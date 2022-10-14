The chicken salad critique of DJ

Some posters have taken the position that until DJ can show he can make chicken salad out of Chicken sh&t, they will not believe in him.
So I tried to figure out what top QB has actually done that. The closest I can come up with is some of the NE teams with Brady where he had som pretty pedestrian WRs. But even those WRs were not truly bad.
But every other top QB I can think of has had good if not great receivers around him.
WIlson? Good, not great
Mahomes? Great
Rodgers? Great
Stafford last year? Great
Peyton? Good, not great
Allen? Very good
Burrow? Great
I can go on but I think the point is made.
So my question is what QBs over the last 10 years have made chicken salad out of a truly bad receiving corps?
There were some years that Brady had some truly terrible receiving cores. I haven't heard of anyone on the Ravens outside Bateman.
Heard Chris Bisignano say yesterday: “ When year began gave Jones about 30% chance of being back, he guarantees that Schoen and Dabol didn’t believe he would be. But things have change and the tone in the facility now is they really love the kid. “
He has help elevate this roster to a great start, that is in a sense raising what some thought to be chicken shit to chicken salad.
We will see how the rest of season plays out
There were some years that Brady had some truly terrible receiving cores. I haven't heard of anyone on the Ravens outside Bateman.
Yes, I agree on the Ravens but at least Lamar has the 2nd best TE in the NFL to throw to.
Other than Davante Adams, who were Rodgers "great" receivers? Jordy Nelson? Donald Driver? Randall Cobb? I dont consider any of those guys "great."
Conversely, Peyton Manning had Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark in Indianapolis. Id consider that "great." Maybe you're referring to Denver when he had his greatest statistical season when he had Damaryius Thomas, Wes Welker and Eric Decker. Although not as great as his receivers in Indy, Thomas was an elite receiver for 5 years and Wes Welker might be the best slot receiver of all time.
Other than Davante Adams, who were Rodgers "great" receivers? Jordy Nelson? Donald Driver? Randall Cobb? I dont consider any of those guys "great."
Conversely, Peyton Manning had Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark in Indianapolis. Id consider that "great." Maybe you're referring to Denver when he had his greatest statistical season when he had Damaryius Thomas, Wes Welker and Eric Decker. Although not as great as his receivers in Indy, Thomas was an elite receiver for 5 years and Wes Welker might be the best slot receiver of all time.
Ok, I'll give you Rodgers and put his receivers for most of his career in the "very good" column.
Look at how Mahomes performed when his OL was sub par in the Super Bowl...and he still had an elite receiving corps.
Imagine how bad it would have been if in addition to a bad OL he was throwing to David Sills and Daniel Bellinger instead of Tyreek and Kelce.
Now go check out his numbers.
That is chicken salad.
If Wilson's tenure in Seattle, he either had mediocre WRs (Baldwin, Tate, Kearse, etc) at one point or a horrible OL at one point. There were always issues that were less than ideal. Yet, year after year this guy figured it out and made chicken salad.
Heard Chris Bisignano say yesterday: “ When year began gave Jones about 30% chance of being back, he guarantees that Schoen and Dabol didn’t believe he would be. But things have change and the tone in the facility now is they really love the kid. “
He has help elevate this roster to a great start, that is in a sense raising what some thought to be chicken shit to chicken salad.
We will see how the rest of season plays out
Those guys have no inside I for and are homers fwiw. If Chris is making a prediction I’d bet money on the opposite outcome.
Other than Davante Adams, who were Rodgers "great" receivers? Jordy Nelson? Donald Driver? Randall Cobb? I dont consider any of those guys "great."
Conversely, Peyton Manning had Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark in Indianapolis. Id consider that "great." Maybe you're referring to Denver when he had his greatest statistical season when he had Damaryius Thomas, Wes Welker and Eric Decker. Although not as great as his receivers in Indy, Thomas was an elite receiver for 5 years and Wes Welker might be the best slot receiver of all time.
I stopped at "other than Davante Adams"
I think we can all agree that the franchise tag isn't an option. There isn't a world where he's worth over $40M next year, even if it allows them the flexibility of delaying the long-term decision.
So how high are you willing to go?
I think I like Jones a good bit more than the average NYG fan, and I wouldn't be willing to go higher than 5 years, $100M with ~$40M guaranteed. Based on most DJ posts I've seen around here, I think my numbers are higher than where most posters would go.
I think his agent starts the conversation a significant deal higher than that, and maybe a desperate team with a ton of cap room makes that leap.
Quote:
but off the top of my head...
Other than Davante Adams, who were Rodgers "great" receivers? Jordy Nelson? Donald Driver? Randall Cobb? I dont consider any of those guys "great."
Conversely, Peyton Manning had Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark in Indianapolis. Id consider that "great." Maybe you're referring to Denver when he had his greatest statistical season when he had Damaryius Thomas, Wes Welker and Eric Decker. Although not as great as his receivers in Indy, Thomas was an elite receiver for 5 years and Wes Welker might be the best slot receiver of all time.
I stopped at "other than Davante Adams"
Why? He is one guy who had three great years.
Aaron Rodgers has been a starting QB in this league for 15 years. So for 3 out of 15 years he had a great receiver.
What was he throwing to the other 12 years?
I think we can all agree that the franchise tag isn't an option. There isn't a world where he's worth over $40M next year, even if it allows them the flexibility of delaying the long-term decision.
So how high are you willing to go?
I think I like Jones a good bit more than the average NYG fan, and I wouldn't be willing to go higher than 5 years, $100M with ~$40M guaranteed. Based on most DJ posts I've seen around here, I think my numbers are higher than where most posters would go.
I think his agent starts the conversation a significant deal higher than that, and maybe a desperate team with a ton of cap room makes that leap.
Mostly agree with this. However, at the beginning of this year there was a strong contingent of BBIers, maybe the majority, for whom there was no contract small enough to keep DJ. I assume some of those people still feel that way. I also think franchise (which I think is $32MM) is a possibility if he and the team continues to play well. As far as contract I could see $60MM over 3 being a great deal for the team if things go on. Can't imagine DJ would ever go beyond 3 years at that price. But I would take $100MM over 5 for sure. Obviously subject to change based on team and DJ performance for the rest of the year.
Was was their legit WR1 from 2012 to 2018?
And Brady had Gronk, Edelman, et al. He didn't turn chicken shit into salad early this year when he was missing some of his top receivers.
Look at Josh Allen and the Bills before and after Diggs.
And with Daniel Jones, it's not just the receivers that have sucked (and they've sucked bad! Mr. Deflection E. Engram, out of default, was his #1 target for a couple yrs). I would like someone to show me a QB that has played with a worse combination of OL, receivers and coaching/play calling (prior to this year). Name one.
I know to the haters (those who hate that he's our QB), those are just excuses. To reasonable people (imo), they're facts that should be taken into consideration.
He's still playing with probably the worst receiving corps in the NFL, but he at least has better coaching/play calling and his OL is slowly improving.
Daniel Jones is performing well with what he has but his current QB advanced stats is middle of the pack at best. So he needs Toney and Robinson to come back in the worst way.
Quote:
Matters more the level of play from their offensive lines.
Heard Chris Bisignano say yesterday: “ When year began gave Jones about 30% chance of being back, he guarantees that Schoen and Dabol didn’t believe he would be. But things have change and the tone in the facility now is they really love the kid. “
He has help elevate this roster to a great start, that is in a sense raising what some thought to be chicken shit to chicken salad.
We will see how the rest of season plays out
Those guys have no inside I for and are homers fwiw. If Chris is making a prediction I’d bet money on the opposite outcome.
I don’t know if you listen to The Giants Insider Podcast”. But if you do and have concluded Bisignano is a Homer, really I m surprised. He has been anything but a Homer.
He is also in the Giants facility every day, locker room included, and often references private conversations he has had with players and coaches.
I know his take is not something you want to hear, but you are going to have to do a much better job of discrediting it than this generic take.
Like it if not, at the moment, Daniel Jones is trending towards being the Giants quarterback next season
So I think DJ is still in this position: Can he take some mediocre talent and turn that into a great receiving team? Are we waiting for players like Toney and Wandale Robinson or some future round 1-2 draft pick to show their talents as high draft picks before their is proof that DJ belongs among the top 10? Can we wait until the end of the season? Can we give him another year?
Quote:
In comment 15861091 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
but off the top of my head...
Other than Davante Adams, who were Rodgers "great" receivers? Jordy Nelson? Donald Driver? Randall Cobb? I dont consider any of those guys "great."
Conversely, Peyton Manning had Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark in Indianapolis. Id consider that "great." Maybe you're referring to Denver when he had his greatest statistical season when he had Damaryius Thomas, Wes Welker and Eric Decker. Although not as great as his receivers in Indy, Thomas was an elite receiver for 5 years and Wes Welker might be the best slot receiver of all time.
I stopped at "other than Davante Adams"
Why? He is one guy who had three great years.
Aaron Rodgers has been a starting QB in this league for 15 years. So for 3 out of 15 years he had a great receiver.
What was he throwing to the other 12 years?
Because before Adams, he had Jordie Nelson. In what world was he not a stud for X number of years? He had over 1200 yards 4 times; led the league in TDs, was AP co player of the year and finished with almost 9000 yards and over 70 TDs.
Before Nelson, he had Donald Driver and Greg Jennings, either of whom would be our clear #1. Driver had 14 yr career, 7 yrs with over 1000 yds, multiple pro bowls and finished career with over 60 TDs.
Does that sound like anyone Jones has had to throw to?
Most important things we neec to see:
- sustain a high level of play throughout the season
- stay healthy
- continue to protect the ball and make good decisions
DJ is NOT Herbert, Mahomes, Allen, etc. He CAN prove himself to be a good QB thougjh. I’ll make an intelligent assessment based on how he fares this season with the new regime; he has good coaching, an improved OL, and offensive system more tailored to his strengths.
Five games in! Forget previous seasons, let this one play out. Then wr’ll all have a better feel and conviction on who he is and can be.
But if you guys want to screw around another 2 or 3 years waiting for Jones and pay him starter money, I think you should get what you want because it is useless arguing with true believers. I just don't think Daboll and Schoen are going to go along.
WRs in Seattle have been really good since he's entered the league. There's no chicken salad there. Dude walked in a great situation overall.
The guy went on a Twitter tirade last year at anyone who would criticize Gettleman, he has no credibility he’s just a homer. I do find it funny that any reporter with inside info that his negative on Jones is always ripped on here, but somehow Giants Insider is the gold standard.
Quote:
In comment 15861114 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15861091 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
but off the top of my head...
Other than Davante Adams, who were Rodgers "great" receivers? Jordy Nelson? Donald Driver? Randall Cobb? I dont consider any of those guys "great."
Conversely, Peyton Manning had Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark in Indianapolis. Id consider that "great." Maybe you're referring to Denver when he had his greatest statistical season when he had Damaryius Thomas, Wes Welker and Eric Decker. Although not as great as his receivers in Indy, Thomas was an elite receiver for 5 years and Wes Welker might be the best slot receiver of all time.
I stopped at "other than Davante Adams"
Why? He is one guy who had three great years.
Aaron Rodgers has been a starting QB in this league for 15 years. So for 3 out of 15 years he had a great receiver.
What was he throwing to the other 12 years?
Because before Adams, he had Jordie Nelson. In what world was he not a stud for X number of years? He had over 1200 yards 4 times; led the league in TDs, was AP co player of the year and finished with almost 9000 yards and over 70 TDs.
Before Nelson, he had Donald Driver and Greg Jennings, either of whom would be our clear #1. Driver had 14 yr career, 7 yrs with over 1000 yds, multiple pro bowls and finished career with over 60 TDs.
Does that sound like anyone Jones has had to throw to?
I dont consider any of them "great." I think they were good and playing with Rodgers allowed their production to look great.
What difference does it make if they would be our #1 right now? I bet 99% of starting receivers in the NFL Would be our #1. Are they all great?
