reality, why would they have him throwing the football 35-40+ times every week? It would be a losing formula and a terrible way to run an offense with the current personnel.
Daboll/Kafka "not fully trusting" the offense goes beyond the QB. I have a hard time believing we'd still be this run-heavy with more viable, NFL-level WRs and not guys we're picking up off the streets or plucking off practice squads.
* The further question is if Jones is to be thrown away - is it worth it to throw the 4-5 high end picks for another unproven commodity, in light of undeniable improvement.
I keep reading similar comments.
Nothing is guaranteed in the draft. Every player has a risk. "Sure-things" are so rare - Elway, Luck - that it's silly to even imply that we shouldn't move forward because a potential replacement is not guaranteed.
Take the risk on the more physically gifted player. And if that fails, you try again. But that's one of the top reasons we hired Schoen - to flesh out the risk and find players who will work, especially QB if that's the direction.
And if we have to sell a good portion of the farm to grab a QB in 2023, sell that part of the farm.
There is nothing wrong with any of that. Can you plug Jones into any offensive system and have him flourish? Probably not. But there is no need for that now so it is a moot question.
Now if defenses start figuring it out and start taking some of those plays away (which they almost certainly will)? Then you see what else they can do.
At the end of the year we will know better how they assessed it.
Quote:
.
You told me the same thing about Matt Stafford.
Are you sure that was Terps? I vividly remember him saying that trading for Stafford would instantly make the Giants the favorite to win the NFC East back when it was announced Stafford was available.
Quote:
A lot of adversity for that kid. He is 4 and 1, 9 and 8 in his last 17 starts. I have been a critic but think it extremely fair and deserved to let the season play out. He might play 1 series on Sunday and be out the rest of the year. What happens the rest of the year actually matters a lot to this discussion.
I don't think the concept of fairness matters here. I think it's about what kind of offense they envision running. I think we're only seeing a sliver of what Daboll wants to do.
And again there's this basic point: can we score 20 PPG, limit the QB's influence, and take care of the ball with Tyrod Taylor in '23? If that's the offense Daboll wants why not just run it with Taylor and invest the Jones money at WR and OL?
This is the point.
Daboll is demonstrating he's got the chops as a quality head coach on top of his credentials in leading a high powered offense. As the year progresses, any success this team has will be driven primarily by Daboll and this coaching staff, not DJ or any other player.
So why in the world would we want to saddle Daboll with a bottom tier quarterback occupying a not insignificant portion of the cap while we are rebuilding? Daniel Jones is Jalen Hurts? Matthew Stafford? Really? It is hard to believe what I read from people whom I regard as smart football guys these days. Wishful thinking or an indefatigable desire to be proven right are apparently more powerful in mind alteration than the most potent of drugs.
The simple fact is this. Daniel Jones will become Mitchell Trubisky if and when he wins a dozen games in a season and gets his team to a playoff game. Until then, that is his ceiling. Nothing more.
This team needs massive draft and free agent investments in multiple areas to return to respectability. A high ceiling prospect under a rookie contract at quarterback with Taylor as a backup is the only sensible approach.
Stafford and Lions to part ways - ( New Window )
I keep asking people to name a QB who has a worse active group of pass catchers right now and no one is coming up with any.
The Bears are in this discussion with Fields. And they have an even worse OL. In fact, that OL in front of Fields right now has a chance to be one of the worst I have ever seen.
Morrey is a decent WR, but I'm not buying he's a WR1 right now. He's had one good year. Slayton once had a good year.
Why is that? Well, I'd say Davante Adams' departure probably made a difference.
No, Daniel Jones is not on the same planet as Aaron Rodgers and that's not the point. The point is that the quality of your WR corps and the chemistry you have with them impacts the very statistics that everyone is looking at to judge Jones.
Quote:
In comment 15860137 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.
You told me the same thing about Matt Stafford.
Are you sure that was Terps? I vividly remember him saying that trading for Stafford would instantly make the Giants the favorite to win the NFC East back when it was announced Stafford was available.
I said both. Years prior I didn't think Stafford had it in him to be a big part of a title winner. I also thought Stafford would be a huge and worthy upgrade over Jones for us. That's a low bar, obviously, but the gap between Jones and "possible Super Bowl QB" is pretty enormous.
Quote:
In comment 15860196 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
A lot of adversity for that kid. He is 4 and 1, 9 and 8 in his last 17 starts. I have been a critic but think it extremely fair and deserved to let the season play out. He might play 1 series on Sunday and be out the rest of the year. What happens the rest of the year actually matters a lot to this discussion.
I don't think the concept of fairness matters here. I think it's about what kind of offense they envision running. I think we're only seeing a sliver of what Daboll wants to do.
And again there's this basic point: can we score 20 PPG, limit the QB's influence, and take care of the ball with Tyrod Taylor in '23? If that's the offense Daboll wants why not just run it with Taylor and invest the Jones money at WR and OL?
This is the point.
Daboll is demonstrating he's got the chops as a quality head coach on top of his credentials in leading a high powered offense. As the year progresses, any success this team has will be driven primarily by Daboll and this coaching staff, not DJ or any other player.
So why in the world would we want to saddle Daboll with a bottom tier quarterback occupying a not insignificant portion of the cap while we are rebuilding? Daniel Jones is Jalen Hurts? Matthew Stafford? Really? It is hard to believe what I read from people whom I regard as smart football guys these days. Wishful thinking or an indefatigable desire to be proven right are apparently more powerful in mind alteration than the most potent of drugs.
The simple fact is this. Daniel Jones will become Mitchell Trubisky if and when he wins a dozen games in a season and gets his team to a playoff game. Until then, that is his ceiling. Nothing more.
This team needs massive draft and free agent investments in multiple areas to return to respectability. A high ceiling prospect under a rookie contract at quarterback with Taylor as a backup is the only sensible approach.
I mean, if you're going to just make things up and not actually read the posts you're referencing, what's the point?
Literally no one said what you did. No one said Jones was Jalen Hurts or Matthew Stafford. But, if you're not going to admit that Jones' passing numbers would almost certainly look better with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith over Darius Slayton and David Sills, I'm not sure what to tell you.
I brought up Stafford because Terps and I argued back when he was a Lion about whether or not he was a viable guy you could win with. I always argued that he was capable of winning a championship but was sabotaged by a terrible run game and bad defenses. Almost every single year he played there, he was saddled with both problems.
Look what happened when he went to a team where those weren't problems anymore. He won a Super Bowl.
Personnel matters. Coaching matters. Surrounding talent matters. There are TONS of variables that affect the performance of a QB.
But the chef would still be mediocre, even with valid excuses for the bad food.
Now, in this example, I'm asking you to know ahead of time that the chef is mediocre at the time that I hired him. But repeat the exact same example, except replace the mediocre chef with an unknown chef that just graduated from culinary school.
The excuses are still valid. The food is still bad. And it's entirely possible that the neophyte chef is also bad, and no amount of improvement to his ingredients or cookware will ever make him a Michelin-starred chef. Then again, he might be a really good chef who just can't make it work with the tools in his kitchen. Or maybe he's somewhere in between: maybe he's a pretty good cook but can't handle the responsibility of the entire kitchen.
Should I buy him better ingredients, new cookware AND triple the chef's salary?
There were discussions from earlier than that - before the Lions decided to move on.
Here is my favorite post:
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/25/2021 10:06 am : link
Stafford is a breaking-down player whose best days are well behind him.
How in the world is that the type of guy we should pursue?
If it weren't for a few very vocal nitwits who detest Jones with every fiber of their being, the notion of trying to obtain stafford would be cause for laughing someone right out of the room.
Quote:
Quote:
FMIC is like the Evan Engram of antagonistic prognosticators.
But the chef would still be mediocre, even with valid excuses for the bad food.
Now, in this example, I'm asking you to know ahead of time that the chef is mediocre at the time that I hired him. But repeat the exact same example, except replace the mediocre chef with an unknown chef that just graduated from culinary school.
The excuses are still valid. The food is still bad. And it's entirely possible that the neophyte chef is also bad, and no amount of improvement to his ingredients or cookware will ever make him a Michelin-starred chef. Then again, he might be a really good chef who just can't make it work with the tools in his kitchen. Or maybe he's somewhere in between: maybe he's a pretty good cook but can't handle the responsibility of the entire kitchen.
Should I buy him better ingredients, new cookware AND triple the chef's salary?
With all due respect, you're venturing way out of the box here with these comparisons. The NFL isn't a kitchen and Daniel Jones isn't a cook.
But, if we're going into the culinary world to talk football, I'll try to stick to this example.
Would I commit to that chef long-term only knowing what I knew there? No, I don't think so. What if I felt like that chef was starting to make better chicken salads out of the chicken shit, though, and wanted to see how he'd do for one year with better ingredients and cookware?
My other option is to pay less for a totally unknown chef that has great references and potential but has never cooked in a professional kitchen.
I don't think a fair case could be made for a full extension and as I said earlier, I don't see that being a decision they'd make even IF Jones continues to play better football.
I do think there is some merit to a tag year if, and only if Jones continues to improve and show ascension.
Quote:
In comment 15860124 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Through five weeks Hurts is generally viewed as an MVP candidate, and the Eagles are a legit Super Bowl contender in large part because of his play.
As for Jones, I think the chances of him being back are remote. Paying him $31M on the franchise tag makes no sense when you can pay Taylor $6M to do the same thing.
Jones is going to finish this season with around 15-20 total TDs, leading an offense that averages around 20 PPG. Smart people don't pay for that.
I look at the schedule and think top end is 12-5. If the Giants go 12-5 or 11-6 Jones will get another contract here, end of story. Book it.
I think you're wrong. I think the decision not to pay him has already been made.
Not extending Jones was a business decision; it would have been an irresponsible decision to sign him
Making the final decision at this point, given the variables that could occur between now and when the decision will be made, would be equally irresponsible.
Schoen and Dabol are not irresponsible…. Your take on this is wrong.
Also there are scenarios other than a tag that keeps Jones here.
Feliciano was willing but it is obvious that he is just a placeholder for someone (Gates or another) and he may be more useful as backup center and guard in the future. LG needs stability. Hopefully with Lemieux if he can stay on the field.
If the Chiefs could walk away from Alex Smith, the Niners could walk away from Jimmy G and the Eagles could walk away from Carson Wentz, the Giants can easily walk away from DJ. And they should.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
If I hire a mediocre chef to work in my restaurant, and then also supply that chef with bland ingredients and warped pans, one could easily point to the ingredients and the pans as key factors for why the food at my restaurant isn't very good, and they'd be right.
But the chef would still be mediocre, even with valid excuses for the bad food.
Now, in this example, I'm asking you to know ahead of time that the chef is mediocre at the time that I hired him. But repeat the exact same example, except replace the mediocre chef with an unknown chef that just graduated from culinary school.
The excuses are still valid. The food is still bad. And it's entirely possible that the neophyte chef is also bad, and no amount of improvement to his ingredients or cookware will ever make him a Michelin-starred chef. Then again, he might be a really good chef who just can't make it work with the tools in his kitchen. Or maybe he's somewhere in between: maybe he's a pretty good cook but can't handle the responsibility of the entire kitchen.
Should I buy him better ingredients, new cookware AND triple the chef's salary?
With all due respect, you're venturing way out of the box here with these comparisons. The NFL isn't a kitchen and Daniel Jones isn't a cook.
But, if we're going into the culinary world to talk football, I'll try to stick to this example.
Would I commit to that chef long-term only knowing what I knew there? No, I don't think so. What if I felt like that chef was starting to make better chicken salads out of the chicken shit, though, and wanted to see how he'd do for one year with better ingredients and cookware?
My other option is to pay less for a totally unknown chef that has great references and potential but has never cooked in a professional kitchen.
I don't think a fair case could be made for a full extension and as I said earlier, I don't see that being a decision they'd make even IF Jones continues to play better football.
I do think there is some merit to a tag year if, and only if Jones continues to improve and show ascension.
I think that's a fair position to take.
As for the NFL not being a kitchen and DJ not being a chef, that's kind of the point of an analogy in the first place. I do appreciate you playing along even though you disagreed with the premise itself.
I just see an avenue where that could be a conversation worth having.
