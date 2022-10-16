for display only
New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/16/2022 12:54 pm
...
Barkley with an amazing  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/16/2022 4:03 pm : link
Run to end the game.
RE: Barkley?  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/16/2022 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15864833 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
Take the TD-- It's a 2-score game


That’s how the Browns lost to the Jets this season.


Game over with kneel down.
I run it in  
M.S. : 10/16/2022 4:03 pm : link

And make it 11 point margin.

Anyway… so proud of this team
RE: Barkley?  
Giantology : 10/16/2022 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15864833 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
Take the TD-- It's a 2-score game


There’s a reason why you’re not a football coach
Heady play by Saquon  
islander1 : 10/16/2022 4:03 pm : link
Un-fucking-real.
RE: Barkley?  
Mike in NY : 10/16/2022 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15864833 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
Take the TD-- It's a 2-score game


Sure that puts us over 30 but now we can kneel it out
Unfuckingbelievable!! 5-1  
Simms11 : 10/16/2022 4:03 pm : link
Holy shit and we’ve beaten some very good teams!
I  
AcidTest : 10/16/2022 4:03 pm : link
would have been OK with Barkley taking that in to the end zone. It would have been a two score game.
Whatever happens rest of way  
SomeFan : 10/16/2022 4:03 pm : link
These guys are amazing.
Barkley takes one  
MDJintsFan : 10/16/2022 4:04 pm : link
for the team.
Love 26. Really want to keep him in blue.  
bumpsinthenight : 10/16/2022 4:04 pm : link
I know the money has to but be right but I love the kid.
My dawg is smart!  
trueblueinpw : 10/16/2022 4:04 pm : link
My dawg knows when to Bark and when to heel.

Ball game bitches!

5-1!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Still laughing  
Thegratefulhead : 10/16/2022 4:04 pm : link
Mother fuckers. We deserve this bitches
RE: RE: Where are all the jackasses  
WillVAB : 10/16/2022 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15864826 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15864809 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Who want to backup the Brinks truck for dumbass Lamar?



Hey, I still would despite that stupid play. One offensive penalty that negated a first down and this game is totally different.


He’s a limited player. He still hasn’t learned how to throw anything besides 9 yard dump offs to Andrews.
I don’t even know what to say  
Chris684 : 10/16/2022 4:05 pm : link
This is so far beyond my wildest dreams for this team
Wow!  
MadPlaid : 10/16/2022 4:05 pm : link
What a great 2nd half team

Let’s go Giants!
Kayvon!!!!!  
mphbullet36 : 10/16/2022 4:05 pm : link
That's what you do!!!
I  
Shady Lurker : 10/16/2022 4:05 pm : link
Can't believe Barkley gave away that TD. He's a better man than me for sure
First NFC East time to beat Lamar  
Mike in NY : 10/16/2022 4:05 pm : link
Your New York Giants!
DJ says  
kcgiants : 10/16/2022 4:05 pm : link
Who's your Daddy now haters
Congrats to the Giants  
montanagiant : 10/16/2022 4:05 pm : link
For giving Lamar his first lost to the NFC East!
HOLY SHIT!  
Matt M. : 10/16/2022 4:05 pm : link
This is the best coaching staff in the league. I am convinced of that.
Jones  
Sammo85 : 10/16/2022 4:05 pm : link
won the QB matchup today. He really couldn’t run today for whatever reason. Played turnover free football and that’s a difference maker.
RE: HOLY SHIT!  
Matt M. : 10/16/2022 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15864865 Matt M. said:
Quote:
This is the best coaching staff in the league. I am convinced of that.
More importantly, I think the players believe that.
Thibs  
thrunthrublue : 10/16/2022 4:06 pm : link
Broke his rookie qb takeaway ice!
DE  
widmerseyebrow : 10/16/2022 4:06 pm : link
FENSE
Over/Under was 46 - LOL  
PatersonPlank : 10/16/2022 4:06 pm : link
.
I owe thibs a carton of cigaretts!!  
MartyNJ1969 : 10/16/2022 4:06 pm : link
amazing sack and strip
RE: I  
NYPanos : 10/16/2022 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15864859 Shady Lurker said:
Quote:
Can't believe Barkley gave away that TD. He's a better man than me for sure


I have him on my fantasy and I was screaming, sit Saquon, sit. I don’t care if I loose my fantasy. Hahahaha
RE: I  
Matt M. : 10/16/2022 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15864859 Shady Lurker said:
Quote:
Can't believe Barkley gave away that TD. He's a better man than me for sure
That's excellent coaching. Sure, a TD makes it 2 scores. But, it leaves a sliver of hope, whereas going down closes the game as long as they can snap the ball.
i'm in disbelief  
Rory : 10/16/2022 4:07 pm : link
holy shit.