The only way to do it is if Jones plays at a level he's never approached in his life. (Note he had some good games in high school)
People who love Jones for whatever reason can try to work their way piecemeal through all his numerous flaws and inadequacies to make themselves feel better about their affection. But you still add it up and he's not a good starting QB.
Donald Driver was a later rd pick, but he was a pro bowler with multiple 1000+ yard seasons before Rodgers got there, so it's not like Rodgers turned him into a star.
Greg Jennings was a 2nd rd pick and 2X pro bowler
Adams was also a 2nd rd pick
I'm not taking anything away from Rodgers and as I said, I'm not a Rodgers hater like some, but he didn't exactly turn shit into salad.
But if you guys want to screw around another 2 or 3 years waiting for Jones and pay him starter money, I think you should get what you want because it is useless arguing with true believers. I just don't think Daboll and Schoen are going to go along.
This is where I’m at pretty much.
A strong qb can overcome a porous ol, if he’s got a strong skill group that is consistently winning early in their routes.(This is Herbert’s rookie year).
If the line is strong but skill players lacking the protection, qb can deal with it.
Your not gonna find examples of quarterbacks killing it with both a turnstile oline and a scab group of skill players. There are none.
People want to equate successful quarterbacks with the Gettleman hand of god logic, but..again..where those QBs land, is AS important as their potential as a player. Anyone who thinks we’d all be raving about Mahomes if he ended up a Jet, has their head in the sand.
None of what I am saying has anything to do with Jones, it has to do with the position. I don’t have a problem with fans having qualms about Jones, as long as they had bigger qualms about the oline and skill groups in 20-21…should have been complaining about those two spots first and foremost because they were the bigger fish to fry. Dump Jones and bring in a new human punching bag? How about get the cracks in the foundation fixed before you go promising the David carr treatment to every all American qb that shows up on the cover of a lindys preview.
Donald Driver was a later rd pick, but he was a pro bowler with multiple 1000+ yard seasons before Rodgers got there, so it's not like Rodgers turned him into a star.
Greg Jennings was a 2nd rd pick and 2X pro bowler
Adams was also a 2nd rd pick
I'm not taking anything away from Rodgers and as I said, I'm not a Rodgers hater like some, but he didn't exactly turn shit into salad.
Last year Jones threw to Evan Engram (1st), John Ross (1st), Sheppard (2nd), Toney (1st) and a 1st round pick in the backfield.
While the players above turned out to be not very good, Maybe Rodgers played a hand into those guys having those careers.
Why extend a guy for that kind of production when you can draft a rookie and get the same or better? Who were Mac Jones receivers last year? Nelson Agholor? He threw for 3800, 22, 13.
Take the emotion out of it and it's an easy decision.
Yet, that freak of nature had them 8-3 and on his way to his second MVP.
Yet, that freak of nature had them 8-3 and on his way to his second MVP.
Then they traded his top WR, leaving him Andrews and some JAGS, running backs are hurt again and Stanley missed time. He’s on pace for an MVP type year.
are throwing for 2800 yards and 10 touchdowns? That's what you have to believe if you're going to make that Daniel Jones is secretly a great quarterback.
Quote:
Jordy Nelson was a high 2nd rd pick, had a very productive 10 yr career (as I said above, he was once AP co-player of the year).
Donald Driver was a later rd pick, but he was a pro bowler with multiple 1000+ yard seasons before Rodgers got there, so it's not like Rodgers turned him into a star.
Greg Jennings was a 2nd rd pick and 2X pro bowler
Adams was also a 2nd rd pick
I'm not taking anything away from Rodgers and as I said, I'm not a Rodgers hater like some, but he didn't exactly turn shit into salad.
Last year Jones threw to Evan Engram (1st), John Ross (1st), Sheppard (2nd), Toney (1st) and a 1st round pick in the backfield.
While the players above turned out to be not very good, Maybe Rodgers played a hand into those guys having those careers.
You are joking with this right?
You are comparing the slop Jones had to work with last year to players that had long and productive careers? Engram and Ross are both 1st round busts with serious injury and drop issues. Toney was on the field for how many games?
The evaluation of Jones will continue for the remainder of this season as Daboll has only had him for 5 games. Jones is trending upward, but each game can change or improve his chances.
We have no idea if Donald Driver ends up as a bust if he didn’t play with elite quarterback play.
He's playing much better (no national story in that), and with some weapons, he might even do those things we all want to see. But he ain't there yet. Even if he does those things, there's still gonna be haters who've already labeled him whatever, and they're going to stick by their opinions despite whatever success he may have. Just like they did with Eli.
I'm sorry I actually agree with you more than I thought.
I will now go to reading comprehension class.
Quote:
Lamar Jackson was making serious chicken salad before he got hurt. The Ravens OL was missing Staley, the RB corp was in shambles (5 guys were out), and their receivers were some of the most unheralded in the NFL.
Yet, that freak of nature had them 8-3 and on his way to his second MVP.
Then they traded his top WR, leaving him Andrews and some JAGS, running backs are hurt again and Stanley missed time. He’s on pace for an MVP type year.
I don't know if he's the best QB. But he's the best football player in the NFL.
Quote:
but off the top of my head...
Other than Davante Adams, who were Rodgers "great" receivers? Jordy Nelson? Donald Driver? Randall Cobb? I dont consider any of those guys "great."
Conversely, Peyton Manning had Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark in Indianapolis. Id consider that "great." Maybe you're referring to Denver when he had his greatest statistical season when he had Damaryius Thomas, Wes Welker and Eric Decker. Although not as great as his receivers in Indy, Thomas was an elite receiver for 5 years and Wes Welker might be the best slot receiver of all time.
Ok, I'll give you Rodgers and put his receivers for most of his career in the "very good" column.
I don't know how you can even say "very good" for Rodgers as though you can separate the receivers' production from Rodgers'. Of the receivers that have played with Rodgers and then gone onto other teams, how many have approached the production they posted with the Packers?
Could it be that a great QB in his prime can make his receivers look better than they actually are?
You could draft 3 third round wide receivers and end up with a better situation than Dave left us in. That’s how abundant WRs are coming out of college these days
Looks to me like he's 38 years old, in decline, and maybe too many psychotropics are catching up with him.
No question that the loss of Adams is a factor, but Rodgers has had his WR1 taken from him repeatedly through his career, and he's always moved onto the next one and kept chugging along. The Packers' approach hasn't changed. This is just the first time that the drop-off has been so obvious.
this is a stupid comment. they beat both of last year's #1 seeds on the road. at 4-1 how are they not playing like a contender right now? and with 3 of the wins coming off GWD led by jones he's far from a passenger.
i have no idea if they or jones will continue playing at this level, but if they do it's a 12 or 13 win season.
He's playing much better (no national story in that), and with some weapons, he might even do those things we all want to see. But he ain't there yet. Even if he does those things, there's still gonna be haters who've already labeled him whatever, and they're going to stick by their opinions despite whatever success he may have. Just like they did with Eli.
I was a big believer in Eli - I actually thought he was going to turn into a Peyton-esque caliber QB.
I also was a big believer in Jones after year one. Subsequent seasons have stripped me of that confidence.
So... someone is not allowed to change their position based on new and/or accumulated information? Gettleman had a lot of warts for sure, especially his process for evaluating and signing FA. And clearly he could not pick a head coach. But I have to give him credit in one respect that he has not proved to be a terrible drafter, at least comparatively to most other GMs. He hit on some really good and also a fair number of decent players.
He's playing much better (no national story in that), and with some weapons, he might even do those things we all want to see. But he ain't there yet. Even if he does those things, there's still gonna be haters who've already labeled him whatever, and they're going to stick by their opinions despite whatever success he may have. Just like they did with Eli.
There certainly are a lot of idiots who won't change their mind even with the obvious staring them right in the face, and they'll just stick with what they already believe.
Would you consider yourself more of a Dunning, or a Kruger?
Quote:
Jordy Nelson was a high 2nd rd pick, had a very productive 10 yr career (as I said above, he was once AP co-player of the year).
Donald Driver was a later rd pick, but he was a pro bowler with multiple 1000+ yard seasons before Rodgers got there, so it's not like Rodgers turned him into a star.
Greg Jennings was a 2nd rd pick and 2X pro bowler
Adams was also a 2nd rd pick
I'm not taking anything away from Rodgers and as I said, I'm not a Rodgers hater like some, but he didn't exactly turn shit into salad.
Last year Jones threw to Evan Engram (1st), John Ross (1st), Sheppard (2nd), Toney (1st) and a 1st round pick in the backfield.
While the players above turned out to be not very good, Maybe Rodgers played a hand into those guys having those careers.
Yeah, it's Jones' fault that Engram was drafted WAY too high and couldn't consistently catch a ball thrown directly at him. I guess it's also Jones' fault that Engram isn't exactly lighting it up in Jax.
It's also Jones' fault that Ross had a very poor catch% and never did shit with the team that drafted him (also WAY too high). It's Jones' fault the Giants signed Ross (took a flyer out of desperation) and that he's now out of the league at age 26.
It's also Jones' fault that Shepard and Toney almost never play (one of the few games Toney did play he had 10 rec for 189 yds receiving). Thanks for the help. Now I understand.
Quote:
They defended Gettleman while he was there and now they are bashing him. That’s pathetic. At least someone like Ryan is consistent and owns his take.
So... someone is not allowed to change their position based on new and/or accumulated information? Gettleman had a lot of warts for sure, especially his process for evaluating and signing FA. And clearly he could not pick a head coach. But I have to give him credit in one respect that he has not proved to be a terrible drafter, at least comparatively to most other GMs. He hit on some really good and also a fair number of decent players.
They're not changing their position based on new information. The Gettleman warts were on full display while he was here, it's not news now.
Giants Insider is state media.
Quote:
In comment 15861193 Dr. D said:
Quote:
Jordy Nelson was a high 2nd rd pick, had a very productive 10 yr career (as I said above, he was once AP co-player of the year).
Donald Driver was a later rd pick, but he was a pro bowler with multiple 1000+ yard seasons before Rodgers got there, so it's not like Rodgers turned him into a star.
Greg Jennings was a 2nd rd pick and 2X pro bowler
Adams was also a 2nd rd pick
I'm not taking anything away from Rodgers and as I said, I'm not a Rodgers hater like some, but he didn't exactly turn shit into salad.
Last year Jones threw to Evan Engram (1st), John Ross (1st), Sheppard (2nd), Toney (1st) and a 1st round pick in the backfield.
While the players above turned out to be not very good, Maybe Rodgers played a hand into those guys having those careers.
Yeah, it's Jones' fault that Engram was drafted WAY too high and couldn't consistently catch a ball thrown directly at him. I guess it's also Jones' fault that Engram isn't exactly lighting it up in Jax.
It's also Jones' fault that Ross had a very poor catch% and never did shit with the team that drafted him (also WAY too high). It's Jones' fault the Giants signed Ross (took a flyer out of desperation) and that he's now out of the league at age 26.
It's also Jones' fault that Shepard and Toney almost never play (one of the few games Toney did play he had 10 rec for 189 yds receiving). Thanks for the help. Now I understand.
Congrats on not comprehending the point
I would to ask all of you, were you full on board with Eli through Week 15 of the 2007 season, Eli's 4th year?
My recollection is that the majority of this board was ready to fire both he and Coughlin.
Please be honest.
Quote:
In comment 15861154 Sean said:
Quote:
They defended Gettleman while he was there and now they are bashing him. That’s pathetic. At least someone like Ryan is consistent and owns his take.
So... someone is not allowed to change their position based on new and/or accumulated information? Gettleman had a lot of warts for sure, especially his process for evaluating and signing FA. And clearly he could not pick a head coach. But I have to give him credit in one respect that he has not proved to be a terrible drafter, at least comparatively to most other GMs. He hit on some really good and also a fair number of decent players.
They're not changing their position based on new information. The Gettleman warts were on full display while he was here, it's not news now.
Giants Insider is state media.
Giants Insider is pretty terrible other than the connection he has to the team with some decent nuggets that he gets by a flunky. Their football takes are pretty terrible from a knowledge standpoint.
That Daboll joke flying way over that dudes head was him in a nutshell.