I feel like "wait and see" is a bit of a cliche cop-out around here, but in this case, I think it's reality. We really do need to see how this plays out. There's not enough evidence that Jones deserves more money at this juncture.
The only thing that has changed for me is that entering the year, I was a "no way" on him being back in '23. I've backed off that hard-line stance a bit.
this is exactly right. if 6 months ago you said you'd deal barkley for cap savings and andrew thomas for a 2nd round pick, you would think a takeaway from that would be that what happens on the field on sundays matters.
If the Chiefs could walk away from Alex Smith, the Niners could walk away from Jimmy G and the Eagles could walk away from Carson Wentz, the Giants can easily walk away from DJ. And they should.
Why are MVP votes the barometer? There's a whole ton of area between "solid" and MVP where he could land.
Also not sure how Alex Smith/KC is comparable. KC didn't draft Alex. It was a completely different scenario. SF didn't draft Garoppolo, either... and he's their QB again now anyway because Lance didn't work out. (Very possible that could happen here, too)
The Eagles got the Colts to pony up a 1st rounder for Wentz.
I just see an avenue where that could be a conversation worth having.
I feel like "wait and see" is a bit of a cliche cop-out around here, but in this case, I think it's reality. We really do need to see how this plays out.
My feelings exactly. I'd have mocked the wait-and-see mantra months ago because I felt like we'd waited plenty and seen even more, but dammit, what if it really is coming together for Jones? As unlikely as it ever seemed and still seems, it's not impossible. And what a problem that would solve.
Quote:
Jones does not belong in the same sentence with any of these quarterbacks - direct comparison or not. If the Giants make the playoffs this year, Daboll will be coach of the year and it will likely be unanimous. DJ, on the other hand, will have simply performed the narrow role that Daboll designed for him given his limitations. There will not be a single vote for DJ as a league MVP.
If the Chiefs could walk away from Alex Smith, the Niners could walk away from Jimmy G and the Eagles could walk away from Carson Wentz, the Giants can easily walk away from DJ. And they should.
Why are MVP votes the barometer? There's a whole ton of area between "solid" and MVP where he could land.
Also not sure how Alex Smith/KC is comparable. KC didn't draft Alex. It was a completely different scenario. SF didn't draft Garoppolo, either... and he's their QB again now anyway because Lance didn't work out. (Very possible that could happen here, too)
The Eagles got the Colts to pony up a 1st rounder for Wentz.
another way to look at this:
andy reid gave up a 2nd round pick (+?) for Alex Smith, extended him for 4 years, and started him over mahomes for 1
kyle shannahan gave up a 2nd round pic (+?) for Jimmy G.
the eagles gave Wentz a huge deal and then were able to trade him for a 1st after he got replaced in a new regime
sean mcvay inherited jared goff, gave him a huge extension, went to a SB, and then traded him.
mike vrabel extended ryan rannehill.
obviously everyone wants a pat mahomes but they aren't easy to find. that's why guys like tannehill/wentz/jimmy g make what they make.
to me the conclusion here is simple - you get the best QB you can get and keep them if you think they give you a chance to win but also don't let that stand in the way of drafting/trading for one you like. like the chiefs with mahomes, or eagles with hurts, or rams with stafford, or niners with lance, or titans with willis.
Making the final decision at this point, given the variables that could occur between now and when the decision will be made, would be equally irresponsible.
Schoen and Dabol are not irresponsible…. Your take on this is wrong.
Also there are scenarios other than a tag that keeps Jones here.
What variables could occur between now and the end of the season that make it worth paying Jones $30M? What scenarios other than the tag exist?
The only thing that has changed for me is that entering the year, I was a "no way" on him being back in '23. I've backed off that hard-line stance a bit.
This is probably right. But it's still a very narrow path.
It's got a chance, however, to be very tricky. The schedule sets up where we could get to 10 wins. And those additional 6 wins could easily be the same recipe we currently see: very good D, mistake-free O with a heavy dose of SB and a dose of Jones.
So, we could have a winning record with a playoff spot, but with a QB who is really more of a passenger.
Do you reward a passenger for another year? Maybe two?
Or do you say this offense could be so much better with someone with X,Y and Z?
I could see Mara supporting the passenger theory and Schoen/Daboll looking for the better option.
The real determination will be what Daboll thinks of Jones not really in this offense, but in a the offense he probably wants to build over the next few seasons. No one on here knows the answer. If this is the only offense he thinks Jones can run, then he is like Tyrod and will be replaced (again like Tyrod). This is the case brought up the the move on crowd. However if Daboll thinks Jones can run a more sophisticated offense then he will keep him. Unless someone here is drinking beers with Daboll they probably don't know this answer. So in a way things we don't see or know, will determine Jones fate. As an aside, I don't think not picking up his 5th yr option matters. IMO they did that because they really didn't know what they had in Jones. They wanted a closer look to make a determination on how far they could go with him.
We are just in a weird spot with Jones. I'd feel better about the situation if this was his 2nd year in the league. Yes we see progress, but we also see flaws
He is playing somewhat better this year, but this kind of play is not sustainable.
We can't sign him long term with his style of play. However, what are the better options? No way we're getting CJ Stroud with the panthers and commanders sucking like they do
Does Jimmy G make us much better? Slightly better?
We shouldn't, but we could offer him just about anything to come back. And he'd probably take it. He's not getting much elsewhere, he'd continue to get gifted playing time, and he's got a huge supporter in the owners box
2. We know they are near the bottom of the league in passes attempted, and the passes they attempt are easy reads prescribed by the coaches
3. We know they didn't pick up Jones's option
4. We know they signed Taylor to a two year contract, and his cap hit next year is $6.9M
5. We know they went hard after Trubisky
These are objective truths, not opinion. Where do these truths lead?
But he needs to remain inside that threshold far more often. 1 week out of 5 isn’t enough.
So why is this any different now for Jones. The Giants will not win against playoff-level teams with this kind of passing offense. The Cowboys game demonstrated how they can function against good or very good defenses.
Quote:
In comment 15860306 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
This can be true. Do you have evidence the WR's are open and in the right spot? Something tells me our WR's are factoring into his holding the ball.
Maybe if this was a new development, but it's been the case over his career.
Best to be in the now imv. Past is the past.
So his history is completely immaterial??? Wow, that's a new take! OK, it's still happening, so I'm in the now.
So why is this any different now for Jones. The Giants will not win against playoff-level teams with this kind of passing offense. The Cowboys game demonstrated how they can function against good or very good defenses.
Are you suggesting that Daniel Jones is having the kind of statistical season worthy of an MVP?
5. We know they went hard after Trubisky
These are objective truths, not opinion. Where do these truths lead? [/quote]
They did?
Depending on the breakdown, there's a good chance the Giants offered Trubisky more guaranteed money than the Steelers.
Depending on the breakdown, there's a good chance the Giants offered Trubisky more guaranteed money than the Steelers.
So he would have been the backup like Tyrod is...truth in advertising.
I think part of the insistence on going after Taylor/Trubisky was so that we didn't need to completely change the identity of the team should Jones go down - which made plenty of sense given Jones' injury history and style of play.
So, I'm not sure being interested in those QB's and ultimately signing Taylor is so much about how they view Jones - I think it's more about having wanted to be able to run the same plays and the same offense in the event Jones got hurt.
After seeing what happened when we had to jam Glennon and Fromm in last year, it was smart to do that.
I personally don't see why the tag would be a terrible route if the alternatives are a 4-year extension or letting him walk and trying to start a rookie from game 1 next year (or having a rookie sit behind Taylor) - we're probably resigning ourselves to a small step back or another building year or two if we go in that direction and if we don't nail the QB, well, then you're in a whole different pot of hot water to get out of and figure out.
Jones isn't taking charity money to stay here. Especially not if he continues to play as he's been playing. So, the suggestion to just lowball him and assume he's going to take pennies on the dollar when we've seen plenty of questionable QBs get money from desperate teams is kind of just silly.
In my opinion, it would be a perfectly logical scenario to tag Jones, and put him on the field in 2023 with a team Schoen has had another offseason to spend cap dollars on and a new draft class (plus some of the guys from this year who got hurt) and go from there. If the offense isn't scoring points at the clip necessary to take the next step, you move on and that's it. No long-term commitment.
Quote:
He continued to be dismissed on BBI by some as not being a good enough passer to win with and that how he develops as a passer will determine his success.
So why is this any different now for Jones. The Giants will not win against playoff-level teams with this kind of passing offense. The Cowboys game demonstrated how they can function against good or very good defenses.
Are you suggesting that Daniel Jones is having the kind of statistical season worthy of an MVP?
It's a fair point. Jackson critics are quick to say that his style of play can't win the big one, that defensive coordinators will take it away in the playoffs, that it doesn't work once you "have tape" on him... etc.
Shouldn't all of that be said of Jones and give some of the optimism pause?
Quote:
Eric reported the Giants offered Trubisky and Taylor similar contacts.
Depending on the breakdown, there's a good chance the Giants offered Trubisky more guaranteed money than the Steelers.
So he would have been the backup like Tyrod is...truth in advertising.
You asked a question and I provided you an answer.
Quote:
In comment 15860443 christian said:
Quote:
Eric reported the Giants offered Trubisky and Taylor similar contacts.
Depending on the breakdown, there's a good chance the Giants offered Trubisky more guaranteed money than the Steelers.
So he would have been the backup like Tyrod is...truth in advertising.
You asked a question and I provided you an answer.
You did and I cleared up an implication. Simply put, as was said, they were not going down the Glennon/Fromm route. They wanted :
a.) A backup that could actually run an offense in case of injury
b.) Sign a Qb that could play 2023 if they decide to move on from Jones and draft another Qb.
Because Taylor isn't dependable and he has a lower ceiling. Look how recklessly he played when he took over for Jones in the Bears game. He barely made it through a quarter before he got concussed.
It would be malpractice to go into next year with Taylor as the starter and no viable backup plan. If you believe in the "dependable" part of what Schoen is looking for here, Taylor doesn't fit that.
Taylor is 32 years old. I'd rather spend that extra money on Jones and give him a season with an NFL-level supporting cast and a 2nd year in the same offense. We are going to have cap room. It's not the worst allocation of money.
Just because you keep insisting that is the case does not make it true. I know that's going to be a shocker to you. But with the exception of one game, Taylor sucked in the rpeseaosn. Then he comes in after Jones was injured and immediately throws a stupid pick.
Yup. That's why I think the decision is already made.
Jones is on pace to throw TDs between the 2020-2022 season that nine other QBs surpassed in 2021 alone.
What are we hoping for out of Jones by franchising him? Maybe getting to average NFL starter production?
Additionally, how are we going to get the WR talent needed if we are spending additional cash franchising?
Franchising Jones is a Gettleman-type move.
Can he run it?
Yes
Can he do it well enough to replace Jones or run it better than Jones?
Indications are no.
Jones isn't taking charity money to stay here. Especially not if he continues to play as he's been playing. So, the suggestion to just lowball him and assume he's going to take pennies on the dollar when we've seen plenty of questionable QBs get money from desperate teams is kind of just silly.
In my opinion, it would be a perfectly logical scenario to tag Jones, and put him on the field in 2023 with a team Schoen has had another offseason to spend cap dollars on and a new draft class (plus some of the guys from this year who got hurt) and go from there. If the offense isn't scoring points at the clip necessary to take the next step, you move on and that's it. No long-term commitment.
Well, if Jones has a market outside of NY, he could have some leverage. But if a team is willing to park a Brinks Truck in his driveway with a $30M AAV over multiple years, I say great. Sayonara. Daniel.
I just don't know what that market might be. I could see one team. I could possibly see three teams. Depends on a lot of variables.
Jones isn't taking charity money to stay here. Especially not if he continues to play as he's been playing. So, the suggestion to just lowball him and assume he's going to take pennies on the dollar when we've seen plenty of questionable QBs get money from desperate teams is kind of just silly.
In my opinion, it would be a perfectly logical scenario to tag Jones, and put him on the field in 2023 with a team Schoen has had another offseason to spend cap dollars on and a new draft class (plus some of the guys from this year who got hurt) and go from there. If the offense isn't scoring points at the clip necessary to take the next step, you move on and that's it. No long-term commitment.
