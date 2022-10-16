New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens Game Discussion

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
That’s how the Browns lost to the Jets this season.
Game over with kneel down.
And make it 11 point margin.
Anyway… so proud of this team
There’s a reason why you’re not a football coach
Sure that puts us over 30 but now we can kneel it out
Ball game bitches!
5-1!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Who want to backup the Brinks truck for dumbass Lamar?
Hey, I still would despite that stupid play. One offensive penalty that negated a first down and this game is totally different.
He’s a limited player. He still hasn’t learned how to throw anything besides 9 yard dump offs to Andrews.
Let’s go Giants!
I have him on my fantasy and I was screaming, sit Saquon, sit. I don’t care if I loose my fantasy. Hahahaha
Daniel Jones is here guys. He had this offense, he has the players he has the experience.
Extend him
He fumbled on last play of the half....
Giants just would not quit no matter how much they were pushed around today!!!
Guts guts and more guts
Somebody said it was a shit throw by Jones but if he sat on the route it might not have been called
Don't do this to yourself. He's a league MVP. Stop it.
won the QB matchup today. He really couldn’t run today for whatever reason. Played turnover free football and that’s a difference maker.
He fumbled on last play of the half....
it was stripped, I think that's a little different then a pure fumble
won the QB matchup today. He really couldn’t run today for whatever reason. Played turnover free football and that’s a difference maker.
He fumbled on last play of the half....
Like he said..turnover free football
A drive late, but you're welcome!!!
Thibs gets his first sack on this drive
Sup, clairvoyant?
wait a second, weren't you the guy that was wondering why Tyree was in the game right before he made the helmet catch?
Can't believe Barkley gave away that TD. He's a better man than me for sure
I have him on my fantasy and I was screaming, sit Saquon, sit. I don’t care if I loose my fantasy. Hahahaha
Good man and it’s why I can’t do fantasy. I can’t root for any other player but a Giant.
Even worse. I have Lamar Jackson and Saquon. Lol. I am happy we won
I always love the "He sucks, I'm telling ya!" guys.
Bye.