But, when is it time to re-think opinions and change them? It seems like it is a virtue to hold on to an opinion no matter what, 'never give in!'. I find that to be the opposite of a virtue. I am not speaking directly about Ryan, but I have seen often on this forum where fans are celebrated because they dig their heals in.
Congrats on not comprehending the point
I understand your point. I don't disagree that Rodgers may have played a hand, but as I said, Driver was a pro bowler before Rodgers got there. Jennings was really good before Rodgers became starter.
And is it really so hard to imagine the Packers did a much better job of drafting receivers than the Giants over the last 6-10 years?
Adams is having a really good year with a different QB (who no one would say is on Rodgers level). Adams is on target to have almost 100 rec, over 1400 yds and 17 TDs.
I bet if you asked Rodgers off the record, he would say he misses Adams, big time.
This is my last post. Can't spend anymore time here.
Quote:
In comment 15861091 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
but off the top of my head...
Other than Davante Adams, who were Rodgers "great" receivers? Jordy Nelson? Donald Driver? Randall Cobb? I dont consider any of those guys "great."
Conversely, Peyton Manning had Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark in Indianapolis. Id consider that "great." Maybe you're referring to Denver when he had his greatest statistical season when he had Damaryius Thomas, Wes Welker and Eric Decker. Although not as great as his receivers in Indy, Thomas was an elite receiver for 5 years and Wes Welker might be the best slot receiver of all time.
I stopped at "other than Davante Adams"
Why? He is one guy who had three great years.
Aaron Rodgers has been a starting QB in this league for 15 years. So for 3 out of 15 years he had a great receiver.
What was he throwing to the other 12 years?
Reading through these comments, I wonder what "great" means to some of you.
Driver was pretty great - 7 years of 100-plus yards.
Nelson 4 season of 1200-plus yards and a bunch of TDs. Do we not say he was great for a run of about 5 years? He was essentially Cooper Kupp-light, with more touchdowns.
Cobb has been very good, a steady, reliable target for Rodgers for 7-plus seasons. Some really good years.
And Rodgers has only had ONE great receiver in his career?
Oy.
A strong qb can overcome a porous ol, if he’s got a strong skill group that is consistently winning early in their routes.(This is Herbert’s rookie year).
If the line is strong but skill players lacking the protection, qb can deal with it.
Your not gonna find examples of quarterbacks killing it with both a turnstile oline and a scab group of skill players. There are none.
People want to equate successful quarterbacks with the Gettleman hand of god logic, but..again..where those QBs land, is AS important as their potential as a player. Anyone who thinks we’d all be raving about Mahomes if he ended up a Jet, has their head in the sand.
None of what I am saying has anything to do with Jones, it has to do with the position. I don’t have a problem with fans having qualms about Jones, as long as they had bigger qualms about the oline and skill groups in 20-21…should have been complaining about those two spots first and foremost because they were the bigger fish to fry. Dump Jones and bring in a new human punching bag? How about get the cracks in the foundation fixed before you go promising the David carr treatment to every all American qb that shows up on the cover of a lindys preview.
Exactly, people just want to attribute everything to the QB. If you want a passing attack you either need skill player or an OL that can pass pro. You see lots of comparisons with guys doing it with one or the other. It's laughable when people compare our situation with Burrows when you bring up the poor OLs. Tee Higgins is the number 1 WR on like 15-20 teams. Boyd is as good as it gets in the slot.
Or Herbert his rookie year, dude had Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and a very good 1-2 TE in Virgil Green and Hunter Henry with a great running back group.
The Giants pass pro has been poor (although got better last week) and they don't have 1 receiving threat that would crack top 100 in the NFL. But we are running our offense because of Jones limitations? It's insanity, no we are playing to our strengths and DJ has essentially done everything well he's been asked. If we had some actual players to win in the passing game we might have actually won Dallas based on how well he played once we went down. It's actually crazy that he has 3 game winning drives and we've been storming back in second halfs considering the situation.
The question was simply: Identify the QBS who have thrived without good to great Receivers, ie turned chicj sh&t into chicken salad.
The answer so far I can see is MAYBE one QB: Wilson. But even then I think at worst his receivers were just ok.
All the rest, there is a simply a debate as to whether the rceivers were good vs great.
The question was simply: Identify the QBS who have thrived without good to great Receivers, ie turned chicj sh&t into chicken salad.
The answer so far I can see is MAYBE one QB: Wilson. But even then I think at worst his receivers were just ok.
All the rest, there is a simply a debate as to whether the rceivers were good vs great.
Read the responses to your thread. I made solid cases for Herbert and Lamar Jackson.
In fact, Lamar Jackson exemplifies the concept of making chicken salad.
Now go check out his numbers.
That is chicken salad.
If Wilson's tenure in Seattle, he either had mediocre WRs (Baldwin, Tate, Kearse, etc) at one point or a horrible OL at one point. There were always issues that were less than ideal. Yet, year after year this guy figured it out and made chicken salad.
If you have elite talent at either at the skill positions or OL, you can perform at a high level with the other unit being piss poor. Herbert's surrounding cast his rookie year and there on is elite. Joe Burrows OL last year sucked but his skill people are elite. At what point did Jones have anything around him that would even be considered average yet alone elite?
And Baldwin was not an average WR. He was a good one. Tate turned out to be a productive WR. Locket is a very good WR. Metcalf is proving to be a stud. Wilson may have had a top 5 WR but his units wer ealways very formidable.
St. Brown and Swift are excellent players and we saw what happened without Swift and a banged up St. Brown last week. Plus they have played terrible teams with terrible defenses.
Quote:
rather than focus on the question, turn the thread into a Jonesfest.
The question was simply: Identify the QBS who have thrived without good to great Receivers, ie turned chicj sh&t into chicken salad.
The answer so far I can see is MAYBE one QB: Wilson. But even then I think at worst his receivers were just ok.
All the rest, there is a simply a debate as to whether the rceivers were good vs great.
Read the responses to your thread. I made solid cases for Herbert and Lamar Jackson.
In fact, Lamar Jackson exemplifies the concept of making chicken salad.
I'll give you Lamar. He's clearl a unicorn, but even he has the 2nd best TE in the game. Herbery, sorry, not going to agree there. Yes, OL not good, but great receivers.
But the fact remains, even if I give you Herbert, we are basically at three QBs.
I'd push back a bit on this. I really like their backs (Swift and Williams) and their receivers are interesting (Hockenson, St. Brown).
I know Kelce is great, but Mahomes is doing some incredible work again despite the Cheetah (THill) moving to Miami. He's really taking a WR corp that consists of 2s and 3s and not missing a beat.
It's not a chicken salad situation, but it demonstrates to me that he's just uncanny with his ability to find open players or throw them open.
Quote:
Jared Goff is leading a top five offense this year. I don't think they have great weapons.
St. Brown and Swift are excellent players and we saw what happened without Swift and a banged up St. Brown last week. Plus they have played terrible teams with terrible defenses.
Barkley is far better than Swift. I don't think the Lions have an elite set of offensive weapons.
Teams like Atlanta and the Jets are 10th and 11th in PPG this season. They do not have great weapons either. They have some pieces, but Jones has a piece in Barkley.
Quote:
rather than focus on the question, turn the thread into a Jonesfest.
The question was simply: Identify the QBS who have thrived without good to great Receivers, ie turned chicj sh&t into chicken salad.
The answer so far I can see is MAYBE one QB: Wilson. But even then I think at worst his receivers were just ok.
All the rest, there is a simply a debate as to whether the rceivers were good vs great.
Read the responses to your thread. I made solid cases for Herbert and Lamar Jackson.
In fact, Lamar Jackson exemplifies the concept of making chicken salad.
Lamar Jackson has had the best or 2nd best TE in football and prior to this year also had Hollywood Brown (who has now been one of the most productive WR in football with Kyler Murray even though he hasn't exactly been lights out).
Lamar has also always had a pretty good OL and is not just a running QB but one of the most dynamic runners in football.
And with all that he has struggled in the playoffs against better teams because they haven't had enough weapons (he is 1-3 in playoff games with just 3 tds and 5 ints).
So that is truly a terrible comparison, and in fact so bad it actually proves the point the OP is making. Even MVP level QBs like lamar jackson need weapons around them. And in his case he needed more than the 2 1k yard weapons he had for the prior 3 full years he was starting QB.
Quote:
I am with you dudes. While Jones has played better in 2022 than in recent memory, it's still not good enough to invest $30M per. NYG fans deserve better, a plan to build a contender needs better.
this is a stupid comment. they beat both of last year's #1 seeds on the road. at 4-1 how are they not playing like a contender right now? and with 3 of the wins coming off GWD led by jones he's far from a passenger.
i have no idea if they or jones will continue playing at this level, but if they do it's a 12 or 13 win season.
I'm anything but stupid ... from what I see through five games their current model for success isn't sustainable, and mano y mano it's not going to be enough to defeat the best teams of 2022 in crunchtime. Titans and Packers both have plenty of warts right now to suggest they've taken steps backwards from 2021.
It's a fun season so far, it suggests they're on the right path to ascension. But, NYG fans are so desperate for Jones to succeed and proclaim this team has it figured out, and while he's played better I still don't see him as the answer.
And, you know where you can insert your insults.
Quote:
I am with you dudes. While Jones has played better in 2022 than in recent memory, it's still not good enough to invest $30M per. NYG fans deserve better, a plan to build a contender needs better.
I would to ask all of you, were you full on board with Eli through Week 15 of the 2007 season, Eli's 4th year?
My recollection is that the majority of this board was ready to fire both he and Coughlin.
Please be honest.
Apples and oranges, Eli had legit #1 pick pedigree. Trying to equate Eli to Jones is an exercise in futility.
Quote:
In comment 15861340 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Jared Goff is leading a top five offense this year. I don't think they have great weapons.
St. Brown and Swift are excellent players and we saw what happened without Swift and a banged up St. Brown last week. Plus they have played terrible teams with terrible defenses.
Barkley is far better than Swift. I don't think the Lions have an elite set of offensive weapons.
Teams like Atlanta and the Jets are 10th and 11th in PPG this season. They do not have great weapons either. They have some pieces, but Jones has a piece in Barkley.
I read all offseason that Barkley is and always has been a terrible player :)... joking to an extent.
Hey we all know Jones isnt some great shakes, but we dont have the offense, whether it be QB, OL, WRs or whatever to be PPG dominance. We are almost better playing the 1990-91 Giants where we control the clock and limit drives. That leads to close PPG. Our personal is not built for high scoring games. We need a lot of pieces.
Coaches are doing an amazing job of keeping the game close and giving the team a chance to win in the 4th quarter. Thats all we can ask for right now.
Quote:
In comment 15861316 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
rather than focus on the question, turn the thread into a Jonesfest.
The question was simply: Identify the QBS who have thrived without good to great Receivers, ie turned chicj sh&t into chicken salad.
The answer so far I can see is MAYBE one QB: Wilson. But even then I think at worst his receivers were just ok.
All the rest, there is a simply a debate as to whether the rceivers were good vs great.
Read the responses to your thread. I made solid cases for Herbert and Lamar Jackson.
In fact, Lamar Jackson exemplifies the concept of making chicken salad.
I'll give you Lamar. He's clearl a unicorn, but even he has the 2nd best TE in the game. Herbery, sorry, not going to agree there. Yes, OL not good, but great receivers.
But the fact remains, even if I give you Herbert, we are basically at three QBs.
my last post just responded to lamar but totally agree on Herbert, he has even more weapons. Mike Williams was a top 10 pick and just got a 60m extension at 20m AAV for a reason. Keenan Allen has been 1 of the 10 most productive receivers in the NFL over his career. absolutely non-sensical argument, healthy that may be 1 of the best WR tandems in the NFL.
Quote:
In comment 15861236 JonC said:
Quote:
I am with you dudes. While Jones has played better in 2022 than in recent memory, it's still not good enough to invest $30M per. NYG fans deserve better, a plan to build a contender needs better.
I would to ask all of you, were you full on board with Eli through Week 15 of the 2007 season, Eli's 4th year?