Well, if Jones has a market outside of NY, he could have some leverage. But if a team is willing to park a Brinks Truck in his driveway with a $30M AAV over multiple years, I say great. Sayonara. Daniel.
I just don't know what that market might be. I could see one team. I could possibly see three teams. Depends on a lot of variables.
This is true. Who is willing to pay him even at the low end of starting Qb scale..not many as of this date.
Taylor can't score 5 TDs in five games and be near the bottom of the league in all passing categories? Why not?
And again, $30M v. $6M.
Taylor can't score 5 TDs in five games and be near the bottom of the league in all passing categories? Why not?
And again, $30M v. $6M.
Taylor looked like shit in the preseason games.
Jones is on pace to throw TDs between the 2020-2022 season that nine other QBs surpassed in 2021 alone.
What are we hoping for out of Jones by franchising him? Maybe getting to average NFL starter production?
Additionally, how are we going to get the WR talent needed if we are spending additional cash franchising?
Franchising Jones is a Gettleman-type move.
You can't franchise a player based on pace. If he only has 10 TD passes at the end of the year, I don't think he's going to get tagged.
I also don't think he's going to end the year with 10 TD passes.
Franchising Jones doesn't vacuum up all of the cap room we have and it also looks like we have a GM who can actually identify good talent in the draft. We will infuse more talent that way and hopefully, they can get Robinson healthy sooner than later and find some way to get Toney off our hands.
Dallas won 12 games last year with Prescott on the tag. Prescott is a better passer than Jones, but again, Prescott is yet another QB who has had actual targets to throw the football to.
I don't know what that's based on. Taylor looked the better player in camp (Sy's words, not mine), and Jones has a history of running into huge hits and being undependable. And how do we know there's a higher Jones ceiling when 7 years of football says otherwise?
Taylor can't score 5 TDs in five games and be near the bottom of the league in all passing categories? Why not?
And again, $30M v. $6M.
Taylor looked like shit in the preseason games.
Even if that assessment is correct, why can't he do what Jones is doing now?
No one said that. If you want comedy go back and read your football posts. You'd be well advised to focus on being a mod.
Taylor can't score 5 TDs in five games and be near the bottom of the league in all passing categories? Why not?
And again, $30M v. $6M.
How much stock are we really putting in camp here? Taylor was awful in preseason.
Where are you getting 7 years from on Jones? We're counting his years @ Duke, where he also had awful WR's? How many of those guys he played with got drafted?
I don't know that Jones has a higher ceiling, but I also don't know that he doesn't. We know what Taylor is. A journeyman with a sordid injury history who can't be relied on.
Jones has injury questions, too. But so far he hasn't missed a start this year and he's shown some serious toughness.
Cap room is great, but we're not trying to lead the league in cap savings. We have to figure out who the QB is here and who to move forward with. I don't see how we're getting any closer to that by running this back with Tyrod Taylor or continually looking for the cheapest available option.
A one-year commit isn't going to submarine the cap. And I'd only do it if Jones continued to improve and play similarly to what he's shown in recent weeks.
If not, it's a non-starter and we move on.
Taylor can't score 5 TDs in five games and be near the bottom of the league in all passing categories? Why not?
And again, $30M v. $6M.
SO Taylor looked good in practice, but let's ignore that he looked like shit in the preseason and that made two horrendous decisions in the span of 10 plays against CHicago. Gotcha. No agenda at all.
But Jones is lauded for "toughness" and "doing what he has to do".
that's a comically deluded statement
No one said that. If you want comedy go back and read your football posts. You'd be well advised to focus on being a mod.
I thought you banned yourself -- just try and control yourself and not act like a troll.
I don't know what that's based on. Taylor looked the better player in camp (Sy's words, not mine), and Jones has a history of running into huge hits and being undependable. And how do we know there's a higher Jones ceiling when 7 years of football says otherwise?
Taylor can't score 5 TDs in five games and be near the bottom of the league in all passing categories? Why not?
And again, $30M v. $6M.
Taylor looked like shit in the preseason games.
Even if that assessment is correct, why can't he do what Jones is doing now?
Taylor may be the better scrambler, but lasted 10 plays(?) vs the Bears and got knocked out. That worked out well.
It's not on spec, it's if he continues to show improvement and doesn't take a step back. I've said several times that it actually does matter what he does the rest of this year and that "wait and see" is a completely fair approach in this instance.
If it's just the same stuff as we've seen in prior years, the turnovers resurface, etc., then again, it's a non-starter and I'm not tagging him. But, I think it's doing him a disservice to just say the TD total is too low, etc. He's authored some damn good late-game drives and has shown a poise that we hadn't really seen in years past.
The statistics still aren't shiny, but I see a better player this year than what we saw prior. You don't think he's improved and improving right now? His turnover numbers have steadily declined every year he's been in the league. This is the first time he's even had something resembling a professional OL.
All I've said is I wouldn't rule it out and can see an argument for it. If the season ended today, I probably wouldn't do it.
The Commanders parted with two 3rd round draft picks, for the right to pay Wentz 29M this year.
There's a market for a low mistake QB coming off a winning season. The best outcome for the Giants might be if there is.
But Jones is lauded for "toughness" and "doing what he has to do".
You don't see any difference in Jones' approach outside the pocket this year?
I do. He's still taken some hits, but he's been smarter about getting to the ground and going out. Even on the play where his ankle got hurt, that was a play where he got rolled. It had nothing to do with recklessness or poor decision-making.
No one said that. If you want comedy go back and read your football posts. You'd be well advised to focus on being a mod.
I thought you banned yourself -- just try and control yourself and not act like a troll.
Dealing with the likes of you got tiresome. If you're going to be a mod you shouldn't abuse posters. You also probably shouldn't make stupid bets with posters. I wonder if you ever actually donated that money you owed me.
Regardless, the point isn't that Taylor is or isn't better than Jones. It's Taylor at $6M v. Jones at $30M. It's nuanced, I know.
5. We know they went hard after Trubisky
These are objective truths, not opinion. Where do these truths lead?
They did? [/quote]
Yes, they did.
In comment 15860430 Go Terps sa
5. We know they went hard after Trubisky
These are objective truths, not opinion. Where do these truths lead?
They did?
Yes, they did. [/quote]
Yes, for backup....
that's a comically deluded statement
No one said that. If you want comedy go back and read your football posts. You'd be well advised to focus on being a mod.
I thought you banned yourself -- just try and control yourself and not act like a troll.
Dealing with the likes of you got tiresome. If you're going to be a mod you shouldn't abuse posters. You also probably shouldn't make stupid bets with posters. I wonder if you ever actually donated that money you owed me.
Regardless, the point isn't that Taylor is or isn't better than Jones. It's Taylor at $6M v. Jones at $30M. It's nuanced, I know.
the abuse comes from you dude -- and if you get too heavy handed again there will be action
that's a comically deluded statement
No one said that. If you want comedy go back and read your football posts. You'd be well advised to focus on being a mod.
I thought you banned yourself -- just try and control yourself and not act like a troll.
Gidie,
I had forgotton how relentless and overbearing GoTerps can be. And it's not like I don't like differing views. I think bw and Googs, et al do an excellent job providing differing viewpoints, without being over the top.
GoTerps is way over the top. He doesn't have horrible takes; it just that's he comes accross as "I'm right, I'm not changing my mind" attitude. Wish he would go back into hiding (or even just post less).
WATCH the game with an objective and fair lens. No way in hell anyone comes away from that game saying or thinking that DJ was outplayed by Rodgers, yes that RODGERS.
Christ.
He continued to be dismissed on BBI by some as not being a good enough passer to win with and that how he develops as a passer will determine his success.
So why is this any different now for Jones. The Giants will not win against playoff-level teams with this kind of passing offense. The Cowboys game demonstrated how they can function against good or very good defenses.
Are you suggesting that Daniel Jones is having the kind of statistical season worthy of an MVP?
No and I have no idea why that would be your takeaway from that.
I respect everyone's opinions. I don't have all the answers. None of us do.
and we're back.
Hope you're well.
I guess Jones's fate is already sealed...because why not just go with Tyrod Fucking TAylor next season. After all....he's cheaper and EQUALLY EFFECTIVE...
That's your drop in moment????
Also Jones may be out for the year on the first drop back....wait.
We would rightly be laughing at other teams franchising a QB on pace for 10 passing TDs and sub 3,000 passing yards.
Jones is on pace to throw TDs between the 2020-2022 season that nine other QBs surpassed in 2021 alone.
What are we hoping for out of Jones by franchising him? Maybe getting to average NFL starter production?
Additionally, how are we going to get the WR talent needed if we are spending additional cash franchising?
Franchising Jones is a Gettleman-type move.
You can't franchise a player based on pace. If he only has 10 TD passes at the end of the year, I don't think he's going to get tagged.
I also don't think he's going to end the year with 10 TD passes.
Franchising Jones doesn't vacuum up all of the cap room we have and it also looks like we have a GM who can actually identify good talent in the draft. We will infuse more talent that way and hopefully, they can get Robinson healthy sooner than later and find some way to get Toney off our hands.
Dallas won 12 games last year with Prescott on the tag. Prescott is a better passer than Jones, but again, Prescott is yet another QB who has had actual targets to throw the football to.
If Jones was another team, would you advocate for signing him to a one-year $30mm deal?
Jones is on pace to throw TDs between the 2020-2022 season that nine other QBs surpassed in 2021 alone.
What are we hoping for out of Jones by franchising him? Maybe getting to average NFL starter production?
Additionally, how are we going to get the WR talent needed if we are spending additional cash franchising?
Franchising Jones is a Gettleman-type move.
Well put.
that's a comically deluded statement
No one said that. If you want comedy go back and read your football posts. You'd be well advised to focus on being a mod.
I thought you banned yourself -- just try and control yourself and not act like a troll.
Dealing with the likes of you got tiresome. If you're going to be a mod you shouldn't abuse posters. You also probably shouldn't make stupid bets with posters. I wonder if you ever actually donated that money you owed me.
Regardless, the point isn't that Taylor is or isn't better than Jones. It's Taylor at $6M v. Jones at $30M. It's nuanced, I know.
Why is that the debate? I don't know that many of Jones' most ardent supporters would want him at 30 mill at least as of now. It's alos possible he could sign for 18-20 million.
Spending a lot on a bridge QB is so 2018.
After all, they DID sign Taylor for 2 years at 6 million per.
That means NOTHING. If Jones plays well and earns the trust Taylor will not be a factor in any decision making for the love of fuck all. TYROD TAYLOR. Stop.
Well, if Jones has a market outside of NY, he could have some leverage. But if a team is willing to park a Brinks Truck in his driveway with a $30M AAV over multiple years, I say great. Sayonara. Daniel.
I just don't know what that market might be. I could see one team. I could possibly see three teams. Depends on a lot of variables.
This is true. Who is willing to pay him even at the low end of starting Qb scale..not many as of this date.
Jones has had 1 terrific game this year. I believe it was his best game as an NFL QB.
But he's going to have to string a lot more of those to find a taker outside East Rutherford.
Scratch Carolina. They've done this before with Darnold and Mayfield.
Saints? Maybe. But they have a decent investment in Hill and they probably want to go younger and cheaper.
Detroit? I think they like Goff and might stick with him. I mean, is Jones better than Goff?
Tampa if Brady leaves? They have Tasker and they have parts. Would they trust Jones to be the alpha QB?
Seems like a narrow market. And we shouldn't bid against ourselves by just defaulting to the FT without a real market check...
Why is that the debate? I don't know that many of Jones' most ardent supporters would want him at 30 mill at least as of now. It's alos possible he could sign for 18-20 million.
At this point in time, Jones is not worth $18-$20 mill either. Be realistic.
At this time, Jones is getting better, but not worthy of a tag.
I don't want a cheap 32 year old QB running this team and neither do you. Trust me you don't.
Is correctly deemed irresponsible. Just as irresponsible as Daniel Jones running neck first into defensive tackles for touchdowns and first downs. Jones lost a season being irresponsible that way.
But Jones is lauded for "toughness" and "doing what he has to do".
You don't see any difference in Jones' approach outside the pocket this year?
