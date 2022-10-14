The chicken salad critique of DJ

Some posters have taken the position that until DJ can show he can make chicken salad out of Chicken sh&t, they will not believe in him.



So I tried to figure out what top QB has actually done that. The closest I can come up with is some of the NE teams with Brady where he had som pretty pedestrian WRs. But even those WRs were not truly bad.



But every other top QB I can think of has had good if not great receivers around him.



WIlson? Good, not great

Mahomes? Great

Rodgers? Great

Stafford last year? Great

Peyton? Good, not great

Allen? Very good

Burrow? Great



I can go on but I think the point is made.



So my question is what QBs over the last 10 years have made chicken salad out of a truly bad receiving corps?