My recollection is that the majority of this board was ready to fire both he and Coughlin.
Please be honest.
Apples and oranges, Eli had legit #1 pick pedigree. Trying to equate Eli to Jones is an exercise in futility.
I don't get the whole pedigree thing. IMO, once you're in the NFL, you're pedigree goes out the window. Too many high pedigree QBs (and other position players) have flopped and too many low pedigree QBs have succeeded. To me, whether you were a 5 star recruit coming out of HS, etc., is not entirely relevant.
Quote:
In comment 15861340 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Jared Goff is leading a top five offense this year. I don't think they have great weapons.
St. Brown and Swift are excellent players and we saw what happened without Swift and a banged up St. Brown last week. Plus they have played terrible teams with terrible defenses.
Barkley is far better than Swift. I don't think the Lions have an elite set of offensive weapons.
Teams like Atlanta and the Jets are 10th and 11th in PPG this season. They do not have great weapons either. They have some pieces, but Jones has a piece in Barkley.
Quote:
In comment 15861327 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15861316 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
rather than focus on the question, turn the thread into a Jonesfest.
The question was simply: Identify the QBS who have thrived without good to great Receivers, ie turned chicj sh&t into chicken salad.
The answer so far I can see is MAYBE one QB: Wilson. But even then I think at worst his receivers were just ok.
All the rest, there is a simply a debate as to whether the rceivers were good vs great.
Read the responses to your thread. I made solid cases for Herbert and Lamar Jackson.
In fact, Lamar Jackson exemplifies the concept of making chicken salad.
I'll give you Lamar. He's clearl a unicorn, but even he has the 2nd best TE in the game. Herbery, sorry, not going to agree there. Yes, OL not good, but great receivers.
But the fact remains, even if I give you Herbert, we are basically at three QBs.
my last post just responded to lamar but totally agree on Herbert, he has even more weapons. Mike Williams was a top 10 pick and just got a 60m extension at 20m AAV for a reason. Keenan Allen has been 1 of the 10 most productive receivers in the NFL over his career. absolutely non-sensical argument, healthy that may be 1 of the best WR tandems in the NFL.
Don't forget about Ekeler too
I struggle with these discussions because I concede Jones has poor weapons - but it always seems like 'Jones supporters' (sort of hate that term as I support Jones as well since he's a NYG) want a picture perfect comparison to Jones' situation to make an appropriate critique. The standard feels like 'well what other QB had to be the Giants starter wearing #8 in the years 2019-2022' sometimes. Like yeah, Goff (for example) has better weapons... But I don't think Jones leads a top five offense with that team, for example. I also don't think what DET has been doing is sustainable but we'll see. Just an example off the top of my head.
Quote:
In comment 15861236 JonC said:
Quote:
I am with you dudes. While Jones has played better in 2022 than in recent memory, it's still not good enough to invest $30M per. NYG fans deserve better, a plan to build a contender needs better.
this is a stupid comment. they beat both of last year's #1 seeds on the road. at 4-1 how are they not playing like a contender right now? and with 3 of the wins coming off GWD led by jones he's far from a passenger.
i have no idea if they or jones will continue playing at this level, but if they do it's a 12 or 13 win season.
I'm anything but stupid ... from what I see through five games their current model for success isn't sustainable, and mano y mano it's not going to be enough to defeat the best teams of 2022 in crunchtime. Titans and Packers both have plenty of warts right now to suggest they've taken steps backwards from 2021.
It's a fun season so far, it suggests they're on the right path to ascension. But, NYG fans are so desperate for Jones to succeed and proclaim this team has it figured out, and while he's played better I still don't see him as the answer.
And, you know where you can insert your insults.
i said it was a stupid comment not a stupid poster. you've dug your heels in on jones/the roster and that's a choice you're free to make, but reality remains while none of us know how the rest of the season will go to this point they've played like contenders. certainly not favorites like the bills or chiefs but as well as anyone in the NFC outside maybe the cowboys (who they played to a pretty close game).
the packers and titans may have taken steps back but the eagles have played absolutely nobody.
And it's certainly not stupid to have that point of view.
Lamar Jackson has had the best or 2nd best TE in football and prior to this year also had Hollywood Brown (who has now been one of the most productive WR in football with Kyler Murray even though he hasn't exactly been lights out).
Lamar has also always had a pretty good OL and is not just a running QB but one of the most dynamic runners in football.
And with all that he has struggled in the playoffs against better teams because they haven't had enough weapons (he is 1-3 in playoff games with just 3 tds and 5 ints).
So that is truly a terrible comparison, and in fact so bad it actually proves the point the OP is making. Even MVP level QBs like lamar jackson need weapons around them. And in his case he needed more than the 2 1k yard weapons he had for the prior 3 full years he was starting QB.
This isn't about the playoffs.
It's about circumstances. And if you knew what the Ravens experienced last year (one of, if not the most, injured teams in the NFL), you'd understand why LJax is the perfect example.
Just go look at how decimated their RBs were last year, the problems they had on their OL (e.g. Staley) and the cast of WRs they had. There were NO WR1s. Hollywood Brown is one of the most overrated WRs in the NFL, IMV.
Despite that, the Ravens were 8-3 before Jackson got hurt and was ostensibly done for the year. He was dragging that team to wins as the best solo act in the NFL.
But if you want to live in Land of Make Believe and not accept that reality, I guess we are at loggerheads here.
I struggle with these discussions because I concede Jones has poor weapons - but it always seems like 'Jones supporters' (sort of hate that term as I support Jones as well since he's a NYG) want a picture perfect comparison to Jones' situation to make an appropriate critique. The standard feels like 'well what other QB had to be the Giants starter wearing #8 in the years 2019-2022' sometimes. Like yeah, Goff (for example) has better weapons... But I don't think Jones leads a top five offense with that team, for example. I also don't think what DET has been doing is sustainable but we'll see. Just an example off the top of my head.
Nothing to argue about your opinion there. Solid points.
Quote:
In comment 15861345 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15861340 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Jared Goff is leading a top five offense this year. I don't think they have great weapons.
St. Brown and Swift are excellent players and we saw what happened without Swift and a banged up St. Brown last week. Plus they have played terrible teams with terrible defenses.
Barkley is far better than Swift. I don't think the Lions have an elite set of offensive weapons.
Teams like Atlanta and the Jets are 10th and 11th in PPG this season. They do not have great weapons either. They have some pieces, but Jones has a piece in Barkley.
I suggest you watch some St. Brown. Mid Round pick but a star in the making, if not one already.
Do you think the Giants produce 28 points a game if they just add St. Brown?
And it's certainly not stupid to have that point of view.
Yep. He's had some good moments of late, but if one is ready to hand him an extension I really think their QB standards are too low.
Quote:
Lamar Jackson has had the best or 2nd best TE in football and prior to this year also had Hollywood Brown (who has now been one of the most productive WR in football with Kyler Murray even though he hasn't exactly been lights out).
Lamar has also always had a pretty good OL and is not just a running QB but one of the most dynamic runners in football.
And with all that he has struggled in the playoffs against better teams because they haven't had enough weapons (he is 1-3 in playoff games with just 3 tds and 5 ints).
So that is truly a terrible comparison, and in fact so bad it actually proves the point the OP is making. Even MVP level QBs like lamar jackson need weapons around them. And in his case he needed more than the 2 1k yard weapons he had for the prior 3 full years he was starting QB.
This isn't about the playoffs.
It's about circumstances. And if you knew what the Ravens experienced last year (one of, if not the most, injured teams in the NFL), you'd understand why LJax is the perfect example.
Just go look at how decimated their RBs were last year, the problems they had on their OL (e.g. Staley) and the cast of WRs they had. There were NO WR1s. Hollywood Brown is one of the most overrated WRs in the NFL, IMV.
Despite that, the Ravens were 8-3 before Jackson got hurt and was ostensibly done for the year. He was dragging that team to wins as the best solo act in the NFL.
But if you want to live in Land of Make Believe and not accept that reality, I guess we are at loggerheads here.
I believe they were 7-4 (raiders, bengals, miami, and pitt all beat him before he got hurt against Cleveland.)
But you have to be honest and in the evaulation of what he was actually doing. In his five finaal full games, his stats were...
230 passing yards per game
7 passing TDs
10 INTs
0 rushing TDs
And in 4 of those games, they failed to score 20 points. They won 3 of those games. I dont see how that is Jackson carrying the team. He was actually playing quite poorly when he got hurt.
Most important things we neec to see:
- sustain a high level of play throughout the season
- stay healthy
- continue to protect the ball and make good decisions
DJ is NOT Herbert, Mahomes, Allen, etc. He CAN prove himself to be a good QB thougjh. I’ll make an intelligent assessment based on how he fares this season with the new regime; he has good coaching, an improved OL, and offensive system more tailored to his strengths.
Five games in! Forget previous seasons, let this one play out. Then wr’ll all have a better feel and conviction on who he is and can be.
Know what Gary, you re right. Giants are 4-1, big games coming up, and I m still stuck in the same old arguments. Dumb!
Could it be that a great QB in his prime can make his receivers look better than they actually are?
This is a good point that gets overlooked a lot on this board. Conversely is Cooper Kupp getting 100 receptions and 1500+ yards with Daniel Jones throwing to him?
Quote:
made the business case for the club to invest $30+ million in him next year. Would suggest he hasn't and that more should be expected from a QB to not only reach but maintain that threshold.
And it's certainly not stupid to have that point of view.
Yep. He's had some good moments of late, but if one is ready to hand him an extension I really think their QB standards are too low.
Agreed. Realize the complication that many lean towards that Jones is playing with lesser talent, but a credible evaluation can still be had here.
And while he may have taken some positive steps in the eyes of Schoen and Daboll from where they were on him early this offseason, he still falls short of making the case to tag.
Through those 10 games, he had passing:
15 TDs/11 INTs, 66 completion%, 7.5 YPA, and a 57 QBR. And that's with 4 INTs in that Cleveland game where he got hurt. I think he was colorblind that day... ;)
And rushing, he was:
700 yards rushing, 5.5 YPA, and 2 TDs.
And all of that was with a makeshift OL, a decimated RB stable and a WR corp that was average. Andrews is a great TE.
Through those 10 games, he had passing:
15 TDs/11 INTs, 66 completion%, 7.5 YPA, and a 57 QBR. And that's with 4 INTs in that Cleveland game where he got hurt. I think he was colorblind that day... ;)
And rushing, he was:
700 yards rushing, 5.5 YPA, and 2 TDs.
And all of that was with a makeshift OL, a decimated RB stable and a WR corp that was average. Andrews is a great TE.
Sorry bw,
you are mixed up on a few things. The 4 INT game came the first time the played Cleveland. When they played them 2 weeks later in week 13 - thats the game he got hurt.
And they were 7-4
Lost week 1 to raiders 27-23
Lost week 7 toi Bengals 41-17
Lost week 9 to Miami 22-10
Lost week 13 to Pitt 20-19
Listen Lamar does things no other QB can do and has always put up monster performances. But even this years start has been subdued by 2 off weeks in a row. Last week he had about 5-6 chances to hit TDs and just flat out missed people. He did have a great drive to end the game to win it, but there were a lot of missed opportunities he continues to miss. His throwing just isnt that consistent.
Here's hoping he has another off week.
I think most skeptics feel that playing QB isn't just a dial you can turn up. And if you turn up the dial on the talent around the QB, that you are correspondingly turning up the dial on the QB's production to the same degree. We think the great QBs are better than Jones for other reasons than just supporting cast. And we don't think you can just assume, Jones will become an elite player, when he has never shown this capability in the past.
Rather than looking at QB talent level as a dial that turns up all the way when you turn the dial up on the supporting cast, I think it is better to view it as level jumps. Jones' production will certainly improve if we add all-pro receivers, but his talent level is capped, and he will (likely) never reach the level of the very best QBs, regardless what talent we surround him with.
Could we win with such a handicap at QB. Sure, it is possible, limited QBs have (rarely) won the SB in the past, but I'd rather have a QB that can play at the very highest level possible. It will make sustained winning, year in and year out, much more plausible.
