New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens Pre-Game Discussion

Day 18 since Ian and still not restored. I guess I’ll be listening in my car again.
On a side note every game this year except one I haven’t been able to just sit down and watch. Either I lost my dog,, was the anniversary of when my wife passed, or I had no power and/or internet. So if we win today I’m afraid I might be relegated to listening in my car the rest of the year. Maybe if I set up a tv in my garage when I’m back up again and watch from my car? If we keep winning I’d watch from the roof if I had to
Looks like the Twitter feed will be all Yankees until noon.
if Baltimore believes that only two players can beat them -- Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones -- maybe their defense will honor both edges for most of the game, forcing Danile Jones to operate more often in the pocket.
Duggan made some good points in his preview:
1. Lamar is great passing against the blitz, does Wink sit back?
2. Lamar does most of his damage running against man defense, which the giants mostly play. The problem is it can lead to big holes for him to run.
On the other hand Big Dex goes against Linderbaum who is a small rookie. Dex has 40 pounds on him. If Leo plays those 2 will get all of the attention and could just wreck the game.
On offense, ravens struggle against the pass, the giants weakness on O.
Not the best of matchups in terms of style but I think giants have a better shot than most, especially if the dline comes to play and causes some turnovers.
Thinking Collins plays a role today, basically "Spying"
If I had to guess, would rather NOT blitz Lamar Jackson. Much prefer Giants trying to hem him in the pocket and make him throw most of his passes there. Also, would prefer keeping his improvisational plays down to a minimum. He's scary when he's running and he's scary when he launches the ball after running around. I'd like to see him somehow restricted by sealing the pocket n him.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
On his pending ACL surgery, Sterling Shepard was waiting for the swelling to go down and now is in the process of some rehab work to strengthen the knee before undergoing the procedure.
I think Eric in his Green Bay review mentioned that the Giants wins against the Titans and the Packers were not accidental based on some freak play(s). The Giants played well in both those games.
In other words, maybe the Giants are going to be a competitive team this season and that means we can play with Baltimore. Doesn't mean we will beat Baltimore, but maybe it means a Giants game worth watching!
Except the Giants, who are 4-1, with a fun matchup today.
Yes! I woke up at 4am amped to go to Metlife for the first time!! Last time I saw them play in person was 2007 in ATL.
Lamar hasn’t looked so hot the last couple of games vs the blitz but overall career wise he’s been good against it.
Run, Saquon run.
Not too sure about this. Collins in 3 steps slower than Lamar Jackson.
Run, Saquon run.
Isn’t their secondary banged up/ suspect as well?
Quote:
Lamar wherever he goes. Try to stop him from getting too many yards rushing.
Not too sure about this. Collins in 3 steps slower than Lamar Jackson.
Yeah I’d rather have Jaylon Smith do that if that’s what they want to do
That’s what I thought. Collins isn’t on the 53 nor was he elevated. They have a roster spot available but looks like that will stay at 52.
@DDuggan21
Giants-Ravens pregame thoughts:
• It's reached the point where you expect the Giants' coaching staff to give them a chance to win every game. That's a good place to be.
• Lamar is such a unique challenge. Fascinated to see Wink's plan. Lamar has been killing the blitz.
Considering they're playing an AFC team that is better than they are (at least on paper) today is a "nice to have" instead of a "need to have" game.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
7m
Tony Jefferson is here. Boot on left foot. On IR for now
@art_stapleton