I do. He's still taken some hits, but he's been smarter about getting to the ground and going out. Even on the play where his ankle got hurt, that was a play where he got rolled. It had nothing to do with recklessness or poor decision-making.
I dont think in Jones's case approach matters. He gets hurt. The offense is providing him more open runs when they bite on every play fake like chicago did and he has half the field to himself but it wont be that way all the time. And also he still takes off from the pocket when he feels like he should. He is running more than he ever has. No reason to believe that he can stay healthy because he has always gotten hurt and missed time.
Jones by Runs
First downs:
2019: 21
2020: 16
2021: 17
2022: 21
Scrambles:
2019: 27
2020: 22
2021: 23
2022: 22
Runs of 10+ yards:
2019: 10
2020: 13
2021: 8
2022: 10
Hes not a runningback. I dont see how this holds up.
Why is that the debate? I don't know that many of Jones' most ardent supporters would want him at 30 mill at least as of now. It's alos possible he could sign for 18-20 million.
At this point in time, Jones is not worth $18-$20 mill either. Be realistic.
At this time, Jones is getting better, but not worthy of a tag.
Who says? BE realistic?
The fans that can't comprehend that decent QBs get 25-30 million or more, per year are the ones that need a lesson.
Stay with me--the Giants go 10-7 this year. Jones finished with a 2-1 TD to turnover ratio and nets about 3800 TOTAL yards--wins some big ones, loses a few as well. 10-7. Playoffs.
You and Giants nation are going to buy "BYE BYE DJ and HELLO TYROD TAYLOR" in 2023?
Cmon already.
Well, if Jones has a market outside of NY, he could have some leverage. But if a team is willing to park a Brinks Truck in his driveway with a $30M AAV over multiple years, I say great. Sayonara. Daniel.
I just don't know what that market might be. I could see one team. I could possibly see three teams. Depends on a lot of variables.
This is true. Who is willing to pay him even at the low end of starting Qb scale..not many as of this date.
Jones has had 1 terrific game this year. I believe it was his best game as an NFL QB.
But he's going to have to string a lot more of those to find a taker outside East Rutherford.
Scratch Carolina. They've done this before with Darnold and Mayfield.
Saints? Maybe. But they have a decent investment in Hill and they probably want to go younger and cheaper.
Detroit? I think they like Goff and might stick with him. I mean, is Jones better than Goff?
Tampa if Brady leaves? They have Tasker and they have parts. Would they trust Jones to be the alpha QB?
Seems like a narrow market. And we shouldn't bid against ourselves by just defaulting to the FT without a real market check...
I think you underestimate how stupid teams can be in their pursuit of a QB, lol.
I absolutely wouldn't be shocked if some team hands Jones a big deal.
Jones does one thing very well now - designed runs.
Everything else is about average to below average.
Just not enough to bank on going forward...
Stay with me--the Giants go 10-7 this year. Jones finished with a 2-1 TD to turnover ratio and nets about 3800 TOTAL yards--wins some big ones, loses a few as well. 10-7. Playoffs.
You and Giants nation are going to buy "BYE BYE DJ and HELLO TYROD TAYLOR" in 2023?
Cmon already.
Have you read my posts? I said at this time he is not worth $20mill. He isn't. You wanting to project out is fine. But at this time, he is not worth it.
Spending a lot on a bridge QB is so 2018.
No
At 4-1, and in the only loss we were competitive.
Solid Maybe.
Assholes will not tie me down to arbitrary statistical measures set up by them.
If Jones shows a lot of growth this year and leads them to the playoffs, I am going to want them to resign him, he would have to look awful doing it for me to have any other opinion.
I think Schoen and Daboll are going to have the same opnion.
We would rightly be laughing at other teams franchising a QB on pace for 10 passing TDs and sub 3,000 passing yards.
Jones is on pace to throw TDs between the 2020-2022 season that nine other QBs surpassed in 2021 alone.
What are we hoping for out of Jones by franchising him? Maybe getting to average NFL starter production?
Additionally, how are we going to get the WR talent needed if we are spending additional cash franchising?
Franchising Jones is a Gettleman-type move.
You can't franchise a player based on pace. If he only has 10 TD passes at the end of the year, I don't think he's going to get tagged.
I also don't think he's going to end the year with 10 TD passes.
Franchising Jones doesn't vacuum up all of the cap room we have and it also looks like we have a GM who can actually identify good talent in the draft. We will infuse more talent that way and hopefully, they can get Robinson healthy sooner than later and find some way to get Toney off our hands.
Dallas won 12 games last year with Prescott on the tag. Prescott is a better passer than Jones, but again, Prescott is yet another QB who has had actual targets to throw the football to.
If Jones was another team, would you advocate for signing him to a one-year $30mm deal?
I truly need to see how he finishes this one. If you say I have to make that decision today, I'm not doing it. I'm simply not 100% sure I'll still feel that way after 17 games and can absolutely see a scenario where I'd change my mind and say that I'd do it.
I hate "wait and see" because it always feels like a cop-out, but where we are with Jones right now, I honestly think we need to.
This is almost the exact type of season Wentz had as a Colt last year. And the Commanders traded two 3rd round picks for the right to pay him about 30M.
It also, ya know, makes you the Commanders.
There are any number of guys out there that can run the offense the Giants are running. You don't need to pay $30M for it.
I also have a hard time believing that people as smart as Schoen and Daboll didn't take over this team with a plan for the QB position from day 1. I'm sure they have a plan, and that plan takes into account a number of scenarios. The scenario were seeing now indicates, at least in my eyes, a lack of trust in Jones. That would align with all their other actions to this point.
4-1 is awesome and I hope they win every game going forward, but for the first time in years the people in charge understand why they are getting the results they are getting on the field. I don't expect them to misdiagnose these results as being based on the play of the QB. The offensive design says the exact opposite.
Jones does one thing very well now - designed runs.
Everything else is about average to below average.
Just not enough to bank on going forward...
The hole in his game right now is throwing the red zone. They are scheming away from his weakness but that is going to open up the pass for him down there because they are having success with the alternatives.
I want to see this kid for whole season under these coaches and this system. I can't think of one good reason why a smart and objective person would not want that too.
There are any number of guys out there that can run the offense the Giants are running. You don't need to pay $30M for it.
I also have a hard time believing that people as smart as Schoen and Daboll didn't take over this team with a plan for the QB position from day 1. I'm sure they have a plan, and that plan takes into account a number of scenarios. The scenario were seeing now indicates, at least in my eyes, a lack of trust in Jones. That would align with all their other actions to this point.
4-1 is awesome and I hope they win every game going forward, but for the first time in years the people in charge understand why they are getting the results they are getting on the field. I don't expect them to misdiagnose these results as being based on the play of the QB. The offensive design says the exact opposite.
"I hope they keep winning"
If they keep winning at the same rate, we are talking 13-4.
Terps, I know you have a fucking brain. Put that 13-4/12-5 season into context if Jones starts all those games with this roster.
That would mean it was coaching and not the players all this time. Explain to me how a season like that could happen this year and it wasn't Judge and Garret that were awful? Like I am 3.
Run with that thought and what it means for Jones. Now put the emotional aspect of a locker room if they have a season like that together this year.
Jones will go no where and should not. You would not fuck with that kind of chemistry in the face of a decade of losing.
Don't become crazy because it might turn out were wrong about Jones, you were still right about plenty. You are coming off small when the Giants are 4-1. I am a fan of yours in general.
Taylor is a good backup. Always was a backup. Always will be a backup. The Giants freaked out this offseason and signed Taylor because they didn't want a repeat of 2021 and they wanted.....a GOOD BACKUP QB and possible bridge --but only a bridge if Jones shits the bed.
Jones aint shitting the bed. Keep watching. Enjoy.
Not extending Jones was a business decision; it would have been an irresponsible decision to sign him
Making the final decision at this point, given the variables that could occur between now and when the decision will be made, would be equally irresponsible.
Schoen and Dabol are not irresponsible…. Your take on this is wrong.
Also there are scenarios other than a tag that keeps Jones here.
What variables could occur between now and the end of the season that make it worth paying Jones $30M? What scenarios other than the tag exist?
Variables:
* Where are Giants drafting, whose available to replace Jones.
*Do Giants make play offs, is Daniel a key factor as he has been in a 4-1 start.
* Does he remain healthy
* Does he continue to improve
* Is he willing to sign a 2 year cap friendly, non tag contract because he believes this is his best chance to be successful
Do you think he will command big dollars in free agency if he turns down a cap friendly deal from Giants; pretty sure you don’t
Not extending Jones was a business decision; it would have been an irresponsible decision to sign him
Making the final decision at this point, given the variables that could occur between now and when the decision will be made, would be equally irresponsible.
Schoen and Dabol are not irresponsible…. Your take on this is wrong.
Also there are scenarios other than a tag that keeps Jones here.
What variables could occur between now and the end of the season that make it worth paying Jones $30M? What scenarios other than the tag exist?
Variables:
* Where are Giants drafting, whose available to replace Jones.
*Do Giants make play offs, is Daniel a key factor as he has been in a 4-1 start.
* Does he remain healthy
* Does he continue to improve
* Is he willing to sign a 2 year cap friendly, non tag contract because he believes this is his best chance to be successful
Do you think he will command big dollars in free agency if he turns down a cap friendly deal from Giants; pretty sure you don’t
Good questions. I will play.
* Is he willing to sign a 2 year cap friendly, non tag contract because he believes this is his best chance to be successful --see below, but yes I think he will, right here.
Do you think he will command big dollars in free agency if he turns down a cap friendly deal from Giants; pretty sure you don’t --------we're going to find out and I suspect the Giants will give Jones a chance to test the waters. I don't think he receives an insanely high contract offer anywhere else, but it's early still.
You think they went from not picking up his option to "foxhole" in 5 games? For all we know Kafka and Daboll talk about how limited the playbook has to be.
I listed above the things we know, including the existence of an asshat rumor that they don't think he's any good. But beyond that I watch the games and how they are run...there's a lot to infer there.
Maybe I'll be wrong. Totally possible.
The only evidence was they didn't sign him prior to the season and they shouldn't have. But, and it's a BIG BUT, they named Jones the STARTER. And after 5 games he's still the starter while coming off the biggest win of his career.
We're not putting enough stock in the fact that Jones was named the starter and is playing well. Kind of a big deal no?
Does it matter? And it's not 6 years this is year 4.
Do we need to list the QBs that needed time before they found their groove? Shit one of them is the very subject of this thread.
It's right in front of some of you.
Where are you getting 6 years from? He's started less than 45 games.
Alex Smith started with the 49ers for 7 years before Andy Reid traded for him - didn't have a winning record there until his 6th year.
Carson Wentz was an Eagle for 5 years and got an extension before he was traded to indy.
Kirk Cousins had a losing record as a Redskin for 6 years including 2 tag years before he got the FA deal in Minnesota.
Ryan Tannehill had a losing record as a Dolphin for 6 years before moving on the Ten.
if only anyone ever thought to compare him to any of those guys...
And yes we would need to list the QBs who were as bad as Jones for 4 years and became good QBs (guys who are not currently senior citizens). It's not a long list. Might be zero.
There's a reason why teams don't continue to start bad QBs year after year after year. I very much don't want to be the one team who thinks that's a good idea.
You think they went from not picking up his option to "foxhole" in 5 games? For all we know Kafka and Daboll talk about how limited the playbook has to be.
I listed above the things we know, including the existence of an asshat rumor that they don't think he's any good. But beyond that I watch the games and how they are run...there's a lot to infer there.
Maybe I'll be wrong. Totally possible.
That 12-5 is hypothetical. I can remember a year we started 5-0 and went 8-8. If that happens, the door will not hit him in the ass fast enough.
Everyone is freaking out at you because you are acting like this year doesn't matter. That is just wrong. For Schoen and Daboll, this year matters to them exponentially more than any other year. Right?
The only evidence was they didn't sign him prior to the season and they shouldn't have. But, and it's a BIG BUT, they named Jones the STARTER. And after 5 games he's still the starter while coming off the biggest win of his career.
We're not putting enough stock in the fact that Jones was named the starter and is playing well. Kind of a big deal no?
If the idea coming into the season was figuring out what Jones is, then it is noy particularly meaningful that he was named the starter. They did what they said they would, try to figure Jones out.