Quote:
Jackson got hurt in Cleveland. After that game, the Ravens were 7-3. My bad on the extra win.
Through those 10 games, he had passing:
15 TDs/11 INTs, 66 completion%, 7.5 YPA, and a 57 QBR. And that's with 4 INTs in that Cleveland game where he got hurt. I think he was colorblind that day... ;)
And rushing, he was:
700 yards rushing, 5.5 YPA, and 2 TDs.
And all of that was with a makeshift OL, a decimated RB stable and a WR corp that was average. Andrews is a great TE.
Sorry bw,
you are mixed up on a few things. The 4 INT game came the first time the played Cleveland. When they played them 2 weeks later in week 13 - thats the game he got hurt.
And they were 7-4
Lost week 1 to raiders 27-23
Lost week 7 toi Bengals 41-17
Lost week 9 to Miami 22-10
Lost week 13 to Pitt 20-19
Listen Lamar does things no other QB can do and has always put up monster performances. But even this years start has been subdued by 2 off weeks in a row. Last week he had about 5-6 chances to hit TDs and just flat out missed people. He did have a great drive to end the game to win it, but there were a lot of missed opportunities he continues to miss. His throwing just isnt that consistent.
Here's hoping he has another off week.
You are 100% correct. It was the second game and he barely played.
But his numbers are essentially the same. And the point is, which keeps getting glossed over, is how the Ravens and Lamar were winning despite all of the injuries. He was the epitome of a one-man-show.
And here's how great Lamar was. What were the Ravens when Jackson went out? 1-5. Speaks volumes.
Quote:
Lamar Jackson has had the best or 2nd best TE in football and prior to this year also had Hollywood Brown (who has now been one of the most productive WR in football with Kyler Murray even though he hasn't exactly been lights out).
Lamar has also always had a pretty good OL and is not just a running QB but one of the most dynamic runners in football.
And with all that he has struggled in the playoffs against better teams because they haven't had enough weapons (he is 1-3 in playoff games with just 3 tds and 5 ints).
So that is truly a terrible comparison, and in fact so bad it actually proves the point the OP is making. Even MVP level QBs like lamar jackson need weapons around them. And in his case he needed more than the 2 1k yard weapons he had for the prior 3 full years he was starting QB.
This isn't about the playoffs.
It's about circumstances. And if you knew what the Ravens experienced last year (one of, if not the most, injured teams in the NFL), you'd understand why LJax is the perfect example.
Just go look at how decimated their RBs were last year, the problems they had on their OL (e.g. Staley) and the cast of WRs they had. There were NO WR1s. Hollywood Brown is one of the most overrated WRs in the NFL, IMV.
Despite that, the Ravens were 8-3 before Jackson got hurt and was ostensibly done for the year. He was dragging that team to wins as the best solo act in the NFL.
But if you want to live in Land of Make Believe and not accept that reality, I guess we are at loggerheads here.
last year mark andrews and hollywood brown played almost every game. the ravens injuries last year hit the defense and lamar himself.
how quickly it's forgotten that huntley came in, played well, and some said they should move on from lamar. especially after that miami game where he couldn't handle the blitz.
Quote:
In comment 15861358 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Lamar Jackson has had the best or 2nd best TE in football and prior to this year also had Hollywood Brown (who has now been one of the most productive WR in football with Kyler Murray even though he hasn't exactly been lights out).
Lamar has also always had a pretty good OL and is not just a running QB but one of the most dynamic runners in football.
And with all that he has struggled in the playoffs against better teams because they haven't had enough weapons (he is 1-3 in playoff games with just 3 tds and 5 ints).
So that is truly a terrible comparison, and in fact so bad it actually proves the point the OP is making. Even MVP level QBs like lamar jackson need weapons around them. And in his case he needed more than the 2 1k yard weapons he had for the prior 3 full years he was starting QB.
This isn't about the playoffs.
It's about circumstances. And if you knew what the Ravens experienced last year (one of, if not the most, injured teams in the NFL), you'd understand why LJax is the perfect example.
Just go look at how decimated their RBs were last year, the problems they had on their OL (e.g. Staley) and the cast of WRs they had. There were NO WR1s. Hollywood Brown is one of the most overrated WRs in the NFL, IMV.
Despite that, the Ravens were 8-3 before Jackson got hurt and was ostensibly done for the year. He was dragging that team to wins as the best solo act in the NFL.
But if you want to live in Land of Make Believe and not accept that reality, I guess we are at loggerheads here.
last year mark andrews and hollywood brown played almost every game. the ravens injuries last year hit the defense and lamar himself.
how quickly it's forgotten that huntley came in, played well, and some said they should move on from lamar. especially after that miami game where he couldn't handle the blitz.
Literally, nobody said the Ravens should move on from Lamar in favor of Huntley. That's an absurd take that demonstrates you don't follow the game.
Quote:
In comment 15861378 chick310 said:
Quote:
made the business case for the club to invest $30+ million in him next year. Would suggest he hasn't and that more should be expected from a QB to not only reach but maintain that threshold.
And it's certainly not stupid to have that point of view.
Yep. He's had some good moments of late, but if one is ready to hand him an extension I really think their QB standards are too low.
Agreed. Realize the complication that many lean towards that Jones is playing with lesser talent, but a credible evaluation can still be had here.
And while he may have taken some positive steps in the eyes of Schoen and Daboll from where they were on him early this offseason, he still falls short of making the case to tag.
Agreed. Jones v2019 was a player who showed signs of requisite performance, but we really have not seen much of that version since. In my view, a bigger reason for that is defensive coordinators have figured out how to defend Jones. Overcoming defensive gameplans, consistency, repeating the performances, and demonstrating he's doing enough with reading defenses and going through his progressions and maximizing his play per Daboll's design are imperative now.
You are 100% correct. It was the second game and he barely played.
But his numbers are essentially the same. And the point is, which keeps getting glossed over, is how the Ravens and Lamar were winning despite all of the injuries. He was the epitome of a one-man-show.
And here's how great Lamar was. What were the Ravens when Jackson went out? 1-5. Speaks volumes.
Come on now, their kicker aint too shabby either ;)
last year mark andrews and hollywood brown played almost every game. the ravens injuries last year hit the defense and lamar himself.
how quickly it's forgotten that huntley came in, played well, and some said they should move on from lamar. especially after that miami game where he couldn't handle the blitz.
You are really going to hitch your wagon to Hollywood Brown?
Look, let me know how many links you want, and I will gladly detail the injuries to their RBs, WRs, and the OL (specifically, Staley). The injuries were near historic.
The Ravens were 1-5 when Jackson went down. And finished 8-9.
I mean, doesn't further prove the point...?
One Version - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15861388 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15861378 chick310 said:
Quote:
made the business case for the club to invest $30+ million in him next year. Would suggest he hasn't and that more should be expected from a QB to not only reach but maintain that threshold.
And it's certainly not stupid to have that point of view.
Yep. He's had some good moments of late, but if one is ready to hand him an extension I really think their QB standards are too low.
Agreed. Realize the complication that many lean towards that Jones is playing with lesser talent, but a credible evaluation can still be had here.
And while he may have taken some positive steps in the eyes of Schoen and Daboll from where they were on him early this offseason, he still falls short of making the case to tag.
Agreed. Jones v2019 was a player who showed signs of requisite performance, but we really have not seen much of that version since. In my view, a bigger reason for that is defensive coordinators have figured out how to defend Jones. Overcoming defensive gameplans, consistency, repeating the performances, and demonstrating he's doing enough with reading defenses and going through his progressions and maximizing his play per Daboll's design are imperative now.
But wasn't the Jones v.2019 similar to the Jones v.2022. Defined reads, roll outs, splitting the field, to make execution easier for the QB. Isn't this the very definition of scheming around a QBs limitations?
Andrews is obviously a stud. But Brown isnt great by any means. A very good 3, possibly 2 WR some week. He kind of remind me of Manningham in some ways.
Quote:
You are 100% correct. It was the second game and he barely played.
But his numbers are essentially the same. And the point is, which keeps getting glossed over, is how the Ravens and Lamar were winning despite all of the injuries. He was the epitome of a one-man-show.
And here's how great Lamar was. What were the Ravens when Jackson went out? 1-5. Speaks volumes.
Come on now, their kicker aint too shabby either ;)
One more thing, in his eleven games played, Jackson had 4 game winning drives. He was leading the league at that point in GWDs.
One more thing, in his eleven games played, Jackson had 4 game winning drives. He was leading the league at that point in GWDs.
Like I said, he does do a lot of good things, but I just dont think he is nearly as good as a Mahomes, Allen, Brady type player.
They feel obligated to prop him up (for some reason), and it's just not possible to make a direct argument that Daniel Jones is a good QB. So you end up in all these rabbit holes trying to parse random WRs performances with different QBs, or debating how injured the Ravens were. Its all a rhetorical distraction.
If Daniel Jones were a good QB, them the case for it could be made directly. Once you get dragged into talking about Donald Driver or Steve Young or Jerry Jeudy...you know there's nothing good to say about Jones. Because the answer is so straightforward and obvious- he's just not that good
A strong qb can overcome a porous ol, if he’s got a strong skill group that is consistently winning early in their routes.(This is Herbert’s rookie year).
If the line is strong but skill players lacking the protection, qb can deal with it.
Your not gonna find examples of quarterbacks killing it with both a turnstile oline and a scab group of skill players. There are none.
People want to equate successful quarterbacks with the Gettleman hand of god logic, but..again..where those QBs land, is AS important as their potential as a player. Anyone who thinks we’d all be raving about Mahomes if he ended up a Jet, has their head in the sand.
None of what I am saying has anything to do with Jones, it has to do with the position. I don’t have a problem with fans having qualms about Jones, as long as they had bigger qualms about the oline and skill groups in 20-21…should have been complaining about those two spots first and foremost because they were the bigger fish to fry. Dump Jones and bring in a new human punching bag? How about get the cracks in the foundation fixed before you go promising the David carr treatment to every all American qb that shows up on the cover of a lindys preview.
Nailed it.
MAKE CHICKEN SALAD JONEZZ!!!!! No EXCUSEZ!!
Now go check out his numbers.
That is chicken salad.
If Wilson's tenure in Seattle, he either had mediocre WRs (Baldwin, Tate, Kearse, etc) at one point or a horrible OL at one point. There were always issues that were less than ideal. Yet, year after year this guy figured it out and made chicken salad.
Russ rode the back of an elite defense for most of his time in Seattle. Game manager status.
I think most skeptics feel that playing QB isn't just a dial you can turn up. And if you turn up the dial on the talent around the QB, that you are correspondingly turning up the dial on the QB's production to the same degree. We think the great QBs are better than Jones for other reasons than just supporting cast. And we don't think you can just assume, Jones will become an elite player, when he has never shown this capability in the past.
Rather than looking at QB talent level as a dial that turns up all the way when you turn the dial up on the supporting cast, I think it is better to view it as level jumps. Jones' production will certainly improve if we add all-pro receivers, but his talent level is capped, and he will (likely) never reach the level of the very best QBs, regardless what talent we surround him with.
Could we win with such a handicap at QB. Sure, it is possible, limited QBs have (rarely) won the SB in the past, but I'd rather have a QB that can play at the very highest level possible. It will make sustained winning, year in and year out, much more plausible.
They feel obligated to prop him up (for some reason), and it's just not possible to make a direct argument that Daniel Jones is a good QB. So you end up in all these rabbit holes trying to parse random WRs performances with different QBs, or debating how injured the Ravens were. Its all a rhetorical distraction.
If Daniel Jones were a good QB, them the case for it could be made directly. Once you get dragged into talking about Donald Driver or Steve Young or Jerry Jeudy...you know there's nothing good to say about Jones. Because the answer is so straightforward and obvious- he's just not that good
👍
Quote:
last year mark andrews and hollywood brown played almost every game. the ravens injuries last year hit the defense and lamar himself.
how quickly it's forgotten that huntley came in, played well, and some said they should move on from lamar. especially after that miami game where he couldn't handle the blitz.