Daniel Jones is here guys. He had this offense, he has the players he has the experience.

Extend him
RE: Jones  
section125 : 10/16/2022 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15864866 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
won the QB matchup today. He really couldn’t run today for whatever reason. Played turnover free football and that’s a difference maker.


He fumbled on last play of the half....
What a game!!!  
M.S. : 10/16/2022 4:07 pm : link

Giants just would not quit no matter how much they were pushed around today!!!

Guts guts and more guts
Just speechless!!!  
Rick in Dallas : 10/16/2022 4:07 pm : link
What a great win . Love this team:coaches and players never quit
Props  
Rambo89 : 10/16/2022 4:07 pm : link
To Slayton for fighting through the bold

Somebody said it was a shit throw by Jones but if he sat on the route it might not have been called
Gotta love it!!  
Vinny from Danbury : 10/16/2022 4:07 pm : link
DJ and Barkley keep it going. Great 4th quarter defense, too!!
RE: RE: RE: Where are all the jackasses  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2022 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15864855 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15864826 santacruzom said:


Quote:


In comment 15864809 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Who want to backup the Brinks truck for dumbass Lamar?



Hey, I still would despite that stupid play. One offensive penalty that negated a first down and this game is totally different.



He’s a limited player. He still hasn’t learned how to throw anything besides 9 yard dump offs to Andrews.


Don't do this to yourself. He's a league MVP. Stop it.
Wow!!! after they scored making  
prdave73 : 10/16/2022 4:07 pm : link
it 20 to 17, I said to my son, 24-20, believe it and it will happen.. Wow lol I didn't think it would really happen lol!!
RE: RE: Jones  
Rory : 10/16/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15864887 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15864866 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


won the QB matchup today. He really couldn’t run today for whatever reason. Played turnover free football and that’s a difference maker.



He fumbled on last play of the half....


it was stripped, I think that's a little different then a pure fumble
RE: RE: Jones  
kcgiants : 10/16/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15864887 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15864866 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


won the QB matchup today. He really couldn’t run today for whatever reason. Played turnover free football and that’s a difference maker.



He fumbled on last play of the half....

Like he said..turnover free football
Thibs is starting to show  
jvm52106 : 10/16/2022 4:08 pm : link
Why he was so coveted BUT, Evan Neal played a very very good game to show why he is the real deal!
RE: Let's see a KT strip sack here  
widmerseyebrow : 10/16/2022 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15864618 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
.


A drive late, but you're welcome!!!
What a day for the home fans  
Ike#88 : 10/16/2022 4:11 pm : link
Been a long time since they got to help will the Giants to a win against a good opponent.
No quit!  
VinegarPeppers : 10/16/2022 4:12 pm : link
It’s not in them.
RE: RE: Calling it  
markky : 10/16/2022 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15864814 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15864772 Anakim said:


Quote:


Thibs gets his first sack on this drive




Sup, clairvoyant?


wait a second, weren't you the guy that was wondering why Tyree was in the game right before he made the helmet catch?
......  
Route 9 : 10/16/2022 4:12 pm : link
Wow. Insane game. Love it.
RE: RE: I  
Eman11 : 10/16/2022 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15864882 NYPanos said:
Quote:
In comment 15864859 Shady Lurker said:


Quote:


Can't believe Barkley gave away that TD. He's a better man than me for sure



I have him on my fantasy and I was screaming, sit Saquon, sit. I don’t care if I loose my fantasy. Hahahaha


Good man and it’s why I can’t do fantasy. I can’t root for any other player but a Giant.
RE: RE: RE: I  
NYPanos : 10/16/2022 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15864997 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15864882 NYPanos said:


Quote:


In comment 15864859 Shady Lurker said:


Quote:


Can't believe Barkley gave away that TD. He's a better man than me for sure



I have him on my fantasy and I was screaming, sit Saquon, sit. I don’t care if I loose my fantasy. Hahahaha



Good man and it’s why I can’t do fantasy. I can’t root for any other player but a Giant.


Even worse. I have Lamar Jackson and Saquon. Lol. I am happy we won
RE: RE: RE: RE: Where are all the jackasses  
santacruzom : 10/16/2022 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15864899 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15864855 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 15864826 santacruzom said:


Quote:


In comment 15864809 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Who want to backup the Brinks truck for dumbass Lamar?



Hey, I still would despite that stupid play. One offensive penalty that negated a first down and this game is totally different.



He’s a limited player. He still hasn’t learned how to throw anything besides 9 yard dump offs to Andrews.



Don't do this to yourself. He's a league MVP. Stop it.


I always love the "He sucks, I'm telling ya!" guys.
RE: I feel bad for Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/16/2022 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15864824 Azul Grande said:
Quote:
another game the giants won.


Bye.