The plan was to use 2022 to see what they should do going forward. He was always going to start. They did tell Taylor he was coming in to be a backup. That's on record.
Young to SF and sat behind Montana for several more years and at age 30, finally started playing at a high level and producing.
At age 31, he won an MVP and was an all-pro QB. It was his eighth season in the league.
Before anyone tells me I am saying Jones = Young, no. I'm not. But it takes a few years for certain players to find the right opportunity with the right coaching staff.
Sure, Young could have potentially done it sooner if he had been given an opportunity earlier in SF and wasn't stuck behind a legend... but his play over the first handful of seasons was very uneven and I'm pretty sure back in the late '80s, not a ton of people foresaw him going on to have the fantastic career he had.
I don't like saying "this is who Jones is" when he's still 25 years old, because we really just don't know. There are a lot of potential paths for him from here.
who got 6 years of starts with the team that drafted him? In the last 30 years? I'd be curious but I don't think there's anything close to that happening.
Alex Smith started with the 49ers for 7 years before Andy Reid traded for him - didn't have a winning record there until his 6th year.
Carson Wentz was an Eagle for 5 years and got an extension before he was traded to indy.
Kirk Cousins had a losing record as a Redskin for 6 years including 2 tag years before he got the FA deal in Minnesota.
Ryan Tannehill had a losing record as a Dolphin for 6 years before moving on the Ten.
if only anyone ever thought to compare him to any of those guys...
What does this even mean? Carson Wentz finished 3rd in MVP voting in his 2nd season starting. How in the world was he as bad as Jones?
And we're using team record and not any actual QB performance? Cousins was over 4000 yards and 25 TDs in each of his 3 years starting in DC. He had highs of 4900 and 30 (in different years). How in the world is that as bad as Jones?
Alex Smith started with the 49ers for 7 years before Andy Reid traded for him - didn't have a winning record there until his 6th year.
Carson Wentz was an Eagle for 5 years and got an extension before he was traded to indy.
Kirk Cousins had a losing record as a Redskin for 6 years including 2 tag years before he got the FA deal in Minnesota.
Ryan Tannehill had a losing record as a Dolphin for 6 years before moving on the Ten.
if only anyone ever thought to compare him to any of those guys...
Now, there are circumstances for that you would probably cite, but everyone one of those QB cited were more productive than Jones. The exception is Smith, who got hurt in YR3 and missed YR4.
Jones has had 1 terrific game this year. I believe it was his best game as an NFL QB.
But he's going to have to string a lot more of those to find a taker outside East Rutherford.
Scratch Carolina. They've done this before with Darnold and Mayfield.
Saints? Maybe. But they have a decent investment in Hill and they probably want to go younger and cheaper.
Detroit? I think they like Goff and might stick with him. I mean, is Jones better than Goff?
Tampa if Brady leaves? They have Tasker and they have parts. Would they trust Jones to be the alpha QB?
Seems like a narrow market. And we shouldn't bid against ourselves by just defaulting to the FT without a real market check...
I think you underestimate how stupid teams can be in their pursuit of a QB, lol.
I absolutely wouldn't be shocked if some team hands Jones a big deal.
Good point. I was trying to take a balance view. But when it comes to QBs in the NFL, teams will use all kinds of reasons to justify a QB move.
Where did I say this year doesn't matter?
I am excited to watch games again. I wasn't ready to quit when we were behind by 10. Last year, I would have known we had no shot. I saw the momentum shift in the second half and after that 90 yard drive, I knew we were going to win. I have not felt that way in a long, long time.
Let's watch.
Based on what I'm watching, I think they've already made the decision to move on.
There are different ways to skin the cat.
IDK if this is what JS sees in Jones but if he plays well he will certainly consider him against the probability of getting a better solution in the draft. If not next year then in the following ones if needed.
This is what some are considering but are waiting to see the season play out to see how relevant it is.
Everyone is freaking out at you because you are acting like this year doesn't matter. That is just wrong. For Schoen and Daboll, this year matters to them exponentially more than any other year. Right?
Where did I say this year doesn't matter?
I am trying to go strawman on you. What I meant is that is that your take seems to be and you can't be the judge of this.
Even Jones wins a lot of games, if he doesn't improve more statistically, they will move on from him.
If he gets them to 12-5 and the playoffs, they will love him. I will too.
12-5 is a pretty good season.
Young to SF and sat behind Montana for several more years and at age 30, finally started playing at a high level and producing.
At age 31, he won an MVP and was an all-pro QB. It was his eighth season in the league.
Before anyone tells me I am saying Jones = Young, no. I'm not. But it takes a few years for certain players to find the right opportunity with the right coaching staff.
Sure, Young could have potentially done it sooner if he had been given an opportunity earlier in SF and wasn't stuck behind a legend... but his play over the first handful of seasons was very uneven and I'm pretty sure back in the late '80s, not a ton of people foresaw him going on to have the fantastic career he had.
I don't like saying "this is who Jones is" when he's still 25 years old, because we really just don't know. There are a lot of potential paths for him from here.
It's a different league than it was 40 years ago.
Look, I don't think anybody is saying it is impossible for Daniel Jones to become Steve Young, but it's a low probability outcome. How many years do you sink into a low probability outcome? The NFL has generally concluded in 2022, not many. Sure Jones could turn into Steve Young, but the likeliest result is he is just Mitch Trubisky. Smart organizations move on from probabilities like that. It is better to bet on an unknown ceiling than to keep hoping a dwindling asset will pay off. And, remember, Jones' passing shows little improvement.
Young to SF and sat behind Montana for several more years and at age 30, finally started playing at a high level and producing.
At age 31, he won an MVP and was an all-pro QB. It was his eighth season in the league.
Before anyone tells me I am saying Jones = Young, no. I'm not. But it takes a few years for certain players to find the right opportunity with the right coaching staff.
Sure, Young could have potentially done it sooner if he had been given an opportunity earlier in SF and wasn't stuck behind a legend... but his play over the first handful of seasons was very uneven and I'm pretty sure back in the late '80s, not a ton of people foresaw him going on to have the fantastic career he had.
I don't like saying "this is who Jones is" when he's still 25 years old, because we really just don't know. There are a lot of potential paths for him from here.
It's a different league than it was 40 years ago.
Look, I don't think anybody is saying it is impossible for Daniel Jones to become Steve Young, but it's a low probability outcome. How many years do you sink into a low probability outcome? The NFL has generally concluded in 2022, not many. Sure Jones could turn into Steve Young, but the likeliest result is he is just Mitch Trubisky. Smart organizations move on from probabilities like that. It is better to bet on an unknown ceiling than to keep hoping a dwindling asset will pay off. And, remember, Jones' passing shows little improvement.
There was no salary cap and Young played in the USFL prior.
Everyone is freaking out at you because you are acting like this year doesn't matter. That is just wrong. For Schoen and Daboll, this year matters to them exponentially more than any other year. Right?
Where did I say this year doesn't matter?
I wont do the words lawyer thing. That is old married couple shit.
I am trying to go strawman on you. What I meant is that is that your take seems to be and you can't be the judge of this.
Even Jones wins a lot of games, if he doesn't improve more statistically, they will move on from him.
If he gets them to 12-5 and the playoffs, they will love him. I will too.
12-5 is a pretty good season.
I'm not arguing that. I don't know what you're talking about.
Everyone is freaking out at you because you are acting like this year doesn't matter. That is just wrong. For Schoen and Daboll, this year matters to them exponentially more than any other year. Right?
Where did I say this year doesn't matter?
I wont do the words lawyer thing. That is old married couple shit.
I am trying to go strawman on you. What I meant is that is that your take seems to be and you can't be the judge of this.
Even Jones wins a lot of games, if he doesn't improve more statistically, they will move on from him.
If he gets them to 12-5 and the playoffs, they will love him. I will too.
12-5 is a pretty good season.
Even bad QBs will get you a playoff season once in a while. In 2018 Trubisky's record as QB was 11-3. He played QB better than Jones has ever played in his career. He went to the Pro Bowl. He won the Offensive Player of the Week 3 times while with Chicago and threw 7 TDs in a game. He deserved an extension much more than Jones did. How do you feel about Mitch Trubisky now?
Jones spent the first 3 years of his career with Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge. He's on his 3rd coach and 3rd offense in 4 years with the worst WR group on the planet.
Heck, look at Geno Smith right now. The guy is playing the best ball of his career. He's on his 4th team in his 9th season.
Rich Gannon was a late bloomer. There are a lot of guys like this.
Jones isn't a finished product is the point, and it's entirely possible he improves enough to be a QB you can win a bunch of games with. He doesn't have to be an elite player for that to happen.
Alex Smith has been discussed a lot here - he was on some really good teams later in his career and won a lot of football games.
There are different ways to skin the cat.
And that, IMV, was a bad move by the Jets.
If you think I disliked Jones as a first-round pick, I disliked Sanchez more. I'll never forget Pete Carroll saying at Sanchez's press conference, where he said he was making himself that he was draft eligible, that he didn't think Sanchez was ready. What a waste of a pick that was...
It is markedly better though.
What will 5-1 mean to you? Willing to talk about it beforehand? If he has a another clutch game that we win but it is not a monster statistically? Who has monster games against Baltimore? Would you plan to open up the offense after we have been winning the way we have? Kind of puts Jones in a box, no?
Winning matters for a QB.
There was no salary cap and Young played in the USFL prior.
Ok, Rich Gannon won an MVP at age 37. Can I use him?
There was no salary cap and Young played in the USFL prior.
Ok, Rich Gannon won an MVP at age 37. Can I use him?
Gannon was a 4th round selection and really didn't play his first three years. There really were no expectations vs a first rounder like a Jones.
But, yes, he was a late bloomer.
Mark Sanchez got a full 4 years of starts with the Jets, didn't he? They got to an AFCC game with him in a year where he threw 12 TD's and 20 picks.
There are different ways to skin the cat.
And that, IMV, was a bad move by the Jets.
If you think I disliked Jones as a first-round pick, I disliked Sanchez more. I'll never forget Pete Carroll saying at Sanchez's press conference, where he said he was making himself that he was draft eligible, that he didn't think Sanchez was ready. What a waste of a pick that was...
It was. Sanchez sucked. But, he got a full 4 years there and would have gotten a 5th if not for the bone head move of re-inserting him into a preseason game to try to win a Mickey Mouse trophy.
And they managed two pretty good runs with him under center.
I think the narrative on Jones would be a bit different if his supporting casts hadn't been so awful and the Giants had won some more games in his first few years.
through 3+ years daniel jones has 42 starts as a giant and he's 16-26. he has 1 20 td year and 3k yard year (his rookie year).
in his first 5 years as a 49er alex smith was 19-34. he had 53 interceptions and 34 fumbles in 50 starts. he had 0 20 td seasons and 0 3k yard seasons.
in year 6 they went 13-3 and he had his first 3k yard season (he threw for 17 tds) and he had a winning record as a QB every year of his career after that (8 years). after leaving the 49ers he had 3 seasons where his team won 11 games and made 3 pro bowls.
if you had to guess what was different in year 6+ what would you say?
I'm talking about what Schoen and Daboll think of Jones. That's what matters. Based on how they run these games I don't think they think very much of him. I think there is evidence supporting it, and we'll look back in January and think it was pretty obvious.
I'm talking about what Schoen and Daboll think of Jones. That's what matters. Based on how they run these games I don't think they think very much of him. I think there is evidence supporting it, and we'll look back in January and think it was pretty obvious.
The Giants are playing excellent defense. They are top 10 in 4 defensive categories. No offense intended but you damn well better win more than you lose football games in 2022 when you hold NFL teams to 18 ppg. Do you realize that that is outstanding? 24 NFL teams score on average more points than that every game they play. 9 teams average more than 24 ppg. The Giants unfortunately are not any of those teams.
There's a lot more going into the daniel jones open book than win counts. It's the plays he makes, the plays he doesnt, what he can and cannot do and why. That is why the GM left this an open-ended question.
It is markedly better though.
What will 5-1 mean to you? Willing to talk about it beforehand? If he has a another clutch game that we win but it is not a monster statistically? Who has monster games against Baltimore? Would you plan to open up the offense after we have been winning the way we have? Kind of puts Jones in a box, no?