You are really going to hitch your wagon to Hollywood Brown?
Look, let me know how many links you want, and I will gladly detail the injuries to their RBs, WRs, and the OL (specifically, Staley). The injuries were near historic.
The Ravens were 1-5 when Jackson went down. And finished 8-9.
I mean, doesn't further prove the point...?
One Version - ( New Window )
im not going with hollywood brown, im going with mark andrews who had 100+ receptions 1300+ yards and 9 tds last year and is a flat out all pro in every sense of the word.
i didn't hitch anything to hollywood brown - the cardinals did when they gave up a first round pick for him, and he's currently the 6th leading WR in football. id assume they don't presently regret having traded for him.
also from your article:
if you are saying injuries and circumstances like weapons/OL are a valid excuse for lamar's struggles last year (What's Wrong with Lamar Jackson?), wouldn't that be a similar excuse for the nyg right now without their top 4 WRs and an OL that's been up and down? or injuries for thee but not for me?
Jackson's issues right now seem to boil down to not trusting the structure of the offense. He does not believe in the offensive line to hold up and his mental trigger is running hot and cold in a way it has not since his rookie season. This is a relatively new phenomenon, too. We know Jackson has been good enough in years past with respect to poise in the pocket and decision-making to win the MVP, but Jackson was also producing earlier this season. The Ravens ranked 12th in passing DVOA through the first seven weeks of the year, never mind what Jackson brings as a runner. The player that was propping up the offense earlier in the season has not shown up in about a month, dating back to that horrific showing against Miami in prime time.
For Jones I don't think he has had very much support on the outside. This year the OL has been better at run blocking and the staff is scheming to take advantage of that along with Jones and SB's outstanding contribution. His TE is developing so that is a good thing. Robinson/Toney can hopefully change it. Without the running game it would be ugly with the state of the roster imv and it would not be all on Jones.
Andrews is obviously a stud. But Brown isnt great by any means. A very good 3, possibly 2 WR some week. He kind of remind me of Manningham in some ways.
Brown's off to a great start this year. 6th in in the league in receiving yards, 3 TDs. He might be better than I thought. Limited player, but good.
Quote:
I actually think it affected their defense moreso than their offense. But thats for another debate.
Andrews is obviously a stud. But Brown isnt great by any means. A very good 3, possibly 2 WR some week. He kind of remind me of Manningham in some ways.
Brown's off to a great start this year. 6th in in the league in receiving yards, 3 TDs. He might be better than I thought. Limited player, but good.
Brown was very solid last year too (and i thought of him as a one trick pony/bust before that). He was open a lot of the year and had all 6 of his touchdowns in the first half of the year when Lamar/Ravens were playing well. There were a lot of TDs to him left on the field.
he ended up with 91 receptions on 143 targets which was good for a respectable 63% completion rate for a guy generally viewed as a deep threat. This year he's up to 69% and averaging 83 yards per game which means a 1400 yard/10 td season if he keeps it up.
Agree 100%. Shurmur let the leash out looser, so to speak, but I think the general approaches are similar. And if Daboll truly thought Jones was an elite talent we would see a lot more difficult throws downfield and to the hashes.
To who?
The reasonable people are saying that Jones is showing growth and winning games.
If that growth continues and has more games like Sunday, wins against good QBs and good teams, and makes the playoffs with a double digit win season...
That matters.
That isn't crazy talk or nonsense like people are claiming.
If Jones has an 11 or 12 win season, he is going to get resigned. Maybe that isn't ideal for some, but this team has been abysmal, how can you sell dumping the QB after the first good season we have had in forever to fans, coaches and teammates?
If we keep winning at this clip it is a done deal folks.
The owner likes him...
Quote:
and the result was more production, but also more turnovers. The way he appears to read defenses now does not look much different to my eye, they're just giving him less to do in this respect. Right now, it's get the ball out, keep the reads simple, protect the football, and run the football are the priorities to date. Barkley's impact on the offense has been very significant, and still they're keeping Jones on a leash. That is part due to the cast around him, but also due to Jones' limitations that go back to Duke.
Agree 100%. Shurmur let the leash out looser, so to speak, but I think the general approaches are similar. And if Daboll truly thought Jones was an elite talent we would see a lot more difficult throws downfield and to the hashes.
to whom should they be throwing those balls downfield? sills fell down on one of the few longer attempts he's seen which led to 1 of the team's 3 int's this year and Slayton put forward a noncompetitive effort on the deep ball int from tyrod for 1 of the others. so literally 66% of the team's INTs in the first 5 games were on the receivers making bad plays downfield.
is the argument richie james is being underutilized?
slayton stepping up and robinson coming back are reasons to think we may see more downfield going forward. maybe even marcus johnson.
Quote:
and the result was more production, but also more turnovers. The way he appears to read defenses now does not look much different to my eye, they're just giving him less to do in this respect. Right now, it's get the ball out, keep the reads simple, protect the football, and run the football are the priorities to date. Barkley's impact on the offense has been very significant, and still they're keeping Jones on a leash. That is part due to the cast around him, but also due to Jones' limitations that go back to Duke.
Agree 100%. Shurmur let the leash out looser, so to speak, but I think the general approaches are similar. And if Daboll truly thought Jones was an elite talent we would see a lot more difficult throws downfield and to the hashes.
If I were in charge, I would play ball control football, shorten the game and try to limit turnovers?
What would you do and why?
Would you change now at 4-1?
So, I is it that JOnes is going to compile gawdy passing stats with that kind of gameplane.
In that scenario the best he can hope for is wins.
He is doing that.
JFC, everyone just wants to be right.
Enjoy the season ya curmudgeons. :)
Quote:
and the result was more production, but also more turnovers. The way he appears to read defenses now does not look much different to my eye, they're just giving him less to do in this respect. Right now, it's get the ball out, keep the reads simple, protect the football, and run the football are the priorities to date. Barkley's impact on the offense has been very significant, and still they're keeping Jones on a leash. That is part due to the cast around him, but also due to Jones' limitations that go back to Duke.
Agree 100%. Shurmur let the leash out looser, so to speak, but I think the general approaches are similar. And if Daboll truly thought Jones was an elite talent we would see a lot more difficult throws downfield and to the hashes.
Not necessarily. Even if he thought Jones can make those throws, why gamble with difficult throws when safe ones are working? Maybe the OL can't sustain long enough for our crappy WR's to get open downfield and that is holding it back. There is a lot more than just Daniel Jones to factor in here.
Right tackle not left. Busy at work, no proofreading.
I think Jones had somewhat more let it rip style his rookie year. But the turnovers had to get mitigated to a reasonable degree so he got dialed down, both from coaching/gameplans and his own mindset. However, too much production went down as a result and he has struggled getting that back through his own slower processing timeline.
There needs to be a better threshold of a passing attack mindset with an acceptable level of risk. He doesn't have it, and you see when he pulls that ball down so frequently since he has more confidence in his legs.
Quote:
In comment 15861461 JonC said:
Quote:
and the result was more production, but also more turnovers. The way he appears to read defenses now does not look much different to my eye, they're just giving him less to do in this respect. Right now, it's get the ball out, keep the reads simple, protect the football, and run the football are the priorities to date. Barkley's impact on the offense has been very significant, and still they're keeping Jones on a leash. That is part due to the cast around him, but also due to Jones' limitations that go back to Duke.
Agree 100%. Shurmur let the leash out looser, so to speak, but I think the general approaches are similar. And if Daboll truly thought Jones was an elite talent we would see a lot more difficult throws downfield and to the hashes.
to whom should they be throwing those balls downfield? sills fell down on one of the few longer attempts he's seen which led to 1 of the team's 3 int's this year and Slayton put forward a noncompetitive effort on the deep ball int from tyrod for 1 of the others. so literally 66% of the team's INTs in the first 5 games were on the receivers making bad plays downfield.
is the argument richie james is being underutilized?
slayton stepping up and robinson coming back are reasons to think we may see more downfield going forward. maybe even marcus johnson.
to you and to GNewGiants.. I say, respectfully:
We have been through this numerous times and I know nothing I say can convince you otherwise, just as your counters can't convince me.
These WRs aren't good NFL receivers, for sure, but they are professional athletes nonetheless. And we have seen other good or great QBs beset by injuries to their cast and lack of talent around them, many of the greats including Rodgers, whether for a few games or longer, and they still look the part of talented downfield throwers who can make money throws often in games. If you watch the Packers at all, and I have for my fantasy teams, trust me, there were many times when the best receiver on the field for Rodgers has been MVS, or worse, and I can assure you if MVS was on the Giants we would be running him out of town. And I have seen MVS drop 2 TDs in a game and Rodgers still comes back to make winning throws. Rodgers always looks the part of a big time thrower, even with a lesser cast. You can come back to me and say, ok Jones isn't Rodgers, so what? And to that I would say, any of the top 12 have looked the part at some point.
But Daniel Jones in his entire career here, has never looked the part of a big time passer. He fails the eye test for me, and he fails the stat test. And here we are in year 4.
I get it, you still have faith that if we turn the dial up on the talent around him, the dial will turn all the way up on DJ and he will become near elite (or whatever you think is good enough). I just don't think he will reach that level. I think your faith is misplaced.
Quote:
In comment 15861461 JonC said:
Quote:
and the result was more production, but also more turnovers. The way he appears to read defenses now does not look much different to my eye, they're just giving him less to do in this respect. Right now, it's get the ball out, keep the reads simple, protect the football, and run the football are the priorities to date. Barkley's impact on the offense has been very significant, and still they're keeping Jones on a leash. That is part due to the cast around him, but also due to Jones' limitations that go back to Duke.
Agree 100%. Shurmur let the leash out looser, so to speak, but I think the general approaches are similar. And if Daboll truly thought Jones was an elite talent we would see a lot more difficult throws downfield and to the hashes.
Not necessarily, he might not want to throw downfield because of the left tackle or center, maybe the Wr are not up to par? It is very plausible. I mean the non elite QBs in the NFL throw downfield. Maybe they think the best way to win right now is to play smart football while the OL rounds into shape and we get actual NFL receivers on the field?
If I were in charge, I would play ball control football, shorten the game and try to limit turnovers?
What would you do and why?
Would you change now at 4-1?
So, I is it that JOnes is going to compile gawdy passing stats with that kind of gameplane.
In that scenario the best he can hope for is wins.
He is doing that.
JFC, everyone just wants to be right.
Enjoy the season ya curmudgeons. :)
I don't care about being right. I want the Giants to become a dynasty and win multiple Super Bowls. And these are my honest opinions as a pretty intense football observer for five decades.
if you are saying injuries and circumstances like weapons/OL are a valid excuse for lamar's struggles last year (What's Wrong with Lamar Jackson?), wouldn't that be a similar excuse for the nyg right now without their top 4 WRs and an OL that's been up and down? or injuries for thee but not for me?
I must be a horrible communicator today.
The OP was exploring the chicken salad theory, which I am probably the biggest voice for around here.
I brought up Lamar Jackson and the circumstances he had to deal with last year. It seems you agree that he was dealt a poor hand with the injuries.
Despite the circumstances, he was able to get the Ravens to a 7-4 record (I misspoke earlier and said 8-3) before he was injured and missed the rest of the season. The Ravens finished 1-5 without him. 8-9 for the season.
In fact, in the games without him, the Ravens lost 4 games by 2 points or less. And another game by 3 in OT.
Do you think Lamar makes a difference in those game?
So even with those injuries - call them excuses, whatever - Jackson still put up a winning record and had the Ravens in the playoff hunt before he got hurt. And that's the definition of making chicken salad.
Quote:
In comment 15861543 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15861461 JonC said:
Quote:
and the result was more production, but also more turnovers. The way he appears to read defenses now does not look much different to my eye, they're just giving him less to do in this respect. Right now, it's get the ball out, keep the reads simple, protect the football, and run the football are the priorities to date. Barkley's impact on the offense has been very significant, and still they're keeping Jones on a leash. That is part due to the cast around him, but also due to Jones' limitations that go back to Duke.