Winning matters for a QB.
I'm a big QBR supporter but was stunned how high it was against the Bears. They had to have placed a lot of weight on the runs Jones made. I like that, but the performance overall didn't feel like a 90+ QBR because the passing was so limited.
Now, the Packers performance was very good and the 70+ QBR seemed much more warranted. Hell, I was thinking it was going to be in the 80s. And the reasons were (1) more passing yards, (2) more drives that led to the 27 points, (3) accuracy and (4) the timely runs.
So, for me, I think Green Bay IS the game to focus on. If he builds on that with a number of similar performances, then we have a real sample. And the conversation gets more interesting...
I'm not talking about my opinion of Jones. That's well documented and has not changed.
I'm talking about what Schoen and Daboll think of Jones. That's what matters. Based on how they run these games I don't think they think very much of him. I think there is evidence supporting it, and we'll look back in January and think it was pretty obvious.
Any chance that any of the way they call the games has anything to do with the state of the pass blocking and the WR corps, ridiculous excuses they may be?
Any chance none of it has to do with Jones?
If you have a stable of WRs that was bad, to begin with, and then lost 4 guys off the top of the depth chart, but had an elite RB and an OL that was starting to maul people in the run game, how aggressive would you want to play it? Wouldn't you say.. alright, my QB runs really well, let's go bootleg/run-heavy and minimize the chances of turning the football over.
It would be totally irresponsible to ask Jones to throw the ball 35-40x a week under these circumstances.
If there are more reliable targets out there, I have a feeling there'd be more of a willingness to stretch the field and uncork some deeper balls and call a few 5-step drops with longer developing routes.
Right now, it's too risky. And while it has something to do with Jones, I don't think that's the whole story.
Because Andy Reid, one of the very best offensive minds in the game, knew that a QB like Alex Smith isn't enough if you want serious multiple shots at Super Bowl titles. Andy Reid wasn't fucking around. And neither should we.
I'm not talking about my opinion of Jones. That's well documented and has not changed.
I'm talking about what Schoen and Daboll think of Jones. That's what matters. Based on how they run these games I don't think they think very much of him. I think there is evidence supporting it, and we'll look back in January and think it was pretty obvious.
Any chance that any of the way they call the games has anything to do with the state of the pass blocking and the WR corps, ridiculous excuses they may be?
Any chance none of it has to do with Jones?
I'm talking about what Schoen and Daboll think of Jones. That's what matters. Based on how they run these games I don't think they think very much of him. I think there is evidence supporting it, and we'll look back in January and think it was pretty obvious.
Sigh…..oy ve!
who got 6 years of starts with the team that drafted him? In the last 30 years? I'd be curious but I don't think there's anything close to that happening.
Alex Smith started with the 49ers for 7 years before Andy Reid traded for him - didn't have a winning record there until his 6th year.
Carson Wentz was an Eagle for 5 years and got an extension before he was traded to indy.
Kirk Cousins had a losing record as a Redskin for 6 years including 2 tag years before he got the FA deal in Minnesota.
Ryan Tannehill had a losing record as a Dolphin for 6 years before moving on the Ten.
if only anyone ever thought to compare him to any of those guys...
Now, there are circumstances for that you would probably cite, but everyone one of those QB cited were more productive than Jones. The exception is Smith, who got hurt in YR3 and missed YR4.
alex smith didn't choose to be a bust under mike nolan, mike singletary, and jim tomasula.
ryan tannehill didn't choose to be a bust under joe philbin or adam gase.
where would either of them have ended up if they didn't get lucky to find harbaugh or vrabel?
so i agree with you, every player has circumstances and factoring them in as context is a key part of evaluating their performance.
Because Andy Reid, one of the very best offensive minds in the game, knew that a QB like Alex Smith isn't enough if you want serious multiple shots at Super Bowl titles. Andy Reid wasn't fucking around. And neither should we.
Reid spent 5 seasons with Alex Smith. If he was so sure he couldn't win with Smith, he would have moved on a hell of a lot faster than that.
Because Andy Reid, one of the very best offensive minds in the game, knew that a QB like Alex Smith isn't enough if you want serious multiple shots at Super Bowl titles. Andy Reid wasn't fucking around. And neither should we.
He also had been the the playoffs three years already. He probably had two future HOF guys in the skill group at that time. A running back who was considered one of the best and a very solid OL.
Losing a couple picks was a smart play for where that team was.
because he drafted patrick mahomes and after watching him for 1.5 years in practice felt comfortable he was an upgrade.
he gave up a 2nd round pick to get Smith, extended him, and started him for 5 years. winning records in all of them.
if he could have found a patrick mahomes earlier do you think he would have done so? how many got drafted in the entire league in the 3 prior years or 5 drafts since?
And yet Andy Reid traded premium draft assets to move on from Smith right in the very peak of his career. Why?
Because Andy Reid, one of the very best offensive minds in the game, knew that a QB like Alex Smith isn't enough if you want serious multiple shots at Super Bowl titles. Andy Reid wasn't fucking around. And neither should we.
Reid spent 5 seasons with Alex Smith. If he was so sure he couldn't win with Smith, he would have moved on a hell of a lot faster than that.
Sure, he went through 5 years with a playoff team saddled by a middling QB so we don't have to. Is it your plan to repeat his mistake?
Then go back and look at the Giants' actions since the new regime took over. None of it screams confidence in Jones.
Then look at Daboll's reaction to the pick Jones threw in Tennessee. Look at the pick Jones tried to throw before the half against Carolina.
Daboll knows the margin is razor thin even against bad teams like Carolina and Chicago. So he's doing the smart thing: minimizing Jones's influence as a passer. Jones has three touchdown passes - one was a busted coverage to Shepard, the other two were rollout dumpoffs to wide open TEs. They aren't challenging him to do anything difficult by NFL QB standards, and they're taking advantage of the one thing he does well (running the football).
Does that seem likely, or is it that he's really an excellent passer that's just been saddled with poor players around him for 7 years going back to Duke? Does gambling $30M on that seem wise?
Quote:
Has there been a QB as bad as Jones who got 6 years of starts with the team that drafted him? In the last 30 years? I'd be curious but I don't think there's anything close to that happening.
through 3+ years daniel jones has 42 starts as a giant and he's 16-26. he has 1 20 td year and 3k yard year (his rookie year).
in his first 5 years as a 49er alex smith was 19-34. he had 53 interceptions and 34 fumbles in 50 starts. he had 0 20 td seasons and 0 3k yard seasons.
in year 6 they went 13-3 and he had his first 3k yard season (he threw for 17 tds) and he had a winning record as a QB every year of his career after that (8 years). after leaving the 49ers he had 3 seasons where his team won 11 games and made 3 pro bowls.
if you had to guess what was different in year 6+ what would you say?
I agree. Alex Smith was as bad as Jones and got a lot of runway from SF. That is a good example. Probably the only one.
So when you net it out - you have many dozens of QBs who were as bad as Jones. One of them got extended time with the team that drafted him. And eventually, after many years that one developed into an adequate, league average starting QB. And the many other dozens became journeymen, backups, and flops.
And I also agree - if everything goes really well for Jones, he does have a possibility of being as good as Alex Smith.
So we can sit around and hope that the long odds break in our favor and we reap the rewards of having a guy as Alex Smith.
andy reid was. he traded a 2nd round pick, extended him, and started him for 5 winning seasons. after the decade we just had i would sign for 5 winning seasons right now.
imo there are also reasons to think that jones has shown more upside than smith in SF. before reid traded for smith he never had 20 tds and never had 3k yards. he had more turnovers and simply refused to throw deep. that's why harbough opted for kap.
Because Andy Reid, one of the very best offensive minds in the game, knew that a QB like Alex Smith isn't enough if you want serious multiple shots at Super Bowl titles. Andy Reid wasn't fucking around. And neither should we.
Peak of his career is pretty friggin generous, no? But it fits your story line I guess. Thirteen years in the league and hitting 34 YO you pretty much know what you got, capisci?
Philadelphia, AKA Fat Andy, always got rid of their vets a year early rather than a year late. It's called business decisions and he brought the same business model with him to KC. Patrick Mahomes was in house and ready Freddy.
If anything, I see reason to move off the QBs earlier.
andy reid was. he traded a 2nd round pick, extended him, and started him for 5 winning seasons. after the decade we just had i would sign for 5 winning seasons right now.
imo there are also reasons to think that jones has shown more upside than smith in SF. before reid traded for smith he never had 20 tds and never had 3k yards. he had more turnovers and simply refused to throw deep. that's why harbough opted for kap.
Sorry, but my bar is higher than finding another version of Alex Smith, who was always a game manager/game manager plus. And never to be confused with a franchise QB. I mean, who the hell wants that?
While Reid milked Smith for as much as he could (true), he never got to the biggest prize without a real franchise QB in Mahomes. And now KC is a real contender every year.
So we can sit around and hope that the long odds break in our favor and we reap the rewards of having a guy as Alex Smith.
you can choose to look at the glass half empty or half full but if they keep winning games statistically it's hard to argue he's not already playing close to an Alex smith year 6 level after his first 5 bad years - which were all below Jones' career QBR and QB rating.
the point grateful and arc and others have been making is that there is a lot left to play out this season. you seem to want to look at alex smith as his upside even though right now it's more of a baseline. he could play better, worse, or the same over the rest of the year. if they get a few wide receivers playing better i'd personally expect better.
If anything, I see reason to move off the QBs earlier.
if we define successful as a starting QB in line with the guys listed, what is the leaguewide probability of finding a successful QB even in the first round? 1 in 4? worse?
imo there are also reasons to think that jones has shown more upside than smith in SF. before reid traded for smith he never had 20 tds and never had 3k yards. he had more turnovers and simply refused to throw deep. that's why harbough opted for kap.
Sorry, but my bar is higher than finding another version of Alex Smith, who was always a game manager/game manager plus. And never to be confused with a franchise QB. I mean, who the hell wants that?
While Reid milked Smith for as much as he could (true), he never got to the biggest prize without a real franchise QB in Mahomes. And now KC is a real contender every year.
what's wrong with doing exactly what Reid did? stay competitive while keeping eyes out for a better option? reid is maybe the best offensive head coach in the last 2 decades and it took him 4 years to find mahomes and 1.5 years to get him up to speed. are there patrick mahomes or josh allens available every draft?
I don't think the teams that moved off Cousins, Tannehill, and Smith made the wrong decisions - a lot of them made the wrong decisions when replacing them, though.
If anything, I see reason to move off the QBs earlier.
if we define successful as a starting QB in line with the guys listed, what is the leaguewide probability of finding a successful QB even in the first round? 1 in 4? worse?
1 in 4 sounds about right.
My definition of a successful first round QB pick is getting a top 10-12 QB, not just a starting QB. Which would probably be even worse than 25%.
Getting a good QB is really hard. I'm glad I don't have to do it.
andy reid was. he traded a 2nd round pick, extended him, and started him for 5 winning seasons. after the decade we just had i would sign for 5 winning seasons right now.
imo there are also reasons to think that jones has shown more upside than smith in SF. before reid traded for smith he never had 20 tds and never had 3k yards. he had more turnovers and simply refused to throw deep. that's why harbough opted for kap.
Sorry, but my bar is higher than finding another version of Alex Smith, who was always a game manager/game manager plus. And never to be confused with a franchise QB. I mean, who the hell wants that?
While Reid milked Smith for as much as he could (true), he never got to the biggest prize without a real franchise QB in Mahomes. And now KC is a real contender every year.
1 in 4 sounds about right.
My definition of a successful first round QB pick is getting a top 10-12 QB, not just a starting QB. Which would probably be even worse than 25%.
Getting a good QB is really hard. I'm glad I don't have to do it.
right so if you already have the 1 in 4, why not milk that in the interim period while you are looking to find the prospect you believe can be a top 10-12?
that's exactly what SF did with garapolo. and mcvay with goff (even though he moved on for a vet not a draft pick). and reid with smith.
Alex Smith started with the 49ers for 7 years before Andy Reid traded for him - didn't have a winning record there until his 6th year.
Carson Wentz was an Eagle for 5 years and got an extension before he was traded to indy.