Agree 100%. Shurmur let the leash out looser, so to speak, but I think the general approaches are similar. And if Daboll truly thought Jones was an elite talent we would see a lot more difficult throws downfield and to the hashes.
to whom should they be throwing those balls downfield? sills fell down on one of the few longer attempts he's seen which led to 1 of the team's 3 int's this year and Slayton put forward a noncompetitive effort on the deep ball int from tyrod for 1 of the others. so literally 66% of the team's INTs in the first 5 games were on the receivers making bad plays downfield.
is the argument richie james is being underutilized?
slayton stepping up and robinson coming back are reasons to think we may see more downfield going forward. maybe even marcus johnson.
to you and to GNewGiants.. I say, respectfully:
We have been through this numerous times and I know nothing I say can convince you otherwise, just as your counters can't convince me.
These WRs aren't good NFL receivers, for sure, but they are professional athletes nonetheless. And we have seen other good or great QBs beset by injuries to their cast and lack of talent around them, many of the greats including Rodgers, whether for a few games or longer, and they still look the part of talented downfield throwers who can make money throws often in games. If you watch the Packers at all, and I have for my fantasy teams, trust me, there were many times when the best receiver on the field for Rodgers has been MVS, or worse, and I can assure you if MVS was on the Giants we would be running him out of town. And I have seen MVS drop 2 TDs in a game and Rodgers still comes back to make winning throws. Rodgers always looks the part of a big time thrower, even with a lesser cast. You can come back to me and say, ok Jones isn't Rodgers, so what? And to that I would say, any of the top 12 have looked the part at some point.
But Daniel Jones in his entire career here, has never looked the part of a big time passer. He fails the eye test for me, and he fails the stat test. And here we are in year 4.
I get it, you still have faith that if we turn the dial up on the talent around him, the dial will turn all the way up on DJ and he will become near elite (or whatever you think is good enough). I just don't think he will reach that level. I think your faith is misplaced.
Odd timing for this post considering the Jones just got done outplaying Rodgers with a weaker squad. Make no mistake, last Sunday he "looked the part."
The question also isn't whether DJ has the same level of supporting cast as his peers. He doesn't.
The question also isn't whether his receivers are good enough. They're not.
Or whether his pass blocking has been adequate throughout his career. It hasn't.
Repeat the same process with coaching, COVID, injuries, whatever. Any explanation or excuse that can be given - go ahead and just accept them as valid.
Now, with all of that said, accepting both that the Giants have gotten bottom end production in the passing game for most of DJ's career, and that there are several factors beyond DJ himself that may explain that lack of production, here is the question that really needs to be answered (and seems nearly impossible to answer with certainty):
How much is the true incremental value, in terms of passing game production, of getting those factors fixed? In other words, forget looking at specific individual QBs and what they do with their own schemes, teams, and coaches, and just look at the bigger picture:
How many passing yards and TDs is a league average WR corps worth, and how many fewer do you get from a poor group of WRs (and how many more do you get from an excellent group of receivers)?
How many passing yards and TDs is a league average OL worth, and how many fewer do you get from a poor OL (and how many more do you get from a great OL)?
How many passing yards and TDs is a generic NFL coaching staff and scheme worth, and how many fewer do you get from a poor staff and scheme (and how many more from an innovative staff and scheme)?
I'm genuinely curious if fans feel that a league average OL, WR, and staff/scheme translate to league average production all by themselves, and similarly if the incremental value of going from average to great in the same areas (WR/OL/staff/scheme) is also what takes a passing game from average to great, independent of the QB himself.
Or, does the QB play a role in this? What do DJ's numbers look like if you took all of the external factors and magically turned them all into exactly league average so that none of those are holding him back? And how much upside remains above that if all of those external factors are each upgraded to top-5 in the league - what would DJ's numbers look like in that ideal scenario?
The question also isn't whether DJ has the same level of supporting cast as his peers. He doesn't.
The question also isn't whether his receivers are good enough. They're not.
Or whether his pass blocking has been adequate throughout his career. It hasn't.
Repeat the same process with coaching, COVID, injuries, whatever. Any explanation or excuse that can be given - go ahead and just accept them as valid.
Now, with all of that said, accepting both that the Giants have gotten bottom end production in the passing game for most of DJ's career, and that there are several factors beyond DJ himself that may explain that lack of production, here is the question that really needs to be answered (and seems nearly impossible to answer with certainty):
How much is the true incremental value, in terms of passing game production, of getting those factors fixed? In other words, forget looking at specific individual QBs and what they do with their own schemes, teams, and coaches, and just look at the bigger picture:
How many passing yards and TDs is a league average WR corps worth, and how many fewer do you get from a poor group of WRs (and how many more do you get from an excellent group of receivers)?
How many passing yards and TDs is a league average OL worth, and how many fewer do you get from a poor OL (and how many more do you get from a great OL)?
How many passing yards and TDs is a generic NFL coaching staff and scheme worth, and how many fewer do you get from a poor staff and scheme (and how many more from an innovative staff and scheme)?
I'm genuinely curious if fans feel that a league average OL, WR, and staff/scheme translate to league average production all by themselves, and similarly if the incremental value of going from average to great in the same areas (WR/OL/staff/scheme) is also what takes a passing game from average to great, independent of the QB himself.
Or, does the QB play a role in this? What do DJ's numbers look like if you took all of the external factors and magically turned them all into exactly league average so that none of those are holding him back? And how much upside remains above that if all of those external factors are each upgraded to top-5 in the league - what would DJ's numbers look like in that ideal scenario?
He looked the part, but it was also not an offense that would put up enough production if Saquon Barkley had not had a couple of big plays. He has cut down on the turnovers, but your QB can't be responsible for 1 TD/game (Passing TD's plus QB rushing TD's) over an extended period of time and expect to win at a playoff level.
Don't get me wrong, it was a great game for the Giants and for Jones and Jones played well. But he is still playing as a QB on a leash. A lot of designed throws, splitting the field, running around and easy stuff. That's good play if it leads to wins, but nobody will confuse him for the game's best QBs. And the best throws on Sunday were made by Rodgers in the first half of that game, even though he played poorly overall, they weren't made by Jones.
Don't get me wrong, it was a great game for the Giants and for Jones and Jones played well. But he is still playing as a QB on a leash. A lot of designed throws, splitting the field, running around and easy stuff. That's good play if it leads to wins, but nobody will confuse him for the game's best QBs. And the best throws on Sunday were made by Rodgers in the first half of that game, even though he played poorly overall, they weren't made by Jones.
He succeeded where Aaron Rodgers failed and Green Bay D was much more heralded than that of the Giants. He has 3 GW drives in the 4th quarter this year. I think he has improved, whether by design or not, but I still would not pay him more than Mitch Trubisky money in Free Agency.
The question also isn't whether DJ has the same level of supporting cast as his peers. He doesn't.
The question also isn't whether his receivers are good enough. They're not.
Or whether his pass blocking has been adequate throughout his career. It hasn't.
Repeat the same process with coaching, COVID, injuries, whatever. Any explanation or excuse that can be given - go ahead and just accept them as valid.
Now, with all of that said, accepting both that the Giants have gotten bottom end production in the passing game for most of DJ's career, and that there are several factors beyond DJ himself that may explain that lack of production, here is the question that really needs to be answered (and seems nearly impossible to answer with certainty):
How much is the true incremental value, in terms of passing game production, of getting those factors fixed? In other words, forget looking at specific individual QBs and what they do with their own schemes, teams, and coaches, and just look at the bigger picture:
How many passing yards and TDs is a league average WR corps worth, and how many fewer do you get from a poor group of WRs (and how many more do you get from an excellent group of receivers)?
How many passing yards and TDs is a league average OL worth, and how many fewer do you get from a poor OL (and how many more do you get from a great OL)?
How many passing yards and TDs is a generic NFL coaching staff and scheme worth, and how many fewer do you get from a poor staff and scheme (and how many more from an innovative staff and scheme)?
I'm genuinely curious if fans feel that a league average OL, WR, and staff/scheme translate to league average production all by themselves, and similarly if the incremental value of going from average to great in the same areas (WR/OL/staff/scheme) is also what takes a passing game from average to great, independent of the QB himself.
Or, does the QB play a role in this? What do DJ's numbers look like if you took all of the external factors and magically turned them all into exactly league average so that none of those are holding him back? And how much upside remains above that if all of those external factors are each upgraded to top-5 in the league - what would DJ's numbers look like in that ideal scenario?
it's a good question but football isn't like baseball. It's too chaotic and random and the sample sizes are too small for an analysis as you are suggesting, unfortunately. Baseball of course has massive sample sizes of binary events that help you view a player outside of their team context.
For football we are left with the eye test and whatever imperfect stats we have that can never get at the full story.
Quote:
big time passer last week.
Don't get me wrong, it was a great game for the Giants and for Jones and Jones played well. But he is still playing as a QB on a leash. A lot of designed throws, splitting the field, running around and easy stuff. That's good play if it leads to wins, but nobody will confuse him for the game's best QBs. And the best throws on Sunday were made by Rodgers in the first half of that game, even though he played poorly overall, they weren't made by Jones.
He succeeded where Aaron Rodgers failed and Green Bay D was much more heralded than that of the Giants. He has 3 GW drives in the 4th quarter this year. I think he has improved, whether by design or not, but I still would not pay him more than Mitch Trubisky money in Free Agency.
Maybe there is a 3rd way to Jones' success which many have alluded to, not as a real NFL passer, and not as a Lamar-styled player, but as something in between. I dunno what to say about that. I'm not good at projecting if a guy can do what has never been done before - limited scripted passing and roll outs and long runs. I'm guessing that's not a recipe to multiple Super Bowl titles, but ...
The question was simply: Identify the QBS who have thrived without good to great Receivers, ie turned chicj sh&t into chicken salad.
The answer so far I can see is MAYBE one QB: Wilson. But even then I think at worst his receivers were just ok.
All the rest, there is a simply a debate as to whether the rceivers were good vs great.
Interesting that you avoided the question that was posed back to you completely in the context of your OP.
What is the incremental value of the improvement to the WR and OL (and any other external factors affecting a QB)? How much of their statistical production is a result of their surroundings and how much of it is attributable to the QB himself?
I'm willing to completely accept the point you're making to explain DJ's low passing production. I'm asking you to assign a value to those explanations.
It should be easy, right? If these factors are hampering DJ's production, and I'm agreeing that they are, to what extent does that show up in his stats?
The eagles won the superbowl with a washed Alshon Jeffrey and Nelson Agholor.
Can we please stop making excuses for Daniel Jones, please.
I understand we want him to succeed. But for everyone to keep saying "we havent set him up for success"...please stop
Not everyones situation is going to be perfect.
If everything around you needs to be great in order for you to succeed, then you're probably not that great yourself.
Was Eli an elite quarterback? Not really. Yet, the organization did everything they could to help him succeed
DJ is just mid. It is what it is
Gatorade Dunk : 10:50 am : link : reply
In comment 15861229 David B. said:
Quote:
who didn't and still don't believe in Eli, even AFTER two SB MVPs. What shot does Jones have? Unless he's throwing 30+ TDs a year without a lot of turnovers, stringing together come-from-behind wins, and delivering winning seasons, including playoff appearances where he shines. He's not changing already made-up minds.
He's playing much better (no national story in that), and with some weapons, he might even do those things we all want to see. But he ain't there yet. Even if he does those things, there's still gonna be haters who've already labeled him whatever, and they're going to stick by their opinions despite whatever success he may have. Just like they did with Eli.
There certainly are a lot of idiots who won't change their mind even with the obvious staring them right in the face, and they'll just stick with what they already believe.
Would you consider yourself more of a Dunning, or a Kruger?
So here's the thing. I don't have an issue saying "I DON'T KNOW, YET."
I think the protection and lack of weapons (not to mention his injuries) have been a HUGE factor in hindering Jones' development.
Do I think his ceiling is a top 3 or top 5 QB? Probably not. Is he top 15? He might be. I just don't know yet.
I know he has the football smarts.