Kirk Cousins had a losing record as a Redskin for 6 years including 2 tag years before he got the FA deal in Minnesota.
Ryan Tannehill had a losing record as a Dolphin for 6 years before moving on the Ten.
if only anyone ever thought to compare him to any of those guys...
Put their actual numbers against DJ's. You can even index vs. yearly league average if you'd prefer.
Now, I know that's likely to trigger a reminder of all the ways that DJ has been circumstantially impeded, and that's fine. Because I'm not even suggesting to see if those guys had better numbers than DJ (most did, significantly so); rather, I'd point to the degree to which DJ's statistical profile, indexed vs. respective league average, falls short of those supposedly comparable QBs.
Whatever that shortfall is, if we are to assume that DJ is unequivocally on their level but for the circumstances that surround him, should help inform the budget (in some combination of cap cost and draft value) that should be set for the pieces that would be required to replicate the same favorable environment that DJ has been deprived of.
If you can do that and still come out ahead with however much DJ will cost in his next contract, then by all means, keep him until you can improve at the position.
But I don't see how you could actually come out ahead in that exercise. Because unless you're going to improve the surrounding circumstances for the QB and remain cap neutral while doing so, the consideration shouldn't just be how much more will DJ cost in his next contract. It's how much more will DJ cost plus how much more needs to be spent elsewhere to justify keeping DJ in the first place.
And all of this ignores the fact that none of us have any idea how Schoen and Daboll view this team now, how they viewed it in the offseason and in camp, and how much improvement they see at a foundational level, not just week-to-week wins and losses. We as fans have the luxury of being reactionary on a weekly basis and seeing a 4-1 team for a franchise that has been a mess for years - our excitement for the team right now lends itself to opinions that are framed by the presumption that JS/BD will look to build on this current roster.
But there's a greater than zero possibility that they are still looking at this team as mid-teardown, having been limited in what they could clean up this past offseason because of the cap situation they inherited. And even if that's the case, it doesn't mean that they can't or won't pivot at some point along the way.
There's a ton of variables that will inform DJ's future. Some of it at least somewhat within his control: how he plays, how the team does, etc. And some of it may be completely out of his control: if Schoen and Daboll decide that they favor a different kind of QB entirely, for example, then it might not matter what DJ does this season.
1 in 4 sounds about right.
My definition of a successful first round QB pick is getting a top 10-12 QB, not just a starting QB. Which would probably be even worse than 25%.
Getting a good QB is really hard. I'm glad I don't have to do it.
right so if you already have the 1 in 4, why not milk that in the interim period while you are looking to find the prospect you believe can be a top 10-12?
that's exactly what SF did with garapolo. and mcvay with goff (even though he moved on for a vet not a draft pick). and reid with smith.
Those teams had superior offensive production and team success than the Giants have (until this season, at least). If the Giants have roughly an average offense and have team success, I don't have an issue signing Jones to a short-term deal as a stop-gap.
But if we end the year with a bottom-third offense and miss the playoffs, I'd rather give reps to someone else.
BW chasing a Mahomes is a very dangerous way to live, sort of like looking for the White Whale, they exist but the cost of finding one and the specter of never doing so can destroy a franchise. If it were that simple why wouldn't every team get themselves a Mahomes or Rodgers or Allen?
I'm not saying we should wait for another Mahomes. But we should be able to do better than the Daniel Jones/Alex Smiths of the NFL. It's never been easier to play QB in the NFL and the pipeline seems pretty reliable for prospects every 2 out of 3 drafts.
And, yes, finding a franchise QB is hard. But if you have the right GM, and staff to develop them, they can be found and developed.
Near league worst passing production (again) means I'd rather have someone else.
andy reid was. he traded a 2nd round pick, extended him, and started him for 5 winning seasons. after the decade we just had i would sign for 5 winning seasons right now.
imo there are also reasons to think that jones has shown more upside than smith in SF. before reid traded for smith he never had 20 tds and never had 3k yards. he had more turnovers and simply refused to throw deep. that's why harbough opted for kap.
Sorry, but my bar is higher than finding another version of Alex Smith, who was always a game manager/game manager plus. And never to be confused with a franchise QB. I mean, who the hell wants that?
While Reid milked Smith for as much as he could (true), he never got to the biggest prize without a real franchise QB in Mahomes. And now KC is a real contender every year.
BW chasing a Mahomes is a very dangerous way to live, sort of like looking for the White Whale, they exist but the cost of finding one and the specter of never doing so can destroy a franchise. If it were that simple why wouldn't every team get themselves a Mahomes or Rodgers or Allen?
Sorry Walker.. I think you have it backwards. Chasing Mahomes isn't a dangerous way to live, it's the ONLY way to live. We are already living through football purgatory. We're there. Aspiring to a QB of Mahomes' quality, and finding that guy, ought to be job one of any competent football organization, because getting that guy puts you in the Super Bowl conversation EVERY SINGLE YEAR. And isn't that the point of all this. To routinely compete for championships???
Near league worst passing production (again) means I'd rather have someone else.
Statistically Jones is arguably having the worst passing season of his career, which is saying something.
At some point the burden of proof has to be on him, doesn't it?
And just to add, Jones would have to produce more in the passing game for me to be open to it at all.
Near league worst passing production (again) means I'd rather have someone else.
Statistically Jones is arguably having the worst passing season of his career, which is saying something.
At some point the burden of proof has to be on him, doesn't it?
Considering Fromm, Glennon, and Taylor all looked like dogshit in the same position? What do you want him to prove? I think the proof is that our Oline has been bad for years and our WRs have gotten worse every year since 2016.
That's someone you pay.
That's someone you pay.
if 5 games have turned you 180 degrees on barkley after 4 years and thomas after 2, why do you feel so strongly the remaining 12 can't change your mind on jones after 3?
Great to finally be looking forward to games again. I actually like them this weekend too. Outside of Lamar and Andrews that team looks like a mess to me.
Maybe we should go get Lamar. With Daboll and Kafka I think you'd be able to pencil him in for 40+ TDs and the offense for 30 PPG. Can you imagine?
I mean..you wanted to draft Willis or Corral...we wouldn't be thinking about 4-1 if that was the case.
Hell yes. There's a guy that's proving it. I was worried about his ability to hold up. He's holding up and he's mauling people.
That's someone you pay.
if 5 games have turned you 180 degrees on barkley after 4 years and thomas after 2, why do you feel so strongly the remaining 12 can't change your mind on jones after 3?
I haven't turned on Barkley. If they want to franchise him, fine. But that's as far as they should go. Drafting him was a colossal error.
I never had anything against Thomas. I was worried about his ankle and I wondered if Neal was the LT of the future anyway. Good on him for playing this well.
Jones doesn't have it in him to play that will at his position. And even if he did it doesn't look like we're going to find out because the coaches aren't taking the training wheels off.
Pointing to others who have failed doesn't mean Jones has proven it. You could put a traffic cone at quarterback and it doesn't make Jones a $30M quarterback.
I mean..you wanted to draft Willis or Corral...we wouldn't be thinking about 4-1 if that was the case.
Why not? We'd likely have Taylor running the offense in that scenario.
Pointing to others who have failed doesn't mean Jones has proven it. You could put a traffic cone at quarterback and it doesn't make Jones a $30M quarterback.
I mean..you wanted to draft Willis or Corral...we wouldn't be thinking about 4-1 if that was the case.
Why not? We'd likely have Taylor running the offense in that scenario.
Assuming Taylor didn't get hurt, he came in and immediately threw an INT. Are we just ignoring facts?
Hell yes. There's a guy that's proving it. I was worried about his ability to hold up. He's holding up and he's mauling people.
That's someone you pay.
if 5 games have turned you 180 degrees on barkley after 4 years and thomas after 2, why do you feel so strongly the remaining 12 can't change your mind on jones after 3?
I haven't turned on Barkley. If they want to franchise him, fine. But that's as far as they should go. Drafting him was a colossal error.
I never had anything against Thomas. I was worried about his ankle and I wondered if Neal was the LT of the future anyway. Good on him for playing this well.
Jones doesn't have it in him to play that will at his position. And even if he did it doesn't look like we're going to find out because the coaches aren't taking the training wheels off.
in the offseason you said barkley wasn't worth his current cap hit now you're saying he's worth the tag which is a higher amount.
at the same time you said you'd take a 2nd round pick for Thomas because there wasn't a single player worth keeping on the roster.
im not calling you out it's perfectly fine to adjust an opinion to new evidence. every giant fan in the world did the same between november 27th 2007 and february 3rd 2008. just maybe consider that when other's have different opinions and there's still 2/3 of a season left?
Great opportunity coming up to close the season the last 7 games.
5 division games. Get to the Dallas game in contention for the playoffs and the real evaluation can start.
That is big moment football and what it is all about. Let's hope the walking wounded make it back to give him the best chance. Good test for BD as well. Winning division games needs to start again.
Quote:
andy reid was. he traded a 2nd round pick, extended him, and started him for 5 winning seasons. after the decade we just had i would sign for 5 winning seasons right now.
imo there are also reasons to think that jones has shown more upside than smith in SF. before reid traded for smith he never had 20 tds and never had 3k yards. he had more turnovers and simply refused to throw deep. that's why harbough opted for kap.
Sorry, but my bar is higher than finding another version of Alex Smith, who was always a game manager/game manager plus. And never to be confused with a franchise QB. I mean, who the hell wants that?
While Reid milked Smith for as much as he could (true), he never got to the biggest prize without a real franchise QB in Mahomes. And now KC is a real contender every year.
BW chasing a Mahomes is a very dangerous way to live, sort of like looking for the White Whale, they exist but the cost of finding one and the specter of never doing so can destroy a franchise. If it were that simple why wouldn't every team get themselves a Mahomes or Rodgers or Allen?
Sorry Walker.. I think you have it backwards. Chasing Mahomes isn't a dangerous way to live, it's the ONLY way to live. We are already living through football purgatory. We're there. Aspiring to a QB of Mahomes' quality, and finding that guy, ought to be job one of any competent football organization, because getting that guy puts you in the Super Bowl conversation EVERY SINGLE YEAR. And isn't that the point of all this. To routinely compete for championships???
Aaron Rodgers is as good as it gets from anyone we've seen play QB in a long time. He's won one championship and played in one Super Bowl and is in his 15th year as a starter.
correct. i just looked it up and the game was actually on 11/25 but im sure we all felt just as hopeless 2 days later.
He doesn't have to play the conservative hand and hope it works out for him.
Our next 5 games: Baltimore, @ Jacksonville, @ 'Hawks, BYE, Texans, Lions. & we haven't even played WFT yet!
Assuming Taylor didn't get hurt, he came in and immediately threw an INT. Are we just ignoring facts?
That INT ended up being like a punt. It was a bomb attempt to Slayton. EJackson intercepted it at the seven-yard line. And the way Chicago struggled to move the ball, they punted right back to us.
Quote:
Hell yes. There's a guy that's proving it. I was worried about his ability to hold up. He's holding up and he's mauling people.
That's someone you pay.
if 5 games have turned you 180 degrees on barkley after 4 years and thomas after 2, why do you feel so strongly the remaining 12 can't change your mind on jones after 3?
I haven't turned on Barkley. If they want to franchise him, fine. But that's as far as they should go. Drafting him was a colossal error.
I never had anything against Thomas. I was worried about his ankle and I wondered if Neal was the LT of the future anyway. Good on him for playing this well.
Jones doesn't have it in him to play that will at his position. And even if he did it doesn't look like we're going to find out because the coaches aren't taking the training wheels off.
in the offseason you said barkley wasn't worth his current cap hit now you're saying he's worth the tag which is a higher amount.
at the same time you said you'd take a 2nd round pick for Thomas because there wasn't a single player worth keeping on the roster.
im not calling you out it's perfectly fine to adjust an opinion to new evidence. every giant fan in the world did the same between november 27th 2007 and february 3rd 2008. just maybe consider that when other's have different opinions and there's still 2/3 of a season left?
People are free to have whatever opinions they want. Some people like him, some think he blows. Great.
There are a lot of facts (not opinions) around this situation though that are pointing to a likely conclusion.
Hey, if Jones starts throwing for 400 yards and 4 TDs a game - I'm right there with everyone else to sign him and I imagine Schoen will be too. I hope to see it.
I went to the Giants vs. WFT game @ home in December where there was still snow in the aisle & the wind was blowing like a MFer. I think Eli threw the ball something like 50 times...Shockey breaks his leg. If you told me leaving Giants Stadium that night that we were going to win it all 6 odd weeks later...I would have referred you to the nearest psych ward.
And the following week in Buffalo, down 14-0 early...those game threads-which I posted on-were a beauty, Haha.
Our next 5 games: Baltimore, @ Jacksonville, @ 'Hawks, BYE, Texans, Lions. & we haven't even played WFT yet!
WFT is in the last 7. Yes they should be in contention. I'm saying how Jones plays in the last 7 carries a lot of weight with me.
I mean wouldn't it be great to close out against Philly with the division or playoffs at stake? You can learn a lot about people. Especially when they are about to maybe become expensive.
Sorry Walker.. I think you have it backwards. Chasing Mahomes isn't a dangerous way to live, it's the ONLY way to live. We are already living through football purgatory. We're there. Aspiring to a QB of Mahomes' quality, and finding that guy, ought to be job one of any competent football organization, because getting that guy puts you in the Super Bowl conversation EVERY SINGLE YEAR. And isn't that the point of all this. To routinely compete for championships???
Aaron Rodgers is as good as it gets from anyone we've seen play QB in a long time. He's won one championship and played in one Super Bowl and is in his 15th year as a starter.
also with respect to the bold, im not sure head coaches (or gms) who only get 2-3 years or their fired agree with that sentiment.
andy reid didn't agree with it until year 4 in KC. or for the 10 or so he had mcnabb in PHI.
mcvay didn't believe in it for his first 6 i think in LA and i don't think stafford was any sort of no brainer.
did Russell Wilson even check that box for Carroll?
or Lamar/Flacco for harbough?
or Eli for coughlin?
or ben for tomlin?
(we can kind of do this all day because in any given decade there are only so many mahomes/brady/rodgers)
here's the full list of SB winning QB other than Brady since his first of 7:
Eli 2
Ben 2
Wilson 2
peyton 2
Brees 1
Rodgers 1
mahomes 1
stafford 1
flacco 1
brad Johnson 1
foles 1
in the offseason you said barkley wasn't worth his current cap hit now you're saying he's worth the tag which is a higher amount.
at the same time you said you'd take a 2nd round pick for Thomas because there wasn't a single player worth keeping on the roster.
im not calling you out it's perfectly fine to adjust an opinion to new evidence. every giant fan in the world did the same between november 27th 2007 and february 3rd 2008. just maybe consider that when other's have different opinions and there's still 2/3 of a season left?
People are free to have whatever opinions they want. Some people like him, some think he blows. Great.
There are a lot of facts (not opinions) around this situation though that are pointing to a likely conclusion.
Hey, if Jones starts throwing for 400 yards and 4 TDs a game - I'm right there with everyone else to sign him and I imagine Schoen will be too. I hope to see it.
id settle for 300 / 3 tds.
with respect to the bold id say there were just as many facts re barkley available in the offseason and yet your opinion evolved past what you (i assume) thought was a likely conclusion in 5 games. again not calling you out but rather pointing out things aren't always so easy to predict. none of us would have predicted being 4-1 or beating the packers.
Assuming Taylor didn't get hurt, he came in and immediately threw an INT. Are we just ignoring facts?
That INT ended up being like a punt. It was a bomb attempt to Slayton. EJackson intercepted it at the seven-yard line. And the way Chicago struggled to move the ball, they punted right back to us.
That's fine in hindsight, but it wasn't a 3rd down so it was basically a wasted series. Less impressive than say, completing the pass for a TD. The safety wasn't looked off and it was a bad decision.
Nice to see GT return. Welcome back pal! Liking this start? Haha.
Great to finally be looking forward to games again. I actually like them this weekend too. Outside of Lamar and Andrews that team looks like a mess to me.
Maybe we should go get Lamar. With Daboll and Kafka I think you'd be able to pencil him in for 40+ TDs and the offense for 30 PPG. Can you imagine?
He doesn't have to play the conservative hand and hope it works out for him.
head coaches and gms careers are on the line every year, so they have a very vested interest in finding whatever QB helps them win the most games.
if they thought there was a pat mahomes in the draft they'd sell their mother for that player. but they can't afford to think 'mahomes or bust' because the reality is he's 1/100 so if they want to keep their jobs they probably need to have a wider field of view.
they basically get 1 shot at picking a first round QB and if they get it wrong someone else is making the next choice.
However, JS/BD have to win as the draft is not a guarantee for a lot of reasons. This is why the evaluation continues of Jones.
Christian, the Giants have not kept a HC past two years who did not make the playoffs in his first two since Perkins. Mara can say he is going to be patient but that has not worked out very well.
Same goes for Chris Myarick, Gary Brightwell, Justin Layne, or anyone else on the roster - if they play like stars I'll support paying them like stars.
But they have to prove it first.
Quote:
andy reid was. he traded a 2nd round pick, extended him, and started him for 5 winning seasons. after the decade we just had i would sign for 5 winning seasons right now.
imo there are also reasons to think that jones has shown more upside than smith in SF. before reid traded for smith he never had 20 tds and never had 3k yards. he had more turnovers and simply refused to throw deep. that's why harbough opted for kap.
Sorry, but my bar is higher than finding another version of Alex Smith, who was always a game manager/game manager plus. And never to be confused with a franchise QB. I mean, who the hell wants that?
While Reid milked Smith for as much as he could (true), he never got to the biggest prize without a real franchise QB in Mahomes. And now KC is a real contender every year.
BW chasing a Mahomes is a very dangerous way to live, sort of like looking for the White Whale, they exist but the cost of finding one and the specter of never doing so can destroy a franchise. If it were that simple why wouldn't every team get themselves a Mahomes or Rodgers or Allen?
Sorry Walker.. I think you have it backwards. Chasing Mahomes isn't a dangerous way to live, it's the ONLY way to live. We are already living through football purgatory. We're there. Aspiring to a QB of Mahomes' quality, and finding that guy, ought to be job one of any competent football organization, because getting that guy puts you in the Super Bowl conversation EVERY SINGLE YEAR. And isn't that the point of all this. To routinely compete for championships???
Aaron Rodgers is as good as it gets from anyone we've seen play QB in a long time. He's won one championship and played in one Super Bowl and is in his 15th year as a starter.
Agree Rodgers has been incredible. I'll take Rodgers level play. He's a Super Bowl threat every season.
Sorry Walker.. I think you have it backwards. Chasing Mahomes isn't a dangerous way to live, it's the ONLY way to live. We are already living through football purgatory. We're there. Aspiring to a QB of Mahomes' quality, and finding that guy, ought to be job one of any competent football organization, because getting that guy puts you in the Super Bowl conversation EVERY SINGLE YEAR. And isn't that the point of all this. To routinely compete for championships???
Aaron Rodgers is as good as it gets from anyone we've seen play QB in a long time. He's won one championship and played in one Super Bowl and is in his 15th year as a starter.
also with respect to the bold, im not sure head coaches (or gms) who only get 2-3 years or their fired agree with that sentiment.
andy reid didn't agree with it until year 4 in KC. or for the 10 or so he had mcnabb in PHI.
mcvay didn't believe in it for his first 6 i think in LA and i don't think stafford was any sort of no brainer.
did Russell Wilson even check that box for Carroll?
or Lamar/Flacco for harbough?
or Eli for coughlin?
or ben for tomlin?
(we can kind of do this all day because in any given decade there are only so many mahomes/brady/rodgers)
here's the full list of SB winning QB other than Brady since his first of 7:
Eli 2
Ben 2
Wilson 2
peyton 2
Brees 1
Rodgers 1
mahomes 1
stafford 1
flacco 1
brad Johnson 1
foles 1
Yep. Eli was elite in 2011, but he really wasn't in 2007. Eli was hit or miss for most of that year - his TD:INT ratio was almost 1:1 - he led the league in picks. He turned it on and played really well in the playoffs, but we needed everything we got from our defense and run game. Eli carried the 2011 team in a lot of ways, but 2007 was much more of a "good, complete football team."
He was never Mahomes/Rodgers level that year. He just came up big in big moments.
These big time, elite, HoF-bound QB's are rare breeds. They aren't in every draft. You can go decades without having one. You can't make that the only way to win a championship, and shouldn't. Because teams have won in different ways with QBs who weren't quite that good and as you said, many coach/GM tandems simply don't have the leash to spend as much time as that could take.
This isn't me saying "let's just settle for whatever Daniel Jones is" because it's too hard to get someone better. I'm just not personally 100% ready to say we already know what Daniel is and is going to be going forward. We don't. He's 25, he's played for 3 different coaches, had mostly terrible offensive lines, and largely bereft of weapons. Those are just facts and things that impact the performance of a QB whether people want to acknowledge it or not.
His play in recent games has shown some things that I didn't think we'd ever even see from him at all. The perception of him can change. It's already started to a bit. He's gotta keep playing like this and keep showing improvement. We'll see if he does.
We don't win it all in '11 without Eli. I know Rodgers won MVP that season, but Eli merited serious consideration. He was a fucking beast that season. His performance in SF against that 49ers DL/I still think he was sick...epic.
Just look at these great QBs drafted: Allen, Mahomes, LJax, Burrow, Murray, Watson.
And in the second tier:
I'm not a Hurts guy, but he's in the early hunt for MVP.
I'm not a Tua guy either, but before he was hurt, he was playing out of his mind.
Not sure about Mac Jones, but the Pats made the playoffs with him last getting ten wins.
And Zach Wilson is starting to show some interesting signs. As is Trevor Lawrence.
That's a pretty good crop.
This opens up the pool of QB's to consider in the draft as the QB is very well supported and the offense does not have the pressure to be a big score team early.
I think you're looking at today's prolific QBs through outdated lenses, arc. Today's elite QBs aren't quite as rare as they used to be - for example, if a QB had entered the league with the immediate production of Justin Herbert 20+ years ago, he'd be in Dan Marino territory, but now that production is *just* elite, not necessarily all-time great historic. Take any one of the top 5 QBs in the game today and drop their production into the early 1990's and they'd immediately be the most efficient and statistically productive QB of that era by a fairly wide margin.
And what that suggests (not that anyone really needed the confirmation) is that the game itself is changing, not that there's just a coincidental influx of a few superhuman QBs right now. A QB on the level of Allen or Mahomes is still no easy task to find, but even the tier below them would be elite in every generation before this one. We have to be able to build a passing game that can keep up with those teams, which means having a QB that can keep up with those QBs, or at least remain somewhat close to that level.
This isn't about the many ways to skin a cat. This is like trying to engineer the world's brightest candle after the light bulb has already been invented. Teams can win in different ways, but there is some baseline production that teams just have to rely on in the passing game in order to contend for a championship. And for any number of reasons, DJ has not really ever provided that on a consistent basis at any point in his career.
Just look at these great QBs drafted: Allen, Mahomes, LJax, Burrow, Murray, Watson.
And in the second tier:
I'm not a Hurts guy, but he's in the early hunt for MVP.
I'm not a Tua guy either, but before he was hurt, he was playing out of his mind.
Not sure about Mac Jones, but the Pats made the playoffs with him last getting ten wins.
And Zach Wilson is starting to show some interesting signs. As is Trevor Lawrence.
That's a pretty good crop.
Allen is incredible, he's a specimen. I've always been team Lamar. I think Burrow is outstanding. I don't think Murray is quite as good as those guys, though. I like Herbert more than Murray.
I'm glad you brought up Tua, though. A lot of people were pretty resigned to him not being the guy and not being good enough... and then Tyreek Hill got there, a different coach got there, and all of a sudden, he looked like a different guy.
This is my point with Jones. A lot can change if you give a QB the right coach and the right weapons. Look at the jump in Tua's YPA & AY/A from before this year and what he was doing this year.
To me, there's no way Jones is ever going to be Allen or Mahomes. But why can't he play a similar game to Hurts with better weapons? Mac is a much different mold, but Jones can't be as good as him? I never felt like Mac had any particularly elite traits, he's a good QB though.
I feel like Jones could eventually be on the level of a few of these guys.