I know he has the work ethic.
I know he's an accurate passer.
I know he's an athletic threat with his legs.
I see him making better decisions this year.
I know his coaches and teammates believe in him.
And I know about the piss-poor circumstances he's had to play under here.
I also know what the results have been thus far, and I'm not discounting them.
Unpopular as it is, it's really OK to say I don't know.
I do NOT believe in the Star QB who can overcome terrible protection and crappy circumstances. Mahomes proved that in SB LV. In that game, Mahomes looked like Eli and Jones looked for the last 6 years, running for his life. And even with all the insane talent he has, he couldn't overcome that.
So I'm not so much pro-Jones as I am wanting to see what he can do under better circumstances.
I'm not against re-signing him if he plays well this year.
I am also not against drafting "the next guy," if Daboll and crew think DJ isn't the guy. I'm not in love or married to Jones. But he's been dealt a shitty hand.
The biggest problem here is the IMPATIENCE of the fans and the media. They're so quick to pass snap judgements. Could they be right? Sure. But they could also be wrong.
All the while, the insiders have a different take. Who's right? I DON'T KNOW YET. And FWIW, neither do you.
And that's the problem. That's why the Giants didn't pick up the option and are in wait-and-see mode.
As I said, after the first 4 years of Simms' career, in the internet era, they would have run him out of town. Can we acknowledge that would have been a mistake?
RIGHT NOW, Jones IS making chicken salad with still-questionable protection, and throwing to Slayton and Sills. Jones' numbers aren't stellar, but the team is WINNING. And he is a big part of WHY they are winning. He's NOT the problem.
Regardless. This decision gets made at the end of the year. Not now. And not by us.
The eagles won the superbowl with a washed Alshon Jeffrey and Nelson Agholor.
which superstar QB elevated those guys to a SB?
Quote:
In comment 15861543 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15861461 JonC said:
Quote:
and the result was more production, but also more turnovers. The way he appears to read defenses now does not look much different to my eye, they're just giving him less to do in this respect. Right now, it's get the ball out, keep the reads simple, protect the football, and run the football are the priorities to date. Barkley's impact on the offense has been very significant, and still they're keeping Jones on a leash. That is part due to the cast around him, but also due to Jones' limitations that go back to Duke.
Agree 100%. Shurmur let the leash out looser, so to speak, but I think the general approaches are similar. And if Daboll truly thought Jones was an elite talent we would see a lot more difficult throws downfield and to the hashes.
Not necessarily, he might not want to throw downfield because of the left tackle or center, maybe the Wr are not up to par? It is very plausible. I mean the non elite QBs in the NFL throw downfield. Maybe they think the best way to win right now is to play smart football while the OL rounds into shape and we get actual NFL receivers on the field?
If I were in charge, I would play ball control football, shorten the game and try to limit turnovers?
What would you do and why?
Would you change now at 4-1?
So, I is it that JOnes is going to compile gawdy passing stats with that kind of gameplane.
In that scenario the best he can hope for is wins.
He is doing that.
JFC, everyone just wants to be right.
Enjoy the season ya curmudgeons. :)
I don't care about being right. I want the Giants to become a dynasty and win multiple Super Bowls. And these are my honest opinions as a pretty intense football observer for five decades.
Intense football observer with solid opinions. That is you. I am a fan of your posting. I don't feel you are being objective.
Jones is 4-1, he could literally beat back to back NFL MVPs in successive weeks with an inferior roster. I think it is obtuse not to leave room in your opinion for this kid winning 11 plus games this year.
5 decades, I know it is not hyperbole and I know you know the sport. Answer this.
How stupid would it be to open the offense against Baltimore this week? Anyone in their right mind think they should abandon the run right now? The only thing the kid can do right now is win games. If he does continues to do that at a 4-1 clip, he is better than we all thought.
I am a critic of Daniel Jones. I just accept the fact that he could possibly improve this year enough to change my mind.
Quote:
RE: Lot of idiots out there
Gatorade Dunk : 10:50 am : link : reply
In comment 15861229 David B. said:
Quote:
who didn't and still don't believe in Eli, even AFTER two SB MVPs. What shot does Jones have? Unless he's throwing 30+ TDs a year without a lot of turnovers, stringing together come-from-behind wins, and delivering winning seasons, including playoff appearances where he shines. He's not changing already made-up minds.
He's playing much better (no national story in that), and with some weapons, he might even do those things we all want to see. But he ain't there yet. Even if he does those things, there's still gonna be haters who've already labeled him whatever, and they're going to stick by their opinions despite whatever success he may have. Just like they did with Eli.
There certainly are a lot of idiots who won't change their mind even with the obvious staring them right in the face, and they'll just stick with what they already believe.
Would you consider yourself more of a Dunning, or a Kruger?
So here's the thing. I don't have an issue saying "I DON'T KNOW, YET."
I think the protection and lack of weapons (not to mention his injuries) have been a HUGE factor in hindering Jones' development.
Do I think his ceiling is a top 3 or top 5 QB? Probably not. Is he top 15? He might be. I just don't know yet.
I know he has the football smarts.
I know he has the work ethic.
I know he's an accurate passer.
I know he's an athletic threat with his legs.
I see him making better decisions this year.
I know his coaches and teammates believe in him.
And I know about the piss-poor circumstances he's had to play under here.
I also know what the results have been thus far, and I'm not discounting them.
Unpopular as it is, it's really OK to say I don't know.
I do NOT believe in the Star QB who can overcome terrible protection and crappy circumstances. Mahomes proved that in SB LV. In that game, Mahomes looked like Eli and Jones looked for the last 6 years, running for his life. And even with all the insane talent he has, he couldn't overcome that.
So I'm not so much pro-Jones as I am wanting to see what he can do under better circumstances.
I'm not against re-signing him if he plays well this year.
I am also not against drafting "the next guy," if Daboll and crew think DJ isn't the guy. I'm not in love or married to Jones. But he's been dealt a shitty hand.
The biggest problem here is the IMPATIENCE of the fans and the media. They're so quick to pass snap judgements. Could they be right? Sure. But they could also be wrong.
All the while, the insiders have a different take. Who's right? I DON'T KNOW YET. And FWIW, neither do you.
And that's the problem. That's why the Giants didn't pick up the option and are in wait-and-see mode.
As I said, after the first 4 years of Simms' career, in the internet era, they would have run him out of town. Can we acknowledge that would have been a mistake?
RIGHT NOW, Jones IS making chicken salad with still-questionable protection, and throwing to Slayton and Sills. Jones' numbers aren't stellar, but the team is WINNING. And he is a big part of WHY they are winning. He's NOT the problem.
Regardless. This decision gets made at the end of the year. Not now. And not by us.
Quote:
i'll say it again...
The eagles won the superbowl with a washed Alshon Jeffrey and Nelson Agholor.
which superstar QB elevated those guys to a SB?
Well, before he got hurt, Wentz was having an MVP season.
What happened when Foles took over, however, was a fluke, IMV. He played out of his mind.
If that motherfucker keeps winning 4 out of every 5 games, he is gonna be my guy. Don't give a fuck about any stat more than wins. No apologies. Want my support as a player, coach or owner, all you have to do is fucking WIN BABY!!!!!!!!
Quote:
In comment 15861566 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15861543 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15861461 JonC said:
Quote:
and the result was more production, but also more turnovers. The way he appears to read defenses now does not look much different to my eye, they're just giving him less to do in this respect. Right now, it's get the ball out, keep the reads simple, protect the football, and run the football are the priorities to date. Barkley's impact on the offense has been very significant, and still they're keeping Jones on a leash. That is part due to the cast around him, but also due to Jones' limitations that go back to Duke.
Agree 100%. Shurmur let the leash out looser, so to speak, but I think the general approaches are similar. And if Daboll truly thought Jones was an elite talent we would see a lot more difficult throws downfield and to the hashes.
Not necessarily, he might not want to throw downfield because of the left tackle or center, maybe the Wr are not up to par? It is very plausible. I mean the non elite QBs in the NFL throw downfield. Maybe they think the best way to win right now is to play smart football while the OL rounds into shape and we get actual NFL receivers on the field?
If I were in charge, I would play ball control football, shorten the game and try to limit turnovers?
What would you do and why?
Would you change now at 4-1?
So, I is it that JOnes is going to compile gawdy passing stats with that kind of gameplane.
In that scenario the best he can hope for is wins.
He is doing that.
JFC, everyone just wants to be right.
Enjoy the season ya curmudgeons. :)
I don't care about being right. I want the Giants to become a dynasty and win multiple Super Bowls. And these are my honest opinions as a pretty intense football observer for five decades.
Yeah, going to have to disagree with you there. There is overwhelming evidence on BBI that you care deeply about being right. Look at your post count and how often you reply when your views are opposed. We all do this to an extent.
Intense football observer with solid opinions. That is you. I am a fan of your posting. I don't feel you are being objective.
Jones is 4-1, he could literally beat back to back NFL MVPs in successive weeks with an inferior roster. I think it is obtuse not to leave room in your opinion for this kid winning 11 plus games this year.
5 decades, I know it is not hyperbole and I know you know the sport. Answer this.
How stupid would it be to open the offense against Baltimore this week? Anyone in their right mind think they should abandon the run right now? The only thing the kid can do right now is win games. If he does continues to do that at a 4-1 clip, he is better than we all thought.
I am a critic of Daniel Jones. I just accept the fact that he could possibly improve this year enough to change my mind.
I never once said this team couldn't win 11 games. But you are entitled to your opinions about my objectivity, of course. I don't take offense. I hope he proves me wrong, and becomes the passer I don't think he is. Or perhaps, Daboll finds a way to win Super Bowls in spite of the limitations that I think he has. It will be fascinating to watch it play out.
Quote:
In comment 15861738 riceneggs said:
Quote:
i'll say it again...
The eagles won the superbowl with a washed Alshon Jeffrey and Nelson Agholor.
which superstar QB elevated those guys to a SB?
Well, before he got hurt, Wentz was having an MVP season.
What happened when Foles took over, however, was a fluke, IMV. He played out of his mind.
it was not a fluke. It showed how important the team is around a QB is. This has always been true. In the Eagles case the team around the QB was more important.
If that motherfucker keeps winning 4 out of every 5 games, he is gonna be my guy. Don't give a fuck about any stat more than wins. No apologies. Want my support as a player, coach or owner, all you have to do is fucking WIN BABY!!!!!!!!
I want to win too. Getting someone better (a low bar) will make it easier to win.
Quote:
About what he might be paid until I see the whole season. He might get injured or start shitting the bed. I dunno. What I do is...
If that motherfucker keeps winning 4 out of every 5 games, he is gonna be my guy. Don't give a fuck about any stat more than wins. No apologies. Want my support as a player, coach or owner, all you have to do is fucking WIN BABY!!!!!!!!
I want to win too. Getting someone better (a low bar) will make it easier to win.
All 22 of Jones vs Green Bay - ( New Window )
Rooting for him now and what the Giants should do after the season are very distinct conversations.
Rooting for him now and what the Giants should do after the season are very distinct conversations.
Giants rushing carries (5 games) 32, 33, 25, 44, 31
Other teams 26, 23, 30, 32, 20
T C D C GB
One loss was when they did not hit it. Notice the other team did. Wink through a fit and now we have Smith and Collins to help with that.
When Wandale/Toney get back look for the carries to remain high and the passing game to tick up. Big plays are going to open up with those guys back (we hope) combined with Neals development. They have a pretty good TE. NG and SL may have a chance as well.
Where this takes Jones is TBD. Hoping we see something like
22-35 250 yards 2TD's/0 ints.
Heard Chris Bisignano say yesterday: “ When year began gave Jones about 30% chance of being back, he guarantees that Schoen and Dabol didn’t believe he would be. But things have change and the tone in the facility now is they really love the kid. “
He has help elevate this roster to a great start, that is in a sense raising what some thought to be chicken shit to chicken salad.
We will see how the rest of season plays out
The declaration by the peanut gallery of minimal statistical requirements and the eyeball test from those whose eyeballs don't know what they're looking at, don't.